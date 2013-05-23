Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Trou Normand’

A review of tonight’s “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as I criss-cross the state line of regret…
“Hannibal” has been see-sawing back and forth between Will and Hannibal as the most prominent character. We opened with several episodes focusing heavily on our likable but erratic profiler, and in recent weeks have spent a lot of time watching the good doctor at work in his guise as the Chesapeake Ripper, locked in supervillain combat with Tobias Budge, etc.
For a while, it seemed like “Trou Normand” was going to shift the balance back towards Will, as the early parts of the episode again focused on the psychological damage his “gift” is causing him, from losing time to scaring off Dr. Bloom. It’s Hugh Dancy’s best showcase in weeks, but Will’s search for the totem pole killer(*) and his emotional struggles ultimately proved less important to the big picture than the material involving Dr. Lecter and Abigail Hobbs.
(*) Played by Lance Henriksen, who spent three seasons playing haunted serial killer profiler Frank Black – one of the many spiritual descendants of Will Graham to pop up in the ’90s and ’00s – on FOX’s “Millennium.” A nice tip of the cap to the tradition, but also a bit of casting that worked even if you don’t know “Millennium,” because… c’mon. Lance Henriksen is the best.
A bunch of interesting things of note happen over the course of the Abigail story. First, we see evidence of mistrust between Jack and Will, on top of some suggestions in earlier episodes of how testy and manipulative that relationship can be. Second, Alana’s defense of Abigail – that she couldn’t be lying, because Hannibal “has no reason to lie about any of this” – is a reminder that while we all know who and what Dr. Lecter is, his friends at the FBI haven’t the first clue. Third, of course, we find out that Abigail was involved in her father’s work, even if it was reluctantly, and we see just how deep of an emotional attachment she and Hannibal have formed. And fourth, Will gets his first glimpse that Hannibal is something other than what he’s represented himself to be when Hannibal outright admits that he helped Abigail hide the body, but is too blinded by his desire to protect Abigail to push to where he needs to get. (When he eventually realizes Lecter’s secret, he is going to be beating himself up pretty badly over how many extra deaths took place because he didn’t report Hannibal to Jack right away.)
I think the shifting spotlight between Will and Lecter is a good thing for the series, as we’re getting a very strong sense of both men as things go along, even if Hannibal is the more famous one (whose name gets to be in the title). This was another excellent outing.
What did everybody else think?
Another very strong episode, but I wish we had spent a little more time on the totem pole killer. The family drama that led them to the killer was introduced in one scene of dry exposition and concluded in the next. It wouldn’t have worked at all if it hadn’t been for the irreplaceable Lance Henriksen.
Yeah, didn’t love how quickly and easily that was resolved. As much as I love seeing Henriksen on the show and getting to play against type, it felt like stunt casting to have him appear in one brief (albeit satisfying) scene.
Also, how does a retiree erect and plant a 15′ totem pole weighted down with at least seven corpses without heavy equipment or any extra help? A complex system of ropes and pulleys only get you so far, and there were no other trees or poles on that beach. It was grotesquely beautiful, but a real stretch.
It’s an excellent episode. Will is emerging more and more into demonstrating the abyss his mind swims in. Unfortunately, as a nearby resident of grafton West Virginia I’m sorry to say there are no beaches here lol but I wish there was. But without the totem.
If Hannibal sensed Will wasn’t going to play ball, I doubt he lets Will get the chance to tell Jack. And I hope they aged Lance Henriksen for that role. No way can he be that old.
Yeah that was pretty jarring to see him appear that old, I’m hoping that was more good makeup than actual signs of aging.
He’s 73. No makeup needed.
I saw him in person a year or so ago at a Comic Expo in our city, he is and does look that age. He’s still great though.
Where can I watch tonight’s episode trou normand? It did not air at its regular time because of the baseball game but really need to see it tonight????
My understanding is that episodes are available on iTunes. If your cable service is anything like mine, you should have NBC On Demand with the most recent episodes free to watch. It usually takes a day or two for a show to become available.
Thank you Jonas!!
I’ve watched missed episodes on NBC.com for free. I’m not sure what the restrictions are for viewing. The only downside is you can’t fast-forward through the ads, but they are shorter than regular network commercials.
It seemed like the Totem Pole killer was going to be the weak part of the episode, but the way the speech Hannibal made connecting the man who killed his son to the decision Will had to make regarding Abigail was beautiful and earned.
