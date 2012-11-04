Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘A Gettysburg Address’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I write a poem about the wreck of the Hesperus…
“Bring Brody in, but don’t trust him.” -Quinn
For most of last season, the “Homeland” writers had a tool in their toolkit they don’t have this year: they knew more about what Brody was up to than we did. That generated a certain level of ambiguity and tension in almost every scene involving Brody, because it wasn’t clear which side he was on, what happened to him during his captivity, whether he was telling the truth, whether he was ready to explode literally, rather than just metaphorically.
By now, though, we know pretty much everything Brody has done and everyone he’s seen, so there’s less opportunity to play the “Everything you thought you knew was wrong!” trick again. And at this stage of the game I think “Homeland” is better with all its cards on the table. Brody can still lie about things – and already has – and he can still change his mind, but the “Homeland” writers are going to be better off not keeping secrets about either of our main characters.
And if they’re playing straight with us on Brody, then for now the surprises have to come from elsewhere, like Roya’s mystery contact who massacred Quinn’s forensics team, apparently killing off Galvez and the others(*), rather than whether Brody himself betrayed Carrie’s trust.
(*) Though I really hope they didn’t just bring Seth Gilliam in to say a line or two before killing him. Enough people have drawn the parallel between the Brody operation’s command center and the Major Crimes Unit from “The Wire,” and it would’ve been nice to have Sgt. Carver around for a bit to make the linkage more overt.
And yet I think the show wants us to have these doubts about him, which is why we got that sequence of Brody and Roya either silently communicating or simply waiting for the guy down the hall to move away, and why we got that scene at the end where Brody has to comfort a tearful, broken Carrie – their roles completely reversed from the week before – and are reminded that he has a stronger emotional hold on her than she does on him. The final shot of the episode features Brody’s face almost entirely in shadow. Damian Lewis plays inscrutable damn well even under good lighting, but this was a case, I think, of the series wanting us to have the same doubts about Brody that Peter Quinn has.
And I do think doubts are valuable. You don’t undo eight years of conditioning in a day without some slips and setbacks. I’m just going to be curious to see how this plays going forward. As it is, “A Gettysburg Address” couldn’t live up to “Q and A,” because what could? But as we steer towards the second half of a season that’s tended to be much stronger on character than on plot, I’d like to see the show’s two halves reach more of an equilibrium.
Some other thoughts:
* Yeah, as if we weren’t already primed to hate Walden enough, each week his son’s behavior gets worse and worse (and, by implication, is a mirror of his father’s). This is going to be one of those situations where the longer Dana waits to tell someone what happened, the worse it will be for her.
* Poor Mike, torn between his duty to his country (and the orders from Estes and Saul) and his loyalty to Jessica. Not sure that seeing a single bullet missing from Brody’s supply was the definitive proof Mike thinks it was, but I expect no good to come of him sharing his suspicions with her.
What did everybody else think?
The single bullet missing seemed like a continuity error to me. Didn’t brody use that same gun to shoot the deer early in season 1?
I believe so. Plus, would he really only load one bullet into the gun when he was going to meet Tom Walker?
Totally agree. Guaranteed the 1 bullet was for the deer and the Tom walker murder weapon was a completely different 9MM.
@REAGAN totally agree! Which means that if Mike confronts Brody about this, he doesn’t even have to lie!
Just thinking aloud, who shoots a deer with a 9mm? I’m trying to remember how the scene played, however short of a dead-on head shot that would not bring down a dear.
It’s possible that the box was his mini-arsenal where he had bullets should he need to grab-and-go and typically kept it full and the one bullet was used to kill Tom Walker. In other words, he’d have refilled the box after shooting the deer (even if it was a different gun, why would he have two different stashes for the same type of ammo?). Why he would not have done so after killing Tom Walker (after all, he’s had months to do so) is beyond me.
I know why they had that scene, however if you have to think this hard about it, maybe it could have been written a little differently. If you do not think about it too hard it makes sense. Which tends to be a problem with this show.
I am not trying to be overly critical, however this is a well-meaning discovery that just does not hold up under too much scrutiny.
-Cheers
Sorry… short of a dead-on head shot that would not bring down a **deer.**
-Cheers
I’m pretty sure we heard multiple shots when he shot the deer.
I think the point of the scene was that the friend confirmed Brody still had his Marine issued 9mm.
Regardless of how many bullets were in the box it obviously doesn’t prove anything. Who knows. Maybe Brody fired the gun at shooting range.
That said, Mike knows Brody has a gun because he was there when the deer was shot.
My guess is Mike was looking for and noticed something that has yet to be revealed.
What about this time Brody shot a deer. Theirs one bullet that could be missing from his ammunition.
please don’t do Tyra/Landry on us. That was a low point for another awesome show.
Thought it was very interesting that Brody gets frustrated/mad when Carrie touches him to make him feel better….then at the end of the episode he is seen taking the same approach with her….I wonder if we should be reading into that? Is it proof he is working her just as she was working him earlier…. also I wondered if roya saw into Brody’s hand being hurt and assumed he had given her info….if she talks to him still going forward he must have earned/kept her trust somehow….so maybe he did tip her off. Home improvement when you are staying at a hotel seems like an easy alibi to poke holes in…a lot of random thoughts but hoping someone else can add clarity.
Sorry I meant to say, roya seeing brody,’s hand in conjunctuon with the timing of the gettysburg store being searched, may realize he had given up info to the CIA
Couldn’t the CIA get someone to read Roya’s lips during her meet-up with the mystery contact? It looked like they had a good angle on her face in the video
Exactly, I wondered this too in an earlier episode when they grumbled about having no audio. They have utilized all the cool surveillance toys, but nobody has throught to try to read lips yet? I completely agree this seems like something they wouldn’t miss
Yeah this. Any possible reason or plot fail?????
It was going to be hard to live up to Q&A but there were things in this episode that felt like they were really using it primarily for exposition.
It didn’t seem clear that Gomez was dead – maybe I missed him getting shot. Hopefully, Quinn will make it because it would be annoying if he didn’t. He’s a very provocative character and I would hate to see him exit too quickly.
Brody is beginning to be a bit of an unsympathetic character. It was easy to understand how he was turned by Nazir after eight years of torture and he was a confused soul but now that he has been “turned” by the CIA, the only thing he seems to care about is saving his own butt. Last season, his children seemed like his lifeline to retaining his humanity. Now – it’s hard to tell if he cares about anyone. He seems to be lying to everyone all the time with no real moments with anyone – not even Dana. And, will Carrie have to be burnt by him again before she gets that he can’t be trusted? It was a little much for her to turn to him for any comfort.
And, I sure hope the hit-and-run story pays off big time. Right now, I am bored with it along with Mike’s suspicions. I think telling Jess his idea about Brody and Walker’s death was a little much.
I agree about Brody – he is not seeming like the character he was, but this makes me think that he’ll come back swinging later. He has been kind of passive and jittery all season – just doing what Roya tells him, panicky, emotional. Not the effective liar and manipulator we saw before, but one who engendered sympathy and emotional depth at the same time. So I think that side of him will come back. Maybe he’s just been roya and the CIA’s lackey while he plots something else. Maybe he has needed that time to regroup about who he is and what he’s doing.
