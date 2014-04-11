Review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Yakimono’

A review of tonight's “Hannibal” coming up just as soon as my dog likes applesauce…
There was a point in “Yakimono” where I began to worry that the show was finally falling prey to the problem it had very graciously avoided until now: that in order for Hannibal to keep getting away with it, the heroes have to be stupid.
Now, Bryan Fuller and company have done decently with the idea that Alana is both not a cop and someone with a longer history with Hannibal, but you're still watching her steadfastly side with the bad guy. And Jack seems to alternate at random between believing that Hannibal is the bad guy and that he's not. (Why on earth do you bring Miriam Lass to be hypnotized by the guy who may have brainwashed her?) Will always knows the truth, and that carries things to a point, but one of the things that's been so special about this show has been the way that everybody gets to be smart, even if Will and Dr. Lecter are the smartest.
But then the episode revealed the magnitude of Hannibal's frame of Dr. Chilton. And while I still had misgivings about what happened before, I was satisfied with how things went down, and by the possibility of what's coming next. It's an ingenious plan, explains all the strange decisions he made about Will and Miriam last week, and it finds an even better patsy than Will.(*) And by taking Chilton out of the picture for now (and possibly permanently; more on that in a minute), it means we don't have to keep questioning how it works in the same way we had to at times while Will was available to argue on his own behalf. Even as I felt at the time of Chilton's arrest that Jack realize this was too easy, the Miriam Lass of it(**) sells the lie as much as it needs to.
(*) Well, mostly better. Chilton's limp and need of a cane makes it tough to envision him performing many of the feats the Ripper has performed in recent years. I believe Lecter in his murder suit could overpower and mutilate two FBI agents that way; but could Chilton?
(**) How great was Anna Chlumsky in this one? Acting is acting, and a good performer should be able to disappear into any role, but it's still remarkable that this is the same woman who plays Amy on “Veep.”
Now, if Chilton is actually dead – and that was a rather large exit wound we saw from Miriam's bullet – the show has both lost a great performer in Raul Esparza and made a major deviation from the books and films. In the books, Beverly Katz is still alive at the time of “Red Dragon,” but Chilton's a much more significant, indelible character. It could be Fuller trying to make clear that he's not married to what we think we know about the story. Or, given Miriam Lass's own return from seeming death, missing both physical and psychological pieces of herself, I also wouldn't be stunned to see Chilton return down the road, with some sort of gruesome makeup effect showing the damage the bullet left even as it didn't kill him.
This is the midpoint episode of the season, and Will being imprisoned in Lecter's place had just about run its course, so I was glad to see him out and in civilian clothes again. The trick, of course, is to get him out without the immediate death or arrest of Dr. Lecter. Chilton's frame solves the latter problem, and the former is dealt with when Lecter makes an appeal to Will's intellect over his fury, and we learn – in a moment that I imagine will torture our hero down the road – that Will ultimately cares more about getting the full truth than he does about stopping Lecter from killing anyone else. It's an interesting dramatic choice, especially given that Fuller already had Will cross the threshold into attempted murder a couple of weeks ago. But it also sets up the incredible showdown that ends the episode: Will Graham, as cleaned up and composed as we've ever seen him (among other things, it looks like he actually ran a brush through his hair), arrives into the lion's den, aware that this is where he was brainwashed and framed as the Chesapeake Ripper, and offers himself up to the great beast's big hungry mouth, because he is certain that he can outwit Dr. Lecter now that he knows what he's up against.
That's amazingly badass, but in a psychological way that plays to this show's distinctive strengths. Any generic TV hero can pump a few bullets into the evil serial killer, but Will is going to take down Hannibal the Cannibal his way, and hoo boy am I looking forward to seeing it.
What did everybody else think?
I wrote that the Roger Sterlings/Saul Goodmans/Dr Chiltons of these dramas is what keeps me coming back because if they are not there for comic relief then the shows are too dark. I also said that I would cry and weep and mourn for about a week if that happened because I loved them.
Off to go and weep in a corner somewhere.
Hannibal himself can actually be pretty funny, though obviously in a very dry way. Plus, Will actually got a very funny line tonight when he said to Dr. Bloom “You see the best in Hannibal, while I… don’t…”
Obviously, just reading the line doesn’t do it justice. But Dancy’s deliver of it had me cackling.
