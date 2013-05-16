Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Fromage’

A few quick thoughts on tonight’s “Hannibal” – and other recent developments on the show – coming up just as soon as I take a hammer to my chimney…
Other end-of-season bits of work have gotten in the way of me writing anything about the previous two episodes of the show – both of them dealing with Dr. Lecter’s side career as the Chesapeake Ripper – which is a shame, as they were two of the strongest episodes so far, and boasted fine guest performances by Eddie Izzard and Gillian Anderson (who continued tonight as Lecter’s therapist). My hope is that once most of the network shows are done for the spring, I’ll have more time to discuss the show in the home stretch of its first season.
A couple of news developments since last we left. First, NBC’s upfront announcement earlier in the week featured no decision about renewal, and it may be a few more weeks before its fate is known. Second, Bryan Fuller gave a long and thoughtful interview to Kate Aurthur about the way the show portrays violence, and went much more in depth into the reasoning behind shelving the fourth episode (which was more about Newtown than Boston).
As to “Fromage,” it continued the recent focus on Hannibal as both shrink and master criminal, this time with him outfighting catgut enthusiast Tobias Budge (played by Demore Barnes from “The Unit”) while standing over the corpse of annoying patient Franklin (Dan Fogler in a rare dramatic role). On the one hand, the fight was almost hilariously over the top. On the other, this is a show that is not shy about absurd (and also horrifying) imagery, and Lecter is portrayed as something of a superhuman in pretty much every version of the story. So if a fellow killer comes at him twirling bow strings as a lethal weapon, why the hell not?
As the focus on Lecter increases, there’s the danger that Will could start feeling lost in the show, when Hugh Dancy was the performer who stood out most in the early going. Fortunately, Will’s gradual break from reality is providing Dancy, a lot to play with, and the kiss between Will and Dr. Bloom (briefly ignoring her own psychiatric advice) provides a lot to consider about both characters.
What did everybody else think? Seven episodes in – or eight, if you downloaded the one NBC wouldn’t air – how are you feeling about the series in general?
The fight scene felt very out of place to me. That coupled with the relative lack of Crawford left me a little disappointed after the last two very strong episodes.
The fight scene found out of place to me at the onset, with the twirling of the strings. And then I kind of adopted the same attitude that Alan has, a “why not?” kind of attitude. I have no previous knowledge of Harris’s world, but it felt Fulleresque to me.
This episode overall felt like a small step down from the excellent “Sorbet” last week. Still good but you could definitely feel the strings being pulled (that’s a puppetry reference, not cello) to align the various plot elements to get to the end. And the fight was too ridiculous–well executed but does just not fit in with the tone of this series.
I’m also a bit fuzzy on what Hannibal hoped to achieve by ratting out Tobias to Will. While it ultimately worked out for him, I can’t imagine he could foresee things unfolding the way they did. How could he be so confident that Tobias wouldn’t give him up to the FBI? I feel like the show walks a very fine line–as long as there’s nothing to overt to give Will suspicion, Hannibal can remain at large but the moment he has any indication, he’s going to have to start adding things up quickly or the character will look like a dolt. So far it’s been done extremely well but it’s going to be tough to keep this Hannibal a free man for 3 or more seasons at this rate…
At about the point where Hannibal launches himself and Tobias over his desk I thought, “Ok, I guess he’s Batman too.”
BTW Chuck, I was wondering the same thing but I then realized that he thought Will would kill Tobias or Tobias would kill Will. Remember, Tobias told him that he would kill whoever came after him. With Tobias killed, problem solved. Also, I thing there’s a part of Hannibal that wants Will to know what he is. He wants to be able to be open about it with someone and knows that although he walks a line with Scully he can’t tell her everything.
I can’t imagine he’s actively put Will into harm’s way before he’s had a chance to reveal himself to Will. He clearly takes great pride in not only analyzing Will, but playing this game via the Ripper with Will and Crawford. I have to assume he intend Will to kill Tobias.
The fight scene was over the top, but made sense in the context of the two characters. It was fun to finally see Hannibal in action too. He’s been so cool and resolved for so long, I was beginning to wonder if we’d ever see his skills outside the kitchen.
I agree with Alan on the fight scene; everything is absurd, so why not go with it? I actually enjoy the absurd.
