Review: ‘Hannibal ‘ – ‘Naka-Choko’

“I've never felt as alive as I did when I was killing him.” -Will
One of two things is happening between Hannibal and Will Graham right now: either Hannibal is succeeding in turning Will into a cannibal killer just like him, or Will is succeeding in tricking Hannibal into thinking that's what he's become.
My money would be on the latter, if only because it would be a vastly bigger deviation from the source material than if Chilton turns out to be dead, or the change in characterization of Margot Verger. But it's a credit to what Bryan Fuller, Hugh Dancy and company are doing with the character that I'm at least willing to consider the possibility.
Watching “Naka-Choko” felt a bit like attending a performance by a great magician. Even if you go in knowing it's fake, and determined to find the truth behind the illusions, you're damned if you can actually identify how the trick works. If Will is running a long con on Dr. Lecter – which was implied in the ice fishing conversation with Jack a couple of episodes ago – then he's covering his tracks brilliantly, for both Hannibal and us. It's entirely possible that once he had custody of Freddie Lounds, for instance, he laid out the actual plan for her, and she agreed to play along, but the mutilation and display of Randall's corpse at the museum seems the kind of thing that would be harder for Will to get out from under, legally. (It's also among the show's creepiest murder tableaux so far, and also strange to see Will inserting himself into a crime scene in which he played some kind of role.) And given Dr. Lecter's superhuman powers of smell and taste, how is he convincing him that he's brought human meat as this week's protein?
Again, I imagine there will be explanations for everything – note that we still haven't seen a non-dream depiction of how Randall died, for instance – but it's exciting to at least imagine the possibility that this isn't a feint, but Will getting sucked too deeply into Hannibal's worldview. It's an episode about the merging of their two psyches. Will imagines himself in bed with Alana while she's in bed with Hannibal, and when Freddie spots Will lurking in the barn, it's presented in a very similar way to Beverly Katz spotting Lecter in his dungeon. And, of course, their faces blend together in the final shot. I think Will Graham is still probably a hero, but both he and the show want us to feel otherwise.
Some other thoughts:
* After hearing talk of Margot's brother Mason for several episodes, he finally appears in the form of Michael Pitt, all but unrecognizable from his days on “Boardwalk Empire” as Jimmy Darmody. It's a strange performance, and a strange look, that fits right in with the epic weirdness of this show. But as with so much of the Verger family story, I feel it's being presented in a very fragmented fashion, like Fuller expects us to understand more about Mason and Margot – why, for instance, Mason is training his pigs to eat live humans – than he's told us so far.
* Hannibal Lecter owns and knows how to operate a theremin, because of course he does.
* Fuller has said that Katharine Isabelle, who plays Margot, was the runner-up to play Jaye on his “Wonderfalls” – a role that instead went to Caroline Dhavernas, who now plays Alana Bloom. It's a minor piece of “Hannibal” trivia, until you get to the sequence that cuts between the actual Jaye sleeping with Dr. Lecter while the would-be Jaye is having sex with Will Graham. Given Margot's proclivity for parts that Will does not possess, Will's interest in Alana and Hannibal's asexual affect, it seems as if Alana is the only one of the four who's genuinely excited to be with her partner that night.
* The hazy editing style of that sex sequence – similar to what we saw with the introduction of Margot a few weeks back – is not my favorite of the show's many stylistic devices, in that it winds up calling attention to itself in a way a lot of the show's other visual tricks do not, in part because it doesn't feel illuminating of anything about the characters or the world.
* Hannibal mentions a sister, in the past tense. Has this come up before and I've forgotten, or is it a mystery to be dealt with down the road?
* Another reference to lambs, this time in the context of lamb farming, as Fuller keeps teasing the idea of one day getting to “Silence of the Lambs,” even as that book is the one part of the Lecter canon he doesn't have access to.
What did everybody else think?
I sit there listening to the wonderful classic music and listening to the wonderful dialogue and I am completely engrossed.
I know a lot of it is pretentious bullshit a lot of the time (LOL) but it really is an in depth study of how people like Hannibal justify their existence.
Great stuff, brilliantly acted and edited and scored and directed and produced and all round applause to the cast and crew.
Bravo!
Yeah, this episode tried to toe the line with that pretentiousness and it definitely crossed that line in the sex scene. I still enjoyed the episode a lot, but like Alan said, boy did the editing of that scene draw attention to itself.