Ok! Time for some denial, Chilton is alive! I went back and the way Miriam Lass shot him it was the only place on the face that would allow him to survive and also I think he will be there for Hannibal to taunt him when he is finally arrested.
That is me hoping, plus Bryan Fullers tweets have helped .
I think Chilton could easily survive the shot – he could end up paralyzed though – but a cheek exit wound screams nothing vital…
Sorry, screams nothing vital was pierced.
This was a great episode that was crammed with incident, and I think it portends an exciting second half of the season; having Will in full control of his mental faculties as he proactively tries to take Lecter down should hopefully make for great drama. They’ve announced that the Mason Verger character will eventually be making an appearance this season, and it’ll be interesting to see how he figures into all this once he shows up.
And I hope Chilton’s still clinging to life, too. The last few episodes have turned him into one of my favorite characters.
It was good to watch Graham freed. It was GREAT to watch Lecter FINALLY set HIMSELF up.
Oh it was sickening to watch this THING brilliantly frame Chilton like he did Graham, to outrun the truth as it gained on him… as usual… ad nauseum.
But this time his brilliant plan worked TOO well; Lass KILLED Chilton. She was only supposed to ID him as the ripper. So if Chilton is supposed to be the Ripper, what’s going to happen the next time Lecter commits his murders (and he WILL commit more)? Obviously it will be clear that it wasn’t Chilton. And Crawford will remember what Graham told him: Lecter sets up false trails to point suspicion away from himself. He kept Lass alive for that purpose, and now that Graham is cleared, he used her on Chilton. But this time his plan backfired.
Graham and Chilton can put heads together and plan how they will FINALLY apprehend this THING. It will be hard; this guy makes Moriarty look like a rank amateur. It will be dangerous. Others will likely die as Lecter tries again and again to throw them off. He’ll probably set up Alana Bloom again and again as an alibi as well.
But in the end they will succeed, and this THING will be where he belongs: behind bars, convicte of multiple counts of capital murder, and awaiting execution.
It’s obvious Hannibal will kill again but not in the style of his Chesapeake Ripper kills. He plays God, toying with people around him, picking his ‘friends’, killing as he pleases. The season arc is a clear indication that Jack has reached a point-of-no-return with Hannibal forcing him to take matters into his own hands outside of the FBI. It has gotta be something personal to Jack like the death of Miriam or his wife.
Hands down best show on television. This may be the best season of any show that I have ever seen.
Definitely one of the best. It’s between GOT and this show for me. Along with a plethora of other amazing shows (True Detective, Justified, The Americans, Suits, etc..) it’s such an amazing time to be a fan of good tv. :)
I love what Raul Esparza has brought to the show. To find a perfectly pitched comic note in a show this dark is really something.
Yeah, he was probably the funniest character on the show. I hope he’s not dead.
“Why on earth do you bring Miriam Lass to be hypnotized by the guy who may have brainwashed her?”
As the scene began, my assumption was that he was trying to see if she remembered being in that room before.
In would pay to watch this show. Come on Showtime, step up when the most cruel of cancellations happens.
I look forward to this show as much as GoT. In said it.
Based on what Fuller has said about his experiences making “Dead Like Me”, I doubt he wants anything to do with Showtime.
Face shot =/= death on Hannibal.
I cried when Dr. Gideon was taken away. Eddie is brilliant as Gideon. I concur – how could Chilton possibly do all of this in his condition? Not to mention that he was wounded by Gideon when Mariam was taken away, right? Not to mention that house scene of his was too orchestrated. Did anyone notice the ecstasy on Lecter’s face last week when he watched Gideon eat his own leg. That alone expressed that he has never had his victim eat themselves, perhaps. I thought that Lecter would take a cold shower after that dinner. Yeah, I was very unhappy that Gideon was killed off.
That was crap. Somehow Lecter made Mirian Lass believe he was Chilton all this time? Come on. How did Lecter hide his accent and perfectly modulate his voice to match Chilton’s? How did Lecter find the time to set up Chilton’s home to be an operating room, to murder FBI agents in his human suit? I’ve been willing to swallow some bullshit in favor of good TV, but this is a Hannibal too far. Everyone other than Will and Chilton has been taking the stupid pills too long.
