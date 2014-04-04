Review: HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ highlights the best of Mike Judge

The Silicon Valley presented in the terrific new HBO comedy of the same name (it debuts Sunday night at 10) is a kind of Wild West for nerds: a lawless territory where they can be among their own kind rather than struggle to fit into a more structured world that doesn't understand them, and a place where they can seek massive fortune along the way.
That vision of the Valley also fits HBO itself in a way, since it's long been a place where creative types with idiosyncratic personalities and specific, uncompromising creative visions could go to find success in a safer, more wide-open environment. It's where David Chase could go when he was on the verge of quitting the TV business altogether and tell the story of a wiseguy in therapy. It's where David Milch could go to be given the absolute freedom to succeed so beautifully with “Deadwood” (and then fail so impressively with “John from Cincinnati”). It's where the director and star of an incredibly obscure independent film could be given the chance to make “Girls” and become a cultural lightning rod.
And now it's the place where Mike Judge has happily found himself after several years in the wilderness, and with the best project he's been involved with in a very long time.
Judge had his time in the mainstream. “Beavis & Butt-Head” was a cultural phenomenon. “King of the Hill” ran forever on FOX and was wonderful for nearly all of that time. But 1999's “Office Space,” which is revered today as the definitive film about the inhumanity of life in a cubicle, was a box office flop at the time, and there were long gaps before his next two films, 2006's “Idiocracy” (a disturbingly prophetic film about how we as a society are getting dumber) and 2009's “Extract” (a forgettable midlife crisis story). His ABC animated comedy “The Goode Family” was burned off in the summer, and even MTV's ballyhooed “Beavis & Butt-Head” revival only lasted a few months.
And now Judge has (with frequent collaborators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky) found a home at HBO, and based on the first five episodes (out of eight in this season) of “Silicon Valley,” it's a perfect marriage of creative team, channel and subject.
The show introduces us to Richard (Thomas Middleditch), a low-level coder at a fictionalized Google(*) called Hooli, who lives in an “incubator” house run by Erlich (T.J. Miller), a cocky stoner living off the money he made from selling a water fountain locator app and getting a 10% stake in all his tenants' creations on the off-chance they hit it big. And almost by accident, Richard's app – whose broad applications even he doesn't understand at first – becomes subject of a bidding war between Hooli's smug chairman Gavin (Matt Ross, Alby from “Big Love”) and Gavin's eccentric ex-partner Peter Gregory (Christopher Evan Welch), and Richard has to choose between a one-time payment that will change his life or taking a bigger bet that could make him obscenely wealthy or make him yet another cautionary tale of the Valley.
(*) Between Hooli, ChumHum on “The Good Wife” and a great upcoming episode of this show's lead-out “Veep” set at a place called Clovis, this is truly a golden age for fake Googles.
There are some hints of “Entourage” in the DNA (perhaps cross-pollinated with some “Big Bang Theory”), but never the sense that things will always work out for Richard in the way they inevitably did for Vince and his boys. And even in the early episodes, “Silicon Valley” is already much funnier and smarter than “Entourage” was even in its better days.
From minute one, Judge and company are making sharp observations about the rules and customs of this strange subculture. We begin, for instance, at a party for a start-up that has hit it big (with Kid Rock as entertainment, because why not?), and Richard's housemate Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) observes the rapid segregation between the male and female guests(**), noting that every party in the Valley “ends up like a Chasidic wedding.” Even within this kingdom of nerds, there are social hierarchies. Richard is envious of Erlich's confidence, and gets taunted by the higher-ranking Hooli staffers, while the reserved Dinesh seems to be waging a constantly losing battle for coding and social superiority to Satanist (“with theistic tendencies,” he explains) housemate Gilfoyle (Martin Starr). Richard is gawky and awkward, and yet so long as his company also employs business expert Jared (the perpetually self-deprecating Zach Woods) – who admits, “I know I have somewhat ghost-like features. My uncle always said, 'You look like you starved a virgin to death.'” – he will never be the gawkiest.
