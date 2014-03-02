Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Flo’

A review of tonight's “Girls” coming up just as soon as Chachi means what I think it means…
“Girls” is about Hannah Horvath's adventures as a woman in her early-mid 20s, and all the exciting and terrifying things that go along with that time of your life. But just because she's on her own, living with her boyfriend, hanging out with her friends, working at a job and (mostly) doing what she wants, she still has roots, still has a family she's tied up in, and one of the smartest things “Girls” has done – and done consistently – is to remind us of where Hannah came from and how that shaped her.
The show has done fairly well with family in general – we've also met Marnie's mom, Jessa's dad and Adam's sister – and this year got some good mileage out of Gaby Hoffmann as Adam's sister, but this is Hannah's show, and her family is most important. We began the series with Mr. and Mrs. Horvath cutting her off, and one of the most memorable episodes of season 1 involved Hannah's visit to her family home (and not just because it involved Henry from “Bosom Buddies” having shower sex with Mrs. Weir from “Freaks and Geeks”). Last season, Hannah's OCD flare-up coincided with her parents' return to Manhattan, and this year they came back for Hannah's birthday, while her dad appeared briefly to deliver the bad news about her book deal.
During that appearance, he made a reference to some medical tests that Hannah completely ignored, and when “Flo” opened with Mrs. Horvath on the phone from a hospital, I worried that Hannah was about to get some terrible news about her father. Instead, the dying relative is Grandma Flo (played by Oscar nominee June Squibb, in a performance that will likely get her an Emmy nomination), and the episode is a lovely miniature portrait of the maternal half of Hannah's family: not just her mom, but two aunts (one played by Deirdre Lovejoy from “The Wire,” the other by Amy Morton, who to me will always be Henry's mom from “Rookie of the Year”) and her cousin Rebecca (Sarah Steele, aka Eli's daughter on “The Good Wife”).
Even though Hannah's mom is the only one we've met before, “Flo” efficiently sketches in the other characters, and how they all relate to each other, in a way that doesn't feel like strangers hurling backstory at us, but like actual flesh-and-blood relatives repeating the same fights they've had dozens of times in the past. The way that Rebecca, for instance, hurls passive-aggressive insult after passive-aggressive insult at Hannah and yet still wants to go for a drink with her, “because I feel a bar is the right place to go with a person like you” rang hilariously true – and, like so many of the other moments with the aunts and Grandma Flo, reflected aspects of Hannah herself. We're so used to Hannah being the one too wrapped up in her own head to realize how her words and deeds affect others, but here we see all the women in the family doing the same at one time or another – and Hannah, continuing her recent upswing, often comes across as more mature and together than her mom and the other people around her.
Like season 1's Michigan episode, “Flo” takes place largely outside New York and focuses almost entirely on Hannah, though she again has a memorable phone call with Adam. The difference this time is that Hannah's close enough(*) for Adam to hop on Desi's bike and come see her. The cliche would be for Hannah's mom to se Adam's visit, and his decision to play along with the engagement lie, as reasons to give her daughter's boyfriend the stamp of approval. Instead, Hannah gets a lecture about how a life trying to socialize Adam “like he's an unfriendly dog” would just make both of them miserable. And you can see where she's coming from with that perspective, even as we know enough about both of them to see that they're more well-matched than Mrs. Horvath realizes.
(*) Since Hannah is coming out of Grand Central when she gets the bad news, and since Adam makes it there relatively quickly on Desi's bike, I'm assuming Flo's house is either in Westchester or Connecticut.
Add in an amusing mini-PSA about the dangers of texting while driving, that lovely montage of the women shifting positions through the night in the hospital and Jill Sobule's cover of “Don't Let Us Get Sick” playing as Hannah gets the confusing but true to life news that Flo died shortly after it seemed like she was doing fine, and you've got an excellent episode, and another example of how well “Girls” handles trips outside the city.
What did everybody else think?
I’m not surprised you missed it Alan, because it was very subtle, but if you look closely, you’ll see Hannah take a bite of her salad while on the phone. It’s that craftsmanship of art that makes Girls stand out above the rest.
Other shows would have been too on the nose about it, trying to convey a character’s narcissism and lack of empathy. But the writers of Girls are without peer. They take an every day occurrence in New York City, namely a woman stopping mid stride to take a bite of an already half eaten salad (carried with the fork still in the salad, preventing the lid from closing no less) and ever so subtly allow it to weave the fabric of character development.
Sidenote: I’ve actually written to salad places to provide shorter forks, as not being able to close the lid post-lunch makes cleaning up more annoying. I have been ignored!