I also agree about the big yawn about the subplots with VP’s son and Mike. The son’s statements that he’d rather die than for his father to know seemed kind of extreme, which makes me think this will be re-visited. Maybe Dana will tell Brody, the son will become un-hinged at the fear of exposure, and brody will use his knowledge and/or the fate of the son against the VP. So maybe Brody can’t kill the VP, but can destroy him in a different way.
I’m pretty sure Galvez was dead, but definitely not Quinn. They made it a point to show Galvez try to scramble away and get gunned down. Then to show Quinn begin breathing/moving once the attackers left.
On the Dana subplot, I think it’s pretty clear they are setting that up to give Brody an “out” from the VP/running mate deal. Eventually, Brody and/or Jessica will be so disgusted to find out what happened and the VP’s reaction to it that it will be easy for Brody to bow out like he promised the CIA he’d do.
I’ll have to re-watch the Gettysburg massacre scene again to see Galvez being taken out. I suppose I was hoping he had made it as well as Quinn. Galvez was a good go-to character and I thought his role was more important than that. (Somehow my mind drifted into surreal Walking Dead territory when I was watching the CIA agents being massacred. I didn’t see Galvez being shot in the head- so maybe he is alive?)
I agree about your reasoning behind the hit-and-run subplot but I feel that too much time is being spent on it. I believe we could get all the Dana-guilt, Finn-weaseling (like his Dad) with a lot less angst and we already understand how this could impact the VP’s and Brody’s relationship – both professionally and personally. Hope this subplot explodes sooner than later.
They have taken certain plot devices into Warp speed this season (Brody’s outing and turning) but this subplot seems to just plod on.
‘Plod on’ is overstating it quite a bit. The sub-plot started near the end of the last episode. It’s probably had a total of 6 or 7 minutes of screen time so far.
For me, it has been very boring no matter the number of minutes. Considering the main themes of the show – that’s a healthy amount of air time devoted to a subplot like this. Hopefully that means a decent pay off in the future storyline.
Galvez is dead. Carrie tells Brody she has 7 casualties, but in the preview of next week we hear 6 agents are dead, presumably meaning Quinn pulled through. If Brody has any more responsibility for the attack that is on the surface, I hope he doesn’t find himself off the grid with Quinn again.
Thanks for the confirmation about Galvez. You have a really good point about Quinn and Brody. That confrontation will probably happen but in the future because Quinn will most likely be out of commission for a while. I hope that means we’ll see more of Saul in the near term.
Jinjee – Alan has a pretty strict “no discussing scenes from the previews” policy here. Even if it helps answer a reader question.
D’oh! Sorry everyone.
But Gilliam was nowhere to be seen during the massacre…right? I mean he was a guest star in the opening credits and said what, one word? He’s better than that, I expect he’ll be back.
Maybe he’s the mole? It’s pretty obvious that a mole still exists. I’m sure it wasn’t just a coincidence that as soon as Quinn called in for backup, the terrorists took the shop.
Rewatched the scene, when the agents line up with their guns out, scene cuts to the terrorists, terrorists start shooting and Gilliam is shown from behind being the first person shot, then drops to the floor.
The missing bullet was silly. That in no way would implicate Brody in the murder (despite the fact that he did in fact commit it), and there’s no reason to think that Mike would have any reason to feel so certain about it he would tell Jessica her husband was a murderer based on it . Forensics analysis would have helped provide proof, but given it was clearly the same afternoon that didn’t happen. A silly jump in narrative logic they just hoped we’d go along with.
Meanwhile, exactly how much time has passed since they broke down Brody? The CIA claimed to have been sitting on The Tailor’s store for 2 weeks, and given they got that information from Brody’s interrogation, that would mean it’s been two weeks since Brody came clean. Yet that would ALSO mean it’s been two weeks since Walden’s kid and Dana were involved in the hit-and-run (which happened the same day), and they clearly played that storyline as if it were the very next day. Dana was still in shock, the victim was in the ICU, etc.
In theory this COULD have been 2 weeks later and Dana just HAPPENED to be overcome with guilt and chase down the victim (quite easily, I might add) JUST when her recovery was thwarted by a blood clot that then killed her. I’m sure that’s what the writer’s would say, but it’s pretty clear they had two stories that really had to happen at different times that they wanted to tell simultaneously and tried to have their cake and eat it too by fudging the logic and hoping we’d go along.
Which is a theme that’s becoming depressingly predictable this season.
Seems you’re right about the timeline being off.
Good pick-up and all. But, does it really affect the way you watch the show? Seems a bit nit-picky.
What remains muddled is why they didn’t get that chest out the same time they did the tailor. That just doesn’t make sense. If it’s so important you’re going to kill seven operatives for it – talk about high risk – why leave it behind?
Good point, PA. Though Roya did make it seem that they had to move quickly to get the tailor out, as the FBI/CIA were on to him. So perhaps they didn’t want to be making a big scene (noise to cut the wall, carrying out a huge case, etc.) before they had to.
I also agree the timeline complaint is nit-picky, but may be correct. Would the CIA really have all that surveillance set up perfectly to follow Roya mere hours after breaking Brody? Not likely. Sure they had most of it in place for Brody, but still…to find Roya, track her, put cars in place to follow her, etc. That doesn’t happen in hours.
Look, Roya would assume all domestic spy ops are run by the FBI, since the CIA by statute cannot spy on the homeland. That this happens in this series is the trouble of the writers.
@Dan: That did cross my mind, too, but the gamble they took with sending Brody there to get him out was more or less the same they would’ve taken with the chest. Brody & the tailor couldn’t be seen, under no circumstances, because Brody’d be easily recognizable. They gambled that he wouldn’t. Why not gamble that two guys carrying a chest wouldn’t be seen either, if it’s of that much importance that you’d risk shooting seven operatives of one of the best trained agencys in the world? In broad daylight?
The only alternative I can think of is that the terrorists hoped the chest wouldn’t be found because the CIA/FBI wouldn’t get in. Which is… well, not that smart.
I don’t really think it’s nit-picky… I’m not out looking for tiny mistakes or continuity errors. But if I’m being taken out of the story because I’m trying to make sense in my head how the tale they’re weaving could possibly make linear sense, that’s a problem. I’m all for suspending disbelief, but these kind of narrative shortcuts (in my mind) only serve to undercut the intense drama they are trying to build.
The timeline is confusing, yes, but with the single bullet, isn’t the point just that Mike isn’t all that smart.
Didn’t Mike say a 9 mm was especially common?
No, Mike, and the other ex-Marines, are supposed to be ahead of the curve, due to their common bind and military skills.
That said, who knows whether Brody didn’t return home to a ten year old box of ammo with one shell missing?
I agree, I didn’t think Mike had proof. I wish they had either made the proof stronger or provided more of a motivation for Mike (that he’s still in love
with Jess).
It might be my hatred for Quinn talking (because I really hate him more than anyone on the show, and if this is purposeful, great job) but I fail to see how his menacing presence serves the CIA/Brody relationship.
IMO, their play is all emotional at this point. Carrie needs to tighten those ties and periodically tap into Brody’s distaste for loss of innocent life (by talking the collateral damage imminent if Nazir succeeds). Quinn represents the ruthless American (Walden) and could drive Brody back to the other side. So that part felt wrong to me.
