Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Takiawase’

A review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as you're harshing my buzz…
After last week's mostly unsuccessful attempt at dressing up in courtroom drama clothes, “Hannibal” gets back to what it does best with “Takiawase,” an episode full of freaky imagery, gripping mind games and overwhelming emotion.
On a purely episodic level, it gives us one of our stranger Killer of the Week stories to date, with the usually-macabre Amanda Plummer as a woman turning her victims into human beehives to take away their pain. That's bizarre stuff, and a picture I won't soon forget, even as she had twisted altruistic motives for doing it to these men. Unlike some of our other serial murderers, she's not interested in running or fighting when the FBI catches up to her; she just wants them to understand what she's been doing, in the same way that James Gray(*) was so glad that Dr. Lecter understood his reasons for constructing the human eye.
(*) Roland Umber, James Gray… are we going to find out that all of the victims not only had attractive skin, but color-based last names?
Plummer is trying to take the pain away from her victims, and a desire to be free of pain also motivates Bella Crawford to try overdosing on morphine so she won't keep suffering from her cancer. I was glad to see Bella return, not only because Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres are the rare couple whose real-life chemistry absolutely translates to the screen when they act together, but because Bella brings out a side of Dr. Lecter that we don't often see. When he is with Will, or Jack, or the handful of patients we've observed him with, he is always motivated by his own agenda more than a genuine desire to help any of these people.(**) With Bella, though, there is a level of affection that we've seen he also has for Will, only without most of the Lecter-hunting baggage that Will brings to the relationship. Certainly, there is value to Lecter to be treating the wife of a powerful FBI agent like Jack Crawford, but mostly he just seems to like Bella. And when she reveals her suicide plan to him, he seems torn not between what's right and what is useful to him as a serial killer, but between letting Bella have the death she wants and fulfilling various ethical responsibilities (and also letting Jack get the goodbye she was about to deny him). Lecter usually moves through this universe like a god, but here he is so at a loss that he actually leaves the decision up to a fateful toss of the coin, in the process evoking other supervillains like Two-Face and Anton Chigurh.
(**) This week, in Alan Wants a Web Series: “The Cannibal Doctor Is In,” a kind of quickie spin on “In Treatment” where we watch Hannibal work with some of the less glamorous patients in his practice, and get to see whether he's actually helping them or just manipulating them for his own amusement.
With his trial on hold indefinitely – and shouldn't a bigger public deal be made about a judge being murdered and displayed in his courtroom in such a baroque fashion? – Will goes back to using the psychological tools at his disposal to free himself and stop Lecter. Recruiting Dr. Chilton to his side seems an iffy proposition, given how unpredictable Chilton's vanity makes him, but Will already has a strong and smart ally in Beverly Katz – though it appears he is about to lose said ally. I'm torn on Katz and Lecter's encounter in his basement of doom. On the one hand, it's a creepy and chilling sequence and a nice cliffhanger, even if we know from both the flashforward and the larger pop cultural legend of Hannibal Lecter that he isn't going to die or be arrested at this point. On the other, for the most part Bryan Fuller and company have done a really impressive job of showing how Lecter can get over on the FBI without Jack, Dr. Bloom and company having to look so stupid that they require immediate transfer to the cast of “The Following.” Katz going into Lecter's dungeon alone – and without so much as a call or a text to Jack or someone else to let them know where she is and what she's doing – is a poor decision and will inevitably prolong Lecter's freedom and Will's incarceration in the process. It's mitigated somewhat by her thinking Lecter will be at the hospital for a long time, but still, consider this:
Will Graham has just told you that Hannibal Lecter is the Chesapeake Ripper, who for years evaded capture by your brilliant, focused and vengeful boss, and that Lecter is eating the organs of his victims. You then break into Lecter's home to confirm this theory, and do so. At this point, you know that Lecter is a very sick, very smart, very powerful individual who has outwitted the FBI at every turn. Do you really go into his dungeon alone? And do you do it without sending any kind of message to anyone in the FBI about what you have discovered, just in case he does to you what he did to poor Miriam Lass?
Still, the episode to that point was awfully good, and this show's track record on reinventing the many tired tropes associated with Hannibal gives me some hope that whatever happens next week will at least be more inventive than that climax.
What did everybody else think?