Since Margot is a lesbian, anybody know why she slept with Will? I will not mention it specifically here, but based on the previews for next week, they give away what could be the reason, but I’m kind of hoping that there’s more to it than that. And if the reason is what I think it is, why did she pick Will and not some random guy?
“…anybody know why she slept with Will?”
She told Hannibal she doesn’t get a legacy, and he suggested that she might create one. She seems to be going for a male heir to her family’s fortune.
@Build a Better Fan
Yeah that was what I thought, but I was more asking if anyone knew/had any theories on why she chose Will for the father or if he was just the first person she thought of or something.
in addition to the more utilitarian comments/reasons, Margot & Will share an understanding that they can’t expose to the people in their lives (save, perhaps for Dr. Lecter, but he hardly counts as a person, right?). So it could also be about her reaching for a human connection, and human sexuality is more complicated than “having the right parts.”
Hannibal’s sister is a major driving factor in “Hannibal Rising,” Thomas Harris’ fourth book with the character, which is a prequel to the stories on screen.
As I recall, she also receives some pretty significant mentions in the book “Hannibal.” I never really liked the backstory personally. It plays too pat as a “This is why he’s that way” explanation.
The problem with that is his sister died durng WW2 and this show is set in present so Hannibal and his sister couldn’t have lived during WW2, so Fuller has to come up with different backstory for Hannibal.
Jacob – do we know in the show where Hannibal was born? Or how old he is? I was thinking about this exact thing when he mentioned his sister. Maybe they place those events in the Bosnian Civil War (92-95)? Without getting into specifics, if you want to locate a more contemporary European setting for that would work, so many tragic crimes happened during that time.
Given that the show is set in the present, Hannibal is born in 1960s just like Mads Mikkelsen.
The show has never mentioned Hannibal’s sister before (named Misha). But she was mentioned in the books and actually is a character in “Hannibal Rising”. The pigs are definitely a reference to the book “Hannibal” as well
In ‘Hannibal Rising’ you find out he had a younger sister named Misha who died.
I refuse to even consider the possibility that Lecter has corrupted Will into turning into a THING like him. That would make all that he went through to clear himself pointless. I think the writer is right: this has to be a plan Will hatched to make Lecter think he has succeeded in corrupting him. Otherwise the whole show is for naught.
Agreed. I think it’s a plan too. otherwise I’m going to be really disappointed, especially because of everything Will did and said up until this episode.
I think this is Will’s plan, but it is a dangerous one that he knows put him at real risk of ethical annihilation. Even the way he uttered, “This is MY design,” sounded a bit too defiant to me, with so much emphasis on my.
Apart from how deeply he is deceiving Lecter, he cannot deceive himself, and his fears bleed through to the audience. Will’s admissions of enjoying killing ring true, and remember he almost shot the surrendering murderer from 2 episodes ago, I don’t think he could actually have been counting on Hannibal to intervene as he did.
Lecter offers the possibility of being as a God among men, and Will is too real a character to me to be immune to such temptation (even though I, too, hope he ultimately succeeds).
I’m thinking Jack is in on it and has given Will his blessing to do things like he and Hannibal did with Randall (and just blame it all on Hannibal later). I mean he and Will basically had the conversation during the ice fishing scene it wouldn’t be far fetched to think they really fleshed out the idea in Jack’s office later.
I’m thinking Jack is in on it and has given Will his blessing to do things like he and Hannibal did with Randall (and just blame it all on Hannibal later). I mean he and Will basically had the conversation during the ice fishing scene it wouldn’t be far fetched to think they really fleshed out the idea in Jack’s office later.
Considering all the “network” constraints that the show is under, it is a grotesquely beautiful series and the best show on television (IMO…and I am a huge GOT fan). It’s shot like Wes Anderson has an evil twin. It’s styled like Karl Lagerfeld nightmare. It’s scored like Trent Reznor on lithium.
Jason: I don’t watch quite enough movies to get all your similes but you write amazingly well. Are you a writer in real life?
