Review: ‘Gotham’ – ‘Penguin’s Umbrella’

A review of tonight's “Gotham” coming up just as soon as I'm a douchebag with the moral high ground…
“Gotham” is a show that has too many moving parts at this point: crimes of the week, the mob war, origin story moments for the supervillains and Lil Wayne, etc. All of these parts have worked well in isolation at different times, but Bruno Heller and company have struggled to make them all work together.
“Penguin's Umbrella” was a busy episode, just in terms of all the moves and counter-moves being made by Gordon, Oswald, Fish and Falcone. But on the whole it was the series' most streamlined – and, not coincidentally, effective – episode to date. No attempt to shoehorn in a proto-supervillain, no Selina, no Nygma, only a little bit of Bruce and Alfred (and an effective scene at that, as Bruce got a fine example of what it looks like when one man stands alone against the darkness). Everything was about the aftermath of Oswald revealing himself to be non-murdered(*), and there was so much tension and surprise to be found in those events that any other stories would have been a distraction.
(*) The pre-credits sequence was very strong, but it still felt odd that we skipped right past whatever it was Oswald said to Montoya, Allen and Captain Essen before he left and Jim and Harvey were set free. On the one hand, it'd just be some variation of “Hey, I'm not dead, so please let my best friend go.” On the other, I imagine it would've been an entertaining scene, especially since the MCU cops have an eyewitness who saw Gordon “shoot” Oswald.
The episode clarified a lot of seemingly self-destructive behavior by Oswald – in particular, revealing his true identity to Sal Maroni – as part of an elaborate plan he had pitched to Falcone during the events of the pilot. And that, in turn, leads to a reasonably plausible way to cut through the Gordian knot the show set up in the pilot when Jim spared Oswald's life. Under most circumstances, there's no way the mob – particularly a mob with such absolute control of local law-enforcement that an entire room full of cops would clear out of their own headquarters to let a hitman(**) abduct and/or murder one of their own – lets Jim and Harvey off the hook for what happened there. But if Oswald is such a valuable asset to Falcone, and if Oswald in turn views Jim as valuable (whether as an asset or a “friend”), I can go with it.
(**) Two notes on this. First, Victor Zsasz is yet another Batman villain, and the show went right into his gimmick of carving a notch on his body for each person he kills. Second, the other cops' willingness to abandon Gordon in such a public fashion – and to let their own precinct get shot up like that – doesn't so much stretch credibility, since Gotham City has to get bad enough that it's going to need a Batman, as it makes things too bad much too soon. If the GCPD is systemically corrupt to this degree, how much worse is it going to get by the time Bruce gets fitted for his cape and cowl?
“Penguin's Umbrella” was, unsurprisingly, another strong showcase for Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald, but it also worked wonders for Ben McKenzie as Gordon. McKenzie's a fine dramatic actor, but too many episodes so far have simply asked him to shout and growl, making both his performance and the character feel one-note. In this one, Jim is angry and desperate, but McKenzie gets to modulate what he's doing, particularly as his circumstances grow more dire, and I think he comes out of the episode as a more compelling main character than he entered it.
I don't expect, or even necessarily want, “Gotham” to turn into a show that's just about the Falcone/Maroni war and the impact it has on our heroes. This isn't the kind of episode the series can, or should, give us every week. But when they do put all the other action on hold, it needs to feel special. For the most part, “Penguin's Umbrella” did.
Some other thoughts:
* I was a little surprised that Bullock wasn't working an angle on Jim when he showed up at the apartment. Last week's episode established that he was a lot like his partner once upon a time, but it still feels like we needed a scene in between Harvey pulling a gun on his partner and Harvey showing up drunk (with the Duchess of Devonshire in tow) ready to back Jim's play.
* The shot of Jim and Harvey carrying their guns under the elevated train tracks looked very much like the famous shot from “The Untouchables” of Ness and his men walking to raid one of Capone's liquor distribution hubs.
