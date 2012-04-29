‘Girls’ – ‘All Adventurous Women Do’: You’re the inspiration

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I pass you an STD but enjoy your quirky web presence…
HBO has a long history of sending critics three or four episodes of new series, and it’s generally paid off well. I wouldn’t have been able to make heads or tails of “The Wire” – let alone say whether I liked it – at the end of the first hour, but by the time I got to the fourth episode on those ancient VHS tapes, I’d gotten to know Bubbs and Kima, to understand the dynamics of the Barksdale crew, to watch McNulty and The Bunk communicate entirely through use of the F-word, etc. I didn’t know everything the show was capable of, but I knew enough to know how badly I wanted to see more.
With “Girls,” I liked the pilot episode, but it was the next two episodes – particularly the last few scenes of this one featuring Hannah and/or Marnie – that cemented how I felt about it. I’m not sure anything could have quite bridged the huge gap that many viewers felt between what they read in all the rapturous reviews and what they saw in that first half-hour, but I definitely think this is an instance where letting the entire world have access to the first three episodes at once might have been a wise strategy.(*)
(*) On last week’s podcast, Fienberg and I talked about whether the Netflix model of releasing an entire season of a show upfront might be something that pay cable channels try. Our feeling was that it’s not practical – if, say, you only subscribe to HBO each year for the three months that “Game of Thrones” is on, and you can get access to the entire season within a day, then HBO just lost two months’ worth of fees from you – but agreed it might be a worthy experiment for HBO, Showtime, etc. to put the first 3 or 4 episodes of a new series On Demand all at once, to give viewers on the fence a greater sample size to judge from.
But we’re going to leave aside the “Girls” backlash, the backlash to the backlash, the backlash to the backlash to the backlash, etc., going forward. “All Adventurous Women Do” was the episode that won me over for good for a number of reasons.
On a basic level, it’s the most consistently funny episode yet, starting off with Marnie and Hannah’s reactions to Charlie’s shaved head (and Charlie and Hannah giving it to each other in equal measure with the “hex on some popular girls”/”American History X”/”Go tweet that” exchange), moving through Adam’s gross behavior being more ridiculous than ever (the obvious lie about how he couldn’t have HPV because “my best dyke friend works for a dick doctor,” the furious upside-down bicycle twirls as a signal that he wants to be alone), the inherently amusing phrase “cellist with the loose joint disorder,” Jessa’s young charges being so precocious that one has written a “novel” that includes characters who attend AA, Hannah and Shoshanna discussing STD etiquette and the entirety of Hannah’s mortifying reunion with her college boyfriend Eli.
The Shoshanna and Eli scenes in particular were great examples of using comedy to drive character and theme. On the one hand, it’s funny that virginal, sheltered Shoshanna is the one presuming knowledge of what’s socially appropriate in “the STD world,” and that she continues to measure her own life experience from questionable sources (in this case, “Baggage”). On the other, the discussion of “Baggage” leads to a genuine connection between these two relative strangers, and some painful yet funny self-reflection from Hannah, who continues her pattern of bathroom cupcake-eating.
And though it wasn’t much of a surprise to us that Elijah had changed teams – Hannah’s earlier conviction that Elijah was still in love with her seemed designed for the opposite to be true, and as she notes to him, his new mannerisms and sense of style weren’t exactly subtle – Lena Dunham still did a terrific job at playing how hurt and angry and simply embarrassed Hannah was by this news. (Hint: when an ex tells you his move out of the closet was “very much inspired by you,” it is not the compliment it may have been intended as.) I liked that Hannah started firing back at him, and that, as in the Charlie scene, Elijah responded in kind. Whether we sympathize with Hannah or not in general, or in this specific instance, the show doesn’t let her off the hook easily, nor does it let her be the clever girl who’s always verbally getting the better of her opponents. Elijah makes a big deal out of getting the last word over her, and both Adam and Charlie do earlier in different ways.
