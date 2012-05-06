‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘The Old Gods and the New’: I’ll take the high road

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I make an investment based on wishes and dreams…
“You can’t tame a wild thing. You can’t trust a wild thing.” -Halfhand
Ned Stark is long gone from our narrative, but all of the children he raised – including the bastard Jon Snow and the former boy hostage Theon – are still very important to the narrative (okay, maybe not Rickon), and all are struggling to travel over new terrain this week, often making impulsive decisions based on belief and not brainpower.
And because most of the stories lean on the extended Stark family, and in some cases – particularly Jon Snow’s adventures up north – we spend much more time than usual in a particular area, “The Old Gods and the New” wound up feeling less choppy than some of this season’s previous hours.
Theon and Jon Snow wind up the two most dominant figures, and it turns out that Ned’s two not-quite-sons both should have paid closer attention to his beheading technique. Theon succeeds in capturing Winterfell, then makes a mess of executing Ser Rodrik – an act that, even more than the siege itself, irrevocably casts his lot in with the family that bore him over the one that raised him. Theon may well be able to hold onto his new prize (especially if his sister’s forces can make it to Winterfell before Robb’s), but his heart’s not entirely in betraying the Starks, and he’s still too obsessed with rank and title and prestige. He may have paid the iron price to be called “prince” rather than “milord,” but that’s not what he should be concerning himself with, especially since Osha outwits him and escapes with Bran, Rickon and Hodor(!) in tow, removing any leverage Theon might have hoped for when Robb’s forces inevitably show up. People keep warning Theon that he hasn’t thought this through, and they appear to be right.
Theon at least succeeds at killing Rodrik, even if it takes him forever and a day to do so, where Jon Snow doesn’t have it in him to execute Ygritte. (And is in position to let her run away because the more seasoned Ranges for some silly reason decide to leave him alone to do it.) As with Theon, he proves tremendously vulnerable to the charms and tenacity of a wildling woman, and it seems only a matter of time before our man – who’s repeatedly described as “stupid, but brave” – either falls into bed with her or lets her get the better of him because he thought they were going to fall into bed together.
Arya’s smarter than either of her quasi-brothers, but she gets too clever for her own good when she steals an important communique of Tywin’s and is caught before she can find a way to send it to Robb. She survives thanks to a bit of luck (the soldier who catches her is too illiterate to read the message and arrest her on the spot) and thanks to the efficient wetwork of Jaqen, which leaves her with only one deadly wish remaining.
Even more tense than Arya’s near-arrest is an earlier scene where Littlefinger comes to visit Tywin while Arya is busy cleaning up the table. Director David Nutter is a suspense expert in general, so it’s no surprise that he does such an effective job of choreographing this little dance to show just how hard Arya is working to avoid letting Lord Baelish see her face, and to leave just enough doubt in our minds as to whether he recognized her. Great direction, and the expected great work from Maisie Williams.
Robb gets less to do in this hour, but he’s reminded by Catelyn that being King in the North brings greater responsibilities that will require personal sacrifice. He can’t pursue any kind of romance with Talisa the nurse because he was promised in marriage to one of crazy Walder Frey’s daughters late last season (in exchange for the right to let his bannerman travel through the important gate Frey controls), and he can’t go personally to liberate his brothers and defeat the treasonous Theon. Power has its advantages, but also its drawbacks.
And with Arya still in disguise (probably) and Bran and Rickon on the lam with Osha, the only Stark child still an open hostage is Sansa, who has the roughest go of it this week. The riot that Joffrey incites – and Sansa’s near-rape before being rescued by the Hound(*) – is among the more unsettling sequences the show has done, a catastrophe so ugly and up close that even Joffrey seems upset by it. (So upset, in fact, that he ignores – for now – Tyrion giving him another incredibly well-deserved slap across the face.) Joffrey is so used to being in an environment where his word is law and his power is absolute that it’s baffling to find himself in a circumstance where that suddenly, terrifyingly isn’t true. His security guards are able to protect him the same way the Secret Service crashes the president in event of an attack, but for once the little monster can’t ignore how much he’s despised and by how many, even if it’s his bride-to-be who nearly suffers horribly for his sins, even though she hates the king just as much as the rioters.
(*) Do not mess with the Hound. Seriously. Shame we’ll never see a Hound/Drogo throwdown.
All of Ned’s children (legitimate or otherwise) learn valuable, at times painful lessons. But they’re still alive to learn them, which is better than you can say for many as things get bloodier and bloodier.
Some other thoughts:
* I wouldn’t quite call Dany “stupid, but brave,” but she’s definitely leading with her heart – and her dreams (even if her dreams tend to come true – over her head, and the spice king wants no part of that. I’ll be curious to see who was responsible for snatching the dragons. Dany already put all her faith in conquering Westeros in Khal Drogo’s hands, and he’s long gone. Now all of her plans have been built around the wee little fire-breathers, and they are, for the moment, being lugged up the steps towards an imposing tower somewhere in Qarth.
* Tywin is a cold sonuvabitch, and it’s not an accident that he produced two children as horrible as Cersei and Jaime (who in turn produced a grandchild even more horrible in Joffrey), but it’s funny to see him through Arya’s eyes in the scenes at Harrenhal. To her, he’s the one who stopped The Tickler from torturing everyone, he’s the one who keeps a (relatively) cool head in meetings with his advisors, and he’s the one who treats her with as much respect as an underage female prisoner is likely to get. So long as Tyrion’s around, Tywin’s at best a distant second for the Most Likable Lannister crown, but for the moment he’s among the show’s less hiss-worthy villains.
* I don’t know what it costs HBO to shoot those north scenes in Iceland, but it is worth every penny. Wow, are those sequences gorgeous.
* For a minor character, Ser Rodrik dies very well, daring Theon to be the one to swing the sword and assuring Bran and Rickon, “I’m off to see your father.”
This is the last episode I've received in advance as of now. Do not expect upcoming reviews to post on Sunday at 10 for the rest of the season – and it's entirely possible that conflicts with "Mad Men" could ultimately push "Game of Thrones" reviews into sometime on Monday afternoon. I'll do what I can do, but ultimately the math is what it is. Sorry.
And finally, my attempt to keep these comments free of book spoilers has been mostly successful, but some people just don't seem to get it, or care. Once again, let me remind you of the spoiler policy as it relates to this show: we are here to TALK ABOUT THE TV SHOW AS A TV SHOW, AND NOT AN ENDLESS SERIES OF COMPARISONS TO THE BOOKS. If you want to talk about things from the books that haven't yet appeared on the show – whether they are plot points, characters we haven't met yet, still-to-be-explained motivation, etc. – please do so in the message board topic I set up for this episode. I don't care how clever or oblique you think you're being: NO BOOK DISCUSSION IN THE COMMENTS. PERIOD.
What did everybody else think?
Not to nitpick, but the Wildling woman who helps Bran and Rickon is Osha, not Asha.
I was going to point it out too, if only because it might be confusing since Asha is his sister’s name in the books (renamed Yara for the show).
You mean Osha, not Asha. Ironic, since they renamed Theon’s sister from Asha to Yara to prevent confusion with Osha the wildling.
Of course those who hasn’t read the books don’t really care and refer to them as “sister” and “wildling” anyway ;)
Less irony and more like an excellent demonstration on WHY they made the name change, considering this non-book reader confused Asha and Osha without even having an Asha on the show.
