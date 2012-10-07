Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Beirut Is Back’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I picture you in a Burka…
“It fucked me up, Saul. Being wrong about Brody. It fucked me up. Because I have never been so sure, and so wrong.” -Carrie
The end of “Beirut Is Back” is one of those jaw-dropping “Homeland” moments that threatens to overwhelm the hour leading up to it, but what makes it extra-special, I think, is how well it paid off what had come before.
Saul spends the hour unsure of whether he can rely on Carrie, which Carrie completely understands. Her counter-argument – “Look, the way I am now, I wouldn’t trust me, either. But the Carrie who recruited her – that one I believe.” – was beautifully-phrased by writer Chip Johannessen, and she spends much of that scene beating herself up for her perceived failure with Brody. If she could be so sure about that, and apparently incorrect, then how can she be sure of anything again?
But the tip about Nazir turns out to be right, and this fictional version of the U.S. government gets incredibly close to taking out its own Bin Laden type, foiled only because Brody once again gets to work a cell phone in a secured location.(*) Still, Carrie’s instincts are proven right, and then proven right again when she insists on searching the apartment for clues – not because the papers she secures are valuable, but because the bag she put them in happens to contain the memory card with Brody’s video confession from the end of last season.
(*) Those of you who didn’t like the season 1 finale – or simply didn’t like that Dana was able to place a call to Brody in a secure underground bunker (and to a stranger’s phone, no less) may have had flashbacks when Brody texted Nazir the “May 1” (aka “May Day”) warning.
Brody’s decision is an interesting one, as he could have let Nazir die and hope that this would be the end of his involvement in terrorism. He definitely seems to enjoy his new life and memories of Isa or no, you can see him wanting out. But his instinct is still to save Nazir and hope that this will be enough to secure his freedom, when it’s only going to drag him in deeper.
And, of course, he doesn’t know that Saul has seen the video confession, which is a point of no return moment for the series. There may be a plan to keep Brody around for the long-term, somehow, but it won’t be a case where he keeps his identity a secret for years on end. Saul knows, and even if he keeps the information close, I can’t imagine this being a situation where he keeps it entirely to himself, then gets conveniently bumped off after foolishly confronting Brody on his own. Things are going to change, and as we’ve seen from some other Showtime series of late (including the one that leads into “Homeland”), change can be very, very good.
Some other thoughts:
* Speaking of what Saul does or doesn’t do with the video, this would be the point where I remind everybody of the No Spoilers rule for the blog, which includes no discussion of the previews. I don’t know how much, if anything, they give away of what Saul does, but we’re not going to talk about it in the comments.
* We see the return of Brody’s old Marine unit, including Lauder, the drunken instigator who once again sees through all the lies, but is so obnoxious that no one listens.
* I actually had less of an issue with Brody texting Nazir in a room with the Joint Chiefs than I did with Carrie having the enormous good fortune to grab that bag. The fact that it was in the apartment of one of Nazir’s chief lieutenants mitigates that a little, but it’s still a big leap.
* Jess is getting in deeper with the Washington elite, including the introduction of Walden’s wife Cynthia, played by Talia Balsam (aka Mona Sterling from “Mad Men”).
What did everybody else think?
She grabbed the bag to carry all the stuff that she was carrying out.
My money is on Dead Dad From Revolution as the mole. Recognizable actor suddenly cast as a relatively boring team member? Either he’s bad or he’ll figure something out and die, but it falls in the same category as Todd on Breaking Bad.
Maybe nazir made copies of the tape and gave it to people he trusted as an insurance policy in case something happened to him?
Shocked they pulled the trigger on Brody being found out so quickly. I’m guessing it turns into a cat and mouse game with the CIA tailing Brody to get to Nazir.
I would hate if they had Saul confront him alone and then conveniently be taken out. But, if Saul doesn’t take this to Estes right away then he is the(a) mole right? Unless they decided to drop that story line from last season.
JERSEYRUDY’s comment is logical, of course – but did they ever resolve who slipped the prisoner the razor blade so that he could kill himself last season? Saul was one of a very small number of people who had that opportunity, and that lingering question has bothered me ever since.
Brody slipped him the razor. He had the opportunity (he was out of the frame for a moment when they were “fighting” – a tussle started by Brody). And when he took the polygraph it was shown that he could beat it (he stated that he had never cheated on his wife so even Carrie knew he could beat the polygraph).
Hey Banff, it was Brody, hence why he staged that fight. Are you paying attention?
@HEATHERPDX: thanks for that, and I know that was implied, I’m just not sure that it was literally confirmed. @BRIAN: thanks for the gratuitous sarcasm, it’s so fresh and new to find that on the internet. But seriously, even Alan, in his review of that ‘Blind Spot’ episode, wrote (in the context of saying that he found the characters so engaging that it trumped his usual obsessiveness over plot details) that “I don’t really want to go back and watch Brody and Hamid’s fight frame-by-frame to figure out if Brody slipped him the razor fragment (and we did dwell on him shaving earlier, a scene included to at least create suspicion), or to start wondering if there’s a mole in David’s team that could be leaking intel to terrorists and slipping suicide implements to prisoners.” And when Hamid entered the room, Saul did approach him, and there was some physical contact. All I was saying is that yes, the natural assumption is exactly what HEATHERPDX and and BRIAN say, but that I don’t recall it ever being officially confirmed. Part of the fun of these stories is that the natural assumption doesn’t always turn out to be what happened.