The episode also did a nice job of expanding the show’s world through some smart guest-casting, including Andrew Rannells from “The Book of Mormon” as Elijah, Jorma Taccone from The Lonely Island as the artist who inspires feelings of lust(*) in Marnie that Charlie hasn’t made her feel in forever, and, in separate scenes, Kathryn Hahn and James LeGros as the parents of the girls Jessa is nannying for. Both the workaholic Manhattan mom and the mid-life crisis husband are stock types, but our limited glimpses of both Hahn and LeGros suggested shadings within the stereotypes, even though it’s clear LeGros could very well have made a move on Jessa if not for the intrusion of little Beatrix.
(*) I can’t remember which of the many, many Lena Dunham profiles I saw this in, but she acknowledged that the “I’m a man, and I know how to do things” move is the kind of thing that would totally turn her on if a character in a movie said it, but would seem incredibly gross if a guy actually tried to use it on her. There are very clear differences between what’s romantic in a movie and in real life, just as there are between what’s sexy in fiction and when it’s happening to you.
More than anything, what sold me on “All Adventurous Women” do, and on “Girls” in general, was the last scene of Hannah wrestling with what to tweet(**) about recent horrible developments before borrowing the Jessa credo that gives the episode its title, cranking up Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” and living up to its title. It’s been a shitty day, one where nothing has gone the way Hannah wanted it to, and leaving her feeling very much out of control of her life. But she can control what she writes, what she listens to, and how she moves when there’s no one around to see, or even if Marnie’s there. And what Marnie admires about Hannah – and what makes Hannah oddly likable even though she’s a spoiled, self-destructive twit so much of the time – is the sense of joy and indefatigable spirit she expresses when she’s bouncing around in her room like that. Her spirit’s infectious in a moment like that, and of course Marnie would join in – in a lovely shot that shows the best friends through the doorframe to Hannah’s room, making us understand that we can see the moment they’re sharing without being allowed to be a part of it – before Hannah wraps her in a loving embrace.
(**) There is, in fact, a Hannah Horvath Twitter account run by Dunham, but she hasn’t posted anything on it yet. When I interviewed Dunham in January, she said she wasn’t sure if she’d be able to differentiate her own account enough from Hannah’s to make it worthwhile, and it appears that everyone has given up the ghost, just holding onto the name so no one else can use it.
What did everybody else think?
Yeah, okay, that was a great episode.
The Jorma Taccone actor came off as extremely creepy and unrealistic. My girlfriend laughed that Allison Williams was at least two inches taller than him with heels. She probably could beat him in a first round KO in a boxing match. Tyrion Lannister is more intimidating.
I don’t possibly see how a girl as hot as Williams would immediately be so turned on by a guy who looks like a shorter version of Gollum enough that she has to sprint into a nearby building to masturbate. His pickup lines were hilarious and it didn’t seem intentional. They should have just paid Don Draper or the Viking or the Werewolf from True Blood to take that role. But that creepy art guy? He should have played Hannah’s gay ex-boyfriend instead.
He looked like an artist to me. She was already a fan of his work and starstruck before even meeting him, and then basically he acted exactly the way she’s been asking her boyfriend to act toward (basically to not care what she thinks.)
I agree with tcthree@gmail.com and would also note that I don’t think a woman has to be shorter than a man just to be turned on by him, especially when it appears that she idolizes him
Mayvbe someone with more experience could answer this, but would a girl, in the middle of a party, really go into another room and masturbate? That just seemed odd, at least wait to go back to your bed.
From your name, you are probably male. That may be one reason you don’t see it. Starting in my teens, a number of men made moves on me like that and it always worked because I put my heart and soul into believing in it. It sometimes took a giant leap of imagination, but that’s some girls for ya. We can be got over like that because we want to be swept off our feet more than anything. That part of the ep rang so, so true to me!
You clearly have no idea what causes attraction in women.
The ending made me smile for all the reasons you stated. I felt last week’s was funnier but this week was definitely another winner.
I can’t help but think that Hannah’s tweet at the end, the one that’s the title of the episode, expresses a view of HPV as a sort of badge of honor. I would imagine that’s not what we’re supposed to take away from it though. Perhaps someone could shine a little light on the matter?
