Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘On All Fours’

Midway through “On All Fours,” Charlie tries to shrug off some obnoxious behavior by Ray by telling Shoshanna, “He’s Ray. You know? And that’s how he is.” Shoshanna repeats those words back to him in a tone that makes Charlie think he’s offended her, but the expression on her face in the exchange tells a different story. Shoshanna’s not offended; she’s dismayed to realize she’s dating a guy whose difficult behavior can be written off with those nine words.
“He’s Ray. You know? And that’s how he is.”
Charlie is telling her that he’s long since given up expecting better from his best friend – that Ray cannot change who he is and how he acts. Shoshanna has already been having doubts about this relationship – hence that time she “held the doorman’s hand,” a new euphemism that I expect to be turning into a meme any second now – but when it’s phrased in such blunt, fatalistic terms, it’s easy for doubt to become hopelessness. Shoshanna dated Ray because he was nice and she liked him, but she also clearly viewed him as a fixer-upper, and when we’ve seen them together this season, he hasn’t shown much interest in being fixed.
Or maybe, like Charlie, he’s accepted that he can’t be fixed.
And it’s that struggle by the women and men of “Girls” to overcome their base natures and worst impulses that’s driven much of this season, and that’s especially driving the action throughout “On All Fours.”
At that same party, Marnie tries to take a big leap forward by singing a rearrangement of Kanye’s “Stronger” to Charlie and all his new employees, and it goes over about as horribly as you might expect. Marnie’s voice sounds great (if maybe not at the level of Ray’s beloved Katy Perry), but she’s a total stranger to all but one of the people who work here, hijacking their celebration with a self-indulgent gimmick song.(*) It’s her attempt to do something different, but at its core, it’s Marnie again focusing only on what she wants without considering the feelings of anyone around her. And though the performance itself is an utter bomb, she gets positive reinforcement from it when Charlie – who himself can never resist his feelings for Marnie, no matter how much he wants to – has sex with her on his desk.
(*) Part of the problem is that with very rare exceptions, re-arranging rap songs in this way plays as parody, and Marnie was deadly serious in her take.
Hannah, meanwhile, finds herself trapped in the vise grip of her OCD, unable to stop herself from shoving the Q-Tip down her ear. She desperately begs the oblivious ER doctor to clean out her other ear so she won’t feel compelled to do it herself later, and her mood only worsens when she finds out that Adam’s in a new relationship.(**) Alone, sad and at the mercy of her condition, we leave her alone, sitting on the edge of her bed, shaking her head evenly in each direction, pondering another Q-Tip because she really has no choice in the matter. As low as Marnie seems to have fallen in the party scene, she’s got nothing on this terrible place Hannah finds herself in.
(**) Like Charlie’s line to Shoshanna, the phrase “My girlfriend’s friend got engaged” packs an awful lot of information – that Adam is seeing someone else, that it’s serious enough for him to call her “my girlfriend” and accompany her to an engagement party, that the girlfriend is at a stage of life where her friends are having engagement parties – into only a few words.
And Adam’s brief, surprising collision with Hannah derails his own attempt to enjoy what it’s like to be in a more traditional, healthy relationship with Natalia. Here’s a beautiful woman who doesn’t play games – he even views her instructions in the bedroom as a positive compared to how things were with Hannah, explaining, “I like how clear you are with me” – and he’s doing pretty well as her boyfriend. But then he runs into Hannah outside the bar, and it all starts to fall apart. You can see that this big, scary dude is afraid of small, damaged Hannah – or, at least, of the way she makes him feel, and how hurt he was when things fell apart between them – so much that he falls off the wagon, then tries to scare Natalia away by taking a very rough, demeaning lead in the bedroom.
The extreme difficulty of personal change has been a very familiar theme on HBO series, going back to that show about the North Jersey waste management industry. Rarely have I seen that theme articulated as well, and painfully, as it is throughout “On All Fours.” It’s a very dark, sad episode of “Girls,” but it’s also among the handful of best episodes the show has done so far.
Some other thoughts:
* Hannah lies to her father that she has 12 to 15 friends who could take her to the hospital, but of course she has no one at the moment. Marnie and Shosh are at the party, and given where things stand between Hannah and Marnie, would she have called her, anyway? This is a case where Jemima Kirke’s absence is playing well for the story, because you know Hannah would have called Jessa. (Whether or not Jessa would have actually showed up for her, though, is a very fair question.)
* I loved the opening shot at Charlie’s party where the camera pans past a woman crying on the phone, presented without comment or explanation. There are a million stories in the naked city, and “Girls” is telling only four of them.
* The version of Daniel Johnston’s “Life in Vain” played over the closing credits is from an appearance on “Austin City Limits” a few years back with The Swell Season (and a children’s choir!).
* I’m sure Hannah’s new pages were disappointing to her editor David, but I’m trying to imagine his requests being translated into an Amazon book description: “A memoir rife with sexual failure, as seen by a pudgy face slick with semen and sadness!” Either way, this does not seem an ideal time for her to be changing the concept of her book (from memoir to novel) in mid-stream.
What did everybody else think?
I interpreted that line about the friends as more of a sarcastic exaggeration, like “if i had twelve to fifteen friends to take me, would I really be calling my parents?”
Same.
Not at all. Hanna puts on that façade with her parents constantly — the whole, “I’m okay… I’m okay.” Last week’s episode was sort of ALL about that. She was definitely just lying to them to save face.
I did so too at first, but I went back and rewatched it, and it seems Alan is right.
I definitely think she was straight up lying to her dad about how many friends she has. She’s always wanted them to think she’s doing great… her ocd, work, friends, it’s all fine. Like Guy said. Besides, if she was being sarcastic, and her point was that she did actually need her parents to take her, than they would have gotten to that point eventually.
The fact that we’re supposed to just accept that Hannah walks to the hospital and home with no pants on is why this show will always be a parody.
You’re kidding, right?
I live in Los Angeles and can’t count how many times I’ve thought of some 20something girl in a public place, “Put on some pants, ferchrissake!”
The longish shirt no pants thing, or whatever reason, it’s a trend.
Lena herself got told off by the fashion press last year when she appeared on a red carpet, seemingly without pants.
Yeah, I live in a college town and I see this all the time.
You sir need to walk around Brooklyn in the summertime more often. Lots of pant-less denizens all around.
That “put on some pants” had to be a reference to a celebrated Lena Dunham red carpet appearance. She wore a top with tiny shorts, and several commentators said things like, “Lena Dunham forgot her pants!”
i liked that! it was totally in character for hannah and i don’t find it THAT weird to go out in a massive t-shirt, its almost like a dress
Any way Sheri Appleby can switch roles with Allison Williams? Sheri shows no fear in completely exposing herself on tv with fake semen, while Allison goes to great lengths to cover her body up in all the numerous sex scenes she’s in cause she doesn’t take her craft seriously. Plus she’s probably been bending Leah Dunhams ear to have her sing on the show for a while now.
I felt that the scene with Adam and his Natalie at the was very uncomfortable to watch. He’s totally self sabotaging. He’s not over Hannah yet.. And is still hurt from that and when Natalia said she didn’t like his place he took it very personally. It’s like he knows he’s not good enough for her. I think that Hannah and Adam are going to get back together. They are both a bit damaged.
The autobiographical aspects of this show are getting absurd. I just knew, even before I googled, that lena dunham had OCD growing up. Now Allison Williams is doing her Yale glee club thing. Mamet is the only on who seems like she is actually acting (or at least she was a completely different character in Mad Men). This episode was my least favorite of the season; it was just uncomfortably awkward.
Why is it absurd to include autobiographical material in a show?
