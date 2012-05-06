‘Girls’ – ‘Hannah’s Diary’: There’s the rub!

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I surprise you with a coffee table made out of street garbage…
One of the more memorable scenes in the “Girls” pilot involves Hannah and Marnie running down the “totem of chat, debating which method of electronic communication is the most intimate. As Marnie acknowledges, “Face-to-face is, of course, ideal, but it’s not of this time.”
“Hannah’s Diary” deals with a variety of communication styles, from texting to an old-fashioned journal to, yes, face-to-face, but the message, regardless of the medium, stays pretty consistent, as all four of our characters are exposed to truths they don’t much want to hear.
The episode’s bookended by messages being received by people who weren’t meant to get them. In the opening, Hannah is both horrified and amused when Adam texts her a picture of his penis that invites amusing descriptions throughout the half-hour. (Charlie calls it “a semi-hard dick with a squirrel skin wrapped around it,” while one of Hannah’s new co-workers says “it looks like a rapper’s fur coat.”) But the picture’s not the problem: it’s the text that follows, where Adam tells her the picture wasn’t meant for her. Whatever boundaries these two have established on their relationship, no one wants to realize that their sex partner thinks so little of them that they would accidentally send them a dick pic meant for someone else entirely.
Marnie’s been telling Hannah to ditch Adam forever, but the message never sank in. But Hannah has a new office job – where the genial boss (played by character actor Richard Masur) seems to have mastered the art of inappropriate workplace touching – and she’s more susceptible to the anti-Adam sentiments of two of her co-workers.(*) So she goes to Adam’s apartment to tell him all the things she feels about him and the lousy way he treats her. It’s a very satisfying speech – and well delivered by Lena Dunham – even as it’s clear almost from the start (or, at least, from the moment her lip starts quivering) that it’s not going to give her the clean break she wants. That she gives him another shot doesn’t invalidate the feelings she just expressed; it just means she’s human, and vulnerable, and she’s drawn to this guy for whatever reason and just wanted him to reach out. I muttered, “This won’t end well” when he reached out to take her hand, but if there’s one thing we know about Hannah Horvath four episodes in, it’s that she’s not afraid to make mistakes – many, many, many of them.
(*) She’s also susceptible to their makeover suggestions, which leaves Hannah with a pair of ridiculous penciled-in eyebrows that makes an amusing sight gag for the rest of the episode, even in otherwise-serious scenes like Hannah’s speech to Adam.
Just as Hannah has ignored Marnie’s pleadings about Adam, Marnie has tried to brush aside any of Hannah’s suggestions that it’s time to cut the cord with good guy Charlie. But it’s a sentiment she’s told her friend many times, and one she’s written down in the journal that Ray finds on his not-quite-crotchless-panty raid through the apartment while the girls are out and about. It’s not Hannah’s fault that Ray started snooping through her stuff, but that doesn’t make the revelation – in the middle of a performance by Ray and Charlie’s “band,” Questionable Goods – any less ugly, leading Marnie to storm off after throwing a drink in Hannah’s face. (Jessa, because she cares more about excitement than people’s feelings, of course thinks that the whole thing was fantastic.)
And after two episodes of her friends assuring her that being a virgin wasn’t a big deal, Shoshanna gets all her worst fears confirmed when a cute guy from her Jewish sleepaway camp days begs off of having sex with her once he finds out. His reaction’s not going to be universal, but at the moment, you can’t blame Shoshanna for believing that her virginity is now a self-perpetuating problem that will only get worse the longer it lasts.
Jessa’s young charges, meanwhile, briefly go missing because she gets too distracted to create even more drama by offering to lead a nanny revolution. This isn’t the kind of show where Beatrix and Lola are suddenly going to get abducted while James Le Gros turns into Mel Gibson in “Ransom,” but it’s still a scary moment for Jessa, and one that jars her out of her self-satisfied complacency long enough to admit to Jeff that she really did lose the girls – and to admit to him (and us) something about how her relationship with her mom helped turn her into what she is today.
What did everybody else think?
What was the song that played at the end credits?
What was the song that played over the credits?
its the echo-friendly- same mistakes
I didn’t see any drink being thrown in Hannah’s face! Did I miss it, or did you see a different ending than I did?
you missed it….cause i just saw it on hbogo and that’s pretty much the end
Seemed to me it was aimed a bit lower than her face as I recall seeing ice cubes resting in her cleavage afterwards.
Poor Shoshanna. I thought for a moment she might have found a guy to actually date…
Well, Jessa did say she would break ground for future constructions, they only need to visit a nearby adult shop and buy the proper tool belt for the job.
