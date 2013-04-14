Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ – ‘Walk of Punishment’

A review of tonight’s “Game of Thrones” coming up just as soon as I have a mill instead of my enemy’s head on a spike…
“Let them have what they want? What does it matter?” -Jaime
As it toggles back and forth between its various locales, “Game of Thrones” also shifts between the stories of those in power (the Lannisters in particular) and those with no power at all. “Walk of Punishment” is a rare episode to not feature King Joffrey (though Tywin gets to issue orders as Hand); instead, it largely focuses on characters scrambling to find a tenable position in situations where they seem to have little to no control over their fates.
Brienne and Jaime are now prisoners of Robb’s bannermen, and what had been a purely antagonistic relationship becomes more complex. There’s still the usual banter (and it’s amusing to hear Brienne heckle Jaime for a change), but also a sense of camaraderie that didn’t previously exist. Jaime may be a cruel, selfish man, but he’s also developed respect for his giant traveling companion, and tries to keep her alive (and later, unsullied) when their captors wish to have their way with her. Their conversation on horseback (quoted in part above) speaks not only to the difference in their genders, but in their stations in life. Until his recent unpleasant captivity with the King in the North, Jaime has lived a life of privilege and power, in which people tend to do what he wants, or else fall quickly to his steel or his father’s forces. And though Jaime suggests Brienne comes from wealth, nothing we’ve seen of her previously suggests that she’s anything but a woman who’s had to fight for everything she’s gotten, and isn’t the type to just lay back and endure it. Jaime’s fast tongue is enough to prevent her rape, but not enough to prevent him from getting a permanent reminder of how far he’s fallen in life, when his captors chop his right hand off. It’s kind of remarkable what being in Brienne’s company for a while has done for Jaime; where his disfigurement might once upon a time have seemed an applause-worthy moment (remember: in his first episode, he throws a little boy off a roof because the boy saw Jaime having sex with his sister), it’s now a horrifying act, coming only moments after he commits one of the more noble deeds we’ve seen on the show in a while.
Jaime’s younger brother isn’t in nearly so dire a position, but Tyrion is nonetheless on unsteady ground with his promotion to Master of Coin. As Dinklage-related scenes often are, the Small Council meeting was one of the episode’s lighter moments, with the battle to sit closest to Tywin followed by Tyrion dragging his chair as far from his father as possible while still being in the room. In general, Tyrion has proved himself a quick study, but his first read through Littlefinger’s books – and the realization of just how deeply in debt the government is – suggests an enormous task in front of him.
After getting last week off, Dany’s back to continue negotiating for the purchase of the Unsullied, whose acquisition might finally make her a legitimate challenger to the Lannisters. As with last season, her story seems to be moving in very small steps so far, but it’s more on point than her journeys through the Red Waste and Qarth were. Offering to trade one of her three dragons for the Unsullied seems a bad idea, for all the reasons Jorah and Barristan Selmy state, but given the close bond Dany has with those three fire-breathing critters, my immediate assumption was that she has some kind of fancy footwork in mind in her dealings with the cruel slavemaster. (And as relatively weak her position may be, Dany is still vastly better off than the slaves themselves, many of whom pray for death simply because there will be no masters in the grave.)
Another rape gets averted before Brienne’s, as Theon gets away from his captors, then gets caught again, and then rescued again by his mysterious ally (who quotes the Stark family motto at him) while his pants are down and a sexual assault is imminent. It’s one of many incidents in the episode, and series, where the powerful attempt to take cruel advantage of the powerless, simply because they can. Joffrey’s the king many of these people deserve, and that the rest are unfortunate enough to be stuck with.
Some other thoughts:
* The opening credits provide our first new location in a couple of weeks with the addition of Riverrun, where Catelyn gets to reunite with several members of her family, including her uncle Brynden, known by all and sundry as Blackfish.
* Farewell, Hot Pie. I’ll miss you most of all!
* As slow as Dany’s story moves at times, at least each visit with her feels long enough for her to be a character. Stannis’ latest appearance – in which Melisandre prepares him for “sacrifices” that will have to be made to increase his power – clocks in at under three minutes. I like Stephen Dillane, but the TV version of Stannis remains a cipher for the most part.
* North of the Wall, Jon Snow’s appearance is brief, as Mance sends him as part of an assault on Castle Black that’s sure to test his loyalty. We do get an extended visit with Jeor Mormont and his surviving crows as they return to Craster’s farm. Gilly’s just giving birth, which helps give us some sense of how much time passed over the course of season 2. In general, clarifying the passage of time isn’t something the show’s terribly interested in (and it can get confusing based on the growth spurts of the younger Stark kids), but we know Gilly was visibly pregnant last season and in labor here.
* So what is it, exactly, that Podrick might have done to get all of Tyrion’s money refunded by Littlefinger’s whores?
As always, I’d like to keep the book/spoiler issue as simple as possible, however difficult that may be for some to understand. We are here to discuss “Game of Thrones” AS A TV SHOW, NOT AS AN ENDLESS SERIES OF COMPARISONS TO THE BOOKS. Therefore, here’s the only rule you should remember: if your comment contains the phrase “the books” without it being immediately preceded by “I haven’t read,” then you should probably delete what you’ve written and start over. Anything even vaguely questionable will be deleted, and if you see something that I haven’t already removed, please feel free to email me. You may think you’re being clever and not giving too much away; in almost every case, you are wrong.
As usual, I’ve set up a message board discussion thread where you can do as much TV vs. books discussion as you want. And if you don’t want to go to the message boards, by all means go to one of the dozens upon dozens of sites (whether “Thrones”-specific or not) that provide a venue to discuss the books to your heart’s content. In these comments, everything book-related that has yet to come up on the TV show (plot, characters we haven’t met, motivation, etc.) is verboten.
Based on the comments to that initial review, a lot of people are having a hard time understanding this, so I will put it very simply: If people cannot stop themselves from discussing the books in the comments, then there will no longer be comment sections for these reviews. Life’s too short.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I can’t wait to see Arrested Westeros this week.
Don’t you mean Romersteros? we now have Brutus as Robb’s uncle as well as Julius Caesar as the king north of the wall.
I thought that was Brutus.
I’m also proud of myself for figuring out that the hand-chopper was Noah Taylor.
I was trying to place him during that scene. I best know him as Stillwater’s manager in “Almost Famous.”
I’M A MONSTER!
I heard Locke’s nickname is “Loose Seal.”
He was also in that stupid Vanilla Sky.
He’s Wolodarsky from Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou!
Vanilla Sky was tight I don’t know what your talking about. Anybody else have an issue with the ending credits song, killed the entire mood of the episode in about 1 seconds for me.
@Humanobserver – I’m with you on the ending credits song. That’s a song from the books (surely that can’t be a spoiler now that they’ve used it) called The Bear and the Maiden Fair – but they butchered it!
As a note, I think the scene where Daenerys replies back (“we are not men”) to her new companion translator shows she understood the whole time what the Guy was saying the whole time.
It probably isn’t going to end well for him.
The labored set-up and the delayed payoff on this is probably my least favorite thing on this season so far. We all know where this is going. All of us. Can we just cut to the chase? Or do we truly need more scenes of Dany walking around in a pretty, pretty dress acting kind to slaves to show she is a Kind Princess, before her dragons burn sht down to the ground, and the Ugly Evil Man gets what is coming to him?
Gah.
There’s slow, and then there’s the deliberate foreshadowing and time wasting. This is the latter.
P.S., does the actor who play Jorah get paid by the crew an extra fifty each time he says “Khaleesi”?
GREG GRANT Why not just read summaries of each episode. It would save you valuable time you could put towards skipping to the end of mystery novels instead of wasting time enjoying the story. “We all know SOMEBODY did it, so just cut to the chase and tell us who, already.”
Dude, I am not enjoying the Dany story. Hence my comment. And I like mysteries that are smart and keep me guessing, not painfully obvious ones.
Agree with Greg. This is bad story telling w/r/t/ Dany. The writing kind of dug itself into a corner; her journey back to Westeros is slow and deliberate, but TV audiences have short attentions spans so we need to keep checking back in.
What was gained in tonight’s Dany segment that we didn’t already have last week?
I’m not sure it’s as predictable as you think. I kept waiting for Ned Stark to finally outsmart the Lannisters…
I think the show has proven that anyone can die.
I assumed the same thing, that Dany will show that she understands their language before killing the slavemaster. But how does her saying “we are not men” prove that?
I was thinking the same thing.. maybe he meant that when she said “all men must die, but we are not men!” she meant that i those men u were with deserve to die but not you …so u are mine now…kinda thing… I think from this scene I noticed a blink and u miss when the guy says to her “she thinks she can flash her tits and get wat she wants?!” and gives a sleazy expression you can tell then, that Dany is onto him and can kinda figure out through his expressions that hes degrading her!!
