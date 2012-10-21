Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘New Car Smell’

My review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as my plan is the same as your plan…
“I liked you, Carrie.” -Brody
“I loved you.” -Carrie
You can say this for Team “Homeland” this season: they’re not wasting any time.
The writers could have strung out the discovery of the video card for half a season or more, but Saul found it in the second episode. And given how scorching hot the chemistry is between Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, I don’t think anyone would have complained if the show had devoted three, four, even seven or eight episodes to Carrie and Brody trying to play each other, each one convinced they have the upper hand. Instead, by the end of this episode, Carrie possibly blows her cover in the hotel bar, and she absolutely annihilates it when she follows Brody to his room, in a pair of fantastic scenes between the Emmy-winning stars.
And yet when you think on everything that’s happened this season, and that plays out elsewhere in “New Car Smell,” it would have felt like more of a cheat if the writers had dragged this phase of the game out just because we like watching the flirty tension between the two leads. There have been too many danger signs for everyone who knows Brody. Jessica knows something is wrong, and after the discovery of Brody’s religious conversion in the premiere, I don’t think her paranoia is entirely focused on another affair. And even drunken, obnoxious Lauder – like Carrie, a mentally unstable person who is absolutely right about Nicholas Brody – is close to putting the pieces together, though for now he and Mike have constructed an alternate (but understandable) theory that Brody has been working for the CIA. For Brody to stay out in the open after a certain point would have been one implausibility too many for a show that’s already been taking shortcuts this season (Brody texting Nazir from a secure Pentagon room, Roya sending Nazir’s most valuable asset on an errand with a high likelihood of complication).
Whatever comes next for the series, and for the relationship between Carrie and Brody, it was such a pleasure to watch them again in this mode, in which their genuine attraction for each other is at odds with their desire to get the upper hand, and in which nearly everything they say has a double meaning(*). When Carrie thanks Brody for saving her, it’s part of the role she’s playing for him, but it’s also true in a different way: learning that she was right about Brody pulled her out of her suicidal funk. If it hasn’t cured all that ails her (knowledge by itself can’t fix a a mental illness), it’s at least given her a new focus again.
(*) “New Car Smell” was written by Meredith Stiehm, who was also responsible for season 1’s Carrie/Brody tour de force “The Weekend.”
But has it given her too much focus? That great moment where Brody starts asking about the ECT treatments could be read one of two ways: 1)Carrie is right, and her anger gave too much away for them to continue this charade, or 2)Carrie is wrong, and consciously or subconsciously wants to move immediately to punishing this sonuvabitch after he directly reminded her of the humiliation, despair and agony he put her through. Either reading works, and either one is interesting – and I imagine Carrie, Saul, David and our new friend Peter Quinn will be arguing about this next week – but the end result is the same: Brody is a prisoner again (with a bag over his head, like he’s back in the Middle East), and Carrie gets to enjoy her moment of triumph, but is again entirely alone in doing it.
Fantastic episode, and if this is how far the story has advanced by episode four, I imagine things are going to get really cuckoo bananas by the time the season is done.
Some other thoughts:
* One downside to this accelerated pace is the need to skip over crucial details, like the exact nature of Carrie’s position on this op. I understand why Estes would want her involved – she was right about Brody, she has a pre-existing relationship with the man that can be exploited, and Estes wants to keep the circle small at this point – but she still has a mental illness that she lied about to the CIA for years, and that presumably disqualifies her from this kind of work. So is she back with the Agency for good, or just for this one assignment?
* I also was relieved that Estes didn’t for a second contemplate sweeping this under the rug, wasn’t revealed as the mole, or any other narrative trick to undo Saul’s discovery. He’s very much screwed by this, but he’s also an officer in service of protecting America, and he’s not just going to let a terrorist roam free because it would make him look bad.
* Virgil!!!! It took four episodes, but our man with the van is back, as is his brother Max. David Marciano joined the regular cast this season, but that seems more a case of the producers wanting his availability locked down rather than planning to expand his role beyond what he got to do last year. Still, pleasure to have him around again.