No red-blooded heterosexual male would decline her generous offer; she has the body of a nubile swimsuit supermodel. I mean, holy crap.
BTW, is that actress related to David Mamet ?
She’s his daughter.
Charlies’ on-stage confrontation was gloriously awkward.
Is anyone else bothered by the show’s negative portrayal of men across the board? I think I literally hate every male character the show has introduced us to. Whether it’s snooping Charlie, d-bag Adam, the over-the-top molester boss, or the guy who just reacted disgustingly to Shoshana when he found out she was a virgin (even a guy who felt that way would find a way to be more tactful and less flippant about it)… starting to feel like every male is just a straw-man foil for examining these girls, rather than being realistic, emotionally nuanced characters on their own.
Anyway, that issue really stuck out to me this episode, so I didn’t like it as much as the other 3. Liked the pilot. Loved the 2nd and 3rd episodes. But this one bugged me.
I agree this episode didn’t work for me quite as much as the others, especially the last two, but for me it wasn’t because of the way the men were portrayed. I like Charlie. Sure, he’s not perfect but neither are any of the women on the show. It’s the imperfection of everyone that makes it so interesting. Adam though, that guy really is an uber-douche.
It’s definitely true that they’ve established more positive qualities for Charlie. But to me what he did –not just snooping in Marnie and Hannah’s diaries, which is low enough, but then using that info to publicly ambush and humiliate them, and worst of all to hypocritically stake out the moral high ground — was so repugnant to me that I immediately hated him for it, despite the good will he had built up.
I guess to me the issue is this: yes, the girls aren’t perfect, but they’re portrayed in a way where I get where they’re coming from and find them relatable as people and for the most part like them.
But I don’t find any of the guys relatable, let alone likable. Their behavior doesn’t ring true to me based on any kind of behavior or emotion I’ve experienced — and I’m a guy.
So while it’s true that everyone on the show has their character flaws, I was struck this episode by the extent to which the girls are depicted and treated with nuance and sensitivity as real people — despite those flaws — and the discrepancy among the guy characters, in how they’re treated with much less nuance, sensitivity and insight into what makes them tick. I get that the show is called GIRLS and is going to be about those girls first and foremost, but at the same time, I don’t like when something feels like a scathing rebuke of the male gender at large. I didn’t feel that way about episodes 1 through 3, so hopefully this was a 1 episode blip, but it definitely dragged the episode down for me. Part of why I felt that way is precisely because I had liked Charlie prior to this and felt they snatched away the one male character I could at least somewhat relate to by having him do one of the douchiest things of anyone on the whole show so far. Hopefully, next week will be a return to insight and awesomeness.
What Charlie did was FANTASTIC; Ever since the pilot Marnie has constantly been talking shit about him behind his back and to his face, been making every excuse possible to sleep with Hannah instead of with him, flirted with and got turned on by some artist (who’s just as big a douche as Adam, the guy she’s been scolding Hannah for being with), went off on Charlie for shaving his head to support a friend who-has-cancer, AND she’s not very nice and loving towards him when they’re together.
There could be a case made for reading Hannah’s journal and making it so public, but, I think Dunham gave Charlie that scene not so much for realism as something for the audience, as a kind of response to how Marnie has been treating him – she actually let the male characters fight back against the female leads.
Something that almost NEVER happens in these kinds of shows.
In short: If you can make allowances for the female characters on this show, then you should also be able for the male ones too. They’re no worse than them.
The men are equally as flawed as the girls. If they were to hold one superior to the other then I think there would be a problem. Obviously, characters only appearing in one episode, like the camp guy, aren’t going to be as nuanced. But his actions didn’t seem too far fetched—he’s probably had a stage 5 clinger before. And Shoshanna definitely would be one given her being a virgin has made her feel insecure and undesirable. Also, Charlie has probably been portrayed as the most sane character out of all of them. Yes, the men are flawed but as long as the show doesn’t get into SATC–esque “there are no good single men in New York” rhetoric it’ll be fine.
For me, what I find off-putting is less that the men are generally unlikable — I think most of the characters are unlikable but relatable, which I find true of at least Charlie and the dad of Jessa’s baby-sitting kids — but the general us vs. them mentality that seems to exist for the girls. I get that that’s the entire structure of the show — it’s the girls vs. the world, including all of the guys in it. Same as Sex & the City. It’s not WRONG, and I’m sure it is how many women live their lives. But as someone who has always had a mixed gender group of friends it makes me sad, and I think it goes a long way to contributing to the fact that I don’t find the show very resonate with my own life, despite having a lot in common with the main characters (young, white, living in NYC with some help from my parents, etc).