From a purely speculative point of view from promos I think that last scene from the promos where the chained dragon breathes fire into the camera! I have a feeling that , that was for KRAZYN! what do you guys think? Or maybe the guy degrades Khaleesi again in his own language for the one final time in front of her baby dragon and that pisses the dragon off or something?? (animal instinct kinda thing/without Dany even ordering him to be killed?) I swear I havent read the books and have no clue whats going to happen! this is all speculation from what Ive seen! im hoping something that I predict turns out right!? :P
** Haven’t read those parts of the book I meant!
Someone just told me that the slave girl responds “all men must die” in her own language, and Khaleesi reponds to that, thus confirming she has understood all along. Makes sense now! I think sometimes when I read subtitles, I lose track of what i’m hearing what what i’m reading!
That makes sense, but I think that “Valar morghoulis” is a phrase known elsewhere in the realm as well, so even someone who doesn’t speak High Valarian or whatever version of Valarian it is that the slaver speaks, might still know the phrase, just like someone who knows no other Latin would know “carpe diem” or “veni vedi vici” or whatever.
*This is just a guess
That could be. Although it does seem like they made a pretty big deal about the slave owner speaking in this other language and thinking she can’t understand… all seeming to lead up to her eventually revealing that she does, in fact, speak the language. Her response to the slave girl speaking in her own language pretty much demonstrated that, so it seems unlikely that they’d have her say a common phrase that everyone understands. This would just confuse the audience when they’re trying to make a point that has been coming for several episodes.
We are devo!
I think it was just a really cheesy line.
Thapphireth!
Shh Vargo.
You two are naughty
@Punny: I thought I was over at AV Club for a minute.
Sorry, wrong thread. Hitfix’s mobile site is just awful .
Bad Vargo.
I guess the Kingslayer is never going to be the Hand of the King.
I imagine now he’ll be left alone.
Well, you never know. If he keeps making noble gestures like saving Brienne an appreciative crowd might give him a hand.
He needs help getting up. Lend him a hand, willya?
Something sure seems different about Jamie, just can’t put a finger on what it is tough.
You’ve got to hand it to Jamie, he’s come a long way
That Jaime is one handsome man.
He’s becoming the reluctant hero, a Hand Solo of sorts.
They severed connections so fast that his left hand didn’t know what his right hand was doing. But regardless, I think we can all appreciate how he single-handedly saved Brienne from a horrible fate. That Jaime really had him eating out of the palm of his hand there.
What is this, Reddit?? You have nothing of value to say?
@Punny: I thought I was over at AV Club for a minute.
The puns here, make this the most hilaroius thread on Hitfix – hands down!
great episode, hands down
He’ll figure out how to deal with it. After all, nobody stumps a Lannister.
Look mom no hand!!!!!
I guess he`s a little less HANDsome now….
“Kingslayer gimme a high fiv….. oh, sorry.
I wonder if someone will hand Tywin a box with a gift from Jamie himself?
When he asked his captors to unhand him, this is not what he had in mind.
Well at least he saved briennes life… she might come in handy given his current predicament.
In handsight, saving Brienne might have been a mistake.
Ultimately I think Tywin will be the one most upset by his son’s disfigurement. Remember the scene from season one where he was skinning the deer and telling Jaime he wanted him to finally live up to his potential? I definitely got the sense that he wanted Jaime to have more of a hands-on role in the Lannister family.
@Dr. Dunkenstein: I think it’s safe to say that they mutilated any chance of Jaime ever becoming Tywin’s right-hand man. It’s sad because Jaime had a real knack for fingering the crux of a problem and then solving it handily.
Fastest hand job I’ve ever seen.
I guess now we’ll see more of Jaime’s sinister side.
Jaime said he was hungry. Now he can have a knuckle sandwich.
@Joel: On one hand, Jaime might not be so handy at Casterly Rock. On the other hand of the Lannister bannermen might appreciate a more hands-off liege.
@the minister: It won’t be easy, but I think if really grabs the reins back at Casterly Rock, he could still reach for that brass ring. He’s Jaime Lannister after all, so really anything is within his grasp. He might have to get his hand dirty in the process however.
At least now we know for sure he won’t be alright.
These puns get one thumb up.
The Kingslayer, former hand of the King, will have to master the one handed clap [www.youtube.com]
That’ll teach Jaime not to speak off the cuff so much.
Love reading what you think about each episode the most, because you haven’t read the books. Thanks, Alan.
Joffrey missed four episodes last season, so I wouldn’t quite say that an episode without him is “rare”. Tyrion, Cersei, Arya, and Catelyn are the closest thing the show has to mainstays.
Catelyn being the most tiresome of the bunch.
My take on Podrick returning with the money refused by the prostitutes who attended him is that Tyrion paid them to refuse it to boost his confidence.
That was my take too, but if that was really the case they should have made that clear.
I believe this.
Reply to comment…
My guess is that he was swinging a big sword
EDDISANNOY That’s vulgar and untrue. Podrick thrusts a long, mighty spear.
Littlefinger’s whore do not dare refuse payment.
I would have guessed that he was too nervous to go through with it after Tyrion left, so they gave the money back. Then he didn’t want to be embarrassed in front of the others so he lied.
HIPPIPDIP No one walks away from an opportunity to get a Meereenese Knot.
Maybe because he killed that horrible Ser Mandon Moore?
My interpretation was that he was just an absolute champion in the sack, and that was why Tyrion and Bronn wanted details.
Pod aka Tripod
@Podrick, we have a winner!
I thought that it was because they knew that Tyrion was the real hero of the battle of Blackwater. They wouldn’t accept hero’s money.
I’m thinking that possibly Littlefinger tried to get information from him about Shay from Pod.
“…they should have made that clear.”
Because everything in a TV show needs to be spelled out for the poor, dumb viewers.
Jesus. Let the audience come to their own conclusions for a change.
While they played it initially as comedy, I think it will have a much darker answer – any prostitute who takes Tyrion’s money risks being killed by his father.
Podrick should come out with an instructional ebook right away! I would buy it.
CATTT PE8ER8 I still stand by my interpretation, but I like yours as well. Its also worth pointing out that one of the knights who roughed up Ros at Cersei’s orders was Mandon Moore, the same knight that Podrick impaled through the head with his literal spear. Perhaps Ros put in a good word for Squire Payne in gratitude.
I just noticed VCR beat me to the Mandon Moore theory.
Oh, you silly, silly men! When Pos said they wouldn’t take his money, I couldn’t stop laughing because I guessed exactly why!! Pod probably asked the girls 1) how he should go about it, and with humility, too, and 2) asked them how he should please **them** — which no guy who pays has probably asked them EVER (and which probably means all of them were on the receiving end of some awesome oral sex). Add to that the fact that he’s cute, polite, clean and unassuming, unlike most of the ugly mugs they have to ‘service’ 99 percent of the time, and there you have your answer. Now tell me: did a grown-up woman REALLY have to explain this to you??? Or were y’all just pretending not to get it?
@belikemike: there already is an eBook about that, by Ian Kerner: [www.amazon.com]
I think a certain grown-up woman has watched Pretty Woman a few too many times.
@jonas.left — Quite the opposite: couldn’t stand that movie and I hate Richard Gere anyway (he doesn’t smile, he smirks). Besides which, Pod is nothing like Gere’s character, who is neither a neophyte nor modest — Gere’s guy is all about the money and convenience. He’s an ass (and clearly, he’s one of those guys who never read Kerner, either; ditto for the screenwriter). I think bringing up Pretty Woman is your fallback position whenever a gal describes a guy who isn’t into macho crap and maybe asks a woman for direction in the bedroom. Which, of course, Pod had to do, being a virgin.
WEBDIVA Actually bringing up Pretty Woman was my way of making a joke. I think its interesting that a woman thinks a prostitute could ever truly enjoy the company of a man, however polite or charming, who is essentially paying another man for the privilege of exploiting her sexually. A novel about a prostitute, The Crimson Petal and the White, has its main character playing lovey dovey with her clients and then writing violent revenge fantasies about a prostitute who murders hers. This seems more realistic to me. Far more realistic than the male fantasy of being so great in bed that a working girl would love it too much to cheapen the experience by charging for it.
Also, I AM a guy who isn’t into macho crap. Silly, silly woman.
Loved this episode. As I have mentioned before, I have pretty much divorced myself from any need to have the show match the books.
And as a fan of THE WIRE, I enjoy the slow pace that suddenly starts to roll faster and faster as we get closer to the finale. I don’t need 10 epic episodes. I need 10 very good episodes that lead to something epic. So far, I am extremely satisfied.
I don’t know if the Wire was slow like this is slow though. While every year of the Wire would gradually build to something it wasn’t all just place setting to get there.
I recently was watching season 2 and was actually kind of surprised how much great stuff happened in the first six episodes. Omar testifies against Bird for goodness sake.
THE WIRE was slower all around. And it would be grand hyperbole to act as if little to nothing has happened in the first three episodes of this season.
I also have no problem with the pacing. I’m so damn glad to have this show back on the air again and I enjoy the details so much that there’s nothing that I’m gonna gripe about. Nothing at all. (I haven’t read any of the books.)