Kinda disappoints me that Alan is gullible enough to buy this. Oh well. I hope this interlude in shared stupidity is short and the season ends well.
Oh, hey yeah I’m Dr Chilton, the Ripper, and I will let Gideon remove half my organs to deflect guilt. And then, in my physically weakened form, do things like saw a woman into slabs and haul her into an observatory between big chunks of heavy lucite or build a man into a tree dug into a F’ing asphalt parking lot. Yes, this all makes so much sense. It’s amazing Jack Crawford got so far in the FBI following theories like this.
He didn’t. He recorded Dr. Chilton.
If Chilton is the Ripper, he’s also the copycat, which means that while he was recovering from being disemboweled and surgically re-emboweled he murdered Georgia Madchen and then travelled to Minnesota to kill Abigail Hobbs and abduct Will back to Maryland, all while framing Will. How is that possible?
Why does it automatically mean that he’s also the copy cat? What evidence do you have to support that?
And even if you do have the evidence that he is also the copy cat, who says it’s the copy cat that kidnapped Will and framed him? Of course it probably is the copy cat that did those things, and we, along with the characters all assume that, but that isn’t enough in a court of law. There has to be some sort of evidence that there wasn’t another person entirely that kidnapped Will and framed him.
Did you watch last week’s episode? They proved that the Copy cat is also the Ripper when they looked at the lures used to string up the guard. They know the Copycat took Gideon, and the Copycat is the Ripper. That was the reason Will was let go. Watch the last five minutes of the episode, it’s right there when Crawford discusses the lures used to string up the guard.
Yes, I remember that scene. But that doesn’t prove that The Copy Cat is The Ripper. It only proves that The Ripper killed the guard. There were other murders attributed to The Copy Cat prior to the guard.
In all honesty, I think it’s more unbelievable that they would let Will go with just that as evidence than it is that Chilton was identified as The Ripper. Because even if the holes that you’re poking in the plot are true, they still have all of the evidence that Hannibal has planted to frame Chilton and, more importantly, the certainty that Miriam has when she identifies Chilton as the voice of her capturer.
OK Greg, you can choose to believe whatever you want, but Jack Crawford and the techs say that the Ripper and the Copycat are the same person, *they* think that, and *they* have what they consider irrefutable evidence to back that up. If Crawford thought about this based on what *he* has stated and believes, he’d know it’s impossible for Chilton to have carried a murder in another state from a hospital bed.
Well, a lot of it is predicated on believing that Crawford would make emotional decisions – that he’s off-balance, first from his wife’s episode/hospitalization, and then from not-believing in Will, and then Miriam’s ‘resurrection.’ That he would WANT, out of guilt, to believe Miriam’s induced identification of Chilton (despite the hilariously unintentionally prescient phone message of ‘I was so wrong’). I’m not sure the writing has done the work of convincing me Crawford’s an emotional person, but the rapidity with which he ‘puts it all together’ – literally, he strings all that “logic” together in one sentence – shows how willed it is, that he’s desperate for the Ripper to be someone he’s not emotionally attached to. And Hannibal’s creation of the short window in which they’d need to catch Chilton if they even suspected it was Chilton didn’t hurt. Crawford *had* to make leaps in logic if he was going to act.
While I agree, Whatever, with the implausibility of all the setup in Chilton’s basement by Lecter, I don’t think it’s that weird that he implanted, over two years, a sort of Pavlov’s Dog response in Miriam: hear Chilton’s voice, try to kill him …
Ever heard of suspension of disbelief? It’s a television show, for crying out loud, not a documentary.
Jaxemer11: Yes, my favorite argument for TV is that it’s stupid and therefore anything is possible because we should be stupid for bothering to watch. Your comment is literally the fool’s gold that makes anything on TV plausible.
I’ll be sad if this is it for Chilton too, because Raul Esparza was/is great in this role.
I guess we won’t find out now that Chilton was arrested/shot, but how much time would have to pass, provided certain aspects continue of the relationship continue, before Alanna would be removed from consulting on any case involving Hannibal because of potential bias due to a (possibly) romantic relationship with him? Additionally, I know she’s supposed to have known Hannibal for a while now, but her stubbornness is a bit frustrating.
Yeah, she’s the one character that is consistently pissing me off. Though I imagine that that is by design.