On first meeting, Carrie asked Virgil to look into Quinn’s background. I hope that pays off.
I feel like Mike wants to believe Brody has been a traitor to his country and family because of his feelings for Jess. It certainly doesn’t help that he was summoned into an office with Saul and David telling him politely to shut down his inquiries rather than talking to his contact.
On another note, if the CIA is turning Brody into a triple whose to say the other side is not?
I would think that Nazir’s people had wired Brody’s home while (off camera in the 1st season) the family was off celebrating his return.
If the CIA can wiretap and utilize cameras why can’t the other side?
The annihilation of the agent’s in the tailor shop was quick, clean, professional and paused the viewer (me) to wonder if they aren’t on to Brody already.
It didn’t match Q&A but the character plot was good.
I think we overestimate Nazir’s reach in the US. Sure it seems like he has contacts everywhere, but to assume he has enough manpower in the US to keep surveillance on Brody’s house is a bit of a stretch.
Hell, to imagine that Nazir can summon a wet op team to take out a CIA team stretches credulity hugely.
But we’re in it for the ride, not the details or the sopycraft.
I do not understand the harsh sentiments some fans have towards Brody…he was tortured and beaten daily for years, think about that…years! Every time I look at him I feel sorry for him a little for living through all that hell and people like mike and Jess giving him shit. Even Quinn, I hope he does die because he is not sympathetic like carrie or brody or even Saul.
Estes needs to go too and the VP and Finn….take out half the cast! Lol. Seriously though…some bad people there!
Brody is a TRAITOR. Jesus Christ. The man should be rotting in Gitmo right now, but instead he’s free, and running around in the highest circles of government.
I understand he is a traitor, I still feel sorry for the man because he was left in a dark crappy hole for years and forgotten about by his government. He is so damaged like Carrie that I feel sorry for the vulnerability they wear on their souls. Brody is not simply a traitor, Carrie is not simply a nut job…things are more complicated than that…brody just wanted to kill the guy who killed over 70 children. I do not think he hates all of America, he has said before that he will not risk civilians…we shall see what happens.
I think that’s more or less the way Carrie views him.
And, Shawn, what you describe is definitely how I see him. Damian Lewis is beyond terrific in the role and brings all of these nuances to the part even when the writing is less than stellar.
I agree about Brody and I think that’s an essential element of the show – the gray areas in our response to Brody.
Yes, he was tortured for years. As Carrie said, he was taken apart and put back together by Nazir, as his creature. Then he saw 82 dead children, killed by Walden’s order. One of those children was a boy he loved and who, no doubt, filled a space left by his own children.
He is a terrorist and what he’s done so far is wrong — he’s killed 2 people himself and he nearly blew up a room of others. He should be stopped. But the combination of the character’s backstory and Lewis’ nuanced portrayal leave me with plenty of sympathy for him.
And yes, I love a show with such complexity that I want the CIA guy to die and the terrorist to live. Love it.
“Brody is a traitor, and he’s running around in the highest circles of Gov’t”. Is that believable ? Hell no. Is it entertaining ? It’s the BEST SHOW ON TV right now. So go with it.
Maka – If Brody is a traitor, what is Walden? He not only authorized the drone strike knowing it would take out the school, but covered it up, not just in the media, but falsified the govt report. And he told Brody he was trying to get Israel the bunker bombs, against the edict of the president. Sounds pretty treasonous, and the drone strike was a war crime.
Point being, Walden and his team was his target, not innocent civilians. Brody was going to do an equivalent of a drone strike, and he was willing to sacrifice his own life to do it, which is more than Walden would be willing to do.
I have a bigger problem with Brody’s giving Roya the list of targets. It was in contradiction with his unwillingness to kill civilians. Very murky as to what his motivation was.
Walden is scum, but he didn’t know that the bomb would take out a school. Why would he intentionally bomb a school? He thought there was a worthy target there, he was wrong, and so he covered it up.
That’s different from intentionally deciding to blow up a school for the hell of it.
Eric, he didn’t blow up the school for the hell of it, his target was Nazir, but in Season 1 there’s convos between him and Estes, and Saul, where it’s stated he knew it would take out the school but said it was collateral damage to take out Nazir.
And there was an episode where Saul finds about it, and the cover-up and confronts both Walden and Estes.
Too many missing links to be real this week. Like they wouldn’t recover the body of the man Brody killed? Further, someone as unstable as Carrie would never be actively working. Finally Brody new the address of the safe house…yet no one asked him about it…big hole.
Right, but if they just happen to hit the tailor’s shop and the safe house simultaneously, then clearly Brody is working with the CIA and his cover is blown.
Couldn’t Carrie & Quinn have asked Brody to ID the photo somewhere else rather than letting him into their command center this early and have him look around before knowing how much Brody can be trusted?
Modern day CIA still does not have the technology to capture the audio of a conversation a few yards away?
I do not know how long I can endure this emotional wreck named Carrie. While the character gives Claire Danes to showcase her acting talent it is difficult to see her get hyper emotional in every other episode.
I too wondered about bringing Brody into the command center, one of the few times I was taken out of the show. And I’m great at suspending disbelief.
I think the reason that they couldn’t hear them talking a few feet away was because Sleepy (forget his name) has his Mic was touching the metal cover of whatever he resting on. The camera made a point to get a close up shot of that.
As far as Carrie goes, I think it depends on how well one can handle a lot of emotion in the first place. I have no trouble watching her being en emotional wreck, and she’s so much more than just that. I’ll never forget that scene of her in her closet trying to figure out what to wear in Episode 1.
The conversation was directly beside a waterfall so they couldn’t make out the conversation over the water. Roya and her contact chose that location on purpose so they wouldn’t be heard. It’s totally feasible that their mic wouldn’t be able to pick up the conversation over the waterfall.
Watched this episode a second time. @Angela, I think the closeup shot was to let us know that in a public place Max was secretly hiding a mic pointed towards Roya. @Gajic, Yes, Carrie does mention that the audio was like listening to Niagara Falls. While they may not have been able to hear the conversation live, the audio signal can be post-processed to cleanup the audio i.e., to remove the white background noise of a waterfall.
Last season the show’s writing managed to transcend its goofy plot. This season, Claire Danes and Damian Lewis’s acting has been transcending the goofy plot and progressively awful writing. That Mike-Jessica scene was atrocious.
agree with the mike/jessica scene. she really has no emotional range.
I agree. The hook of the show up until last week was the whole is he/is he not a traitor; will he/will he not go through with it. As the show has gradually become more focused on the terrorist plot it has started leaning back into “24”ish tendencies, with the time-filling subplots (I find the whole subplot with Mike infinitely more annoying than Dana’s) and borderline outlandish plot developments. A terrorist unit clad all in black taking out 7 CIA operatives in Gettysburg, just as they were about to locate the crucial evidence and just before backup came? Pretty silly and not really what I have come to expect from this show.
I know I am in the minority but I am getting sick of Claire Danes. Her acting idiosyncrasies are becoming annoying to me. I can’t stand to look at her face when she does the freak out thing week in and week out. Damien Lewis is still really good. The show needs more Saul.