@Banff, if it’s any consolation to you, if it turns out that Saul is now a mole I will personally hunt down the showrunners for Homeland and slap them silly. That would be the most idiotic plot twist at this point I can imagine, beyond the Vice President being a mole.
They clearly left it ambiguous whether it was Saul, Brody, or “Other” that left the razor blade. Hence Saul failing a question on the polygraph because he was allegedly distracted (or was he?!!!). It seems unlikely Saul is actually a mole, yet they were clearly playing that angle. So Brian, your fresh dose of sarcasm is a bit misguided in this case.
LOL! Okay, so I think we can agree that Saul as mole seems unlikely, and could possibly require some showrunner-slapping if the writers went there, but that they have not officially resolved the question of who slipped Hamid the blade, which is what I was asking. And no offense, Brian, and I hope none taken.
I almost walked out of the room when the VP took Body into the freaking Situation Room! Does a junior Congressman who was being surveilled by the CIA for terrorism and MIA for years get that high of a clearance? No one even questioned him being there. This show is giving me high blood pressure.
I’m guessing it was a favor to Brody because he assumed how much he would want to see Nazir killed.
I completely agree. That he just so happened to be there at that moment and they let him in on it..with a cell. I love this show..but things like that really irritate me.
I have to add it did only irritate me for 30 seconds and by the end I had forgotten it completely. Can’t wait for next week.
They let a random person with an unsecured cell phone in the situation room when the equivalent of the Bin-Laden assassination is going down. Yeah, that makes a lot of sense.
Sometimes you see the 24 in this show’s DNA; ridiculous nonsense slipped in just to drive the plot along.
While it was a well executed scene tension wise, all of that bothered me as well.
All the while Brody was driving to the Pentagon, I kept hoping that it was a fake out and he wouldn’t be included in watching the operation. Then when he was in the room, I hoped he wouldn’t be able to send a signal. Carrie with the bag bothered me much less, although I was trying to figure out why that guy, of all people, would have Brody’s video.
To be fair, the situation room exists in the White House, not the CIA. (You’ll remember all the photos of the President and joint chiefs during the Bin Laden raid. Those were taken at the White House. The CIA undoubtedly has something similar, but one is not the other)
The thing that really annoyed me is this — didn’t they take Brody’s cell phone when he entered the CIA headquarters last week, thus the need for him to take all the notes in the office longhand instead of just taking pictures? Yet this week he seemingly bypasses the security and takes his cell into the building? Wishing for some consistency from the writers in an otherwise flawless episode. (Though just like Mountaineer, I had forgotten about it by the end ;)
this really, really bugged me as well. Even forgiving how he was allowed in there in the first place and somehow keeping his cell phone, isn’t it ridiculously far fetched to assume that a text message from the Pentagon to Beirut could go undetected? Couldn’t they triangulate that fairly easily? I mean only the people in that room and the safe house in Lebanon knew of the operation.
I think it’s a kind of arrogance thing, where the VP blows through normal security procedures, because Brody is his hand-picked golden boy. No body is allowed to cast asperisions on this patriot’s loyalty, because, after all, he IS the ultimate patriot and symbol of Our Gallant Men and Women who are Fighting the War on Terror.
They could check his phone last time. This time, as with the bunker, he’s with the VP who has priorities, so he ges whisked through security
STEPHANIE SIGAFOOS:
FYI – They were at the Pentagon, not CIA HQ.
No way, no f’ing way they would let him with his cell phone in that room.
As someone that lives in DC and has dealt with classified rooms, no chance. Really irritated me.
What DRO said. This show is great until it does stuff like that. Protocol would be in place to keep that from happening. I realize as writers they are looking for ways to keep Nazir, Brody, etc. alive and in play until they’re ready to take them out a/o wrap up those loose threads. Still, they are pulling way too many contrivances out of thin air and ignoring the rules implied by the realism they set up.
They really need to be smarter about this show if they want it to work. I am not buying it that Brody can somehow sneak in a suicide bomb vest into the presidential safe room (or whatever you’d call it) and it does not work, or that Brody can just get into a highly classified room in the Pentagon to watch what could be THE most important military mission for protecting the homeland security, much less that he can just pull out his cell phone, text Nazir, and nobody catches on. I flat out do not believe that is possible in this day and age.
I like this show, I want to love it. It does a lot right, and the cast is amazing. Then it does this stuff out of sheer plot point contrivance. It seems lazy, or just not very well thought out, and if you think about it those things simply do not work. The fact the show is relying on these gaps in logic really undermines everything that is so good about the show. My concern is the writers do not see that, or simply do not care.
Well, they did say they wanted to get to things faster than the audience would expect. I guess they weren’t kidding.
I thought that the May 1 text might have been referring to the day Bin Laden was killed
Ah, good call. I think it was a May Day, but you’re right — double meaning for those of us at home.
Bin Laden was killed on May 2nd. I think that’s a bit of a stretch. Nice coincidence that it was that close though.