Are you kidding? The first season of The Wire is so excruciatingly slow that it took me *two years* to convince a friend to give it another chance after he was bored with the first few episodes. He ended up really liking it when he did get around to it, of course, but still.
The Wire usually felt much more connected than Game of Thrones. You could see how the story of the kids on the street connected to the gangs which connected to the cops and even the Mayoral campaign.
Game of the Thrones feels a lot more fragmented – the Jon Snow & Daenerys storylines don’t appear to have anything to do with what’s going on in King’s Landing & Riverrun. (I know they do, big picture, but it can be easy to forget on an episode-to-episode basis)
Yeah, I’ve got to disagree with John and Razorback. The Wire was dense, yes, and they definitely took the entire season to tell the stories they wanted to tell but I never felt like they were slow getting there because the entire season would be rich with incident.
The only way I’d see it as a comparable would be if most episodes of the Wire were just various members of the detail driving to crime scenes.
The Wire was a much smaller universe. Here the pacing is made worse by the fact that there are 6-7 independent stories going at the same time. Rob at Riverrun, Caitlan/Blackfish, Jaime/Briene, Tywin/Tyrion, Dany, Snow/Mance, Mormont/Craster, Arya, Theon, Stannis/Melisandre. That’s 10 scenes off the top of my head in about 48 minutes. Yet we get nothing on Sansa, Joffrey, Bran/Hodor and their new traveling partners, and probably a few more I’m not thinking of at the moment.
Really poor story telling. They could do so much more if they had about 30% fewer storylines.
In The Wire, nearly everything was connected to something else. In GOT, we have 3-5 minutes on 6 different
Unless you’re willing to provide 2-hour episodes every time or drastically butcher the plot, these episodes HAVE to move slowly: George R.R. Martin has simply packed in way too much with way too big an ensemble for it to ever move that quickly. If you want this series on film, you have to resign yourselves to that. Doesn’t mean it can’t be fun and interesting along the way; it hasn’t bored me yet, but then I have a long attention span not damaged by videogames and smartphones …
I thought The Hold Steady playing ‘The Bear and the Maiden Fair’ deserved a big hand. Maybe not “The Kingslayer’s” hand, but a big hand nonetheless…
Ah thanks. Hold Steady.
Craig Finn could easily play Pod Payne
Anybody know who was singing over the closing credits? Craig Finn?
Yes, The Hold Steady, fronted by Finn.
That killed the mood didn’t it. Horrible song choice. Someone should be fired over it.
Someone should be fired? Do you think a song gets chosen to play over the closing credits without the showrunner giving the okay? How do you think television works?
That song by the way is simply a modern cover of the same song being sung by the soldiers earlier in the episode, and is also in the book. It’s the same thing they did with “Rains of Castamere” last season.
Benioff and Weiss approached The Hold Steady to record The Bear and the Maiden Fair for the show, so I think they knew exactly what they wanted — a rowdy, bawdy drinking song.
Worst song choice I can recall on any major show. Just completely inappropriate to the context of the show. Despite the lyrics (I’ve read the books). The problem is it sounds way too contemporary.
Well, the theme song (and all the music in the show, really) is too contemporary for the GoT setting too, but nobody cares. But to each his/her own.
I was disappointed that it wasn’t an arrow flung by a mustacheless Burt Reynolds that saves Theon from a pig squealing experience.
excellent
Interesting that the last thing that guy said before getting an arrow thru his head was ‘you bastard’
True. It would have been way more realistic.
So Jaime said that he’d been a prisoner of Robb’s for around a year…does that mean a year has passed for all of our characters since that time? Has Arya been gone from King’s Landing for a year? Does that mean she was a prisoner of Tywin’s for around that length of time? And has Jon Snow been north of the wall for a year?
Because if so, I do wish that sort of thing was mentioned. Only getting to spend 5-10 minutes with each storyline per show doesn’t really convey time passing.
If I remember correctly Jaime was captured by Robb stark in episode 9 of season one, so i guess it’s been about a year since then. and he could have been exagerating or rounding up.
Arya could have been gone that long, because we do not know how long she was at Harenhaal.
Jon Snow on the other hand, I am not sure. I thought it’d be waay less, but considering the pregnant girl (gilly?) and her birth, that would be a good indicator of time.
That’s one problem I have with the TV show. Westeros is as big as South America, so it’ll take weeks for someone in Winterfell to travel untill King’s Landing. For those with this idea in mind, it’s obvious that the time is passing, because there are a lot of characters travelling through the world.
Westeros is more like the British Isles than South America.
Westeros is as big as South America, GiantJack is right.
I[m guessing that maybe a year and a half, tops, has passed plotwise since we caught the first glimpse of Ned Stark in episode 1 of season 1. HBO Seasons do not match years in Westeros. Dany probably wasn’t married long before getting pregnant, and she didn’t stay long in Qarth. It hasn’t been three years in all, probably not even two. I’m guessing Arya has been on the run maybe 6 months. Time differences between Westeros and what happened across the water rom episode to episode weren’t exactly parallel, either, so that helps confuse things.
I enjoyed the episode overall, but I’m starting to wonder how well they’re going to be able to pull everything off. It’s already feeling choppy with them going scene to scene, story to story. And it just gets denser. Have they talked about their plans going forward? Will they add episodes in the next seasons or split a book into two seasons?
I’m just not sure they’re going to be able to do the stories of this book justice in ten episodes. Theon’s is already a mess as I barely have any idea what’s going on and I read the books. My non-book reading friends are really struggling with keeping up so far.
I know they don’t have the budget, but I just wish they were able to do more (or longer) episodes. I can’t imagine how daunting it is for them to figure out to tell all these stories in a satisfying way.
The third book is being split into two seasons
This season is only covering half of book three.
This season is only covering half of book three.
Wow, didn’t know that. It’s crazy to me how choppy this season has been already and it’s only covering half the book.
If it’s “choppy” to you, then it is probably just you and your expectations.
Not as “choppy” as it was for Jaime, amirite?
They’ve mentioned several times that due to logistics,cost and the time it takes to edit that they can’t do more than 10 eps a year.
I know we’re not supposed to talk about the “dreaded books” in Alan’s comment sections, but…
The books are “choppy.” Each chapter covers a single character’s PoV, so the books constantly jump back and forth from location to location and character to character.
Martin also ends all of his chapters on “act breaks,” a technique he learned from his years in television. Act breaks being those little story hooks that make you keep you from changing the channel during commercial breaks or tune in to the next week’s episode.
Naturally, the books have the luxury of lingering with each character for more than five or ten minutes at a time, thanks to lengthy internal monologues about sigils and banners and ancient history and family trees, and descriptions of scenery and food and so forth.
@Charles, I’ve been spending too much time lurking the A.V. Club commentary. :-)
I think anyone struggling with the Theon stuff, having read the books, is more than a bit a bit dim tbh.
If you consider what one of Theon’s would-be rapists called Theon’s savior before he died of his arrow wounds, it should be obvious who he is and what is happening to Theon.
@Jonas.Left, I didn’t catch one of the would-be rapists called Theon’s savior. Could you please say?
ANGELA He said, “You, bastard!”
“The third book is being split into two seasons” – is that right? Book Three [SoS] is in two parts and we are already over halfway through Part One, just three episodes in. (BTW that’s my only ‘book’ comment!)
Thanks @ JONAS.LEFT.
I thought I was keeping up but I guess not because I still don’t understand who it is and what’s happening to Theon. But it’s bugging me now and I’m going to figure it out! :)
ANGELA I may have exaggerated when I said it was obvious. Sorry. I don’t mean to be overly cryptic. I’m just reluctant to veer into potential spoiler territory. Its not a book spoiler, since its all in the body of the show, but as ONE WHO READ THE BOOKS I hold myself to a higher standard. I got to enjoy the books unspoiled and I wouldn’t want to ruin anything for you or anyone else here.
I hope Iwan Rheon gets more screen time!
OMG, I don’t know his name here, but Simon with that bow and arrow was hot. Poor Alisha didn’t survive to see that.
That was driving me crazy. Thanks for letting me know who it was.
When will MTV or another network (hopefully Showtime) adapt Misfits? It’s weirdly brilliant! Iwan was always great, but Robert Sheehan was the best part of the show. It was a shame he left the show so early.
Either he had someone with him, or he’s invented a semi-automatic crossbow.
@Sauloccll Man, I hope NEVER. They would destroy it, take a look at EVERY SINGLE tv show that got a remake, Skins, Shameless, Being Human, The Killing….all of them are not good enough (their remke, I mean), and it’s worse if you put them side to side. Just awful.
Good call Alice. I didn’t recognize him. I was a big Misfits fan.
@NINA I agree. I think any remake of “Misfits” would be just like “Heroes”: one great season (in my opinion) and that’s it. Once the source material was already used, the next episodes would fail in comparison to the original material.
@Nina, the only thing I can say to you is…Save me, Barry!!!