You are not alone!
I’m not getting sick of her at all, but I did feel that this particular freak-out was overdoing it, character wise, on the part of the writers. Yeah, she’s emotionally invested in Brody. Yeah, she takes risks. Yeah, she’s had another major shock. But to have her barge into his office and asking all that on top of her voice – how soundproofed is that office exactly? – and then collapse in tears in his arms and letting him comfort her? Especially that last bit I don’t buy from the character. Not yet, not at this point.
I think this is where the bipolar comes in. She’s on a definite high — Her theory turned out to be correct so she’s been vindicated and, all of a sudden, is back at the job. This in the real world would be highly unlikely but no need to pretend this ain’t a teevee show. So she’s been on a definite high and on a stressful and highly emotional rollercoaster ride. It makes sense that she’d be experiencing the downside. But, that being said, much as I admire Claire Danes, she’s got one or two freakout modes and they can start to grate. I’m bipolar myself and am left to wonder if some of my freakout modes aren’t probably equally predictable in terms of triggers and affect. So maybe I ought not complain about the portrayal. One of things I do appreciate about her performance is that she seems unafraid of going for the ugly. I thought the hug at the end was genuine on both their parts. Damian Lewis is outstanding.
because of Damien’s acting, I love how I’m unsure and continually guessing about Brody’s genuine feelings for Carrie and new loyalty to the CIA. I was taken aback when Carrie barged into Brody’s office. Why would she publicly reveal that she is communicating with him? Doesn’t that jeopardize things?
Emma — I guess the cover story — that they are having an affair — might account for that. Barging in, I mean. And one of the aspects that I do enjoy about the writing is that they are indeed having a highly charged affair — They’ve done the sex thing and have no doubt they will be back at it soon enough. But, in the meantime, the emotional affair continues at high pitch. Their love thing is protected by the cover story but remains the one true thing in all this convoluted mess nonetheless.
@Virginia–It’s the cover story for Roya, it really doesn’t make sense for his secretary-and others at his job as a congressman- to know that the he’s having any contact with Carrie, particularly that he may be having an affair, as you say would explain her barging in.
If they don’t have Roya in interrogation next week then this show has seriously jumped the shark. They must be following her 24-7 right now, and the minute 7 agents are killed by a team of highly-trained, well-appointed terrorists then the jig should be up.
I sort of hate that Nazir’s operation is so huge that he is capable of setting something like this up. It’s very 24. Al Qaeda has never been capable of something like this. If Nazir can have all of these highly-trained agents freely operating in America you’d think he’d be able to routinely attack the homeland quite easily.
I think you are going a bit too far here. I’m pretty sure we are too assume that the new terrorist guy just recently came to the US and probably brought the 2 others with him – thus the attack. I agree the show tends to dramatize Nazir’s reach in the US…but I don’t find it as big of a stretch as you do. Clearly that case in the tailor’s shop had a bomb or explosives in it, and Nazir would go to great lengths to recover it.
Also, re Roya, they can’t bring her in now. She’s the CIA’s only lead to Nazir. If she is brought in, then Nazir definitely will know something is up with Brody and they lose their best angle.
They hinted that this new guy (and his team presumably) was a Hezbollah import
You’re forgetting season 1. In season 1 Nazir has the Univ prof and the turned American as operatives. The prof is tailed by the CIA, but Nazir’s people tail the CIA tail and alert her before their safe house is discovered. Later, a team of Nazir’s people attack and kill the prof in a hotel room. Later, Nazir is able to take out the ambassador with a bomb. Nazir’s people are also planting weapons, equipment, and people to support Brody and Walker throughout season 1.
The point is that Nazir’s operation state-side is rather extensive. He has multiple agents in the field, at various levels, and they operate with the efficiency and resources of a foreign intelligence operation. If it turns out Nazir is being supported by Pakistan’s ISI, that would be plausible and realistic. But Hezbollah simply isn’t capable of something this big and complex within the territorial U.S.
As for Roya, why let her walk free? Nazir now knows that the CIA has identified the tailor, which means they could be on to Roya. Roya is Brody’s handler. She operational knowledge and that makes her valuable. The CIA knows that a team of Nazir’s people is in the country and has some sort of large asset they were willing to kill to keep secret. Bringing in Roya is the only lead the CIA has. Expecting her to lead them to this team or reveal operational information while at large is a huge stretch at this point.
Wow, the thinning realism of the story/plot is getting to critical mass. Mike needs to be demoted asap from is position in military intelligence. Really, seeing 49 bullets is your unequivocal proof that Brody is a murderer, simply because the rack can hold 50 and therefore that 50th bullet must’ve been used in the murder? That is absolutely no proof whatsoever. And not only is he so convinced by his non-proof that immediately goes to Brody’s wife to tell her Brody’s a murderer. What the what?! Can we start a petition for Homeland to hire advisors from other competent story/plot shows to help them out? If they could get that to come atleast somewhat close to the characters/acting then they would really have something. My only real issue with the characters is Carrie. Does she really need to be a hot mess almost every episode?
@Alan Really? Seth Gilliam. Come on dude that was not Seth Gilliam, but then again I guess we all look alike in your eyes.
You might want to check the guest credits for the episode, JBB.
Haha, I love this. Definitely Seth Gilliam.
Well @alan and @JBB I watched every episode of The Wire 50 times, and I didn’t even recognize him. 75 pounds and a few short words was difficult to recognize him. But after watching Homeland again this morning. Totally Seth.
I initially thought that was Sergeant Carver after hearing his voice, but I doubted myself after we never got a good look at him and he wasn’t given anything else to do. Thanks for confirming that it was.
@JBB – it sure would have been easy to do a simple internet search and check for yourself before directing a thinly veiled “racism” comment to Alan. Based on what I know about Alan’s love for The Wire he would be able to pick out a guest spot by someone who played “Bystander #2” in one episode of that show.
I hope Quinn survives. He’s an interesting character and someone needs to balance out Carrie when dealing with Brody.
When Roya told Brody the FBI might find something, I think he could have possibly given himself away. A few weeks ago he was so paranoid about doing anything for her. If he isn’t working for the CIA, through her eyes, shouldn’t he be paranoid now also, asking her if anything can lead back to him since that guy was the only person who had met Brody face to face? I just think that would have been a logical reaction from him. But it is possible that Roya trusts him now more than before and doesn’t question him as much.
Perhaps he did, but Roya won’t necessarily show him-or want him to know- that she’s suspicous of him.
I love his charcter in terms of being intersting, if maybe not likeable. And this Quinn is sure a lot better than the Quinn on Dexter! Hope he survived and intersting that Valdez may not be dead as possibly more evidence of him as CIA mole.
@Alan I stand corrected. Apologies.
I believe there is a nuclear device in that suitcase. That would explain both risking Brody to get The Tailor, and why a crack team of terrorists have not been out terrorizing… they’re biding their time for the detonation of The Big One.
Although obviously a very 24-ish development, this would certainly raise the stakes.