What makes you think he missed it? It’s not something that one would need to point out in a review.
It’a also not nearly as interesting or amazing as you are pretending it to be.
I didn’t think it was that subtle, but I also didn’t really think much of it as a reflection of Hannah’s narcissism. She told Adam that she wasn’t very close to her grandmother, and–coming from a twentysomething myself–news of “__ isn’t doing too well” doesn’t quite affect young people as much as “__ died”. Maybe because we still have that “everything will be fine”/invincibility mentality lingering inside us.
sounds like my sarcasm was too subtle
Yes, it was just a touch too subtle. But very funny with that in mind. This show is such a self-congratulatory slog through the lives of characters whose real shortcoming is that none of them are nearly as narcissistic as they are increasingly and flatly uninteresting.
I wasn’t sure – nice!
I saw the unnecessary sarcasm. No one’s saying Girls is a revolutionary show; to sarcastically make it seem like people are is disingenuous.
Hannah just wasn’t that upset about Grandma. Nothing usually prevents Hannah from eating. She polished off her Mom’s sandwich too. I’m beginning to see why Hannah is so self focused after watching her Mom and two Aunts dividing the spoils while Grandma is lying in a hospital bed.
I thought that at the tail-end of a disappointing season, this is possibly the best Girls episode to date. Hilarious writing, subtle acting and courageous honesty when it comes to families and crisis. Probably the episode felt strong because we were able to jettison the other three girls, who have had so little development this season. That was a great curveball at the end, with Hannah’s mother, as you pointed out. Loved Hannah’s response and the beautiful line, “People are sometimes wrong.” Nice review!
I thought this was a pretty boring episode. I was hoping to find out whether Jessa has completely fallen back into her old routine. And, I’m pretty amazed that after that huge tongue lashing, which came from every direction just a short time ago, all was apparently forgotten and forgiven judging from that “get together” at the Gramercy Hotel. How did this happen?
A great episode (one of the best if not the best) of a great show, and a very good review, agreed.
Notes:
1. June Squibb!! Just watched the Oscars on TV and was so gleeful to see June Squibb hours later on Girls.
2. Love the actress who played Rebecca. She was terrific and did deadpan really well. I just don’t believe that she could have her eyes off the road for as long as she did while she was texting. That always irks me in movies/shows.
3. Is this the first episode in which Lena Dunham had no part in directing or writing? May be an obvious answer, but why has she been taking a back seat so much this season? Many of the episodes have been easier to follow but a little more formulaic than Season 1 episodes.
4. Going to med school this fall… Definitely know people like Rebecca.
5. My grandmother was in the hospital a couple years ago. I remember those recliner chairs! They saved my back all those long nights.
6. I liked Hannah’s mom’s simile (metaphor? analogy?) of Adam as a stray dog. The oddity of Hannah and Adam’s relationship finally clicked for me.
Adam’s been a loner since the beginning. He didn’t seem to have any friends. It seemed like Hannah was the only person he had any kind of steady contact with as far as I could see. I think Hannah’s Mom is correct. He isn’t in to the social scene, mostly because so many people bore him to death. I think he’s smart and he just doesn’t have time for a lot of “bulls@3t”. He’s certainly not shallow, I wonder what happened to the sister? We were left hanging….Adam seemed concerned about finding her after Hannah kicked her out.
Just read Alan Sepinwall’s review…
Westchester!! That was the name! I was trying to figure out the city during the whole episode, and I was able to vaguely see the city name on the hospital sign, “St. Mary’s Hospital of ….” All I could make out was a long word that started with “W”. I kept thinking Worchester, figured that that couldn’t be right, then got hungry for Worchester sauce…
As an English person, I feel duty bound to point out that it’s Worcester, pronounced Wusster.
Motherf… Touche. I’d blame my misspelling on writing the post in the middle of the night, but the truth is I’ve never known how to spell Worcester correctly…or pronounce it correctly, for that matter. Thank you, sir. And thank you, Internet, for keeping me “anonymous” so no one can see my shamed face.
@Paul Um, we’re not in England. It’s Westchester, just the way it’s spelled.
Ronnie! I don’t know what it is, but it always delight me to see wire alums.
A really good season so far.
Watch the Good Wife if you don’t already. More Wire alums abound
Last comment for the night from me: Turns out Sarah Steele (Rebecca) is from a family of doctors. Her parents and sister are all physicians. Fun to see someone play a character whose field of knowledge the actor herself is familiar with.
The “previously” segment included scenes with Jessa, Marnie, and Ray. Were they originally meant to be in the episode too? I can’t imagine how any of them would have fit into this story.
