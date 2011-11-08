Review: History’s ‘Vietnam in HD’

Two years ago, History managed to find the sweet spot between its unofficial identity as The World War II Channel and the increasing popularity of exotic hi-def programming with “WWII in HD,” a five-night miniseries featuring digitally-restored color footage from World War II. That was a success, so tonight through Thursday at 9, we get the sequel: “Vietnam in HD,” six hours over three nights with a similar collection of eye-popping restored footage.
(“Korea in HD” seems to have been skipped for now, but with any luck we can get all 11 seasons of “M*A*S*H” release on Blu-Ray to make up for that.)
As with its predecessor, “Vietnam in HD” is very much operating from the Ken Burns playbook(*), with the footage held together by a group of famous actors reading letters and other commentary from the men and women who witnessed the war firsthand. Michael C. Hall from “Dexter” narrates the whole thing, and the other actors include Blair Underwood, James Marsden, Dylan McDermott and, strangely, 3/5 of the cast of “Entourage.”
(*) And in this case, they’ve beat Burns to the punch, as his own Vietnam documentary won’t be airing on PBS until 2016.
But where World War II took place so long ago that many of the protagonists of the earlier project had either died or were ailing, most of the “Vietnam in HD” narrators are alive and well and do a perfectly-fine job telling their stories before they have to pass the baton to the actor “playing” them.(**) Leaning on the actors instead of the participants puts much of the material at a greater remove than it should be, and the brief moments we get with the real people are always more affecting.
(**) And for the most part, every performer does the narration matter-of-factly and in their own voices, which makes it jarring that Underwood chooses to sound like veteran Charles Brown. Some consistency of direction might have helped.
The larger consequence of Vietnam being more recent than World War II, though, is that it’s much less of a novelty to see vivid color footage from it. This was a war that came into America’s living rooms in living color and that’s been chronicled frequently in both documentaries and fiction films for the last 40+ years. The iconography of Vietnam on screen is so familiar that you can probably predict which ’60s songs will appear on the soundtrack right before they do.
“WWII in HD” at times felt like a rough outline of what an actual history of the war would look like, but it had all that amazing, horrifying imagery to compensate. The “Vietnam in HD” footage is no less incredible and/or dismaying, but it’s also much more familiar. Both projects tell you what they’re about with their titles – come for the pretty visuals, stay for the history lesson! – but the first one was, by its very nature, more successful at it.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
As usual this is a cable channel shouting HD from the rooftops while simultaneously ruining the picture.
This is 4:3 footage that has been stretched to fit 16:9. I guess “Vietnam in higher resolution but distorted to fill the screen” doesn’t have the same marketing ring.
I guess for the undiscerning palate of the public distorting the image to avoid complaints of “This doesn’t fill my whole screen! Whaaaaaa!” but I would rather see an image in it’s original aspect ratio than have the subject cosmetically enhanced for the benefit of those for who the subject matter isn’t enough to make them watch.
I ompletely agree. Why not ad 3D while they`’re at it?
They did the same thing with the recent Harry Belafonte documentary-archive footage distorted to 16:9. It looks awful-like a cheap documentary culled from public domain footage by people who really don’t care.
I could not agree more. It’s complete lunacy and an insult to the men and women who served there to distort the footage. How such a bad decision could be allowed in such a high-budget production with well-known actors are beyond me. I’d not be surprised if this one will be used in film-editing classes as an example of what NOT to do.
Whatever its technical merits or deficiencies, this is just another example of lazy History channel programming. History has been pretty much dead to me for some time as they continue to recycle the same material over and over again, while mixing in heaping helpings of trashy reality programs that offer little in the way of historical insight or valuable contrast with current events. History’s grasp on its supposed reason for being is almost as tenuous as A&E’s at this point.
I’m glad this is being shown and will watch it if I can. This war, a national agony and nightmare, was on many screens in black and white as I recall. I was born in 55. And it’s been many many years since an American war, or a war involving the USA and its young people in the field, was actually shown on TV. Too many years, I think. Watching Baghdad get the crap bombed out of it back in the day doesn’t really qualify. All little green strobe lights. There’s no reason for actors not to voice these stories. I would imagine that for many of these vets having it all out there in their voice is just way too much.
War, good God, what is it good for?
War is unfortunately necessary on that rare occasion which in this miserable world is not rare enough — but not this one for sure — I see LBJ lately brought up as the kind of Prez we now need to lead us into the I dunno what Wish We Were There Again Land … People such as myself missing Mad Men perhaps. And I cringe and shudder — nothing so dead as the recent past as Wilde said … If the show is not everything it could’ve been, I really don’t care … We have yet another national holiday coming up — Let’s by all means really start to revisit Vietnam in a real way that doesn’t involve Oliver Stone, Brian De Palma, and Henry Kissinger. And ghost limb memories of other conflicts. Obviously, I’m an old lady … Still riles me up. I thought I was drowning once for a couple of seconds and it haunts me still. No reason not to have actors voice this stuff no matter what it is.
I saw the first episode last night. It was definetly worth watching. The technical flaws weren’t that noticeable on my screen, plus they were hand held images but did a nice job of showing the reality of what war really was. I worked with a guy (a little older than me) who would be out on patrol all the time and said he actually saw one Viet Cong. The rest of the time they were slogging through elephant grass and trying to avoid bobby traps. So coming under fire and not ever seeing the enemy was the experience. The visuals are amazing and the history lesson doesn’t hurt.
This series, other than to tribute to the vets, has no actual history value and with the production of the series, History.com once more has lost its credibility as an impartial education channel. Even with the focus being stories told through the words of the vets, they shouldn’t narrate it in such narrow way, at least provide some background. The series is giving a different impression of the war from the fact. This is an example of a good documentary, at least you can find answers and explanation here: [www.youtube.com] Martin Sheen is also a better narrator than Dexter