Contemplating the origin of the meat Will presented Hannibal, I’m inclined to think it was Randall. After all, Freddie found Randall’s lower jaw in the deep freeze.
i draw the same conclusion too. but when Hannibal used his inhuman sense of taste . he said it tasted “frightened” just like what freddie’s emotion when Will chased and supposedly killed her. Unlike randall who seems to be calm knowing what would happen to his “becoming” with Will as the artist err his killer. but who knows? maybe i’m just a blabbering stupid. lol
Ah yes, I nearly started yelling at the sister reference. If this keeps with book canon Mischa in Hannibal Rising, I wouldnt think Hannibal would take kindly to “protecting one’s sister” as he had tried to do so as a child.
And I can’t help but draw parallels between Will and clarice later on in her plotline.
But! At the end of Hannibal, even Clarice couldn’t resist and presumably left the good side for a life with Lecter. We can’t assume that he isn’t capable of doing this (again).
But! At the end of Hannibal, even Clarice couldn’t resist and presumably left the good side for a life with Lecter. We can’t assume that he isn’t capable of doing this (again).
But! At the end of Hannibal Rising, even Clarice couldn’t resist and left the good side for a life with Lecter. We can’t assume that he isn’t capable of doing this (again). Hannibal’s most dangerous skill is not that he is a killer. It is his ability to manipulate you into thinking up is down, right is wrong, so much so that you question who you are at your very core. I’m interested to see where this leads us.
(Although, I’m still rooting for this being Will’s long con.)
But! At the end of Hannibal Rising, even Clarice couldn’t resist and left the good side for a life with Lecter. We can’t assume that he isn’t capable of doing this (again). Hannibal’s most dangerous skill is not that he is a killer. It is his ability to manipulate you into thinking up is down, right is wrong, so much so that you question who you are at your very core. I’m interested to see where this leads us.
(Although, I’m still rooting for this being Will’s long con.)
I think Hannibal believes it’s human meat because it is – it’s just not Freddie. My theory: Will’s talked Freddie into hiding, while he brings parts of Randall [from his freezer in the shed] to Hannibal as some kind of offering of solidarity. Maybe he figures, he’s already eaten the food Hannibal made for him – if he catches Hannibal, maybe eating more is justified. I thought it was an interesting parallel to Hannibal bringing food to Will and Alana. Hannibal seemed to be making such a show to Will that what he was feeding him was actually a pig (by including the head) instead of trying to disguise ‘long pig’ as veal or something.
I thought the line was “lounds” pig , not long pig. i thought at that point they were both acknowledging exactly who it was. Which would have to be established clearly in order for Will to use having hidden Freddy away (which we’re assuming he convinced her to do and did)
No, it was definitely “long pig”.
i just googled “long pig” and it means human flesh disguised to look like pig (taste like pig?)! makes total sense. you learn something new every day! thanks conatonc for making me think about it and look it up!
‘Long pig’ is what cannibalistic Polynesians called man meat. We are the long pigs. Cuz we’re protein just like pigs (which was a limited and valuable meat source), but just longer in body shape. It shouldn’t have anything to do w/ ‘disguised’ as pig meat…
salticid – i am sure you are right, i probably over-read it when i googled. Yes of course it makes sense – we’re longer!
“You slice the ginger” had to be the funniest line of the season.
It reminded me so much of the scene in Breaking Bad between Gus and Walter White, in Gus’s house, where Gus asks Walter to slice the garlic, and then hands him the knife. Two adversaries under the same roof, breaking bread together. A nice callback.
@Athabasca
Are you saying that you think the callback was intentional?
Ginger = Lounds
Get it?
Sorry, I had to spell it out for those who didn’t get it.
Hmmm…maybe an homage is better, and with the punning on Lounds’ name, that’s a bonus.
I know this is going to make me look stupid, but I still don’t get it. Do ginger and lounds mean the same thing? I looked up the definition of lounds, but didn’t find one.
Lounds has very red hair. Red-haired persons are called gingers, as in “kick-a-ginger day”.
Oh I get it now, not sure why I didn’t before. Sorry, stupid moment on my part.
I straight-up cackled at that line. This show is playing me like a theremin to bring out the worst (screw that, best) of my dark and twisted sense of humor.
Hannibal’s sister was eaten by very hungry Russian soldiers as a child in Hannibal Rising. This event is what set Hannibal the Cannibal into play.
One of the russian soldier ( i think he’s called Grutas ) said that Hannibal also ate his sister .
Um, SPOILER?