I’m seriously losing interest in Homeland because the writing has become so slipshod and the plot contrivances too horrid to overlook. I am shocked that no one, including Alan has mentioned how utterly ridiculous it is that a team of Darth Vader terrorists can take out 6 or 7 CIA operatives. I know I have my USA homer glasses on, but does anyone believe that could really happen? I don’t. I will wait and see how they handle this next week, but even in a small town someone would have noticed the CIA vehicles coming in and then the bad guys just rolling in to take them out. This would be a national story and certainly Brody and every other person on the planet would have known something happened.
And Jess just blurting out to Mike “Brody’s working for the CIA”? That is impossible. She would know that she couldn’t leak that information and she wouldn’t do something like that just on Mike’s hunch.
I like dramatic television, but it has to be plausible and Homeland Season 2 has gotten so sloppy that I’m probably not going to be emotionally invested in it going forward.
Probably could have just +1’d this comment instead of making my own below.
The CIA guys were not “operatives.” The CIA has thousands of employees, many of whom are just analysts. I’m assuming most of the guys there were not field agents, but rather there to analyze any data they might find. Just like Galvez. Non-field agent.
Agree, writers made Jess out to be dense…like she wouldn’t realize the importance of keeping something like that to herself, no matter how much she trusts Mike.
@Dan, agree that those guys were non-field agents and would be relatively easy to take out as well as being unprepared for an attack. That’s why Quinn asked for backup/
I watched the scene again, and virtually everyone who was killed had immediately drawn their weapons and were able to fire off rounds. I suspect that even being ‘just an analyst’ for the CIA would require knowledge of weaponry and how to protect incredibly sensitive information.
But even more ridiculous is that these 4 Darth Vader types walked in the front door with those ridiculous outfits and the windows unprotected by blinds…and after killing 7 people and probably firing off hundreds of rounds, they were able to cut into a wall and walk out that same front door into a main street with a big trunk containing who knows what and just get away.
It’s okay that people are willing to accept this. We can disagree, but I still think its really shoddy writing.
Dan3320 is right. For the most part, even field operatives in the CIA are not James Bond or Jason Bourne. The CIA does recruit “commandoes” and train some operatives to be extremely proficient in the field, but their main source of espionage is human and signals intelligence. Hollywood’s portrayal of the CIA is mostly a myth.
These agents would have been armed and trained to fire weapons, but they were going up against four guys wearing full body armor and carrying automatic weapons. The “Darth Vader team” as you call them had the element of surprise as well as a major technological and tactical advantage.
As for them firing off all those rounds and exiting with the box, whatever it was, they probably had a rough idea of local law enforcement’s response time and capabilities. If local cops had arrived on the scene before they left, they would also would have been severely outgunned. It’s not like the local city police typically patrol in body armor and carrying assault weapons.
I don’t think it’s nearly as implausible as you’re making it out to be. The terrorist crew were wearing full body armor and toting M16s. They also had the element of surprise.
Right. We have so many documented cases of non Oakland Raider fans who happen to be terrorists in full body armor walking through main streets with full artillery. If this were a middle eastern country, then sure but Gettysburg PA? Please, this strains credulity. And please answer why would they wait two weeks to get in there for that WMD when they had that interim time to go through the back door? Would anyone that smart and sophisticated go ahead and kill 6 CIA agents when they didn’t have to? Like I said, this whole premise doesn’t wash but if you can live with it, be my guest.
Hahaha, so you think they just walked into town? Have you ever heard of a vehicle called a “van?” They have them, and people can ride in them, and sometimes SWAT teams use them.
And I think they waited two weeks because it was more dramatic and action-packed for the viewers at home.
This review says it a lot better than I ever could…I think like tomorrow’s election, we’re just about done here. 50% feel one way, and the rest of us feel another. Out.
[www.rollingstone.com]
I believe earlier in the episode one of the characeters was takling about how Gettysburg was a small town and anything would stick out. I like this show but I agree a team of four operatives in body armor firing off hundreds of rounds would not go under the radar. Tons of first responders would show up immediately. It would be national news within 20 minutes.
ok, am I the only one who thinks that Quinn surviving the attack points to the possibility that he is the mole? And therefore he and Brody are in this together and the stabbing of Brody’s hand was all part of the act and Brody is playing the CIA?
You’d think if Quinn were a mole, they’da tipped him off to run out for a sandwich or something pre-massacre. I don’t think anyone would be expected to take semi-automatic gunfire just to keep their cover if it could be plausibly avoided.
Still enjoy the show, still watching every week. What I enjoy has changed though.
Last season, besides a few minor missteps, I felt the plot was at least as good as the acting performances and technical work.
Now, while I enjoy the idea of the story, I’m not very satisfied with the execution. The premise of each episode is good, it ends in an interesting way, but contrivances and lazy storytelling techniques muddle the road to get there.
The acting and technical work though, still as good as ever. I just wish the story felt as organic as last season.
Exactly my feelings…well said!
I love thinking that I just watched a great episode of television only to come on here and read some of your comments and realize that everything that I thought about the episode was terrible. Some of you guys and girls need to stop watching the show if it pisses you off this much and you can’t look past some flaws. It’s TV. The Wire and Breaking Bad has flaws too. Every show has flaws.
I sure hope this Jim isn’t the same as the Jim below, or else you need to get some meds for multiple personality disorder! HA.
Agree 100% though with this Jim – I guess the people who love the show and are satisfied with it don’t need to vent like those who seem frustrated week in and week out for whatever reason.
Sorry, but that ‘its just TV’ argument rings hollow, especially since this show has held itself out from Day 1 as something much higher than that low bar. If you are going to be very precise and meticulous about developing characters and story lines then we have every right to challenge them when they go the other direction. It isn’t complaining just to complain (I’m not interested in gotcha games), it is about trusting the writers with handling an incredibly important topic. They were the ones who set the bar, not me.
This show is becoming like 24 in Season 6, when it officially jumped the shark. The writing is just a clusterf*** at this point.
The guy over at vulture said next week is the finale. Is it really over this fast? It seems like it just started. This is my favorite show, by far.
12 episodes this season. we just reached the half-way mark
Did we actually see Ellis Carver get shot? I was thinking maybe he was in on it. Why get a recognizable actor for such a small role? Also, I recently watching him on Oz and he was pretty convincing as a bad guy.
Galvez might just be wounded. It looked like he got hit, but it was as he was diving behind something so it might not be mortal.
Oh, and if Quinn was the mole, I don’t think he would have played dead while the terrorists were stepping over his body. They made it a point to show us that he was pretending to be dead until they left.
Agreed. As I mentioned earlier, I do think Carver could end up being the mole, if that is the way they want to take this. It would be very much in the 24-mold of later seasons where the mole usually wasn’t a main character but someone introduced a bit down the line. Much easier than trying to convince the audience that someone like Estes or Saul is a mole.
The show is entertaining as hell provided one suspends disbelief for long stretches. That’s okay with me — I see the Brody and Carrie thing in a different light. Sure they are playing one another and playing themselves for sure but my take is that they are clearly meant to be at some deep soul level. Carrie has been the ONLY person to truly connect with Brody since his return — she gets him. And Brody however screwed up has an innate understanding of what makes Carrie tick — She senses this and responds to it whether she wants to or not. My take is that these two really did fall for each other and the outcome will be heartbreaking for both. One of subtleties of the show overall has been to highlight indirectly just how little support there is for the various folks burdened with the defense of this country. And I say this as a bleeding heart liberal. The idea that Brody would be allowed to return to civilian life with so little care or attention paid to his mental state after such a harrowing ordeal is always right below the surface for me. He’s being used and used and used again. And the same can be said for Carrie. At bottom I consider this a love story. Doomed.
