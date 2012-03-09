Review: HBO’s ‘Game Change’ takes superficial look at Sarah Palin

We have become so strident and divided on the subject of politics in this country that it’s easy to look at the new film “Game Change” (Saturday at 9 p.m. on HBO), about Sarah Palin’s role in the 2008 presidential election, and assume that those who lean to the left will love the movie for its portrait of her as hopelessly unqualified for the job, while those who lean right will dismiss the film as a hatchet job by the media elites.
But from where I sit – as someone who voted for Obama in ’08 and was glad that Palin didn’t end up a heartbeat away from the Oval Office(*) – “Game Change” is a big disappointment, a broadside at a very big target, and a waste of some impressive talent in front of and behind the camera.
The film reunites director Jay Roach and writer Danny Strong, who collaborated on HBO’s Emmy-winning “Recount,” about the Bush/Gore election. It’s based on the book by reporters Mark Halperin and John Heilemann. But where “Game Change” the book was as much about the Democratic primary race between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – if not more – the film has chosen to focus entirely on John McCain’s selection of Palin as his running mate, and on the incredible ups and downs his campaign experienced as a result.
The filmmakers have said they decided to set the Obama/Clinton end of things aside because they worried the film would play too much like a campaign commercial this close to President Obama’s bid for re-election. Maybe that’s true, but it certainly feels like a movie about Palin (played by Julianne Moore) being in way over her head – and McCain (Ed Harris) and campaign advisor Steve Schmidt (Woody Harrelson) realizing too late what a mistake they made in choosing her – is a much easier story to tell, with a tragic hero in McCain (whom the movie argues went against his own principles to try to win the election) and an obvious villain in Palin.
Palin and her people have already objected to the film’s depiction of her, but many of the incidents in the film are either matters of public record (her disastrous Katie Couric interview) or were told to the authors by multiple members of the campaign.
My problem with the film is that it’s all surface. It’s Moore doing a Sarah Palin impression – maybe not as caricatured as Tina Fey, but not terribly far off – as opposed to giving an actual performance. Neither Moore’s acting nor Strong’s script make any real attempt to understand who this woman was before she moved into this huge spotlight and how (or if) she changed as a result of the attention. I came out of “Game Change” feeling I didn’t know her any better than I did four years ago just watching the real Palin on the news.
And though I was not and am not a fan of Sarah Palin, the film demonizes her just as much as she does the people with whom she disagrees. It suggests she single-handedly torpedoed McCain’s chance of winning the election, while glossing over McCain’s activity around the time of the financial crisis that was arguably much more damning. (Last year’s topical HBO film “Too Big to Fail” did a better job of illustrating this part of the story.) And even her strengths are presented as a kind of backhanded compliment: we see over and over what a charismatic public speaker she was, yet those gifts are viewed as coming from what Schmidt describes as “the greatest actress in the history of American politics.” Palin didn’t know what she was talking about, the movie insists, but could sound very convincing while doing it.
Because the movie isn’t interested in Palin’s perspective (other than to show her as a devoted family woman who melted down when kept apart from Todd and the kids for too long), and because McCain quickly insulated himself from what Palin was up to, the real lead of the film is Harrelson, and he does fine work as a veteran political operative who thought he had seen it all until he met Sarah Palin. So does Sarah Paulson as campaign staffer Nicole Wallace, whose growing disdain for Palin ultimately convinced her not to vote for McCain on November 4.
Ultimately, though, “Game Change” is exactly what you would assume an HBO film about Sarah Palin to be, and possibly even a little bit less than that. Palin isn’t quite as broadly-drawn as, say, many of the Republican bogeymen on “The West Wing,” where even though I agreed with the writer’s politics, I cringed at the one-sided portrait of the other side, but nor is it particularly insightful or three-dimensional in telling this very familiar, very divisive story. Even if you take the side of the authors and filmmakers over Palin and believe that the film is 100% accurate, it doesn’t shed enough new light on things to be worth the trouble of making, or watching.
I missed what I wanted to say. If Palin and her people did not sit down with the filmmakers, and according to the director and screenwriter, they didn't, then the movie cannot show Palin's perspective. That isn't its fault; it's Palin's.
I just saw the film and I have to disagree with Alan’s review. It seems as though Alan wanted this to be a different movie than it is. Maybe a better movie could have been made of the 2008 election as a whole(which would have told us more about McCain suspending his campaign) or a Sarah Palin biopic(which would have satisfied Alan’s desire to learn more about Sarah Palin before being tagged by McCain) but this isn’t that movie. It’s a movie about Palin’s impact on McCain’s campaign and I think it told that story fairly well.
Personally, I thought Moore’s performance did make me feel more empathy towards Palin and definitely the scenes with her family showed me a more human side of her.
I’m not American so I don’t have a horse in the race politically and I didn’t read the book it’s based on so I can’t speak to it’s strict historical accuracy but I think Alan’s criticisms are unfair. The movie makes it very clear in the opening scene that McCain’s campaign was rudderless before Palin and that ultimately the worst that could be said about Palin is that she didn’t change that.
I think Alan has sort of fallen into the trap of looking for neutrality as opposed to objectivity and would have liked a movie about a deeper subject matter. Those are fair points of view but I’m not sure they’re legitimate criticisms of a movie.
Yeah, this kind of movie is just limited.
Coming from the left of center I thought that Pslin was more the tragic figure than McCain. She was ill prepared but also treated as a prop, costumed by the campaign but ultimately came out on top with more potential than she ever could have hoped for in Wasila. It seemed to me more that McCain got what he deserved and she was the hero in the classic sense, and I don’t even like her.
I can see what you’re saying.
I appreciate the review but this wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. True, it’s shallow, but it was reasonably entertaining considering we all knew the ending. It is what it is. If it was going to try to tell the story of the events, then one probably couldn’t expect anything too deep. I guess what I’m saying is I had pretty low expectations going in and I didn’t get bored watching it. I didn’t learn anything either. I’m trying to think of an example of a “play by play” TV political drama that was really any good. I’m kind of stumped. Maybe others can suggest something.
Wow, it’s so weird, this is the only review where I’ve read a somewhat negative opinion about Moore’s performance. She’s getting raves all over the board, and most of the people say how amazing it is that she actually lets them feel much MORE sympathy and empathy towards Palin in a complex and layered portrayal. (Just see Kris Tapley’s review here at hitfix: “Moore hits the deep fissures of fear and mortal terror, emotional overload and, ultimately, unbridled narcissism expertly — at times, profoundly. It’s one of her finest performances.”)
Whatever, I think this is exactly the right story to pick from the “Game Change” book. It says so much about American politics today, it says so much about our political system, it says so much about how we choose our leaders, about the movie-star quality we are looking for, about wanting surface over substance, about trying to make someone presenting a certain image. And it says so much about the ups and downs about a political campaign. It’s almost Shakespearean in a way. An unknown governor of a small state comes out of nowhere, gets thrust on the national and even international stage, electrifies crowds, fascinates people — an “American dream” story –; but, ultimately, fails — partly because of her own hubris. Fascinating stuff.
Nice points!