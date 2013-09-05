Review: HBO’s ‘Boardwalk Empire’ is back for season 4

Because HBO”s “Boardwalk Empire” was created by one “Sopranos” alum (writer/producer Terence Winter), because it stars another (Steve Buscemi) and is crewed by many more (most notably lead director Tim Van Patten), and because it takes place in Tony Soprano”s home state – albeit way back in the 1920s – it was easy to wonder in the show”s early days if this would finally be the rightful heir to “The Sopranos” legacy. Instead, as “Boardwalk” returns for a fourth season Sunday night at 9, the classic HBO drama it seems to have more in common with is “The Wire.”
Don”t get me wrong. “Boardwalk” is never going to be as thematically or sociologically rich as “The Wire,” nor is it as likely to have the kind of visceral impact on its audience. It”s a Hall of the Very Good drama living in the shadow of its Hall of Fame predecessors, and though the start of the fourth season (I”ve seen five episodes) is perhaps the show”s strongest opening to date, it hasn”t suddenly found a higher gear. It is what it is: a handsome, marvelously acted pulp gangster drama, with occasional moments that aspire to (and achieve) something more complex.
But more than any series since “The Wire” – other than perhaps “Wire” creator David Simon”s own “Tremé,” which will conclude its run this December – “Boardwalk Empire” evokes Simon”s vision of a novel for television. It”s a less literary work – it”d be shelved in the crime/mystery section rather than with general fiction – but one that becomes far more satisfying at the conclusion of each season than it is from chapter to chapter.
The show”s second season retroactively took on much more power at the end, after Buscemi”s Atlantic City fixer Nucky Thompson murdered his protégé Jimmy Darmody after Jimmy”s failed coup attempt. What had seemed to be a familiar war of equals that would end with both men resolving their differences for the sake of a TV show that didn”t want to do without either one of them instead revealed itself to be the final story of the tragic, too-brief life of WWI veteran Jimmy.
Last season, meanwhile, seemed to be stumbling around for large chunks, trying to service various supporting characters – Michael Kenneth Williams as Nucky”s African-American counterpart Chalky White, Jack Huston as Jimmy”s scarred buddy Richard Harrow, Kelly Macdonald as Nucky”s wife and sometime-consligieri Margaret, Michael Shannon as fugitive ex-Treasury agent Nelson Van Alden – in what felt more like a desire to keep the actors busy than anything that fit the larger story. By the end of the season, nearly all their stories wound up tying in neatly to the main arc about Nucky”s war with the New York mob, giving the final plot movements much greater emotional weight than if the series hadn”t taken what seemed like unnecessary detours away from Nucky.
That third season earned a lot of patience for me with the series going forward, which came in handy as I watched the start of the fourth. A lot of time is devoted, for instance, to Nucky”s nephew Willie (Ben Rosenfield) as he struggles to fit in at a fancy Philadelphia university. It”s far from the most gripping of the season”s storylines, but I”ve learned by now not to start demanding for a shift away to a more dynamic character like Chalky or Richard, because Winter, Howard Korder and the rest of the “Boardwalk” writers presumably have a plan to wrap everything up with a neat little bow by the end of the year. Similarly, I”m not worried that Margaret”s presence is all but non-existent in the first part of the year (though Macdonald remains part of the regular cast), because it feels like a more honest way to deal with her decision to end her marriage of convenience to Nucky. If she wound up back in Brooklyn by episode 2, it would feel every bit as false as if Nucky had let Jimmy live a couple of years ago.
Because Margaret”s elsewhere, and because the show has bumped off so many notable characters over the last few years, this is a season to shine for the show”s remaining bench players. There”s an awful lot of Chalky, who opens a jazz club that becomes Nucky”s new base of operations, and who gets entangled with Harlem fixer Dr. Valentin Narcisse (Jeffrey Wright), a Caribbean immigrant with a rigid philosophy of “Libyan” self-sufficiency” from the “Nordics” who are keeping them down.(*) And after being comic relief for most of three season”s as Nucky”s long-suffering butler Eddie, Anthony Laciura makes the most of his character”s increased prominence in both the show and the Thompson organization.
(*) Wright plays the role with such relaxed, almost hypnotic charm, that Narcisse instantly became one of my favorite characters in the history of the series. In addition, Narcisse and Chalky”s ongoing discussion of race relations at the dawn of the Jazz Age makes for one of those rare times when “Boardwalk” feels interested in the period for more than the cool suits and cooler gangsters.