I really wanted to see Freddie Lounds’ reaction when she found out Will was released. Kind of disappointed we didn’t see it.
Hands down the best show on TV. Season 1 was practically the biggest setup/prologue ever and now every episode builds more and more to where we know the ending in broad strokes but can’t wait to watch it happen.
I just don’t know what happens next season. I thought the plan was for s3 to be another prequel season to Red Dragon, but Dr. Lector seems to be heading to the Baltimore County Hospital for the Criminally Insane and ready to find Dollarhyde
Season 3, the manhunt for Hannibal Lecter.
This is the first time a television show has consistently exceeded my expectations. Everything time I think “this is the craziest thing that could happen” – they exceed it and sell it. Bryan Fuller and his team actually managed to make me care about Frederick Chilton.
And they made the Miriam plot line so compelling I found it hard to take joy in Will getting back with his dogs because…Miriam.
I’m strapping myself in for the ride through the rest of the season…and however it happens, there had better be season 3 and beyond.
Well we all would love a season 3. But in order for that to happen, doesn’t this season need to end with no conclusive answer as to the true identity of the Ripper? I mean if Jack et al all know that Hannibal is who we know he is, then what will happen in season 3? I didn’t read the books, but I did see the movies. So would season 3 be when Hannibal is in prison?
Chilton’s become one of my favorite characters. I hope he survives this latest indignity to his physical being (he needs to last long enough the Buffalo Bill arc, dammit!).
“for” the BB arc. Sometimes, I type too fast :)
@Franglish
There are four novels dealing with Hannibal Lecter. In chronological order, are Hannibal Rising, Red Dragon, The Silence of the Lambs, and Hannibal (Hannibal Rising was written after the other three, but is a prequel). Fuller skipped Hannibal Rising completely and the last season and a half has basically took place in between Hannibal Rising and Red Dragon. So once Hannibal is caught, I imagine Fuller would begin diving into Red Dragon, and if it lasts long enough, The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal.
Pretty sure Fuller said a last season (five) would be SotL, no adaptation of Hannibal.
Fuller said he wanted season 4 to be Silence, but they don’t have the rights. MGM still technically owns them from Orion, and I can’t see MGM giving those up without a big payout considering MGM just came out of bankruptcy and needs ever penny. This show gets horrible ratings, so it’s not a cash cow able to pay off a film studio either.
Couple of items bugged me about this episode. Agree it seemed strange Jack would let Hannibal hypnotize Miriam Lass when Will repeatedly is telling Jack Hannibal manipulated him and could manipulate others. Completely disagree about Anna Chlumsky’s performance, she was fine in previous episodes but in this one found her distractingly bad. Watching Hannibal’s brilliant frame job come together was a treat.
I dislike how Alana (especially her) and Jack are being portrayed as the dumbest in the show.
Also how there was seemingly little to no effects of Beverly’s death on the rest of the characters on the following episodes. Business as usual.
I get that they’re portrayed as “professionals” however, it’s a stretch. I also get that Jack, as well as Alana don’t want it to be Hannibal, but again, it’s a stretch.
Same with Chilton killing the two feds. That whole scene at his house just screamed of set-up. We’ve all been led to believe that the ripper is a methodical, intricate man that leaves little to chance and what we see is something more akin to Jack the Ripper than the Chesapeake Ripper.
And Miriam getting hypnotized by Lecter in front of Jack? I mean we started the ep with Jack lamenting how he used her, and there he goes again!
Time is a flat circle!
How everyone else reacted to Beverly’s death was focused on considerably in the last episode. I think a few days or even weeks have passed since then. Plus, none of the characters really have time to deal with the effects of her death right now. There was a lot going on this episode.
I’m pretty sure Jack was watching Hannibal as much as he was watching Miriam in the hypnosis scene and was trying to get a read on him.
I agree, re: Beverly; the Science Guys especially seemed sort of reset to zero. And with Jack he’s SUPPOSED to be feeling the effects, ALL of this stuff is supposed to be piled on to justify his leaping to indict Chilton (like, not listening to Will, after he JUST HAD a conversation where Will SAID “you should have listened to me”??? ARGH), but those emotions didn’t seem particularly visible?