I think she’s trying to make herself feel better about a mortifying situation (HPV diagnosis) that was followed by an even more mortifying one (ex-boyfriend gone gay) by adopting Jessa’s pose. I don’t think she believes it.
Does anyone know what song was playing when Marnie and the creeper artist were talking in the gallery? It sounded familiar but I couldn’t place it.
I Can Change – LCD Soundsystem
Another good song that caught my ear in this episode: Best Coast’s “Our Deal”
Thanks Phauser!
I finally placed it. I think it is one of the songs in the FIFA 11 video game.
Anyone know the song playing when Hannah goes to Adam’s in the beginning of this episode?
What is the song (instrumental only) played during the credits?
I feel like Hannah as a character, and in a way the entire show (although I admit that really simplifies things), can be summed up in the twitter scene at the end. Between Hannah taking so long to write the tweet, the fact that she has tweeted 4,100 times, and the fact that she has “920 following, 26 followers” shown on her people, this really emphasizes the character.
that’s a good point! Good eyes.
But aren’t there a multitude of ways to interpret that? One on the one hand it could be interpreted she’s an optimistic dreamer, a true writer at heart, tirelessly producing high-quality Tweets even knowing her audience is small (her previous Tweets were quite funny). On the other hand, one could interpret it as that she’s delusional, living in a fantasy world, blinding herself with hope that she’ll overcome the odds.
Man… Wade Messer sure did recover quickly, and living in a posh apartment in Manhattan. He moved on up.
As for the episode, it was probably my favorite one so far. Loved the back and forth between Hannah and her ex-boyfriend.
I believe that Showtime put the first 3 episodes of Nurse Jackie and The Big C on On Demand when the season started. Unfortunately, they didn’t use other channels (iTunes, Netflix, etc.), and, since I have a TiVo rather than a cableco DVR, I couldn’t check that.
And, fwiw, ABC did this too, with putting the first two episodes of “Apt. 23” and “Scandal” on its website before the premiere.
Yeah, this show is winning me over little by little, but every 3 minutes or so, I still remember this is a show in NYC that has no people of color and get pissed off again. Also, these characters behave in very unrealistic ways, they’re completely tactless. But it does have a voice – the scene with the gay ex boyfriend was the highling.
Just to be a stickler there was a black guy in the background at the art gallery. But really is it surprising that a spoiled white girl is friends with other spoiled white girls, if they continue to venture out into the public without running into other races their might be a problem but if they stay in their apartments I don’t have one…
We have only seen her with her 4 best friends and a few boyfriends. Not every single white person has a black or asian best friend just because you grew up in the same neighborhood, or went to college with them.
I give it a pass because it straight-up defies the Iron Rule of Hair Color for women on TV shows: one blonde, one brunette, one redhead, and optionally, one with raven tresses.
I don’t think the characters are at all “tactless” we have mostly seen them communicating with each other, and within these close relationships. I see no difference in how I act with my best friends, and how they talk with each other. As far as the color issue, it’s only three episodes in! Give the show some time before you say it is unrealistic, so far all the scenarios seem pretty common for girls in their mid-20’s.
Just because you don’t know people who act like this doesn’t mean no one does. If you’re in your mid-twenties and hang out with hipsters and quasi-hipsters, this show is dead on (a little crisper of course, it is TV after all). But that’s just a fact.
Secondly, you really want to rip on a show for a lack of diversity when it has the most layered, complex, daring female characters on TV? Seems a bit short-sighted.
Great comment, Rog: you really want to rip on a show for a lack of diversity when it has the most layered, complex, daring female characters on TV? Seems a bit short-sighted.
Mia – are you going to post this every week? If you are so irritated..STOP watching [and commenting].
This show redefines TV comedy.
To mean “not funny.”
I would give that dubious honor to “Portlandia.”
It’s not for everyone, you can’t account for taste, but all great comedy leaves some people behind.
Another great episode
Great episode but man oh man Hannah/Lena is a terrible dancer.