* I now want an episode in which one of the nuns who got chained across the road by Butch turns into a vigilante in her own right.
* Some versions of Alfred's origin story in the comics (and the Nolan films) have him as an ex-soldier, which seems to be the approach the show is going with, given how easily he gets the drop on Allen.
* I hope at some point Barbara stops being on the show just to make stupid decisions and further endanger Jim.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve been waiting and waiting for an episode where Ben McKenzie had more substantial material and opportunity to show his range. He’s a very compelling actor who never fails to invest me and his character should be compelling with the most compelling story. It’s been frustrating to see what he’s had to try to elevate within extremely constricting limits. I’m still hoping for backstory, sorely missing, but this was a major improvement. I’m just sorry that it took so long. I was also disappointed by the lack of immediate continuity from last week. Why not pick up where we left off without missing a beat? As for Barbara, where to begin. Albatross comes to mind. I’m at a loss as to what she’s supposed to bring that’s positive to Gordon in that fictional world in the larger sense. I’m just hoping for no steps back now.
Thought this was the best episode to date, but agree with your comment that the biggest issue I have with Gotham is that it’s already too corrupt. I’d love to watch a version of Gotham where Harvey starts out a relatively good cop but then circumstances make him corrupt, and maybe Gordon is a fresh-faced recruit part of a new class supported by the Wayne family. Things could start rather peacefully and maybe you hold off killing the Wayne’s until the end of season 1 and then let the series get crazy.
A little of Serpico meets Training Day meets Breaking Bad. With crazy villains. Who wouldn’t watch that?
I would!
That said, I still couldn’t stop laughing, brought up on police procedurals as I’ve been, but after the scene between Gordon and the nameless officer about the “pre-signed arrest warrants” made me LOL and continue to chuckle throughout the episode.
RWG (especially after the officer handed him a dozen or so of said warrants)
Don’t Forget High Noon.
I would’ve like more story about Bruce’s parents as well. I think that’s a great idea.
I would’ve liked more story about Bruce’s parents as well. I think that’s a great idea.
Disagree about the “Gotham is too corrupt, too soon” comment. It could be that Jim Gordon eventually makes things a little better over the next few years but is unable to completely push through the corruption, requiring the need for Batman. Or maybe the corruption level stays at the level where it currently is at while Jim valiantly struggles against it, holding the line but not making improvements, resulting in the need for Batman.
Agree with Joseph. What does it say about Gordon if the department’s deterioration coincides with his rise? Gordon (as per “Batman Begins” at least) is supposed to be the lone bright spot, and the guy who can rally the good elements in the PD out of hiding to support Batman or act on the openings Batman creates. A scene like the abandonment of Gordon now gives him the moral high ground. I think THAT is the missing scene between Bullock’s disgust with Gordon for endangering them both for the sake of a contemptible & treacherous criminal, and his signing up to go stand by him as they out with their boots on. Once he faced down Falcone’s thugs, without any of the advantages of the badge, but all the disadvantages of playing by the law, Bullock understood that he was for real, and not acting out of naivety or because he just didn’t understand the scope of the threat, and certainly not hiding behind morality as an excuse for weakness. Hearing about Gordon refusing to run or break might have convinced Bullock that here’s a guy he can follow or trust to have his back when it gets tough. Who wants to go on a crusade against impossible odds with a guy who might quit and leave you high and dry once he gets more than his feet wet and has it rubbed in how hard it’s going to be? Any other partner lets Harvey down by putting them on the mob’s hitlist, out of weakness or ignorance or stupidity, he does his blaze of glory by himself.