This was very much Will’s episode, and it sort of summed up the many parts that make him up. The damage the empathy does to him, his need to be a fatherly figure to Abigail, the interactions and almost dependence he has with Hannibal to hear things he can tell no one else. I truly think the show has made him more fascinating than Hannibal over the course of this show.
And the last two scenes with Abigail are simply chilling. Well done, once again. Fingers still crossed for a renewal.
Did you watch it on NBC?
Mads Mikkelson is hypnotic, but Dancy is becoming too sad-sack to bear. I hope this means we’ll be seeing more of the Title Character in future episodes, or else why bother? I loved that criss-cross throwaway line, too. Who is the head writer?
I appreciate that the writers didn’t give in to the urge to make him a quirky and therefore funny character like House or Elementary’s Sherlock. Both characters I like by the way. He’s tortured because of his “gift”, he’s a man with a soul and a conscience and slowly as he works on these cases it’s chipping away at his sanity and his soul. You’d be a “sad sack” as well. I think he’s a fascinating and well written character and I give the show runners credit for not pandering to the audience. Graham is a unique character on prime time network t.v, and if I ever get the sense that they ever give in to the urge to make him into a quirky run of the mill character to boost their ratings that’s when I’ll stop watching.
More than even the graphic crimes, I think the obvious emotional toll that these cases take on Will is what makes this a hard show to watch for a lot of people (and it’s hard to watch for me, but I also love what it’s doing). His pain is visceral and it makes it visceral for the audience. You’re not supposed to find these crimes “quirky” or exciting, even if they are often fascinating, and the treatment of Will makes sure that you don’t. I don’t know if that’s what a large number of people want to watch, but for me it’s what elevates this material from possibly turning into gore porn and being something special.
I’m loving the show, but honestly, Hannibal is perhaps the most likeable character on it (in any case, a close second or third) – and although he’s certainly highly-manipulative, calculating, and often cool – he also sometimes seems caring and even a bit empathetic – and he never strikes me as particularly scary.
Now, while I’m greatly enjoying the writing/portrayal of Lecter by Mikkelson – I’m wondering how they’ll going to swing the audience around if/when it’s time to reveal his secrets to Graham (and the FBI).
I’m more in love with this show than it is with me. Or, I sort of select out the best things – like said throwaway line – & pretend the whole thing is composed out of said moments. It is too much, IMO, for Will to be at level ten desperation every time we see him – who at this point wouldn’t at least be putting him on leave of absence from his duties? Or shouldn’t we have a better sense of desperation or something from Jack, to explain his carelessness (other than his history of that, re: Miriam)? I agree we’ve probably stayed around this long for Mikkelson only, but I used to like Will quite a bit when he was a round character …
I am of the opinion there is no Totem Pole killer, except in Will’s mind. I am unaware of an ocean that touches West Virginia and they didn’t try to hide the fact that no shoreline of a lake could be seen.
And also the ‘missing” time, the empty lecture room, etc.
Good point about the ocean, but it appears there are freshwater beaches in W. Virginia. Tygart Lake, for example. Did anyone ever suggest it was the ocean in the episode?
But yes, I, too, suspected that it was all in Will’s mind, but the scenes with the CSI crew seemed to contradict this.
I had to look up Grafton, WV because of that scene too. Felt much better seeing that enormous lake near by.
That would be an interesting twist but there was nothing to indicate that that was the case here. I think if Will were delusional to that degree we’d have been given a clue about it.
I kept looking for a shore on the opposite side of the “lake”. Not there and it was a far, far horizon. Also waves but no boats to create them.
Plus how little interest was displayed by Crawford and Lecter in what was a massive display of murder and mayhem.
Add the {full/empty) lecture room. The missing time and Crawford asking where were you, what happened etc. The weird interrogation of Henriksen (simple wrap-up, no police or other agents,
I’ll stand by my impression until proven wrong.
Well that’s fair, you can argue it either way, but it would be odd to not specifically indicate a dream state anywhere in those scenes. Everything you mention is your interpretation of those elements, and I can interpret them differently.
The lecture hall was revealed immediately as a delusion. His other delusions all have been revealed immediately. The totem pole is an interesting motif, but neither it, the setting, nor the murders tie into Will’s own psyche or previous delusions. Further, the elk symbolism isn’t apparent in any of those scenes, which is a reoccurring element of Will’s psychosis. Finally, if those were all delusions, what really was the point of it if they withheld that? Lecter makes an interesting supposition between Will/Abigail and the murderer/his son but that even that (to me) seems like a weak reasoning for Will to have imagined this whole scene and the killer.