@Greg – If by considerably you mean how as “U” put it, the “Science Guys” looked somewhat upset when looking at Beverly’s sliced up body on their lab, then yes. Yes it was. Other than that, no. And the same can very well be said of Jack. Grim face. Move on.
I did not mean Will when I wrote “rest of the characters”. He was the only one that was actually shown the extend of his grief.
And regarding Jack and Miriam, it’s not that I don’t get that he was trying to get a read on Hannibal, it’s that he put her through it, after balking at Chilton’s offer (who at that point was not a suspect to Jack) to have him check her out, to dig those memories out her AFTER he lamented how he used her.
So Jack does the “logical” thing. Puts her under examination by his main suspect, a man whom he had already been warned has a lot of experience in hypnosis, and what’s the surface goal in this? Why to dig those memories out of Miriam!
@Greg – Regarding Beverly still, if you had said that the shows writers don’t have the time to deal with her death, that’s one thing.
However by your own admission you write that some time has passed, weeks even, and the characters don’t have time to deal with the effects. I mean, that’s quite the leap and somewhat self-defeating, since if that much time had passed, then surely they HAD time to grief, and it was just not shown, again because there’s no actual time in the eps for it all.
Though lets go with that.
The very next ep we have another Chesapeake Ripper murder. They’re just as U put it, reset to zero. Beverly was one of them, and here they are looking at another murder by the person responsible for ending Beverly’s life and everyone is just, whatever. Except Jack, who expresses some disdain at how “sure” the Ripper seems, but that’s about it. So if they hadn’t grieved like you said, surely seeing that scene would bring things up, but nope!
I get what you’re saying, but here’s the thing. Grief is one of the hardest emotions to depict onscreen. But more importantly, it’s also one of the most boring to watch. I’m not trying to be smart when I ask you this, but what would you like the characters to do exactly? Talk about how she’s dead? That doesn’t do anyone any good. In fact, NOT talking about it is a form of grief. As you mentioned, one of the reasons Jack is so quick to accept that Chilton is The Ripper is BECAUSE he is grieving. And the doctors are barely even characters at this point. To suddenly stop and have the audience see them grieve when we really haven’t seem them do anything else up to this point (aside from examine bodies and answer Jacks’ questions) would just be jarring.
Plus, to be honest, I don’t think the show did a very good job of making us care about Beverly before she died. She was only just starting to actually become a character in the two or three episodes before she died. She was essentially a non-entity in the first season. I could see why it would make sense to show the grieving to the audience if it was someone like Alana, who has at least been sketched out relatively well. But for it to do so for a character that is relatively minor in the show, it doesn’t really make sense.
Frankly, it didn’t need a lot, not a big deal. Some acknowledgment! That’s all.
Just not a complete discard/reset like it was. And precisely because she was becoming a character is why some form of mention, beyond an expression on character’s faces that could just mean they’re doing kegels while looking at corpses, would be smart. Just because they’re not developed characters like the rest, doesn’t mean they can’t be and showcase more than just a couple of flinchs. And certainly this would be a small starting point for it.
I really don’t know about the whole “grief being one of the hardest emotions to depict onscreen” and it’s certainly not boring to me and certainly not to others!
Yes. I get that Jack is grieving, both professionally and personally, but even that is not being done quite well is it?
First he’s onto Hannibal, cool and composed, then he switches quickly to Chilton, all mad dog, just after the big speech to Will how he won’t give up, seemingly or finally ready to listen to Will, and somehow by the end of the ep he ends up thinking that Will is the only one being toyed with by the Ripper when hey…Miriam’s arm being given to Jack and even Miriam admitting to Jack that was exactly the Ripper’s intention somehow doesn’t hit Jack that that is also the Ripper playing with him.
It’s too much “dumb” to pin it on grieving.
I get it. The show needed to move onto what they really want, which is Will finally going after Hannibal on his own and ultimately being the onee that brings him down.
I get that all this was necessary to get there, I just wish(ed) they’d have done it in a more, well…slightly logical way? The show is smart, it doesn’t treat it’s audience as dumb, except until this ep…where it was just a bit too much. Hence my reaction.
That’s not to say I didn’t enjoy the ep and I’m looking forward to what’s coming next, trust me I am.
Watching one of these episodes is always a pleasure because of the surreal imagery and great music and sound they use. It creates such a fantastic atmosphere to watch all the twisted, horrible things that Hannibal does.