Your qualms about Katz not seeking immediate back-up is justified, but I believe she was so caught up with her recent (and shocking decision) that forethought briefly slipped her mind as it does in real life when people are met with extraordinary situations. Overall, another good episode of Hannibal. My favorite on-going series as of late.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Katz left behind some sort of bread crumbs before she went to Lector’s, because she already had suspicion. Maybe we just haven’t seen that revealed yet.
Keep in mind that she is doing something very illegal, and that Jack had already made it very clear that he wants no knowledge about her dealings with Will Graham.
Yeah, I really think it was her fear that Jack would react in a supremely negative way that prevented her from calling the FBI or telling them where she was going in advance. For example, it’s not outside the realm of possibility IMO that Jack would say that she had allowed Will Graham, who right now is considered to be an extremely intelligent psychopath, to manipulate her into thinking that Hannibal Lecter (who he has already tried to accuse) was some mass serial killer. If such manipulation was suspected, it’s highly likely that she could have lost her job and possibly been accused of a crime without any sort of hard evidence to back up claims that a right-now-viewed-as-crazy Will had already asserted.
I think we’ve already seen the bread crumbs–at least one of them, at least, in the bullet that went through Lecter’s dining room floor. The prediction of our Hannibal-watching group is that that little bit of evidence will be the eventual catalyst for the season-opening scene.
Yeah, I think it will play a part as well, though it’s worth mentioning that that definitely isn’t a bread crumb Beverly intentionally set down, as opposed to the original bread crumbs, which Hansel and Gretel put down on purpose, haha.
When this masterpiece gets cancelled in going to cry. So so good. I hope someone steps up. I can’t believe this is in NBC.
I can live with the bad decision because she is not entirely sure. Yeah it was a bit lazy. But it is all forgiven if only to see the real Hannibal in action
So much for Katz. What the HELL was she thinking?!
I am hope-hope-hoping they contrive to keep her alive, and I’ll even forgive it being a massive cheat. I’m really liking both the character and the actress now that she’s getting more to do this year.
That said, when those lights came on and Hannibal popped up in the reflection, it was the best kind of horror. I screamed aloud. Love this show.
Same for me, SMREYNO, but I’d also put up with any handwaving they might use to explain Abigail not being dead.
I think she was thinking that she could lose her job by going to Jack without any hard evidence after she had visited Will a number of times. If she accused Hannibal just like Will had without anything to back it up, a logical reaction would be to say that she had let Will (who right now is considered to be a highly intelligent psychopath) manipulate her into thinking that and that she should be let go, because her sound judgment, extremely necessary for her job, has been compromised.
I loved everything up until the cliched cop goes off on their own and ends up dead and also is a non-white character.
She might not be dead. So far we haven’t seen a body for any character Hannibal actually liked/respected (Lass, Abigail) and now we know he has a dungeon. There’s a reference in the books to his basement being horrifying, but its discovery doesn’t inflate his kill count, so maybe he just keeps them hostage or some other PERFECTLY REASONABLE EXPLANATION THAT KEEPS BEVERLY KATZ ON MY TV SCREEN.
We’ve gotten Miriam’s arm, that’s close to a body.
No to the racism crap, please. This character was going to die anyway, no mater the sex or race.
@MHJ
Beverly Katz is in the Red Dragon book, alive and well.
I don’t think Fuller is racist. Nor do I think this was explicit racism.
Fuller is free to deviate from the written stories. As he did by changing Dr. Bloom and Freddie Loundes to females from males. But since Fuller talks about sticking so close to canon as he does killing a character which shouldn’t be killed (according to canon) is something that should be discussed.
Since, minorities often portray secondary and tertiary characters (more so than main) in television and film they are often expendable and/or under developed. Thus, it’s predictable the minority character will die and cliched.
Why do people have to inject race into EVERYTHING? I never gave Katz’s race a second thought. I guess it’s because I’m not a racist. I suppose by your logic that Crawford, who has always been played by white actors, is a “secondary and tertiary character”, and is going to die soon because he is black. Except we know he isn’t. I feel bad for you having to look at every aspect of your world through race colored glasses.
Have to agree with Kansadan. Beverley’s race never crossed my mind while I was watching that scene. Plus this show has killed off plenty of white characters as well. Remember Abigail Hobbs? The truth is that it makes sense from a storytelling standpoint to kill Katz. This will surely raise Will’s ire and motivate him to take more drastic action when it comes to Hannibal Lecter.
Killing off a female character to give a male character motivation to take revenge is known as “fridging”, and annoys a lot of people. It is somewhat cliche.