Alan, while I appreciate your coverage of Treme, Homeland, Walking Dead, Boardwalk Empire, etc., I was really hoping you’d still cover basic cable programs like The Last Resort (which I began watching on your recommendation) and The Good Wife, both quality shows worthy of your reviews.
I know that there’s only so many TV shows you can review, but I’m wondering why The Good Wife (which is REALLY strong this year, minus the horrid Kalinda arc) is shelved but you still review other shows?
I’m certainly not Alan, but I’ll chime in. I believe he’s reviewed every episode of The Last Resort, aside from maybe Thursday’s episode (if there was one). And I’m pretty sure I’ve seen a few reviews of The Good Wife on here.
That said – only so much time in a day/week.
Sara, as Dan says, I have reviewed every episode of Last Resort (which, like good wife, is a broadcast network show, not basic cable). I have not, however, reviewed Good Wife this season, and am not sure when I will. Too many other shows on Sunday, I don’t get screeners in advance, it can be difficult for me to watch the next day and, frankly, I’m less enamored of it than many other critics. I like it, but rarely have a lot to say about it. In doing Sunday triage, it wasn’t a particularly difficult cut. Maybe after this current Sunday glut ends close to the holidays, I’ll check in on Good Wife, but no time for it now.
Thanks for the response! I must have overlooked the Last Resort posts, and I suppose it’s me who’s changed, not you, Alan. You’re still covering a lot of shows — they’re just not the shows I watch anymore. I used to be an avid TV watcher and now I find myself being more selective. I guess I was just hoping you’d select what I was selecting!
Thanks again for the response. I hope you’re safe where you are.
I had hoped someone else would have covered this angle, but after reading the comments I guess I’m the only one.
In the opening scene where they were where trying to get audio on Roya’s public meet, it seemed like Max had the mic dropped into a sewer grate, further muffling the sound. Also, Virgil seemed very inefficient when trying to trail the guy after he took off. I thought it was possible the show was trying to suggest their loyalty might be in question (Virgil actor was made a regular and hasn’t done much this year–could suggest a much larger role later). Again like I said, perhaps I’m the only one thinking this….
Not suspicious of Virgil, but I too got the sense that Mike was trying to sabotage things…like he purposely went up to the fountain. You’re trying to get a better sound and you stand next to rushing water?
Sorry Max, not Mike
Didn’t they want Max to get closer to the fountain so that they could hear over the sound of it?
And ya, the camera purposely showed us how Max was resting his mic against the metal grate. Supposedly he had been sleeping in the van and that’s why he was so lax. But he’s also been a creepy guy from the beginning.
I thought it was strange that he was going through Carrie’s medicine cabinet in the very first episode. He was new on the job, working for and related to Virgil, if I remember correctly. Virgil said something to Carrie about that’s all she could expect for 1000 dollars a day when they wired Brody’s place. Max seems incapable of anything important in my opinion.
Virgil’s tracking did seem sloppy. But I suppose that could be traced back to what the writers needed for their story to work.
Virgil’s as loyal as hell to Carrie. He puts up with her shit, but he’s totally honest with her too. He tells her that he thinks she’s crazy but that he trusts her and obeys her every command. I’d be totally surprised if he were not on the up and up.
How much do I have to pay the writers to have Seth Gilliam say: “Where is the love Brody? Where is the mother f***ing love?”
HA! Whatever amount it takes, I’m good for half! Awesome.
Gilliam is obviously the mole, or a traitor, or working for Nazir. Whatever you want to call it. Throughout the whole episode, he was eavesdropping on Quinn, and keep in mind, he was the one assigned to be covering the front door, the door the turrorists got in rather easily.
Alan, I believe you assertion that we “know pretty much everything Brody has done and everyone he’s seen” is faulty.
I’ve had the nagging feeling all season that Brody is up to things we haven’t been let in on. We still don’t know much about what he was doing during the time jump in between seasons, he looked awfully guilty when Carrie burst in on him at the end of this episode, not to mention last week when he told Carrie (honestly, I believe) that he knows Abu Nazhir is planning an attack, yet we haven’t seen firsthand any interaction he’s had that would seem to support that conclusion.
I don’t relish the thought of Brody being a triple agent, but there’s definitely more to him than meets the eye right now.
I respectfully disagree. At this point in the storyline, it does the show absolutely no good to have Brody secretly playing Carrie and the CIA. Been there, done that. This show is too good to rehash season 1 storylines again.
Brody knows Nazir is planning an attack because he stole a target list from Estes’ office and has been told, at least 2-3 times on camera by Roya, that Nazir is planning an attack and Brody needs to do something for them to further the plan.
Also, who wouldn’t be surprised by someone bursting into your closed office after hours like that?
This is an example of reading too much into things IMO. Sure, Brody may not be fully on board with the CIA (we haven’t heard him admit to stealing the target list yet), but I do agree with Alan that Brody’s wearing it all on his sleeve now, so to speak.
Fair enough.
How come everyone has forgotten about Brody’s strange finger movements at the start of Season 1? Could it be that’s how he communicated with Nazir while on camera during the press interviews? Could that be how he communicated with Roya during the brief period when they just stood next to each other? Could it be that Brody’s the one who tipped of Roya that the CIA was headed to the Gettysburg tailor shop?
Brody’s still with the terrorist, only now he’s even more dangerous because he’s inside the CIA, not outside of it.
For some reason your comment really hit home. I never really believed in the “Brody as a triple agent” angle until I read your last sentence. Man, Brody would be SO much more dangerous and valuable to Nazir if he is working with the CIA!
I thought it was a really good episode. The Gettysburg scene completely took me off guard. Does this eliminate Galvez as the mole? The terrorists have a history of killing off their own guys (the College Professor), could it be a scenario like that?
I don’t think Mike has much to stand on in his investigation. He saw Brody shoot that exact gun before at a deer. So he’s assuming that Brody reloaded his ammo since then and then shot a single bullet into Walker. And he didn’t do any other shooting (because expert marksman never go shooting for fun). That seems really week to me. Which is annoying, because we know that he is right.
With the Dana/Walden Jr. plot, I’m trying to reserve judgment. If this is just a solo plot, then it would be really annoying. The one place I could see this being helpful is in a Deus Ex Machina capacity at the end of the season. Where Brody helps the CIA all the way, and now he still wants to end Walden’s career and get out of politics while saving face from his family as he has to per the CIA. And then he find out about the accident. Goes public with it, gets a way out of politics and takes out Walden’s career. But if that doesn’t happen (or something similar to tie it back into the real plot), I’m gonna be annoyed.
This show is no longer a psychological thriller – that is, about actual people in high stakes situations. Look at Saul – he hasn’t had anything quality to do since the first episodes, and there’s nothing anymore about his personal life. The principles have been flattened out into pod-people of themselves – Carrie cries every episode, Quinn flips out every episode, Jessica gets flatly pissy about something every episode (not that she’s ever been a dimensional character) – like there’s some checklist of stereotypes to hit instead of going to the depths of their character (people are idiosyncratic, don’t react the same in all situations, contradict themselves, etc.)
