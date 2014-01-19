Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘She Said OK’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I explain the logic of the queue to you…
“Sleepless in Seattle.”
“Field of Dreams.”
“Freaky Friday” (the Shelley Long version).
“Uncle Buck.”
“Now and Then.”
These are among the films featuring the young Gaby Hoffmann that have been forever ruined for me (and other filmgoers of a certain age) by the conclusion to “She Said OK,” which features an adult Hoffmann as Adam’s sister Caroline, bottomless and very hairy, staring blankly at Hannah before shattering a drinking glass in her fist.
So thanks, “Girls.” Thanks so much. I will no longer be able to watch Ray Kinsella introducing his dad to his family before they have a catch without thinking of this. If anybody needs me, I’ll be soaking a portion of my DVD collection in acid.
Once we can get past the shock of that moment(*) – which justified every one of Adam’s warnings about the kind of things his sister does, and every one of Hannah’s fears about how terrible her birthday would inevitably be – there’s still a lot to talk about with “She Said OK.”
(*) I’m told this is not a new image for those who saw Hoffmann in a similar state of undress in last year’s “Crystal Fairy.”
The episode continues this season’s aggressive push to remind us that, yes, “Girls” is a comedy, whatever else it has on its mind. Until the ending (which is darkly funny in its own way), it’s even lighter than last week’s episodes. It’s Hannah’s birthday, her friends throw her a party, and things mostly go fine. Her parents are there and happy to see her doing so well (if not thrilled at paying for everybody’s booze). There is violence, but it surprisingly is not instigated by Jessa (backgrounded this week after being so prominent in the two premiere episodes), and involves Ray getting bloody at the hands of Hannah’s coked-up editor David, and the incident actually gives Hannah an escape hatch from the awkward duet on “Take Me Or Leave Me” from “Rent.”
And boy oh boy, Marnie Michaels is something in this one, in matters musical and not. First, we get her overproduced, auto-tuned, hilariously sincere video cover of Edie Brickell’s “What I Am,” and if HBO doesn’t have the full version up online by the end of the episode, then I will be extremely disappointed. It’s another marvelous example of how having talent (in Marnie’s case, a nice singing voice) isn’t the same as knowing how to properly use it, and for all her protestations that Charlie made her make the video, you just know that this is a vanity project she got fully behind. Remember how she chose to redemonstrate her love for him in the middle of his big party last season? And here how she pushes Hannah into the “Rent” duet even after Hannah has explicitly said she doesn’t want to do it? Marnie, like all the Girls, has extreme tunnel vision, and even the things she does for others come out as things that benefit herself. She’s glad to be able to plan Hannah’s party for the distraction of it (and for the opportunity to incorporate a performance venue), and when she compliments Hannah’s ensemble for the night, it’s to passive-aggressively remind Hannah and her parents that if Hannah really wanted to (and if Hannah listened to Marnie’s advice), she could look this good all the time.
“She Said OK” is also the kind of episode the show couldn’t do last season, for both story reasons (several characters were on the outs) and scheduling ones (Jemima Kirke left late in the year to give birth), where the whole cast, plus familiar faces like the Horvaths, Laird and David, are in the same place for an extended period of time. The show doesn’t need the girls to get together every week for brunch or Cosmos, or whatever the dirt-poor, twentysomething 2014 equivalents of those “Sex and the City” hang-outs would be, but things definitely pop when they’re in a shared physical space (like Shosh’s observation of how little the three older women have accomplished since they were her age), sometimes with worlds colliding like Ray and David, or Adam with Hannah’s parents, or sometimes simply by forcing people to interact for the first time in a while, like Ray and Shoshana.
As for Caroline, it’s definitely a memorable debut for the character, albeit yet another unstable personality in a show that has a lot of them. (Though based on early evidence, she’s more unstable than most of them put together.) The more interesting thing she provides is some more insight into Adam, who remains something of a mystery, partly by choice and partly because Hannah isn’t always that inquisitive about other people and their backgrounds. Something made Adam into the mercurial, explosive but at times hugely generous and likable weirdo that he is, and that same background spat his sister out as… this. And now she’s back in his life again, almost certain to screw it up in the way he’s predicting, but hopefully in the process will shed some light on one of the show’s best creations.