I’m most annoyed by Hobbs’ death because if Will’s first case, which had a big effect on him, wound up as something of a failure, it won’t seem like he’d have much motivation to come out of retirement by the time of “Red Dragon”. Particularly considering how much misery he’s put through in this show.
You can call it whatever you want, but in this case I don’t think it’s cliche at all. Will’s desire for revenge comes from a place of friendship. Beverely was his friend, and I don’t think there were any romantic feelings present in their relationship. On top of that who really cares if it’s cliche? Should writers not be allowed to do a revenge storyline if it involves a male seeking justice for what happened to a woman? It’s okay to include the occasional cliche as long as you don’t traffic in them. Also when you say it “annoys a lot of people”, you mean just you right? I’ve hardly ever heard someone express distaste over a storyline like this.
I’m actually not objecting to “fridging” as a general matter. I can tolerate cliches. I gave a complaint about how one death will affect the future storyline, it remains to be seen if Fuller will try to do anything about that. I also liked Katz as a character and its unfortunate she won’t be around, but its okay to kill them off to (see “Game of Thrones”).
@JULIUS I know s/he was in the books but I was talking about the show.
Fridging is gross. It’s not a “cliche,” it’s a pervasive sexist trope. It’s more than “annoying” to tie a female characters’ worth entirely to a man, and that death is a “motivation” for a character is lazy and in my opinion, unrealistic, at least universally. The term came from a supervillian that killed the Kyle Rayner Green Lantern’s girlfriend – which I suspect explains the whole ‘heroic response to death’ that I do not think can possibly apply to every male character. And anyhow the issue predates comic books (it just happens this involved a fridge and even the PARTIAL drawing was horrifying), and what’s disturbing is the pattern of over and over again across many genres and mediums that the death (often horrific) of women is treated as acceptable, and as acceptable to spur action in a man. Meaning the MAN is the character worth having in the story and the women are expendable – this is what that kind of storytelling says is the truth over and over again.
I’m not convinced Beverly IS dead, and but if she is, what is cliche for me is that she makes the leap to infiltrate Hannibal’s house without much if apparently any consideration of anything, especially given that she was so adamant earlier in the episode that she was “not investigating Hannibal.” Which I really WANT to just be a pun because what she did was illegal and hence not investigative at all – but I would have preferred just a little it more development of Katz to understand that she was capable of the impulse. I mean, was her checking the stitches the FIRST scene of her by herself? The only scenes we ever get is her talking is to a man? I know this isn’t “Hannibal’s Third-Tier Characters” but the writers obviously like Beverly and/or the actress, and if she is going to play such a pivotal part (unless she doesn’t ‘reveal’ Hannibal at all cuz she’s stuck in the basement or worse) I wish they had given her a bit more dimension.
I actually thought this episode was quite remarkable regarding its women otherwise – I could not STAND Abigail last season and wonder if the actress took lessons in the interim. I’ve said before Will’s metaphors are a little to heavy for me but I liked that scene, seeing Abigail in his head like the wendigo was this surprising alternative, doing the very subtle job of showing Will’s “improvement” or at least the presence of hope/desire for justice/lightness/whatever. AND I liked the scenes with Bella finally- maybe in part because her advanced condition provided urgency, but really because they integrated her deal into the main plot. This is why I would not particularly find Beverly’s death to be a case of “fridging,” because it’s not extraneous to the story or really particularly relevant to her being a woman (other than the “time is a flat circle” of women going into serial killer’s basements in this universe), and because it doesn’t really provide motivation for WIll to get Hannibal – he was already trying to do that. And Hannibal doesn’t particularly kill anyone (but the rude).
As for the “not seeing race” comments, maybe we should all watch the second episode of “Review.”
Guys. Come on. This is a show in which lots of people die, of lots of different colors and genders. Beverly was the character that made the most sense, based on her characterization for an entire season, to work with Will, and to be willing to investigate a little further (Zeller doesn’t like him and Price just isn’t wired that intensely) to try and find the truth. The fact that she’s a woman or Asian is incidental; she’s a character who acted within her personality and got caught by the villain of the show. Now, sure, if this was the first episode, or if the show had only been killing women and minorities, there might be some grounds for complaint, but come on; at this point the only thing sexist or racist are the people who are complaining about it, and reducing a dimensional character to base elements; to hear some of the noise out there (not necessarily anyone specifically in this thread), it’s not ok to kill women or minorities in fiction ever… which is a lot more racist then letting them die in a show with a very high mortality rate to begin with.