It does seem the show is deviating off the script. I was also puzzled by the scene where Hannibal looks into the wine glass and then is sitting in a chair in his murder outfit. In which house was he sitting. I also thought this would be the episode where Hannibal had Mason Verger slice his face off at their first meeting. I guess that comes later.
Hannibal was sitting in Freddie’s house.
A hotel room, we haven’t seen her actual home.
anyhoo..Hannibal was waiting for Freddie.
Do we know that was Freddie’s place? I assumed it was Mason Verger’s bedroom.
I remember seeing Freddie in that room before. I’m assuming that is her place…
I never comment on musical selections, but the Adagietto by Mahler during the dinner scene, although beautiful on the surface, was really inappropriate. As a movement, it is intended to evoke strong feeling and deep passions, and in this scene, there was anything but. Unless the intended result was a profound absence of passion or feeling?
Perhaps Barber’s Agnus Dei would have been a better choice since the scene, and the music, both imply sacrifice.
Don t know where they are going with this and what s up with the burning wheelchair from Red Dragon I dont see how Hannibal can be conned given his superhuman five senses Yes it is revealed that Hannibal has perfect pitch so i am sure the other senses follow suit and of course his IQ is probably immeasurable by standard tests No Jack Crawford and fate are the unforeseen JOKER cards for Hannibal that trump his hand .
Someone above gave the theory that the meat they were eating was human, it just wasn’t Freddie, but Randall. I’m inclined to agree.
Misha also plays a part in the HANNIBAL novel. The back story is presented there (with RISING expanding on it). She’s part of Hannibal’s fascination with Clarice.
Technically, I think they do have access to the “silence of the lambs” story, they just may not have access to the character of Clarice.
If I recall, Fuller has said before, in interviews, that he has a seven season plan – of which silence is included. He’s also that he would love to have clarice if mgm will play ball, but they have contingency plans in case not.
If they can figure out how to move forward without chilton, they can without clarice as well.
P.S. Even though a seven season plan sounds incredibly ambitious considering the ratings -apparently with the way the show is funded through multiple international companies- NBC itself barely has any money at stake so they might actually renew it. But fuller’s also said that even if NBC doesn’t renew, he’s quite confident it will get picked up by either cable or online. Fingers crossed.
Plus, this show is apparently fairly popular internationally so it does have that going for it.
They don’t have access to any of the characters introduced in Silence.
“The reason you caught me Will” Lector says in Red Dragon, “Is that we are alike. Smell yourself”
So yes, I do think (and would suspect) that Will is having an elaborate scheme to catch Lector. But I don’t think the body parts consumed over dinner were that of Randall’s corpse. The body was brought back to Lector intact. If anyone had Randall’s remains it would be Lector. Perhaps it was Lector who also displayed Randall and not Will, although Will knew about it. As for fooling Lector into thinking it was human flesh (Freddies) listen to the dialog. Will fooled Lector into thinking it was human flesh.
Since Will dismembered Randall and displayed him in the museum, it would seem that he had pieces of him in his freezer. Like his jaw.
I thought it was FANTASTIC.
No doubt Will saved part of Randall for Hannibal to eat . . .
Michael Pitt was so good I felt giddy!
TO Athabasca I admire your musical sophistication but I would not know whether your feeding me a line or not so i will assume you know what your talking about I grew up a 60s/70s British Rock fan with Dylan Fogerty and the Doors thrown in but in my Middle Age I have added Opera and my favorite being Don Giovanni I wonder Would Hannibal like Mark Bolan or Bryan Ferry ?
Wow…you got me there. You mean to listen to, or to eat? Sorry, had to ask:)
Because Bryan Ferry is more sophisticated in general than Bolan (who might have aged well, had he not died so young) I would pick Ferry. Just not overly sentimental Ferry, more the ironic and distant one. Perhaps from the Roxy Music era?
Cheers!
The series definitely pushes credibility and strains the Sus of Dis I mean How many creative demented serial killers can you have in one area even if they did go to Georgetown ? Yet I look at this being in the same vein as Lynch and Cocteau and maybe Bergman film making and literary wise it is Kafkaesque Maybe that is one of the hallmarks of the Thomas Harris series a merging of European flair and Americana
This is my interpretation, but it seemed clear to me that part of what Hannibal does seems to be creating his own serial killers from damaged people he meets in therapy. Like Randall, and Margot, and presumably Mason (whom he tries to entice into therapy), and, most importantly, Will Graham. It’s this urge that Will is using to trap Hannibal. They’ve even mentioned it a few times, that many of the killers are connected to Hannibal in some way. If I remember correctly, this was also alluded to in Silence of the Lambs — Hannibal remembers Jamie Gumb as a patient. And that’s one reason Clarice is sent to “consult” him. Jack Crawford knows (at that point) that Hannibal has been “collecting” killers for years.