I spent like an hour trying to figure out where I had seen Walden’s wife?! ahhhh good old Mona Sterling, still kicking it with the elite I see
you can use the internet to post comments but you can’t go to imdb.com?
why do u have to make such an asshole comment for. Maybe some of us actually WANT to use our brains instead of just using the internet for unnecessary sarcasm? It’s unfortunate the internet can’t impart manners.
ZACH, don’t be a dick.
I was stunned they showed that video at the end. It’s almost like I still don’t believe he’s caught. It’s too fast, in a way. But I hope it’s real. I hope Carrie can finally see she was not out of her mind wrong.
It’s the only way to keep Carrie in the show. So long as Brody remains undiscovered, Claire Danes spends every episode doing household banter with dad and sis.
But caught how? All the video will show is him saying well I guess you know what I did by now and here’s why I did it. There is nothing of him saying what he did (or at the time was planning to do.) When he made the video I thought his language was kind of odd but now I see where they were going with it. It’s still not the smoking gun but enough for Carrie and possibly enough for everyone else to take notice.
I’m still somewhat confused with Brody, he had a way out. There’s most likely no way anyone in Abu Nazir’s circle would figure out Brody had access to the attempted killing and could have stopped it. I think that was meant to remind us that Brody truly does care for Abu Nazir. The realization that he would be killed hurt Brody more than scared him.
“The realization that he would be killed hurt Brody more than scared him.” ITA. Brody was acting on emotion and instinct here, not rationally plotting out his future. Remember from Ep. 1-7 (“The Weekend”) Brody almost tearfully telling Carrie that he loved Abu Nazir. I think that is the truth.
LOVED the episode, especially the ending. I don’t remember us seeing the rest of Brody’s video before… so do we really KNOW what he says? We’re expecting a total confession of his being a terrorist etc and all he might say is something totally innocuous. All I know is when Saul started playing the video I gasped. SO GOOD!
They showed the entire video in last season’s finale. He basically gives himself up and gives his explanation for his beef with the US gov.
Ah, so good, so frustrating.
I can’t believe the writers went to Brody On The Phone In A Secure Bunker again. I really can’t.
In fact, I have trouble believing that Brody is allowed a direct dial cell number for Nazir, or that Nazir would pick up, or… sigh.
I find this particularly galling because the rest of the episode is so damn great.
Of course, Sol finding Brody’s suicide tape changes everything.
Unless it doesn’t, and we’re thrown the biggest curve yet.
“Suspend disbelief, suspend disbelief, suspend…”
I don’t think he called Nazir directly. I suspect he texted the female contact and she’s the one who passed along the information.
@Kendra: I can’t imagine there would have been time to involve a phone “relay”.
I realized tonight that the female contact/reporter was played by Zuleikha Robinson, who played poor, doomed Ilana on Lost.
Perhaps not but it would be incredibly sloppy for Brody to have Nazir’s private number. If they’re free to talk that way, why the go-between partner?
Then again, that whole situation stretched believability so who knows with this show.
This is certainly not the first series of convoluted plot elements that an entire episode has hung on. To enjoy Homeland you need to suspend disbelief a lot, and then suspend it some more. But if you can do that, it’s solid TV.
He didn’t have Nazir’s direct number. Someone else in his entourage handed him a phone that showed the message.
The problem with Brody having even the direct dial of a Nazir inner-circle member is that that phone could be used to find and target Nazir.
Look at OBL… no phones, no net connection were at his compound.
See all the trouble those rascally writers are causing? ;-)
What everyone misses is that the video feed is in a secure room. These rooms are fully shielded – it’s impossible to get a cell phone signal in or out. The point of taking the cell phone away is to prevent recording anything and then sending it off after leaving the room.
I really enjoyed the episode. There were ‘logic’ issues that bothered me but the episode overall was so well done that I let it slide in a way I may not if the show weren’t as good.
As I said above, the sack didn’t bother me but the fact that the video was in that guy’s possession kind of did. Why would he have it? Do all of Nazir’s soldiers have it?
You make a good point about Brody being able to let Nazir die which would free him. I don’t think he’s at the point where he wants to be free from Nazir. The loyalty to Nazir that turned him into a terrorist will have to dissipate quite a bit more. I actually suspect that’s how the season will end. I think they’ll spend the season pushing him into a place where his connection to Nazir will become inconvenient for where he’d like his life to go and he’ll sacrifice him somehow. The CIA will know but won’t have the proof to take him down.
I’m really curious to see how Saul handles the information both with the CIA and Carrie. The show had better not do the convenient kill.
I still found it strange that he’d have the video since Brody really feels like a Nazir asset so I think he’d be in possession of it.
Agree with Charles_. Saul is going to turn him. Saul was mesmerizing when he turned that woman on the roadtrip, and Carrie was powerful when she turned the DC diplomat. Looking forward to this.
I agree with Charles, too, and good points, Neeraj, and well said.
I’m kinda dreading tho that something hinky will go on, because of Estes history/loyalty to the VP and his involvement in the cover=up. If Saul gives Estes the tape, covering the VP’s ass and his own is going to be a priority for him.
why does everyone think that that HAD to be a secure bunker?
i don’t think it’s a stretch to say it was just some room where they were setup to monitor the operation. was the Bin Laden op room a secure bunker?