What did everybody else think?
Loved the ensemble cast all thrown together in the same spot to witness all sorts of mayhem. Really glad to see Ray’s storyline continuing to be a strong one, especially with the absence of one male lead (Charlie).
Looking forward to the rest of this season.
Also, how many people noticed Colin Quinn’s ‘Smashing Pumpkins’ t-shirt (Infinite Sadness, to be exact) which later led into Ray jamming to ‘Today’ at Hannah’s party?
Guess those two really are alike!
Yep, I noticed the ‘Bullet with Butterfly Wings’ t-shirt, and was happy to hear ‘Today’ later on in the ep. Mellon Collie was the first album I ever bought, back in 1996.
I can’t think of a song that could be a better anthem for the show. Just look at these lyrics:
Having a bit of chuckle over the extreme discomfort over the actress’ nether regions. Given all the nudity, most of it pretty unappealing, on this show, I thought she fit right in. Looked pretty normal to me. And of course one kind of knew sis would be back at the pad, waiting for the lovebirds to return — Let’s ruin their otherwise pretty nice evening with a totally staged and manipulative faux suicide attempt. Bit of a yawner.
I binge watched Season 2 and first two of 3 yesterday. Really enjoyed myself. I enjoy being reminded of what a dreadfully confusing time one’s 20s and early 30s can be. How insecure one call feel and how that translates into self-destructive urges and extreme pomposity. Granted it’s never really ever not something of a pickle no matter what age, but those years can be pretty rough — creature comforts notwithstanding. I like the show for that — and for the huge talent that is Adam Driver. He inhabits that character from head to toe.
This chapter I suspect I’ll enjoy more on a second viewing. Marnie is so deliciously cringeworthy and Ray almost always breaks my heart. The coked up editor was pretty great.
Useful to learn yet another reason why saying Banana too loudly in a bar isn’t really a good idea. Some stuff just bugs though — did Adam really give Hannah a tooth necklace? When it all gets so coy and fey and pour epater I hope I live long enough to see what Ms. Dunham will be up to some years from now. She’s def. talented and seems to work best when not trying so hard.
Adam Driver is an incredible talent!
I kind of wish they’d stop mentioning Charlie so much. The way things are being written now it seems like a confrontation between him and Marnie should be inevitable. But knowing Christopher Abbott won’t be back makes me feel like I’m going to wind up disappointed.
The constant talk of Charlie reminds me of Jon Favreau in Swingers refusing to shut up to his friends about his ex-girlfriend Michelle.
I don’t see why Charlie has to be present for a satisfying resolution. Michelle wasn’t the reason Favreau’s character got over the breakup.
Sometimes you just move on.
In my mind, they’re taking direct shots at the actor who left the show!
I did not like the first two seasons of this show, but when I watched the third season premiere last week I was surprised to find that I really enjoyed it. I have really liked these three episodes; they make me laugh and seem more overtly comedic than episodes I’d seen in previous seasons.
You watched all of the first 2 seasons while not liking the show? That’s commitment!
I thought Ray’s parts tonight were excellent. I especially enjoyed his encounter with Adam’s sister as I have almost that exact same thing happen to me at a show. Maybe it’s a more universal occurrence than I thought.
Glad I’m not the only one who has crazy girls approach them at shows when you’re just standing there with a beer.
COME ON, I seriously cannot be the only one who instantly thought of Tina Fey’s character, Blerta, in her SNL spoof of Girls when Gabby Hoffman popped up on screen.
I never heard of Gabby Hoffman before, but she actually looked like an older version of Lorde.
@GEOF. Oh, God! Laughing now. Can’t unsee. The way she danced was pretty similar too.