I enjoyed the first two episodes, but wow, this one really knocked it outta the park. That was great television. Dunham and Williams are so good in this show. I realize that Dunham is supposed to be the centerpiece of the show, but I just can’t get enough of Allison Williams. Ahh, just such an awesome half hour of TV. I would like to see all of the haters keep hating on it after this one.
The scene in the bar with Hannah and her ex had me rolling on the floor. Every facial expression, every insult, … brilliant television
Yes! Lena is a great facial actor! Every expression is nuanced.
A precursor: I usually i don’t post on boards of shows that i don’t like. It comes across as trolling. And my intent isn’t to try to piss off fans of the show.
But this show pisses me off to no end. I’m suppose to like these people? Am I suppose to “Root” for these people? The only thing I’m rooting for is Hannah’s STD. And even that is not as strong or as lasting as I’d like.
I see talent in the show. The music is cool. it’s well shot. But the next funny line will be the first one. And everyone is so obnoxious and flippant.
So Lena/Hannah is with this boy who isn’t very bright, isn’t very nice and they have awkward unsatisfying sex and yet she keeps coming back because…..because….because the script tells her to. And even though we’re told that this lena/Hannah character is smart she buys this clear bull-dropping infested line from this dope about being tested. Which then leads to her thinking it’s from a boyfriend from the past, and eve though she’s overly flippant about having an STD in the first place, she’s convinced by a woman with no sexual experience whatsoever to talk to this ex-boyfriend ( I guess the STD just laid dormant for a year or so…) only to get pissed off and offended when this boy, who we don’t know anything about but could tell he was gay the minute he opened his uninteresting mouth, admits his true sexuality. Then she goes home and tweets some line about “Adventurous woman do” or something. (Because the script tells her to.) even though this Hannah/Lena woman doesn’t DO anything- Doesn’t find a job, doesn’t leave this doofus boy, doesn’t even write even though she says she’s a writer. She does nothing. But she’s “an adventurous woman”? if you say so….
And yet there’s that wonderful last scene. great music, wonderfully shot, and would want to make me be happy for these two if they weren’t such utter pills.
i liked the scene where the hot one stuck her hand down her dress. Not that you couldn’t see it coming. you see everything coming in this show. Anyway, I hope this petulant little jerk of an artist really treats her like crap. Like “in the company of Men” awful. And before I’m called a misogynist pig, isn’t that exactly what she asked for in the previous episode?
Adventurous women do is something more appropriate for the women on “Game of Thrones”. How about “Adventurous women do, fake women tweet”. That’s under 140 characters right?
Dude, I don’t even know where to begin with this comment. Rude is a start though. Allow me to make a suggestion and say that you shouldn’t be watching it at all if this is your reaction to it.
For crying out loud, why don’t you stop watching it if you hate it so much? Ugh…
You don’t believe a girl would keep going back to a guy that is a complete jerk to her? Seriously? Hannah might act like she is self-confident, but in fact her character is majorly lacking in the self-confidence area so its SO believable she would keep going back to him.
As someone who is a relatively young male at 27 I can absolutely relate to these women as I know plenty of women that are just like this. Don’t you see the stark difference they are playing out? Marnie is with this overly nice guy who would do anything for her and she can’t stand it whereas Hannah is “with” a complete jerk who only wants her for sex yet she can’t get enough. I know so many people around my age that have these same feelings that the show couldnt strike a stronger chord.
Yahoodi –
Women who have cold distant emotionally unavailable daddies find themselves gravitate towards men/boys with the same baggage. They also inexplicably find themselves in crappy relationships with alcoholics if their fathers suffer the same affliction.
Hannah’s old boyfriend smugly tells her he’s gay, then rubs salt in the wound by telling her her FATHER is gay. Hmmm ….
It’s this new thing called HUMAN NATURE
Who said you were suppose to root or even like these 4 girls. I surely don’t, as I know girls like this in real life that I also cannot stand, but if you didn’t think anything in this episode or the last was funny then this show might not be for you. I hated the pilot, and quite enjoy this show now…
Hint: it doesn’t just come across as trolling, it is actual trolling.