I wasn’t proposing a rule against autiobiogrpahical material in the show. But I think the OCD and singing plotlines came out of nowhere and aren’t interesting (by my own arbitrary standard), so I’m annoyed at them. And I know that both of them are based on the cast members’ true lives. So I was annoyed that instead of working to come up with great stories (by my own arbitrary standard) the cast is just mining and exploring their own personal issues like having OCD under writing pressure. It’s as uncreative as writing your college application essay about the writer’s block you experienced trying to write your college application essay.
so strange the writers of a television show (or anything) would look to their past experiences for material…
“Doesn’t take her craft seriously.” Really? I think that just speaks to your own delusion that all twenty-something women are comfortable enough with themselves that they are always totally naked during sex. Guess what? They’re not. Doesn’t matter what they look like, either. Some leave their shirts on all the time, or always pull the sheets/blankets up, whatever. Some people can’t/won’t even show the people they have sex with their whole naked selves. And Marnie is definitely the type. So, while the actress may have reservations about on-screen nudity, it plays into her character.
Do you feel the same about guys not showing full-frontal not being dedicated to their craft?
Again, not all women are comfortable being naked in bed in “real life.” It plays nicely into Marnie’s insecurities that she doesn’t want to get naked. And what does nudity have to do with being a “serious actress.” Surely, that is not the only criteria?
@Neeraj – ‘actually acting’? Isn’t that a bad thing? I agree about Zosia Mamet but I think she is more transparent in her characterizations – you really believe you are seeing the character. But are not seeing Zosia act. She’s that good, she doesn’t have to put on that kind of studied artifice. She is the character.
It’s great to get opposing reactions. In case my own post was unclear (and it seems like maybe it was), I was trying to say that it makes it hard for me to suspend my disbelief that I know that these stories aren’t based on the emotions and experiences of the creative staff, but rather are the exact same experiences as the actresses. Dunham has OCD and tweeted in early February that she punctured her eardrum with a Q-tip; Allison Williams’s pre-acting gig was youtube videos covering rap songs with nightclub torch club versions. I wanted to hear the continuation of the stories of Hannah and Marnie, but I’ve started referring to the characters as Lena Dunham and Allison Williams, and I feel like I’m hearing their personal real-life stories instead of the more interesting ones about the world of Girls. I like Mamet and Ray and Adam because I feel they are telling stories. Again, it’s normal to write fiction based on personal experiences, but is it normal for the fiction to be so explicitly based on the exact actress’ exact life? It feels like the confessionals of Lena Dunham – “this happened to me what do you all think?”.
Neeraj, I think you will find that throughout fiction and tv and movies, that writers/directors constantly and consistently mine their own experience. From Hemingway to Spielberg to Fellini to Eugene O’Neill. Some of them are coy about it (What? That’s not really ME! That’s someone ELSE!) and some are balls out up front and admitting it. I think Dunham falls into that camp. It is also pretty well known that beginning auteurs tend to make all of their first works autobiographical, so there’s that too. Sorry you have to contend with a lot of ‘confessional’ stuff but it’s really more prevalent than you realize. Spielberg keeps doing it – his schtick of the kid who grew up without a father fuelled ET. O’Neill wrote Long Day’s journey into Night based on his own dysfunctional family. It’s considered his masterpiece. And Hemingway never EVER apologized for writing all his experiences fiction – you could call it disguised memoir.
DS – Fantastic and persuasive. I might be being sexist or ageist in thinking that Lena is being self-indulgent whereas Ernest was exploring the human condition. If I do have a point then it’d be that Lena’s stories seem very particular to her whereas Ernest’s stories seemed more relatable to more people. But commentary here suggests that a lot of ppl also do relate to her. Thanks.
I would also like to point out that it’s not out of left field for Hannah to have OCD. Remember a comment from Marnie in the 1st season: “at least I didn’t have to masturbate 8 times a night to stave off diseases of the body and mind.” Or something to that effect. This has definitely been a planned plot point.
I think it’s about fuckin time someone with her influence has the balls to say that those kinds of degrading sex acts are not ok without permission. Life isn’t a porno, no one is ok with that w/o advanced notice yet there are plenty of guys who think it is
The Adam Natalie sex scene was uncomfortable to watch but important because it highlights the notion that you can’t judge someone’s sex behavior. One person’s ugly date rape scene is another person’s “hot” lovemaking session. It’s very personal.
Obviously, Adam and Natalie were not on the same page. It was sad and dark.
I didn’t think Adam was trying to scare Natalia away exactly. I think he decided to stop pretending to be like her friends’ boyfriends or fiances. In some ways, Adam’s light years ahead of the rest of our regular cast. He knows his sexual tastes, and he’s not afraid to order his partner around to do what works for him. I think falling off the wagon at the party was a symptom of his pretending. When Natalia told him that his apartment was too dark for him, he decided to show her a little of his darkness. Hannah stuck around for that darkness, I’m not sure that Natalia will.
The rest of the episode was a 30-minute-long cringe. I watched the Q-tip scenes through my fingers like this was a horror movie. Girls has been pretty dark this season: I still like it, but I miss the lightness of the first season.
I agree. The exhibitionism of the nudity never bothered me – it’s weird that any character constantly needs to be naked like but it does create an intimacy between her and the viewer. But I don’t think it’s sexist or misogynistic to request some boundaries. It doesn’t add much that we need to see her peeing on the side of train tracks. We really don’t need to see things like her Q tip puncturing her eardrum. Would it really destroy the show’s art to pan away to a view of something else in the bathroom and have the viewer just hear her yelp and infer what happened? Isn’t this supposed to be enjoyable for the viewer?
He’s light years ahead in being a total douche bag. If forcing his sexual fetishes on someone he barely knows in a completely unexpected manner is somehow mature, then I’m glad I’m not 20something these days. He clearly hadn’t made his intentions known, and he bore the responsibility to prepare her for his antics before he decided to treat her to a cheap porn movie. I feel sorry for him that he’s such a messed up human being, but I don’t consider him “light years ahead.”
It’s great that Adam is in tune with his sexual tastes but I don’t see how continuing to have sex with your partner after several protestations from them is a sign of maturity.
It was obvious he was driving her way- I think he could tell she was uncomfortable and tried to get her to call it off so he could get back with Hannah; seeing Hannah was a trigger for him.
And I agree, I don’t think he’s light years ahead at all. All the characters are insecure in some way, and he’s brand of insecure is painfully evident.
Love love love all of it – the Q tip made me cringe too! And I love that. I want tv to make me cringe more often.
Also – please note: having the ability to rape someone does not make you in tune with your sexual tastes. You are likely highly disconnected with your actual sexuality, and overtaken by a need for control and power.
Adam degraded her because he felt inferior to her. It has nothing to do with maturity. He and Hannah are the same. They don’t know how to be happy – and they push it away immediately. Classic self-sabotage.
I have to agree with the comments here: in an age where just talking about rape (see Zerlina Maxwell) can lead to threats of being raped, there is no honor in knowing that you are a sadist and asking your brand new girlfriend to crawl for you. However, I would also ask why Natalia did it? I would never crawl for anyone unless they were down on the ground with me.
C’mon, the show could not have been more clear that he was trying to push her away. He literally says “Are you done with me?” in an attempt to force it out of her.
Glad someone finally called it what it was: rape. I think your analysis of the reasons is completely accurate: he was completely unhinged by seeing Hannah, possibly b/c he is with a girl who is such a poor match for him and that party represented the type of social interaction he rejects; Natalia did make him feel ashamed of his apartment and, by extension, of himself; he was trying to drive her away, because he was hurt by her, felt inferior to her, and possibly because he’d rather be with Hannah and in that awkward conversation on the street he felt more of a connection than he has the entire time with Natalia.
“In some ways, Adam’s light years ahead of the rest of our regular cast. He knows his sexual tastes, and he’s not afraid to order his partner around to do what works for him.”
One, ordering someone around to satisfy your own proclivities doesn’t strike me as a particularly forward looking or advanced approach to sex. I think that particular skill is probably possessed by every run of the mill neanderthal jerk on the planet.
Two, whatever his desire generally and whatever his motives in that moment, what Adam did in that scene certainly didn’t seem to give him much pleasure. It seemed to me more like something he felt compelled to do because he was unhappy for whatever set of reasons.
