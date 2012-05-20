Review: ‘Girls’ – ‘The Return’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I am from New York, and therefore just naturally interesting…
“No, I really worry. What does a person like that turn into?” -Hannah’s dad
I first saw the “Girls” pilot around the time that “Smash” was about to debut, and I found it funny that Becky Ann Baker had somehow become typecast as the Midwestern mom who comes to New York City to tell her daughter how worried she is about her life. The angles weren’t exactly the same – “Girls” Baker was going there to cut off her spoiled, entitled kid, while “Smash” Baker mainly seemed worried that sweet, noble, innocent, magical Karen was struggling in this big, bad business called show – but I couldn’t help but watch “The Return” as the “Girls” version of that “Smash” episode where Karen went back to Iowa and sang “Redneck Woman.” This being “Girls” – a show that has a much clearer voice and stronger voice sense of who its characters are and the places they visit – it was vastly better. (Based on the Twitter/Robyn scene from the end of episode 3, I imagine Lena Dunham could have even pulled off the barefoot karaoke scene in stronger fashion.)
Hannah goes back to Michigan to celebrate her parents’ 30th anniversary and finds her hometown simultaneously bigger and smaller than she remembered. No one’s as sophisticated or snarky as the circles she moves through in Brooklyn – it’s all Hannah can do to keep from showing how lame and corny she finds the tribute to a missing high school classmate – but they’re also not as neurotic or uptight. (And their apartments are way bigger, because they haven’t been sucked into the New York fantasy.) She seems almost at a loss for how to be around Eric, the well-adjusted pharmacist (played by Lou Taylor Pucci from “Thumbsucker”) when he asks her out on a date, but she also recognizes how desperately she needs to spend time with a guy who doesn’t treat her heart “like it’s monkey meat.”(*)
(*) And it’s a nice touch that Hannah comes out and tells her parents why she’s ducking out on the anniversary dinner, and that her mom understands, rather than some sitcom contrivance where she lies and is later found out. Sometimes, human beings really do talk to each other.
Hannah can’t entirely stop being a New York snob around him, and she vastly overthinks things in the bedroom after months of having sex with Adam, but the nice guy experiment mostly works for her – and not just because, in going all the way to Michigan, she finally manages to locate an Adam she might want to be with. We’ve heard Hannah insist to Marnie and the others that there’s a guy in there she likes with cause, but their phone call is the first time we actually get to see it for ourselves.
But for me, the most interesting part of “The Return” involved Hannah’s mom and dad, who essentially take the place of Marnie, Jessa and Shoshanna as this week’s supporting cast. Their decision from the pilot to cut Hannah’s pursestrings gets more shading. Not only has Hannah learned to stop complaining about it – she even lies to her mom about quitting the office job because she’d rather they be proud of her than give her some much-needed rent money – but at the anniversary dinner, we hear Mr. and Mrs. Horvath talk more about their hopes and (mostly) fears for their daughter. Just as Hannah is convinced her old classmate Heather is setting herself up for failure by moving to LA to dance, her own parents worry that Hannah might be over-selling her own talent and needs to start adjusting her expectations – that not everyone who moves to the big city gets to become who and what they wanted to be. And where Hannah’s mom was the tougher one in the pilot, yelling about her desire for a lake house, here she’s the one who’s more optimistic, or at least allowing for the idea that Hannah can have fun now, and learn later.
And with the regular supporting players absent, it’s up to the Horvaths to give America the explicit Becky Ann Baker/Peter Scolari sex scene we’ve all been clamoring for.(**) Their foiled night of passion stands in stark, amusing contrast to Hannah’s fumbling with Eric; we cut from Hannah having no idea what this guy wants to her parents having enthusiastic, happy sex in the shower before clumsiness and the frailties of advancing age turn a night of fun into a night for everyone to be mortified.
(**) My viewings of both “Freaks and Geeks” (and note that Judd Apatow co-wrote this episode) and “Bosom Buddies” may never be the same again.
A very different outing of “Girls,” and not just because Hannah mostly managed to stay out of her own way (even if she had to psych herself up with a hardcore pep talk in front of the mirror to do so), but among the most satisfying so far.