Good episode. Awesome acting. But man alive, was Jon Snow the derpiest derp that ever derped. I get it, I get it, he’s a dreamboat chick magnet with the Rob Lowe stubble and Mr. Fan Service tragic backstory the ladies love and can’t be seen to kill a woman, but seriously, Jon, we’re on a mission behind enemy lines, and this here – this is the enemy – and we have to kill her. You volunteered on this mission and forced yourself in here, and now you can’t hack the job. Thanks a lot, dude.
And I loved the Spice Merchant’s take down of Dany’s idiotic claims with cold hard logic. I know he’s supposed to be a bad guy because he’s played by an over weight man who slicks his hair back and threatens to flog servants, but I’m on his side. Little Blonde Princess has dreams? How precious. I’m trying to run a business here.
The only minor complaint that I have is Theon’s sadexposition, “Hey, man, we had like grapnel hooks, and I was, like, totally awesome and stuff.” Yes, I get that it was a budget issue, but the actor delivered the lines with all the credibility of a boxing score.
P.S., JP, the Nudity was delivered. But oddly felt unsatisfying. The violence was better.
The nudity this week satisfied curiosity. Like Theon I was curious to see what was under there. I should mention that I’m now curious about Talisa.
All kidding aside, the story is moving forward quite rapidly now, the last two weeks have delivered that in a big way. There was a point earlier in the season when I thought the show was getting bogged down under its own weight, trying to tell too much of a story with too many characters too quickly – we haven’t seen Jaime Lannister since episode one, for example – but I think it’s found ts rhythm.
You sir, are an idiot
As for Theon, I saw it as even more of the can’t-win-for-losing in trying to get respect. He doesn’t get the awed response he’d like and has to coach a boy in his lines to the crowd. Then he can’t even execute a man efficiently.
And Bran’s line “did you hate us all along” was chilling.
@Tina. Ahh, okay. So maybe he was intentionally awkward in his delivery to show how nervous he was about the whole operation and how he’s totally out of his depth here. I see your point. It just looked like bad acting to me, because it was soooo wooden.
Greg. your comments were great. And funny. A great way for me to end my evening… ;)
What kind of Austin Powers villain plot is it for the rest of Snow’s crew to just leave him? He was clearly showing signs of hesitation. So they leave him, and then when he fails, all of a sudden nobody has the capability to hear out there?
Why was Theon sent to the Greyjoys even though there was a non zero chance of him turning? Why not send him AND a handful of loyal people just in case he turned?
Yeah, the other Night’s Watch people leaving him was kinda weird–I guess they thought he needed to be alone for his first killing of an unarmed woman? Maybe? And he did make the noise of his sword coming down on the rock.
As for the Greyjoys, Robb truly trusted Theon as a brother–they’ve been living together since both were small children. And as to sending a handful of loyal people, well, if he had done that he’d have a handful less of loyal people than he does now. They’d be lucky to merely be imprisoned on Pike.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if the other brothers are actually tracking Jon and are gauging what he can and can’t do-it is bizarre that they’d leave him alone like that otherwise.
The Jon scene totally made more sense in the b- hrmhhpprh – wet sound-
All kidding aside, I really liked Alfie Allen’s delivery of his lines this episode. Theon is barely in control of his men, so he (Theon the character) is hamming it up in their presence. He starts acting more like his old self when his man leaves him and Osha alone.
Yeah, the bit where everyone conveniently leaves Jon to kill Ygritte alone was really, really derpy. Not the kind of thing I expect to see from this show, honestly. way too plot devicey.
@KRONICFATIGUE @TEDD
of course they would leave him. they arent going to hold his hand every step of the way. he will either do his job or die and they dont care which. they have been fairly clear on what the world is like north of the wall.
Chas – Except Jon being alive is a net plus for the crew and that woman being alive is a net negative for the crew. Why would they put themselves in danger to teach Jon a lesson?
Agree about GG’s comments on Dany. She obviously doesn’t understand her audience in Qarth.
I clearly am a more deprived person than many here, I thought it obvious that the other Rangers were giving him time to rape her before he killed her, and that it was the reason they said “don’t take too long”. They thought the reason he wanted to do it alone was that he “wanted to do it”, and left him to it….
From what I see of this show, that is what soldiers in war tend to do.
Deprived? Or depraved?
That’s possible, but there isn’t really any indication that it’s what Qhorin is getting at, and that would still be pretty dumb considering they need to move fast.
a naked tonks. i’ll never watch a Harry potter movie the same way again!
I thought Theon’s wooden boasting made for a stark contrast (heh) to Bran’s cool-headed “I’ll never yield.” Even when woken up from a dead sleep to find his home invaded and his family betrayed, Bran–the prepubescent crippled child–came off as more of a man and more confident in his manhood than “Prince” Theon. So much for Ironborn.
As a woman, I completely felt that Jon was getting time to rape the snowwoman before killing her. Being a woman NOW means being vulnerable, even in our “civilized” times. But in the land of GoT? Please, every woman there is acutely aware that without protection, they are in danger. Perhaps this is something men can’t really understand.
The guy who caught Arya can read. Tywin had been mocking him for making a dumb mistake but didn’t mean he was actually illiterate. No one on Tywin’s little council there would be.
JA – thought the same thing, he was not a soldier, more of a general, same guy that got banished by Tywin…Lorch???
It was Amory Lorch, Arya said his name to Jaqen, not just a nickname like the Tickler.
Tywin specifically asks him “Can you read?” and the guy doesn’t say yes, but sits in awkward silence. I’m pretty sure this means he can’t read.
He couldn’t read. While Tywin was mocking him he had Arya get the book with the family histories and told him to read from it and he couldn’t. He also makes fun of him because his cup bearer could read better than he could.
Between Amory’s blustering and Tywin’s story about Jaime’s dyslexia, I assumed that Amory was just a poor reader who got careless. Tywin doesn’t seem to tolerate weakness, and he’d expect his men to compensate for their own.
Another amazing ep. Not much to say…I just need next week to come!!!
oh, and I saw Tonks naked :P
I did not realize until just now that Osha and Tonks are played by the same person. Thank you for blowing my mind.
She’ll always be Ellie from About a Boy to me. Someone needs to call Joffrey a “squitty little shitty snot-nosed bastard”.
Ah, so that’s why I had residual positive feelings toward Osha (Tonks)!
I found it a bit silly when that rioter held the severed arm up in the air after the crowd killed the woman it belonged to. It felt like we were watching a zombie movie or something. But that’s a minor complaint in what was otherwise a good episode.
The one the rioters killed was the priest, the one wishing the good will of the gods on Myrcella.
it was actually a man, the High Septon. He is (or was) essentially the Pope of the Faith of the Seven.
I stand corrected. But I still thought the severed arm was a cheesy touch.
Who was playing the high septon? It was a little cheesy with the arm in the air, but effective I thought…
Was the High Septon played by the newsreader from Rome?
The news reader was Ian McNiece. Probably his best known role was Hugh Grant’s surveying partner in the Englishman Who Went Up a Hill and Came Down a Mountain. [www.imdb.com]
Fun fact – McNiece actually was cast in the pilot as Illyrio but the schedule didn’t work out.