Putting aside race/sexism for a moment, I think her actions were completely logical. It was her fear that Jack would react in a supremely negative way that prevented her from calling the FBI or telling them where she was going in advance. It’s not outside the realm of possibility IMO that Jack would say that she had allowed Will Graham, who right now is considered to be an extremely intelligent psychopath, to manipulate her into thinking that Hannibal Lecter (who he has already tried to accuse) was some mass serial killer. If such manipulation was suspected, it’s highly likely that she could have lost her job and possibly been accused of a crime without any sort of hard evidence to back up claims that a right-now-viewed-as-crazy Will had already asserted.
It’s true Jack basically said “I don’t wanna know,” but that was about consulting with Will on cases/investigating Will’s possible innocence. Breaking into Hannibal’s house is not “investigation,” and so I think many take issue with Beverly being unprofessional as it were, when we really only have exposure to her character as a technician/agent. I like the idea that she went on a tear because all the pieces fit, but I don’t necessarily think we knew enough of her as a person to feel it was an ‘organic’ versus ‘plot’ choice. I find it sad when characters die for plot and not their own decisions/failings/whoops (if they must die at all). Although Hannibal basically is the plot so (nearly) everyone is up for grabs.
I guess Beverly felt she was personally convinced that Hannibal was committing at least some of the murders that Will accused him of, and she wanted to be able to prove these accusations. I’m not sure how else she could have done it, considering how careful Hannibal is, than breaking into his place when she thought he’d be away for a good chunk of time and bringing evidence to Jack. She was investigating in an illegal manner, certainly, but if we’re talking about the highly intelligent, ruthless, efficient serial killer that Hannibal is, sooner is probably better than later when it comes to getting evidence, and she suspected he had recently killed the mural dude. That’s totally cool and reasonable people can disagree. Personally, I feel that it was an organic choice (though I’m sad to see the character go permanently if she is indeed gone) and, as far as I can tell, she died because of her own decision/failing to tell the FBI where she was going (even though I completely understand why she didn’t tell them, as elaborated on in my first comment).
OK, but you’re missing the point that for Beverly to find out Hannibal is who he is in that manner leaves them, legally, in the same position they were before. It leaves Will in the same position, or rather, puts Beverly in the same position as Will – knowing Hannibal is guilty but not being able to prove it. Which is why Will was asking her to INVESTIGATE – to find LEGAL physical proof – since he already knows he’s not guilty and Hannibal is. Sure it’d be a morale booster for Will to know someone else knows the truth and doesn’t just think ‘oh maybe Will’s not crazy,’ but that doesn’t get him out of jail. So it’s a bit offputting that Beverly would die in service of doing something that’s basically completely irrelevant.
This whole discussion is a week old now but for those of you that are annoyed or feel this plot element is racist/sexist whatever, Hettienne Park would like you to reconsider: [yellowbird66.wordpress.com]
And considering she’s the one out of a job, I think her opinion matters most.
@U: Sorry, for some reason, Hitfix didn’t notify me about your response. Beverly took evidence (a body part IIRC?) from Hannibal’s house, but she got curious about the wine falling below and, I guess, decided to go check out what was under there quickly, which, of course, ended up being her undoing. But she got evidence, even obtained illegally, to prove Will was right about Hannibal. At the very least, if she had gotten out of there alive, she would have convinced Jack, who seems like a bad person to have against you (see: the beginning scene of the season).
Liked the slight smile on Hannibal’s face as Will is eating human for breakfast.
Agent Katz is dead. He obviously got her which was symbolized by the shot into the ceiling-which is the floor of his living room of course. If she isn’t dead she in a deep coma at best, but I doubt very very much she is going to live though this. I don’t see him eating her though. I think he will fake it being another serial killer just like he has done recently. I don’t see him eating her though.
To give Agent Katz a break, she didn’t really believe Will that much but the hidden stitching in the sutures did intrigue her enough to break in-which she did without a warrant-because she knew she really had nothing. Everyone including herself thought the idea of Lecter being a killer was preposterous so she didn’t tell anyone what she was doing. She doesn’t “know” that Lecter is “very sick and very smart” like we do (well, very smart she does know). She doesn’t “know” what he did to Miriam Lass. She didn’t know it was a “dungeon” even though she listened to her training not to go into dark places without her gun and flashlight out. Of course she would’ve called for back up after she found something, but she wasn’t going to make a fool out of herself if she was just going after one of Will’s ideas to deflect blame from himself, so she goes in alone and it cost her her life (likely, but she probably will not be any better off than the poor arthritic guy with no eyes in any case). All she had to go on is Will’s thoughts and strange holes in a couple of corpses. She needed more without potentially making herself out to be a laughing stock or that Will had put one over on her.
