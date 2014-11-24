Review: ‘Gotham’ – ‘Lovecraft’

A review of tonight's “Lovecraft” coming up just as soon as I'm a butler, not a valet…
When “Gotham” began the development process, all the news reports suggested it would be focused entirely on Jim Gordon and the future Bat-villains. It wasn't until much later on – presumably after much discussion between FOX and Warner Bros. about how best to promote the show – that it became a Bruce Wayne origin story as much as anything else. And in the show's early episodes, the scenes with Alfred and Master Bruce felt like the most extraneous pieces of an overstuffed show. And of the show's future villains, Selina was always the one least connected to what was happening in the rest of the series. (The show did less with Nygma, but it wasn't hard to just have him show up for a few minutes at crime scenes at the precinct.)
The last few weeks, though, Bruce, Alfred and Selina have been the strongest and most consistent parts of a show that still remains a work in progress.
Selina and Bruce's fugitive day gave more opportunity for the future cat(*) and bat to get to know each other, and to absorb certain traits from the other (goodness from Bruce, toughness and street smarts from Selina). The star of this week's outing, though, would have to be Alfred, who's turning out to be like the Man in Black from “The Princess Bride” (or Joan from “Mad Men”), where anything you can do, he can do better. He can outfight and outshoot assassins, is a better interrogator than Harvey Bullock (Harvey's frustration at not being able to beat the witnesses that Alfred kept bribing was priceless), and can charm the pants off Fish Mooney mere moments after soundly thumping Butch. Forget waiting a decade-plus for Lil Wayne to grow into Batman: “Gotham” should just fit Sean Pertwee for the cape and cowl right now, he was so much fun to watch tonight.
(*) Okay, you are a prominent Gotham City fence who has had many dealings with Selina Kyle, and who therefore knows what she can do physically. Why do you have your goons lock her into a room with a prominent skylight, lots of furniture and other gear that could be turned into makeshift climbing apparatuses, and then leave them unsupervised?
The rest of “Lovecraft” was, like so much of the series, trying to do too much, too soon. In addition to Harvey Dent being introduced as reckless man with delusions (thus giving the show precious little room for him to grow between now and Two-Face time), we check back in with Ivy Pepper to find that she's gone completely nuts, and is already scaring someone as tough as Selina. The show already arguably introduced too many Bat-characters at the start, and they keep bringing in more, and not giving most of them much time to breathe. A first season built entirely around the rise of the Penguin, with maybe occasional cameos from Selina, Dent, Nygma, etc., in their current positions, and without constantly beating us over the head with what they're going to become, would probably still be Batman enough to promote, while functioning much better as an actual TV show.
Gordon being reassigned to Arkham suggests the show's at least temporarily pivoting away from the very uneven Case of the Week material, or it could mean a busy show is about to get even busier. (Bullock needs to have something to do now, right?)
What did everybody else think?
Yeah, Pertwee was absolutely great in this one. You’d figure that Bruce Wayne growing up would have to training over and above what Nolan gave him in Batman Beyond…those parts of that film all seemed a bit too rushed and formula to me. I much prefer the approach they are taking here, with both Bruce and the villains. With both the physical conditioning and the mental stuff. That’s not something that you just “develop” within a few years.
It especially came home when Cat hit him with the “You’re crazy.” I almost expected him to answer in his best Phineus voice… “Yes. Yes I am.”
As for how long Gordon stays at Arkham, my best guess is…not long. It’s been well established that Penguin has a personal interest in him, so I’m figuring it won’t take long for the waddling one to find a way to get him back in the big city.
RWG (he’s really a “timing” kinda guy, after all)
Seeing Sean Pertwee go into fight mode, I couldn’t help but want to see him channel his dad and the old Venusian Akido that was part of the Jon Pertwee era of Doctor Who. But that’s probably just my inner Doctor Who fanboy speaking.
I’m just happy he didn’t learn how to dress from his old man :-)
RWG (can’t quite imagine Alfred in a Liberace costume)
More Gordon. More Gordon backstory and compelling story for context, foundation and to launch better stories. More about his character and relationships, whether dynamic with Bullock or other important non-Barbara people in his life. He has to have other people from family to other soldiers who are part of his life. I thought he was supposed to be the focal point and eyes and ears of Gotham and the audience. The other wishes would be less of the kids, with far too much of that suddenly in the last two weeks, and less of the procedural and more of the serial thread. Maybe the Arkham twist will lead to that, but without sacrificing Gordon and Bullock somehow and giving Ben McKenzie a chance to have substance to work with and a character to develop.