Best known from the Englishman Who Went Up a Hil… ? Seriously? How about Churchill in Doctor Who, or Baron Harkkonen in the Dune mini-series?
The guy who played the High Septon was David Verrey, who was also in Doctor Who; one of the farting aliens in the 9th Doctor episode where they take over the government.
I have to say that to see Tonks naked is wrong, very, very wrong!
Where was Jorah?
Dany ordered to him to go out and find her a ship. Guess they’re pulling double duty
He was sharing a drink with Davos and Littlefimble as they all contemplated the kind of suffering that never ends; being friendzoned/ignored by their beloved ones.
Good job by Remus Lupin.
If seeing Tonks naked is wrong, I don’t wanna be right.
@Joe W: well, I hope there’s a good excuse for this.
@Mahmound Fayed: LOL. THAT is image! And a good plot for a crack fanfic :)
[sits down to write another volume of hot Tonks on Werewolf action]
I assumed that the other rangers left Jon Snow alone with Ygritte so that he could have his way with her before he killed her.
Wouldn’t be that. The Night’s Watch is sworn to celibacy
I didn’t think that either, I thought that it was just Qhorin recognizing that Jon needed a moment before he killed an unarmed woman for the first time.
Though Jon wouldn’t be the first Crow to ignore that particular oath–they mentioned in the first season there’s a little town not far from the Wall with a brothel that caters to the Night’s Watch.
I didn’t think they were sworn to celibacy, I thought they just swore off woman (meaning families) as someone mentioned them sneaking off to houses of ill-repute.
Agreed – I believe the rule is no wives/family… beyond that it’s fair game.
Quoting from memory, I believe the oath says “take no wives and father no children.” Seeing as contraception doesn’t seem to exist in Westeros, I think celibacy is implied.
Sworn, yes. But in practice, with a wilding woman? I think they would overlook it. In season 1, they talked about how officers went to a brothel now and again.
I took the “don’t take too long” comment to mean just that, killing an unarmed woman would take Snow seconds, so it clearly had to be something else they thought he would do.
From S1Ep2 when Tyrion says he’s going to visit the Wall, Jaime says “Don’t tell me you’re thinking of taking the Black?” Tyrion responds “And go celibate? The whores would go begging from Dorne to Casterly Rock.” Later, when Jon & Sam are scrubbing benches, they also talk about it, & the fact that lots of them disregard it.
He was about to kill her, so the whole “take no wives and father no children” thing doesn’t fly.
They’re not supposed to run away either, but the head guy admits that it happens after Jon came back from running.
What happens in the North stays in the North.
Another excellent episode! The opening scene was so intense it had me on the edge of my seat. I’m back to hating Theon with a passion after feeling a little sorry for him because of his idiot father.
RIP Ser Rodrik. It was heartbreaking to see him die, and Bran and Rickon’s crying almost had me in tears. Natalie Tena is doing a great job as Osha.
I felt Arya’s anxiety in every scene. Maisie Williams has chemistry with everybody!
Ghost, Summer and Shaggy Dog!
<– wonders if he's the only one who thought of the elevator scene in Drive during the beheading.
I definitely think Littlefinger recognized Arya. I didn’t think there was much ambiguity about it, either, when he brought up Catelyn and emphasized the word “daughters”.
The great thing about a shtheel like Littlefinger is that you don’t quite know if he knew, or was just suspecting and testing Arya’s response. That being said, I do think Littlefinger knows, or if he didn’t at the time, he would have asked around and put it all together. Guy is a smart little weasel.
Agree. I didn’t think it was ambiguous at all. I think he didn’t speak up b/c he’s considering his options. (Pure speculation, I haven’t read the books.)
I agree. It was too much of a coincidence for Littlefinger to mention that as Arya was walking away. I think that he will tell Catelyn and use that info for leverage somehow.
If he does know, anyone want to take bets on whether he’ll become Arya’s third name? (Also speculation)
After she spilled the wine his jaw droppped – I thought that was the moment of recognition.
Knowledge is power.
Another chip to use on Catelyn.
I think that’s the beauty of the scene, I mean Littlefinger was tasked with finding Arya (from Cersei, correct) and so it is something he would discuss with Tywin. I lean towards him NOT knowing as he probably would have thought the Lannisters just found Arya and put her to work as a hostage and he may have casually dropped a “so where’d you find the other Stark?”
Well done scene.
I agree that referencing the books is (and should be) off limits but I would like HWAT to explain how Illyria’s comments spoiled anything? If the scenes with Littlefinger and Tywin Lannister did not appear in the book, then no one knows what the outcome of these scenes will be (whether you read the books or not). Folks really ought to just relaz.
Victory,
It’s always a great episode when Joffrey gets slapped! We even got the added pleasure of seeing him pelted with cow shit!
I hoping that in all the confusion that it was his arm that was ripped off. Alas it was not.
Bitch got imp-slapped.
Thank you, MBG, for that term.
“imp-slapped” Damn, that’s good.
@MBG – We would also have accepted “Tyrion: The Pimp-Hand of the King”.
The only question left is “what Led Zeppelin song for the endless slap loop?”
(you really should google “led zeppelin tyrion slap” if that makes no sense…)
Nice to see that the stupid, stupid Ned Stark meme can live on in his bastard son.
Although, that said, has any female character on this show died a violent onscreen death?
Hmmm… do you count Sansa’s direwolf, Lady?
“it is known” that Dany’s handmaiden appeared to meet a violent end under the empty dragon cages. The witch that cursed Drago met a fiery doom. Joffrey’s birthday present is likely pushing daisies.
I guess some of the little Baratheon bastards back in ep 1 may have been girls?
…Okay, that was a stretch.
What about the witch that Daenerys burned at the end of Season 1?
Yeah, the witch at the end of season one is probably the only example that works(the handmaiden, the birthday present and Lady all being examples of violent offscreen deaths)
Which isn’t to say it’s a deficiency they need to correct or anything, just that when Stupid, Stupid Jon Snow was lining up his sword my gut reaction was “that’s not something they would show” and as such his inability to do it seemed a little telegraphed.
Was B-Day Present Girl killed? I know Joffrey was holding that Crossbow, but I think they’d have given us more hints if he had actually killed her. And Joffrey never killed anyone himself, the little coward. Especially in his own bedroom!
It was just hardcore severe torture from my perspective.
Alan, any thoughts on how the season is going now that we’re over half way through it? I’d love to see some reflection on the show’s strengths and weaknesses up ’til now.
Yeah! There’s always a season Post Mortem in the end, what about a season half-life?
It’s a great idea Meg
Nooooooo don’t do eeeeeet!
If there ever was an argument for putting shows up on demand full-season style like Netflix does, Game of Thrones is it.
I keep saying I’ll wait till the end, but then I just junkie out & watch the latest, le grrrrrrrrrr.
This show is made to be watched in a daylong orgy of beer & loafing & orange cheetoe dust on your black T-shirt with a greyscale image of Tyrion slapping Joffery.
A savage journey to the heart of the Westeros dream.
@the minister
great mixing of game of thrones spin on a Hunter S Thompson excerpt
I get that this story comes from books so it’s a bit limited in its storytelling flexibility but as a tv viewer and not a book reader the whole Dany story is repetitive. It’s been a season and a half and every week she’s subjected to one further degradation while being completely separated from the rest of the story in any way. I’d say she’s the Kenny of South Park except that Kenny actually interacts with the other characters. I’ve started to say to the television each week “YOU HURT DANY, YOU ********!”