The narrative remains geographically spread out. Richard goes on an extended trip to explore his past. Van Alden gets mixed up in Al Capone”s (Stephen Graham, also shining in an expanded role as the most famous of the show”s real-life wiseguys) rise to power in Cicero. And Nucky explores a new business opportunity down in Tampa, in an episode that evokes Dennis Lehane”s ’20s crime novel “Live By Night.” Lehane began writing for “Boardwalk” this season (though he didn”t pen the Tampa episode), in an arrangement that feels just as natural as when Lehane and fellow authors George Pelecanos and Richard Price were all working on “The Wire.”
In the Tampa episode, a local mobster says he”s excited to meet Nucky; “Most people are,” Nucky replies, “until they do.” It”s a self-deprecating line, as well as a winking acknowledgment of how Nucky inevitably clashes with most of his partners, but it”s also an interesting one for him to say in the middle of a stretch of episodes where he”s the only major “Boardwalk” character lacking a clear arc. Over the course of these five episodes, it”s obvious what Chalky is trying to do, and what Richard, Eddie, Van Alden, Capone and so many others are, where Nucky seems to drift from story to story, problem to problem, often helping others without having a direction of his own.
Buscemi”s a great actor, but Nucky”s cagey passivity makes him at times seem like the fourth or fifth lead in his own series. He ties together the worlds of Capone, Arnold Rothstein (Michael Stuhlbarg), Chalky and the rest, but at times works better as a conduit for their stories than as someone carrying his own. At this stage, I can”t tell if the structure of the early episodes is the “Boardwalk” creative team acknowledging that, or simply them playing a longer game with their main character.
At one point in the premiere, Rothstein tells Nucky that “All of man’s troubles come from his inability to sit quietly in a room by himself,” and there are signs that Nucky suffers from this very inability. After winning the war with New York, he”s in a position where the business should be able to run itself comfortably, but he keeps getting entangled in other people”s problems, and keeps trying to expand when he doesn”t really need to.
Nucky usually reveals little of himself to others, but during the trip to Tampa, he opens up to a friendly bartender (played by Patricia Arquette) about the ways that Prohibition has changed his life for the worse.
“Til then,” he says, “I was a simple, run of the mill crook. A corrupt city official. And I was happy. Plenty of money, plenty of friends, plenty of everything. And then suddenly, plenty wasn”t enough.”
With its huge cast (the new season also adds Ron Livingston as a businessman who romances Gretchen Mol”s Gillian) and sprawling world, “Boardwalk Empire” could suffer from that desire for more than plenty. Inevitably, though, it reveals itself as a show with a firm grasp on all these disparate people and places, and a clear sense of how to fit them all together.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
—
NOTE: Because of the novelistic approach I discuss above – and because of the Sunday drama scheduling apocalypse that will be running for much of the fall – I may take a similar approach to covering this new season that I did to the previous season of “Tremé”: weekly posts to start discussion, but nothing overly long most weeks. My feelings may change as we work through the season, but at this stage, I think each “Boardwalk” is more interestingly analyzed as a whole than in parts.
Can’t wait. I have been slowly rewatching the previous seasons and they absolutely hold up as quality TV drama.
BE is the best. I remember so many people complaining about how the show would fall apart after the season 2 finale, but the third season was exceptional. No drop in quality. I have a feeling the new season is going to be the best yet.
Not really. It’s a very good show, for sure, but as Alan says, it ultimately isn’t as deep (or good) as shows like Breaking Bad, Mad Men or Louie.
Your blog posts are always a treat to read, Alan. It is my hope that you do decide to post in depth insight and analysis.
I also wouldn’t put this show in the Hall of Fame yet, but I feel it’s getting closer and closer to getting there. I think this will be a show that when we reach its final season in a couple of years from now, we’ll look back and be amazed by how great it was and how it accomplished so much. As you said, it just works so much better as a whole.
Boardwalk Empire is a curious one. Definitely a usually very good show that looks gorgeous and with terrific actors, but you sit watching it, keep waiting for it to make it ‘The Leap’. However, in fairness everything does come together by the time we get to the finale.