This is of course not to mention magical plot contrivances like Dana finding the correct hospital, wing and room …
There are contrivances, I am not defending that. However…
Saul has been great. His wife left (we’ll probably get more on that at some point), however he’s been busy with the trip to Beirut I believe it was, finding Brody’s suicide tape, steering Carrie, and is generally great. Quinn has been in like three episodes I believe. And under the circumstances, it’s understandable he’d be moody. Still, he was pretty capable this last episode, and it’s possible his flip out with Brody was entirely planned. Jessica? How can she NOT be pissy? Look at her life and her husband? Still, I think you are selling her short. She has had some great moments here and there, although they can do more with her. The actress seems fine.
I’d agree with the plot contrivances. In this case, Dana and the hospital would not be one of them. She’d pretty easily be able to figure out that the woman would end up in the hospital a couple of miles away. If not, her boyfriend sure did. The right hospital wing? For somebody who got hit by a car, I would guess the ICU. Nothing magical about that. The right room? O.k., that would be a bit more contrived. Still, you take a stroll through the ICU ward and look for the woman that looks most like the person the car you were in hit. There would be a lot that could go wrong (nurse shoos her out, the curtains are drawn and she cannot tell, the lady dies a/o is moved to another hospital, etc. Still, none of that seems impossible or even all that unlikely.
-Cheers
Who doesn’t love Saul? What I am bemoaning is the general loss in this show of displays of character for character’s sake. He had a personal life in S1, and we saw him alone in scenes which did not significantly contribute to plot. Quinn is not a person – he’s a figure who’s been dropped in, whom we’re supposed to care about simply because he’s there and involved. (Well, okay, we know he likes Indian food?) I’d rather not address your points on Jessica, as we’re clearly at an impasse on the character’s ability to evoke interest or be believable, and on the merits of the actress. (I will say what I’ve said before, since it ties into the character problem: she has no inner life, and all we see of her reactions are almost entirely dependent upon the men she’s been romantically linked to.)
In DC? Where there are dozens of hospitals? The location of an accident doesn’t necessarily determine what hospital you end up at. As for “the woman that most looks like the person the car you were in hit” – how would Dana have seen ANY detail to make that determination other than the body was ‘woman-shaped’ or ‘seemed to have women’s clothing on’? It’s nice for Dana that all her assumptions worked out, I guess.
I would just argue we have not had much opportunity to see more of Saul’s personal life. Admittedly that would be a mistake if they never touch on it. I’ll see how they handle him the rest of the season. The rate everything has gone this season, I am fine with that. For now. If we see nothing of Saul by the end of the season I’ll be bemoaning right alongside of you.
Quinn . . . I’ll give them time to see how he develops. I’m fine with the cold-intro of a new character Estes picks to be new-Carrie, so to say. Plus, I like when people are introduced in-action then we have to figure out more about them as the story goes on.
Jessica . . . Fair enough. I’m just sympathetic to what she’d have to go through. I can agree she has no inner-life. However, being married with kids (and a husband returned from presumed-dead terrorist captive) will do that to you.
DC . . . All I’m saying is the nearest hospital would be a good place to start. As for it being a woman, I thought she was wearing a dress and they might have seen a flash of her before/as they hit her (time slows down in times of stress, so I can buy that as at least a possibility), or just been able to tell when looking back at her on the ground. She could have seen that it was a dark-haired woman. I suppose she could have ended up wrong and went to the wrong hospital or something, however the fact she picked the right local hospital (or went to several until she found the most likely victim) is not a deal breaker for me. Sure, it worked out nice & clean, however it beats watching her hit the fifth hospital and going “Finally! I found the woman we hit and run last night!”
They could also have just had her read about it in the paper or see it on the news. That is where I thought they were going to go with it.
Besides, what’s a bigger travesty at this point? Dana’s mystical premonitions, or those hideous elven druid boots? You have to pick your battles.
-Cheers
You don’t have to argue it – that’s what I’m saying – why aren’t the writers showing Saul’s personal life? Not as in, oh Saul’s wife is a dropped plot thread, let’s get back on that, but that last season the show was aware it needed to show Saul as a man, not just Carrie’s mentor or boss. This season is apparently about “action” or “excitement,” not people – and my gripe is that I didn’t really sign up for that show. I got a season of the show I wanted, now I get, yes, teenage floppy boots.
@A, I’ll grant you that. I would rather see more of Saul on a personal level than the dating life and fashion of a teenager and her new boyfriend. So yeah, I can totally agree to that. I suppose I am giving them leeway because of how fast-paced this season has been and tying up the threads from last season. Part of that is the presumption they will show Saul’s personal life (for instance) and viewing the season as one sort of entity. If, at the end, this turns into a Michael Bay movie where it’s all about action over the people, I would definitely reassess my stance.
-Cheers
Also, does anyone *really* believe that Carrie and Brody have an emotional connection anymore? Over what? He appeared to have cauterized her off his emotions (if he has any, which I wish the show would have continued to explore), and seemed to have written her off as a recreational distraction. In the first episode it was believable Carrie might have feelings for him, to an extent. I’m not sure how you’d still care about someone who got you discredited, fired and inclined you towards electroshock, but it was possible, if she felt enough guilt, shame, loathing (the show should have started right after her shock therapy, imo, to evince this). But what provides that ambiguity now? She cares about him despite knowing he’s a terrorist, even though her job and “defending America” is the most important thing to her? Because he’s now working for them? I don’t buy it …
Interesting. I do buy it. Time will tell, I hope.
Yeah, I’m buying it as well. From Carrie or Brody’s perspective, here is the last person you actually connected with and it was something genuine for both sides. Was Carrie furious for what Brody did to her life? Sure. However, she is also manic depressive, and she knows what he went through. There almost has to be some pity or at least understanding why he did what he did. That and she loved him. I can understand how and why somebody like Carrie would cling to that, even a little. Of course, maybe it is (somewhat or entirely) an act on her part, at least until the final scene when she found out seven people died on a mission she is invested in.
For Brody? Carrie was still the last, really only, person to connect with him since . . . Well, since being tortured, brainwashed, captured/released, and forced to live a double life knowing he was going to be asked to give up his life to avenge what he felt was his second son in an attack on the country he was sworn to defend. She is the one who showed sympathy in the interrogation and who understood him before and who he could have the intimacy that was so difficult if not impossible with his wife, and the non-sexual intimacy that was also difficult with his friends, the VP he hates, his co-workers who do not understand him, and virtually anybody not his daughter. Plus, in real life people (dysfunctional or otherwise) have been drawn together under far more auspicious circumstances, and we have two very damaged people who have still been through an awful lot together under very trying and emotional times.
So do I really believe Carrie & Brody could have an emotional connection? Yes, I do.