The Bin Laden raid was watched in the actual Situation Room at the White House. The Abu Nazir raid was watched in a purported SCIF inside the Pentagon (thanks to the WaPo for the proper terminology), and these facilities are supposed to be controlled by the DCI (Director of Central Intelligence). Are they harkening back to the mole of season one and leaving us to assume Brody has had help every step of the way in getting the access he’s needed without raising too many eyebrows? That seems to be the most logical explanation if you ask me. They never named the mole, and all along we’re thinking Brody’s really flying under his own radar and left to his own devices, when that may be the farthest thing from the truth ;)
Anyone else get really confused with the actress for Carrie’s informant looking REALLY similar to the imam’s wife from season 1? The one who gave Carrie info after the mosque shooting? I went back and watched the scene with the imam’s wife and she looks eerily similar to the actress playing Carrie’s informant and I was super confused.
Yes! I had the exact same thought when I first saw her last week…but then I realized that that would make absolutely no sense. Still a strong resemblance though.
Racist. (I thought that at first too)
i remember Brody mentioning something about the drone strike and justice for deaths of children as his motive in the video. Saul knows about that drone strike. if he does keep Brody’s secret i think it will have something to do with that.
That’s a really interesting point. I had not thought about that. I could also imagine Saul trying to take this higher in the chain of command and being stone-walled for the same reason, possibly.
They’re going to take great pains to not have the truth about Brody come out, so as not to expose the truth about the drone strike, never mind embarrassing the administration, CIA and ruining the VP.
I think the end game will have to include the VP being exposed.
it was an exhilarating episode for sure, but man I just can’t dismiss so many of the contrivances in it. Does anyone here happen to have CIA or NSA experience? How quick would it take to realize that a text message was sent from the Pentagon to freaking Beirut? I imagine it would be fairly easy to triangulate. Also, why was there such a big viewing party for the raid after the initial info was so top secret only Estes and the special ops commander? There are more like how no one in the CIA or marines raised similar questions about Walker, but man I just don’t buy how that text message can go undetected.
I believe that the text message would not only be detected, it would be logged and read.
And Brody would be found out.
Of course, since Saul has the suicide tape, that hardly matters.
It was a very good episode, but I had a bigger problem with Brody’s text than anything else, even going back to the finale (which didn’t bother me all that much). I’m not sure how these things work, but wouldn’t it make sense to secure everyone’s cell phones when they go into a room to watch a top secret special ops mission? Even if they don’t, the biggest problem the show has right now is the utter implausibility of a first-term (really, less than that, since he was appointed to his seat) Congressman getting this much access. And for that matter, what Vice President has this kind of power? I know he’s in line to become the next president and everything, but it’s starting to annoy me that we never actually see the real president.
Maybe you should read earlier comments and save yourself the time.
s much as I enjoyed these 2 episodes (nitpicking apart), I just can’t get over the cartoonish representation of Beirut. Born and raised in Beirut, I lived there for 24 years and not one neighborhood in the city looks like the reality of Homeland.
Well they filmed those scenes in Israel. I’m sure you’re right that it looks noting like Beirut, but I would imagine there’s a certain amount of working with what you can get when it comes to filming a TV show in the Middle East.
Not begrudging the production on those inaccuracies. They have plot machinations that will drive the narrative forward that are based in the region. So they chose Beirut. Just giving my sense of detachment watching these episodes, a sense 99.99% of viewers won’t share :)
Btw, Hamra Street is a true location in Beirut, it just is one of the most exclusive locations in the city with unparalleled nightlife and high living!!
Apparently it was filmed in Tel Aviv and having visited both Tel Aviv and Beirut many times it does seem to be an Israeli perspective on what Beirut would look like. Especially with all the women including Carrie wearing headscarves.
Of course it is fine to shoot it somewhere else in the Middle East but it unnecessarily plays up certain stereotypes which having nothing do with Beirut.
Don’t worry, tv series set in America do a laughably bad job at faking their locations too, I’m from Boston & as much as I love Fringe, I wish they would have just set it in NYC where it is so obviously made.
I’m afraid Homeland is turning into 24. The first season was my favorite show of 2011. I was hooked by the first episode. I appreciated the “slow burn” of the first half of the season – just observing a man trying to re-integrate into society and into his family.
I’m afraid that now the program is just turning into a dumbed-down, action-thriller. I feel like the intelligence of season 1 is missing so far. Season 1 had interesting things to say about religion, politics, family, and what it means to be a patriot. I hope I’m wrong, but I think all we have this season is another spy thriller.
Yes, something is “off” this season compared to last. I haven’t quite figured it out yet, but I think you might be on to something….
This isn’t a big deal, but why did Carrie say she dyed her hair to her women contact when she was wearing a wig? She told her she was wearing fake contacts, why say she dyed her hair?
That actually bothered me more than anything else, because it seemed like an actual mistake rather than dramatic license. And I think she actually did dye her hair, because otherwise, why would she have been wearing the wig during her prep in Cyprus? But yeah, the fact that her hair instantly went back from black to blonde suggests a wig, so I think it was just a gaffe.
I think you’re right. i still like it, but it is seeming like a different show than last year.
Yes! And then she specifically said she spoke with her contact a few hours ago. So she made it back to the safe house after spending a night on the streets and prior to sharing her intel, she dyed and dried her hair?? That might have abboyed me more than the cell phone in the pentagon.