I also thought of Tina Fey, I’m not sure why no one is pointing this out…
I am enjoying this season better than the first two. I feel the show has found its stride. Looking for to the rest. Can’t say I’ve ever felt that way before.
I totally was impressed by Gaby Hoffman.
Alan, Crystal Fairy is a good movie and you should watch it.
Hah. Seriously, Alan? You’re a grown man. Basic female anatomy shouldn’t be THAT scarring to you! (I get that you’re just exaggerating for comic effect.)
I just find the reaction pretty hilarious, borderline offensive, all over the internet. The hilarity not being that a woman is hairy down there and not ashamed to show it, but that how much of a shock/offence it is to some people. Or just to Americans? IDK. So, what I’m saying is I guess I like what Dunham is doing by being naked on screen so often and introducing these NORMAL human bodies to people who somehow seem so desensitized towards them. I get what imagery magazines and movies are mostly feeding to us, but I mean, everyone has a life beyond those and for the most of us reality is really not as hairless or photoshopped as popculture/porn might suggest. (Though I am a gay man who likes hairy men, so what do I know, right?)
I am a big fan of the more comedic tone the show is having at the moment. And as much I kinda sorta respected the creative freedom Dunham had with Season 2 it felt really uneven and all over the place. (I also appreciate that this season is not just 10 episodes.) If I remember correctly, there were zero scenes where all of the four Girls were together last season and that is just wrong!
First, do not completely ignore that most of Alan’s reaction is about Gaby H being mostly known and recognizable as a child actress.
Second, she was pretty hairy even by the standards of what one usually sees on women who do not wax down there.
Yeah, I tried to acknowledge that I get what Alan was saying. You know, unless he was 100% serious not being able to enjoy any of those movies ever again? Which I doubt.
And like I said, I am not that familiar with women’s nether regions, but I just find the whole body based humor interesting as a subject. On the one hand I think it can be surprisingly “meaningful” in a way but on the other, because you’re using someone’s body for comic effect, it can also lead into people being really mean since there are so many different ways people interpret that humor and I personally found a lot of the comments on the subject a bit ridiculous – not here @ HitFix – but in general. I thought the scene was humorous because lol look someone is suddenly standing in your bathroom without their pants on, but a lot of people seemed focused on the one thing and find the whole notion of a non shaved crotch funny in a way that in their mind was supposedly only funny because it was SOOOO gross and disgusting.
It was a joke, guys. I initially had a “But seriously…” transition into the next part of the review, then took it out.
The most disturbing part of the scene is her staring blankly as she crushes the glass in her hand. That she is bottomless at the time just adds this bizarre extra layer to it. That it’s former adorable movie moppet Gaby Hoffmann just takes the freaky tableau to another level.
Mostly, though, I’ve laughed every time I’ve watched that scene.
Don’t fear the beaver, Alan.
I loved that scene. Laughed out loud at how it was filmed like a horror sequence, but instead of a knife she was wielding a field of pubic hair that would make 1980s Demi Moore envious.
The purpose of Girls is to teach America about women’s bodies.
I honestly thought it was a Girls’ gag and she was wearing a hairpiece
“dirt poor” twentysomethings? Come, now.
Wasn’t crazy about the episode and feel, in general, that Season 3 is a bit weak.
Loved Ray in episode 3, thought Caroline’s character was too over the top (felt if she had slight vs really overt problems, it would have made for a meatier stew re: glimpsing deeper into Adam’s character.)
In general, a little disappointed. And now that it comes after True Detective? A hard act to follow.
Anyone else think of Adam and Caroline as a younger, gender-swapped Brenda and Billy Chenowith?
I’m surprised Hannah’s parents agreed to buy the drinks for the party. It seemed like around 20 people were there for the celebration. The bill would’ve been huge.
Considering how lame the bartender was, maybe not that huge.
They didn’t know what drinks go for in NYC?
