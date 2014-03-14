Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Hassun’

A quick review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as it occurs to me to send you an ear…
It's a tricky thing when a show in one genre tries to tell a story set in another. Sometimes, cop shows can tell good hospital stories and vice versa (in the '90s, “NYPD Blue” and “ER” both dabbled effectively in each other's specialties), but at other times it's simply taking a show away from what it does so well to tell the kind of story it's not well-suited for.
In “Hassun,” “Hannibal” temporarily turns into a courtroom drama, and for the most part seems supremely disinterested in all the tropes that come with it. Now, it's an episode of “Hannibal,” which means on some level it's still going to be freaky and fascinating and cool – Mads Mikkelsen doing his icy walk to the stand and turning into the antler man certainly spiced up that bit of testimony – but things like the judge's capricious rulings on what would be admissable (played with bored indifference by the actor) made the story as a whole play out as something obligatory. At a certain point in this arc, Will needed to have his day in court, and then the show needed to get him back into the psychiatric hospital so he could continue playing Dr. Lecter circa “Manhunter” or “Silence of the Lambs.”
Also, the episode brought back Freddie Lounds and made me realize how little I had missed her in her absence. Obviously, we can spend a lot of time discussing the identity of this episode's killer – and whether it's Lecter himself deliberately changing his MO just enough to keep it from saving Will, or if it's a copycat whom we have yet to meet – but “Hassun” as a whole was more functional than it was good, especially compared to this season's previous episodes.
What did everybody else think?
I guess that’s what they mean by a Hanging Judge.
Hannibal’s “functional” is much better than most shows’ “good.”
I don’t agree with the review that it was “functional” at all. I thought it was the best episode yet. I’d been kind of disappointed with the first two episodes because they felt sorta like just getting us up to speed with the fallout of last season and getting back to a semblance of the procedural aspect of Hannibal.
But here is an episode that kept you unsettled the whole way through and trying to pin down who the killer might be, the motivations, the pay off if it was this or that person, and essentially making YOU play Will Graham in the way the show does. For me, this was the first episode really getting back to what I loved about the show.
And how cool is it that a show about Hannibal Lecter that makes no bones about his nature could keep you guessing whether he really wants Will out of jail, how much he cares, and if he really might be the killer who sent the ear? Then you think maybe it’s Gillian Anderson. Then if you really want to get nuts you might even entertain the idea of it being Alana Bloom.
This was by no means a “functional” episode.
I don’t agree that it was a functional episode either. It was totally self-contained, contributed nothing to any ongoing season-wide arc, revealed nothing about the characters (Hannibal has a fascination with Will Graham – how is this news to anyone?), etc. etc. etc.
Hannibal’s “functional” is nowhere near most other shows’ “good.” And its “good” is about on par with shows like Community’s “functional.” I’m still amazed this show gets the reviews that it does. The hype surrounding it is purely that – hype.
What you may be missing might be the pleasures of camp, psychoanalysis, characterization, or a combination of all three. As Alan has pointed out, a lot of the shows’ parameters are already defined, thus the “point” is what to do with that inheritance. Or what can be done with it to make it fresh. I argued below that his episode in particular illuminated for me attributes of “future Hannibal” – that is fascination with Will has shifted into a kind of consumption (what he does best – if you haven’t noticed, the show likes puns too) and assimilation – that by Silence of the Lambs Hannibal sort of is Will. Now maybe this is clear in the books or something I’m unaware of, but for me was clearly “news.” (And the majority of the audience is likely to have only seen SoL and not any other Lecter story/film.) A lot of what I like about the show is arguably ‘throwaway’ if the only kind of pressure a viewer puts on is related to plot – the uptick in jokes (“I think I opened your mail”), the fan service (NO ONE has mentioned the crotch adjustment??), the elaborate sets and costuming and accompanying cinematography and la la la. This has been a long post to say I think this is a course of light horror with a side of camp and black humor garnish.
I agree with the review. That was absurdly bad. But this is Hannibal and Hannibal has at times been far from realistic, and I’d willing to let it go on the grounds that the trial never really mattered to the story or the character arcs, but the show has spent two episodes building to this and an entire episode on the trial, so it matters.
Law and Order it ain’t. Hannibal really needs to stick to what it knows. But as obscenely over the top as that was, it was sure pretty to look at. For instance the severed ear closeup straight out of Blue Velvet.
“absurdly bad”? really?
“absurdly bad” was no where close to what this review said. You do not “agree with this review.”
I don’t think it was absurdly bad. The main plot and the subplot intertwined well, the beginning and ending were symmetrical, and so on. The episode hits a lot of the basics for adequate writing. But the idea that there is anything mysterious about who is doing the killing at all is just ridiculous. There is no question about it. There are no other candidates besides Lecter, so throwing in some new copycat killer would be even more contrived than usual.