As for why Hannibal sent Will to Tobias, the entire episode Hannibal spoke to his therapist about friendship and people being smart enough to climb over his walls. With Tobias, he saw an opportunity to test Will’s intelligence and see whether he could identify Tobias as a psychopath before Tobias killed him. Although on Will’s part it was luck, he still “outsmarted” Tobias, meaning he’s worthy of Hannibal’s attention/friendship. Since Hannibal is a sociopath himself, I don’t know how much it’s about friendship than simply testing Will’s limits and how close he’ll be able to get to him.
I’m really starting to love this show. Particularly, last week’s Opera bit – simply wonderful. I even liked the brutality of this week’s fight. I think it fits as it shows two men that have to be physically powerful to overwhelm their victims. And as always the show is just beautifully shot.
This is exactly how I felt. These guys are killing men so the show needs to establish the fact that they are capable of overtaking another person.
Easily the best drama on network television right now.
looks like a one season wonder if you read the books
… hence why they’ve said nothing about the renewal, because it really ends after this season?
If that’s the case it will be terribly upsetting. They could perhaps get the rights for “Silence of the Lambs”?
I’m starting to actually look forward to another episode; focus should shift to Lecter rather than Will as they are both very complex characters and the show can sustain this. I’d expect a more aggressive and temperamental Hannibal if the character is to become what we know as Hannibal through the movies portraying his rise and fall…. never can accept him as a real foodie and chef!!!!
There’s originality and brilliance here, from casting to direction to acting to sets. I am grossed out and fascinated by each episode – the former for obvious reasons, the latter for how everything comes together so smoothly. Tonight’s episode felt necessary – all the murders/butchering had to have muscle behind them, and tonight we saw the catlike moves and muscle. At the same time, HL is revealed to be increasingly vulnerable. Will’s state of mind makes sense; his conscious is missing what his subconscious well knows. I’m definitely in for another season!
I’m enjoying everyone’s comments this morning after mulling the show over throughout the night.
I think part of what adds to the show’s sophisticated way of getting under the skin is that it takes the concept of breaking and manipulating boundaries to a gargantuan level in a sleek way. Psyches are pushed and pulled with really high stakes. The sacred nature of the body is completely perverted. Mental genius/illness is shown in the finest lines.
And what of souls? This show has one, and it is tortured, haunted.
As for its future, I always assumed the hunt could only go on for a season, a season and a half. The rest would be about working with/uncovering Hannibal while he’s locked up.
@Tracey, I’m enjoying your thoughts on the show! Great point about Hannibal and Tobias having to be very fit in order to be such “good” killers.
This show takes my breathe away. Both the visuals and the suspense. I am such a fan.
*breath
I look forward to this show every week. It is masterfully crafted on almost every level. It captures the elegance that fans of Lecter love about him and, honestly, Will’s decent into madness is a brave move on the part of the show runners. I don’t think I’m alone in appreciating brave moves like that. They’re precious dry land in an ocean of boring television.
As it stands, this show has planted a seed in fertile ground and it would be a shame if it weren’t allowed to grow.
Also I liked when the body was used as a cello. That was cool.
ANDREW In From Dusk Till Dawn a band of vampires plays instruments made out of dead bodies. It’s not so elegant, but it’s funny in a sick kind of way.
The fight scene seemed very out place. I kept thinking this was pandering to NBC for ratings and thinking the masses will gravitate to that cheap energy. As a fan of what the show has done thus far, I hope this super-heroism isn’t the trend the show will follow.
Alan, do you think Hannibal was trying to have Will murdered or that it was all part of his plan to get Tobias into his office?
I feel inclined to believe Hannibal when he’s at his psychiatrist’s office and that he wants to be Will’s friend, but I feel I should know better. And not having read the book, I’m waiting until the season is over, I was curious to hear what you had to say.
Being Hannibal Lecter’s friend may be only marginally safer than being his enemy. It’s better not to know him at all. I don’t think Hannibal wanted Will to get killed, but he didn’t mind endangering his life either.
Here’s my take. I don’t remember the exact words, but I think Gillian Anderson character’s line about Hannibal’s need for a friend to be clever enough to climb over his walls, is why he sends Will to Tobias. It’s basically a test. There were two reaction shots that indicate he doesn’t actually want Will to die: when Hannibal hears that Tobias has killed two police officers (he thinks Will is probably dead) and when he sees Will walk into the office afterwards (confirmation he didn’t die).
@Flaneur – I agree completely. It was setup as a test for Will – with Hannibal first believing he didn’t pass when Tobias showed up in his office.
Fuller called the show “elegant horror” in the linked interview, and I do think he’s achieved that. It’s fascinating and unsettling in a way that doesn’t feel cheap at all. I really hope NBC gives this a second season. I’d love to see how Graham evolves and how the chase for Hannibal plays out, and maybe even the introduction of Clarise Starling if it goes long enough.