Frankly, it was pretty inappropriate behavior and, as others have pointed out, arguably crossed the line into rape. But for sure, it looked nothing like sexual enlightenment or growth.
It’s ironic as hell: when Natalia was clear with him, it’s fine, but when he’s clear with her, she can’t handle it. I think Natalia is insufferable, and I think Adam has been going through the motions the whole time. He is not the sports-loving, vanilla sex-having, boring neo-yuppie droid she is looking for. Sad that he felt he had to fall off the wagon to get through that engagement party. He needs to run for his life from that relationship. He can’t be dating Mother Theresa. Ew.
“It’s ironic as hell: when Natalia was clear with him, it’s fine, but when he’s clear with her, she can’t handle it.” I don’t see what irony has to do with any of that but more importantly, it misses at least a couple of points by a wide margin.
1) He wasn’t especially clear with her. He did what he wanted and gave her little choice in the matter. Indeed, he completely ignored most of her protests in the matter. 2) Her requests of him were just that – requests. Obviously she was in no position to force him to do what she wanted and that shifts the dynamic pretty dramatically.
Agreed. Natalia is uptight and unpleasant and definitely not for Adam, but she doesn’t deserve to be raped. I thought both sex scenes were awful, but the first was disappointing and this one was disturbing.
This thread wasn’t going to be complete without someone claiming it was *her* fault. Bravo!
Why is it a matter of fault? I just rewatched it. He was doing his version of being very clear: Get on all fours. Crawl to my room. I want to f*ck you from behind. (She says OK). She asks him to stop going down on her, so he stops. He then he pulls out (which, by the way, was HER instructions from last time… we don’t know where he came that time, but presumably she was undressed, so her concern from the next time was not an issue). When she says no, she is NOT saying no to the sex act. She is saying NO to him ejaculating on her dress. I know for sure that I am going to be vilified for this POV, but using the word “rape” here is an insult to people who have actually been raped.
Tom O: It’s hard to read your comment and not get the sense you’re not only blaming her, but shaming her for not being into his behavior.
I wouldn’t call it rape from the perspective of a viewer, but it might be to her. Adam never tells her he’s going to ejaculate in her face, and the rough, awkward rutting he does to her leading up to it is strange and uncomfortable to watch. He never gives her a chance to consent to it. He’s on talk of her as soon as he gets her on the bed. He knows what he’s doing to her too, because he’s clearly aware that she’s a woman who likes to define boundaries, but he chooses to ignore that.
We’re meant to see how awkward and unnerving the scene is too. The camera changes from a side shot to a front view of her face, and she’s clearly not comfortable with the situation. Regardless, Adam is jackass for ejaculating in her face without consent and he knew it. Whether he was doing it to get rid of her or simply getting out his frustrations with the evening doesn’t matter. It’s still borderline, I repeat borderline, sexual assault and 100% dickish behavior.
I can’t be shaming her because she isn’t a real person. As for blaming, what do you think I am blaming her for? For not being the girl for Adam? Not her fault, any more than it’s his fault that he is not the guy for her. I think he has been hiding himself because he thinks he should want her, and what she represents, but he doesn’t, and he feels like shit about it, so he degrades her. I think that is terribly sad and riddled with depressing pathos. I think Adam was feeling passively aggressed by her, and he reacting in a way that was sure to destroy the relationship. Also, if you want to take me to task, be sure you watched the show carefully. He did not come on her face. He came on her chest. And at no point did she ask him not to do that (in fact, in the past she specifically asked him NOT to come inside her, so he was in fact following her previous directives). She asked him not to come on her dress. Was Adam a dick? Yes. He was a dick because that was his screwed up way of chewing his leg off to get out of this relationship. I’m not holding him up a a paragon, but neither am I making wild accusations of rape and sexual assault.
“I can’t be shaming her because she isn’t a real person.”
Simply put that is the best most concise straw man internet argument I’ve ever seen. I guess if you described her using a racist or sexist word that would be OK because she’s not real, right? Or if you said that she deserved it because she’s such a Mother Theresa type (which is how you actually described her).
Wow, so you missed the part where Natalia’s friend at the engagement party called her Mother Theresa, I guess. So that wasn’t me, actually. And you have a very poor grasp of what a straw man argument is. A straw man is when you misrepresent your opponent’s position so you can refute it instead of their actual argument. I am not misrepresenting anyone’s point. I cannot shame a fictional character, because who exactly is going to feel the shame? Because that is how shame works: someone has to feel it. You could say that I am blaming her for Adam’s bad behavior, but you’d be wrong. I am explaining Adam’s behavior, which I clearly interpreted different from you. It was not rape, and I find it borderline offensive that people like yourself who apparently did not watch the show very carefully throw words like that around. If you can demonstrate where I remotely said anything like “she deserved it,” I’d like you to try. My point is, she gave him clear directions to commit the very proscribed, vanilla sex act that she wanted. That is perfectly fine, but when Adam gave her very clear directions for the much less vanilla sex act that he wanted, she balked. You are fixated on the fact that she said “No,” but she clearly said “No, not on my dress,” which is much different from “No, I don’t want to be involved in this sex act.” I know that you don’t see a difference, and that’s fine. I’m OK to agree to disagree with a stranger on the internet.
“He is not the sports-loving, vanilla sex-having, boring neo-yuppie droid she is looking for.”
Look, this notion that the two are mismatched because Adam is some sort of sexual libertine and Natalia is “Mother Teresa” is both badly cliched and pathetically off base. Adam, pretty clearly, has some disturbing and unhealthy sexual hangups that he, himself, understands that he needs to work through. We know very little about Natalia’s own proclivities. She has some issues about how she would like to be touched but, for all we know, she could be in to any array of sexual experimentation that any of us could imagine. The only thing we know for sure is that she likes to clarify exactly what she is getting into ahead of time. That’s not everybody’s cup of tea but its not unreasonable and it certainly doesn’t qualify her as some sort of a prude.
What we know of Adam is that, sometimes, he makes a point of pushing things a little past the point which he knows his partner is ready for. This does not make him history’s greatest monster but it also doesn’t make him unable or unwilling to enjoy a more traditional consensual engagement.
I don’t think there is much point in arguing about the politics of rape on this board. Its not the place. But bottom line, what he did in this context was clearly a break in decorum and deliberately hurtful even by his own standards.
Was it rape? Lets avoid the question for the moment. What it was not was the kind of simple and direct MUTUAL secual communication they had engaged in earlier.
Whatever her failings, and you are making a wide array of unfounded assumptions about what those failings might be, this was an unwarranted act of aggression that had a lot more to do with his own sense of his own failings and self inflicted misery than anything at all to do with Natalia.
I’m pretty much with Tom O on this. Adam was definitely being an asshole, but seeing as how he did not force her to have sex with him, and that the only thing she objected to was his ejaculating on her dress, it’s pretty damn offensive to call that “rape,” or even sexual assault.
Yeah, you’re right Tom, I watched the scene again and didn’t just listen to the dialogue. I see a woman consenting to playing around with her new boyfriend. He orders her to “get on all fours” and tells her to crawl to his bedroom. Then when she gets there he heaves on her on his bed and tells he wants to take her from behind. She balks at oral sex and he immmediately starts humping away, then he asks an odd question, “Do you like my house?” and something else I can’t make out. Withing 20 seconds he pulls out, spins her around, and starts masturbating in the general direction of her head. She does tell him not to ejaculate on her dress.
From the moment she gets into the bedroom, nothing about her body language or facial expressions says she’s enjoying this. And nothing about Adam’s demeanor, vocal tone, or facial expressions says he’s just having fun or being wacky. It might also be worth mentioning that he’s much bigger than her, so when he’s tossing her around and straddling her it looked intimidating to me from the TV. I suppose in reality it might intimidate her too.
It’s really disturbing scene, and if we look at just a transcript of the dialogue, it might sound “OK” but it’s not depicted that way, and she certainly doesn’t smile, laugh, or show the slightest sign of pleasure or comfort.
But hey, focus on what fits your argument and leave the rest out. It’s more convenient that way.