“I liked the scene where the hot one stuck her hand down her dress.” Dude, that says it all right there. About you, I mean.
Well, I’d like to Champskins, Slam and Darthzombie for their comments. Again, I wasn’t trolling. The point of the post wasn’t to piss people off. obviously some people are looking to be offended and that’s going to happen. I was trying to convey my frustration with a show that I FEEL is awesome in production, and sound, and in tone, ut is shockingly shallow in character development. And I was expressing my frustration with that.
Champ- you maybe on to something with this being a generational thing. I work and hang out with several girls like this. Perhaps I am holding these “Girls” up to “Women” standards. I don”t think I am. Because I know girls at that age who aren’t as flippant about STD’s and having no money. But there simply might be a difference between today’s 20 somethings that I simply wouldn’t know about. And if this is it, I probably don’t want to.
Slam- I understand where you’re coming from. But I would argue that while these women are inexplicably drawn to men with the same baggage as their father, some, maybe most, are AWARE of that. Especially if they consider themselves “a voice of a generation.
And Darth, I hated the pilot too. And while the following two have been better, I still see a distance that this show has to come.
But again, thanks for the responses. The point of the post, and the Blog from what I see, is to have a discussion.
Yes, HPV can remain dormant for years, so the fact that she might have contracted it over a year ago and not known, is very plausible.
I actually got a little choked up at the end when Hannah hugs Marnie–because having someone in your life who has your back, even amidst all the crap, is a pretty powerful and lucky feeling (and also because Robyn is a magical fairy sprite and her music is awesome and cures all ills). This episode hammered home so many things that echoed with me (not so much with Jessa and the other one–Jessa is just the type of girls that other girls don’t like, and the other one seems like a caricature). Marnie’s dating a perfectly nice boy, but yearns for the bad boy (that she has a crush on–and it doesn’t matter what he looks like) who will do bad things to her–which is unfair, but a situation that almost every girl I’ve known as been in. And these aren’t stupid girls. Hannah’s “dating” an absolute @ss because she thinks he’s charming, even though he’s not, and he’s sexy, even though he’s not, and he finds her attractive (even though he really doesn’t, because he’s a misogynist pig). Hannah’s not dumb, and yet I know smart women who have dated jerks regularly. It doesn’t make logical sense, but it’s part of the process of finding out who you are, and how painful (and joyful) that can be. And if you haven’t experienced that, if you were lucky enough to find your significant other without having to go through all this stupidity, and find your career without trying 20 other paths first, then good for you. But those very irritating qualities about Hannah and Marnie are what make them so real to me. They just don’t understand who they are or what they want and they’re desperately trying to figure it out.
Absolutely loved the exchange of Hannah and her ex. Pitch perfect. Hannah will never get the last word! It’s kind of endearing how she simply fumbles around trying to figure out the right thing to do and the right person to be.
That is Elaine Benis-level bad dancing
What a well-written comment. Erin, you are an antidote to all the girlshate.
THANK YOU. Completely captured everything I wanted to say about this episode.
I didn’t read Adam’s statement about not having HPV as a lie. I read it as, I just got an STD test that came back clean. I didn’t take an intro to human sexuality class either, but if I got a clean std test back, I would just assume I didn’t have anything, I wouldn’t think that the dr couldn’t test for a well-known std
Actually, both HPV and HSV (Herpes) are extremely difficult to test for, but for different reasons. Most people have some version of HSV, but the oral kind–cold sores. So herpes is an untestable STD unless someone is having an outbreak during the test. HPV is only visible if someone has warts, and most strains don’t lead to warts, so if you have a non-wart strain of it, and you are a man, it is not detectable.
Whether he was lying or just clueless, the key to that scene was that he was douchey enough to turn around her accusation on her, to the point where Hannah was suddenly apologizing to him, even though she was the one with the STD.