@ALICE – oh gosh, i think i love you ;)
@NINA
I have to disagree with your claim about TV show remakes. Most of them do fail to surpass the originals, yes, but it does happen (Shameless, for one). You exaggerate.
First, I LOVE both versions of “The Office”, so I don’t have anything at all against remakes.
Even though I can’t compare it with the Israeli original, it’s clear that Showtime did a terrific job with “Homeland”. Same with “Shameless”. Their hypothetical version of “Skins” would not be a mess like MTV’s and I think if they could adapt well a show like “Misfits” – although I don’t think it would fit its brand.
In regards to new shows, I have high hopes for FX’s “The Brigde”, but I plan to watch the original first. In the moment, I’m watching “Borgen” (being adapted by FNL’s Jason Katims for NBC, I think) and it’s really good.
@sauloccl
and
@Mahmoud Fayed
Wait, Homeland is a remake???? Well……maybe, just maybe, not all remakes are terrible.
@SOULOCCL, If you enjoyed Brogen, wait until you see Bron-Broen, re: The Bridge! It is so much better, and I enjoyed Brogen a lot. I hear there is going to be a second season of Bron-Brone and I can hardly wait.
Now I am a *huge* fan of anything Scandinavian. It opened up a a whole world of excellent entertainment for me.
I have yet to see Forbrydelson, (The Killing) but I’ve only heard great things about it, even by people who enjoyed the American remake.
I too think that most shows that are American remakes are just terrible. The only reason I have high hopes for the remake of Bron-Brone is because of Jasen Katims. I saw the ads on FX for The Bridge, but I wasn’t sure if it was a remake, though I hoped it was. And I had no idea that is was being created by Katims.
Thanks so much for this info. Do you have any idea when The Bridge is supposed to air? I would hate to miss it as I *loved* Friday Night Lights. These two shows couldn’t be more different. It’s going to be very interesting to see how Katims handles such a very dark show. I look forward to reading Alan’s reviews about it too.
I just re-read your comment SAULOCCL. Do you mean that Katims is doing a remake or Borgen or The Bridge? It was probably wishful thinking on my part to think that you meant The Bridge.
Jason Katims is such a fine writer/producer, I would love for him tackle Bron-Broen. Though Brogen would be a better fit for Katimns because it’s like watching a very high quality soap opera, (only better), at least to me.
ANGELA,
– FX’s “The Bridge” premieres in July.
– I read somewhere that Katims was adapting “Borgen” for NBC, but I have no idea if they already ordered a pilot. I think it will be difficult to adapt it to the US because of the differences between each country’s governments. But after watching “FNL” and The Taylors for five years, I bet the “president / first husband relationship” would be outstanding.
– – I only watched season 1 of Borgen. What are your thoughts about season 2?
@Nina – ‘Homeland is a remake?’
Yes, Hatufim was the Israeli original and Series 1 was beautifully done, I’m still waiting to see Series 2. Homeland was good but adopted a very different approach and style. Whilst the stories are not on the same lines, there are similarities.
@NorthRemembers – thank you :)
Now I shall search the internet for it.
@SAULOCCL, It only gets better in the second season. Well worth your time if you enjoyed season 1. There’s more character depth and the storylines are quite good. I enjoyed it very much.
I’d love to hear how you like Bron-Broen. It’s one of the shows that’s difficult to keep from watching straight through. It’s emotional and fast paced. And if you can get your hands on The Shadowline than go for it. I keep hoping that they will air it here so everyone can watch it.
It’s very dark but there is a little humor and the photography really is incredible, it surpasses even Breaking Bad. I had to pause the DVD every few minutes just to gaze at the screen. The storyline is quite deep and all I could do was go with the flow knowing that we weren’t supposed to understand what everything meant until the time was right.
Now back to Game of Thrones. (sorry about the big segue.)
A big step up from the first 2 episodes, it just seemed to hold together better. I wonder if the director was better… Didn’t look to see who it was. Why did they end with a punk song? (Was it The Pogues? It said Maiden Fair I believe, so perhaps that is why)
Directors don’t really hold episodes together… editors do.
It was directed by David Benioff, one of the showrunners, so it’s possible having a guy so connected with the material made this a stronger-than-usual episode.
In this case, the director might matter more than usual, since it was series co-creator David Benioff.
It was The Hold Steady, doing “The Bear and the Maiden Fair”, which is an in-universe song (the guys who captured Brienne & Jaime were singing it). Not sure why they chose a modern punk rock version for the credits, but it was kinda cool.
I thought I’d never live to hear a punked out vers of the Bear and the Maiden fair, but I’m glad I did.
this is a better celtic punk rock version of The Bear and the Maiden Fair…. [www.youtube.com]
And that’s why you don’t throw a kid out of a window precipitating a chain of events that leads to a continent-spanning civil war.
OH MY GOD, THIS.
HE DID IT FOR LOVE!
If only they had him push Bran out the window with his right hand instead of his left, it would have made for a perfectly poetic moment.
In subsequent episodes we will see subtle instances of Jaime trying to keep kids inside windows.
This seems like an Arrested Development reference. If it is, you’re my new favorite Bill.
Everyone else should retire from commenting. You have set the bar far too high, Bill. Well done, good sir.
Perfect.
Thanks for the twitter shout out, Alan.
Internet over. Thanks, have a great night everyone.
The no-dialogue Small Council meeting chair rearranging might be one of my favorite scenes from all three seasons of the show. Well acted by all involved.
I took Tyrion’s move to be placing himself as Tywin’s peer(ish), rather than keeping his distance.
Either that, or mocking the others by doing whatever the hell he wants. Either would fit the character.
I thought that scene was executed brilliantly. It was without words, yet it spoke volumes about each character and where they felt they should stand in regards to Tywin. I loved it. And Tyrion’s squeaky chair dragging made me laugh aloud (as many of Tyrion’s scenes do, both with and without dialogue).
i agree with DB Cooper — i thought it was Tyrion putting himself in a strategically smarter — and more parallel — position than anyone else at the table. it made me laugh. reminded me of Tig Notaro’s stool skit on Conan (definitely recommend if you want to laugh)….
also, does anyone else think that the Jaime just delayed Brienne getting raped. i mean, Noah Taylor doesn’t seem like a man to be thwarted. the story of Brienne being worth money untouched was obvious bull.
Ahhh! The end scene was so well done! Jamie and Brienne remain to be a great duo. Also didn’t expect to get so emotional with Hot Pie leaving. :(
It was totally sad to see him go. But it’s so great to see that if writers stop and think for 5 seconds, they can come up with a good way to write someone off the show without the character dying.
They are probably just setting up a spinoff for Hot Pie
Hot Pie is gonna do a Joe Pesci thing in Jamie and Brienne’s “Westeros Run 2”.
Opening scene showing Catelyn’s younger brother unable to properly shoot at arrow into their father’s boat, Blackfish able to do it despite being so far away, and Cat’s and Robb’s reactions say so much about these new characters, despite only just now meeting them.
The choppiness of this episode was more noticeable than the first 2 episodes because so many storylines were visited. I didn’t see the point of the Podrick + whorehouse scene other than T & A; would’ve liked to see more Stannis & Melisandre, Jon & The Wildlings, and Sam & Craster…
Ack, poor Jaime. After saving Brienne from rape or worse, he loses the one thing that defines him: the ability to fight with a sword.
Thoroughly confused about what’s going on with Theon and Iwan Rheon…
The younger brother failing to shoot the boat, and his uncle stepping in and shooting it was awesome. The thrusting of the bow back into the hands of the dipsht nephew was a glorious moment of “dropping the mic”
Seemed more like a douchebag moment to me. What exactly is Sir Blackfish`s baggage?
Exactly. Too confrontational/ impatient.
in a way, i felt like the show was making fun of just how dumb the whole ritual is. instead of just setting the boat on fire at the dock, lets set it adrift and shoot an a flaming arrow at it. its all very cool unless the flaming arrow misses. then what do yoy do?
The later conference shows why the uncle is pissed at the nephew, plus letting an old fart outshoot him suggests it was more ineptitude or lack of diligent archery practice at the funeral. I wouldn’t say he’s too confrontational or impatient, given that he was able to figure out Robb’s plan and see the implications of Brutus disobeying his orders. Orders that the nephew broke because HE was too confrontational and impatient. To turn around and pin those failings on the uncle reprimanding him for those very faults, is a bit of a stretch just because he spazzed out and failed to make a shot that an old man made, after that target had drifted farther away.
You don’t go to somebody else’s funeral and make it all about you. And not even looking to see if the arrow landed is just showing off.
I get it, Catelyn’s brother is a screw-up, but for Blackfish to order his nephew to be more deferntial to HIS nephew seems hypocritical.
There is just a lot of ugly tension between these two, and that is going to be bad news for Robb who already has enough disgruntled employees.
The Tully Family sigil is a fish (don’t remember what kind) and Brynden is called the Blackfish because he’s the BLACK SHEEP of the family. His relationship with Edmure demonstrates one of the reasons why.