I get it, she has a long road in order to get back to where she wants but this is a bit much. I’m willing to stipulate that she’s had to suffer extensively, but after a season and a half it’s time to move forward with her.
Ughh – thank you. I’m always mystified by calls for more Daenerys. I groan whenever we go back to her story.
Yeah, I like Emilia Clark and Iain Glen (and Nonso Anozie, although he hasn’t done all that much yet), but Dany’s storyline does feel somewhat stagnant and far-removed this season. She’s also acting kind of irritatingly at the moment, I feel.
I am far less interested and likking of Dany this season. Last season she was one of my favorites, now I loathe her. She seems entitled and talking about all she’s going to do, when it’s quite obvious that the people of Qarth are all about what you have done (e.g. them starting every speech mentioning their humble beginnings).
I think she is easily redeemable, but her character has fallen off the season (maybe it’s supposed to as she matures into a better leader and accomplishes more).
Loathe is hyperbole… shes just unlikeable and annoying.
She does not, just not in a direction you’d like. I would have thought it was clear by now that this is not a show about movement, but about character.
Daennerys is not a heroic character any more than anyone else in GoT is, I think. That is why I like her, in fact. She is fiery, idealistic and has reclaimed her power from powerless beginnings, true enough. But she is also arrogant, entitled, naive and sometimes ruthless. In other words, she is a Targaryen princess, not a fairytale hero. They did not conquer Westors by being nice.
My theory is this: the show points out some of martin’s bad plotting / timelining.
I like Dany just fine, but ideally she shouldn’t have shown up till say book 3.
Dany does get a lot of crap thrown at her. (Unfortunately much more than Joffrey does.) Personally, I mark Dany’s journey by how her reactions progress. She’s reminding me of her brother now, with the crazy temper and sense of entitlement. Since he represented the height of power in her little world for most of her life, it makes sense that she’d overcorrect a little when going from “terrified child” into “powerful woman and queen.” I just hope she wises up soon, because there’s a fine line between righteous fury and temper tantrum.
I think Theon has the dullest sword ever. Jeez.
And any time Joffrey gets slapped, it’s a good episode.
If you think you can take off somebodys head with one swing, I’d love to see you try. Just cause it happens in movies doesn’t mean its realistic. It takes an incredible amount of force
I understand the realism aspect, but I think that Theon butchering the decapitation (pun intended!) was supposed to show how unprepared he is. Clearly a graphic scene, intended to serve a purpose about Theon. Realism or not — we’ve established in this world it’s possible (Ned both doing it and receiving it).
W.A. Wilson… seriously? You’d love to see him attempt a decapitation? That’s sick dude, it’s just a show.
Seriously, there’s a reason why guillotine blades are so damn big and heavy and why Ned’s executioner uses that massive sword that about 4 inches across. He had no idea what sort of force and energy was going to required, and even though he’s expert bowman he doesn’t have the upper-body strength to pull that off.
Although in retrospect, it points how ridiculously powerful the Mountain is: he took off his horse’s head with nearly a single blow.
Ned’s executioner uses Ned’s sword Ice. So does Ned in book one on the Black Brother deserter.
It’s six feet long. very heavy, & made of magically(?) sharp steel.
Probably anyone who could heft the thing with any dexterity could lop off a head in one blow.
Well, I wouldn’t say Ser Rodrik died “well” or even “with dignity” but he certainly went out with class. Until Theon was a prat about the beheading. Did he not get the reason those execution blades are so fecking large?
The Tywin/Arya scenes are officially stealing the entire show. We need Game of Arya vs. Tywin web spin-off stat. The discussions of their fathers was brilliant. When Arya said her father was killed by “loyalty,” and Tywin compliments her for recognizing that, my heart sang a little.
Jon Snow/Theon Greyjoy, such idiots tonight. There could be arguments made for why they made the decisions they have, but given they’ve been shown as more cunning in the past, it’s sad to see them suddenly grasp the Idiot Ball so tight.
My favorite Iceland moment was actually from last week, when the Watch first stood upon the stony keep of the First Men. That one lone watchman with the shield and spear. Very epic.
Here’s to seeing the scheming, stabbing and sexing continue on. Hopefully with some more ass-kicking for Brienne to do (was SO hoping she’d get to do more than stand in the background with Cate’s return to Robb’s camp).
The “Previously on Game of Thrones,” kinda spoiled the ending for me. So possible spoiler if you didn’t see it: but doesn’t it seem pretty goddamn likely that its the warlocks who stole the dragons? It would’ve been likely already, but the inclusion of the warlocks in the “Previously,” opening and their exclusion from the rest of the episode all but confirm it.
I thought the same thing, given that they specifically named dropped “House of Undying.” However, it is weird how the attack was carried out. Wouldn’t warlocks be more of a potions and magic tricks sort of thing, rather than straight up massacre? And also, the Bloated Stringer Bell/Black Merchant personally vouched for Dany and her people and put them in his house. An assault on his house is an assault on him, and it would seem very, very risky for high ranking members of this society to do that sort of thing as it undermines the principles of how that society functions. It probably are the warlocks, but either they’re desperate, or have gone whacky, because they seem to be breaking the cardinal rules of hospitality and society of Qath.
If it was the warlocks, using potions and magic tricks would have given them away instantly. This way they can plausibly claim it’s not them.
Also, Bloated Stringer Bell is the best nickname I’ve heard yet for the fat merchant dude with the impossible to spell name.
Purely guessing, I’m thinking Ducksauce stole the Dragons to leverage Dany. I imagine he feels slighted by offering her help (for marriage) and then having to set up meetings so she can try and find help elsewhere. He’s also close enough to know when Loras would be gone and when she’d be gone. My thoughts, purely speculative.
The dragon thief is seen climbing the stairs towards the warlock’s tower at the end. They always meant to tell people it’s the warlocks. However, things are not what they seems in GOT and it could very well be someone else.
Aside from the plausible deniability, which by itself is a good point, the only magic we’ve seen from the warlocks is the sudden appearance act, right? Seems like that trick could be pretty easily accomplished with misdirection and illusion Didn’t Stringer Ducksauce even openly mock it as a parlor trick, or something similar? Maybe the warlocks are fakes.
The wilding woman storyline better amount to something because it really slowed down this episode. Great cliffhanger though.
You know nothing, Gregel Snow.
I though that too. In fact the whole ‘north of the wall’ story is doing nothing for me. I suppose he’ll have lots of dopey learning experiences and then lead an army to claim the throne – the same as everyone else. Is that the point of this? Don’t get me wrong, I like it, but I’m not sure I’m interested in the underlying premise, if that’s what it is.
hahaha uh oh BillyBumbler you better watch out, your comment might get deleted
I sense that Ygritte’s grinding at the end was a bit of foreshadowing (they already bicker like an old married couple). But Jon’s ranger friends are likely to come looking for him soon, and I don’t know what he’ll do when they find them.
@Keith Jon’s story has nothing to do with the Iron Throne. The Watch takes no part in these struggles. It’s clearly about the 100,000-man strong army of wildings they’re gathering intel about right now, and the reappearance of the White Walkers in the world.