My only concern is how they juggle the large cast of actors. Last season we would get extended time with a character, but then they would completely disappear for a few episodes. I do think this method is probably a bit better than the one of Game Of Thrones whereby they give most people about 5 minutes each week and tell their story over multiple episodes, but it becomes frustrating after a while.
Loved that this show had the guts to kill Darmody, and any show that takes similar creative leaps can be said to have “killed Darmody.”
Rewatching Season 3 now, and knowing how everything knits up in the end makes me appreciate each episode and story “detour” more this time around.
“Buscemi’s a great actor, but Nucky’s cagey passivity makes him at times seem like the fourth or fifth lead in his own series. He ties together the worlds of Capone, Arnold Rothstein (Michael Stuhlbarg), Chalky and the rest, but at times works better as a conduit for their stories than as someone carrying his own.”
—
This has always been my biggest issue with the show. There are a LOT of compelling characters in Boardwalk Empire but they all have to take a backseat to Nucky, who isn’t as interesting as most of them. It may be that the writing isn’t doing him any favors but I suspect that Buscemi, who is a fantastic supporting actor, just isn’t that great in a lead role. There’s still enough there to keep me watching but I’d be much more engaged if there was an ensemble approach to the characters rather than a defined lead.
“Hall of Very Good” is exactly right for this show.
I hope for fairly long individual episode reviews. If it’s just brief posts until a season review, many of the best characters will be reduced to a sentence.
I love ya, Alan, but think you may be setting yourself up to eat crow with your prejudice that as good and getting better as the show is, it won’t make “the leap.” I used to think it was getting better every season, but as you like to put it, this show has “taught me how to watch it” as you said it had you in the podcast. The confidence of this show is just stunning, in the way it refuses to revert to a status quo or spoonfeed the audience out of anxiety of how it will play week to week. And I think the show is much more interested in the era in general than you give it credit for–the race issues, while obviously moving to center stage this season, have been present all along if you go back and watch, and the widely misunderstood Margaret women’s rights arc from last season–the one so many complained of as a detour! Can’t win for losing- far from being a detour, was a intentional mirror image of Nucky’s season 3 arc.(will elaborate on this upon request.) Add to these explorations of political corruption and the revolution in music and other art, and I’d say the show is fairly intoxicated with the era, it’s textures, and it’s implications.
In short, I agree with the above poster who predicts that when the show concludes, it will feel as enhanced by it’s larger context as the episodes do by the conclusion of every season.
“All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” ? Blaise Pascal
“But more than any series since “The Wire” … ‘Boardwalk Empire’ evokes Simon’s vision of a novel for television.”
What else is Mad Men, created by another “Sopranos” alum, Matt Weiner? And a better, more complex and layered novel.
What’s the narrative that ties all the seasons of Mad Men together the way novels do? I agree that Mad Men is generally better and more complex than BE but it’s less a novel and more an observation of one particular character and his interaction with the people around him.
@OMAGUS Go back to film school.
You paying?
Boardwalk Empire is one of my favorite show’s at the moment. Cannoit wait for sunday. I’ve never had a problem with Nucky’s role in the grant scheme of things. But maybe that’s because I love Buscemi so much as an actor, that whenever he’s on screen, I just forget about the role of his character. That’s why I really like him as the lead. But this is just a personal opinion. It doesn’t change the fact that at times he’s indeed a conduit. But I just don’t have a problem with that.
It’s also very very good to hear that Chalky and Eddie are getting larger roles. Chalky because he’s just Chalky and that’s always good, and I’d also like to see Eddie getting a more serieus role other than comic relief. Which might be happening just now.
If I have to choose between Game of Thrones’ approach to story telling and Boardwalk’s, I choose the latter. The impact and emotional response is so much better when characters don’t appear for a time, and then suddenly are put in the center with great results: Chalky for instance last season. The endgame involved him in such a way the series never did before with him. Instead of Game of Thrones giving each character a few minutes. Don’t take me wrong, I love GoT as much as Boardwalk though.
The new characters seem interesting as well. Ron Livingston is a great actor so I expect him to do well in the show. I never really liked Mr. Wright as an actor though, so I just have to see how Narcisse is as a character and based on that I will judge and jury.
i think the different styles fit the different shows. i feel like theres a lot more plotting on game of thrones, so i like checking in with each story every week, while with boardwalk empire im looking for more of that impact and emotional response to the characters that you mentioned, so focusing on only a few characters each week serves it better.