I thought the episode would feel shortened because of the “The Office” finale running into the 10pm hour, but I think I preferred the way it flowed tonight. Though it just makes me more convinced this is a cable show that somehow landed on a broadcast network and neither the show nor the network is sure how to handle that situation.
According to what I’ve read, Clarice Starling and characters that originated in Silence of the Lambs won’t appear in Hannibal because another studio owns the rights to that novel and supposedly has plans to develop a show about Starling even though they can’t use any of the characters from the other books, including Hannibal himself.
That didn’t stop Manhunter from using Hannibal LECKTOR.
BILL Manhunter was released in 1986, two years before Silence of the Lambs was published. At that point it was the only property featuring Lecter. My impression is that the spelling difference was just an arbitrary choice, like changing Bruce Banner’s name to David in the Hulk television show. Admittedly, the technicalities of these conflicting rights agreements make little sense to me.
It also seems that instead of directly adapting Silence of the Lambs, they have chosen to use echos of it in Crawford’s backstory with his doomed protegé and the imprisoned doctor taking credit for Lector’s crimes. They’ve even played out the scene from the novels in which Graham discovers Lector’s true nature, letting Miriam find his “wound man” drawing. It’s pretty exciting to know that they have fresh surprises in store. The show has struck the perfect balance between faithfulness to the source material and adapting it to work as a television series.
I think the weapon that Tobias was using was a wire garrote rather than bow strings. An assassin in Marathon Man uses a similar technique, swinging the garrote to slash his target and wrap it around a limb or the throat.
I thought this was a great episode of a show that just seems to get better each week. The “case of the week” killers haven’t been as interesting as the main cast, but in Tobias they gave us a villain I would have liked to spend another episode with. I really hope this show makes it over the long haul. There’s nothing else like it on television.
Please, please, please, please NBA, keep Hannibal. Best network show by a mile other than comedies.
NBA’s Hannibal = even funnier than last night’s fight scene.
haha, hey, its the playoffs. Give me a pass, yes, lame pun intended
While I wish it were better in a lot of ways — the plotting almost always seems lousy, for one — I’ve come to value the show for its inhabited surrealism, for the commanding way Mikkelsen uses silence, and for its surprising conviction: from the start it’s been a show about loneliness, and has made that resonate in very unexpected ways.
lovely comment
I’ve felt like the past 3 episodes have been the strongest of the series and I think this may be the best show on TV not named Breaking Bad.
I worry about 2 things, one that it won’t be renewed, and two if it is renewed, how long can they keep this up? Doesn’t seem like a story that can be stretched out too long without getting stale.
Inspired by your blog post just powered through first episodes….
Just few thoughts… At first felt like HBO show with occasional NBC tropes, especially the BAU scientist team is useless, but got much better as season went on … It really found its voice with balance betweeen case of the week and myth arc … Great actors but just give me Dancy feeling sad every episode and Fishburne towering over him and i am satified…
The science team is the weakest aspect of the show. Four characters who are relatively indiscernible except for oddly-creepy over-acting girl. They really need to figure out a way to develop those characters a bit more or just write half of them out of the show. And I will never get used to seeing Scott Thompson doing serious work. KitH ruined me on him as a serious actor forever.
@Joel – I totally hear you with Scott Thompson. I’m Canadian and I just can’t wrap my head around him doing drama. Although he does get to bring a little light-heartedness to the show.
I am probably mistaken, but I was curious why hannibal used a cloth to prevent his fingerprints from going on the moose figure which he used to kill tobias, despite admitting he had done so.
This! I thought the same thing myself!
Maybe because it would be easy for a forensic exepert to determine via fingerprint placement on the figure that it was raised upward and smashed downward onto the deceased.
…what I meant was, a non defensive strike.
Yeah, good point, but if he’s worried about fingerprint analysis then the absence of any fingerprints would be more suspicious than their placement not matching his story.
Never thought of it that way…but the blow to the head should be so severe that things such as the impact of a fall or the figure incidentally falling on the head of tobias would be ruled out (esp. considering the superhuman forensic prowess of forensic teams on TV). i believe hannibal was trying to convey the latter because he pushed over the stand holding the moose figure.
It did seem he was trying to make the crime scene look more authentic at the end, although wouldn’t his fingerprints be on his patient’s neck too? Anyway, Will and Crawford both seemed somewhat skeptical of the scene and the scenario. i wonder if this is the tipping point that puts them on Lector’s trail?