It’s a thing that some shows do where they always include scenes from the previous episode even if they have no bearing on what happens in the new one. Whereas other shows will only include previous scenes that tie in to the new episode.
I like the former approach better as the latter can sometimes ruin something that was supposed to be unexpected.
ok ep but didn’t love. the driving/texting/accident and the grandma dying were a tad formulaic.
For the Horvath Narcissist Watch, i think her texting adam only “car accident” was to get his attention, after their phone argument? it worked.
Perhaps it is my age showing, but after a decent at best True Detective, I thought that this was a really good episode and one of the few that I look forward to seeing again. I suspect with losing 3 of our 4 parents since 2009, the entire estate and who gets what really rings familiar. I didn’t particularly like any of Hannah’s family (although it is always great to see a Wire alum get major screen time), but this was much more of an adult episode even if they didn’t always act their age.
And any episode with Adam getting major scenes is a plus. Good one overall.
Having just gone through two parents deaths and aftermath with lots of siblings I loved the attacks each of the sisters flung. It rang so true, although our little WASC family just talked behind each other’s backs mostly and counseled for one another against the big feuds. I think that’s how it usually goes. These women put it all out there. The cousins were a crack up. More of them!
And re Adam, hah, Mother Knows Best! This show never is what you expect from formulaic TV drama and that’s what’s so great about it.
I thought they could have made some effort to make Flo seem like she actually had pneumonia. She seemed awfully well in the early scenes for someone who was at death’s door. But overall it was a typically excellent episode.
Very true! She didn’t seem particularly sick.
Obvious but important?: an episode about all/most of the WOMEN in Hannah’s family who still act like Girls.
& a great ep for providing context re: Hannah’s interpersonal skills (especially when interacting with other women).
When Mrs. Horvath gave Hannah the warning about Adam a the end and said something to the effect of, “It is very difficult to live your life married to an odd man.” — Was that to be taken as a hint that she has some misgivings about marrying Hannah’s dad? Or am I reading too much into it?
I don’t think we’ve ever seen any hint that Hannah’s mom finds her dad peculiar. This episode suggested that she has a superiority complex about her marriage compared to how her sisters have fared in romance.
I took her Adam warning to be solely a judgment about Adam. It was another example of mothers disappointing their daughters in an episode devoted to that relationship.
@Hippipdip
That was how I took it as well, but I wasn’t sure if that was intentional or not. Rcade may be right.
The Dad seems pretty “healthy” compared to the women, at least on the Mom’s side, in this family…..these sisters appear to be carrying around a lot of “baggage”. The splitting up of the Mom’s drugs was really crass.
The scene that stuck me as darkly funny was Hannah’s mother and sisters splitting up their Mother’s pills. Not sure why but that made me laugh.
As promised I come back each week. I think this was just an ok episode. But it did matter to me personally, and sometimes for me that’s better than being good or humorous. As always, my thoughts are in the last third of my podcast.
[www.looktothecookie.org]
I thought this episode was absolutely hilarious, probably the funniest Girls episode all season, but, then again, I really love dark humor and nothing brings out dark humor like talk of death. The scene where Adam came in to meet the grandma and started yelling at her has to be in the running for the scene I’ve laughed the hardest at in Girls. I had to pause several times to catch my breath. There were a lot of great, funny moments in this episode and I love the characterization of Hannah’s family members. Maybe we have a bit more understanding of why Hannah is the way she is. Great episode!
I normally hate the Hannah centric episodes, but really enjoyed this one.
This episode revealed one thing: the cast needs a change. Jessa is an unredeemable. She’s a junkie and needs to go to rehab in North Dakota…for a few seasons. Shoshanna should transfer to UCLA, since she’s the only one with any self awareness. If Adam Driver nabs a major Star Wars role, he’ll be gone. They already foreshadowed his exit with the premature marriage talk. Keep Marnie because her and Hannah work when fueding, but give her something to do (other than Ray). Ray can stay too since he only appears every few episodes.
Big Ups to Becky Ann Miller and Dierdre Lovejoy for carrying the episode.
The stuff with the sisters was OK .. but the rest of the acting and writing were horrible.
I have to admit there are times I hate-watch this show. But this episode was a thing of beauty. I wish it was always like this. Dump the annoying friends. Keep Adam, the less obnoxious version of Hannah and her family. Now that’s a good show!
Honestly, I thought it was a bit of a cliche, the squabbling around someone’s death bed. My parents both died within the last several years and there was a great coming together of family without a hint of squabbling. I was disappointed that the show sought drama in the most predictable way.