I do not know how this will play out because of how the information about the Drone strike in the finally was dealt with. Saul may now know Carrie was right but if he does try to expose Brody it could expose the drone attack and then as Estes said in last season….everyone will be fu””ed in a whole bunch of ways. One has to remember that where Carrie acts hastilly and as a force of freaking nature..Saul is more circumspect in his actions and he will want to know what makes Brody tick (he told Carrie to find this out last season) so he will want to investigate and when he finds out why Brody was ready to risk his life…I just do not think it is all black and white and out of all the characters on Homeland Saul is the one who comes across fairest and comes across as a man who understands the shades of grey that we live in the most.
The Drone attack can never be known, the death of Isa and all those innocent children by the drone can never be found out. David Estes and the Vice Preseident can never let this information out and America cannot afford for this to happen. Brody cannot just dissappear so quickly since he is tied so close to the vice president.
I can see a situation where all this is covered up and Brody gets to keep on going since the careers of so many high ranking individuals would be screwed if Brodys transgressions came to pass.
Carrie and Saul may have to pay the price again for the politicians and career men who are only interested in climbing the greasy pole and not really in making America and the world a better place.
It may sound cynical but it is a sad truth and one that does become hard to swallow. Greed, power and ego…argh.
MJ made a similar comment above and I agree, the drone strike is the one plot element that could keep Brody’s secret from being outed into the open. However, that wouldn’t stop them from getting rid of Brody in other ways.
They cannot send him to gitmo because people would ask why, they cannot kill him or lock him up as either situation could cause the people who work for Abu nazir to leak information that damages the vp and Estes and by extension the CIA and America. The one way this works is to turn brody in season 3, I think. But who knows right now, good stuff.
No, they can’t ship him to Gitmo nor would they, but they can simply kill him off or set him up in such a way that he goes to prison for a crime he didn’t actually commit (I’ve seen my share of “thrillers”).
Just curious why you think Nazir would hold on to hard evidence that the drone strike killed those kids? I don’t recall him having that. Did he? Because I imagine Brody and Walker would have acted as his agents to get revenge regardless of whether Nazir humiliated the US or not.
I suppose there is some weird argument to be made that if he does have evidence, keeping Brody’s secret secret keeps Nazir’s evidence at bay, but that would be fairly silly logic for a terrorist mastermind bent on destroying America.
I’m unclear how the memory card got into the bag and got to Beirut. Gotta go back to S1- I don’t remember any exposition of what Brody did with video he shot.
He put it in a dead-drop spot under a rock in a park. I think it was near the culvert where he met with, and killed, Tom Walker. On the way to that meeting, he actually goes to the spot he had stashed the video and is disappointed to find it gone.
It’s possible that it’s not the same exact card. Nazir’s people found the original card and his lieutenant has a copy. I’m sure they’d make copies because that’s a pretty importanat videoclip if they ever wanted to blackmail Brody.
Maybe this is the beginning of Saul’s exit from the show. My brother told me, when I described this show to him, and named the actors, that Mandy Patakin never stays more than two seasons with any TV show, so this is the start of the chain of events that will get him killed, before he can do anything with the information (but not before he leaves a clue Carrie or someone else can follow up on, of course).
Chicago Hope: He left after two seasons but came back for the fifth (and what ended up being the final season). But yes, Patinkin doesn’t stick around long for series TV.
not true, Pantikin was in Criminal Minds for at least 5 seasons
He was only on Criminal Minds for 47 episodes. I remember that he just up and quit over the summer, so when the show debuted that fall, they had to do some cheesy thing where Reid found a letter from Gideon explaining that he had to leave.
I read an interview w/ MP where he said that he couldn’t bear to do Criminal Minds anymore because he couldn’t deal with the fact that people were deriving entertainment from watching depraved serial killers………..so he quits and joins a show about terrorists. He’s a great actor, but seems like kind of a flake.
Patinkin’s known for bailing, unfortunately. Plus, there was a blind item recently about an actor known for bailing on shows getting ready to bail on a hit cable show. Hoping it is all b.s., of course, and the item came out after the S2 of Homeland was already filmed, but…ugh.
I think this is where I lose interest in Homeland. We worried it would become 24 and in my opinion is has. Great first season though.
I didn’t watch “24” but I think “Homeland” is worth riding out a bit longer. :-)
There’s nothing wrong with 24 (at it’s best–it did have a bad season or two). It’s one of the five or 10 greatest dramas of all time and is without question the best action show ever (when people compare Strike Back–which I like–to 24, I just laugh). The other thing is, we knew what kind of show 24 was going in, so the cell phone thing is a bigger deal for a more “serious” (I’m not sure it actually is more serious, it’s just that it has a slower pace) show like Homeland. Though to be fair, I’m failing to think of an identical situation in 24. The people who leaked sensitive information generally had clearance because of their jobs (sorry, but I’m not buying that Brody would have that kind of access with like a year of Congressional experience), and they were discovered shortly thereafter.
I also feel that Homeland is just not as masterfully crafted as Breaking Bad or Mad Men, and shouldn’t have won “Best Drama”………….but that being said, it’s an exciting, fun, and GOOD (even if not A+++) show, so to say that you can’t take an hour out of your week to watch it seems a little overblown.