I do think Lecter does get something out of “rescuing” Bella: The eternal gratitude of Jack. This makes the flash forward at the very beginning of the season premier even more jarring. As the episode unfolded I thought this is what is going to set of Jack, that he some how found out that Dr. Lecter had helped talk Bella into committing suicide-Death is a Cure-but right now he is feeling gratitude toward Lecter.
Oh, and I would think that getting a slap from a woman as big as Bella would hurt a lot even if severely weakened by cancer and her suicide attempt. My only satisfaction until the Jack-Hannibal throw-down.
I’m going to miss Katz. Intelligent and not at all bad to look at.
“…but the hidden stitching in the sutures…”
I watch this show for the striking visuals and the great acting, but I gave up taking anything seriously last year with the ridiculousness of the “angel” killing himself, the absurd totem pole by the shore of the West Virginia Inland Sea, the house full of dogs that don’t bark, etc., etc.
And now tonight where an autopsy was performed but nobody notices that a kidney was removed.
Anyway….still love 95% of the show.
He will definitely eat Beverley. How could he not? He would view her as meat rudely wandering into his home. I just don’t think he could resist. It’s a shame because I really liked her character – Beverly is much better and more interesting than the two sidekick snarky guys.
What a fantastic visually beautiful episode (and show). It’s hard to believe this is on network television. This has to be one of the best shows on television right now, by far. And it’s beind creepy!
Speaking of Miriam lass I was on the NBC press web site and saw an episode synopsis for an episode in acouple of weeks and all I can say is, OOH BOY some $#!t hits the fan and it hits it HARD.
I think he revived Bella because tending to her and grieving over her will distract Crawford. And as with Miriam Lass, Lecter seems to take some satisfaction in seeing Crawford suffer.
I have thought about this a lot, and the coin flip tells me that Bella meant so little to him as a human being that he literally left her life up to the toss of a coin. Sure, he liked her, as much as he *can* like someone, but he doesn’t have any human feelings, so the decision to save her life or not had to be made that way, rather than via any value judgement. I think that chilled me more than anything in that entire very chilling episode.
This show is getting so damn good. If NBC stupidly cancels it, I’m sure a cable network will pick it up.
Man, I hope Bev survives, but I’m not counting on it. Still, now we know Lecter has a dungeon, so maybe she’ll just get to hang out and be hostage gal-pals with one-armed Miriam Lass and one-eared Abigail Hobbs or something.
That said, I didn’t have a problem with her going in off the books. She was keeping up her end of the deal with Will, but she couldn’t have done it if she went through the proper channels; Jack or anyone else would have stopped her unlawful search of Lecter’s house. She had a gun, she justifiably believed he wasn’t there, and she certainly couldn’t have expected to get cornered in a pitch-black murder dungeon (more probably, she was expecting to find nothing interesting at all).
Maybe she found it so impossible that she didn’t believe Will, but decided to check out his house anyway. Although at least a text message to Jack would have been enough. Maybe she did send one.
To those hoping that Katz survives… stop fooling yourselves. She broke into Lecter’s house (Lecter would kill… HORRIBLY… somebody just for that alone) and found more than enough evidence there to put him in the State’s execution chamber multiple times.
There is NO WAY IN HELL he is going to let her live. He is going to kill and consume her, as surely as night follows day.
Alan, my take on this, for you a disappointing ending, is that Beverly didn’t want to be looked upon like they look at Will: like she was crazy for accusing Hannibal. What if she’s wrong? That’s why she didn’t tell anyone.
If this show doesn’t get recognized and nominated for any awards, I am seriously going to be pissed.
I still think Hannibal’s motives for keeping Crawford’s wife alive were selfish; it keeps Crawford’s focus away from his work. If she were to die he would eventually re-focus on the FBI which may lead him to Hannibal.
I enjoyed this episode and was surprised by the way Hannibal dealt with Bella’s suicide attempt. Preventing her death seemed odd but not if you consider that by doing that – he was controlling the situation and making sure the FBI agent’s wife did not mysteriously kill herself in his office. Thus diverting unwanted negative attention.