It was definitely not “OK.” It was dark, disturbing and ugly.
That said, Not OK=/=Sexual Assault/Rape.
It was what Ballard did to Mellie after he finds out she’s a doll, not what Walt did to Skylar in the kitchen.
I gotta agree w/ Tom and Carlos. She clearly was NOT into it, but she put up with it until it was over. That’s grounds for her to not ever want to go out with him again (because he’s CLEARLY into stuff that she isn’t), but it’s not “assault” any more than it would be “kidnapping” if we saw a scene with a girl who was stuck on a bad date with a guy at a restaurant but couldn’t find a good excuse to get up and leave.
If there was a scene in a Ben Stiller movie where a girl had a new boyfriend and pulled out a big dildo to use on his butt, and the camera cuts to outside the room and we hear him scream, it would be a comedy scene, even though he clearly didn’t like it. So just because the genders are reversed doesn’t mean it’s rape. It’s just one person not having a great time doing the kind of stuff the other person likes to do.
No, Joel, you saw what you wanted to see. You saw two people having awkward sex that neither of them really enjoyed and YOU decided to place all the blame on Adam, when really, they just had horrible sexual communication. I see that you glossed completely over Adam’s discomfort the first time they had sex. Did she ask him, “Do you want to have sex?” Or better yet, initiate some foreplay? Nope, she just gave orders, very specific ones, and he followed them. When he did the same, that wasn’t OK. And NO, it wasn’t “OK.” But having bad, awkward, gross sex is NOT RAPE. It’s not sexual assault either. It’s a relationship killer, but you know what? The exact same activities, done in the same way, in the same order, with someone else WOULD be fine… I’m guessing Adam was thinking of Hannah the whole time. So while you seem to want to vilify Adam and turn him into a sex offender, I just see someone who is torn between what he wants and what he thinks he should want. He’s not a libertine, he’s a dark person with a dark sexuality, and Natalia is kind of a boring, average girl. No one is the villain here, and I don’t know how you will be able to keep watching the show with your interpretation, but OK. Have fun with that.
Am i the only one who thinks Tom O is being a Nazi?
hahaa, well played, Godwin.
The absence of a definite “no” does not equal consent. For instance, have you ever been bullied or pressured into doing something you didn’t want to do? Maybe it was something like smoking a cigarette, or shoplifting. It doesn’t even have to be something big. And maybe you didn’t say “no,” but maybe it was because you felt intimidated, or confused, and you really didn’t want to be doing that thing, but there you found yourself, doing it anyway. And you felt like shit while you were doing it, and you certainly felt like shit when it was over. Maybe you even hated yourself for it, because it was out of character. This isn’t who I am, you told yourself. And maybe you didn’t say no, but that doesn’t mean you were consenting.
Now, clearly, having sex against your will and being intimidated into shoplifting aren’t at all on the same page, but I would hope that this example helps to illustrate that consent is not nearly as black and white as you seem to think it is.
In my read of the scene, I thought it was unambiguous, whether you want to call it rape or sexual assault or date rape or “horrible sexual communication,” that Natalia had not consented in a meaningful way. The way the scene was shot, it was meant to be horrifying. It was meant to feel more than just awkward, but rather like a violation. Of course, in all art there is room for differing interpretations, but GIRLS showed a sexual assault in the most unambiguous way possible without being a “very special episode of GIRLS.” The fact that we are interpreting the scene differently says far more about us than about what took place on screen, about our own conceptions of what consent is and means. For you, the absence of a strong, definite “no” means “yes.” That means that sometimes a “no” means “yes” as well. For you, that seems very clear. If she didn’t say no, she was saying yes, even if she decided after the fact (or during?) that maybe she wasn’t okay with it after all.
You seem to suggest that Adam being unclear on what he in fact wants means that it’s not possible for him to have raped Natalia. Then you seem to say that because we didn’t consider their previous sexual encounter between Natalia and Adam to be rape, then this couldn’t have been either. Finally, you suggest that if Adam had done the exact same thing with Hannah, it wouldn’t have been rape, which means it wasn’t rape in this situation (because, I suppose, rape is a specific set of physical activities, as opposed to the absence of consent? If that’s not what you’re saying here, then I’m not following your logic at all.)
Personally, I’d rather see a definition of consent that leaves no room for interpretation. “Yes” means “yes.” Under this definition, it is possible that Adam did not consent to sex with Natalia in their previous encounter (though I think the way the scene is presented strongly suggests otherwise); but you aren’t really suggesting that Natalia took advantage of or assaulted Adam, because then there would be no question about what happened between them later.
Well now you’re pretty firmly putting your foot in the “regret = rape” camp. If I smoke a cigarette for the sake of my friends, that doesn’t mean I’ve been assaulted. Sex isn’t any different. You can have bad sex with someone and be thinking “oh man, this sucks, what was I thinking” without it being rape. Sometimes sexual partners will try something new (keep in mind that these two are ongoing sexual partners, not two people that have just met at a party) and the other partner won’t like it. But you can’t set a precedent where everyone needs written permission to “dive in” to a new sex act in order to not be labeled a rapist.
Worthwhile read: [www.xojane.com]
From the xoJane piece:
“We tell people that no means no, that you shouldn’t have sex with someone who is protesting. This is a pretty effing low bar. There is, in fact, a world of difference between not saying no and actively saying yes.
That “saying” can be metaphorical, too — enthusiastic consent does not have to be the kind of explicit verbal consent demonstrated in Adam and Natalia’s first sexual encounter. A lot of long-term partners go with nonverbal cues and it can be pretty obvious even with new partners that everyone is engaged. I don’t think that’s a problem. The idea behind enthusiastic consent is, most simply, that you want someone who is an active and engaged participant, not simply someone who is willing to let you stick it in, dude.
But Adam, drunk and in some sort of half-daze, doesn’t seem to be having sex with Natalia for pleasure and good times. He seems to be having sex with her to reassert his power. Which is why the scene actually has stuck with me and made me incredibly sad.
Look, bad sex happens. People try things and we don’t like them; maybe we go along because we care or because we are open to experimenting or because we don’t think we can say no. And people really do have sex for lots of different reasons. But when a man is having sex to reassert his power in a situation, when he fails to secure enthusiastic consent — when he fails to even engage in much foreplay beyond throwing his partner on the bed and eating her out for 10 seconds while she protests — all of that combines in a really ugly way.
Adam is using Natalia, for whatever reason. And he does so without concern for her enjoyment or willing participation. And I doubt he’d see anything wrong with it because she didn’t say no.”
Wow! Thanks for posting and excerpting. The only thing I disagree with is the characterization of Adam and Natalya’s first sex scene as happy. I think it’s awkward, uncomfortable and shows their lack of connection, but most importantly, shows exactly what she is comfortable with and is consensual. She wants very explicit verbal communication about what will happen. The scene is there to show not only how uptight she is and why he may resent her, but also as a clear contrast between sex with consent and sex without consent.
Adam’s behavior with Natalya in his apartment is straight from a porn script. I thought he was performing oral sex on her ass as part of this entire emotionally-distancing, dehumanizing sequence in which he wants to push her, deliberately goes for the taboo to see what she’ll accept, and then he may have anal sex with her as he tells her, “I want to hit the walls with you.”
When he asks immediately after if she is done with him, I actually felt kind of relieved because it seemed like he had a motive for his assault, although it in no way justifies what he’s done. He wants her to break up with him. Or he simply wants to know that she won’t leave him as Hannah did, no matter how horrifically he treats her.
Not to be a broken record but, while I think a lot less of Adam for it and it was definitely not okay,
Not OK=/=Sexual Assault/Rape
I’m trying to understand where the meaningful distinction between “not okay” and “sexual assault/rape” actually lies.
Do you think that what Adam did was a violation of Natalia and/or her trust?
Adam was commanding her to do things, and it was clear Natalia felt pressured or even coerced into doing them. It doesn’t matter whether Natalia and Adam used the same type of language in the two sex scenes. There was a clear difference in tone in the two scenes and in positions. Adam is in a position of power over her. This is in the gray area of the rape line (which was obviously the point of the scene). He did not have consent from her. What he did was probably criminal. A jury could go either way.