To be fair, the men aren’t depicted any worse than the hilariously-flawed women.
And if you listened to what Hannah wrote in her diary, it was favorable to Charlie,it ripped Marnie, who by the way deserved it.
A BRILLIANT scene
@CYCLOPS999 No.
I feel like I relate to these guys more than I thought I originally. I see myself in these guys in some aspects and though I would like to say I am much better then them, I am starting to realize that I’m much more similar then I think. I makes me realize how much of a douchebag I am sometimes. Whoops.
Lol. Well, the crowd has spoken, and it seems I am more or less alone in the reaction I had to last night’s episode. I hear where you guys are coming from, in that positive and negative traits have been presented for both the male and female characters. For whatever reason, I found myself particularly repulsed by the male characters’ behavior last night.
As I said, it was only episode 4 that made me feel that way, and I loved the previous 2 episodes. So hopefully I won’t have that reaction going forward.
I really like this show, but Charlie’s “song” was the first time I actually stood up and cheered. He’s a very decent guy who is getting shat on by Marnie for the crime of trying to make happy a woman who no longer has any idea of what she wants, yet strings him along anyway. I only wish we had one more verse.
I understand why Charlie is so upset about how Marnie is treating him, and it’s definitely not a good situation for either of them. I can even understand how Charlie would be driven to the place of looking in Marnie’s diary…
I just don’t see how any of that justifies looking in Hannah’s diary, let alone making it public. Hannah’s not the one treating him terribly and making him feel small. I thought it was a major ethical breach.
Still, I see what you guys are saying about the situation Charlie is in. It would drive anyone a little crazy. Perhaps I was a little harsh in my overall assessment of him as a person, even though I still think what he did to Hannah was rotten.
Hannah’s guy is repulsive and sadistic. But by the same token, the girl who is the nanny is a self-important ass. We can see where she’s going with the father of the two girls and it will be a train wreck. So it’s a tie.
I think this is a clear case of guys getting to see themselves portrayed in a girl-centric show, as women have been seeing themselves portrayed in guy-centric shows for decades. The guy characters are there to serve the needs of the female lead characters’ development, so they’re often unflattering. Plus, there really are guys in real life who are just like these sad/awkward/confused male characters we’re seeing: it’s just that they don’t usually get a lot of screen time, because they’re bound to elicit the reactions we’re seeing here from a male audience that’s used to a little more pandering. Most shows would recoil from the risk of alienating large chunks of their male audience. “Girls” is daring to be more honest.
I missed something… Why did Hannah deserve the drink in her face over the diary reveal? Did she encourage Marnie to write it or something? That doesn’t seem like a strong enough reason if it was Marnie’s own choice in the end to write and keep a diary in her room.
It was Hannah’s diary not Marnie’s.
That makes a lot more sense, thanks.
A good tip-off also was that the song was entitled “Hannah’s Diary.” Just saying that reminds me of the Woody Allen film “Hannah and Her Sisters” for some reason. I guess because both this show and taht film are NY-centric.
Marnie is upset with herself for not resolving this situation. There was nothing in Hannah’s diary that she had not said out loud to Marnie.
Marnie threw the drink because she was upset with Hannah for putting it on paper that could be read by someone. Doesn’t have to make perfect sense. She was upset.
I think this is the first ep of the show that i have truly liked, i felt it mixed well what the show is with what we would like it to be. just my opinion.
This show needs better writing…fast. So far, it’s not very funny and the characters don’t seem real.It never actually gets to the fact that Lena Dunham’s character is a weak-willed little girl that is too afraid of losing her booty call to have any self respect. After the STD scare, she should’ve moved on for a new storyline. This show depicts every guy in it as a wimp (Charlie) or a dick (Adam and Ray). The slutty one, Jessa, is a bad actress as well as pointless to show in every episode due to lack of flow with the other characters.
The boring storylines (won’t dump the nice guy; being a virgin) seem like they’re gonna go on forever with no resolution. Hopefully the writing will get on track and produce some worthy stories or I’m out on this show for good.
Hm. That’s one opinion. I totally disagree with everything you said.
The characters seem extremely real to me, if a bit exaggerated for narrative purposes. The writing is fine.
I can understand where you’re coming from, but it’s a quite narrow view of the whole show. Very surface-level. I’m also wary of any criticism from Darth/Stewie Vader.