But I have to agree – the fact that Katz went to Lecter’s alone after hearing what Will had told her about him – that was too much for me to believe. Plus, I really enjoy that character and the fact that she is almost certainly going to die kind of ticks me off. It’s been very intriguing to have her act on Will’s behalf outside of his prison cell. And it makes sense that it’s Katz doing this because she has been far more serious minded than her fellow FBI CSI techs who generally provide some comic relief.
So Bella gets to live just a little longer and Katz will probably get to die. Not the Karmic balance I would have preferred.
Killing Katz is a departure from the books as far as I can tell since she’s in Red Dragon. But I also think this undermines Jack Crawford and makes him look very bad. He lost Miriam Lass and Katz, nearly Graham. But then by Red Dragon (if the show makes it that far) he’s going to send Graham back to Hannibal and Starling. After repeatedly lost agents to Hannibal.
I’ve said this before, but feel the need to champion this point again: This show, more than any other on TV, is absolute tops in musical scoring and SFX… It’s amazing use of surround and audio production is unlike I’ve heard from any TV show (cable or network).. If you’re not watching (listening) to Hannibal on a quality Home Theater 5.1 surround system, you are TOTALLY missing out on an element that drives its suspense and beauty
I don’t think Bella brings other side of Hannnibal, he was toying with her just like with everyone else. He could have warned Jack what’s she’s up to but didn’t, and he also flipped a coin whether to save her or not.
Riddle me this: why has no reviewer thought of including the fact that takiawase is a set of ingredients simmered separately and this reflects the episode structure?
Haha, well, I’m not a reviewer, but I DID mention it in the episode 2 review of this season: [www.hitfix.com] (my comment is the 2nd one from the bottom). Since then, I’ve been trying to figure out how each episode title and the part of the Japanese meal that it refers to work metaphorically with the contents of that episode. Here’s what I have so far:
Episode 1, Kaiseki: This is the name for entire dinner. I guess you could say the first episode sets up the entire season, so titling it the name of the entire way of preparing the food is appropriate.
Episode 2, Sakizuke: an appetizer, or a small taste for the season that’s to come. Notable because it’s similar to the French amuse-bouche, which was the title of S1E2.
Episode 3, Hassun: the second course, and, according to wikipedia, it sets the “seasonal theme”. This episode could be said to set the theme of the season, which is somehow getting Will out of his current predicament and preventing him from going to jail for the rest of his life or worse.
Episode 4, Takiawase: Fuller and co. actually skip a course if they’re going by the regular order of Kaiseki, skipping straight to the 4th dish, with the 3rd dish coming next week. Wiki says, “vegetables served with meat, fish or tofu; the ingredients are simmered separately”. I think this manifested itself in the way that Hannibal and Will never actually were in the same room/talked to each other in this episode. They are trying to outdo each other or perhaps they are just “simmering” separately.
Now I’m curious how episode 5 will show sashimi, haha. Perhaps, as horrible as this thought is, Beverly is thinnly sliced and consumed raw by Hannibal?
Hannibal does not really care for Bella. HE wants to decide who dies and who stays alive.
Katz is being held in Hannibal’s dungeon(??)
No, Katz is dead and will her body will probably be found next week.
But that doesn’t mean someone isn’t being held in the dungeon. Maybe Miriam Lass? Abigail?
Maybe. And if they are, maybe Katz is too. A girl can hope =)
Correct me if I’m wrong, but was Katz regularly deployed into the field? Does she help catch killers in the moment, or is she usually just on the forensics team?
I ask this because she made the same kind of mistake as Clarice Starling did going into Buffalo Bill’s basement (which I’m sure was nodded to in that final moment when Hannibal killed the lights). Her actions smack of naïveté, something an agent with a lack of field experience would do. And it’s interesting that her primary motivation for not telling anyone where she was going, even into Hannibal’s place to begin with, was likely out of fear of severe rebuke from Jack Crawford and fear for her job, something a more seasoned agent wouldn’t care about as much.
I also wonder what will happen now with Bella; it seems to me the line about her getting a DNR was important, and Hannibal has now violated that. Can/will she sue him? Try to have his license revoked? Will she put pressure on Jack to distance himself from Hannibal or terminate his service to the FBI? And if she does any of these things, will it cause Hannibal to see her as an enemy, causing him to react violently (and thus be the impetus for Jack’s fury in that fated fight sequence?)