Ever since Hannah has developed this OCD stuff, this show has taken a very strange turn. Not necessarily bad. But strange.
And as someone who has a hard time watching anytime there’s an embarrassing moment for a character on TV, the Marnie concert was difficult to get through.
I know! I even had to fast forward through it. Oh marnie.
Agree that the last two episodes have been really weird for Lena and Marnie – I think these plots, based on their biographies, don’t fit into the show. I really like what they’re doing with Adam and Ray and Shoshanna though. I also fastforwarded the Marnie party scene and the Lena QTip scenes.
I spent half the show looking away because it was too painful to watch :)
Maybe this is just not the show for you, Neeraj. I mean, if you have to fastforward through any bportion of a half hour show, you are essentially missing a critical component of the series’ creator’s vision. This show is meant to make the audience squirm, to make them realize that being 20-something in NYC today is painful, is awkward, is confusing and no one has their act together. Period.
Funny but I just don’t get the ‘painful’ and ‘cringe’-worthy aspects of Girls in the past few episodes. I loved how Lena Dunham was willing to let her OCD show, how she tortured herself with a Q-tip, how Marnie risked social suicide with her rap number – I guess I just find that some (not all) alternative viewing these days, which amounts to a lot of gore, and physical violence, or is just plain boring – is not to my tastes. But the writing in Girls is so good and willing to take risks with our respective comfort zones, that I am pulled into it, and carried right along. So, no cringing and no pain here.
These are great comments. Very useful to hear that others didn’t have the same reaction. I’ll have to accept that I’m not the target demographic and won’t relate to everything.
I disagree. When I watch The Sixth Sense, one of my favorite movies, there are two scenes I cover my eyes through because they are too disturbing. I don’t think you can tell someone that a show is not for them if they are struggling with a particular scene or even a character’s behavior. I watch the show on and off personally because I only see it as entertainment and, also as a twentysomething myself living in NYC, sometimes relatable. When I talk about it with my friends, some of whom love it, some of whom loathe it, some of whom feel season 2 is not as good as season 1, we can have a conversation about what worked and did not work. However, for whatever reason, it seems like any criticism posted on a message board is immediately dismissed with a typical “this show is not for you” response. I am only saying that it is possible to not only watch, but enjoy a show, and not love every single thing about it.
I meant to say I disagree with anyone who immediately attacks a critical response to any episode (or even a scene in an episode)
Did anyone else have a problem with Adam’s borderline sexual assault?
Yes, I think might be an excellent example of something most women would think crossed a line and a lot of men would think was not cool, but not assault.
Yes, i’m surprised people aren’t making this a bigger deal. She told him to not spill his sperm over her breasts and he continued anyway, completely disregarding that she didn’t want it. Pretty sure that’s rape. I think i’m forever done with the character, she was nothing but good to him, she didn’t deserve to be treated like that. (even if she hadn’t, rape’s never the victim’s fault)
I certainly did. Adam definitely crossed a line. Natalia said “no” two different times and Adam continued. She may not have been screaming “stop! no!” forcefully like we always see in the media but I would consider what we saw an instance of rape. It was of dubious consent at the very best.
Not defending Adam but her comment wasn’t about his load on her breast…..it was her dress she was worried about.
Back when I watched Roswell I would have passed out if I saw Shiri Appleby naked. Now I did and I’m just bummed out. Thanks, Lena and Jenni!
Yes. And I don’t know what to say about it… Very disturbing.
As uncomfortable as it was her only actual protesting was “don’t cum on my dress”
Yes, I thought he was a pig, and all that. But I didn’t find it painful to watch, or cringe-worthy. Just good television. Adam Driver is an excellent actor. He is the character, so he is entirely believable as a pig. SO for his actions, he was entirely objectionable. I think Natalia should dump him pronto.
@Liu She said, “not on my dress”
That was very disturbing to watch, but also disappointed in both characters. I could not believe that the Natalia character would crawl on all fours through filth and then let him have back door sex. I was also disappointed with her for drinking in front of a person in AA (not to mention her mother..you’d think she would not have been that thoughtless) and for him for letting a chance encounter with his ex drive him to drink and then borderline rape her.
I think the person I’m most disappointed in is myself. I’ve stopped watching this show 3 times, but then keep watching it after the fact. I guess it isn’t the worst way to spend 27 minutes, and you do have the ability to FF through the worst parts
Andrew Y: I agree about Natalia, I don’t buy for a second that she wouldn’t tell him to f-off as soon as he pulled that crap. I’ve tried to stop watching it also but keep coming back. My wife says it’s bad for me and I’d have to agree.
I bought Natalia crawling on the floor because she clearly liked him a lot and was attracted to him, and wanted to please him. She was hesitant, but then she did it anyway. I think a lot of girls can relate to that, doing things you’re not comfortable with because your partner who you really like wants it and don’t want him to like you any less. Even girls who ae confident and together fall into that sometimes. I just hope she leaves him now because she deserves better.
I also didn’t have a problem with her drinking because she asked him more than once if it was okay, and she expected him to answer him honestly (and maybe at that point he did, it was before seeing Hannah). They were both prety direct to that point (the previous sex scene showed that). And what was she supposed to do when he ordered a drink? He’s an adult, it was his choice.
The whole storyline made me really sad because I really liked them together.
I don’t think i’d call it rape, but the consent was dubious. And body language/facial expression should tell your partner something even if words don’t.
It was rape. Nothing borderline about it.
I felt it was sexual assault, too.
Between that, the Q-tip scene, and Marnie’s song, this was a rough episode to watch.
What you are all forgetting is that there was sex once before this, and remember that she told him not to come inside her. Now use your imagination. Where do you think he came that time? Use your imagination, and remember that she was likely not dressed that time, so her sartorial concerns were not in play. She said “NO, not on my dress!” Not, “No, not on my breasts!” Calling that rape is a huge stretch. She explicitly consented to every part of that sex act except the spilling of seed on her clothing. Was it a loving sex act? No. It was definitely not, but it wasn’t rape either.
It wasn’t rape. She never said don’t have sex with me. She voiced two objections — one to cunnilingus because she had not showered, and one to him ejaculating on her clothes.
It was disturbing, though. Once Adam saw Hannah it seemed like his resolve to be in a normal relationship with a normal woman completely evaporated, and he was back to reveling in his own dysfunction.
I don’t understand what is so great about “normal” relationships. First of all, normal is a very subjective descriptor. Is it normal for a guy to be into sports? To drink Jack and ginger at a party? To have a fancy apartment without wood shavings on the floor? Then Adam is not “normal,” and I question why he should want to be, or why he should feel bad about not wanting to be. I feel that Natalia was characterized as being a rather prosaic, uptight, and self-indulgent person. Right for someone, but not for him. I think Adam prefers neurotic, wild, and self-indulgent (ie., Hannah), with all her flaws and insanity. Better that he realizes it now rather than forcing himself down that road, into a delusional marriage and later divorce, miserable all the way because he doesn’t want what he thinks he is supposed to want.
Tom O’s opinion is just as valid as everyone elses’s, PC police be damned
Adam can be as abnormal as he wants. That doesn’t give him the right to sexually assault someone (which is exactly what it was).
Why would the daughter of a recovering alcoholic be okay with her equally recovering boyfriend drinking with her? Oh, that’s right, to move the plot along and for no other reason.
I def made me uncomfortable! I described it to someone else as a borderline rape scene. I was starting to warm to his character.. But that was a little too much.
I wouldn’t go that far, Michelle. I think it’s pretty wrong to just let your boyfriend fall off the wagon, but I wouldn’t call it borderline rape. Kidding, I know you meant to reply to B-Slow
I know. Maybe she doesn’t think Adam’s a real alcoholic, just a guy who decided to quit drinking at age 17. Did it make sense that the daughter of an alcoholic would identify drinking equals having a good time?