A series of events like this will make both the underworld, city hall and the police take him more seriously. He’s the guy who stood up to Falcone and walked away. He defied Fish Mooney, he arrested the mayor, and he stood his ground when his brother officers deserted him. The average street punk can’t laugh him off as an ineffectual badge. The connected gangsters can’t count on the underworld to intervene against him on their behalf. The administration can’t trust that he can be bought or taken out by the mob. And the police can’t laugh him off as someone who doesn’t understand the real power in Gotham and who is going to wise up or fall really soon. What cop with any self-respect or shred of conscience can face Gordon now and say “That’s impossible,” or “We’ll get killed if we go after him”? For that matter, how can the captain ever do anything more than offer advice? How can she ever complain about his effort or production, when no cop in the department has done as much as he, or rein him in or tell him he’s going to far, when she failed to back him against a murder attempt by the mob? For any cop with a conscience, this is now Gordon’s department (or at least precinct), and the official bosses exist to sign his paychecks and orders.
Of course, I am not saying this is the beginning of sea change, or an overnight transformation; no one is ready to enlist in a war against the mob or go back to feeding their families on a cop’s salary without the graft. The mob isn’t suddenly afraid of him, and the power brokers in the city are going to keep right on conducting crooked business as usual.
But an event like this plants the seeds. It gives Gordon the credibility, and distinguishes him from other young idealistic officers who prove to be more bravado or bluster than courageous or committed. Maybe it means he actually gets a promotion when the time comes, as a bone to the reformers, or a figurehead to keep up appearances, rather than being left back as a guy who can’t be trusted because he won’t play by the rules and keeps trying to ineffectually buck the system. Maybe the next time he needs another cop’s support, or wants to rally the cops to stand by the next officer singled out for mob, they remember this and listen to him.
That sort of thing would also explain how he might rise in the department, because up until now, the only possibility on the show would be through the political influence of the Wayne estate, which is not all that much better. A puppet is a puppet, whether your strings are pulled by a civic-minded industrial heir or a mob boss.
As a fan of “Rome”, I felt for the first time like this show is by the same guy. Gordon standing on his legal and moral authority, and Bullock having his back recalled the best moments of Vorenus & Pullo, albeit with a slightly different dynamic.
Barbara is an awful girlfriend.
I love you and trust you, but I’ll ignore everything you ask of me to make your life more challenging.
If she hadn’t, Jim and Harvey would have been shot in the driveway.
This episode found the next gear that this show has been threatening to hit for a while now. But Barbara is the wet-blanket girlfriend that most recent shows have managed to subvert.
Noticing that Girdon’s apartment is in an old clocktower- is this the same location that will eventually be used by Oracle and the Birds of Prey?
Alan, given Gordon’s newness to Gotham PD, I don’t necessarily agree that the department is “becoming” too corrupt, too fast – but rather that everything we’ve been seeing thus far could be the department ALREADY at its most corrupt right now.
I don’t think the steps have to go: 1) Gotham PD becomes more and more corrupt until… 2) Bruce Wayne decides the only answer is to become Batman.
The steps could go: 1) Gotham PD is at its moral rock bottom. 2) Jim Gordon brings hope and some influence, but even after a decade or more, he’s only able to make a dent. 3) After witnessing first-hand that a good man using conventional means can only do so much, Bruce Wayne decides to become Batman.
Haha…”dent”. I see what you did there.
Alan, per your wish, Netflix has a movie called Nude Nuns With Big Guns. It’s in the grindhouse genre. It got a little too graphically offensive for me to watch it in its entirety but it does have vigilante Sisters.
They missed a golden opportunity when Gordon and Barbara clinch after returning to the apartment. After glancing towards the bedroom, I expected Gordon to comment on needing to change the sheets (or needing to get a new bed).
Brilliant episode. Haven’t been so entertained by a show in a long time. 9.5/10.
I agree Barbara is a useless character so far & the actress is making no impression at all. Hopefully she improves. To be fair though the writers have given her nothing to work with. She’s just been the suspicious girlfriend & the damsel in distress so far.
Unlike alot of people I actually quite like Fish. I enjoy her over the top schtick. She had a great line tonight: “fat jolly men are such a boor”!
I also didn’t mind the Bruce scene. For one thing, Gordon made a promise to Bruce & he’s a man of honor. He thought he might be killed so he needed to introduce those cops to Bruce & Alfred as his way of fulfilling that promise. Also I love the fact that Bruce saw Gordon as one man standing alone against evil & corruption. Quite inspirational for him I’d say.