The sigil of house Tully is a trout.
That was a Viking funeral tradition, and on Vikings the same night, they also set a corpse on fire, but they had the sense to do it at the dock before setting the boat adrift. It all seems kind of silly — a waste of some good boats.
Well, people put caskets in the ground all the time, and those aren’t cheap either.
Hodor.
You make an interesting point regarding gender roles in the world of Westeros.
Hodor hodor.
Hodor, I’ve always been meaning to ask… are you a pokemon?
I concur.
Matt…Damon
My take on the chair movement wasn’t so much that he was making it so he was furthest from his father (though that certainly did happen), but rather that picked the best position to regard his father. Rather than sit by his side, he sat face to face… at the the other head of the table. A power move, and a much better play of chair pulling than Cersei’s.
That’s how I see it too.
And so very “Sling Blade” of him.
@Narrim, that’s how I took that scene.
Exactly right… well said. By sitting at the head of the table he positions himself as his father’s equal (annoying Tywin to no end! ) . One of my favorite scenes from the series so far.
Absolutely. I thought it was his own particular power move. He rocks my world. :o)
@Charles agree completely. It wasnt him getting far away it was him butting heads and making a stand.
Much more interesting than the chair move is the fact that Tyrion has now figured out the books … and that they’re drowning in debt, much of it owed to the Bank of Braavos. Now the question is: does he tell his dad what the real deal is, or does he hate Tywin so much for hating *him* that he lets the debt pile up and take the rest of his family down? Interesting!
I was actually sad to see Hot Pie go. It’s amazing how this show can make me feel for some minor character and yet the Walking Dead can’t even write for their leads.
Speaking of good writing, how about that scene with everyone scurrying for position at the table, not a word be said, yet so well done. Amazing.
I’m excited to see what Dany has up her sleeve with regards to the slave masters.
Loved Robb putting his Uncle in his place… reminded me why I’ve loved The King in the North so much these past two seasons.
Good episode, imo.
I agree about Hot Pie. It was sad to see him go, but also so satisfying to see that TV writers can actually come up with a way to send off a character without killing them.
.I wish, wish, wish they would just write Stannis out of the show. SO tiresome, so repetitive, and so pointless.
Also chalk me up as tired of The Continued Self-Pity of Catelyn Stark.
I haven’t always liked Catelyn Stark, but she has suffered like Job over the course of this series. She’s earned a few maudlin soliloquies.
Stannis is all over the place, but I am assuming he’s important, so I can put up with him. And I am assuming all of these different parts of his personality (creepy, needy, morose, and dictated by a code of honor that he is shocked no one else shares) are all going to lead somewhere.
Let me put it this way, unlike with the last season of Mad Men, I think the writers are going somewhere with all of this, and I am along for the ride.
My frustration was with the idea that we had to listen to a bunch of unimportant backstory about Catelyn’s dad. Time is short on this show. If you’re going to dally, let it npbe on something good, like Pod becoming a man,
DB COOPER Another purpose of the scene was to establish Brynden the Blackfish as a character, specifically his place in the Tully family.
the problem with Stannis is that he was essentially dumped as a character into the series right in the middle of things, but we were given zero context for why he was there. I don’t mean overall plot wise, but in terms of his relationship with the characters we already knew. We know he’s King Roberts brother, but Mark Addy was dead before Dillane ever shows up, so we don’t know that relationship. He never interacts on screen with Renly, so we can’t make any connections to those characters previous history. I don’t believe he’s ever interacted directly with an original character as of yet, explaining the disconnect many have with him.
I emphasize the word “directly” there, to specify between personal interaction with a character and having sex with a women who gives birth to a smoke monster which murders another character. ;)
Stannis absolutely did have a scene with Renly last season – they meet and Stannis demands that Renly recognize him as king, and Renly refuses and mocks Stannis.
We’re already seeing Stannis’ arc this season. He’s the rightful king but they won’t give him the throne, he fought honorably to claim it but he lost to Tyrion’s trickery. So now he’s sitting alone in the dark, starting to lose his mind and he’s burning people alive, locking up his voice of reason (Davos), and now Melisandre says he needs to sacrifice a king’s blood, and “there are others with your blood”…..so he’s now so far gone mentally that he’s considering burning his own family members to get the throne. You gotta admit that’s kinda interesting.
Re: Catelyn’s self-pity: Her husband is dead, Sansa is a captive, for all she knows Arya is captive or even missing or dead, and she can safely assume her two youngest sons (Bran & Rickon) are dead or hopelessly lost in the North somewhere. On top of all that, her honourable to a fault son Robb has just shot himself in the foot by breaking a marriage contract with Lord Frey, whom by all accounts is not a man to take such a slight lightly. Oh and also, she’s at her father’s funeral. She is the glue holding this family together, and the point of her self-pity might be that she, like her Uncle Blackfish has reminded her, has to toughen up and be strong for Robb, who has an entire kingdom crumbling down on her shoulders.
I forgot about that Renly/Stannis scene. I still don’t really think that gives Stannis much context to the audience.
@JONAS.LEFT I had no problem with the Blackfish stuff. That’s great – and I loved that in two scenes, they totally established his and Edmure’s characters, with barely a word from Blackfish.
I totally get WHY Catelyn feels the way she does. I just think we’ve already seen that. And this show never, ever makes the same point, in the same way, more than once.
(And @YITZIKE: I think you should add some of Catelyn’s own mistakes to her psychological butcher’s bill: Taking Tyrion hostage, and freeing the Kingslayer made bad situations much worse.)
I think the first scene with Stannis is all you need to understand him. It captures his character perfectly. “My beloved brother Robert — take that out, he was my brother but I didn’t love him.” “Jaime Lannister — Jaime Lannister the Kingslayer, say what he is. Make that Ser Jaime Lannister the Kingslayer, whatever else he is, he’s still a knight.”
He’s rigid and stubborn and has the personality of a crab, as Renly said. He inspires no confidence, he is not loved. He is a capable military leader, however, and he is just, and lawful, and does not easily bend.
However, the universe and everyone in the Seven Kingdoms basically shits on him. His brother favored Ned, he didn’t get his ancestral home, he’s the rightful heir to Robert but nobody cares.
So he’s incredibly bitter, and increasingly desperate.
@DB Cooper – Yes, point taken. Catelyn is certainly not without fault.
My take on the chair arrangement wasn’t that Tyrion was moving as far away from his father, rather that he was positioning himself at the other “head” of the table.
Exactly right
The Little Head, so to speak.
And making such a wonderful show of it. The sound editing in that scene was fantastic.
Shit NARRIM! How can we both have the same exact thought at the same exact time
The guy cutting off Jaime’s hand made me gasp. I’ve gone from wanting him dead, like you mentioned, to feeling sorry for him. I wonder if Brienne will avenge the hand…
I don’t mind spending such a little time with Stannis. He’s such a dick. :p
Farewell, Hot Pie! And hellooo, Podrick! “Copious details” indeed.
I think my exact quote was “Oh shit” as I bolted upright in my recliner.
It was so gross how he didn’t want to pull the stump away at first, like he didn’t want to acknowledge how bad the injury really was. That’s so realistic (at least when I think back to my immediate disbelief at some injuries I’ve had) that it made it stomach-turning.
I thought that scene was masterfully done. I knew it was coming since I’ve read the books, but damned if my anxiety didn’t spike right before it happened.
Someone above questioned the use of a punk song (The Bear and the Maiden Fair, a common song in the books, and it was sung earlier by the outlaws while Jamie and Brienne were tied together on the horse), but I think that it just adds to how frenetic the scene was.
Wonderfully shot scene. From the camera angle it took a moment to realize the unthinkable…that a major character’s hand was completely severed off. That and Jamie’s slight delayed scream, as he’s just realizing his sword hand has in fact been chopped off added to the horror of it.
Maybe if he can preserve the hand and get medical attention, they can reattach it.
Do they have duct tape in Westeros? I would also accept a chainsaw.
If the time should ever come when, in the fashion of Daenerys (“Dany”) or Margaery (“Marge”), Alan ever gets tired of typing out Lord Baelish or Littlefinger (not that “Littlefinger” is hard to type), then he may thank Ser Bronn for providing him with a suitable, memorable, and handy (if not very family-friendly) alternative. Seven blessings to Lord Twatbeard and his future lady wife, Lysa Arryn (a.k.a She-Who-Suckles Disgusting Sickly Children). What a happy family life they shall have! Off-camera, hopefully.
In all seriousness, I thought that this was a fantastic, engaging episode from beginning to end. The scene where Jaime saves Brienne from being raped only to lose his hand was the obvious highlight, both exceptionally acted, written and directed (not a bad first outing for David Benioff behind the camera). And the transition from that last brutal image to a jaunty rendition of a bawdy folk song was jarring on first watch, but kind of brilliant on the second.
And why does Tywin Lannister get to decree who Littlefinger marries? Seems kinda odd…
It wasn’t necessarily a decree, it’s a strategic move to secure the Arryns’ armies and Littlefinger agreed. And I’m sure he would be happy to take control of The Veil of Arryn.