I guess I’ll need you to be proven right before I buy into your impression of it.
“the elk symbolism isn’t apparent in any of those scenes, which is a reoccurring element of Will’s psychosis.”
And the very absence of the elk may itself be a clue.
Grafton, WV does not have beaches as portrayed. The Tygart’s shorelines includes trees, hills, and rugged rocks formations, and rapids.
Yep, Tygart Lake may appear large on the map, but if you look at the actual size, it would not appear as it did in the show. You would be able to see the opposite shoreline wherever you look. That was either a mistake and they meant Grafton, Virginia, or something weird is going on.
Another good episode. I enjoyed watching the Hannibal/Abigail relationship (it’s a bit weird seeing/picturing Hannibal in a paternal role, but it totally works all the same). The actual serial killer cases that aren’t the Chesapeake Ripper tend to blur together in all facets except for the grisly displays we see; they’re not bad, but I find myself forgetting details of the cases very quickly. The Jack/Will/Hannibal stuff works enough for me though, even if the “procedural” aspects of the show don’t stick in my mind for very long.
They run hot and cold with me, but I appreciate how they tie into the main arc’s themes, almost as if they’re reflecting Will’s own state of mind. That felt like the case especially this week, as he’s building his own totem pole (“resume,” “legacy”) without even really knowing it as Hannibal kills under his nose.
Why is everything filmed through a tan and teal filter? It reminds of the CGI landscapes that are dropped in over green screens in modern movies, though the sets on Hannibal appear real.
I think the teal sections is Will’s hallucination.
See my post above about there being no Totem Pole murders.
The blood red stripes on Hannibal’s curtains certainly pops though, as does the meals he serves. I think the color scheme is very purposeful, as it is in all of Fuller’s shows. He wants it to convey the bleakness, but also to highlight specific elements or scenes when the contrast is jarring.
Shows airing during the Thursday 10pm timeslot on NBC in the spring must be shown through colored filters (and then cancelled after 13 glorious episodes).
Hey, Hannibal isn’t cancelled yet!
Speaking of “Hannibal” colors, when I was doing a Google Image search of “Lance Henriksen Hannibal” I came across a “Hannibal” image that makes for a nice artsy Hannibal desktop if anyone’s interested:
[dailydead.com]
That website also has preview pics from the next episode:
[dailydead.com]
Great, now we know Hannibal is going to take after his idol Andy Serkis and dive into the world of motion capture. Right after he eats Doug Jones, of course. Spoiler alert, OG!
I know, I know. My bad.
I miss “Awake,” too :-)
The last few scenes with Hannibal, Abigail and Will were amazing. Hannibal had a kinship with Abigail once she revealed how she helped her father. The scene on the train was also excellent. I just love this show because it is so unlike anything else offered on network TV. It will never draw good ratings because it isn’t the cut and dried procedural that is offered on CBS. Mads Mikkelsen is so good as Hannibal because he plays him understated. No one can duplicate Anthony Hopkins but I like Mads portrayal because it shows the brilliance of Dr Lecter with restraint.
More needs to be made of the opening of each episode. They are so beautifully choreographed and filmed and requires the viewer select to cross that border into Will’s dark world. There’s something about deciding to be drawn in.
Can anyone identify that vocal piece of music that was playing when Will and Hannibal had that conversation about Abigail in Hannibal’s office?
Check Bryan Fuller’s Twitter account. Someone asked last night and he answered.
Another great episode – I am hoping there will be many, many more (fingers crossed). I was glad that they gave us a pay off for all the attention paid to Annabel Hobbs. I know she is the reason that Will and Lecter feel connected to each other but it was gratifying to finally see her role in the serial killings by her father. And why Will keeps seeing things related to that case.
Only Lecter really knew this about her. Jack was doing some aggressive “sniffing” around her because he senses something more is going on. Ironically, Will does not get this because he’s probably denying it all in order to keep protecting her. Hence his decision not to turn Lecter and Abigail in to jack.
It is such a pleasure to watch Mads M. and Hugh D. portray these complex characters. Will losing his grip on reality over the past few episodes and Lecter believing that he can have “friends” and perhaps play “Daddy” to Abigail. Both characters displaying different personas – Lecter appearing controlled and sane while Will is erratic and getting closer to a psychotic break.