Everyone seems to be attributing a level of maturity & self-awareness to these characters that the writers have never led us to believe they possess. I imagine Natalia would like nothing better than to be able to share a few drinks with her new boyfriend and see what happens. The fact that she knows he is in AA and that she has a mother in AA, I imagine, means that she trusts that Adam can take care of himself. Who is she to question whether he shoudl drink or not? Is it her responsibility to keep him sober? Do we have any reason to beleive they have even discussed this? These characters are young, inexperienced, and probably on their own for the first time ever. They are making honest and real mistakes.
Not to mention that she’d already been drinking, so her judgement was already compromised.
I think Natalia is not the awesome, perfect girl that she is depicted as being. She’s just as self-absorbed as any of the characters on the show. She has no idea who Adam is, and is trying to mold him into the boyfriend she wants without ever seeing him. It’s just a terrible combination.
I thought her actions around alcohol very very healthy. First, she asked him if he was OK with her drinking. Then, when Adam ordered a drink, she asked him if he was OK with drinking, he assured her it was OK. She wasn’t codependent, she treated him like an adult. Very healthy boundries.
-“so how pissed are we to be missing the game?”
-“ohyeahfuck.”
I died.
Also, the q-tip scene was absolutely horrifying and convinced me to dump all of my q-tips in the trash.
Your comment on the opening scene at Charlie’s party with the girl weeping on the phone is entirely smart and a great/clever observation. I do think the OCD Hannah aspect has lead the show in a completely new and slightly strange direction that we all could expect happening but didn’t necessarily want to happen.
Good lord what a miserable episode. What are they saving for the finale? All the characters dying in a freak yet self-indulgent accident? Sweet sweet relief…
Alan – great review….I come here as soon as the episode ends to get your take. You really seem to get this show. I get discouraged reading twitter and seeing comments from people who just don’t get the show. Although I haven’t been a 20 something for quite some time, I relate to so many thing Lena portrays in this show. Thank you.
Also, in that previous scene with Ray, she told him she was “writing” a song, so I assumed it was Marnie’s original composition. Which I actually thought was pretty awesome.
So, I guess I missed Dunham’s intentions completely.
I have teenagers, so I recognized that song. I thought Marnie completely acted like a clown and I was crying laughing watching all the party quests silently dissing her. Pretty white girl doing a Kanye song; how ironic. Then after the song, Ray hoots and hollers for her, which was kind and funny. She is a delusional, self-absored fool. That scene was a home run. Maybe my favorite Girls scene ever.
Poor Charlie, he can’t shake her. We’ve all been there.
I think Williams is a great singer, but Marnie’s solo was amazingly awful. One of the best Girls scenes yet.
I hate everything about Hannah.
I also thought your comment on that crying girl was spot on. I especially think your comment about there being a million stories in NYC and this show only depicts four of them is really important. So many people seem to hate on this show for not being a good representation of what they or their friends went through in their mid-twenties and fail to see that everyone will have different experiences in life, plus so much of this show is based on Lena Dunham and her friends.
I also thought that Hannah’s comment about having 12-15 good friends to take her to the hospital was sarcastic, like “why would I be calling you if I had all these good friends around to take me instead?”
Did anyone catch that right after the camera panned past the crying girl there was some guy reaching out to poke another girl’s boob?
@DefRef Yes, it seemed like she was telling them about her new breast implants and saying, “Yes, you can touch it!” I loved that moment and the crying one because they made the party feel real (no pun intended).
Did that make the party seem real? Does that really happen at parties you go to? Not challenging – just curious (and jealous)
I sort of took Marnie’s song as a diss to Charlie for (A) Being Charlie and (B) Standing her up. “You should be honored by my lateness, that I would even show up to this fake s—.” I thought she was trying to insult him in public by singing the way he did to her in season one. Reading everyone’s comments online now, however, I was very wrong.
Good point. Missed this moment of symmetry in re: Marnie’s public song vs Season 1’s Charlie’s public song. I don’t think you are wrong at all. The writers may not have intentionally set this act of payback up but it totally works for the story.
I absolutely thought it was a dig at him. The lyrics really seemed to be dissing “showing up to fake shit”.
I disagree. I think she’s “chasing her dream” of being a singer, and her performance ( which by the way was COMPLETELY inappropriate as she didn’t ask the host if she could do it) was intended to impress Charlie and the rest of the party of how great she is. And it bombed big time.
And it got the desired effect, which was Charlie’s undivided attention.
I could be wrong here. But I don’t think so.
This review totally nails what I was thinking when I watched this episode. Not one character has changed or shown any growth from the first episode until now.
It varies how comfortable they are with their lack of change, and we sometimes see them actively trying to change, but this episode (which I think may be my favorite) makes it clear that those moments are fleeting. This is who these people actually are.
When I watch in the future, I’m going to keep that in mind.
Girls: sitcom minus com equals piece of “sit.”
I dont think it’s ever really been a sitcom. Dramedy, sure. Sitcom, no. Even though it’s consistently one of the funniest shows (these episode being the exception) it’s never been a situation comedy in the traditional sense of the word.
How about the splinter scene in the beginning? Is she doing this on purpose, as an f.u. to her detractors, or does she truly have no qualms about showing unflattering images of her body? Does she even realize the images are unflattering?
Ever since the Patrick Wilson episode (where the show pretty much jumped the shark) I’ve been railing against the overpraise of Lena Dunham and her bogus “transgressive challenging of patriarchal body image standards” with her endless infliction of her body upon the viewers. In fact, when the episode parental guide at the start said nudity and strong sexual content, I remarked to my girlfriend, “Oh, goodie. Lena’s going to make us look at her some more,” to which she signed in agreement. *Since no one else on the show does nudity – the lengths they go to cover up Allison Williams are ludicrous – we didn’t anticipate another female getting spunked on and SHOWN on TV.)
The test for how bogus the praise for Dunham’s nudity as being “brave” is imagining a show called BOYS where creator-star Jonah Hill gets naked in nearly every episode. Would people be praising him or telling up to put on some pants? Exactly.
This wouldn’t make people in Europe unconfortable. I think it’s sad that americans are only willing to look at nudity if it’s a perfect body, otherwise it’s offensive and in your face. I applaud Lena Dunham for this, it’s just a body, everyone has one. And it’s not on network tv. Relax. Or change the channel.
The pierced eardrum on the other hand, was horrifying (she did a great job on that scene making it seem real). But I find stuff like that much more awful than nudity. I know most americans prefer to watch a decapitation than a thy with cellulite, and the censors encourage that, but I find that stuff really hard to stomach whereas a naked body is a totally natural image, and not about sex.
Are you that dense that you can’t comprehend the differential treatment an unappealing male body gets in comparison to a female one?
It’s quite amusing how your comment is an example of.
Wow! hey, I like the show! I’ve watched since the first episode. I thought we were discussing Lena D’s artistic choices. Anyway, do Europeans really want to see someone pulling a splinter out of their backside? To me that scene that seemed self-indulgent, in LD’s world anyway, which is odd in itself. I felt like she wrote it to bug people, or at least those who would rather be watching a decapitation!? her flouting convention on what is acceptable or watchable is what makes the show interesting and controversial.
Would you prefer Girls if it were one of the shows where dumpy people were completely invisible? Because the rest of television takes care of that pretty well.
Why do you and Defref watch? Are the shots “unflattering”? I’m pretty sure she’s not trying to make the Hannah character “look good” vs be compelling. As for “transgressing blah blah,” can’t a smart dumpy chick just make a TV show that’s, you know, just a TV show without it also being political, or does her lack of schlong mean she’s somehow required to do something more than all the smart dumpy male show runners do?
@NaomiWolf – It’s ironic that you trot out some rather heavy misogyny and affirmative action tactics in what appeared to be a defense of Dunham’s self-indulgence. In an attempt to claim victimhood for her, you inadvertently illustrated the double-standard she’s benefiting from.
