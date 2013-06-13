Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Releves’

A review of tonight’s “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as all the oxygen makes me look pretty…
“This disassociative personality state you say he goes into – whose personality is it?” -Jack
Bryan Fuller has named each episode this season after a different course in the meal, and in the note he sent to critics accompanying this episode and next week’s finale (about which I’ll say nothing, save that it’s excellent), Fuller wrote that, “The penultimate episode ‘Releves,’ also known as the Piece de resistance or ‘Main Course,’ lives up to its place on the menu as a showpiece. The various ingredients and plot threads highlighted over the season-long arcs are brought to a boil with tantalizing reveals and dramatic confessions, all served on a delectable plate.”
That is, indeed, an excellent way to describe what goes on over the course of this hour. It’s a very tricky thing Fuller has had to accomplish here: make Hannibal Lecter into a believable supervillain without making Jack, Will, Alana and the rest of the BAU look like super idiots. Obviously, we know much more than the good guys do, but it’s important that we be continually reminded what Dr. Lecter looks like from their perspective: a brilliant, compassionate therapist with a reserved manner, and also a genius in the kitchen. Given that viewpoint, and given what a good job Lecter has done of covering his own tracks – and, here, beginning to create fake ones pointing to Will – then it seems perfectly believable that no one would catch on. When Will brings up his Unified Copycat Theory, what does Jack do? He brings it to Dr. Lecter, of course, just as Will does later.
At one point in this episode, Freddie notes that her book still has some plot holes, and while there are at times things about “Hannibal” that you just have to squint and look around – chief among them Freddie’s continued presence, given Jack’s ability to have her charged with obstruction – I’m really impressed with how the arc of the season has come together. Fuller and company took their time to lay out the Will/Hannibal “friendship”(*), the future of Abigail Hobbs (here told the chilling words “I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you in this life” from Dr. Lecter), the complex and uneasy work relationship between Will and Jack,(**) etc., and all that groundwork is paying off hugely here at the end.
(*) What’s so great about the writing and performance of Lecter is that on some level he actually could think of Will as his friend, even as he’s been manipulating him and is now setting him up to take the fall for his crimes.
(**) And also between Will and the rest of the BAU team, who finally get to express some frustration at having to conduct investigations based on Will’s voodoo-seeming brand of intuition.
I’ll have a lot more to say after the finale – and should be posting a Bryan Fuller interview at some point next week (possibly some before the finale, and some after, depending on how the conversation goes) – but everything’s coming together beautifully so far.
What did everybody else think?
Jack sees Freddie’s worth in being able to talk to people and get information through…unofficial means. Sure it aggravates him when it blows up in his face, but his track record with Will and Miriam shows he’ll keep Freddie around as long as he can get info from (like the extent of Will’s involvement with Abigal).
Plus, she’s a convient character for the writers, since she can drop exposition about almost anything and you can assume she paid off a cop on the scene or stole classified files or something.
10/10 for me. The last 10 minutes were pure suspense. So jealous you’ve already seen the finale
I really liked Crawford and the BAU guys working things out but at Jack should have figured out Will would take Abigal back to Minnesota. And Will’s falling apart is always nice but I felt like they spent too much of the episode setting up the finale.
I am disappointed that Fuller has written Alana Bloom better. As a doctor who is close to will she should also be concerned about Will and notice that he is suffering and maybe have had him seek a second opinion on the mental illness opinion of Lecter. Her verbal approval of Dr. Lecter early on hamstrung the character being just a dotting love interest at best to the detriment of her character development. There should be some one on Will’s side to demonstrate to us how he has even survived this long given the severity of his condition.
* has not written
* who is close to Will
@Tausif I think all the characters have lost shading & depth since the pilot, but here and there been added back – but not so much Alana. They have increasingly marginalized her as a love interest/ I think she’s the only principle character whose home life we’ve seen nothing of. We have seen her cooking with Hannibal, which was my favorite recent scene involving her – but even that was probably more to advance some story or character point related to Hannibal. Dr Du, with far less screen time feels like a more complete portrait. I’d rather not have to lump Alana in with Abigail and Freddie who make up, for me, uncompelling verging on boring presences.
