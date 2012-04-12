Review: HBO’s ‘Girls’ brilliantly channels Lena Dunham’s comic voice

Our first impression of Hannah Horvath, the heroine of HBO’s new comedy “Girls” (Sunday at 10:30 p.m.), isn’t an incredibly positive one. We first see her as she’s shoveling pasta into her mouth with the gusto of someone who eats more than she should, but also doesn’t eat this well except when her parents are picking up the check. And as her parents tell her that, two years after graduating college, they’re going to stop subsidizing her life as a would-be writer in Brooklyn, Hannah grows hilariously indignant, telling them “I could be a drug addict! Do you realize how lucky you are?” before announcing that she won’t have time to see them again on her trip because “I am busy – trying to become who I am!”
Your average television show cares very much about making a good first impression. It wants you to like its main characters, to show you why they’re awesome before it even allows for the tiniest possibility that they might have flaws you’ll learn to accept because you’ve already come to love them. But “Girls” is not your average television show – it may, in fact, be the best new HBO comedy since “Curb Your Enthusiasm” – and it takes the exact opposite approach. It introduces you to Hannah and her friends by focusing on how annoying, selfish, myopic and clumsy they can be, and then it makes you love them in spite of all that.
It’s a trick not many veteran TV show creators could pull off, but 25-year-old Lena Dunham does it on her first time out.
Dunham not only serves as the series’ chief writer and director, but plays Hannah. She achieved a similar hat trick with her indie film debut “Tiny Furniture,” which was also about a young New York woman struggling with bad jobs, bad sex and a general lack of direction post-college. The movie established Dunham as an appealing performer and a filmmaker with a distinctive voice, but it ultimately suffers from a kind of shapelessness. With “Girls,” Dunham has teamed up with comedy mogul Judd Apatow and writer Jenni Konner (who started out with Apatow on FOX’s brilliant-but-canceled “Undeclared”), and they polish up the rough comic gem that Dunham was in “Tiny Furniture.” The series has more form, more bite, more laughs and even more emotion than the film, but it all feels clearly the product of this young woman who knows herself and her world incredibly well, and has the eye, ear and voice to tell her story in such entertaining, surprising fashion.
One thing Dunham doesn’t suffer from is vanity, whether physical or emotional. Hannah is on the big side for a female lead, and the show never hides that extra weight, how it makes her feel, and how it makes others – notably her sex buddy Adam (Adam Driver), a muscular cretin who makes an art out of saying the most emotionally deflating things to Hannah – treat her.
More important than the weight, though, is how Dunham is unafraid to make Hannah – and, to a lesser extent, her friends Marnie (Allison Williams), Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) – into the bad guy of any particular scene. Marnie is slowly coming to hate her perfectly nice, sensitive boyfriend precisely because he’s so nice and sensitive. Jessa is the kind of insufferably worldly character who will deflect Marnie’s concern that Hannah is too stoned to go out by insisting, “I’d like you to see a real high person” or who’ll say that she doesn’t go on dates “because they’re for lesbians.” And Shoshanna has built an entire mental database out of how relationships should work from bad reality shows and self-help books with titles like “Listen Ladies: A Tough Love Approach to Love.”
But it’s Hannah who most frequently tends to be her own worst enemy, whether she’s torpedoing a job interview because she doesn’t know what’s appropriate to say in an office setting or offending her new gynecologist by admitting that she sees some advantages to getting AIDS.
“You could not pay me to be 24 again,” the doctor sighs.
“Well,” Hannah shrugs, “they’re not paying me at all.”
And it’s that wry sense of humor, and perseverance, that makes Hannah so likable even when you factor in all the stupid things she does and says. She has no useful skills in the worst economy of her lifetime – after her parents cut her off, she says, “I calculated, and I can last in New York for three and a half more days. Maybe seven if I don’t eat lunch.” – she has terrible sex with a guy who treats her like a prop (at best), but she keeps trying. She has a knack for saying the worst possible thing in a situation, but can just as easily say the smartest, funniest, most tension-breaking thing.
When the other friends all go to a clinic to be supportive of Jessa when she needs an abortion, only for the flighty Jessa to run late, high-strung Marnie is on the verge of blowing her stack when Hannah disarms her by quipping, “How could she ruin the beautiful abortion that you threw?”