How has no one commented on Sansa almost being raped? That was one of the most horrifying, intense, and brutal scenes in the series so far, well done.
There was actually a point during the scene and as it kept going on where I said to myself “oh crap, they’re not going to show this young actress naked are they?!?” never mind giving her an actual rape scene… YIKES.
Since Sophie Turner is only 16, I don’t think we need to worry about her getting naked.
Actually, Sophie Turner is only 15, and she was 14 (at the oldest) when the scene was filmed. Yikes!
WILDLING WAY TOO CLEAN
I was thinking the same thing initially, but then I thought that perhaps since they’re predominantly in snow, they are able to frequently wash themselves with it.
Thats just cause you, like everybody else south of the Wall, assumes they should be dirty.
Heh, I thought the same thing. Her hair and teeth looked especially well-maintained–clean, brushed, and freshly-scrubbed. (And wow, that actress has gorgeous skin.) Robb’s love interest, on the other hand, had quite noticeably oily hair. The contrast between the two makes me wonder…
Alan
It is absurd to see that you have to spell out the “spoilers from books” shit every single week. I am constantly surprised at how disrespectful and selfish people are these days, but the fact that you have to spell out the rules like people are perpetual children just irks me to no end. Can’t people have some respect for those who haven’t read the books? I personally have read all the books, but would never dream of spoiling a single scene for anyone! Just wanted to say that I feel your growing pain over this subject.
By the way, loved your “Avengers” review. I love reading your stuff because I often find myself feeling the way you do about things. Cheers.
So Jaime Lannister is dyslexic. Fascinating!
Iceland is an incredible landscape to film in, as showcased by this show and in Batman Begins.
Jaime isn’t dyslexic… anymore. Tywin is so badass he cured it for him.
I was really impressed with Tywin after that. I was expecting some horror story about what he did, and it was actually nice to see him put in the work to help his son. I’m really starting to like Tywin.
p.s. Why is he hanging out in Harrenhal and not down in Casterly Rock?
He’s in Harrenhal because that’s where his army is. He’s “in the field” fighting a war with the Starks and is using Harrenhal as his base of operations.
Yeah, Harrenhal is quite a bit closer to the Riverlands (which is where the war is) than Casterly Rock or King’s Landing.
@Matthew, funniest comment ever.
Jamie being dyslexic felt true to me.
Everyone I know that’s dyslexic is really good at some mechanical skill, and swordfighting is certainly that.
Of course everyone I know that’s dyslexic got into the high end public U where I met ’em, so they could be outliers.
@matthew: Thanks a lot. Now I’ve replaced every Chuck Norris joke I know with Tywin Lannister and it can’t NOT be funny. “Tywin Lannister can slam a revolving door!”
@Weebay(love the name btw, Weebay was awesome) How about: Tywin Lannister is so Badass that Direwolves are afraid of him
Tywin Lannister is so badass he doesn’t need a sword to behead someone, he just stares at them till their head falls off(Arya was damn lucky he wasn’t trying)
Tywin Lannister is so badass not even Varys can spy on him.
Tywin Lannister is so badass that Tyrion the man who imp slaps a king, craves his respect.
And of course, Tywin Lannister is badass his two sons are Tyrion and Jaime. You can’t have a more badass pair of sons than that.
@Matthew: Perfect! Well done, sir, well done.
Iron pays the Tywin Lannister price!
Maisie Williams deserves an Emmy nod, right? She’s one of the best child actors I can ever remember watching, way better than Kiernan Shipka.
Maisie Williams is the best child actress, but I do like Kiernan Shipka a lot. I’d probably rank her third, behind Williams and Kaitlyn Dever (Loretta McCready on “Justified”). And I think Williams’ co-star Sophie Turner is good too.
According to Wikipedia: HBO submitted her for consideration as Outstanding Supporting Actress in the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards.[9]
Was thinking the same thing throughout this episode. Seriously, I cannot think of a better child actor ever.
Not sure you can give it to masie over kiernan. KS is asked to do some really subtle stuff.
Masie is more charismatic though, that’s for sure. Whoever casts GoT SO deserves an emmy or four.
Both amaze me with their talent, but I agree with the minister. Subtle is the perfect word to describe KS’s material. At their ages, I’d probably have found it easier to play Arya than Sally. To me, GoT’s viewpoint seems to put us more in Arya’s shoes, looking out on a scary world, while Mad Men’s viewpoint seems more like that of an adult either looking back on childhood or watching a child experience it. Both viewpoints are totally valid and well-done, but they’re so different that it’s hard to compare the two.
Maisie Williams work is so outstanding, she’s one of the best young actors I’ve ever seen. Way better in my mind than Kiernan Shipka.
Thanks for pointing out the filming in Iceland. I knew they were doing locations all over the world but did not know Iceland was one of them. Those scenes were breathtaking.
Everytime they cut to the North now I have to remind myself that I’m not watching Lord of the Rings. The location work in those scenes is stunning, and comparable to the best work in Hollywood blockbusters. Well played, GoT, well played.
Best new character this season has to be Jaqen; too bad he will probably only be around for one more killing.
Absolutely everyone they have cast for this season’s newcomers is brilliant. Jaqen is my favorite by far with Brienne being second (she has had the best dramatic acting so far with Renly’s death scene: “I WON’T LEAVE HIM!” gave me chills.). Davos and Stannis are tied for third. I can’t choose between the two. This is all based on (no spoiler, just observation) having read the book. They bring these characters to life in ways the books couldn’t. Jaqen specifically. I read him FAR differently than this guy is playing him, and the actor has won that battle handily.
I’ve read, that the multi-lingual german actor Tom Wlaschiha is in 5 episodes, so there are another 3 chances to see him. He is a great stage actor as well. He had a voice coach at the set and they tried different set-ups for the sound of the Free Cities, but finally decided that his natural German accent is the best. He was very impressed by Maisie’s work, btw. Some trivia.
You’ve read that and decided to spoil it for the rest of us? That’s great.
It’s the pure joy to see him that often, in which way/form/scene I don’t know. Just a fan, sorry.
He was in more than 2 episodes so far. Remember he was a captive heading for the wall at the start of the season.
Love him. As yet I’m not blown away by Brienne; she feels like a melodramatic caricature surrounded by complex people. Maybe that’s intentional, idk.
@Ideelight: I didn’t know the Jaquen actor is German. And a Saxon, no less. That makes two Germans on the show so far, together with Sibel Kekili.
A foreign accent is no stigma in Game of Thrones, but required in some cases. Sibel is doing a good job as Shae til now. Tom Wlachiha did a huge step with this role as Jaqen, he is a kind of GOT celeb already, concerning the amount of time, we see him. tumblr is full of animated gifs, i. e. the shrug of this episode. Girls/boys on twitter are crazy about him. Or Jaqen.
Agreed – any episode where Joffrey is slapped is a good one. :)
I’ve not read the books, but it seems they are setting up a storyline with the Hound and Lady Sansa. He *has* always treated her with respect and a measure of kindness. Beauty and the Beast? Sadly, I suspect she will not be tempted, as she’s seen too much of what The Hound is capable of, not to mention that he guards Joffrey and his honor lies there….