Some other thoughts:
* Liked the decor of Hannah’s room, including a vintage Mac and a poster from “Party Girl,” the Parker Posey indie comedy (and basis for a short-lived FOX sitcom with Christine Taylor) that would’ve come out when Hannah was a little girl, before she likely discovered it on a shelf at the local video store (back when such existed).
* I’ve been reading “Top of the Rock,” Warren Littlefield’s oral history of his stint running NBC in the Must-See TV era, and in the “Seinfeld” chapter, Jason Alexander repeats the anecdote about how he saw the script for the episode where Jerry and Elaine visit his parents in Florida – and which didn’t feature any scenes with George or Kramer – and told Jerry and Larry that either George would be in every episode from here on out, or none of them. I’m assuming Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet (or even Allison Williams, who only has a brief cameo at the start) wouldn’t pull a similar stunt, but it’s interesting to see that the show didn’t even bother trying to service the other three characters while following Hannah on her trip home.
What did everybody else think?
As an East Lansing High School and MSU grad, it was evident that they definitely did not film there. Appreciated the many MSU references, though.
didn’t you feel that it didn’t accurately portray EL though?? It made it seem like the scum of the earth. I was severely angered by the episode for this!
William H Macy’s sex scene in The Cooler has been dethroned in scenes I would never like to see again! Special night everyone
I completely agree! I still can’t get the visual out of my head. I have to give the show credit for being unafraid to show normal looking people naked and having sex. One thing I’m tired of is people comparing this show to sex and the city. The only thing the two shows have in common is that it stars 4 women.
Notice too that the Dad wanted to hit it from the back too. Was that a follow up clue to the allegation that he is gay or a mere coincidence?
It could read that way but honestly – isn’t that the most logical position when you’re engaging in shower sex?
Yeah, male/female couples DO have sex that way, you know.
Yea I do know, thats why I wondered if it was a coincidence and clearly wrote that.
This episode seemed to show Hannah at her most insufferable so I expect a lot of people to hate it but I am still entertained by this show.
I actually found Hannah’s interactions with her parents – while rude – rather realistic and very relatable (as parents and child both adjust to their shifting relationship post college), and it ends in a nice sweet scene with Hannah and her mom.
This show is absolutely cringe-worthy but I still keep watching. On another note, I’d seen several Freaks & Geeks episodes this afternoon so Baker was fresh in my mind. She’s memorable and always just perfect.
Very well put. I had to hit mute when the parents had sex in the shower.
Cringeworthy is absolutely true…which is why I keep wathching it (and apparently I didn’t know so many aspects of my own life were so cringeworthy too!!) Hannah is obnoxious, but she does have some good qualities. And I liked the juxtaposition of her awkward sex scene (where she’s honestly just trying too hard to be “sexy”) with her parents, who know exactly what they want, are having fun getting it, and don’t need to worry about all the crap Hannah does in the dating scene (I still contend this show is the best anti-sex show on TV. Teenage girls…watch it! You’ll want to become a nun ASAP!)
Well said. I can see it your point: it is the best anti-sex show on TV. None of the sex scenes are sexy. Lena is very, very bold and because of that the show is incredible. Can’t wait for the next episodes.
I really liked this episode. It was great to see the role reversal of Hannah’s parents in their discussion about Hannah’s future, and to get more info on the reasoning behind why her mom wanted to cut her off (other than the obvious, of course, which is that Hannah’s an adult and should be able to support herself). But it was kinda sweet to hear some more optimistic reasoning from her mom as well. Also very nice to see Hannah grow up a little and refuse a possible offer of money from her mom later in the ep.
I was also happy to FINALLY catch a glimpse of what Hannah sees in Adam. Up until now he has simply been a complete jerk (a hilarious jerk, but a jerk nonetheless). But in this episode we get to see that Hannah is torn between wanting someone who treats her right, and wanting someone who is more exciting and a little “dangerous”, which most of us know is virtually impossible to find in one person. :-P Pharmacy boy was very sweet and nice, but doesn’t quite mesh with Hannah well personality-wise. And now we can understand her attraction to Adam at least a TEENY bit better rather than thinking she is with him simply because she’s completely insane and desperate. As a side note, his description of the 30 minute conversation about cashews with the crack lady outside his apartment building was hysterical.
p.s. The scene with the dance show was mortifyingly hilarious.
p.p.s. NEVER in my life did I ever think I would see Peter Scolari’s dang-a-lang, or the boobs of the mom from Freaks and Geeks. Maybe “mortifyingly hilarious” was the term I should have used to describe THIS scene instead. ;-)
She did have a nice rack for a woman of that age.
we also see that Hannah has the coolest parents in the world…
the guy playing eric has the cutest laugh
My favorite episode to date. Not a coincidence that it’s also the first to exclude all the other girls (save for Marnie at the beginning).