If you remember the in-TV backstory behind Littlefinger and the Stark ladies, remember that he had a crush on Catelyn Stark for a long time, and fought a duel for her (only to be beaten by Ned Stark’s older brother, who shamed him by letting him live rather than killing him), and in the Council Meeting (loved the chairs bit!) he seems genuinely pleased with the idea of marrying Lysa Arryn, and mentions that she’s always been receptive to him (ie, they have a history). And I guess also Lord Tywin can choose who he marries because Littlefinger is so lowborn.
Ol’ Twatbeard doesn’t really want Crazy Lysa — he wants the Aerie and all the power/cash that goes with it. He’s a greedy, sneaky SOB, and they deserve each other. Can’t you just imagine the mutual rants *there* — Brienne and Jjaime, move over!
As a book reader, that episode was incredible. Well done, series. The credit song was hilariously awesome.
You book readers and your damnable spoilers!
As another book-y, I concur, heartily. And the smash-cut from the behanding to the punk cover of “Bear” was dark comedy gold.
Agreed. I’ve watched the smash-cut like ten times now and it never stops being awesome.
You said the “B” word!!! You said the “B” word!!! You must be censored!
Alan,
I can’t resist. And this is not any kind of spoiler so don’t worry. If there is something that can be said to get you to read the books, it’s this: HODOR! HODOR! HODOR!
At least you get your weekly Hodor fix.
You book readers and your damnable spoilers!
alan, it’s Jorah Mormont, not Joer
Alan’s right. Joer is The Lord Commander. Jorah is with Dany.
oh crap, that’s right. oops!
Jorah is Daenerys’s companion. Jeor is his father, the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch. Two different characters.
Also, Alan spelled it right.
I don’t blame you for being confused. The books don’t exactly make that clear, other than the two characters are in complete opposite ends of the world, and Jeor is called “The Old Bear” (though I don’t know if they use that name in the TV show) because both he and his son Jorah (with Dany) hail from Bear Island.
They could have changed Jeor’s name though. Do you remember that in the TV show, Theon’s sister’s name is Yara? (no this is not a spoiler) in the book her name is Asha, not Yara, but they changed it to Yara on the TV show because they didn’t want to risk viewers confusing her with the wildling woman named Osha (who is currently with Bran, Rickon et al)
I loved when Daenerys Stormborn went Michael Corleone (to Fredo in Vegas) on Ser Barristan & Jorah Mormont after meeting with the slaver. Don’t ever speak against The Khalessi in front of out enemies. EVER!
It still worked out though. A dragon is an offer he can’t refuse.
Vito said the same thing to Sonny in the original Godfather after their original meeting with The Turk.
Oh yeah I forgot about Vito in the original. I really liked the scenes with Dany. All the men around her keep thinking she is weak but she is showing patience & cunning.
I hate the tired old joke about “All Men ______”……..”yes, but I am not a man”.
I really wanted her to pull the old Michael Corleone to Sen. Geary: My offer is this – nothing. The unsullied owner would have been pissed.
I also would have accepted: My credit good enough to buy you out.
Damn, why did someone have to start the Godfather references.
Did anyone notice that “All men must die” is the translation of “Valar Morghulis”, which was the code phrase Jaqen H’gar gave to Arya?
“Valar Morghulis” was the name of the season finale episode of Season 2 as well. I did notice that but I’m unclear if that means Dany knew what the slaver was saying the whole time. I think she knows the translator wasn’t saying everything the slaver said
When you’ve got so many locations – with Caetlyn, with Jon Snow, with Mormont, at King’s Landing, with Stannis, with Brienne and Jaime, with Arya, with Dany, and with Theon, that’s 9 in just this one hour – how does one director cover it all? Do the assistant directors and 2nd unit directors do some of it? Do they do, for example, a whole bunch of Stannis scenes that cover several episodes all back to back so that they can then cover forest scenes and city scenes later and let the editor sort it all out?
Get the Blu-Ray & subscribe to the Game of Thrones podcast. They talk about the enormous task of bringing this all to life.
My wife asked me Theon’s name and I could not remember, it just escaped me. With so many characters the story of all of them gets quite lost.
So Jaqen H’ghar says that his real name is Valar Morghulis? So according to Dany, it’s not a proper name, but a phrase? Kinda confused by that bit.
It means “all men must die” in the language of High Valyrian.
Jaqen H’ghar gave Arya a coin and told her that she could present it to any man from Braavos and recite the words “valar morghulis” and that man would help her. He never gave any other name, although I suspect he was also known to Arya as Syrio Forel. There’s no definitive proof, but there are many parallels between the two as well as the fact that they are both from Braavos.
Totally right. I misremembered. Makes more sense now.
One of the wikis said it’s a common greeting in Braavos meaning “all men must die”. The response is “valar dohaeris” (the title of this season’s premiere, meaning “all men must serve”).
Jaqen H’ghar is from Lorath, actually. Or at least that identity.
“Jaqen H’ghar” may be Lorathi, but the man with his face less so. If you consider Syrio Forel’s line about how there is only one god named death, my theory gets a little stronger.
I loved Syrio but I think we have seen the last of him. He was a dancing master from Braavos. Jaqen was a faceless man. I remember Varys speaking about hiring the faceless men to assassinate the Targeryn’s across the narrow sea. I don’t think they are related other than being from Braavos
I thought Theon was gonna be castrated not raped.
The line “I’m going to fuck you into the dirt” disagrees with you.
Yeah, that would-be-rapist was getting his kit off before he got the Burt Reynolds -treatment.
Did anyone catch the band that did the last song during the credits?
The Hold Steady
Did anyone catch the band that played in the closing credits?
Did anyone catch the band that played in the closing credits?
Jeff, calm down. Maybe somebody will answer in the morning.
It was the band Hold Steady.
Am I the only one that thinks Daenerys thinks her dragon will kill the slavemaster and fly home? Perhaps these dragons are MUCH smarter than we think they are? (Did George R. R. Martin rip off Chris Claremont here?) And if you get that Lockheed reference, kudos to you.
I’m not sure of Dany’s ultimate plan, but I can guarantee you that a mother NEVER gives her children away for good!
I’m hoping she says whatever spell thing she said in front of the Warlock and the dragon starts toasting slavemasters left and right.
Alan just wondering if the version you saw of the screeners had the song during the end credits ? Just wondering if that was a post production decision to add this misplaced and the first misstep moment of this great series. If so I hope they never listen to fan requests again.
It was kind of jarring to hear a modern song start playing in a medieval show, but I think it worked well overall.
Jarring yes. Effective no. It was such a great episode and the last scene was jarring enough I thought that the song really did nothing to seal the image in my mind about the fate of Jamie in fact it took me away from the terror. That is why I wonder if adding the song was an after thought.
They announced that the Hold Steady were doing a cover of the song for the show like, months ago. Way before screeners were sent out.
I think the anachronism was weird, but I personally thought it worked. It was like my mind went, “Did that really just happen?”
Incidentally, the inspiration for doing that was the end of An American Werewolf in London, where the protagonist is shot dead, the heroine starts sobbing, and then the goofy doo-wop version of “Blue Moon” starts playing.
Since the song was a version of “The Bear and the Maiden Fair”, which comes from the book and is sung earlier in this episode, I’m guessing it was not an afterthought at all. They obviously asked the band to perform it for the show. Personally I loved it.
It was jarring in such a perfect and wonderful way. Though I would love to hear a proper folky version of The Bear and the Maiden Fair.
Never thought I would say this about GOT but that episode was hilarious. “What did you do to them Pod?”
“Lot`s of things my Lord.”
She’s good with second timers too.
Sometimes it seems it would be easier for the viewer if every character wore a name tag with a brief biography in a cartoon bubble.
Maybe they should have thought bubbles so we don’t have to infer what they are thinking all the time.
@ALEX, I hear you. GoT has been a labor of love for me. I didn’t see season 2 for at least a year after I watched season 1 which didn’t help matters. I’m showing my ignorance, but I started reading 2 different recaps for each episode in order to keep everyone straight. And I searched for a GoT family tree on the Net. :-)
Too bad I *hadn’t* read the books first. I think I would have enjoyed GoT a lot more than I already am.
I’m a Monster!!!
The books are incredibly slow but the TV version is just painfully, brutally slow. I still enjoy it but the beginning of these seasons really just drag, not sure I can stick with this series. I still love the books, but there’s something forgivable about a slow starting book. I understand the need to build the story but when you’re getting like 6 episodes of just boring dry filler, that’s 6 hours of watching the small screen version of watching paint dry.
I must say that at every point they deviate from the book, it tends to not sync with the story in general. I won’t mention specifics but I haven’t liked the deviations they’ve made so far this season.
I always love when people take this stuff personal, why would you care to even comment like that? Just the type of guy who loves stirring the pot over the internet I suppose?