That said, what exactly does this show do well? I have yet to understand the appeal. The editing is so bad that you get brief, fraction-of-a-second glimpses of the gore at unimpressive angles. Even the murder of the judge, which I thought was one of the best that the season has done, came in yet another poorly-edited package. The psychology is bad, the tension is lacking, the season-wide arc is nonexistent. What does it have to offer?
You’re joking, right? The closeup of the ear being severed? Umber pulling loose his stitches and skin? I mean, I do not come for that stuff, and might even flee from it, but I don’t quite get how “lack of gore” could possibly be a valid complaint on this show. Maybe I don’t understand what you mean by ‘editing.’
I will say that I find some of tension forced or overdone, mostly when it comes to Will’s utterances that fall too far on the side of purple and posed. But the season-wide arc seems obvious? Will gets out of prison? Reveals Lecter, or Lecter reveals himself via being too attached to his ‘friendship’ with will?
@U
Yeah, I saw Jason’s comment and realized that he was so off base that I didn’t even know where to start if I wanted to responded to his comment. So I just decided it wasn’t worth the effort.
You have far more restraint and respect your time more than I.
@Jason, the show has been universally praised by critics for its cinematography. You’re very much in the minority when you say it’s poorly edited. Simply asserting as fact that it is poorly edited isn’t much of an argument — unless your argument consists solely of the fact that the camera doesn’t linger long enough on the gore for you? In which case, I’m just going to respectfully disagree.
As to what else the show offers, the acting is uniformly excellent, especially by the leads. And as U pointed out, the season-wide arc is clear as day; did you really miss it, or do you just dislike it? I’m also curious as to why you think the psychology is bad.
I’ll just add a quick note to what U & LJ said because, the season not having an arc notwithstanding (um…, WHAT?!), they neglected to address the single complaint that I feel you’re most wrong about (and that’s saying something), which is that “the tension is lacking.” If there is one word that I would use to describe this show, it would in fact be INTENSE. Pretty much every scene where it’s just Will and Hannibal, every scene where it’s just Hannibal and Jack, and most of the courtroom scenes were all wrought with tension. The tension is so high that I have literally never wanted to get to the end of season so badly. And that isn’t because it’s a bad show. Quite the opposite actually. It’s because I want to wipe that smug face off of Hannibal and I want to see Will vindicated so badly. This is probably the reason for the opening scene of season 2. Fuller knew that the audience would have this reaction and saw it as necessary to let them know that Hannibal will eventually be caught by the end of the season.
To the person who didn’t sign his name:
Hannibal caught by the end of the season? Jack has obviously figured it out since we see that terrific fight at the being of the season opener (perhaps the most brutal I have ever seen on network broadcast TV, including the other ones shown previously on “Hannibal”), but it is not guaranteed that Jack will survive. Hopefully he is clear headed enough not to pull that glass shard out of his own neck (in “True Detectives” during the climatic fight scene I was yelling at the screen for one of the characters not to pull the knife out of himself). Oh yes we all know he WILL get caught, but not necessarily at the end of this season. That door won’t hold forever and Jack’s strength is ebbing and I don’t know if he still has his cellphone he can call 911 with. How will he get rid of Jack’s body? Hannibal will chop Jack up like that dumb ass yellow peanut m&m who doesn’t speak Russian so he didn’t know he was agreeing to be sprinkles on ice cream. :-) Jack’s a big guy so it will take awhile to get rid of by Hannibal’s self so I would throw a dinner party for 10. :-)
Don’t get me wrong. They can’t have Hannibal out for too long into the show’s run but I don’t see the pressing need for him to be caught this season. It will be good for Will to be acquitted but still knowing that it was Hannibal who is responsible for the disappearance of Jack (in my scenario) but the world would think it was the “copycat” that got rid of Jack (I believe Hannibal is the “Copycat” like most people and is doing this to generate reasonable doubt so he can get Will off because he likes Will, but just doesn’t want him after him. I think even if he gets acquitted, Will’s association with the FBI would be at an end and considering the secrets that has gotten out about Will now, discredited. That means as Hannibal may think, Will is free but defanged. I think it will be like that other “serial killer working under the nose of law enforcement show: “Dexter”, which I have compared “Hannibal” to before. Will will be Sgt. Doakes except Will knows, not just suspects, but nonetheless can’t convince anyone that the good Dr. Lector is a serial killer. Jack could be just Captain LaGuerta, Sgt. Doakes and everyone else that came very close to discovering or did discover what Dexter was. :-) But not for that long, just not necessarily by the end of this season.
Jack can’t be consumed – well not all of him anyway – he’s in SotL ;D
I didn’t think it was bad (these characters played by these actors having creepy conversations with this dialogue does not a ‘bad’ hour of TV make), but I agree it felt like a piece-mover much more than the two previous eps.