(**) If the series has an obvious area for improvement, it's in its extreme gender imbalance. There's only one female castmember – Amanda Crew as Peter's assistant Monica – and while this may be a predominantly male world, just from a comic standpoint the show would benefit from an added voice. As Fienberg suggested on Firewall & Iceberg this week, have Felicia Day (or at least a Felicia Day type) move into the house and see what happens.
In the battle between Gavin and Peter, the show explores contrasting management and personal styles. Both are geeks, but Gavin is one who has been able to shape himself into someone who moves comfortably in the world of both celebrities and fellow CEOs, while Peter remains isolated and inscrutable, speaking in an odd, clipped manner and never for a moment looking comfortable in his own skin. (Welch's performance is the best part of a show with a lot of great parts, and he unfortunately passed away midway through production of this first season. Judge has said this won't affect the stories for the first season, but it's a big loss.) And as Richard tries to get his company off the ground, he gets many pieces of conflicting advice about what sort of boss he should be. Erlich, for instance, makes the familiar argument that any successful manager has to be an asshole, because if you're not, “it creates a kind of asshole vacuum,” and the show finds amusing ways to explore whether that's really true.
And yet in the middle of all the technobabble and social satire, “Silicon Valley” is also a show from the man who gave us “Beavis & Butt-Head,” and like so many of Judge's later works, it deftly blends the highbrow with the lowbrow. The show features drug humor and fairly crude (if usually clever) sex jokes, and almost all of it flows in neatly with the headier stuff going on. When Erlich, for instance, commissions a Latino graffiti artist to design the company logo, it at once leads to a series of marvelously profane visual gags and to a commentary about both racism and the sameness of corporate branding. And there are elaborate comic set pieces about the ways in which technology that's supposed to make life simpler instead makes it more aggravating that function as both satire and slapstick at once. It's really impressive, and definitely the closest Judge has ever come to simply making “Office Space: The Series,” in tone if not in specific target.
Judge isn't the only person involved in the show in need of an unconventional home like HBO. Most of the cast has experience playing nerds and outcasts, but usually as the token one in a larger ensemble, if that. (A sitcom producer I know said he was happy to see Middleditch as a series lead, because during pilot season, he's always “so funny but way too specific for almost any part.”) Here, placed opposite each other, they get to reveal more facets of their default screen personas, becoming funnier and richer in the process.
There's a great gag in a later episode about Gavin trying to impress an employee with new communications device that is cool in theory but still a few upgrades away from working in practice. “Silicon Valley,” on the other hand, is the right show in the right medium, on the right channel, at the right time.
So is this really different from Amazon’s Betas?????
It’s vastly better than what little I’ve seen of Betas, but there are definitely some surface similarities.
Thanks Alan, I really like Betas so if this is vastly better I’ll give it a shot!
FYI “Hasidic” isn’t spelled with a “c.”
Have been looking forward to this for awhile now, but ugh, another eight-episode only show? I’m really getting sick of this downsizing trend.
I like this trend. It seems to improve quality.
My thoughts exactly.
Agree with FRAAC 1000%. Less is more, and I can wait for S2.
Love the gender diversity in the photo. Sounds like a more comedic Social Network – a film I loved but for the gender issue.
Like the complaints with TD – I really don’t understand the call for more females just for the sake of it; sure, if the context/story call for it – but if the show is well done and the gender roles make sense given the setting, why complain?
Uh so if the “setting” is sexist then it “makes sense” that the gender roles are normative/sexist/offensive/damaging? Okay, guy.
And you seem to suggest all stories are male by default and that women should only appear when “called for.” Ugh.
R.I.P. Christopher Evan Welch
He was in a key scene in The Master as the guy at the party who actually dares to question the validity of PSH’s ideas (how sad is it that both of these amazing actors are no longer with us).
Here is a clip of the polygraph scenes from the late Henry Bromell’s “Rubicon”, with Welch at 2 minutes in: [vimeo.com]
Has anyone here ever worked a tech start up?
This show accurately depicts the “gender diversity” that’s normally there.