And someone mentioned this before in another comment section, but the FBI conservatively estimates that there are between 35 and 50 serial killers active in the US at any time. Others would place the number even higher, perhaps as much as 100.
So when you put that number together with Hannibal’s mental health “practice,” it makes it a little easier to suspend your disbelief.
I hate to take away from another superb episode, but the way the Mason scenes were cut, it leads me to further believe the stories about the difficulty of working with Michael Pitt. When he was show on screen with another character it was a wide shot, mostly, and then when he was speaking it was mostly just him in frame. It could have been the editing that meant it was supposed to be that jarring for the character but it lent truth to the stories for me.
Great episode.
Agreed on the sex scene. It was a bit too distracting for it’s own sake.
Although it was hinted at in this ep, during her session with Lecter, I sadly caught the previews, which confirmed my hunch on what motivated Margot to well, go against her proclivities.
So anyone wondering about that, just watch that scene again.
I really do believe Will is playing Lecter while at the same time realizing that they are indeed more alike than he realized, but that’s not going to stop him.
Whether Will is becoming the monster or not, his motivation is going to be he can’t forgive Hannibal killing Abigail Hobbs.
Don’t forget Bev. That’s what inspired Will to take out a hit on Hannibal.
Another “don’t forget”: Hannibal is sleeping with Alana. So little has been shown or said about Will’s feelings about this (except for last night’s fantasy threesome, but there was no rage apparent in that). At some point Will will have to explode. Hannibal knew how Will felt about Alana—that’s precisely why he’s doing it.
Hannibal was flirting with Alana even before he knew that.
As soon as Hannibal and Alana hooked up any thought of Will and Alana now makes me want to throw up, eww.
Just gross and disgusting.
Yeah I’m actually pretty convinced that Freddie is in on it now that I think about it.. Will probably just told her to disappear and the meat he gave hannibal was probably some of the leftover meat from the guy will killed last week – which fuller made sure we specifically saw when Freddie went into the barn..
Besides it would be weird to go down the other path considering we’ve literally just done the will in prison storyline
Which still means WILL ATE PEOPLE
This means Will mutilated a human corpse and then served it to a cannibal for dinner too. Whether its all part of some wacked-out last ditch plan or a sign Will has gone overboard, he’s crossed a huge line for me. I’m a little surprised people seem to have no problem with this, because it means Will isn’t morally all that much better than the people he’s trying to catch.
I agree but there’s a pretty big difference between killing a psychopath that wanted to kill you and Freddie lounge. Even if it is to bait hannibal that makes will a pretty irredeemable character in my view.
They’ve lost me. I thought it was a snoozer that was a puzzle I’d lost interest in. I’ll watch it a time or two more before giving up.
Yeah, it is better to watch criminal minds or the following if you are looking for something more pulpy and less complex.
You can have girls screaming and the protagonists simply ripping off of literature and cutting and pasting it so that they make all killers the same. Quick and easy to follow.
It always amazes me that Hannibal cooks a ton of food whether human or animal and yet only a tiny bit gets put on the plate ! Lol. What a waste!
How did Hannibal Cook that whole pig?
Oh well.
I won’t post a link from elsewhere, but I saw an interview with Bryan Fuller where he was pretty explicitly saying Freddie was dead. He could be full of it, of course, but I was surprised he’d comment at all.