The landmark cable series of the last decade-plus have tended to be built around male characters who are simultaneously horrible and charismatic – your Tony Sopranos, your Don Drapers, your Larry Davids – and are forgiven for the former because of the latter. Shows built around flawed women have been fewer and less successfully-executed, but Showtime had a triumph in the fall with Claire Danes’ bug-nuts CIA agent on “Homeland,” and now we thankfully have Dunham as Hannah.
There’s enough sex, and bluntness about sex, that “Girls” will inevitably be compared to “Sex and the City.” Dunham does her best to get out in front of that by having Shoshanna, the broadest and least worldly “Girls” character, be obsessed with the show, boasting to Jessa, “I’m definitely a Carrie at heart, but sometimes… Samantha comes out.”
But the differences are obvious from the start. Not only are these women much younger – and poorer – than Carrie and friends, but “Girls” is more matter-of-fact about its frankness. “Sex and the City” too often suffered from a need to pat itself on the back for dealing with such taboo subject matter. When Hannah and her friends are dealing with abortion, STDs and a lot of sex (nearly all of it awkward and unsatisfying), there’s never that sense of self-congratulation. (Nor, mercifully, are there puns.) It’s funny when Hannah and Shoshanna discuss the proper etiquette that comes with being diagnosed with HPV, but it never feels like Dunham and Mamet want to pause in the middle of the scene to take a bow for their daring. It’s just something these two would talk about, presented in an amusing fashion.
Later in the series premiere, Hannah gets high on opium tea and makes a last-ditch plea to her parents to keep the money tap on. She shows them pages from her uncompleted book, then boasts, “I don’t want to freak you out, but I think that I may be the voice of my generation” – before immediately realizing how this sounds and adding, “Or, at least, a voice of a generation.”
That’s a bold statement for a show to make in its first episode, even if the context in which it’s presented is meant to keep you from taking it all that seriously. As I’m neither a woman nor in my early 20s anymore, I can’t speak to how well “Girls” captures that generation of women. But I can tell you that it definitely has a voice, and it’s a great one: witty and wise and warm and not exactly like anything you’ve heard before.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’m still not over HBO cancelling ‘Bored to Death’, to me the best comedy since Curb.
That was a really shitty decision imo and I have yet to come across a reasonable explanation. That being said I’m curious about this one though. I’m not familiar with miss Dunham’s previous works but she looks compelling.
re: Bored cancellation…the reasonable explanation is not enough people watched it for it to be considered commercially viable
Less people watched Enlightened than Bored To Death (and How To Make It In America).
But Enlightened got some attention from the Globes and it also has a shot of getting nominated for the Emmys, which means renewal for HBO.
Since Apatow is involved I’ll give it a shot, but honestly after reading this review it doesn’t seem like a show I would enjoy.
Hodor!?
When you look up this show on IMDB via the drop down menu, the first two names under the show title are Christopher Abbott and Adam Driver. I find that funny and yes, I know that the credits are alphabetical right now. I imagine once the show gets going and more episodes are added, the listing will change to show the four ladies first.
As if Sunday nights couldn’t BE more crowded…..:)
And Veep begins shortly, too!
This write up had me excited, until I then went and read the interview further down on this site and saw that they love New Girl. That can’t be a good sign.
Alan likes New Girl too. Have you read his reviews of the last 5-6 episodes? Have you seen the last 5-6 episode? New Girl is funny. Looking forward to this too.
No, I stopped watching after three episodes. I know shows can grow, but I found the premise to be extremely offensive towards women. Meh, I keep deleting paragraphs b/c I’m not capturing what I don’t like about it…I don’t want to think about New Girl, I just hate it :)
But dismissing one show because the creators said they liked a show whose premise you disliked is sort of six degrees of separation of criticism.
Why? Yes, I’m going to stab the next person who says “adorkable” in my hearing and New Girl did take a while to find it’s feet (like ‘Happy Endings’) but it’s a decent enough sit-com.
Oh, I’m still going to watch. Anything on HBO gets the benefit of the doubt. It’s probably a good thing that my expectations are now diminished.