I’m not saying she must “do something more than all the smart dumpy male show runners”; merely pointing out that if her dumpy male equivalent was putting his junk in America’s face weekly and did an episode where he revealed he was dumping his work’s trash in Halle Berry’s cans and she responded by having sex with him for two days, he’d be laughed off the airwaves, not applauded as being the voice of a generation. I’m not holding Dunham to a higher standard; it’s everyone else judging her by a lower standard than a man that’s the issue.
What was amusing to me about Girls is that it showcases the navel-gazing pointlessness of the spoiled, entitled generation that Dunham is part of. I’ve marveled at how she has made Hannah the most vapid and reprehensible member of a sorry quartet of ninnies, but as the show has gone on – which is not the same as “progressed” – it’s become hard to tell if she actually intended to do that. Does she know how terrible Hannah is or is she so self-absorbed that she hasn’t a clue how up her own arse she is?
The aimlessness of this season and subsequent shakeup of her writing staff indicates there’s less than meets the eye as she’s become reactive AND self-indulgent. Stung by the fact that all she knows are aimless white women, she tokened up with a couple episodes with Donald Glover as her black Republican boyfriend, tossing him aside after she checked the requisite quota boxes for minorities and those evil Republicans. The sudden arrival of Hannah’s OCD, jamming a Q-Tip in her ear, and Marnie’s sudden desire to sing mirrors Dunham’s life and Allison Williams’ Yale glee club days.
Reportedly the writers who got sacked were having trouble sharing their uncomfortable life stories and putting them into the scripts which means that Dunham isn’t create a word as much as raiding her diaries for material. This makes me want to paraphrase Tina Fey’s devastating quip to Alanis Morrisette, “Not everything in your journal is a song.” Lena, not every dumb thing you’ve felt or done is interesting to the audience.
This leads me back to the shark-jumping Patrick Wilson episode because unlike the episodes which draw from common themes the audience could relate to, it smacked of a show-runner deciding she was irresistible to a hunky guy and able to make it appear onscreen regardless if it made sense. (This is why I have the Jonah Hill test; no one would believe that story from him.)
What’s doubly cheap about what Dunham did was she provided no justification for his attraction. He never gushed about how beautiful she was or how intelligent or personable he found her. No, she’s this dumpy, ill-dressed mess who admits she’s been dumping in his trash cans shows up and it’s sex, skipping work, more sex, topless ping pong and sex along with scary confessions of false molestation accusations and how she wanted to be punched and cum on that spot.
Because Dunham didn’t even try to make Hannah desirable as a person in any way or form, the audience was left with a half-hour of stuff happening that had to end with Hannah waking up. But didn’t. Uh-oh. You may think that it’s OK for Hannah to have no appealing traits, but again I ask: Would you praise Boys starring Jonah Hill if the exact same material was being covered, merely gender-flipped? Be honest.
Didn’t think so.
The critical acclaim for Girls mostly stems from the fact that most of the people praising it are excited to see people like themselves – young, white, elite, entitled hipsters who live in Park Slope or Billyburg – continuing the self-love feedback loop/echo chamber effect.
Wait a minute, Ms. Wolf, is calling LD dumpy any better than my suggesting she may not portray herself in the most flattering light? you either throw out the notion of judging appearances or you don’t, can’t have it both ways. And once again, I am a fan of the show. I’m not saying that so called less-than-perfect women should be banned from TV, but society seems to. Just wondering what LD is up to… Or not up to. She’s touched a nerve, but was it on purpose?
I saw the splinter in her butt representing a sort of mirror against when she pierced her eardrum. When she got the splinter accidentally she very carefully and painstakingly treated it herself because that is what one would do. However, when she intentionally pierces her eardrum to satisfy her OCD mania she has to call her parents and whine and cry to the doctor. It is all an act of crying out to get help even as she tries to deny it to her parents and herself. I can’t believe everyone is talking about her body itself rather than what she is doing to her body means about her character’s psyche.
Lena Dunham did that scene with the splinter in her butt ( and peed in broad daylight by the train tracks ) because she’s the poster child for “mumblecore”, which for lack of a better term, is “punk rock”.
In your face, fat naked bodies, Hannah taking a dump, Hannah getting peed on, Hannah getting groped by her fat old employer, naked in a bathtub eating cake, a gay men screwing a hetero women ( which they did as an affront to Hannah ), doing coke wearing this disguisting mesh braless top, young single people doing selfish, cruel shit.
Like, Hannah is in OCD hell, and her closest friends are off going to parties and worrying about themselves.
It’s Lena Dunham’s statement, and it’s cool that HBO is giving her free reign to make her statement.
>”because she’s the poster child for “mumblecore”, which to use precisely the wrong term in the wrong way as if I have no idea what it means, is “punk rock”.
FIXED.
I think her goal is to make every viewer absolutely repulsed by Hannah at all times. She is certainly succeeding at that for me.
I have to disagree with Neeraj’s comment about the autobiographical elements of this episode. Not all of us know the intimate details of the actors’ lives, so these plot points do not play as autobiographical to us. They illuminate fascinating aspects of the acharacters’ psychologies that help flesh out the entire series. I find Hanna’s OCD incredibly compelling and something that I cannot recall being explored through TV before.
whoa. running into hannah wasn’t what sent adam off the rails. he had already broken his sobriety due to his increasing insecurity in that relshp w natalia, heightened by her happy, healthy, mature place in the world – (a place he clearly does not occupy)
she has friends who get engaged. who are grownups. whereas he runs into hannah on the street and you know..he’s actually more comfortable with someone who is a mess, like he is.
someone who isn’t even wearing pants. so he has to reduce natalia to a similar state in order to level the playing field.
sad, sad, sad.
Watch the episode again. Adam started drinking again right after he ran into Hannah outside of the party.
I didnt’ like Natalia at all. She is bourgeois and bossy. I think Adam brought her back to his place to scare her off and all she did was make snide remarks about living space. I think the “assault” was a way for Adam to show Natalia that he was the real dominant force, rather than putting up with her bossy, controlling instructions. Adam has the heart of an artist. He isn’t going to put up with someone like Natalie for long. He wanted her to dislike him and be rid of her.
lisajane::oh absolutely. it was the ultimate passive aggressive manuever
@Lisa Jane Adam was obviously trying to push her away. At the end he even asked if she was done with him. He wanted her to say yes.
How was Natalia bossy?
he felt belittled by her and even worse- it made him feel bad about himself that he felt belittled! (and no she was not likeable in that scene but she was plainly stating what she wanted from him etc. sheryl sandberg says girls who are called bossy should instead be told they have ‘leadership skills’)
I was worried that I was the only one who fails to see Natalia as this dream girl. Adam was shown to be increasingly uncomfortable with Natalia, from “I’m ready to have sex now” to the “clear directions” about sex that sounded like she was reading from a textbook, to knowing he’s in AA but drinking with him anyway, to her wack preppy friends, to the snide condemnation of his living space, to the sole issue she had with his “clear directions” being the cleanliness of her dress… she is not for him. It’s not that he thinks he’s not good enough for her. It’s that they have irreconcilable differences. He likes Hannah better. He can’t pretend to be the perfect boyfriend for her. But making Natalia the righteous, awesome party and Adam the villain is missing the point. Neither of them is perfect, and they are both well on their way to seeing each other for who they really are, and who they really are is not compatible.
hmmm I agree with elements of that..she may not be the perfect/dream girl but she is more “together” than he is. and he knows it. (and no, they are not compatible)
and @Trey: thank you for the correction, you are right. comment I posted earlier acknowledging as much didn’t make it on here somehow
“he was the real dominant force,”
Is it just me or does that sound terrible? Nat gave clear directions about what she wanted, how is that like reading out of a textbook? She didn’t want to be on top, she didn’t want him to come inside, so what?