* I like seeing characters who don’t have all the info we do leaping to the wrong conclusions. Lauder and Mike think Brody could be with the CIA, while Saul and Peter’s interest is raised less by Roya (though she goes up on the cork board) than the cab driver, the car wash manager, etc.
* I’m not familiar with the work of Rupert Friend, who plays Peter Quinn, but like Damian Lewis, he’s one of those pesky Brits playing an American.
* The Dana/Xander/Finn teen love triangle is, unsurprisingly, less compelling at this point than the adult stuff, but I have to assume it will tie back in down the road, given who Finn’s father is, Walden’s connection to Brody, etc. But I really liked the way the scene inside the Washington Monument was shot, with Dana and Finn’s heads reflected in the window, floating over the D.C. skyline, the two of them alone in the Monument and yet very much a part of the messy, complicated world around them.
What did everybody else think?
Robin Sparkles is working with Abu Nazir?
If it were my choice, I would only talk about Breaking Bad, but it is time for Homeland, yeh doing a good job, especially speeding up things. The daughter of Brody is marvelous.
This show is great, , but it’s no BB
hahahaha. awesome.
After having a summer of Breaking Bad this show seems like it’s moving at hyper-speed. Not that either is bad though, different stories require different types of storytelling
I think most Breaking Bad viewers would say that season 5.1 of BB was by far the most accelerated narrative that show has ever had. It certainly didn’t move with the pace it previously has.
With the exception of the finale it seemed like they were spinning the wheels in season 5.1. I wish the final season had been a normal 13 episodes. It was an entire waste. There were some great moments.
Oh of course, I was talking about the first 4 seasons of Breaking Bad. One of the main aspects that made 5.1 so different was the speed.
I am fully on board with the accelerated pace. It’s made the season much more exciting than last, and more complicated, I think. I would have liked at least one more ep with Carrie and Brody doing a cat-and-mouse dance, though.
Is there any way Brody can flip (I guess become a triple agent?) in a way that the CIA would buy so we could keep him as a part of the show or would that be disingenuous? And I love how Homeland is becoming The Wire!! Carrie = McNulty!!!!
Yeah, come on Alan! I thought you would be the first one to jump up and down and pull the WIRE alarm when they set up the CIAs version of the MCU.
I have to say a little part of me really wanted/thought Carrie would pull a McNulty and wind up getting down with Brodie in the middle the sting.
@Jamie, I wanted to see Saul’s reaction to that, too.
I feel like it’s moving at a good pace. Whatever the consequence, Carrie was able to tell Brody how she really felt and that he was caught. Damien Lewis and Claire Danes have incredible chemistry, you could cut if with a knife. Kudos to both actors in the last scenes.
I saw a quick interview with Meredith Stiehm who seems to really grasp Danes’ character, Carrie. She discussed the bipolar disorder and its effects while championing one with a mental illness to succeed. I would love to see Carrie grow stronger. I loved seeing Virgil.
I’m very interested to see how the rest of the season progresses and the hidden gems that will happen.
Rupert Friend played Wickham in the Joe Wright film of Pride and Prejudice, and also opposite Emily Blunt in The Young Victoria
Yeah, those are not the kinds of movies I go out of my way to see. (No disrespect intended to those who do; just not my bag.)
Expand your repertoire, Alan! :-)
Wright’s Pride and Prejudice is a fantastic movie no matter what sort of movies you are into. OT I know but it needed to be said.
P&P was my favorite movie of 2005 after The Squid and the Whale.
2005’s Pride & Prejudice was, imo, a travesty. Horrible Hollywooding of a great story. If you want to see THE BEST version of P&P ever made, catch 1995’s 5-hour masterpiece, with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.
Pride & Prejudice 2005 was maybe not a great adaptation of the book, but it’s still a great movie, taken as its own entity.
JR99, the Firth/Ehle version of P&P *was* great television, but I don’t think it was any more faithful to the book than the Joe Wright film was. The Firth/Ehle miniseries included a scene of Firth diving into a pond on his estate, but I don’t recall any such scene in the novel. Not that I minded ;-)
Young Victoria was great. Excellent scene when Prince Albert strode in with his two handsome dogs.