AND I would prefer not to ‘compare’ the women on the show to each other. But it feels clear that some characters are distinct and their own entities, and others are tropes – unfortunately on Hannibal most of the latter are the women.
I’m not sure that I completely agree that it is the women who are becoming tropes. The two men on the BAU team have almost no personality, whereas the one woman does. Her relationship with Will has been one of the few interesting things about that team to me, and something I wished they’d explored or will explore more.
I said there were some flush characters and some tropes – I would agree that the BAU men are trope characters. However, their function is quite different from the women that I feel have no personality – they’re funny, they get great lines and at worst are innocuos. Whereas Abigail and Freddie annoy me. I’d like seeing Beverly migrate away from being just a quipster, too – that scene with Will in the house in “Buffet Froid” was my favorite from her.
WOW. What an exciting, nerve-wracking, beautifully executed episode of television. I cannot wait for the finale. This show is EXCELLENT. Right up there with Breaking Bad for me now, as the best show on TV. It amazes me that such a brilliant piece of art is on network television.
OK i am new to the show…so who is the bad guy?..the black guy?
Lol. I can’t tell if this is a real question, but if it is, the answer is no, Laurence Fishburne isn’t the bad guy. The psychiatrist, also known as Hannibal, is the “bad guy.” He is I’m guessing you haven’t seen Silence of the Lambs or any of the other Hannibal series, so I’ll explain a little further. Will Graham is a “special agent to the FBI” and has been helping them catch murderers, specifically serial killers. Hannibal is a serial killer and is also a cannibal. Up until this episode, no one has suspected this. Now that Will is starting to connect some dots, Hannibal is using his position as Will’s psychiatrist to frame Will for all of the murders that Hannibal has committed. Since Will basically told Hannibal everything he was going to do, Hannibal was able to preempt anything before Will does it. Also, Will has some sort of disease that causes hallucinations. Feeling that something was wrong, Hannibal and Will went to an old doctor friend of Hannibal’s to get an EKG.Hannibal and the doctor discovered the illness, but Hannibal convinced the doctor to not tell Will that he has this disease. Hannibal has since killed that doctor (and that is one of the murders he is framing Will for).
Grubi, the fact that this poster’s screenname is “BLCKSRGUILTY” is a pretty clear indicator that he or she is a troll.
Didn’t read the name.
Cleary Grubi you are right that the antagonist is Hannibal Lecter.
However, I am not sure that Jack Crawford isn’t necessarily a bad guy. He really hasn’t displayed any compassion for Will. In the begin he was clearly using Will as a tool to solve murders and then bullying Will to believe that his physical constitution is all in the mind. Jack has been selfish almost this entire series. He may not be the Big bad but I am not sure he is good at all for Will.
I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed tonight’s ep! I cannot select ONE performance because everyone is SO good. I particularly liked the scene between Hannibal and Dr. du Maurier. Along with 2 strong performances, the set design and lighting is breathtaking in that scene. And Mikkelsen’s facial expressions during his conversations with Laurence Fishburne deserve an Emmy all on their own. I can’t believe there’s one 1 ep left!
When Dr. du Maurier she was lucky that her attack her ate his tongue that is a reference to “Silence of the Lambs” movie and book.
When Dr. du Maurier tells Hannibal that she told Jack Crawford a 1/2 truth about being saved because her attacker swallowed his own tongue, are we supposed to know what this means?
I interpreted the who exchange as meaning the Hannibal somehow saved her from her patient and she omitted Hannibal’s role in the events.
How is this a reference to Silence of the Lambs (movie and book). Can anyone clarify? Was Hannibal the attacker? Did he eat someone’s tongue? Or what?
They haven’t clarified any of that as of yet. She told Hannibal later that she didn’t tell Jack how exactly that happened or who was involved, so we’re supposed to infer that Hannibal caused it to happen.
In Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal talks a fellow inmate at the psychiatric institution into killing himself by swallowing his own tongue, as punishment for being crass with Clarice Starling.
Thanks A.S. So are we supposed to infer that Hannibal pulled the same trick on the patient who attacked Dr. du Maurier? How the heack did he onvince an inmate to swallow his own tongue? Is that even possible? Also, is Dr. du Maurier a character in the books? What was her relationship to Hannibal there? Was there reference to her being attacked in the books?