Good comments everyone. In the end it adds to great drama as we already know what happended – more ‘food for thought’ (pun intended). Gonna be interesting to see how it plays out.
JOEL The fingerprints that the police dust for are from the residue of oils from the skin. Presumably if one touches someone else’s skin the oils would just mingle without producing fingerprints.
Jonas.Left: It’s complex and difficult, but definitely possible, especially if the murder is recent, the body is clean and undisturbed, relative humidity is consistent, and the skin is realitively clean and undisturbed (ie, not sweaty or oily). Anyway, it’s a stretch, and unless they’re suspecting foul play they probably wouldn’t check.
JOEL Interesting. It sure seemed like poor Franklin was sweating before the end.
I do think that since the central figure of the show is Will Graham that it would be dramatically unsatisfying for Hannibal’s true nature to be uncovered by a lab report. It has to be Will’s gift/curse that leads to that revelation.
I thought he was merely protecting his hands from the sharp edges of the statuette, not preventing fingerprints
I really wanted to try that dessert that Hannibal was preparing for Will and himself. It looked delicious.
Some of the meals he’s made feature things I detest, but I admit I’ve wanted to eat everything he’s served. The presentation is incredible.
Bryan Fuller has linked to this site a few times. She may be one of the food designers on the show, I’m not sure. But there are recipes from each episode. Sadly, not the delicious looking dessert from Fromage (yet). Here’s hoping!
[janicepoonart.blogspot.com]
And for Joel, I’ve read in some articles Fuller tweets that Chefs suggest substituting Veal for many of the recipes. I guess veal is similar in texture to human. Yummy!
If you’re on Twitter & like Hannibal, you owe it to yourself to follow Bryan Fuller. He tweets so much behind the scenes info about the show, it’s like getting DVD special features for free on a weekly basis.
Thanks for the info, Columbusrazor, although some would consider eating veal as morally wrong as eating human flesh (haha). I don’t think I have the skill to replicate Hannibal’s culinary expertise though. I just want to enjoy the dishes.
Every time I watch Hannibal I feel awful – I know what he’s “supposed” to be cooking, but dammit the food looks freakin’ amazing.
I liked this episode, especially the grotesque but inspired human cello, but found the ending fairly implausible. Not so much that it ruined it for me, but enough that it felt very written. Tobias gets the drop on beat cop #1 and stabs him through the throat, then escapes to his basement. Beat cop #2 is drawn downstairs, but doesn’t bother to call in an officer down and request back-up. This is possible, but highly unlikely. Then Will calls in the officer down, and yet minutes pass and Tobias escapes. I would assume Baltimore is consistent with any other American city in that the second an “officer down” call comes in, every marked and unmarked unit in the city will respond. If you’ve never seen that sort of response before, it’s amazing. Cops converge from every direction at full speed, lights and sirens blaring. You can literally have cops on the scene within a minute, and a dozen cops within a matter of minutes.
Anyway, I was surprised Tobias escaped relatively unscathed and easily.
My impression was that Tobias killed the first cop instantly and then used the garrote to drag the other cop down to his workshop. Granted it’s implausible, but since they haven’t had it happen in almost every episode like The Following, I can accept it. Tobias had been established as intelligent enough to make it work and his fight with Hannibal showed he was physically powerful enough.
Your interpretation is possible but seems even less implausible than the cop simply got caught up in the heat of the moment and made a huge error in training. Straggling and then dragging another adult male downstairs and across the room to the tank where he was found would be difficult for anyone, especially in a short amount of time. Anyway, like I said, the scene was implausible but I’m not going to argue that it’s possible.
I got the sense that Hannibal was trying to incite the attack on him by Tobias so he could have a common bond with his psychiatrist. Hannibal kept bringing up her experience, trying to stir something in her and she wouldn’t bite. In their last conversation it’s almost as if he’s saying, “how about now?” Even as he’s talking about Will, it feels that he is more a proxy for him to express himself about her without becoming like his annoying patient.
excellent point
I am really enjoying the series so far. I hope it gets renewed.
I think Alan is the only critic to recognize what a good job Fogler did in his arc. He really was great in a role outside his “comfort zone”
Good episode. But it was weird watching this right after the series finale of the office. Plus Arrested Development has made me unable to take anyone named Tobias seriously.
I think it’s fantastic. I spent much of last Friday harassing you and your colleagues about why we hadn’t heard anything in regards to renewal, and I haven’t cared like about a show’s survival since the first couple seasons of Community. C’mon, NBC, bring it back for a fill-in or the summer!