Not happy with the believability factor of Brody being able to text Nazir…and the almost instantaneous transmission to Beirut. Letting Brody in to watch the assassination,.. come one! Hope they don’t continue with many more of these convenient moments, I know it’s difficult with a show like this, but i want to be able to believe that there is plausibility of events. And Alan, curious why would Saul keep the discovery about Brody to himself? I wouldn’t get why that would be the case. And if Mandy Pitankin leaves this show quickly, I won’t be happy!
I agree. The implausibility of that set-up, plus the certainty once underway that Brody’s message would succeed in saving Abu Nazir, took me out of the episode. Willa Paskin at Salon has suggested alternative scenarios that would have been much more plausible while still showing us Brody’s emotional turmoil at the possibility that the man he loves would be killed — and having to hide his relief from the others when Nazir is spared.
Amazing episode. I was so happy that Carrie was right first the the informant. Now the fact that Saul knows is amazing. He now knows that Carrie was right! It’s great.
I think he has to show Estees the video. Also, it is bound to happen eventually, but I hope he tells Carrie that she was right sooner rather than later. From there, I really don’t know.
The longer it takes Saul to tell Carrie she’s right, and tell Brody he’s seen the video, the more tension it creates, and keeps us watching.
I’m pissed about Brody texting from the war room and I like the comparison to 24. I’ll keep watching, and I know I have to “suspend disbelief”, but C’mon, man
I’m going to say something about previews, not for next week, but the clips we got for this week’s episode. I know we don’t have to watch them, but shouldn’t Showtime not be so revealing in their information with them?
One of the clips they released this week was Brody meeting the Illana (that’s her name now) in the parking lot after the May 1 text. I saw that clip in which she says “Nazir sends his appreciation”, Brody saying “I can’t be sending messages when I’m surrounded by the Joint Chiefs”, so since I saw that clip before the episode, I knew what was going to happen during that moment. Was it still enjoyable? Yes.
Am I complaining a bit too much about previews? Possibly.
Was that clip too revealing. I still think so, yes. Clips should set up the plot of the episode, we shouldn’t be seeing what happens near the end.
It’s fair to say they might be giving too much away, but it’s also fair to say that if you’re watching previews you should expect plot details to be spoiled. There is a finite number of scenes and lines in any given episode that work as “tease” and networks assume that if you’re watching the preview, you either need some juice to come back the next week or you’re someone who wants big kernels of info revealed in advance. There’s a fair amount of the population that likes spoilers and doesn’t need to be surprised by major plot developments.
My point is that you should assume major plot elements will be spoiled watching previews. If you already know you’re going to come back week-after-week, there’s really no good reason to watch previews unless you don’t mind spoilers.
The (obviously, very) early leader for best episode of any show this season. That includes Breaking Bad.
This was an incredibly taut and reflective episode and was made all the better by the closing moment.
Seriously flawed.
I am still confused about that text — I know that no one is permitted to bring a cell phone into a CIA facility. Isn’t that also the case with the Pentagon? The security check ins are supposed to impound all electronic devices at the entrances, to be returned on a visitor’s exit. All the phone traffic within the building is supposed to be done by land line. So, again, how is it that he can text?
I was a big fan of this show last season and I thought the season opener was great. However, going all “24” on us by having Brody text Nasir, ruined it for me. Inclined this series precisely because it was so different from 24. The only thing that will bring me back to watch is to see if Brody is exposed. I sure hope that Saul doesn’t go after him by himself. That would be even more like 24.
Riveting. Shocking. Flawed.
Doesn’t someone think its curious that the Hez crowd hanging around outside the apartmen have n idea that the local leader has been assasinated? One of those guys must have had a cell phone. Really, Saul and Carrie could hardly have been more conspicuous. I have a feeling that the action went forward just as Nazir planned it. The truck rocking and the errant shooting were just dressing. Brody is not Nazir’s only asset.
I love the show. Clair Danes’ performance as an expert, yet unhinged operative is consistently fascinating. One must suspend some disbelief, though. How were Nazir’s operatives able to get the safe code to Estes’ safe? That seems like information only one person in the world would keep- Estes himself. Also, I like the politics angle inthe way that Brody is torn between his post-war inclinations (peace and pacifism) and his easy path to higher authority- deals with the hated VP. Will he hate what he becomes and the deals he makes to get that high? That is an interesting direction and parallels all politics- people begin with a desire to do well, yet make deals long the way that minimize their true goals and intentions. Good stuff.
Has anyone referenced the time zone difference between DC and Beirut? 5:00 pm ET is midnight in Beirut.
I’m with you on the convenience of the bag grab – I had to go back and see where the bag came from. It seemed a little too fortunate, I thought.
Something I wonder about is why they only had one sniper and two guys on the ground? Or at the very least why they did’nt equip the sniper’s spotter with a effing grenade launcher or something capable of stopping the car Nazir dove into. And also, why the hell did Saul talk to Estes within complete earshot of Carrie?
If they explained any of this and I ust missed it, sorry for the waste of space.
I thought they had at least four ppl on the ground, and at least two people on the rooftop. They might even have had two two-person sniper teams (but just didn’t show the second team) because in the command room they had two sniper scope camera feeds. But I agree that they could have had more ppl, including someone at a distance to be able to track down the fleeing jeep, although perhaps there are reasons to have a small team. I wish they’d taken the shot earlier – it seemed like it took forever for the special ops guy in DC to give the kill order.