Couple things, First off I think this is easily the best show on television. I noticed a few comments repeated and wanted to raise a few more questions. A lot of you are saying Will is tricking Hannibal and didn’t actually kill Freddy. My first question is why would he have to put her threw that when Hannibal wasn’t even there? The only thing I can think of is did he want Her to Call Jack like she did with genuine fear so it would show Hannibal legitimacy for the kill? Couldn’t He have just told her the plan and said ok scream into the phone? And the animal guy Will killed. He brought the entire body to Hannibal In tact. Will doesn’t have medical knowledge plus if he is trying to trick Hannibal there no way he would have the stomach to (a) set the animal guy in such an artistic way(like Hannibal) and (b) Filet human flesh so well. Did you see how perfect those cuts were that he presented to Hannibal? I think Hannibal did the art piece of the animal guy and it was Will who encouraged him to do so displaying more proof that Hannibal is the Chesapeake killer. Now Hannibal said the meat tasted scared. So if Will didn’t kill Freddy and get the meat from her, plus I don’t think the animal guy was scared whos freaking meat is it!? lol I Love this show!
Man, @BILL, what a fantastic summary of why I love this show! I love when you say “My first question is…” followed by a hefty paragraph with like a dozen question marks. I think that’s exactly the effect the creators of this uniquely artful tv series wants to produce!
I’ve got to get this out somewhere, why did this episode seem to disappoint people so much?
I’ve seen people online swear off it because they made a lesbian sleep with a man or made it look like Will has gone to the darkside.
The lesbian having sex with a man comments are confusing to me, people keep referencing TV Trope comments like they are bible verses, just because TV Tropes says something about a dramatic mechanism doesn’t mean that it is invalid in every case, or even that it is true.
I saw a reviewer say that shows will go to any lengths to make a lesbian character jump on some mans junk, in which programmes? Am I watching the wrong ones?
Sometimes gay people do sleep with members of the opposite sex, it might be a cliché but that doesn’t make it invalid as a dramatic concept.
As for making Will a mini Hannibal, or some kind of protégé, then I am just speechless that anyone who has watched from the beginning can claim that with any confidence, I don’t entirely trust any TV show makers but Bryan Fuller and his colleagues have earned the benefit of the doubt.
I know what I think, and I know what the general consensus is but do we think they don’t have a few surprises up their sleeves?
Will and Jack are playing Hannibal, and Will has gone very deep undercover, but I’ve seen people wonder how Hannibal can be fooled that easily.
Do we know that he is fooled? Do we not think he might have some suspicions that he is being played?
Either way he will have a plan in place or if he has genuinely fooled his rage will be amazing to see.
Just so many fairweather fans, one, to them, dodgy episode and they are bailing out.
Ok rant over.
My thoughts-
– Michael Pitt’s Verger looks like he came straight out of Thomas Dolby’s “She Blinded Me (With Science)” video.
– Will did not kill Freddie Lounds. I’m not sure exactly what happened (hopefully she’s in on it now), but he did not kill her. There’s really no coming back from that if he did.
– Further to the bullet above, Will is going deep under to catch Hannibal; I believe he is still in control, but I also believe he’s on the edge. Being so close to Hannibal as he’s been, thinking like him and acting like him, it is having an affect on him emotionally and psychologically. From the books, we know he was sick for a long time after he caught Hannibal, couldn’t be around anyone, etc., and it took quite a long time to get well, due in large part to his wife Molly and her son. Initially I thought they were hitting on that at the end of last season when he had his affliction (I forgot what it was) and Hannibal got in his head and tricked everyone into thinking he was the killer, but now I think the true damage from which he’ll need to heal is still ahead of him.
– Further further to the bullet above, it makes me wonder how close they are going to stick to the origins, and when (if) they will introduce Molly. It also makes me wonder if this season is going to end on that battle royale between Jack and Hannibal, or if it’ll push out til next season, and, likewise, if Hannibal is captured as a result of that scene, if he goes on the run, or if there is some whole other twist waiting for us.
Can’t wait to see how these last three episodes play out…
Alan, in the novel and the movie ‘Hannibal’ it’s explained why is Mason training pigs to eat live humans. You said you haven’t read the book or saw the movie, so maybe you should before the end of this season, except you want to be completely in the dark and not get spoiled.
In the book´s caracter descriptio, Hannibal does have a sister – Mischa.
“Lecter’s pathology is explored in greater detail in Hannibal and Hannibal Rising, which explain that he was traumatized as a child in Lithuania in 1944 when he witnessed the murder and cannibalism of his beloved younger sister, Mischa, by Lithuanian Hilfswillige. One of the Hilfswillige members claimed that Lecter unwittingly ate his sister as well.”