We know Katz has weapons training because she’s FBI. Remember season 1 when she helped Will correct his stance in episode 2?
As I understand it, all FBI and DEA agents go through the full 20-week training program at Quantico, and you get a taste of that in Silence of the Lambs. All FBI and DEA agents get firearms training, and it’s likely all agents also go through training in hand-to-hand and entering a building in potentially dangerous situations. Quantico also has special training units for Forensics, Behaviorial Analysis, and Technical services. I’d assume Katz, Zeller, and Price spent most of their time in that training unit.
Katz, Zeller, and Price are all capable of assisting in the field with arrests, but it’s unlikely any of them are that experienced at it.
Hannibal wasn’t acting as a medical doctor, and he would never have been formally given the DNR anyway. However, his encouraging Bella to commit suicide is surely extremely unethical and would get him would lose him his licence at least, if not get some kind of attempted homicide charge. But Bella won’t spend her last months in court to prove it.
As for the Bella and Lecter thing, it’s even debatable whether he encouraged her to commit suicide. He didn’t come out and say “You should do it” or “Don’t do it”, he just mentioned that Socrates thought of death as a cure. Obviously this leans toward the “do it” side, but I think he could just say he was relaying a story related to death to a friend, if he really wanted to go that route.
Curiosity killed the Katz.
I had a slightly different take on Hannibal keeping Bella alive. I thought it was one of the choices of the coin flip that she should continue to suffer – befitting of Hannibal.
I’m surprised no one mentioned Chilton confronting Lecter, and then seeming to conspire with Lecter to keep Lecter’s involvement quiet. I was shocked by the scene, and wonder exactly what Chilton has in mind. May not last long though if Lecter is exposed.
“Saving lives is just as arousing as ending them”
Alan is a capable reviewer, but his reading of the coin flip is wrong. Hannibal is a psychopath. He is incapable of caring about anyone. Any sentiment he has towards anyone is only about how they affect him, make him feel powerful, or threaten him. We don’t know what the other option was on the coin flip. I wouldn’t assume letting Bella die peacefully, then calling Jack to come get her was necessarily the other option. Comparing Hannibal’s “level of affection” towards Bella with his affection for Will should have been your tip off–his manipulation and betrayal of Will was so extreme as to be mind-blowing. If that’s affection from Hannibal Lecter, I’d hate to see what he does to someone he doesn’t like… Beverly Katz may be finding out.
We don’t really know what ANY option was on the coin flip – or whether or not Hannibal even adhered to what was supposedly on the landing side. What was most compelling to me during that whole sequence, and through to the hospital scene, was how inscrutable Mads’ face was. We had absolutely no access to Hannibal’s motivations or emotions regarding any of it. Given the proclivity of the show to be wordy, and Hannibal’s own floweriness, we may receive a speech about it in the future, but for this episode to just let it all proceed without any interior or exterior access to his thoughts was, I thought, fearless and brilliant.
I totally agree to Laurent. Regarding his handling of Bella it is certainly wrong to assume that Lecter here is so at a loss that he actually leaves the decision up to a fateful toss of the coin. No, he manipulated Bella into suicide by having these talks with her about how death is a cure. He very subtly gave her the courage to do that and anticipated that she’d come to him. He needed to look good for Jack and even prepared a syringe with adrenaline for Bella. Seriously, he wouldn’t have such a syringe with adrenaline around for no reason.
We aren’t supposed to see Lecter as caring in the slightest. No, we are supposed to see him as the the cold blooded master mind manipulator that he is. Never ever underestimate him!
Because seriously a doctor, who has been using substances to help “psychically drive” Will and infect him with encephalitis, and who is also a serial killer, wouldn’t have an array of said substances around, plus others, including adrenaline? Plus it was probably naloxone. Of course he provided a philosophical/historical framework of justification – more than what she was looking for, since she came to him for a psychological one – but he’s actually not expert at “predicting” behavior, hence why Beverly surprises him in the house (and why also, in rewatching SotL, I realized he’s not much of a Will Graham since he can only provide info he already knows) – so I don’t think one can say he knew she’d try to OD in his office. In fact, a lot of the dialogue suggests he wanted her dying WITH Jack, probably hoping it would indefinitely traumatize him to distraction, whereas having her die in the office would put all kinds of heat on Hannibal. And YET, knowing that to be the case, he still flipped a coin – which I’m totally willing to allow was just baroque dramatizing for himself, but still, we don’t know. We know he likes manipulating people, but we should also know he does have emotions (as pointed out to me by commentary elsewhere, being affronted to kill the rude requires and acknowledgement of others and their behavior and that that is in a relationship with oneself) and that he can’t control everything.