The only thing I don’t get is why they showed all four characters in the “Previously On…” scenes. My theory is that if someone tuned in for the first time they wouldn’t know those other characters existed. But that’s all I can come up with.
Hannah going home and binge eating out of the fridge was depressing and really hit an honest note; very Jud Apatowian.
The friend shaking her ass as a “tribute” to the missing friend; hilarious.
Pharmacy boy who wanted boring missionary midwestern sex; brilliant
Well, ok, but the only thing she offered as a counter was an unsolicited finger up the rear. If the opposite of that is “boring” then I don’t need to be exciting.
I am with Hatfield! Regular sex is exciting to me of its own accord without needing acrobatic positions or exploration of other orifices.
Finally a funny episode!
Why does someone who claims to hate the show, keep watching and commenting?
I really liked this episode. Totally different pace but it did show nicely the contrast between life at home and in NY.
ps. Great music during the end credits by Fleet Foxes.
FLEET FOXES ARE THE BEST!
I tuned in because of all the dislike for this show & have discovered a gem.
By ep 6 – really loving it. I find real affection for the characters because we see their frailties. Yes its cringey at times. But isn’t that real life.
It reminds me of a UK show on BBC2, This Life from 1990s about some young law graduates, starting out, just like these girls. We were all shocked because they were very real & at times obnoxious. But that show became a critical success & we grew to love them all. Its where Andrew Lincoln from Walking Dead started out. I think the writer Amy Jenkins was of a similar age to Lena Dunham.
So glad you’ve picked up on this Alan. Love reading your reviews and the comments each week.
I like Girls, and think it is pretty well written and a lot of the “backlash” is undeserved.
With that being said, of the new HBO sitcoms I think Veep is a far stronger show than Girls, and I wish Mr Sepinwall would provide reviews for it as well!
Great episode, up there with the Twitter/HPV one. One thing–I know Hannah is sloppy, but I really think she would have a carry-on bag that originated from a set owned by her parents, or Marnie would have loaned her one. Moving apartments with garbage bags is okay though.
My friend and I could tell Judd Apatow wrote it because it felt off, unfuanny and not great. I will never understand why people like his work so much although I do love Freaks & Geeks in a drama sense.
I was completely floored by Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared, 40 yr Virgin, Superbad, and Sarah Marshall. I really like Girls mostly because it’s kind of weird.
BUT I think Apatow is veering into Quentin Tarrintino territory; i.e. he’s now getting oversold and redundant. Maybe he should disappear for a couple of years …
Yeah, you’re right. Tarantino is getting redundant. That alternate history epic in which he kills Hitler was basically just a rehash of Reservoir Dogs. And Django Unchained may as well be Jackie Brown II.
Lasting impression of this recap is that Jason Alexander is a dick.
You spelled genius wrong, Corey.
I’m going with jerk store! Jerk store is the line! Jerk store! Yesss!
I’m actually impressed by Alexander’s righteous anger there: it sounds like he was telling them “I’m not here to be a bit player, if you want me gone fine, but I’m here to work in every episode, so make up your damn minds.” He didn’t want to get screwed over (and DIDN’T get screwed over) and I don’t understand the logic that he should have allowed the show to become “The Seinfeld and Elaine Chronicles” in order to be regarded as a team player.
Why couldn’t some episodes have left him out, some left Elaine out, etc.?
“Why couldn’t some episodes have left him out, some left Elaine out, etc.?”
Well, hell, some episodes COULD have left any of the ensemble out. It’s just hard for me to buy any argument that Jason was obligated to acquiesce to that (considering he put himself on the line with the fire me-if-you-disagree ultimatum and then backed that up with consistently great work as George) or that the series suffered as a result of having all the regulars in every episode (considering it’s the most successful TV sitcom of all time). I get there’s an anti-Jason view of this, I simply don’t think it has any basis in reality.