I’ve been looking forward to this show for a while and I’m sure it’s great, but I think it’s funny you used the quote “I am busy — trying to become who I am!” as an example of good dialogue because it sounds an awful lot like “Did you ever think that I was just fighting to be who I was?” which you’ve pretty much said is the worst bit of dialogue ever.
Context is key. On “Quarterlife,” that was supposed to be a nugget of profound wisdom. On “Girls,” it’s supposed to make Hannah sound like a spoiled twit.
Alan, I really respect your insights on TV shows, but in this case I’m not as convinced as you are on how self-aware this show is. Jury’s still out for me.
I know Lena (and Jemima… all of us, along with Paz De La Huerta and Eva Amurri, went to high school together in Brooklyn), and I’m really happy to see her succeed.
I do wish, just a bit, that a show set very firmly in NYC had a bit more color (as in “people of”) in it. But this is normal, so it’s more a general complaint. :/ Alan, do you know if there are any POCs who play a significant role at any point in this season?
Name-dropping is so delightful.
But, how, how shall we make it even more so? Perhaps with a sugary icing of phony multiculturalism?
Oh, indubitably.
If you know anything about hipster neighborhoods in Brooklyn where twentysomethings live, the idea that there are only white people in them is way more “phony” than showing the multiculturalism you bash.
I really hate tokenism and phony multiculturalism, but in the setting this show is supposed to take place in, it’s phonier to create a lily white work and falls into the opposite of tokenism, which is whitewashing.
Have been looking forward to this one for a while (though I have yet to see Tiny Furniture, it’s on the to-see list), this is a great review Alan. Very well-written. Can’t wait till Sunday!
I’m very much looking forward to this show. Lena Dunham seems like an impressive talent, and I love that she isn’t the traditionally thin woman, and she doesn’t apologize. I’m also a fan of Zosia Mamet. And it’s been a while since my 20s but the themes are things I remember, for sure.
The voice of a generation means for incredibly well-connected white privileged young women who can afford the post-college drift….I am tired of these quirky show begging for attention for the criminally underrepresented generation of white women with connections to support their “drift.”
Seriously, its New York. And this the voice of a generation? This is the worst kind of privilege, the kind that celebrates its privilege and makes TV shows about it. Look at your urban cores….there are so many interesting lives, why is this the version of urban life for young women that gets shows?
Well, they are the demographic that subscribes to HBO.
LJ,
You couldn’t have put it any better. I won’t be watching for exactly the reasons you mentioned.
Paul B,
Where do you live that only young white women get HBO? Just about evertyone I know gets HBO,regardless of color.
i couldn’t agree more, why do all shows about “what it is like to be a woman today” resort to myopic portrayals of whiny, inadequate, sex-obsessed, objectified, narcissists who are white and priviledged and have nothing else to worry about than said inadequacy and the fact that they aren’t as famous as they’d like to be. Life is tough for everyone, some more than others, which, yes, you probably learn most acutely in the post-college years. But that fact doesn’t make this particular trite, overdone vantage point any more interesting or revelatory. It’s narcissistic to even portray it as such. There are other types of women out there who have widely different experiences that go egregiously unrepresented on television and in the media.
I should have worded that differently. Young people of privilege are one of the demographics more likely to subscribe to HBO, at least when compared to some of the other large demogrpahics in NYC, such as recent immigrants, non-English speakers, and the lower class. No, I don’t have statistics to back it up. Just speculation.
why is being underrepresented a selling point? A view is a view. If it’s interesting, people will want to hear about it. I’ve heard more stories about struggling up and comers than I have about privileged “Drift”-ing post-grads. The drifting post-grad with no direction and no union job to fall into is a topical phenomenon, given the lousy economy, that should rightfully be explored.
On one hand, this has gotten nothing but positive reviews and I’m sure it’s great.
On the other hand, there is something profoundly irritating about four scions of rich, white, New York families making a show about what it’s like to be broke new-comers to the city.
Totally agree.
Watching spoiled twits having First World Problems is not my idea of a good time. I don’t care how ironic or self-effacing it is, at it’s core it’ll still try to make seem them likeable or as if it Means Something.