This show has struck a great balance between realism & comic level weirdness. I’m shocked at how good it is after only 7 episodes.
Alan, what are you doing? You review this show as if it has some actual merit. It’s possibly the worst show in my expansive rotation of television. I’m not sure how you can, in good conscience, devote a weekly update to Gotham but never mention a show like Banshee or even Black List. I can’t tell if Gotham is trying to take itself seriously or if it’s intentionally trying to be a parody of the Nolan’s Gotham setting. It seems like Ben McKenzie is the only one taking this serious, though I agree this is really a showcase for Robin Lord Taylor. He’s obviously having fun with his role and, as validated by my seven year old son, is the only actor on the show that seems genuinely scary.
I think I just hit on something. No one except Penguin scares me. If I were teleported into this world, I feel like I’d be running the entire city inside of a week. The crime bosses, the assasins, the villians, the heroes… all are exceptionally incompetent and, dare I say it, stupid. If Hardy’s Bane or Ledger’s Joker came into our world, there would be cause for concern. If Maroni or Fish were plopped down here, my local Sheriff dept wold have them rounded up by tomorrow afternoon.
You have to start somewhere and this is the world that was reasonably close to how ours is until the supervillians like Bane or Joker (who may have been the one who killed Bruce’s parents as he had in some tellings of the mythos) come into play, so the crooks for the most part look more conventional, although I don’t think your local Sheriff department would be able to round them up if your town was a corrupt as Gotham LOL! You’re not scared by them because most of them are like the organize crime criminals you see on TV shows based closer to reality if only more cliched and stereotypical. In that way they seem out of place on a show like this because we are anticipating the freakish supervillians, not merely caricatures of real life criminals like Falcone and Maroni which could be analogize to Chicago’s real life gangsters of over 90 years ago Big Jim Calisimo and Al Capone or more recently John Gotti (Fish probably could be an analogy to Thelma Wright, a Kingpin drug trafficker; although I don’t know what Fish’s crime specialty is. If it was mentioned I missed or forgot it). Right now the world of Gotham is more or less like ours so it isn’t that impressive if one judge it against what it will be but as the seasons go by it will be more like the comic books its based on with the criminals becoming more and more bizarre and scary and Gotham more in the hands of the Criminals until the Dark Knight rises.
I read this show as taking some inspiration from the Nolan and Tim Burton movies (and the 1980s and 1990s Batman comics lore that inspired them) and a bit of the 1966 batman TV show. I think some here last week that Fish is channeling Eartha Kitt’s Cat Woman given her deliberately over the top performance. I think it does take itself seriously in as much as you can take any TV show based on a comic book seriously.
This is I think is how the supervillains arouse as well as the origin story of Batman. They are laying the ground work just like they did for the arrival of Bane with the Viper/Venom story line a couple of episodes ago. Venom will be the serum that would give Bane his super strength some 15-20 years from now in the show’s appareant time line. That is an example of the many hints about what the world of batman will be this show has shown. You have to judge it on that basis, not what you see the fully developed Batman world you see in the movies.
Steve – I have no idea what is in your “expansive rotation of television,” but this show is slowly becoming one of the best shows on TV. The cinematography is amazing, the acting is great (minus Barbara) and the characters are interesting. Robin Lord Taylor’s “Penguin” is almost as good as James Spader’s “Red Reddington” on the Blacklist – a show that without Spader would have been canceled after 5 episodes (Megan Boone is awful). We have yet to see just how “scary” the mob families et al can be. Remember, these are characters that aren’t yet the maniacal baddies we know and love from the comics and movies. They are showing us how they evolved into the rogues gallery we’re familiar with. If the show started after they were established, it would be called “Batman.” Also, I’m not sure if they are actually going for “scary.” However, if I saw Victor stroll into the police station, call out Gordon, order all the other cops out, shoot Gordon twice, kill a cop at point blank range and then notch his latest victim into his own forearm with a knife, I’d be a little scared. You’re comparing a series that is only 7 episodes in to tv shows that are on their 2nd and 3rd seasons (Blacklist and Banshee). Your review should have been aimed at Marvel’s Agents of Shield…AWFUL television.
stevehbk, you’re nuts! It’s one of the best shows on television at the moment.