For me at least, it’s not an anti-Jason thing, but an opposition to egotistical actors preventing writers from having flexibility in their storylines. Take this Girls episode for example: what if the other three actors insisted on having a story thread in every episode? It would have taken away Dunham’s (and Apatow’s) creative freedom to do a Hannah-centric episode away from NYC, and I think that would suck.
I am also a big fan (as is Alan) of NBC’s Parenthood, and the way I remember it pretty much every cast member has had episodes in which they did not appear or only appeared cursorily. It would be really annoying there as well if certain cast members had clauses in their contracts requiring they be shoehorned in every week regardless of the stories the writers wanted to tell.
Some great notes about the small details that they get right Alan, like how Hannah’s mom understands why she’s ducking out and how Hannah’s mom is actually the one who is more optimistic about her at dinner. I do feel like that’s how “real” people are and the depictions seem realistic. Nothing in this show has blown me away, but I definitely enjoy watching it, even only if it’s so much different from the other shows I watch.
And how it’s not really contradictory at all that Hannah’s mom is simultaneously the “heavy” discipline-wise and also the most understanding. The parents were a plot device in the pilot — it was really nice to have them become real characters.
Yes, the mom character came into sharper focus this episode; she told the dad that cutting Hannah off financially would spur better writing, and her comment to Hannah that pharmacy boy was boring but adequate for that evening. Really dense mom-daughter relationship
@SLAM: Honestly can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic or not.
What I do appreciate about this show is how it renders the economic realities that are so different from 15, even 10 years ago. There aren’t any jobs, and while Hannah is in a privileged position in that her parents can *afford* to give her a monthly stipend if they choose, it’s interesting the contrast to shows of yore where the characters had the “luxury” of barely speaking to their parents. Nowadays, when you might have to move home at any minute, that’s less of an option (for those of us whose parents are basically good, tolerable, not abusive, etc.). Think about Sex and the City — correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m pretty sure we never once met a parent of any of the four ladies (in-laws yes, but moms and dads, no).
I knew the Mom from Girls was the one from Freaks and Geeks, but Wikipedia said this was not so! Glad I am not a complete idiot (I only use Wikipedia some of the time :P)
The sex on this show is the most awkward I’ve ever seen that I was not personally involved in.
I tolerate this show, but I’m rarely amused when watching it. There’s too many things that are fake and trying to be funny for me to like it for how “real” it is, and I just never find it thaat funny. Guess I’ll still watch for God knows what reason. This episode was the least enjoyable so far for me, and had me questioning how anyone less masochistic than me could like the show as a whole.
Myself, I’m done. I don’t like any of these women, and that’s a deal breaker. I wanted to like it, but every ep has left a bad taste in my mouth.
Something that has been bothering me for a while – I keep seeing ‘Girls’ being referred to as a comedy and once in a while comments talk about rolling in laughter.
I really like this show but it’s not particularly funny, certainly not the laugh out loud kind. Am I missing something?
Yes. Obviously. There is a subtle, realistic sense of humor in the lifeblood of this show that you are missing. Duh.
I think this show is one of the best ever on TV but I don’t think of it as a comedy.
On a totally shallow note, why does Hannah dress the way she does? I’ve only seen two episodes, and in both she’s wearing a dress with an Empire waist — looks like maternity wear. Very frumpy. Is that a conscious choice? She’s a great candidate for What Not to Wear.
I agree and wondered as well. The dress she wore on her date with pharmacy boy took me back to kids birthday party dresses from the 70’s. The empire waist, bow in back, and velvet skirt portion?
Empire waist dresses are hard to pull off for a thin girl. And sleeveless?
I must admit that part of the bizarre awe I feel when watching the show lies in Hannah’s incredible lack of any dress-sense. And I’m a straight man (sh*t, men aren’t supposed to notice stuff like this, are they?)
Her high-waisted dresses are *unbelievably* terrible! And those ratty cardigans! And those tights! It takes a special sort of genius to put together a wardrobe that is so uncompromisingly hideous, I love it!
I have a sneaking suspicion that Hannah believes (incorrectly) that her dresses work at hiding her real waistline, which just makes the whole thing even more painful.
“I first saw the “Girls” pilot around the time that “Smash” was about to debut, and I found it funny that Becky Ann Baker had somehow become typecast as the Midwestern mom who comes to New York City to tell her daughter how worried she is about her life.”
She’ll always be Jean Weir to me.