Agree with @Cait, can you take someone seriously with a Family Guy avatar? This person clearly needs spoon fed, beat you over the head comedy.
Girls: the sitcom where you get more laughs by watching something else.
If something like that happened going to see music at a local music venue by a small band, I would have the same reaction as Jessa as thinking that it was absolutely fantastic and would make up for any shitty music they played.
Ugh, made the mistake of finally catching some of this show after the ads completely put me off watching it, and it pretty much confirmed all my fears. It seems exclusively populated by all the worst people I knew at college and tried to avoid as soon as we graduated.
It galls me that this show has a chance of being held up as the depiction of my generation.
You should blame your generation more than the show.
OMG the oral sex scene– the expressions on Shoshanna’s face– so damn funny. “Can we just have sex?” LOL
Write a comment…Haters– realize that you don’t have to watch it. Nobody’s making you watch it, right? The comments about how boring it is, how bad the writing is are BORING and badly written.
I tuned in for the first and last time just yesterday. I don’t know about the “haters,” but the people who’ve said this show isn’t funny are spot on. And yes, I know comedy is supposed to be subjective, but it’s not THAT subjective. This thing needs to be in any other category come Emmy time.
If you read through your own comments on this page, you’ll see you’re not exactly writing Shakespeare here yourself. The comments section if for people to voice their opinions about the show. So if someone says something you disagree with, why not just explain why you feel differently, instead of getting mad at and insulting the other commenters? None of your comments on this page explain your own take on the show, and most have an undercurrent of hostility.
Would “…just as soon as I borrow your dick to club a baby seal” have been too graphic?
hey girl..where you going in those…Keds…
oh hipster songs about hipster girls :)
Also, I am starting to wonder if there is some sort of age/culture gap involved in people’s appreciation of this show. My husband and I are in our 20s and we laugh through the whole show. Yet I see people commenting here and elsewhere that they don’t find the show funny? I think it has a lot to do with people not being able to relate to these situations. I also wonder if the people who dislike this show for being un-funny are the same people who watch shows like Two and a Half Men and Whitney? (predictable comedy, canned laughter, etc)
“I’m smarter than those who don’t like it” is covered now on my bingo board.
I’m in my 40s and get a lot of laughs out of this show, particularly from Lena Dunham and Adam Driver. Lena’s fearlessness in how she portrays her character (and her own body) won me over from the first episode. And Adam is expertly portraying the douchiest douchebag in douchebagdom.
I’m 48 and this is one of my favorite shows. Being dingy in your 20s is, unfortunately, universal.
Maybe it’s just me, but I would never under any circumstances throw a drink in the face of my best friend. Not drunk, not sober, not ever. That didn’t ring true to me at all. I don’t see how Hannah forgives that.
I understand that the drink-throwing was also an upset reaction, but it made me really dislike Marnie. Oh, sorry Marnie, is Hannah supposed to censor her journal and not talk about your life in the off-chance that one of Charlie’s friends snoops through her stuff and sees the entry on how you repeatedly tell her you hate your super nice BF? That’s DEFINITELY Hannah’s fault (/sarcasm).
You liked Marnie before??? The drink throw was totally in keeping with her bitchy, me-first attitude.
Haha, I definitely didn’t “like” Marnie before, per se, but I tried to understand where her character was coming from before. Now, I distinctly dislike her, instead of attempting to be neutral towards her character.
If Adam had done that to Hannah, or if Charlie had done it to Marnie, we’d be discussing how this was abusive. It’s just awful. How do they recover from this?
As Charlie noted (before reading the journal), Hannah’s “thing” is writing. So why would she hold a grudge about material she can write about?
After hating the pilot with a passion, I’m glad I stuck around and continued watching. The eyebrow situation this week absolutely slayed me.
I wondered if Lena Dunham had seen the 1981 TV Movie, Fallen Angel, in which Richard Masur played a pedophile. His scenes with her reminded me so much of the character he played in that. Gentle and creepy. [en.wikipedia.org]
I loved him on One Day at a Time. I hate seeing him being creepy.
Every time I see him in something, I always think of that movie. I was nine years old at the time. Looking back on it, I can’t believe I was allowed to watch it, but I guess that was the beginning of TV movies like that so no one knew better. Richard Masur will always be that character. Blah!
Ok I must say. I absoloutely hated the first two episodes, but after these last two.. I’m sold.
Shoshanna mentioned she was a student in this episode. Have we ever learned what she studies?
I’m curious if we’ll see a more empowered Charlie now. Nothing makes a nice guy more angry than being called a nice guy (or accused of having a vagina).