Anyway, the acting, writing and atmosphere are all perfect, except maybe for the Hettiene Park character, who hasn’t distinguished herself sufficiently to earn her main cast billing. It’s a toss up for me who is giving a better performance, Dancy or Mikkelsen, with Fishburne not far behind. I think perhaps the most impressive thing the show is doing is gradually building the relationship between Will and Hannibal, making it plausible that this cold, terrifying and dangerous human being would have some affection for Will, whether of the self-serving kind or not. The look on Hannibal’s face when Will came into his office at the end was masterful, and very earned over the previous seven episodes.
Television this good deserves to keep being made, so hopefully NBC can make the numbers work in their favor. If we don’t get to the point where Will realizes who Lecter is I will be very disappointed.
worst episode of anything ive seen this year. so terrible in so many ways. incredibly overscored. amazingly overacted by several characters most notably the dreadful catgut kille. an insanely stupid plot that included the worst scene in television history.
the emperor has no clothes
I haven’t seen anything as good as Hannibal on network television since… I don’t know when. LOST, maybe. The sheer quality of production alone has me mesmerized. The sets, the costumes, the lighting, the camerawork, the score, the acting, the pacing, you name it – it’s a glory to behold. That the plot and writing are excellent as well only serves to send me over the moon for this show.
I can’t help but note that watching Hannibal after watching the mouthful of shit that is The Following only fuels my rage at what appears to be the sure-fire renewal of the latter and the possible cancellation of the former.
Network TV is imploding because they refuse to lead, and I’ll not shed a tear when the funeral is over.
Sigh. I ABSOLUTELY want the show renewed, especially if the result would be for the writing to slow down. Will and Alana kissing, really? Really, show? It was obvious she was piqued by him, and that their interaction would be at least latently powered by attraction, but – this feels like when “Life” wanted to wrap itself up before its likely cancellation. Where did Will’s attraction come from? His melodramatic detachment from the world aside, which might explain away some neediness, he was presented as pretty people adverse in the pilot.
As for Tobias (urgh) the show does forget that excellent horror requires quiet moments, and anything happening to the characters does not mean much if we do not know them as people instead of functionaries, stock characters, etc. – although excellent dialogue and a dramatic situation can go a long way – already love Dr. Scully with her hardly any screentime.
The episodes that don’t feature a killer-of-the-week seem to try to anyway, with some other boring serial feature (Franklin problems, Freddie problems), and they are no substitute for building believable ties between Will and Lector or Will and Jack or Jack and Alana, etc. — I wanted Hannibal’s line about fearing Will was dead to have so much more behind it than it did.
I love the series and will be upset if its not renewed.
I think this show is great, and I really liked this episode … but there were a few things about the scene that didn’t make a lot of sense. First, why did Hannibal use a handkerchief to pick up the statue when he knew the police would find out he killed Tobias? There doesn’t seem to have been a need to cover up his fingerprints there. And wouldn’t his fingerprints be on Franklin’s neck? Hannibal wasn’t wearing gloves when he snapped Franklin’s neck.
Also, did Hannibal want Will to die? He knew Tobias said he would kill anyone from the FBI that came to visit. Or maybe he was testing Will to see if he was smart enough to out think Tobias. Will didn’t really out think Tobias though … he was merely lucky that he was outside whenTobias killed the officers. Besides, his waltz down into the basement without any backup was a very stupid thing to do.
The fight was absurd but then, this show is so I wasn’t put out by it. I think other comments said it – we may have needed to see the brutal sides of these guys because they’re always so refined. Tobias did know about Lecter so it makes sense he dispatched him, especially since it seems Will failed his test. I was confused as to why Hannibal would send Will to him if he knew, but I don’t think he knew the connection between Will and Hannibal. I didn’t think I’d like this show but I am hooked.
The music that Hannibal started on the piano after killing Tobias that played in the end, was that the same music that played during the escape scene in Silence of the lambs. (Goldberg variations by J. S. Bach) if so very nice subtle nod to the movie
I liked it.
I had always wondered about the possibility of someone such as Hannibal (or any serial killer for that matter) meeting someone roughly their equal.
We got that with the introduction of Tobias.
My first assumption was that Hannibal would entertain Tobias for a couple episodes before eating him…but…
I do not feel the fight scene was over the top.
Hannibal and Tobias both are highly adept at seemingly everything they put their hands to. It stands to reason that both had taken some form of martial arts or self defense class.
Neither would be someone you would want to fight hand to hand.