Why should it “scare” you (or your son, for that matter)? The show is a black comedy/drama for god’s sake.
I only saw the last 15 minutes and boy, I like the show much better when I don’t see it all.
Maybe it was because I didn’t see it all, but I didn’t feel much weight with the kidnapped “Barbara Keene” story. I did love Falcone connecting with the chickens. That was adorable!
Penguin gives away the whole season in his conversation with Falcone anyway.
Well if you’re judging the episode only by the last 15 minutes you saw I’d have to say you being totally unfair since you have no real context to judge. You obviously missed the stand off between Zsasz and Gordon, not to mention the GCPD running away from Gordon when he needed their help. It was a great episode.
I don’t know if you’ve read Infinite Jest, but part of the detailed movie history that is a footnote involves:
“Blood Sister: One Tough Nun. 35mm.; 90 minutes; color; sound. Parody of revenge/recidivism action genre, a formerly delinquent nun’s failure to reform a juvenile delinquent leads to a rampage of recidivist revenge. “
I’m wondering, when the hell does Penguin get fat like Danny DeVito?
Well, we see how much he likes to eat already…
I was a whole 125 pounds up until my 30th birthday, then when I woke up the next day, I was at 135.
Then, at 40, 150 pounds.
RWG (and this is with a LOT of exercise every day)
10 plus years from now. :-) But Penguin doesn’t have to be fat. Burgess Meredith wasn’t. :-)
I wouldn’t be surprised if the final statement of him being fully “Penguin” would be him starting to wear a plug (top) hat to go along with his tuxedo like suit.
Have we seen him smoke? I recall images of the Penguin having a cigarette holder and monocle as well.
This is what happens when we let Barbara leave the apartment.
Yep, give her another season and she might even make it to Wayne Manor!!!!
RWG (the whole one room of it! :-)
It’s difficult to understand how all of these characters can go back and forth between having (relatively) civil meetings with one another to arbitrarily murdering each other at random. For instance, next time Jim runs into one of Fish’s thugs doing something mildly illegal is he going to look the other way yet again?
This show is going to be very difficult to stand in the long run if there’s no improvement in the police force, but I suppose there must be if Gordon is going to end up commissioner.
There has to be an improvement in the Gotham City government because it if is anything like in a real life municipal government it is the mayor who appointed the police commissioner in some cities or some other non police body.
If this turns out to be the Penguin origin story instead of the Batman origin story, I’m fine with that.
“I hope at some point Barbara stops being on the show just to make stupid decisions and further endanger Jim.”
As a (one-time) blonde named Barbara, I really have to object to using another blonde Barbara in this way. Really, writers. I knew she wasn’t gone, and although I feared she would come back on her own (because why doesn’t she get that she could only make things worse?) I hoped that the bad guys had snagged her. As it was, I kinda wanted Jim to throw her out the window, saying something like, “You just had to come back and spoil everything, didn’t you?”
I fully agree with the barbara point
I just started watching this show last week (caught up on Hulu), and I have to say I’m pleasantly surprised because I was expecting complete dogshit, and it’s actually pretty enjoyable, on par with something like Bones or Criminal Minds.
I do agree that it’s cramming in too much too soon, because we know ultimately where these people will end up by the time Bruce is becomes Batman, but they seem to be ready to reach that point by the end of the first season at the rate they’re going.
Anyways, my two recommendations (the producers read these comments, right?) would be to A) make Barbara a real character who just happens to be dating Jim Gordon, i.e. she’s an assistant DA who is tangentially involved with the cases that GCPD is working on, and she & Jim can talk about stuff over dinner or call each other when they need info; and B) focus more on the “case of the week” aspect, because Bullock & Gordon make a great duo and it’s a good chance to show the level of debauchery that the city has sunken into by showing weird crimes every week.