It was hard to maintain any interest in the kids’ escapades in Lovecraft. It was the other scenes that kept the episode afloat, particularly Gordon’s scenes. It was a shame to split up Gordon and Bullock for most of the episode.
I hope that there’s more emphasis put on developing the essential characters, starting with the protagonist and solid writing than Easter Eggs and catering to comic book fans solely.
While I understand a lot of the above, I don’t agree with it. The series is called “Gotham,” not “Jim Gordon.”
For a good reason.
Much of that is on the producers who pitched it. Jim Gordon is about as much a protagonist as Jack Shepard was on LOST. It’s not about Jack or Jim. It’s about something more. It’s about the bizarre world they live in and the bizarre characters they meet in it.
I can imagine the pitch session.
“This is about Jim Gordon turning into Commissioner Gordon.”
“And?”
“Oh, and we’ll have Bruce Wayne turning into Batman and a bunch of other memorable Batman villains turning into Batman villains.”
“SOLD!!”
Jim Gordon, almost by definition, CAN’T change from the one we see now, with one huge exception: he will eventually come to believe that a “vigilante” like The Bat is a good thing for Gotham. IMO, he’s the LEAST interesting character on the show. We all know what he’ll do. How he’ll act. Up until we get to the point in the series where he starts to change his mind about what Gotham really needs, he’s just a pretty sorry excuse for a protagonist, IMO.
RWG (there’s at least a dozen other police shows on TV this week that have protags like Jim Gordon)
I can’t decide if I like Bruce and Selina having this youthful relationship and how that translates to the future. It certainly paves the way for their eventual romance, but how will Catwoman also become one of his chief adversaries?
The scenes where Bruce wants to do the right thing while Selena struggles with morality vs self preservation were so accurate to how the adult characters are in the comics, it almost felt too on the nose. Catwoman is more an anti-hero than a true villain, especially in comparison to the rest of Batman’s rogues gallery.
The ‘Lil Wane stuff was what I was most dreading before the show aired. Lately it’s been the part of the show I like the most.
I really want to like this show, but they are making it SO HARD to like this show.
“Okay, you are a prominent Gotham City fence who has had many dealings with Selina Kyle”
Nope. He’s her *new* fence. They said so in the episode.
Wasn’t it established somewhere in the series that Alfred was former military? Or was that just from a pre-show interview?
In either case, Alfred was likely a member of Britain’s SAS (Special Air Service), their Special Forces. But what’s he doing as a butler in the US to a wealthy family? I envision Thomas Wayne did something for Alfred and his family and this is his way of repaying the Waynes, by being bodyguard (in the guise of a butler) and guardian to Bruce. He needs a flashback origin story.
I think I’d watch an origin movie about Sam Pertwee’s Alfred. Butler Begins.
I think we’ll get a flashback story on Alfred at some point, similar to the Bullock flashback.
In the comics, Alfred is the scion of a buttling family tradition. He follows his own path – a soldier, an actor – but promises his dying father that he will become a butler. The Waynes are one of the few families with the need and the means for such an employee.
Perhaps Bullock will just be like Finn on The Good Wife and he and Jim will just meet regularly for drinks?
I like to imagine this version of Alfred as Willikins the belligerent butler, from Terry Pratchett’s novels. “I’ll chop ya tonker off you greasy… Oh is that you, Master Bruce?”
Two things. Who’s got the papers that were on the bed? And I kinda want to get pissed off at somebody right now so I can say they’re just a damned plank.
It hit me immediately as I was watching this episode. Clyde the Fence is going to be Joker. I know they were teasing who he was going to be for this season. If you watch his scenes, he has a very wide smile and it is quite odd. It would appear to be a toned down realistic version of what the classic joker would look like. He also spoke in a specific tone and was quite a creepy in his dealings with Cat.
I am surprised that nobody else mentioned this. I would appreciate hearing other people’s thoughts on this idea.
Could be an interesting idea… but I really hope not.
My hope is that there’s never anyone who corresponds to the Joker. I know this will be hard for the show to resist, but the best idea about the modern Joker in the comics is that we really never know who he was or where he came from. I like how in the modern comics they’ve had the Joker tell some sob-story origin to one person (like “oh my dad abused me and I lived in an orphanage”) and then tell a totally different one to someone else (“I had great parents and I killed them”), so he remains this mysterious, scary figure who can’t be logically explained.
But I fear they won’t be able to resist him– the one character who should never, ever appear on “Gotham.”
With so many future Bat Villians, are you saying there’s Too Many Crooks Alan?
Oh, you!
(Too Many Crooks spoil the Bat? Too soon?)
After Fish auditioned a comedian in the pilot, I thought it would be funny to have her audition a different comedian in each episode, with any one possibly becoming The Joker!