It’s self-aware “Gossip Girl” and will have the same tiny audience of critics and NYC-LA “hip” people, who will make it a success. But, hey, it’ll sell and make HBO money, so naturally they will do it.
I’m sorry, but if you live in New York and don’t have friends of color, it’s because you choose not to. Shame on HBO, at least one of the four girls should be black or asian, I don’t know that I can get past that to be able to watch this show and not be angry every second i’m watching. I thought TV had made progress. Ugh
I don’t know, I live in DC, and have many friends of all sorts of backgrounds and nationalities, but, still, my core group of friends are four white girls. I don’t think it is all that weird. People often hang out with people that are like them and come from similar backgrounds and experiences. I’m sure that Lena is writing based on her backgrounds and experiences. Maybe she has white friends. It’s not like people go around making friends with people based on demographics.
“If there’s another f* show or movie about New York and everyone’s white, I’m gonna f* die. That is so unacceptable.” – Sandra Oh, Raygun Magazine
Apparently, Lena Dunham and nearly every TV critic that’s reviewed “Girls” disagrees.
And it’s making me fucking mad.
When do we start liking the episode? Because Hannah closes the show (stealing money from someone who took a menial job and then blowing past a homeless dude) as annoyingly as she started (using the recession as a reason to stay on her parents’ teet.)
The cries of First World Problems: The TV Show are coming fast and furious and (based on the pilot) rightfully so. Hopefully the future episodes will move past that but right now the show has a voice and it’s a voice that most people would shake their heads at so I’m hoping that the future episodes focus more on the struggle rather than the unsympathetic impetus for the struggle.
(And on a side note, I think HBO is botching the release of this. This seems like a show that needed two episodes released online to help get more eyeballs on it and give it a fighting chance against the other big name shows that are making Sunday the most competitive night on television. Oh, and does any show have to less congruous lead-ins than Girls, which follows Game of Thrones and Eastbound and Down?)
What comic voice? There wasn’t a single laugh in it.
I don’t get it. I mean, I’m part of this generation: a couple years out of college, making peanuts, trying to find my way to where I want to be, still partially on the parents’ dime even. But when am I going to be made to love these ladies? Because I like the mongoloid boyfriend and the wussy boyfriend more than any of the women in this episode. I actually relate in a lot of ways to these ladies, I think Dunham created more realistic characters than we usually see on TV. And it made for uncomfortable, boring, anger-inducing television. This is not the voice of my generation and I don’t love these ladies.
Yeah this show was pretty much terrible. So unworthy of all the hype it received. The main character in really just unlikable. Not sure if it’s because she’s an uggo or what, but I just don’t care to see what happens with her. I Just Want My Pants Back is a million times funnier and more likable than Girls seems to be. I’d much rather see a 2nd season of it than a 2nd episode of Girls.
If this was a show about four men, this comment “The main character is really just unlikable…Not sure if it’s because she’s an uggo or what” wouldn’t have even been made. Does she have to be hot and sexy to men to be a lead? Why? The entire cast of Seinfeld was ugly — except for Elaine. Oh wait…I see.
This show is revolutionary BECAUSE it is being made at all. Women get the Irritating Or Ugly label slapped on them faster than shows with all-white casts get the racist label slapped on them. It is time for women to get recognized for something other than being pretty or agreeable. Women can be normal looking and act, believe it or not. Just like successful, unattractive male actors…Jon Lovitz. Jackie Gleason. Kevin James. The entire male cast of Everybody Loves Raymond. Chris Farley. John Heder. John C. Reilly. Steve Buscemi. Too name just a few.
This is a show about women struggling to find themselves in a self-obsessed world at an awful, and yes, irritating age. Stop trying to make it a show about every other demographic out there.
Why doesn’t it have Mexicans? Why doesn’t it show single moms? What about the really poor people? Why isn’t it about men’s struggle too? There are NO BLACK PEOPLE?!! Just watch the fucking show and calm the fuck down.
Sorry to say but this was just awful. First scene showed some promise but everything after it bored the hell out of me.
does lena dunham have incriminating photos of every critic or something? I get what she is trying to do, but honestly, i half-laughed once in the painful, predictable, impossible to sympathize 22 minutes. It’s as unfunny as how to make it in america, except less trendy and marketed as a comedy