While I would like her being a character, IDK that dragging her into his professional life would help. In the first place, until she did build up some goodwill, she’d drag that part of his story down, too. In the second, the cop & DA pairing is practically a cliche. The sort of interaction you describe is in its own way just as unethical as discussing cases with a spouse. It’s not like working in the DA’s office improved the love interest in “Batman Begins” after all.
I don’t see what’s wrong with her just being there to be a housewife (housegirlfriend, whatever), with maybe some allusions to her job, and not keep being dragged into Gordon’s work life. Between this and “Dark Knight” her role seems to be as a hostage, so it might be fun if they played with the notion that she gets used to it, or blase about the danger he faces. Maybe she opens the door and it’s yet another revenge-minded criminal, so she offers him coffee while they wait for Jim to get home, and she asks if she can maybe put down some plastic over the carpet, and cover the upholstery because however the inevitable shootout goes, getting the blood out is a bitch.
My point is, the cure for a mostly useless love interest on a very busy show that has lots of balls in the air is NOT to feature her even more, and involve her in even more storylines, it’s to be creative or interesting with her role on the show, which is currently “let the audience know Jim is getting some,” so they don’t have to clutter up the show with a romantic plot on top of everything else.
Haha! I would love if the show would go meta like that but I won’t hold my breath.
“Honk Honk” You tell ’em you lil’ golden goose you! ;)
I found that *oh* so much more amusing than I should… ;)
It was cute that Falcone was wondering about eggs when who gimps up?? None other than the golden layer himself. ;)
And Victor’s ringtone was sweet! Too bad the town quite ain’t funky enough… (!) That was my *exact* choice of word for the backdrop I was hoping to see, when mentioning this was the new show highest on my list to see… They get it, they do. Effectuating it? A little bit harder to do…
I don’t mind the toggle b/w warped vigilantes and whatever it takes to showcase Penguin. I don’t care about the mob arc, but it doesn’t make me zone out. So there’s that!
And I have *zero* worries about how this is all supposed to lead to Batman. It is a story about Gotham. So be it!
And as Falcone pointed out — organized crime is *not* anarchy, by definition even… Things can get much worse, no problem! Whatsoever. Suits make perfect sense here, actually.
And yeah, Barbara’s an empty vessel and serves no purpose. Other than a man should have something to distract him. Huh?
And hey, so Harvey’s a bit two-faced…. What else could you ask?
“If the GCPD is systemically corrupt to this degree, how much worse is it going to get by the time Bruce gets fitted for his cape and cowl?”
The hard part is knowing what timetable we’re working with. In the comics Bruce was 8 when parents were murdered, but he’s older than that on the show. In the comics he’s early-mid 20’s when he becomes Batman, but in the Nolan movies he’s around 30.
So we could be talking about just about 10 years between these “Gotham” events and Batman’s debut, or closer to 20. That has a big impact on how much regression the city can undergo. Plus, depending when Gordon becomes commissioner in this universe, his influence could help to slow the decay of the police dept even as crime gets worse in the city.
“If the GCPD is systemically corrupt to this degree, how much worse is it going to get by the time Bruce gets fitted for his cape and cowl?”
I dunno about modern comics or the like, but I thought the big issue that Batman had to face was not that the PD were corrupt – after all, Gordon was commissioner by then and he’s honest – but the replacement of normal mobster guys like Falcone with the _super villain_ types like Penguin, Poison Ivy, Joker, Two Face, and even Catwoman that normal cops _even honest ones_ couldn’t handle.
So Gotham’s story arc is both triumph and tragedy:
We’ll get to see how Gordon cleans out all the regular mobsters and corrupt cops, but in the process he’s been instrumental in saving and bringing to power the individual super villains who Batman will have to deal with. (He’s already saved Penguin and Catwoman’s lives…) I like the irony.