If you’ve seen the Colin Firth Pride and Prejudice then you have seen the only P&P worth seeing. The Keira Knightley movie threw in Bronte with the Austen and KK made odd faces throughout, as she usually does. Friend was good in The Young Victoria though.
I thought it was a really good episode. I think Carrie was wrong to blow her cover, but it was awesome when she confronted him. I’m shocked at how much ground the writers covered so quickly. They could have easily gotten 4 episodes of compelling television out of the Brody/Carrie dynamic, but they just went for it. The season is about a third of the way through, and already they’re at this point. So I have no idea where they’re going from here. It’s going to be insane. Like season 5 of 24 insane.
OMG… Clair Danes is a national F’ing treasure. She can say more with her face than most peoples vocabulary. Awesome episode, awesome show.
I think that Brody’s going to talk his way out of this and Carrie’s going to be in trouble for going against orders based on “seeing it in his eyes.” Brody can say that he was forced to make the video statements, but that he didn’t go through with the bombing which proves his loyalty to the US. He can say that Abu Nazir’s people are watching him & have threatened to kill him and his family if he doesn’t cooperate but that so far he has given them nothing.
Estes will believe him and Brody becomes a double agent. Carrie will be out in the cold for interferring with the the group not getting more evidence.
Not sure if he can; he all but admitted he killed people when he started ranting at Carrie.
It all depends on how they question him. Brody has no idea how long they’ve been on to him or what they know. If they don’t screw it up, they could trick him into giving everything up…but I’m not going to count on that because Brody is pretty sharp. Your take seems plausible.
Brody only broke in captivity because Nazir was kind to him and basically let him live a second life. Absolutely no chance the US breaks Brody and the show doesn’t have 3-4 years to show them trying.
Based on the pace of the season so far, I can all but guarantee they don’t try to break him or show any of that on screen. I do like the theory of Brody talking himself out of this, at least to a small extent (talk himself out of jail, if not back into the USA’s good graces).
Does it matter if Brody says he war forced to make the video? I mean, forced in what way? Besides, he could have come to the government for assistance. If they have you on video admitting you were going to suicide-vest the VP and other important political figures, you’re screwed. Maybe he does become a suicide agent. However, I do not see Carrie being out in the cold for interfering. I see her being out in the cold because they are done using her and she burned bridges when she got caught lying to the CIA for years followed by illegally surveying Brody and jeopardizing things from the start. However, she was the only one who saw this coming.
-Cheers
I agree with that, although let’s not forget that they know Carrie has a mental illness that bars her from the CIA. No matter what she did or didn’t do or why, she’s considered unfit for duty.
Brody did not say anything to Carrie that would stand up in a court of law. As this episode of surveillance is off the books of the CIA, and all he said could have been considered a form of irony, Brody cannot be charged with anything (in my very non-legal assessment of espionage cases).
So, two steps forward for Carrie and two steps back. She has disobeyed orders, again, and also cannot be trusted to play a lead role on any op.
My guess is that, if there was a capture squad there in the hotel, they could have been tasked with seeing Carrie off the premises safely. . . and not blowing the whole deal (and, remember, Brody doesn’t know what Abu Nazir is planning, so at best he could only give up the journalist).
@Jack, yeah, she should be considered non-rehireable in that role with the CIA. From a storytelling standpoint, and just based on the merits of her accomplishments, I believe she could do well probably in some capacity in the private sector. As a PI, as a speaker, they certainly seem to be doing a great job in finding ways to use her as an outside consultant. Filtering her out? Not so much.
-Cheers
@Daniel, they have video of him saying he was going to suicide bomb the VP and cronies. What more evidence do they need? Plus, I doubt they’re using the traditional court system to take him on trial.
As for what Brody can give up? Everything that happened over last season, he could let them know they want to set up Brody to be a sleeper agent as the likely VP in the next election, he can give up Roya (who could/should be a huge link back to Nazir a/o his network), he could be setup to try and arrange some contact with Nazir, he has Nazir on speed dial so there is that.
As for Carrie ruining everything… They have to acknowledge that at the very least, she MIGHT have been right about Brody. Was her plan their Plan A? No. Is it the worst that could happen? Not really. They fall back to Plan B where they detain him, interrogate him, and fine some way to use him. They know what Brody is at this point and there has to be the chance Carrie was right and she saved them from him warning off Nazir.