Thanks for the warning, guys. Though honestly if I didn’t know Hoffman would be in Girls, I might not even have recognized her because I still think of her as being a teenager.
Didn’t enjoy this episode as much as the first two. Thought the Ray scenes were the strongest as our [somwhat] lovable loser gets a universe f u to find out a potential friend at the bar is actually Shoshanna’s date. I’m a little worn out with Marnie. That her myopic worldview is expressed with poor signing choices has already been covered. It felt like it was an excuse for the writers to rehash her funny “Stonger” cover from last season, but it didn’t really shine anything new or interesting about Marnie. Seems like the writers are having a hard time establishing a plot line for her post-Charlie.
I’m starting to tolerate big chunks of this show. Adam is fantastic, and wish there was more Ray.
…But then there’s a line like “we have the guest room, and all that fancy soap we took from my parents hotel”. That would never ever be said by a human who’s S.O’s sister drops out of the sky in crisis.
“That would never ever be said…”
Why not?
Because the decision to let Adam’s sister to stay in their apartment doesn’t hinge on what kind of soap they have. The sister is in crisis, Adam is displaying intense emotions towards her that border on rage. If Hannah was a human being, she might want to help the sister. She might want to understand why her boyfriend is so angry towards his sister. She might be selfish and not want a guest in her place. But she’s NOT going to be basing the decision on what kind of soap she has.
She wasn’t even saying it to lighten the mood (unless Lena failed to convey that as an actress). It was something that looks clever and irreverent on paper, but cringe inducing once spoken out loud.
It’s too cute by half, and it’s like how they added a rocking chair to the story last week just so she could say that the chair was too pointy to allow her to be creative (or something) only to have the rocking chair disappear by the end of the episode.
That was a pretty hairy muff. Good on her.
The episode was alright, but yeah I’m not sure Now and Then will ever be the same.
Anyway, does anyone know the name of the actress who plays the DJ? I know I’ve seen her in another movie, possibly more than one, but I just can’t place her! And of course she’s not listed in the cast for this episode on IMDB. It’s driving me crazy.
she’s Audrey Gelman she played Charlie’s rebound girlfriend in season 2.
Oh no! Looks like I missed an episode. How did that happen?
I don’t get this. It only started on Jan. 12th. Why are you all on an episode that hasn’t (?) aired?
I get it now, sort of. They premiered the first 2 episodes on Jan. 12. Not fair! How’s a freeloader supposed to know? OK, I’m a little dim sometimes.
What I wanted to say about the ep I just saw, #2, is that I was struck as never before that this show is about children, fetuses almost. They know almost nothing, but walk around in adult-ish bodies and don’t live with parents. This is not a criticism. I enjoy the show. But I am old, I guess. The show reminds me of how little I know until well into my 30’s.
The show is well done but it’s in kind of an uncanny valley for me, and the age thing is partially why. I’m about five years older than Lena Dunham/Hannah, which is just close enough to vividly remember a lot of the mindset of those characters but not far removed enough to laugh at it. I was also working full-time and dealing with lurching toward self-sufficiency in a way that most of the characters aren’t, so it also disconnects enough to not be easily identifiable in “struggling 20-something” ways.
Another episode with Marnie the narcissist singing was bad enough. But to find out in the after comments with Dunham that she’s over the moon with Marnie’s singing ability, so much so that she has to get it into the scripts. Terrible decision. It felt like this was a scene that was just pulled out of the scrap heap.
Thank goodness for Ray, Adam, the parents etc..If only they had most of the screen time and the four protagonists relegated to much smaller roles. Then you’d have something really strong.
Yeah, let’s hope that someone talks sense to Lena about featuring more of Marnie’s singing and videos. She is insufferable when hogging the limelight.
Shouldn’t Hannah have turned 25 already? She was 24 at the beginning of the series.
Not a lot of time has passed in the run of the series. Season 2 picks up not long after Adam broke his leg in the season 1 finale, just as season 3 starts not long after Hannah gives herself a haircut in the season 2 finale.