This is a quote from wikipedia. And it continues like this:
“The novel chronicles Lecter’s early life, from birth into an aristocratic family in Lithuania in 1933, to being orphaned, along with his beloved sister Mischa, in 1944 when a German Stuka bomber attacks a Soviet tank in front of their forest hideaway. Shortly thereafter, Lecter and Mischa are captured by a band of Nazi collaborators, who murder and cannibalize Mischa before her brother’s eyes; Lecter later learns that the collaborators also fed him Mischa’s remains. Irreparably traumatized, Lecter escapes from the deserters and takes up residence in an orphanage, where he is bullied by the other children and abused by the dean. He is adopted by his uncle Robert and his Japanese wife, Lady Murasaki. After his uncle dies, Lecter forms a close, pseudo-romantic relationship with his step-aunt; during this time he also shows great intellectual aptitude, entering medical school at a young age. Despite his seemingly comfortable life, Lecter is consumed by a savage obsession with avenging Mischa’s death. He kills for the first time as a teenager, beheading a racist fishmonger who insulted Murasaki. He then methodically tracks down, tortures, and murders each of the men who had killed his sister, in the process forsaking his relationship with Murasaki and seemingly losing all traces of his humanity. The novel ends with Lecter being accepted into the Johns Hopkins Medical Center.”
Greetongs from Portugal,
Silvia
Like the show and can’t believe something like this is on NBC but I do have a question about it’s pacing and music. I find myself getting kinda sleepy in almost every episode. It’s almost as if the show’s use of music, and measured dialogue is a sort of hypnosis. Dark show to use as a sleep aid, and I actually started to only watch it under caffeine’s influence. Does anybody else wish they’d have one or two scenes where things would break out of the (for lack of a better term) “cast a spell” mode?
Besides the issues Alan identified with the sex scene, what about the dinner scene with the three of them and the clunkily awkward “boundaries” bit — throwing a bone to the slash fiction crowd?
@Athabasca
About the use of Mahler’s Adagietto (fr. Symhony No. 5)–there’s a precedent: a cheaply-made, independent film (saw it on Hulu few years ago, sadly can’t remember title) whose plot was where a woman killed, cooked, and ate her male lover; not only did the male meal boyfriend consent to it—it was his plan. And all while the Adagietto played…
It feels like at some point, regarding the death scenes and graphic violence, NBC just threw up their collective hands and said “Ok, whatever. Just do whatever you want” lol. Love it. The next 3 episodes should be epic, everything is set up for it.
Why is it acceptable to discuss the books and their characters in such a way that isn’t acceptable in Game of Thrones? What happened to commenting rule #2? Wouldn’t a wiki-quote that ends with explaining the end of a book be considered something “vaguely spoiler-y?”
Please excuse the placement of the previous post, it was not directed at LOX4444 and it should have been it’s own topic.
I was thinking about that when I was reading the recap. It doesn’t bother me personally because I’ve read 2 of the books and seen all of the films, but I feel bad for the small percentage of Hannibal fans who don’t know how the story played out in it’s previous incarnations. I guess the answer to your question is the vast majority of Game of Thrones fans haven’t read the books, while the vast majority of Hannibal fans have seen the films. I get what you’re saying though, where is the line?
If the series is planning a demise in the future for Hannibal I think I know what it is Hannibal will escape and continue his career incognito and he will still pursue academic interests. His intellectual curiosity and culinary palate will lead to a tentative relationship with Sherman Klump. He has plans for Sherman to be his pieces de resistance but first he will submit to a dinner with the Klumps and expire from sensory overload
An answer perhaps to the following question — And given Dr. Lecter’s superhuman powers of smell and taste, how is he convincing him that he’s brought human meat as this week’s protein?
Freddie Lounds discovered a body part in Will Graham’s freezer (I suspect part of Randell’s remains). This could be what Will is using (human flesh/meat) to provide to Hannibal for dinner. This would also explain Hannibal’s comment about the meat’s flavor being impacted by fear (heightened adrenaline) perhaps because priory to Randell’s attack on Will Randall may have experienced fear or similar type emotion.
Mischa is talked about in the book Hannibal Rising. It was a ham fisted attempt to explain some of Hannibal’s proclivities as in the book we are told his sister, whom he loved deeply, was murdered and he was forced to eat some of her. It was very poor, no attempt should have been made to so blandly explain Hannibal. Hopefully the show will avoid that trap.