This story is starting to rely on faux drama created by non stop buzzer beaters. Jaqen kills the soldior the very second that maximizes the drama (it’s almost impossible to imagine he was able to catch up to him in the first place). Sansa is prevented from being raped at JUST THE LAST SECOND. The Smoke Baby is born and kills on the Eve of the defining battle.
Why wouldn’t Arrya tuck the note into her sleeve? She’s literally running through an entire crew of bad guys. What was even her end game? steal a raven and send it off to some place?
Looks like we’re never going to the get the backstory of Renly vs. Stannis. I need to know why Renly thought he had a right to the throne and why they disliked each other so much that they couldn’t compromise. Is being the #2 most powerful man in kings landing really that bad? It seems too convenient (again, w/o backstory) that Renly wouldn’t just side with Stannis in return for a sweet VEEP gig.
More importantly, I am absolutely not following the power struggle between the Queen, Joffrey, and Tyrion. Queen threatens Tyrion but lets the princess be shipped off. Tyrion slaps Joffrey but Joffrey kills Tyrion’s “gift”. If Joffrey is so arrogant and hastey, why doesn’t he just have Tyrion killed? If Joffrey needs Tywin’s money/army, then why isn’t Joffrey a king in name only, with Tyrion calling all the real shots? Joffrey gets to shout a stupid command when it’s convenient to the story, and then Tyrion gets to clean up the mess when it’s equally convenient.
Joffrey is still behtrothed (is that the word) to Sansa b/c the Queen demands it. But Joffrey has already threatened to kill the Queen when she slapped him. Where’s the power in marrying a Stark? I get holding her hostage, but Joffrey should be marrying someone else to form an alliance.
And I’ve already complained upthread about the Jon Snow nonsense.
This show has come off the rails in the past two episodes. I haven’t seen this week’s Mad Men yet, but fingers crossed that it’s still bringing its A game, b/c it’s holding the crown of Sunday TV.
Everyone who has ever met Stannis knows he would be a terrible king including Renly. It’s no mistake that most of the Storm Lands Bannerman flocked to Renly and not Stannis even though Stannis has the better claim. As for the Lannisters, the answer is simply Family, Loyalty and Tradition. Cersi can throw as many tantrums as she wants but as a male and the hand of the King Tyrion ranks higher then her. Jeffery won’t kill Tyrion because nothing is worse then killing family. Most of the Lannisters hate each other but they are family and family sticks together. I think Jeffery would be a king in name only if Cersi or Tyrion had it their way but he’s just smart enough or stupid enough to wiggle out of it. Like when he bedded Ned Stark against everyone’s wishes. Lastly, the hope is a marriage to a Stark will help bring the North to kneel. Terrible plan but most plans of Cersi’s are.
@Rose: “Like when he bedded Ned Stark against everyone’s wishes” might be the most horrifying/awesome typo I’ve ever seen.
It really would have changed the tone and direction of the show. I guess we will never know. Though I suspect the answer may lie somewhere out there in the fanfic world. Also I do know the kid’s name is Joffery.
Remember that Stannis spent all of season 1 on Dragonstone. Renly wanted to be king purely because he COULD. He was one of the most popular people in the kingdoms and knew that with the Tyrells help, he could overthrow the Lannisters.
Rose, Stannis would make a great king I’m not sure why you think otherwise. He is just and inflexible.
Marrying Sansa would allow the Lannisters to take over Winterfell because the child of Sansa and Joffrey would be a Lannister, the heir to Winterfell.
Cersei is the Queen Regent, which means that until Joffrey comes ‘of age’ she rules in his stead. However, Tyrion is the King’s Hand, which means he basically has all the Kings power. He can only be overturned by the King himself. Tywin is really the Hand, but he sent Tyrion to King’s Landing to rule in his place. Jaime is the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard (the white cloaks), but is currently unable to do his duty because of imprisonment. Myrcella has been sent to Dorne to shore up an alliance with the Martells, the ruling family of Dorne. Prince Tommen is still in Kings Landing with Cersei. Myrcella was pointless anyway because a woman can’t rule as Queen (unless she’s Queen Regent like Cersei). Myrcella, as a princess, serves a role as an alliance maker.
I agree with Jesse about the typo! :)
The betrothal was from before Robert’s death, and Cersei maintains it as a pretense for keeping Sansa as a hostage, as do Tyrion and Tywin, I might add.
Also, I presume that it keeps them free from having to deal with other houses distracting them by offering their daughters.
Wilson- Why would a Sansa/Joffrey child allow them to take over winterfell? A- Robb’s offspring would be heirs to Winterfell, not Sansa’s and B- If they actually tried to make that claim, Robb would not just give up and say “Got me- your kid is the ruler, I yield”
Wilson, thanks for the informative details. I feel like your answer is coming from a very rational, by the book, analysis of the power struggle. You say Cersei is Queen Regent, and thus the “ruling until….” but is that true in practice? Is there any example of her overturning Joffrey or even Joffrey yielding to her decision? She has behind the scenes, manipulative power, but it seems like Joffrey thinks of himself as true king.
Hypo: Joffrey commands his guard to kill Cersei and Tyrion….do the guards do it?
From season 1, I thought the Hand was more of the “trusted advisor” type who does the boring stuff that the King doesn’t want to do. That he has the power to speak for the King (when the King isn’t around). I was under the impression that the current Hand is more powerful only b/c of the money/army. That if Joffrey had say chosen the Hound as his his hand that the power wouldn’t be there.
How did Tywin even get to choose himself hand? I mean, I understand that he has the real power of the family, but does Joffrey understand that? I’ve seen no element of maturity or understanding on his part. He’s just pure arrogance. Where are the scenes where he contemplates his decisions? Where he at least voices a need for Tywin?
Did Joffrey know Tyrion was “right” to slap him? If not, why didn’t he do something?
I’d like to piggyback “guests” comments that Sansa’s kid wouldn’t get Winterfell. Winterfell is the head of a new kingdom at this point. No child, especially one born from kidnapping and thus rape, gets Winterfell by default.
The only thing I could think of is Sansa as queen is a good PR move. Having her denounce her family and the North is good for the people of the south to hear. But I don’t think that’s enough of a play to burn your Queen-ship on.
Guest and Kronicfatigue are right. Remember, their line of succession is the same that England still uses. Basically, a woman can inherit the kingdom only if there are no eligible males first. Right now, the Stark line of succession (beginning with Ned’s older brother Brandon) looks like this: Brandon (deceased), Ned (deceased), Benjen (ineligible–on the Wall), Robb, Bran, Rickon, Sansa, Arya. If Robb gets married and has a son, the new baby immediately moves ahead of Bran into first place. And I think if he has a daughter, the baby would move ahead of Sansa and behind Rickon. So at this point, something would have to happen to Robb, Bran and Rickon (and Robb couldn’t have a son yet, or if he did, something would have to happen to it) for Sansa to be able to inherit Winterfell.
Sansa’s kid would only inherit Winterfell if all of brothers died without heirs. In this world and in many more current ones, female heirs come after all male heirs even if the female is older.
Stannis is not well loved. He does not have a head for politics. He would be constantly out maneuvered and out witted. He has no money and few allies. Stannis is an excellent solider and as we have seen excellent soldiers rarely make good kings.
They need Sansa alive to get Jaimie back alive. If the Starks know the girls are dead, then he’ll definitely kill Jaimie. Also, Sansa is next in line after Robb. So as stated earlier at the dinner table when Tommen asks Cersei if they will kill sansa’s brother, she replys yes.