Does anyone know why the doctor friend of Hannibal’s (who is dead now) agreed to not tell Will that he has an illness that is causing his hallucinations?
Hannibal talked him into keeping Will in the dark in order to treat and study a man who mistakenly believes he’s slipping into psychosis, which apparently isn’t something one has a prime opportunity to do. I got the impression Lecter implied he could control the situation, and therefore nothing bad would happen, and his opportunistic friend thought this wasn’t such a bad idea. Until Lecter killed him.
I could be wrong though. It was a very weird episode and I might have missed something there.
Joel you are right
The only thing I perceived differently is that Hannibal also persuaded the other doctor that they would be in the endeavor to study Will together. However, when the doctor agreed to partake is such an unethical task I guess Hannibal thought it was rude and killed him. I guess in his warped mind he was protecting a friend while at the same time preserving his own plans for Will.
The doctor had second thoughts and was looking to tell Will. Hence, he had to go….
I’m a tad bit frustrated that Will has literally been hospitalized now and no one is capable of discovering his actual illness. I realize he has been keeping much of his disorder secret, but his situation upon entering the hospital was quite dire. Wouldn’t someone think to look beyond “it’s a fever” to see what might be causing the fever, and when blood tests and whatever other fluids come up negative, give the guy an MRI? Will’s continued illness seems awfully convenient for the writers at this point.
That said, these last three episodes have been excellent. Some convoluted points here and there, but just excellent TV overall.
When Hannibal had him see the other doctor they both found out it was encephalitis (inflamation of the brain). I like you think it is odd that the hospital hasn’t run their own tests. The hospital could just be not as good as the other medical professionals in Will’s life. Although I wonder why Doctor Bloom hasn’t been as aggressive in seeking treatment for Will. She has said she would maintain her distance and does trust Hannibal but being a doctor and to see such a dear friend fall apart like that I would think she could do a bit more.
Yeah, it’s possible that if Will were recovering and tests returned negative results, they might shake their heads and move on. But a fever is symptomatic of other things (many of which are deadly or potentially contagious) and a fever in and of itself can be deadly or cause brain damage. I just find it hard to believe they’d be casual about it, but it doesn’t ruin the episode or the show for me.
I admit they’re getting good mileage out of Will’s condition and his delusions, although I’d hate to see that become a narrative crutch.
I’m hoping Will’s hospitalization plays into him finding out about his encephalitis in the finale next week. Otherwise, yeah, that struck me as odd. I know we saw Hannibal is hovering over Will’s bedside and probably directing what he knows/doesn’t know to some degree, but Will still theoretically has a medical doctor who’d talk to him alone at some point. Unless that doctor is /also/ under Hannibal’s sway, which’d be a bit much.
I feel the same but everything else is so good, I’m suppressing my irritation. Also, Will mentioned checking himself out of the hospital, so maybe this interrupted/delayed testing?
As Crawford points out when he talks to Lecter, they ARE running tests. Encephalitis is harder to diagnose than TV makes it appear, and it’s commonly misdiagnosed as mental illness even among people who were previously pretty stable and normal.
Given that everyone knows Graham is a little ‘off’ and stressed out, that only Lecter knows the extent of his symptoms (which both men have been hiding from everyone else), and that Graham has a recent MRI showing nothing abnormal in his medical records (thanks to Dr. Pezhead), they have no reason to look for encephalitis, and one very good reason to dismiss it as an unlikely possibility.
Mads Mikkelsen owns this episode. His expressions (or the lack of it) are so spot on. Bravo!
I absolutely agree and I feel he has been owning the series.
The big question I have been wondering is how do you take on a role like this? What do you think of yourself after you have performed this role for a while? How do you access some part of yourself to be in connection with such a barbaric character?
I really would like to hear how Mikkelsen approaches the role and how it has affected him and if it has changed his thoughts about himself, people and/or life.
His acting is amazing. He’s doing so much with just his facial expressions and body language, let alone his timing and delivery. He’s made the choice not to play on any of the double entendres in the script, but read them all straight. Great work. He really deserves an Emmy nomination.