Neeraj: No, only one sniper team. They only mentioned red 1 and red 2, the sniper we saw and the guys on the ground, when briefing Estes on the op. But I really can’t grasp that the CIA would only use four guys to take out the Big Bad Nazir.
And btw, on a unrelated note, why did’nt Tom Walker actually kill the VP instead of missing three shots? The rest of the big shots would still have been moved to the underground bunker, no? That would have been a stunning twofer; first the VP gets shot to death, and then the rest of the higher-ups gets blown to bits in the one place they’re supposed to be safe. Plus, if the vest had malfunctioned (or, as it happened, if Brody would have “wussed out”) the VP would still be dead
As someone who’s worked in the Pentagon, I can assure you that the “underground bunker scene doesn’t just strain credulity. It’s flat-out ludicrous.
I will say, though, that the scene, as depicted, is not a 100% impossibility. The Pentagon doesn’t require you to check in your phone and other electronic devices at the visitors entrance, like at the CIA. The individual office you visit in the building will ask you to stow your device with them in its reception area. If you’re visiting a SCIF, they’ll likely ask you to store your phone in a black box that blocks all transmissions. However, in my experience, there were no metal detectors or checkpoints inside the building once you’ve gone through the entrance, and the phone check is done on something of the honor system (one time, we accidentally let a foreign official bring in a camera into a meeting room). However, people do assume that everyone is carrying a device. It is possible, therefore, that Brody could have gotten a phone in the room, particularly if he’s hurried in by the authority of the VP (and maybe that phone was a second phone).
However, it’s highly, highly unlikely that he would have gotten a signal in the SCIF. Incoming/outgoing signals would likely be blocked in that kind of room, and even if not, cell phone reception in the Pentagon is spotty at best (most reliable place is out in the hallway by the windows in the inner ring facing the courtyard). No way Brody gets 3 or 4 bars in that room and sends that text.
I just posted directly below you and it sounds like a direct critique on you, but I hadn’t read your post yet so it was just a coincidence. I’m not a troll, I swear!
I’m not a Pentagon security expert (and frankly, watching a fictional show about a subject that you’re a real-life expert on sounds really terrible and I certainly wouldn’t complain about minor inaccuracies on internet forums)……but ANYWAY…..has anyone considered that congressmen are expected to turn in their cellphones, but if Brody kept one on him would they really frisk him? Maybe the assumption is that high-level government officials wouldn’t sneak a phone in.
Maybe?
(To your post above): no worries! Anyway, as I suggested, it’s certainly possible that Brody could have gotten a phone into the room, if he had the foresight to lie about it, or if no one simply bothered to ask him in the hurry to get him into the room. But – sending the text from the room, to me, is highly improbable, if not technologically impossible, and the implausibility of that moment definitely took me out of the drama. Otherwise, a solid episode, though.
The text didn’t bother me just like how last season’s phone call didn’t bother me. I guess I just don’t obsess over security measures and I enjoy the show.
This.
Amazing episode! So much tension from start to finish. Look, if Homeland is going to be this awesome and this intense, I could care less that Brody was able to bring his cell phone into a secret meeting or that Carrie happened to grab the bag that had the chip in it.
It’s a TV show. There are going to be things that need to happen to advance the storyline. If you honestly watched the episode and only came away thinking about how unrealistic the plot was, then you need to find a new hobby. TV watching isn’t for you. Because it doesn’t get much better than Homeland and this episode!
Could have easily been a season finale.
Ive actually argued from season 1 that there isn’t necessarily a mole in the CIA and this episode confirms that for me. I think we assumed a mole because we believed Brody when he shared all with Carrie. While he admitted to knowing Nazir, he still lied about working for Nazir and I believe he also lied about not giving the razor blade to Suicide Guard. The fact that there could be a strike on Abu Nazir and the CIA mole NOT warn him outside of Brody’s text indicates Brody is the only inside man currently.
People are assuming that video is much more of a smoking gun than it really is. First off, it’s not something that could ever see the light of day in a court of law because it was obtained during a CIA operation to assassinate important officials in a foreign country and was not obtained lawfully by any stretch of the imagination.
In addition, nowhere in that video does he say anything about planning to blow up the bunker with a suicide bomb or give any real specifics of his involvement. The video assumes he blew himself up and everyone already knows he blew himself up, so in it he just espouses his beliefs as to why the American government is corrupt. They may suspect that it was made around the time there was the supposedly botched assassination attempt and they may even suspect he was planning to blow himself up, but they have no real evidence of that. The video is enough to restart the investigation, but keep in mind this is a US congressman who is a potential veep nominee. Even with the video Estes is going to be hesitant about how far they can go.
Finally, there is also absolutely no reason for them to confront Brody about the video. Their sole objective is to prevent this new attack that Abu Nazir is planning, not figure out if they can arrest Brody for something six months ago (not to mention the CIA doesn’t arrest people). Tipping Brody to the fact that they suspect him will compromise the best shot they have at finding out what Nazir is planning. Keep in mind, they suspected Brody for pretty much all of last season – they thought he was signalling people in his public appearance, they suspected he helped the captive kill himself, etc., etc. So now we are just back to that position again with this season. Strong suspicion, but no definitive proof of any actual conduct.