As a reader, you should know that they’re keeping the books’ pace. There are, let’s say, at least 300 pages where absolutely nothing happens in each of George’s books… and that’s not a complain, because I love his work.
Watching the show, even when the rhythm (of the first episodes each season) is slow (in comparision to the last ones) or I don’t like a scene in particular, I take the time to appreciate the brilliant work that the crew did to bring Westeros and Essos to life.
I understand that the books can be painfully slow at times too, it’s why I said “there’s something forgivable about a slow starting book” and other points about the books being slow.
But as a general rule TV needs to be set at a higher pace than books, it’s just a fact. They’re deviating enough from the books anyway where they can pick up the pace or put more action into the TV rendering without ruining the product.
This clearly isn’t a retelling of the books verbatim anyway, so why stick to the slow parts exclusively?
You picked an odd episode to voice this complaint. There was a horse-chase culminating in an attempted rape that was prevented by a mysterious arrow-shooter, and the episode ended with Jaime getting his hand cut off (surely surprising to anyone who hadn’t already read the books). Pretty exciting stuff.
I haven’t read the books and people who have are not supposed to be commenting on them in here.
“MBG I haven’t read the books and people who have are not supposed to be commenting on them in here.”
That is just flat out not true.
MBG I’ve posted a lot of comments for this week’s epsiode and I read every single page of every chapter of every book. I know every thing. I could spoil every plot twist and surprise. Spooky, huh?
Not spooky, just douchey. I hope Allen nixes comments on here, most of them are dumb anyway.
PS – HitFix, DON’T notify me again, like Phil Collines I don’t care anymore.
MBG My point is that I didn’t spoil anything and neither did anybody here.
PS – There’s a box you have to uncheck underneath the “write a comment” box to stop getting notifications. Also, I like that Phil Collins song.
MBG, no one here spoiled anything from the books, and that’s what Alan is worried about. And if you hate the comments section here so much, then instead of making ludicrous arguments as to why Alan should get rid of them, why not just stop reading them?
Don’t be silly, man! All five “Ice and Fire” books are best sellers worldwide. Benioff and Weiss are not only making a show for those who subscribed to HBO: they’re adapting a beloved literary series. It’s nonsense to expect that those of us who enjoyed so much reading hundreds and hundreds of pages would not want to read Alan’s sharp reviews and the comments of non-readers or comment the show itself.
This episode (just like previous ones) contains a few “Easter eggs” that prove my point: parts of the show that will only be fully appreciated by those who know what’s coming (alongside winter, of course). I and everybody else could spoil it to you, ask if you paid attention to this or that detail, but we truly respect you guys, so we won’t do that.
The readers are the only reason why this show was greenlit.
Where do I click to be notified of new Phil Collins releases?
Seriously though, that comment came off very haughty. We get it, you like books more than TV.
Since these email alerts annoy MBG I figured I would just say Hi.
Also i seems kind of manipulative, trying to establish her as a good person, so we can ignore the question of why we should root for a girl with a rather disastrous track record of leadership to take a throne.
Ned Stark was way more qualified to rule, if it wasn’t for his sentimentality and moral cowardice (if he was REALLY a good and moral man, he’d have locked Cersei up as soon as he was on to her, instead of offering her a head start – there is nothing moral about offering someone as hideously evil as she a respite from her just punishment).
Instead, Danerys, who has an entitlement stick so far up her ass it keeps her chin pointed up, swans about getting her husband killed by insisting that they take an enemy in as the family doctor after making trouble with his henchmen, and inducing him to ravage her homeland. She then acts so arrogantly at the gates of Qarth that she offends everyone but the guy who wants to use her as cover for a coup, and then murders her servants who just wanted to sack the place and leave ASAP.
Now, her solution to her problems seems to be “dragons” which hardly makes her seem a more appealing ruler than the Lannisters. At least Tywin is pragmatic enough to recognize you get more use from live subjects than corpses, and seems to prefer making allies through seduction, rather than beheading Starks or torturing peasants to satisfy your sadistic urges.
So she’s going to invade Westeros with savages whose only thoughts when seeing the riches of civilization is “how can we chop them into portable portions” and who see foreign women as rape objects, giant pyromaniac lizards and slave soldiers (which, historically speaking, has always resulted in a coups with the top slave soldier on the throne). She has absolutely no knowledge of her homeland beyond what a spoiled sadistic brother might have told her, and she is the sister of petulant bully, and dead a rapist and the daughter of a mad man. Sir Bariston’s admiration of her brother makes him morally suspect as a counselor (he lacked even Ned Stark’s guts to quit when he saw the regime voting to assassinate a pregnant girl, only having his road to Damascus moment when he was fired and humiliated), and her other closest adviser is a condemned criminal and spy.
Robb’s wife might have snarked at their first meeting about him not having a plan for what to do when he wins, but that applies just as much to Danerys. Only it seems we are not to question her because she is a Female Character who is exerting power, and therefore is Strong and anyone who dares to think critically of her is being Sexist because he Can’t Handle Strong Powerful Women.
Meanwhile, it turns out that Catelyn is apparently the smart one of the Tully family. With that genetic material it’s a wonder they still have their title and castle. Her uncle must be a throwback, but his name seems to imply he’s the oddball of the family. Of all the Stark kids, Sansa is probably the most reviled and useless, and does anyone really believe she got all that fancy lady attitude from the Starks of Winterfell, or her soft southern mommmy?
Robb & Arya, the Starks with cojones, are Ned’s kids, but Sansa is the one who likes the tournaments Ned scorns as revealing weaknesses to future enemies. Sansa is the one good at the girly stuff that I can’t imagine is common practice in a land whose motto is “Winter is Coming” and whose noblemen are amused by a wolf biting off their fingers, and persuaded to loyal allegiance (that was the guy who first proclaimed Robb king, even if we haven’t seen him since, that I recall).
So we can blame Catelyn for the worst of the Stark kids, for Ned’s misplaced trust in Littlefinger, for arresting and alienating the most innocent and best of the Lannisters, and then bringing him to her idiot sister who goes along with his trial by combat trick and lets him go with no gain in the war that got started by Catelyn’s precipitous action, and now her brother has committed a strategic blunder, her father has died with impeccably bad timing to leave Brutus in charge of the family and delay Robb’s march to battle and cause dissension among his men, and a Bolton in charge of their latest prize (yeah, a follower whose banner is a flayed man and whose minions performed a Catelyn in losing Theon – that’ll work out well).
Marrying a Tully would seem to have been basically the first of the Stupid Ned Stark ideas – without them, he’d have a badass northern wife who didn’t just mope around neglecting her castle and youngest son while another was sick, or releasing all the captive Lannisters they get, for no real gain, and putting her trust in treacherous scumbags who betray her husband. Given his lesbian sexposition monologue in the first season, I am morally convinced Littlefinger induced Joffrey to order the beheading in order to get Catelyn himself. It totally explains his hitting on her in Renly’s entourage. But Catelyn thinks its a good idea of convince her husband to trust a guy who once fought a duel with his brother for her hand.
Given the behavior of Cersei and the ineptitude of Catelyn and Danerys, plus all the gratuitous sexually exploitative scenes, I am really starting to wonder if George Martin has some misogynistic issues.
I meant to start off with being a little annoyed at the plodding track they are taking with Danerys. It seems kind of obvious where they are going, but the scenes seem to be drawn out so much.
I guess I erased that with some excessive backspacing. Sorry.
It was a very misogynistic world back then (I understand it’s a mythical world, but portrays a time where clearly it was a man’s world), to portray it any different would just be ham-handed and pandering imo. I don’t believe there are any misogyny issues with George Martin. It would be akin to telling a story about slavery and not showing blacks as slaves.
He also has some very strong female characters, Brienne, Ygrette, Dany, even Kaitlyn while not perfect is a strong female character, as is Cersei in her own way.
I don’t mean to nitpick, but “morally convinced” makes no sense.
Also, I disagree with every single thing you said.
Someone needs an editor (or their own blog). TLDNR.
Not that this is the only thing I disagree with in your post, but why do you assume Rhaegar was a rapist? We certainly don’t have nearly enough (unbiased) information about him yet to conclude that Barristan is “morally suspect” for admiring him.
Do you have a tumblr? If you do, did you post it there? Can you give me the link to reblog this, please?
Its unfortunate that so many viewers of this show have dismissed Ned Stark’s integrity as stupid.
Stupid, or maybe selfish. Was preserving his own integrity worth all the lives it has cost?
Ned Stark was not selfish. He backed Stannis for king because that was what the law was and he warned Cersei out of concern for her children’s lives. As far as he knew his plan to take the throne for Stannis was a fait accompli. He didn’t count on Littlefinger’s treachery. One of the disadvantages of being a moral human being is that you can’t always predict how creative evil people can be in working their craft.
His naivety has cost quite a lot of people their lives.
Cersei’s and Jaime’s ruthlessness cost a lot of lives. Joffrey’s sadism cost a lot of lives. Stannis’s stubbornness cost a lot of lives. The fact that a good man failed trying to stop bad men from doing bad things does not make him responsible for their wrongdoing.