It wouldve been a better show if Darmody killed Nucky.
If by “better” you mean “jumped the shark,” I agree.
@CHADEVAN Ohhhhh, good comeback.
I think you meant “ooooh”, but I’m glad you approve. But as the gentleman I was responding to hadn’t communicated anything to me before, I’ll assume you meant “point” or “argument.” Don’t worry, though, I smell what you’re stepping in, so to speak.
That would’ve been the most pointless and inconsistent twist ever.
Darmody wasn’t an idiot and then suddenly he was because they needed him to fall for the oldest trick in the book. Superb writing.
Nucky: the worst lead character in modern TV history.
He doesn’t fall for any tricks. He knows when he gets the phone call what’s going to happen. He doesn’t bring his trench knife. He doesn’t tell Richard to come. When they talk about him getting a chance to kill Manny, he asks, “Is that what this is?” He knows he’s gonna die. He welcomes it.
I don’t get why this show is popular with any critic. It plods along trying much too hard to seem smarter and more artsy than it has ever achieved. A few moments of what seem brilliant (because the show is otherwise dull) don’t make up for the monotony of the whole.
THE WIRE may have been a slow burn but it felt honest and the characters seemed like real people. These characters feel like worn-out caricatures of mafia bad guys and corrupt cops. And when the show needs to shock its audience to hold onto them for a bit longer, they make these characters do things to get themselves killed that goes against the natural instinct of those characters as developed through the series.
It’s lightweight writing. It’s a lightweight drama with doomy cinematography that makes it look like something that SHOULD be better.
What a moron.
I do like this show very much and consider it enjoyable viewing.
I wouldn’t consider it a classic like The Wire, Deadwood, Breaking Bad, Mad Men or Friday Night Lights of course (or Rectify, if it confirms its greatness in subsequent seasons). And although on a par in terms of quality, I don’t enjoy it as much as Justified, Game of Thrones or even Hannibal.
I think it sometimes takes the occasional peek at greatness (the closest it came was in season 2) but I too don’t see it ever making the leap. The best and most interesting characters are marginalised, and I have sometimes felt that Richard Harrow, Al Capone and Arnold Rothstein all belong in a greater show. These characters are rich, compelling, gorgeously drawn and beautifully acted. Yet they all take a back seat to Nucky who is truly nothing that special as a protagonist. Far too remote, cold and unrelateable while lacking the ungodly charisma of Don Draper or the monstrous humanity of Walter White.
Still a good show, it just suffers from its lead being among the less compelling characters. Make it a show about Jimmy Darmody and I think you have a classic on your hands.
Since when has Friday Night Lights become a classic? That show is a glorified soap opera.
Well TR, I think “soap opera” does not necessarily have to be a derogatory word if it’s done well. I think FNL is one of the best shows I have ever seen, and while it lacks the intellectual depth of the other shows I mentioned, it packs a far superior emotional wallop. I have never felt such genuine affection for a group of fictional characters, with the possible exception of some Whedon shows (e.g. Buffy, Angel and Firefly).
Saw the 9/22 episode,I don’t know where else to complain. It should have a G rating and no star evaluation! It was pathetic,boring, out of context and I doubt my future viewing of this once great show.
Did anybody notice the flag in the presentation by Dr. Narcisse to the African American group, that the American flag was the 50 star version and not the 48 of the era?
Did anyone notice the American Flag in the clip where Dr. Narcisse was lecturing the African American group, was the 50 star version, not the 48 star version of the era
No the flag that was in Dr. Narcisse’s (who is a Marcus Garvey stand in) office was a 48 star configuration.The stars were in perfect line with each other in both the x and y axies, and not staggered was not like it was having one star then going up one position and that star, the second one, was slightly to the right and the next star, the third, one up was perfectly above the first. They were in perfect alignment going up and across.
BEST SHOW ON HBO GOING DOWN THE DRAIN, ARE THESE WRITERS SLEEPING, WHAT GIVES, ALL THESE ACTORS ARE LOST, WHAT, NUCKY IS A PRIEST NOW, RICHARD IS CRYING, THE BUTLERS A PUSSY, WHERES ALL THE EXCITMENT ? THIS IS TERRIBLE !!!