Having said this, the crime scenes he leaves behind for Jack and crew to find are always so elaborate that the time needed to set them up can’t possibly jive with the story’s timeline. Framing Chilton was a masterful plan but how quickly could Hannibal kill those two (3?) FBI agents stage, and redress Chilton before someone at FBI headquarters would think picking up Chilton was taking too long. Granted he did not plant flowers in their torsos, it would still take time to do all of this. Plus, if Jack thought Chilton was the Ripper, wouldn’t he have come himself? I am long past believing that Alanna is the sharpest tack in the pack. Now that Will is proven innocent, she holds a grudge because he tried to kill Lecter – possibly the Chesapeake Ripper who set him up? Even she should have doubts now. It’s just a little too unbelievable that Jack and Alanna aren’t giving Will the credence he deserves at this point.
Chilton has been a joy to watch and I, too, will regret it if they killed him off. It certainly looked like they did. I wish they would stop killing off people I like – Katz, Gideon, and now possibly Chilton.
But…no matter. I will still be watching this show because despite all these things, it stands heads and shoulders above almost anything else on TV now. And, the I am really looking forward to the duel of wits coming between Will and Hannibal.
PS – love Hannibal’s kill suit. Mustn’t mess up that fab wardrobe.
I didn’t think he “redressed” Chilton, but simply splashed him with blood. Were his clothes different? The FBI agent murder wasn’t that elaborate, more butchery than “artwork.” And remember, Hannibal has LOTS of practice.
I was actually more concerned that it was our two remaining technicians that were slaughtered.
I do hope Chilton isn’t dead. And it happened so quickly, I couldn’t tell, but didn’t Hannibal mimic Chilton’s voice when he called out to the agents? I’m wondering if that’s how he conducted Miriam’s “sessions,” rather than using recordings.
You could be right that Hannibal didn’t change Chilton’s clothes. Still – wouldn’t Jack want to be there if he really thought it was Chilton. Maybe he’s faking us all out by pretending his number one suspect is Chilton when it’s really Hannibal. Time will tell. If they kill off the two amusing CSI’s – not many players left especially the ones good for comic relief.
Jack was very emotional when he was chasing down Chilton through the snow. I doubt he was thinking clearly enough to consider that Chilton, by physical strength alone, cannot be the Chesapeake Ripper. He was too angry about what happened to Miriam. Once he calms down and thinks about it, he’ll see the problems with the Chilton frame job.
Jack will be lucky to get a job as a security guard at Target once this all comes to light. He’s bought into the Ripper setting up two different innocent men and he has the murders of Katz, Chilton, and a handful of others while he ignored Will’s pleas to investigate Lecter, not to mention Lass’ abduction and Chilton being shot. The man is a menace!
I wondered as well why Jack would take Miriam to Hannibal to be hypnotized. I think Jack just wanted to see it for himself – to see if Will’s claims of being brainwashed by light therapy could possibly have merit after all. I’m sure he also wanted to observe Miriam’s reactions in Hannibal’s lair – any spark of recognition.
Chilton may use the cane, but he dropped it and ran the hell up the stairs unaided after finding the abattoir in his wine cellar…
This show is thrilling and wonderful and one is left wondering. How in HELL are they going to catch Hannibal?! He is always five steps ahead of his pursuers. That’s going to be brilliant to see.
Chilton needed the cane. But adrenaline is an amazing drug, and allows one to do incredible things regardless of pain or injury. I think Chilton was simply hopped up on adrenaline.
I like the symmetry of how Will (indirectly) sent someone unbalanced to kill Hannibal and now Hannibal (indirectly) used someone unbalanced to kill Dr. Chilton. The question becomes, did Hannibal hypnotize Miriam into becoming a sleeper assassin or was it just her own trauma and rage? Or some of both?
Will has some amazing confidence to resume sessions with Hannibal again but he’s fooling himself if he thinks he can compete with the man; just the fact that Will feels he still needs therapy shows a weakness against a man who seemingly has virtually none, and coupled with how well Hannibal demonstrated his psychological (and against 2 FBI agents, his physical) powers, Will might not be as up to the task as he thinks.