Don’t forget that the Lannisters are at war with the Starks. Their plan is to basically defeat the Starks and take over the North. The only reason they want a Stark is because they have to appease the Lords in the North after. Say the Lannisters defeat Robb and he is executed for Treason against Joffrey, Bran gets sick and “dies of his injuries” and Rickon randomly gets sick and dies. Suddenly Sansa has the best claim to being Lord of Winterfell and the Lannisters can much more easily rule the North without worries of rebellion. It’s all semantics to obtian power, but Sansa is a great bargaining chip for keeping the North’s military plans in check, for preventing Jaime Lannister from being killed, and for controlling the North once they defeat Robb Stark.
From a military planning standpoint Sansa is an incredibly valuable resource and it makes perfect sense to keep up the pretense of her arrangement with Joffrey for the moment.
Eric- as detailed earlier, Sansa is not next in line after Robb
Actually, Sansa is next in line, as the rest of her family technically forfeited their claim to Winterfell and the North by rebelling against the King. This is an absolutist monarchy, and while the families due truly run their own affairs, while paying homage to a distant King, technically, all of the lands of Westeros are property of the King, who then doles them out to his “trusted” nobles to rule in his stead. Starks are now outlaws, with the exception of Sansa, who is not just a hostage, but by her obedience to the King, the only “legitimate” heir to the North per the narrow interpretation of monarchistic society.
I must have missed the scene where Rickon declared open war against the king.
Zach, when you put it that way, it makes perfect sense. Well done. Sansa can’t be used to make the Starks kneel, but they can make the rest of the North kneel. I can’t wait to explain it to my friends like it was my own revelation :) Thanks.
As for the “faux drama”…well, I suppose that’s a valid complaint if you just generally don’t like TV. The last second rescue trope is incredibly common on television (and really, fiction in general), from terrible shows (Criminal Minds, anyone?) to great ones–think how often something terrible has been BARELY averted on Breaking Bad, for instance. Game of Thrones seems to do it a pretty average amount.
@Tedd very very well said.
Felt that this episode was much better paced than last week. We got plenty of time to sit and simmer with idiots like Theon and Joffrey, though I didn’t much care for Jon’s stupid decision making in his scenes with Ygritte.
By far my favourite scene was the meeting with the Spice King and Dany (our take: [wp.me]). Loved the staging on the staircase as a power battle and intrigued by the cliffhanger. Guessing she’s off to the House of the Undying next?
Jon’s been doing stupid stuff all series–remember when he tried to desert the Watch at the end of last season? Or followed Craster earlier this one? This seems pretty in character for him (which doesn’t mean that you’re wrong for not caring for it, though).
We haven’t seen much of her, but so far I’m enjoying Ygritte a lot. Her grinding up on Jon was great.
Are we to think that Tywin left the purloined letter on the table purposefully, i.e., he’s testing Arya to see if she’s some sort of spy?
He may or may not suspect that she’s actually the missing Stark sister, but the only reason (plot-wise) to dedicate a scene to her literacy and its relation to her father is if her literacy ultimately blows her cover.
Just a guess.
Tywin does not know that Arya is missing. He does not trust Littlefinger and may have been testing him or he just left the paper there.
Reply to comment…I think he knows…too smart not to.
Could be an important lesson for Joffrey if he realizes he isn’t all mighty just b/c he is one of many kings. He’s acted like b/c he is king he can do whatever he wants in the past.
Theon is a riot. The actor is doing a great job with the role. It’s obvious no one respects him and he knows it deep down but doesn’t want to believe it.
Loved the Arya scenes this week.
Would love to see the Hound battle Tyrian’s top guard. He’s’ a bad dude as well. Actually, throw in Catelyn Stark’s new protector and maybe Jamie Lannister and you would have a heck of a battle.
Something tells me Dany should not be messed with. I can see her becoming a force if/when those dragons come of age. Plus, she has some mysticism about her with the fire thing. I can see her taking vengeance on those who wrong her.
Agree about Tywin. He’s a great character.
Overall, this was one of my favorite episode’s of the season.
Tyrian’s top guard is ‘The Mountain’, The Hound’s older brother….they had a short skirmish in season 1 after the joust.
I thought Tyrion’s top guard was Bronn?
Bronn guards Tyrion. The Mountain is used by Tywin to wreak havoc, but he isn’t Tywin’s protector. And Brienne is the former Kingsguard member for Renly, who now is in Catelyn’s service.
is it just me or did Dany get exceedingly hot this episode? She’s always been pretty, but it seems she was more done up in her “little princess” scene than usual to the point where she was absolutely stunning.
Episodes keep getting better and better for this show. The new one better than the one before. The first episode didnt strike me, seriously, I was concerned that the show was losing its charm. Fortunately that’s not the case.
I’m eager to see what’s going to happen to the escaping boys at Winterfell, and to poor Sansa, is she ever going to escape herself from her pretty prison?
Anyone else think that the Theon taking Winterfell scene was a dream? I kept waiting for Bran to wake up and it just kept going. It wasn’t until Bran was yielding to Theon did I believe it was real. Such a weird sequence.
I could see that- partially because the transformation from “disrespected “captain” of the Sea Bitch” to “conqueror of Winterfell” happened off screen.
I thought it was a dream. Bran’s reaction of confusion/apathy at first made me think that.
Absolutely! I thought that was a dream for the longest time. Makes perfect sense in retrospect, with the comment about the seas coming to Winterfell. But wow, that didn’t take long at all…
Blame the budget. There was more in the b..k describing the sack of the castle. And judging by Roose Bolton’s offer to Robb (IN THE SHOW/NO SPOILER) to have his bastard son retake Winterfell, the battle doesn’t seem to be over.
where was Bronn (Tyrion’s guard) during the riot?
If he was there, then the Hound couldn’t save Sansa, and that’s what was needed for the convenient plot.
Great question. Thought the same thing when I saw Tyrion looking helpless.
He isn’t necessarily just Tyrion’s guard anymore. He has official duties now, so in theory he could be off somewhere else.
He commands the CityWatch (the Gold Cloaks) so he’s nominally in charge of security for the whole city. But there should have been more Lannister men and Kingsguard there.
Re: Jon Snow and Ygritte — couldn’t help but think about this scene from Taxi (thank you Wikiquote):
A woman cabbie and Latka are in a stalled cab during a blizzard. Latka takes off most of his clothes and gives them to her to keep her warm.
Cindy Bates: It’s very simple, Latka. Either you have sex with me, or you freeze to death.
Latka [contemplating]: Sex…death. Sex…death. Why don’t you tell me a little bit about yourself?
I was thinking that everything that takes place in Qarth’s walls reminds me of old school Star Trek episodes. Not sure if this is good or bad. Anyone else notice this?
My wife said the same thing. I didn’t watch much ST, so it’s lost on me. But you’re not alone!
I hate to keep posting, but did anyone else notice that the Wildling kept mentioning about fire and burning the bodies, suggesting, that possibly the Wildlings would turn into White-Walkers? It was brought up numerous times by her (name?) as if she knew something that Jon didn’t. Interesting to see what happens there, if like all wildlings are infected now and turn into WW when they die? Walking Dead style! Bring back Dale!