Nor does it leave him blameless. If an incompetent police officer fails to stop a murder, that doesn’t make him a murderer, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s blameworthy. Ned was in many ways an admirable man, and he of course didn’t *directly* cause the deaths of all those people. That said, his stubborn refusal to play politics — or his naive failure to realize he needed to — ultimately made many of those deaths possible. Given that, I think it’s understandable that many readers/viewers criticize him for not being a smarter politician.
A police officer is trained to enforce the law. He or she is taught the skills and the knowledge they will need to do their duty. In Westeros a noble’s son is schooled by a maester in all he will need to serve when he is of age. Ned’s dead brother was raised to be the Lord of Winterfell not Ned. He was raised to be a soldier, so he never had the experience or background to be an effective politician. He was reluctant to be Hand for just that reason. Certainly he made mistakes, but the true failure was Robert Baratheon’s in handling his court so poorly and putting Ned in a position he was ill-equipped for.
It’s true that Dany is basically acting like a tantruming child (“Westeros is MINE!! I WANT it!! My big brudder said so!!”), so I do kind of wish she’d be portrayed that way a little more. Like, when Barristand and Jorah flipped out that she’d give up a dragon – we the audience should be flipping out too, thinking that the naive brat is really going to do it, but I don’t think anyone actually believes she’ll go through with it. The OP is kind of right that she suffers from Strong Female Character syndrome, where she’s portrayed as flawlessly correct in her quest, even if she makes a few blunders here and there due to lack of experience.
DarkDoug still hates women news at ten
Er… Dany did not murder her servants.
So much in this episode to love and only a few minutes of things to not love. The Blackfish amused me and Edmure is the ‘Samwell Tarly of Riverrun’ – You had ONE job! I LOVED LOVED LOVED the chair scene. I was dying when Cersei moved the chair and then Tyrion had to one-up her. Also loved the Arya/Hot Pie/Gendry scenes. The wolf bread and
‘I’m not a Stark of Winterhell, it’s Winterfell, are you sure? I’m sure’ conversation. Normally I’m annoyed by the time spent with the KL’s whore’s but the scenes with Pod/Bronn/Tyrion were too funny to not like them. And Brienne/Jaime arguing while tied back to back on a horse. All this humor was definately good to offset the drama/horror/serious scenes. Jaime at the end was horrible even though I knew it was coming. I still sobbed and the upbeat music in the closing was like whiplash! Good to see Robb acting like a king with some support from Blackfish rather than someone always questioning him (Karstark, Bolton, his mom). Catelyn’s a mess – poor thing. Dany was badass. Don’t like Theon but glad he didn’t get raped or Brienne. Game of Thrones can bypass the rapes and I’ll be content. Poor Gilly and Sam. Why does no one ever listen to the Wolf??? Ghost was like ‘don’t go in there’ and ran off. But nooo, everyone went in there.
Why do you feel bad for Jaime? He pushed a little boy out a window trying to kill him, he’s having children with his sister, he’s really a monster. It’s opinions like this that make women’s opinions suspect at times. Long flowing blonde hair and a chiseled jaw line forgives any measure of sociopathic behavior.
I feel bad for Jaime because the show has skillfully explained his motivations for what he did in the first episode.
That’s what makes this series (both book and show) so good, along with the better part of scripted television over the past 15 years (Tony Soprano, Vic Mackey, Walter White, Don Draper, Al Swearengen, etc etc etc)
Ghost totally snubbed Sam. That is one stuck up dire wolf.
Guest 19 – It has nothing to do with his looks. There are aspects of Jaime that they haven’t shown on the show yet that make his actions more understandable even thought they’re not forgivable. I don’t forgive what he’s done. But its not as cut and dry as ‘he’s evil’ because he’s not. Plus they did show on the show how he just rescued Brienne – his captor – from being raped. He’s got plenty of room for redemption, unlike lots of characters who are proud of the horrible things they’ve done (and he’s not).
GUEST19 Sexism like this is what makes some idiots’ opinions suspect at times.
KAT I love how my perceptions and feelings for some of the despicable characters of GoT changes as the series unfolded. After The Hound killed the butcher’s boy in book/season one who would have guessed we’d be cheering for him several times in book/season two.
I completely disagree about GoT “expertly” explaining why Jaime did the things he did. Pushing a boy out of a window is a despicable act and Jaime’s reasoning was laughable, as was strangling his cousin in order to mount an escape. Having children with his sister was basically brushed aside as “other families have done it, the Targareans did it for years”.
I’ve read all the books up to book four and I do not find Jaime Lannister redeemable at all. I saw this same thing from female posters with Shane from TWD. The guy could do anything and it was forgiven because of his looks.
Guest19, leaving aside my own opinions about Jaime, do you honestly believe it’s only females who have grown to like him? There are plenty of men, including straight men, who are fans. YOU may think he’s irredeemable but your sexist assumptions about female fans of the show being unthinking and shallow are off base.
Single, white, heterosexual male here- I find Jamie a redeemable and even tragic figure. I echo others’ sentiments- that’s what makes GoT so good. A character is not always who GRRM portrays him to be when you first meet him.
if jaime hadn’t pushed bran out the window he and his sister would have been killed, and robert possibly would have gone to war and killed the rest of his family. forgivable? no, but definetely understandable and i still sympathize with and root for him, and im a heterosexual male. its a testament to the writing that they’ve been able to do this. i think most people were horrified, suprised and at least somewhat sympathetic when his hand was cut off despite his sins.
if jaime hadn’t pushed bran out the window he and his sister would have been killed, and robert possibly would have gone to war and killed the rest of his family. forgivable? no, but definetely understandable and i still sympathize with and root for him, and im a heterosexual male. its a testament to the writing that they’ve been able to do this. i think most people were horrified, suprised and at least somewhat sympathetic when his hand was cut off despite his sins.
Guest19, you don’t like Jaime; we get it. But to assume women unthinkingly forgive him because of his looks is stupid and misogynistic. Count me amongst the many heterosexual men who thinks he’s one of the best characters in the series, both in the books and on the show.
Game of Thrones could have had one of the greatest moments in TV history if Burt Reynolds would have stepped out from the mist after Theon’s pig squealing tormentors were skewered with arrows. I guess Ned “Stark” Beatty would have worked, too, in a alternate universe way. In any case, James Dickey should sue George RR Martin and/or HBO for good measure. Pure hilarity. Long live Deliverance!
Ned Beatty would’ve made a great Varys.
lol. awesome. Ned Beatty as Varys…
IIRC, Podrick saved Tyrion during the Battle of the Blackwater. I’m guessing this was Tyrion’s thank-you gift.
Yup, they spoke about that mere moments before introducing the whores to him.
You “guess”?
This was outright and specifically stated in this very episode. More than once.
This would be the downside of my posting a comment before watching the episode. Mea culpa.
“GoT” seems structured as the inverse of “Lost.” Whereas LOST went a foot wide with plot and a mile deep with character in most episodes, “GoT” touches on almost the entire cast (Blackwater excepted). While I used to complain about not seeing Sawyer for 3 episodes at a time, that seems trivial compared to how lost I am with GoT (and I’ve read the…oh, nevermind). If nothing else, the location shooting and theme song make it a nice screensaver for an hour each week.
I never thought they would cut his hand off for the show!! I thought maybe a finger or a thumb to minimize it(that way he still cudnt use his sword properly) but they went all the way!! which in a way makes me more excited to see Jaime’s transformation in this season!|
I am a Kingslayer fan and in that last scene I kept smiling at how he outsmarts them and then the ending totally shocked me!! Rest of the episode- I really enjoyed the Dany parts… I think so far this is the most Ive liked her ever in an episode! It was a relief to see Theon escape!! those were the highlights!! We haven’t been getting a lot of Cersie so far this season! hopefully next episode!
I don’t mean to sound rude, truly, but I’m baffled that a fan of the books would think for a second they wouldn’t cut off the hand.
Tyrion kept his nose. I knew the scene was leading to the hand chop, but then Jaime’s captor started jamming the knifepoint into Jaime’s eye and I thought they might change it up from the book. An eye patch is easier than hiding a hand. Besides which book readers already knew that there was a key difference in Jaime and Brienne’s captivity, so it wasn’t a stretch to think they might change it more.
and FOR THE POSTER JONAS Left: yes I thought the same thing.. how the hell will they hide his hand for the entire rest of the series?? so a lost thumb would do the job with him not having a proper grip on the sword anymore. But ofcourse that would be no where as impactful as the climax we witnessed last Sunday!
Hi, Piglet. Perhaps you missed the whole rule about not talking about the books. So your comment where you did that at length has been deleted.
Tyrion clearly paid the whores to “give the money back” so that Pod would feel like a sex god on top of losing his virginity. It was so over the top and played directly into a classic male fantasy. The writers were having a little fun with the critics who complain about gratuitous nudity and “sexposition” and i for one found it hilarious.