I almost thought they’d get through the whole hour without a good grotesque, but then came the “Hanging Judge.” Which was a fine sight gag, I must say.
Disagree. This episode was worth it for Chilton’s testimony alone (which was brilliant in that it was as spot-on about Chilton and Hannibal both (in different ways) as it was off-base on Will) was worth the price of admission; this show is the God-King-Emperor of dramatic irony.
I am a little worried with where they’re going with whoever killed the judge/bailiff, as if it’s Hannibal it’s hard to imagine him getting away with it, and if it’s somebody else it’s awfully convenient, but these writers haven’t let me down yet so I’ll reserve judgment.
Chilton’s testimony was a thing of beauty.
I’ve forgotten the actor’s name but he is the same guy who plays the prosecutor on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”. He kills it as Chilton! I never would’ve guessed by his rather bland role on L&O:SVU. Just shows it is the character that can make a actor seem great or mediocre. His Chilton was virtually identical to the version of Chilton on “Silence of the Lambs” (another actor whom I have forgotten name of). That could be either a bad or good thing but it is something one could expect. :-) He captured Chilton’s overweening arrogance perfectly!
Chilton is played by Raul Esparza. The movie Chilton was Anthony Heald.
The first time I can remember actually laughing during an episode of “Hannibal” – and I don’t mean laughing uncomfortably. Will’s attorney had several funny lines. I liked the episode and enjoy the occasional change up.
Thought it was a great episode.
But yes, I am still trying to decide who the killer is. I’m assuming its Hannibal but the whole bullet-to-the-heart is tripping me up.
Don’t copycat killers usually (by cinematic standards) mess up one element of the crime? I can see Hannibal deliberately messing up to keep suspicion off himself. I can also see Hannibal talking one of his patients into doing the killings (and giving him that one wrong element), although I’d think we’d have been shown said patient by now.
Was the judge’s brain missing? If so, it’s got to be Hannibal. I wouldn’t eat those _cesos_ he’s offering if I were you… :D
I think the brain was on one side of the scale.
My money is on our old friend Dr. Gideon being the new copy-cat. He’s the only person I can think of that makes any sense at all.
Gideon is dead
JACOB-
No he isn’t. He’s going to reappear this season.
That was my thought, too, but while Gideon is probably alive, wouldn’t he be in custody?
I don’t see any plausible way he could be doing this. Remember that this killer also had time to befriend the baliff and get access to the murder weapon. Gideon would have to have escaped custody multiple times.
Well I also didn’t see any plausible way he was alive, so there’s that!
If you thought the episode was primarily about Will’s trial, it’s you, dear critic, not Hannibal that has missed the point.
This episode was about the tangled relationships of the main cast, and it did it so well. Plain and simple.
Agreed. The narrow psychological focus usually works to the show’s advantage, but here it just made the whole thing absurd. A federal judge being baroquely murdered during the trial of an alleged serial killer would likely cause a panic, heightened security, a media frenzy, and a new investigation not involving the people attached to the current trial (this goes for the ear they were sent too). Cynthia Nixon especially acted like this is just something that happens sometimes, ho hum, fix it Jack. Great creepy visuals as always, but the episode ended up on the wrong side of silly.
I have confidence in Bryan Fuller that he’s gonna make another great season. I remember Sepinwall also had problems with the 3rd ep of season 1, so we shouldn’t be concerned.
I enjoyed it, but the trial was far-fetched. The delivery of the ear would be more than sufficient to derail the courtroom proceedings for some time, and I suspect it would have caused an immediate mistrial. But I can forgive this show just about anything.
It wasn’t even far-fetched, it was wacky. Lounds’ testimony was heresay, which should be inadmissible. The judge dismissing (out of hand) the evidence of a second killer should be grounds for a mistrial.
It is correct that Lounds’ testimony was hearsay and should never have been allowed in. In addition, the prosecution’s objection that Hannibal’s testimony was hearsay because it was an opinion was way off base. Hearsay is an out-of-court statement offered in court in prove the truth of the matter asserted in the statement. Hannibal was testifying about his medical opinion and should have been considered an expert witness (even though neither attorney asked the necessary questions to qualify him as an expert). Experts (such as doctors, mechanics, carpenters, accountants, etc.) when qualified as an expert witness give opinions all the time — in fact, that is why they are called as witnesses, to try to help the court understand an issue. Hannibal should have been allowed to testify and his testimony should have been considered.
I think that is precisely why Hannibal (as I believe it was) killed the judge. It was a tableau. The judge was not only blind, but mindless and heartless, hence the removal of the brain and heart and their placement on the scales of justice. And as Sepinwall noted about the judge’s appearance of bored apathy, I think that was also a point to that. It wasn’t the actor who was playing it poorly but that was the demeanor of the judge that actor was meant to play. He was supposed to be something of an incompetant, hence the bad rulings. The “Copycat” made him pay.