Also, how is that any step back for Carrie? Her CIA dreams are dust. She is the only reason this plan worked in the first place, on so many levels. For her, she is vindicated, she has to move on after this, however she got her last shot it which may provide some catharsis. It might not. Still, if her instincts are right, and they thus far HAVE been pretty much all the time, he made her and she made the right more that ultimately kept him from going into damage control.
As for the capture squad not detaining Carrie? Not sure. They could have. However, I can see Saul (and maybe Peter Quinn) waiting to see what’s happening. Carrie is fascinating, and as Peter noted, she is good. I can see them doubting themselves in the face of somebody like her being that sure she is right and waiting to see if she can pull things right. Plus, it did make for great TV. Even I have to admit that.
-Cheers
Awesome!
Loved it
Loved it.
Fantastic episode, and I too can’t believe how fast they’re moving this season. But here’s a question: Why couldn’t Peter and Saul, when they saw Carrie was on her way to Brody’s hotel room, gotten our man Virgil to stop her? He was right in the lobby!
I am pretty sure Carrie specifically took a route that kept her mostly off camera. And once Brody was in his room, Peter and Saul had no reason to monitor the hallway cameras anymore.
It looked to me like she walked back out the door she entered the bar from, and then probably looped back once she knew Brody was in his room and eyes would be on the room cameras.
Great, shocking episode. I couldn’t believe Carrie (or the writers) did that! I’m shocked at the pace. But that was great. My only concern is where can they go from here? I’m not ready to let go of the plot line yet, and I REALLY want the show to stay as good as it is now. I agree with the few unrealistic things… I don’t want anymore of those. He needed to caughtto remain true to life… He is a recognized congressman now, after all. He can’t be galavanting around handling terrorist business and disappearing all of the time. So we shall see. For now, I absolutely love this show.
Your analysis was dead-on, especially with avoiding the typical “Estes WAS the mole” Chris Carter-style “who can you trust?” twist. I really enjoyed the show this week. Now we will see how the CIA uses Brody…
I am going to assume that with the effort they are putting into developing subplots around the rest of Brody’s family that Brody is going to be with the show for quite some time, but geez…that was about 3 episodes earlier than I would have expected something like this.
Reply to comment…
Oops. This episode was amazing. At the end I was dreading she was going to the room to hook up with him again, great turn.
Could you envision this group doing something similar to Broday as what was done by Abu Nazir? I mean, they give him a choice, be buried in a dark hole forever, or turn – they keep eyes and ears on him and use him to get to the network of terrorism and Abu Nazir?
I was pretty much over this season when Brody used his phone to text Nazir to avoid an assassination attempt, but this episode got me back in. It was pretty much Carrie’s revenge at the end, but that worked for me. Very curious how Brody could EVER get out of this now.
The acting in that last scene was so, so, so good. The angry head nod by Brody before opening the door. His facial expressions changing as he realized she knew it all. And Danes was just off the charts good. Sunday is by far the best day of the week.
Totally shocked by the ending. I had expected the surveillance on Brody to continue. the team would wait until they confirmed Brody’s contact, and then continue up the ladder until they discovered Nazir’s next move.
Wow! I didn’t dislike the first three episodes of the season, but tonight was a return to the Homeland I loved in the first season. I agree re: Dana and Finn though – after Dana’s outburst in the premiere, I was excited to see where they were taking her this season, and her story was a little too insular this week. Like you though, I think that has to be building to something better. Can’t wait for next week!
Alan was being pretty generous by calling Dana’s story “less compelling” than the others going on around it, and the fact that it’s only mentioned in the very last bullet point says everything about it: It’s not only less compelling, it’s straight up uninteresting. The scenes with Dana and her mumbling teenaged idiocy are insufferable. How, JUST HOW, have TV producers not learned that having characters like this in shows just drags everything down? Was the combined awfulness of Meadow and A.J. Soprano not enough of a warning sign to everyone else?