@Jerry – my favorite was the moment when Jack is leaving Lecter’s office and Lecter tells Jack, “I’m so sorry”, there’s a tight shot of Lecter and his facial expression is a combination of sorrow, compassion, and regret. Then the moment he hears the door close indicating Jack has left the room, his expression changes COMPLETELY (like flipping a switch) back to his real self.
Oaktown Girl–I TOTALLY agree–it was absolutely GENIUS how he was able to do that–I had to rewind/rewatch several times because I couldn’t BELIEVE what I was seeing. This episode has been in/on my mind all day–creeping me out that people are ACTUALLY capable of BEING this way!!
I’m just glad there will be a second season
I love this show, but I have a feeling in my gut that they’re going to pull a HOMELAND and subject Will to Electro-Shock Therapy, erasing his memory just as he figures out Hannibal’s true nature. Why not? Hugh Dancy is married to Claire Danes, so it makes sense to keep EST in the family.
I really hope this show doesn’t go off the rails next season, but it’s going to be awfully hard to sustain this beyond two seasons. I’m not sure how well the show will work once Hannibal is (inevitably) behind bars. Enjoying the hell out of it in the meantime though!!
Excellent show. now NBC needs to rerun the whole thing during these lean TV summer months so more people will get to experience it, and then move it out of that Thursday night spot so it has a chance for better ratings next season.
Man what a great episode and what a great season. I thought the first 2-3 episodes were enjoyable TV but the formula was bordering too close to a standard procedural show but some point after that the show made a leap into greatness and really hasn’t let go.
The acting performances are truly incredible.
I think it’s time to start putting this show in the company of the other top tier TV shows (breaking bad, mad men, etc)
I really want to see how the finale plays out because they have really brought the situation to a boiling point where Will and Hannibal can’t go on in each others lifes.
Where do they go in season 2? Really curious to see how they keep this up.
Yep, this show just surpassed the Americans as my favorite new show this year, and just in general, it has now become one of the best shows on television. Just incredible how they brought everything together in this episode.
Can anybody who has read the book(s) tell me if this show follows along pretty closely with them? I’m just curious.
It’s pretty faithful to the characterizations, but not so much to the narrative.
@Clennon – OK, thanks. Follow up question if I may: do you find the televised version sufficiently entertaining in its own right, or does your brain keep going back to the books for comparisons?
I agree with Clennon- at this point it’s pretty far from the actual story progression outlined in Red Dragon.
I saw the show first before reading the books, so maybe that makes a difference, but to me the show manages to be both wildly different and a perfect complement to the books. (The two I’ve read, anyway: Red Dragon and Silence of the Lambs.)
It’s fun to pick out book- or movie-to-show Easter eggs like dialogue or repurposed plotlines, but it’s not jarring to see major differences to come up.
I watched Silence of the Lambs for the first time recently and the thing that struck me most, weirdly, was how much better Jack Crawford is written and acted in Hannibal. He’s much more complex and interesting, and closer to how he’s written in Harris’s novels.
@A.S. – thanks for answering.
It is my understanding that these events take place before “Red Dragon” but I think it’s cool how they have integrated parts of the narrative from both RD and SotL. I love how they have written Jack as so u can understand why Will is so hesitant to come back and help him in RD…loooove this show!
Yes, this show has been framed as a prequel to Red Dragon, but it seems clear that they’re really kind of creating their own canon. I don’t think it’s going to sync up perfectly with Red Dragon.
Once again, excellent episode. Mads M. performance was amazing. He’s a master of the minimalist school of acting which is a perfect way to put his own stamp on this character. Can’t wait for the finale and for the second season. I agree that NBC should play this season again over the summer so others can catch up and get hooked.
Love this show! It really was a pleasant surprise. I thought that it would be cringe-worthy like The Following but I watched it because of Alan’s glowing review. I agree with others that Mikkelsen’s acting is stellar and he has an exquisite sense of timing. As a therapist myself I find his portrayal very believable. The scene with Abigail was amazing. I have to admit that sometimes Will’s expressions seem overly repetitive and his character doesn’t draw me in as much but it is an intriguing premise. Can’t wait for the finale!