Agreed, I was touting this show to my friends this week and was disappointed with the thought that this might be the episode where someone would give it its only chance.
Not that Hannibal is ever realistic, but the trial didn’t make any sense. And it was dull. The grotesqueries were less beautiful and more gratuitous.
And where was the cooking? I love the cooking.
Any chance the killer being Dr. Bloom?
Hell no. Though that would certainly give Dhavernas more to do.
No way. Contradicts the novels. Also, we saw in Will’s reenactment that the bailiff’s killer lifted his body up and dropped it on the stag horns. That requires a big, strong and almost certainly male killer.
While the trial scenes did come across as being more of a functional necessity than something that the show was truly interested in, I disagree that the episode itself was substandard. It struck me as an experimental take on what could easily have been an episode of Law & Order, and I thought that it mostly worked. I don’t need this show to return to the courtroom, but I don’t begrudge the time it spent there.
And the scenes that took place outside the courtroom were typically strong. Even if they largely reaffirmed what we already knew about those relationships rather than presenting new information, I found the conversations that Will had with both Hannibal and Alana to be particularly riveting. I found the dialogue to be quite poetic, and the quiet focus that each of the actors exhibited provided a strong element of tension and unspoken longing.
And sure, the judge’s murder defies conventional logic, but it’s certainly no more ridiculous than the freaking totem pole of bodies from last season. At this point, when it comes to what I want from an episode of Hannibal, “realism” doesn’t make the list. It’s well-established at this point that the characters are basically living in a waking nightmare, so I’m willing to accept a significant dose of “dream logic” when it comes to Hannibal’s murders. Not the best episode of the show, but certainly entertaining enough.
I do agree with Alan about Freddie Lounds. Though it’s no fault of Lara Jean Chorostecki, I’ve never liked that character (granted, I hardly think that we’re supposed to). While her appearance here made a certain degree of sense within the context of the story (her ties to Abagail Hobbs and her opinion of Will Graham making her a reasonable witness for the prosecution to call) it felt largely superfluous – especially given how quickly her testimony was dispensed with. I’m certain that she’ll return at some point later this season, but I hope that they won’t force the issue.
I’m willing to suspend disbelief but within reason. If anything is possible on Hannibal (and there was a lot of unrealistic stuff to swallow here) then there are no stakes to this game they’re playing. Hannibal is capable of anything, which makes him superpowered, and it gets silly. And that takes the whole series down a notch for me.
I found the episode to be quite interesting. Hannibal manipulating everything like puppets on a string. Does he want Will free or is he just playing a game.
Spot on review Alan. I thought the season’s first two episodes were fantastic, but I never got sucked in to this one. I’m confident it’s just an aberration though.
Please see Brian Fuller’s “walk-through” at AV Club’s site. He admits that this episode is not his best, but necessary to revelations in episode 5, which he expects to knock us out.
I appreciated that walkthrough but HOW could Fuller or even Alan call this episode entirely perfunctory when it included that scene of Hannibal asking if the killer’s love would go to waste? He was SO vulnerable, it almost felt like Mads’ face was going to fall off. Being able to sort the story to that point where we see part of Hannibal’s core from where he can make impulsive, emotional utterances (if not decisions, if he is not the killer, which it seems heavily implied he is not), is quite the achievement. The episode also allowed for quite a lot of commentary on the Hannibal of existing canon – that Hannibal in the future has sort of become his version of Will Graham, that he’s attracted to Will because he sees him as this version of himself that has not been traumatized (and perhaps has been traumatizing him in hopes to make him more a reflection. What self-love!)
ALSO that red suit with the flower tie was out of control.
The opening headline of this review is nice. Hannibal will forever be Will’s friend. Hannibal has a curiosity about Will as being someone of pure empathy, while Hannibal has no empathy. Hannibal is attracted to that which he does not understand.
Love your work Alan, but a small error — “disinterested” means without a rooting interest in a debate, or in other words, unbiased; “uninterested” means without showing much interest in a topic, or in other words, bored.
This is one of the two best shows on TV right now.
I also happen to think, without wanting to trivialize or belittle the job Alan is doing each week by providing commentary and insight into each episode, that this is a show that needs to be examined on a season-by-season basis. It’s so heavily serialized and there is so much stuff going on, that I think it’s best viewed as one story per season.
That also doesn’t mean I’m not enjoying the show from episode to episode, because I really am. “I think I got your mail…”
I feel similarly about the episode, it had functional merit but lacked the psychological depth and beauty I have come to expect from the series. Peter Medak, the director for this episode and episode 104, is obviously very talented, but I would argue his talents may be misplaced in this series. One of the attributes that gives Hannibal that ‘je ne sais quoi’ is the way it is often more art than just entertainment.
This greatest hits killer is Mason Verger for sure