She definitely seemed to have her shit together whereas what people are interpreting as some “dark character” I see as a highly insecure man who felt the need to assert some “authority” to compensate for his feelings of helplessness after seeing Hannah.
marcia: I agree w/ you (um, but I didn’t say anything re: real dominant force that was someone else. sorry I don’t exactly know how this comment thing works but I got an email w your response)
anyways yes it was an insecure attempt by an insecure man to assert himself in a situation where he felt uncomfortable and helpless. it was weak. (i think that dunham plays here w gender norms and conventional readings by showing us that what might be seen by some as a powerful,hyper masculine maneuver is actually an expression of weakness)
She gave clear directions. Did she ask Adam what he wanted? Nope. Not once. Now, some people like being totally bossed around regarding sex, and not having their feelings considered, but it seems like neither Adam nor Natalia do. It’s fascinating to me that it’s OK when a woman is didactic and domineering about what she wants, but when a man does it it’s RAPE! “I’m ready to have sex. Here is where you can come. Do this. Don’t do that.” No two-way dialogue happened, not when Natalia was having her way, not when Adam was having his. This insistence that what Natalia was doing was perfectly great and what Adam did was monstrous is really wacked out to me, but it seems that I am in the minority on this, which I’m fine with.
@ Meredith: that was to Lisa Jane. :)
@ Tom O: “and not having their feelings considered”
I’d bet there’s not one mentally healthy person who wants to have none of their feelings considered during sex. Wanting to have you limits pushed a bit doesn’t equal letting someone treat you like trash. I agree with you though, it wasn’t rape. It was inconsiderate sex with a guy being a dick, and he was very clearly being a dick, even if he followed her instructions.
Why are none of my comments or posts showing up?
Whoops, nevermind. My OCD coming out…
Your posts are showing up and they’re great quality. Thanks.
On account of Adam Driver’s old-timey criminal face, I insist that he be immediately cross-cast on Boardwalk Empire.
He can be a new sidearm guy for Nucky.
It looks like Spielberg already noticed this when casting him in Lincoln.
That was the best line EVER! Spot-on!
I do not think that things were working out so hot for Adam and Natalia. Honestly? I think he was turned off by her clarity with him in bed. It sounded so clinical, so matter of fact, that it was a huge turn off. There was no spontaneity. She told him, “I’m ready to have sex now. Here is what you must do.” Say what you want about Hannah, she is very spontaneous about sex and she was totally willing to get down and dirty with Adam and never judged him for his sexual proclivities. He doesn’t love Natalia. He thinks he should, even drinks to make it easier to pretend, but twee engagement parties and dry as dirt sexual directions don’t cut it.
But what I find charming about Adam, when he’s trying, and not drinking, is his willingness to accentuate the positive. I think he was truly ready to try this new way.
I think the whole episode was painting a picture of a relationship that was a bad fit. He wanted it to work, but it was never going to. Natalia is too strait-laced for Adam. It was doomed from the start. I wouldn’t blame the drinking. The drinking was a symptom, not the cause, of that implosion.
i found my heart hurting for hannah in this episode, i admit she’s not a very sympathetic character at any time, but i felt so sad for her being alone. i think she was genuinely happy to randomly see adam on the street and it was crushing to have him be mean to her and see her just deflating as their encounter went on.
at the same time though, i felt sad for him too, remembering how he spoke about her at the aa meeting last week. he might see her as a “kid” but she (and their whole weird little relationship) really meant a lot to him. his being so blunt with her was him using attack to protect himself. like other people have said, she accepted him the way he is: weirdness, dirty sex and all. natalia being a more “normal” girl will not be sticking around for any more of that.
Well, considering that the last time they saw each other, she was having him arrested, it seems understandable that he would be less than warm to her. I also think she very much understood his reticence to engage with her. It was sad to see how fast they fell into old patterns: Hannah talking about her woes, him trying to talk about his life, her going right back to talking about herself. I think he likes that she is a disaster because the disaster in him is comforted by it.
i liked the marnie charlie middle-of-the-party-someone-could-see-us office sex, i think its what was missing in their relationship last year. yeah it’ll be messy but they both obviosuly still have the hots for each other. i hope they can work it out, i like them together
Marnie has the hots for Charlie’s new success, not Charlie himself.
I agree, I think this was one of the best episodes Girls has done, and I think it will be interesting if we look back on it as the low point for our characters, from which they grow and change….or if it will take a different direction where some of our characters don’t make it out. Either way, the Hannah/Adam scenes, Marnie singing, all of it just highlighted that when this show is on..it’s on. More thoughts: [www.smartgirlbadtv.com]
Alan, I’ve read a bunch of critiques of this episode and you are the only one I’ve seen who sees Adam’s treatment of Natalia as a bid to get dumped. That’s how I viewed it too. His “Are you done with me?'” sounded almost hopeful.
The girl crying into he phone made me laugh actually (as did someone else apparently showing off their new boobs during the same pan). There seems to always be a girl crying into phone at every party just like there is always someone sitting on the curb crying in front of every bar.
I know I’m late commenting on this episode, but what was Charlie doing with the computer before he and Marnie had sex?
I was also wondering about that… Just a silly guess: maybe he’s checking the AMUs.
I guess the number of the App users has been increased at least in one: The weeping girl in the party :)
did anyone else find it significant how adam took off his shirt to clean up natalia? now he’s shirtless adam again… whatever that means.
Thanx Alan
This show is simply horrible. They want the audience to cringe and be shocked by all the gratuitous behavior, but it is poorly acted and written. Like Hannah in virtually every episode, the emperor has no clothes.
Yet somehow, deep into the second season, here you are, still watching.
I’m hoping Lena Dunham writes the Hannah character off the show. The character has become so boring and useless to the show with the isolation and dumb OCD storyline. Every other character (except for the useless Jessa) has become 10x more interesting than Hannah. Hannah needs to take her meds, which essentially makes get character boring and not necessary. Charlie would be a better full time character at this point. Marnie is by far the best and most interesting character. The fact that she’s clueless about what people think about her makes the character great. Shoshanna would be the best lead to evolve the show. She is ditzy, but emotionally complicated. She’s never really shown us her cards, unlike Hannah, who seems to bitch and moan about herself and fears constantly. Adam Driver is great. The dude makes the show worth watching. Dunham is a great writer, just not with Hannah.
Season finale preview from The Onion: [www.theonion.com]
Was there something about ears, too? I noticed that Adam was digging around in his ear at least twice in a really obvious way. It could be a tic of the actor, who seems to have a lot of those types of mannerisms, but when paired with Hannah’s ear at the beginning and the end, I just wondered.
I thought Lena Dunham’s acting was perfection in this episode. Marnie, meh. Love Shoshana, always, and I see she’s clearly falling out of love with Ray, which seems like it was only a matter of time since he was her first. That will be hard for Ray. And I actually did find myself missing Jessa, if only as Alan said, as a friend-in-need/roommate for Hannah when she is in need.
I continue to be so impressed by the writing, directing, and acting (except for Alison Williams).
I hadn’t noticed the ear digging thing; It could very well be. About Shoshanna: now that the series is not just an “awkward comedy” anymore, I find its caricaturesque acting style a little out of place (like it belonged to a different show).
I’m also impressed by everything in the show, but in the case of “Adam cycle of doom” I feel like I’ve been caught in a very well crafted and deliberate script trap: the comedic scene with Nat’s mother, Nat’s uncheesy and natural sweetness, the warm conversation in the restaurant, the relaxed healthy sex, etc… and when you’ve almost forgotten his serious issues then Hanna, alcohol and “get on all fours” happen, just to remind you how stupid you are for forgetting the episode’s title.
If the show gets any darker or more cruel It will start to feel less like a Woody Allen film and more like a Lars Von Trier one
I also loved the scene with Hannah and her editor–hilarious commentary on Carrie’s Sex in the City writer persona.
I was about to write off Season 2 of Girls, but then this episode happened. Indeed, it was sad, depressing, and dark. And beautiful. The scene with Adam and Natalia in particular is one of the saddest sex scenes I’ve seen (someone tell me, is this the first time we’ve seen ejaculation to that extent on TV before?).
Whereas I didn’t see it before, now I can feel what the characters feel as we delve deeper into their development, albeit a low point of their development.