Yes, I believe the lead Ranger even mentioned after her warning that John had killed one before and could do it again. That’s definitely the implication. So John may be seeing those dead soldiers again soon…
I don’t think there’s a direct correlation there. We know the White Walkers come from north of the wall, and we know that wildlings live north of the wall. So it stands to reason that Wildlings know about White Walkers and know that if they die in-tact they can potentially become White Walkers. I don’t think that means that every wildling that dies immediately turns into a White Walker, just that it’s possible and Ygrette doesn’t want it to happen to her.
A minor quibble – the dead don’t turn into White Walkers, they turn into wights, mindless zombies. The Walkers are something more sinister and powerful. We’ve only seen a glimpse of a Walker twice – the opening scene of the series, and very briefly before Craster brained Jon a few episodes ago (at least I assume that’s what Craster was giving the child to).
They definitely would turn into wights. Mormont said, after Jon saved him from the wight last season, that they knew the wildings burn their dead, and now they know why.
Walking Dead- not sure we found all that information out just via the show. Could be spoilery if not.
No, we know that–the quick, shadowy things are the White Walkers. The reanimated corpses, the wights, are basically just zombies.
Can you point out when we have seen reanimated corpses? I don’t recall them.
@Confused In Season 1, a reanimated corpse of a dead Ranger tries to kill Lord Mormont in his room and Jon saves his life. I believe Jon was in house arrest at the time (maybe after trying to leave the Wall to join forces with Robb?).
@Spoiler Police – I’m inferring this from what we’ve seen in the series. I haven’t read the books. I may be wrong.
So white-walkers and reanimated corpses are different things. I don’t think that has been explained yet in the show, but it makes sense. Interesting.
Thanks for the info. They may be different, but I still can’t point to anything in the show that differentiates them.
OK, I knew I remembered it so I looked it up. Season 1, “Lord Snow” Old Nan tells Bran the story of the White Walkers including the fact that they raise their victims from the dead. “The Pointy End” After Jon kills the wight (reanimated corpse), Sam tells the other Rangers that wights are created by the White Walkers and only fire can stop them. There are probably more examples that are less overt. So it’s really not a spoiler; it’s been part of the TV show since the beginning.
@Confused – The White Walker we saw in the opening scene of the series was tall, hooded, and we saw a brief glimpse of an inhuman face. Most importantly, it wielded a sword. It was also very strong considering it immobilized and decapitated a seasoned ranger. The wights are classic zombies – too mindless to use weapons.
I wish people would stop ripping on Theon for not being able to behead Rodrik in a more, swift manner. The sword Ded Stark used in the first scene of the series, “Ice”, also the sword he himself was later beheaded with, was clearly forged for the purpose of execution. It was easily twice the length and weight of whatever sword Theon had lying around at the time. It likely would have taken an extraordinarily strong man (ie the mountain, the hound, kah drago) to cut off a head as thick as Rodrik’s in one swift stroke. I knew that scene was going to be messy as soon as I realized Theon wasn’t going to use an executioners weapon.
Ice isn’t an executioner’s blade it is a bastard sword(meant to be used by hand a half) and is made of Valyrian steel.
No, Ice is a greatsword. It is not just an executioner’s weapon, but it can only be wielded with two hands. Longclaw, Jon Snow’s sword, is a bastard sword, and can be wielded either one or two handed. And yes, both are Valyrian steel, which makes them sharper than any conventional steel weapon.
It was a realistic decapitation considering Theon’s strength, the victim’s physique, and the weapon used.
whoops it is a great sword isnt it, forgot slightly. True it wasn’t likely that Theon would do it in one stroke but the sloppy 4 plus the boot stomp it took him was more than what should have taken him and definitely not as clean of a death if he was more true with his stroke.
Seeing as how this was the first “botched” beheading, I think the point was to show that Theon was ill-fit/unprepared for the power given and that he was officially turning heel. Logistics aside, it was clearly a point to show this horrendous scene unfold that way. Granted it may be more realistic, but the show has already established that beheadings can be “clean.” Why was this first if it meant nothing?
Apropos of nothing, but major shout-out to whomever is designing and making the costumes. Cersei’s and Dany’s dresses this episode were absolutely gorgeous.
I also think the wigs have gotten much better since last year–I’m no longer distracted by how fake Cersei and Dany’s hair looks.
Great episode and review. What bugs me is this. If Zorro Zorro Ducksauce (or whatever his name is) is the richest man in Qarth, why does’t HE just buy Dany the ships she wants?
Because she won’t agree to marry him.
Seeing how protective Bran’s direwolf has been of him in the past, I’m curious where he was when the Iron Islanders were storming the Winterfell castle.
excellent point. wondered that myself
That’s a pothole due time and character restrictions of a tv show…
Plothole*
Not necessarily. Summer was likely with Bran, and likely did not attack Theon due to his familiarity with him. Probably didn’t feel as though Bran was in danger.
I’d think it more likely that Theon would have known what a threat the wolves can be and tried to neutralize them…evidently not, though.
Bran himself was never actually in danger this episode. Not immediately, anyways. And Dwight’s right–Summer and Shaggydog were familiar with Theon
The dire wolves are locked up in the godswood since Shaggydog is so vicious, which we saw in the crypts last season. They’re likely confined there through the takeover.
I’m wondering where Ghost goes when Jon’s in trouble (e.g., when Craster brained him or now while he’s freezing with a wildling). He’s running around free, after all.
I just rewatched this episode via HBO Go after watching it on the HBO high def channel last night. The HBO Go version seemed much more vivid to us and the sound was superior. Has anyone else experienced this?
No, what I have found on HBOgo is the picture is always too dark. Extremely dark. Frustrating, but hey I’m watching it at work.
Has anyone been able to read exactly what the note Arya stole said? My eyes couldn’t make out some of the handwriting. I had to freeze frame it several times to realize it was a note written TO Tywin and not by Tywin to someone else. Obviously it’s a note reporting on Robb’s progress, but what exactly did it say?
Don’t forget what Tywin and Littlefinger actually talked about — that was pretty important, too. Littlefinger suggested a Margaery-Joffrey betrothal and an alliance with the Tyrells, who are now undeclared. Key detail, IMO.
Totally random, but I believe the actress who plays Ygritte is the same who played Gwen, a maid, on Downton Abbey. I’d look it up on IMDB, but I don’t want to spoil it for myself! Anyone else recognize her?
With the massacre in Qaarth, Dany doesn’t have any more subjects! She is now a kingdom of one (or two, counting Jorah).
Re Gwen: Not sure what you mean by spoiling yourself, but yeah, I recognized her.
@Tijde, I meant that I didn’t want to confirm on IMDB for fear of seeing how many episodes her character (or others) appeared in this season – might give away some plot points…
It is her. Rose Leslie is her name.
I’m wondering how non book readers feel about Jon Snow in general. I read the books after watching the first season. I really didn’t see what the fuss about Snow was from watching the show, but once I read the books he became one of my favorite characters like everyone else. Personally, I feel like he’s the one character that the show has done a poor job converting from the book to the screen. He’s coming off to me as a lot dumber than he should and I was wondering what people who haven’t read the books think.
I Definitely think the pace of the show has picked up now that they’ve established who these characters are and why we should care. Some of it may be rushed, but the essence is there. There’s a lot of ground to cover in such a short season.