But then again, therapy might be all a ruse so he can continue to be in Hannibal’s presence, which may have been the only way he can still do that since, as Hannibal said, “the friendship is over.” And I can’t help but remember what Will said and apply it to himself: “once the fish is caught and released, it becomes very hard to catch it again.”
Yeah, Will made that point about the fish in reference to Hannibal. How was Hannibal once previously caught?
Yeah, Will made that point about the fish in reference to Hannibal. How was Hannibal once previously caught?
I think Will’s point was that Hannibal has killed Beverley, Abagail, caused Chiltons let’s say almost death, may kill Alana, etc, etc, etc…. All in this game of cat and mouse that Hannibal is playing with Jack and Will. Will basically said enough, you want to play let’s do this right here and right now! “I will deal with you directly”.
It may be foolish but as Alan says it is badass because Will is willing to sacrifice himself to avoid people close to him dying.
Well that was my interpretation.
I think Will is referencing the fact that he figured out Hannibal is the Ripper/Copycat and got Beverly and Chilton on his side, plus sent a serial killer to kill Hannibal. Now Hannibal is reacting to Will’s efforts directly, which will make him more elusive down the road.
One more thing to add. Miriam…when did Lecter cut off her arm?
If he cut it off two years ago, already planning to give it to Jack, that’s some forward thinking then and there!
And it has to be that, because otherwise, tests would have shown that her arm was “freshly” cut off and that Miriam was still alive by that time.
Now, despite all of that, I did enjoy the episode and was left grinning with antecipation over what will happen next. Looking forward to seeing Will playing Hannibal!
I do agree with a lot of the people here in that, should Chilton be dead, it’s a loss for the show.
The way he was played by Raul Esparza was fantastic.
NBC needs to be in the Raul Esparza business. That guy is money!
Great surprise ending to the episode. Makes me think our main characters could all be truly in trouble despite what happens in the books…
This show has such a grave tone that the absolutely batsh*t stuff it’s doing really sneaks up on me. It’s nuts, and I’m loving it.
Love this episode and to address the qualms about Chilton, he was faking his impairment for the last few weeks. Remember the last episode, where he explains his motivation to not appear like a threat to Lecter. Being a cripple would make him seem less like a threat. However, such stupid parlor tricks would never fool Dr. Lecter, so Dr. Chilton was framed and his cleverness actually helped Hannibal succeed.
I think some of the viewers need to watch the show with an eye to subtle shifts in characters and their actions or inactions. Hannibal is not just a thriller or meal/murder of the week show, it is a drama with subtle hints of character.
I think you need to watch the show more closely. Chilton was walking with a cane long before he perceived Hannibal to be a threat. The cane was a legitimate crutch (no pun intended), not some sort of smoke screen.
Try is saying he prolonged the use in order to appear docile.
Interesting watching Mads Mikkelsen play a sexy cop on MHz International Mystery’s “Unit One.” I can barely stand the site of him, Hannibal freaks me out so much. What a magnificent actor.
I really hope Chilton isn’t dead, but the wound looked undoubtedly fatal. Didn’t really like the character, but he became as fascinating as anyone else this season.
The one thing I have a hard time buying is that Jack Crawford and Alanna continue to doubt Will when Will has been right literally 100% of the time.
They are, unfortunately, not good at writing complex women unless they’re about to kill the character.
So this whole time the Ripper has been meticulous about covering his tracks and leaving absolutely no evidence behind, and now everyone believes he would just murder tons of people in his house and wait to be found out?
Re: these issues of “logical behavior” from the Ripper – I think Hannibal DOES want to be caught, but wants, within that process, to be seen (and therefore recognized) as cleverer than everyone else. The phone message from Miriam (“I was so wrong”) strikes me a lot like what Hannibal does in Silence – providing the obvious clue, if one looks at it the right way. And same with the kidney swap. I like to think it’s possible that once he met Will he realized he’d be caught, and therefore ratcheted up the Ripper behavior to get in as much “accomplishment” as possible before that happens. And part of that is definitely to lead all these smart people around by the nose and revel in their inability to put together what he likely finds obscenely simple.
So… you are telling me that they only have on cop on a case this big instead of a task force with hundreds of police officers? And everybody is acting pretty cool for all those bodies they have found – if something like this would happen in real life the public would go apeshit. And nobody is able to make a connection between the cases and Hannibal that would justify a house search?
Maybe they should ask the police academy for help.