Thank you! That is what I have been saying. That there is nothing on the video talking about the suicide vest and his plans (which at the time of the video he assumed had been carried out.) It will only resonate with Carrie and Saul.
why is the cia using skype?!!?!?!?
Ha ha… I just came on to make this comment myself. It’s good to know Skype is so secure ;) This show has officially teetered into ’24’ territory – without Lewis and Danes I wouldn’t even bother watching it. Best drama on TV? No.
Next time they need to deploy cellbusters zone protector.
I’m finally caught up with Homeland after watching the first season on DVD. I have a general (or actually, very specific, but general in the sense that it’s not related to this episode) question and this seems like as good a place as any to ask it. I don’t know if anyone will remember this, but in the first season, I’m 90% sure that at some point, Walden said something to the effect of “When I took this office four years ago…” So why would he be running for president now? I know he’s not entirely on board with the current president, but there’s no indication that he’s breaking off and running against him. So either the current president isn’t running for re-election after one term, or Walden took over as VP only for the president’s second term, either of which would seem really unorthodox. Anybody?
Secure rooms in the Pentagon and the White House Sit Room require you to pit your cell in a secure, lead lined box that blocks all cell signals. So that Brody could text is not even close to realistic.
Secure rooms in the Pentagon and the White House Sit Room require you to turn off your cell and put it in a lead lined box. Brody could not have had a phone in that room.
Read this review. Come on Alan, step it back up.
[www.avclub.com]
Sure, that review offered length, but when you actually read said length, it advocates for the show to embrace being more like 24 & Breaking Bad (a show that, IMO, squirreled its character dramas to become ‘a gangster show’ or a ‘thriller’ – somewhat like the Sopranos, actually). Reviewer also makes the ‘texts the date Bin Laden was killed’ mistake instead of recognizing ‘May Day’ (is Bin Laden in some ways outside the reality of this show?). The ideological position is also a little troubling – that the show is somehow ‘so great’ at making us ‘care for a terrorist’ — isn’t the aim perhaps actually to complicate one’s relationship to the ‘war on terror’ & drone strikes, etc.? Also, I don’t think Carrie running after the bag was about ‘vindication’ or ‘not giving a shit’ — she is a woman possessed. It’s the hunt, the getting, she wants, which while driven by relentlessness, does not seem to be about personal glory. It messed with her to be wrong because following her internal calibration is how she did her job & lead her life. Disregarding her own & other’s personal safety happened because she’s a crusader. Finally, the men were following Carrie not because they’re all agents of Nazir but because, hey, there are white people here who clearly don’t belong here & we don’t want them here. Not sure why it wasn’t obvious that’s the political/social climate there. At least I can agree that Mike and Jessica are completely boring filaments somehow still clinging to this show.
It was way more pleasurable to have Carrie’s instincts – not her assessment of what material to take, but to take anything at all – pay off unexpectedly, as opposed to Brody being able to place a text that was likely physically/technologically impossible. Either way, this show stops short of being entirely brilliant due to its lazy writing.
I’m just pissed they aren’t listening to Lauder! In a past life he was Gunny Winn in Generation Kill. I think he would know
while i didn’t double check, the bag was in the home of one of the leaders of Hezbollah? therefore, i’d say it’s more than mitigated in that video confessions are required of those who commit to participate in suicide bombings. it makes perfect sense that the video would be concealed in the regional leader of Hezbollah’s home, especially if he is close with Nazir thus someone who he can trust. presumably, Brody’s failed suicide mission is still extremely significant to Nazir and the Hezbollah leaders, especially now that he is becoming increasingly important politically. the video can in no way be leaked until the suicide mission is successful so the fact that it is being protected by the Hezbollah leader, but not Nazir himself, is both legitimate and if anything, wise.
So plenty of things about this show bother me, a few too many convenient contrivances in the name of drama and excitement. But most of them have been covered above.
The one thing I’ll mention, which relates to Shar’s post, is that the video was found in a Hezbollah chief’s apartment. Hezbollah is not al Qaeda, they are two very different groups with different goals, methods, memberships, everything. Very basically, al Qaeda is a sunni group, Hezbollah is a shia group. The idea that information would pass freely between them is highly unlikely….let alone an explosive piece of evidence like the video. There would be almost zero reason to presume there would be that level of trust – those groups simply do not work together, and would more often than not be at odds……for most extremist sunni terrorists, shia are worse than infidels, they are considered lower than rats.
So yeah, another point that strains credulity to the limit.
Here’s a decent primer on the subject:
[www.nytimes.com]
“Al Qaeda’s Sunni ideology regards Shiites as heretics and profoundly distrusts Shiite groups like Hezbollah. It was Al Qaeda that is reported to have given Sunni extremists in Iraq the green light to attack Shiite civilians and holy sites. A Qaeda recruiter I met in Yemen described the Shiites as “dogs and a thorn in the throat of Islam from the beginning of time.”
And I should be clear – the groups can and have worked together on occasion. A meeting as portrayed in the show is not implausible – just highly unlikely. But the idea that there is close enough cooperation or trust to share that video is pretty nuts.