-Cheers
The show used to contain productive ambiguities – is or isn’t Brody a terrorist, is Carrie in love with him or playing him, does she know the answer to that question or not, etc. – *and* it was aware of them, attempted to explore them (like at the cabin, was Carrie more upset that she was ((seemingly)) incorrect about his being a terrorist, or that she’d destroyed the relationship?). And in the first episode, it made sense she would have a sense of mourning and longing about her career and Brody – she potentially had brain damage, was living at home, was teaching – she was the one who “made a mistake,” and damaging what was for her probably the closest thing to an ideal relationship (which it never was, btw – they were alcoholics trying to escape their lives together). But then Carrie finds out she was right about Brody (and, coupled with the Beirut adventure, she magically behaves as if the electroshock never happened, her absence from the CIA never happened (she doesn’t have any doubt about herself at all? she doesn’t have any introspective moments? didn’t think twice about leaving her students?), and she’s high-functioning. Is she or isn’t she even on medication?). And she gets angry enough about catching him that she blows the operation, calls him a terrorist to his face – but then afterwards has romantic feelings for him again? I’m not saying I wouldn’t be interested in a show that handled that contradiction. I’m saying it feels schizophrenic (flip-flopping for convenience from scene to scene) rather than ambiguous.
I do appreciate having Carrie and Brody in scenes together, as they are the only ones that make clear Brody is not a protagonist. He made Carrie think she was insane to protect himself, to make her damage her brain, and ruin her life. He’s killed Tom Walker and the tailor. He’s aware enough of guilt and shame to make decisions he thinks he ought to make on behalf of his family or Jessica, or to maintain his cover. But I think he’s despicable (though interesting to watch!). Anyway, what I wish is that these issues were messier, complex and aware of their own continuity, rather than becoming boring or nonsensical.
Oh and fewer storm-troopers who could’ve just walked in the back door of the tailor’s two weeks prior.
@A, I think of it as conflicted more than ambiguous or schizophrenic. I also think Brody keeps from being despicable due to his circumstances. He did no decide to be a terrorist, he was systematically tortured, broken down, and build up for eight years. So to me, it’s still complicated rather than boring or nonsensical. Except for when it’s not.
I totally agree. Fewer people could have stormed from the back door weeks before, just sneak in sometime in the middle of the night, cut open the wall, and get out. Waiting until an armed group of Federal agents are searching the place to storm it for the hidden explosives(?) just seems stupid. Exciting, but pretty stupid. However, if Brody, the Congressman, can just sneak in the back door unnoticed by anybody when it’s being staked out, you would think somebody on Nazir’s side would be smart enough to think of that. So yeah, those things get real old.
-Cheers
@A Fully agreed about Carrie. I feel the show is pushing her so-called instability into a direction that is not character-driven anymore – it’s serving the show’s needs for the Carrie/Brody relationship. She’s conflicted and unstable, but I didn’t buy her going this far in such a short time.
Overall, I thought this was pretty good, however there always seem to be things that just do not hold up well when you think it through. I loved most of the episode, so those hiccups really seem to stand out more.
I loved that Brody is smart. By that, he sees through what may be Carrie’s tactic of the reassuring holding hands to console him into talking to Roya. However, the end worked where he is comforting Carrie because I think, on some level, they are both conflicted. While I do not love the idea of their romance angle, if they are going to play it I think it only works of they build up to it organically.
Brody and Roya worked a bit less well for me. Random guy with the cell phone shows up and they just stand there staring at each other? Why? If they’re going to use some silent code, why not just make small talk over it? If they’re just waiting the guy out, why not make small talk so it does not seem incredibly awkward that they just stand there staring at each other? When Brody was tapping the messages on-camera, he was able to do so while delivering a speech. It was just too obvious what they were going for and I was not buying it.
I liked Quinn and was sort of blown away when Seth Gilliam showed up. It was great that he figured out something big was there and was smart enough to call for backup. I was not expecting the terrorist hit squad coming in and taking the whatever-it-was buried in the wall. However, that has all sorts of questions. Yeah, it was being watched, however if it was THAT important, why not get it before they send in an extraction team? Why not just do it in the dead of night through the back door? For that matter, if they can assemble a team of guys who can get in, sweep the place with assault weapons, get the package, and leave all on a virtual moment’s notice, why couldn’t they have used that sort of team to get the tailor before, or plot some other attack that didn’t rely on Brody? I get that this is about using Brody’s position, that’s fine. However, if you can just get that sort of attack team like nothing it seems like they are less the rag-tag group in the U.S. than they have let on. That just seemed weird for a group relying on the likes of the people we’ve seen carrying out these missions.
Dana & whatshisname… Not sure. It’s o.k., just not sure where it fits in. I was wondering, how did she know the mom died? Regardless, her boyfriend is a douche, she should ditch him, and it’s only a matter of time until she confesses to somebody. I am not sure how/if they are going to tie it up into the rest of the plot.
I like the story with Mike, just not sure where they are going with it. He’s been told by Estes to back off and just disregarded that. While I admire his tenacity, at some point you expect his patriotic duty to stop him from disobeying direct orders.
Saul was great this episode though, with Mike & Estes and with Carrie as sort of a check-and-balance for her. As much as Carrie and Brock’s interactions are great, Carrie and Saul feel complex and have perhaps the most weight. He is the one who, even when he doubted her, still seems to have always had faith in her and cared for her. Mandy Patinkin is just great and amplifies an already great performance by Claire Danes.
So I overall really, really liked the episode, however there were a few more of the potholes (not plot holes) that took me out of the show a bit. Those minor gripes aside (nothing was too out there), I liked it.
-Cheers
This is why you don’t tell your wife, who was sleeping with an Army Intelligence Officer while you were a prisoner of war, that you are working with the CIA. I can’t tell my wife what I got my Mom for her birthday without her spilling the beans, If I told her I was in the CIA it would be on Facebook in 4.2 seconds.
Funny, yet kinda true.
“I’m working with the CIA. You. Can. Not. Tell. Anybody.”
Ten hours later:
“Mike, Brody’s working with the CIA. Nobody’s supposed to know.” Not exactly the Fort Knox of secrets, is she?
-Cheers
I believe this is example #1 of why you can’t tell your wife you are working with the CIA. It took her less than 24 hours to tell an Army Intelligence Officer.
Home improvement?
Was it coincidental that Brody said he hurt his hand doing a home improvement project and minutes later they were removing a wall in the tailor’s shop?
Also, why no bomb/explosive sniffing dogs?
Perphaps the fact that the snipers killed the agents in the tailor shop brought back the idea that there is an information leak in the CIA.
Am I only the one getting a bit fed up with the omnipotence of the terrorists? Here we have the CIA, an organization funded by a country with the largest military budget in the world bar none, yet Abu Nazir’s group is two steps ahead of them on every move?
This “swat” team just made it seem even more ridiculous. I suppose in the next episode we’re going to find out that, despite having a population of less than 8,000 people, no one in Gettysburg will have seen or heard anything. I also expect that the terrorists will have vanished into thin air even though multiple road blocks will have been set up over every exit point from the town.
Honestly, at this point, if it turns out the terrorists have magical powers as well as the ability to communicate telepathically, I wouldn’t see it as too much of a stretch.
I’m not sure I agree with Alan about the show being better with all the Brody cards on the table. Because now he has become kind of a hapless shmeggeggee (not sure if I spelled that right) instead of a man of mystery. Just my humble opinion.
Did “Homeland” just become “Homeland:24”