If you want to be critical about it aim That towards the tech industry not the show.
Dunno why the support of this show has to dis on How to Make It in America — the latter was quite charming in its sleightness. Find it a shame they didn’t let what was probably an inexpensive show reach conclusion. Dunno about the gender comment, either. Judge’s universes aren’t really populated with women? (Although I didn’t watch King of the Hill, so.) And that’s never felt, to me, like something I wanted from the kind of work he makes (Jennifer Aniston’s character was her own person in Office Space, but she was also there just to be a girlfriend, so). Plus the “answer” to every nerd show is not to stick Felicia Day on it. Ugh.
The pilot completely blew my mind. LOVED it. So pumped for next Sunday. BTW, if you haven’t seen “idiocracy”, watch it tonight.
The tone is right, they just need to work on execution.
Having seen the show now, which I found fantastic, I really don’t understand the gender comment, Alan. A female character delivers the pivotal speech! Why do you seem to be apparently asking for a token female programmer/coder/whatever to feel the presence of women on this show? Most of those guys don’t seem to want to live there, why would a woman? Maybe there’s a house full of female programmers elsewhere? The calling out of sexism, bloviation, corporate greed, etc., in the storytelling seems to be getting the job done without moving the (pretty!) female stereotype of a nerd into the house (“Felicia Day type”), which is what actually seems sexist to me.
wow. spending a pilot’s worth of time staring at almost all guys and you have zero clue about why this representation might be a problem. you don’t understand the gender comment, really?
i know some women in tech but it’s a totally screwed up world. i don’t think the pilot exactly takes the time to reflect on this beside a few asides but to not understand the very clear point Dan and Alan make about the fact that there are almost no women in this show is sort of unbelievable.
you must be trolling, right?
erika
You just said in your other comment you find the world of tech pretty unappealing, and in this comment that it’s “a totally screwed up world” – would that not, in part, be reflected by an *absence* of women? Why would you want more women included in a show that you’ve thus concluded is subpar? Why are you discounting the pivotal role that a female character did play in this universe? It’s one thing in a show like True Detective, which included women, but only as sex objects or stereotyped plot functionaries, to complain about gender or representation, because the representation was dysfunctional or outright gross. But there *is* representation, and, in that main female character, one of substance. The show is only half an hour long, we hardly got to know any of the characters (most of the dudes in the house just get great one-liners), but we had a great, positive impression of a woman who makes sense in that universe and isn’t shoehorned in because “staring at all guys” is a problem on this show but not other shows? Seriously? Who’s trolling, actually?
a bit underwhelmed at the pilot but then again i was more than a little underwhelmed the first time i saw OFFICE SPACE. but then on repeated viewing it became more and more enjoyable.
not sure if the skinny shoulders of the lead are going to be able to handle the burden of focus of a whole show. glad to see Martin Starr as always but those of us who have been paying attention know he’s a stone cold fox under his semi-geek exterior.
so yeah, facing characters who seem to be 100% geek is going to be an adjustment in this Channing Tatum-ized world we live in.
had a bit higher hopes for the execution of this show but there were moments that resonated.
honestly, the world of tech is pretty unappealing, so here’s hoping there’s more here than i suspect.
erika
The first episode was somewhat underwhelming, but I’m going to continue watching it for Kumail Nanjiani alone.
Since so many people responded to Alan’s comment about gender bias, I thought this very depressing article from Sunday’NYTimes would be of interest. [www.nytimes.com]
I appreciated the article; I remember reading about that tech conference and the offending app when it happened. I do think there is a difference between acknowledging the real issues in that field, and somehow asking the show to account for them. Putting a female coder on the show would not change the disparity in the real world – not that I’m not saying having a female coder wouldn’t mean something for representation and visibility – but just that it seems like the show is being criticized for the status of the actual world. When, now two episodes in, the show is doing a decent job of discussing sexism, which seems more helpful than sticking Felicia Day on the show and acting like all the problem has been solved.
I liked, but didn’t love the premiere. I will keep watching for two reasons; Alan’s recommendation and seeing Bill from F&G