It’s the stuff in Dana in particular that leaves me baffled that I’m watching what is (at least according to Emmy voters) THE BEST SHOW ON TV, although the stuff with Jessica and Mike is veering dangerously close to this territory.
But then there’s crazy stuff like this episode’s final scene that leaves me wanting more, despite being so angry about other aspects of the show. I know it’s Showtime, but come on.
I love Homeland, but the teenage stuff is not on the same level. With Breaking Bad, people joke about how all Walter Jr. gets to do is eat cereal, but it’s probably for the best that teenagers are relegated to the sidelines of intense, compelling adult dramas.
i watched that last amazing scene a second time, and one thing i noticed that no one else seemed to mention: carrie standing VERY much alone after brody is dragged off, trying to look triumphant but failing quite miserably…
Agreed, though I think it was mentioned above, even if briefly. Basically Carrie can’t win – even when she does, she’s still alone. She catches the guy who ruined her life…yet he’s also the guy she loves.
Just wondering… if they had a team that close ready to take Brody into custody, AND they had a camera on the elevator lobby to see where she was going, why didn’t they just physically stop Carrie? It must have taken her a good 3-4 minutes from the bar to the room.
I don’t remember how much time elapsed betwen Saul giving them the order to go in and when they actually entered the room, but it was enough to indicate that they probably weren’t on that floor. I was mostly surprised by how many new men were suddenly in on the operation. Can’t wait to see where they go from here. “People who actually love you in real life, not like in the mind-F world of Abu Nazir!” Awesome.
I don’t know about you guys but I’m team Xander all the way
No way. Xander just wants to sit around and smoke pot. Nothing wrong with a little Mary Jane, but Dana deserves a brighter bulb. On an unrelated note, the girl who plays her is straight owning that role.
I can’t tell them apart, tbh.
Wow..where can they go from this?
Yup. Lewis and Danes freaking owns in scenes together. Damn delicious to watch, I was a little sad they didn’t spend more time on it – which means it was probably for the best that they didn’t drag it on for an extra ep or two.
Still, DAMN.
Oddly enough, I kind of enjoyed the Dana/Finn scenes. There was that nice simplicity to their attraction to each other that you only find in kids/teens, and I thought it served a nice counterbalance to the way more complicated Carrie/Brody dynamic.
Damian Lewis is knocking it out of the fucking park. Along with everyone else on the show. Alan, have you already seen the entire season? I thought I remember reading that you did or maybe that was another show.
That was Treme. With this, I’m getting only one or two eps at a time, and making sure to write each review before I move on to the next episode.
How many times can they have Jessica say “I can’t live like this anymore”. That phrase has pretty much zero impact anymore, can it just be retired from all television dialogue.
I was surprised to hear a “You just don’t get it do you?” from Daryl in the Walking Dead last night. Theres a funy video of all the times that phrase has been used in movies yet no one ever really says that in real life.
What a breath of fresh air this episode was. It’s nice to see the show break away from the previous narrative and see Carrie actually getting support. I don’t find it believable Carrie can continue to do things her way and still be involved but I can live with it.
Imagine the show being less focused on just Brody and instead delving into the Nazir network and giving us an inside look at how deep and connected he is while following the CIA and their efforts to stop him. Imagine introducing terrorist(s) as new characters and getting a glimpse into their mindset. In the background we tie in politics and the media. I guess I just miss “The Wire” and see the potential that this show has.
I agree about Carrie being a loose cannon and what her involvement is going to be here on out. She’s been straying from plans each step of the way–in Beirut, not returning to the safe house and interviewing her contact with Saul, instead meeting with her alone; running into the apartment despite the dangerousness of it for all involved; and now last night deciding to blow her cover over–not sure why her getting upset talking about her ECT would blow her cover though- it would be natural for her to be uncomfortable talking about it with him.
Best line, Carrie to Brody while he has his face to the ground being arrested “if only the circumstances had been wildly different.”
Emma, Ya, your right, it would be natural for her to be upset but she was trying too hard not to show her anger.
I watched that scene again. When Brody is looking at Carrie you can see the wheels turning in his head. His eyes gave him away when he does realize (damn, what an amazing actor) that she’s pretending not to be angry.