Hannibal is, of course, a psychopath, but he also feels some human emotion for sure. Ultimately his pragmatic side won out with Will, hence the framing and induced seizures and all of that, but I think he means it when he repeatedly says he wants him and Will to be friends. A lot of his actions have suggested that he actually likes Will too. If he didn’t, he would have killed Will long ago. Or, after framing him, he wouldn’t still be visiting Will. He effectively won. There’s no need to contact Will ever again. But he actually likes Will (and has some human emotions, despite his love of murdering people), so he keeps coming back to him.
I think there’s a possibility that Beverly Katz is still alive – simply because she’s a character in Red Dragon. It depends on how far Bryan Fuller is willing to go outside of what’s canonical in the books.
I thought Katz’s decision was stupid (and one of the most annoying TV tropes), but man, that was a well-executed trope. I was genuinely scared when Hannibal turned the light off and dashed.
My interpretation of Hannibal’s actions with Bella were like any other of Hannibal’s actions – self-serving. If Hannibal had let Bella die in his presence, Jack would have an emotional reason to be out for him, and it wouldn’t take much to put him on Will’s side.
I also think Will knows exactly what he’s doing with Chilton. I think he’s counting on Chilton’s vanity.
I completely agree on Will. Will is, obviously, an extremely smart character and he is working several angles at once. He is also very capable of manipulation and, when he’s locked up, that’s basically the only weapon he has left. He is saying the things he is saying to other character for a purpose.
Was it just me or was the music extra creepy and awesome for this episode? Brian Reitzell is doing a killer job.
Well that is probably the last time I watch the “next time on Hannibal” previews. They give away a HUGE spoiler. And to anyone wondering, it doesn’t have anything to do with Katz.
Yeah, I agree. Usually I get suckered into watching the “next time on” stuff because I’m both too lazy to turn it off and because of my curiosity, but this one revealed WAY too much. It made me wonder if NBC put it together and it was outside of Fuller and co.’s hands because I doubt they would want to reveal that much ahead of time. At least now I know not to watch those things for Hannibal. Other shows are usually good about showing very small glimpses into the future.
Hmmm… maybe i misinterpreted it Alan, but when Katz went into the “dungeon of doom” she had not yet any inkling that Will was right in his suspicions. she only picked up a thing of meat (likely to test it in the lab), which could have been anything
No way – she knew exactly what she found in that freezer.
Great episode. Lecter is both so indifferent to death and so loving of inflicting misery that he knows Bella, alive or dead, works for him. I will be sorry to see Beverly go and do believe the more diverse the cast the better. I have probably missed the answer to this question ages ago, but what’s with the annoying forensic guy duo? Who are they, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern? So much smirking and near eye rolling.
Comic relief I suppose? This is a pretty dark, demanding show emotionally with a lot of elements of horror without the final payoff of the horror film (everyone dies or survivor girl kills the killer and/or gets away). I guess they try to switch up the mood a bit every now and then.
Yeah, I found Bev’s presumed death to be too much of a repeat of what happened to Miriam. It seemed a little lazy, as a plot point, and clunsily (as noted, Katz is not an idiot, thus it didn’t make sense she wasn’t more careful or didn’t overstay her visit, etc, given her suspicions that she is dealing with someone really dangerous) disposed the show of one of its most interesting female characters for seemingly not much reason at all, and so freaking early in the season too.
Beverly Katz is gone, but more to the point what did she see in Hannibal’s basement? The sounds coming from the victim indicates a female and I believe we will know her, as Hannibal is not known for keeping “pets”. With that said, who’s been given the honor to live only to be on the receiving end of Hannibal’s wrath? My first guess is Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier (Gillian Anderson). She knows Hannibal is dangerous and began warning people about him. With no one believing her, did she go to Hannibal’s home to kill him (bullet hole in the floor), but her plan back fired? Abigail Hobbs also comes to mind. Many believe Hannibal served up young Abigail to Du Maurier based on the veal conversation they had while eating last season, but it isn’t eched in stone that Abigail is dead.
WARNING & BE PREPARED: When we are allowed to see who Katz saw, it will be one of, if not the, most horrific sights we’ve seen to date.