Seeing Lance Henriksen made me smile. The emotionally tortured Frank Black turned serial killer. I enjoyed this as much as seeing Gillian Anderson as Lecter’s shrink. I would like to see a few more scenes with Hannbal in her office. She seems to know more about him than meets the eye.
I am keeping my fingers crossed that NBC does the right thing for once and renews this series. Pigs could fly….
I feel that Will started to get little inklings of what Hannibal is a couple of episodes ago, when Hannibal climbed into the ambulance and started helping the organ-snatcher’s victim. There was a brilliantly portrayed scene where Will stares at Hannibal and the faintest bit of alarm or recognition starts creeping into his eyes, like he’s starting to put the puzzle together. It really struck me. Boy, I love this show.
And on another note, is it creepy that every time I finish watching, I want to cook? I don’t know where that’s coming from.
There was also that scene a couple episodes back in Hannibal’s office, where Will starts to focus on the decorative sculpture that looks like the stag that keeps showing up in his dreams (or in any case, had prongs like a stag’s antlers). He’s talking about having crazy thoughts, and he gets this brief look like his brain is making a connection that he immediately dismisses as, well, crazy. And then the shot of Hannibal looking like he saw Will’s brief blip of awareness…. I love this show, too!
Well, Jack at least visibly flinched at Bloom’s mention of Hannibal’s limitless credibility —
This show is at it’s best when it’s centered around the relationship between Hannibal and Will. This episode was excellent.
Haven’t watched in a couple of episodes , thought this was pretty good. By the way, what happened to Crawford’s wife? Did she die?
She is still alive, but has not been seen in the past few episodes. I think the last time her name came up Jack said she was at a NATO conference.
Great episode, but I personally wanted to see some follow-up on Jack’s suspicious attitude at the end of last week’s episode. I’m sure they won’t just drop that, just as I’m sure there will be further explanation for My Girl’s recorded phone calls and how and why her arm was still preserved years later, but it did feel a little jarring that there was no mention of Hannibal’s office tussle, beyond his own passing remark about Tobias.
Also, please watch this hilarious clip of an alternate version of Hannibal:
[www.youtube.com]
That’s pretty darn amusing, Hatfield :-)
Someone remind me… did Abigail and her father ever eat parts of the girls? During the dinner scene Abigail took a bite of the meat and immediately looked up at Hannibal with an expression that I read as recognition of the taste, and realizing what Lecter was serving.
I don’t think they did, but they did eat game, so maybe she knows the difference?
Yes. Arthur Hobbs ate parts of the girls that he killed, and fed them to his family.
This may have been brought up in some other comments, but my feeling is that a larger reason as to why Will is losing his grip on reality isn’t as much his constant exposure to all this death and killing, but it is due to his subconscious trying to tell him about Lecter, and to a smaller degree, Abigail, and their roles in recent murders. Will just either can’t or is not ready to see it, although tonight may have been a small turning point. His refusal to believe or accept that Hannibal and even Abigail have committed murders is tearing his mind apart. I hope the show continues, I can’t wait for the eventual scene way down the road when he is looking at the statue in Hannibals office and starts to connect the image in his dreams to him.
How did an old men assemble and lift a 35ft tall tree trunk holding up the bodies of 16 grown people and put it in hole that had to be 12 ft deep to old it’s mass in place all while in one night?
ergh, yeah …
backhoe.
and a winch. could do it in about 6 hours probably.
I wasn’t sure that it had to occur in one night. The beach seemed remote, and might have been on a lake (see all the comments about oceans and West Virginia). I just assumed he took his time with it, because he wanted to be caught. Of course, the more pertinent question becomes why didn’t the FBI review heavy equipment rentals/thefts rather than relying on DNA analysis, but I guess they could have off-screen and the DNA clinched things.
I’m not sure how I feel about Will not turning in Abigail and Hannibal, but the show’s been so good so far that I trust it knows where it’s going with this arc. Please, please NBC, please renew this show!!
So, Abigail knows about Hannibal now, right? That was why she had that look of recognition and shock and disgust when she took her first bite of the meat on her plate at Hannibal’s dinner table?
How the hell did a 73-year-old man BUILD that totem pole, let alone erect it on a beach ?
Does it bother anyone else that there are no beaches in West Virginia?
I live 30 minutes from Grafton. No beaches anywhere near Grafton. At least they didnt show toothless ignorant poor people like they usually do when in West Virginia.