Emily, just want to clarify, because that’s not entirely accurate. Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (cold sores) and 2 (genital) can be detected with a blood test, even if the person is not having an outbreak or has never had an outbreak. You are correct with HPV though.
@jessica, yes you are correct; however, HSV1 can be present on the genitals, and HSV2 can be present orally, and a blood test does not indicate the location of infection. so while someone can get a blood test to see if they have one of the viruses, they will not know if the location site is oral or genital.
@Emily True and excellent point.
How great were the other two tweets you could see on Hannah’s account? I absolutely love (and relate to) the one about pouring water on bread to avoid eating it and eating it anyway. “I AM AN ANIMAL”
That one absolutely killed my brother & I. I’m definitely hijacking that tweet.
She should have Ivory-snow’d it (a tip from OA).
HBO has ordered a second season of both this show and “Veep” – [www.hitfix.com]
Is it just me or is Veep actually less funny than Girls? I love Julia-Louis Dreyfus but man, I would rather just watch In the Loop again.
I’m glad they’re both coming back but I agree Lars, “Girls” is comedically clicking a lot more for me.
The Loop is GREAT! But Veep is new every week for a while.
My tastes typically dovetail with Alan’s (which is why I’m such a fan of the blog). Still, I’m surprised at how precisely my feelings about this episode matched his. The first two episodes of this show piqued my interest, but left me with some reservations. This one was brilliant. The tone and voice of this show are unique, and my wife advises me that it’s a realistic portrait of being a woman in your early twenties. I’m fully on board now. Love it.
Does Hannah’s character remind anyone else of a younger Liz Lemon? Not a knock bc I love both but I do see a lot of similarities. Things are bound to look up for ol Hannah Horvath
Loved the episode, but the biggest smiles came simply with the appearance of Andrew Rennells, because “The Book of Mormon” is one of the top five funniest things we’ve ever seen. He was great here too.
I don’t understand where Shoshana lives. Her apt.’s nice. Anyone? I can hardly understand a word she says but she’s becoming one of my favorite characters on the show with her super-serious, worried eyebrows.
At the risk of getting shunned from this informal group of “Girls” fans, I’m available to help Shoshana lose her virginity. Thank you for letting me share
in the first episode she mentions the apartment is in Nolita.
Yeah I’m on board with this now.I genuinely felt for Hannah. She’s so determined to be upbeat and moving forward all the time that she sabotages most of her real opportunities for personal growth (that job interview scene was painful).
I’ve had discussions with other men who cannot stand Marnie, they downright loathe the character. I find her completely likeable, a young woman who is clearly uncomfortable in her relationship but is trying to make it work. After further discussion we realised that alot of men might find her hard to watch because it hits home to them. They realise that being a good partner is not just about lavishing attention and love onto the other, it’s about actually listening to them and discovering what they really want.
But I’m still not convinced by Jessa. I just haven’t seen anything in her character that I like, she’s just another hipster at the moment. I hope that changes.
I relate very much of what you said in the reveiw. This episode made me smile and like the show a whole lot more. It’s oozing with a ton of potential now, we know the characters and their attitudes.. Marnie and Jorma I especially enjoyed. The line Jorma says would def work on me! haha.
I was out of town and I just finally watched this ep. You are right, this was a great 3rd installment and definitely an episode that seals my opinion of the show as well. I already liked it, but this episode made me really love it. The last 3 minutes of the episode were pretty much perfection for me.
And btw the entire conversation with the ex boyfriend Elijah was HYSTERICAL. I had to keep pausing it so that I could laugh my ass off.
Count me as another viewer who’s slowly coming around, especially after that last episode. Did anyone else get a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” vibe from the scene with her ex? I could totally picture Larry finding out an ex was gay, wanting to be supportive, but then completely offending them anyway? (Of course, “Girls” played it a bit darker). I’m coming to realize that, at least once an episode, Hannah does something completely cringe-worthy (steal the tip, blow the job interview, etc). I’m OK with that trope.
The scenes with her ex-boyfriend who is now gay. Genius. So well written. I couldn’t stop laughing.