I was thinking she could have tried to say that she still had mixed feelings about all of it-what he did to her, but it was already too late. She’d already told him that he saved her life, and even thanked him for realizing that she needed to get help. How could she be angry with him if she really meant what she said.
I’m worried too about what’s going to happen to Carrie now that she disobeyed orders again. How will they justify overlooking it this time?
“not sure why her getting upset talking about her ECT would blow her cover though- it would be natural for her to be uncomfortable talking about it with him.”
She’s only angry about it if she knows he set her up. He saw her anger (she thinks), so he knows she knows she’s been set up.
@Angela–I see what you mean. Being uncomfortable talking about it would have been different, but she shows a flash of her anger…wasn’t thinking of it in that way, that she blames him for it. I see how that could tip him off, after telling him earlier that she was thankful for what happened.
Over whether Carrie blew her cover when talking about the ECT or not… I don’t think it’s crucial that we (the audience) know definitively whether this is true or not. The point was that there was just enough shown to make this idea credible but not conclusive. More importantly, Saul and Mike don’t know for sure one way or the other. We probably won’t ever truly know whether Brody figured it out, or if Carrie leaped to a false conclusion.
And I like this aspect. Just like how the list of potential associates is a bit scattergun at the moment, or Mike’s theory about Brody being wide of the mark, not every thread of the plot needs to be squared off perfectly.
One has to assume though that the ambiguity in Carrie’s gut-feeling about the situation will probably not stand the sort of scrutiny it’s about to take. If she were an agent with an unblemished record, then maybe it would stand. But she isn’t, so to a greater or lesser extent, it won’t either.
Tom, I totally agree that not every thread needs to be squared off perfectly for our enjoyment. It’s just that I’m such a fan I could talk about every aspect of Homeland for hours.
There’s a show titled Shadowland created by the BBC that I’m praying will be aired in the USA soon. I’d think you’d enjoy it for the same reason you mention. It also has amazing photography, (I practically paused it once per minute to gaze at a shot), the fast pace, unanticipated twists and turns, and how it forces viewers to wait for answers.
If you ever get a chance to see Shadowland I think you’ll be very pleased with it.
Can someone please explain to me how Brody’s phone could send a text message from a Pentagon bunker to Beirut instantly, but he had to ask the carwash staff to call him a cab?
Congressmen DO NOT call themselves cabs! Sheesh. How low-class!
Great episode. An even greater ending. Brilliant performances by both actors. Chilling dialogue. I rewatched that final scene about a dozen times.
I think Alan’s point about the nature of Carrie’s role is dead on. She still does have a mental illness and has already proven herself to be unreliable as an operative when she went on the run in Beirut just 2 episodes ago. I get that she’s “Brody’s weakness”, and the performances were enough to carry the day here, but it does seem odd to me that the CIA would even allow her on this operation at all, let alone having her directly interact with the target. The odds that she would do something to defy orders and screw up the operation were exactly 100%.
I can obviously the appreciate the gravity of the moment and the electricity in the hotel room scene, but I found myself wanting a better reason for Carrie being involved than that Claire Danes is the star of the show (not to mention possibly the best actress alive). Whether it happened in the bar or not, Brody would have caught on or at least been suspicious eventually. Exposing him directly to the one person who he knows suspected him just seems ridiculously naive and amateurish on the CIA’s part.
I get that it needed to happen for there to be a show here, but I wonder if there wasn’t another way to tell the story.
I really think you need to remember that this operation is “off the record.” Sure they take the rick of having Carrie involved, but at the beginning of the episode Saul and Estes decide they need to not let anyone at Langley know. So at this point she is working more as a “free agent” than anything else.
When she knocked on this door, I thought she was going to try and distract him with sex and I kept thinking, please God don’t let them have sex….. never saw it coming, my jaw is still on the floor. Can’t wait to see what happens next.
This show continues to be entertaining but more and more I’m finding it just too absurdly unbelievable, in ways that really take me out of the story. Danes and Lewis are riveting but the over-the-top plot lines are really undercutting their fine efforts. Carrie completely blew this. They had Brody under surveillance for less than 24 hours before Carrie effs it up. I find it ridiculous that she would have been allowed to go meet Brody at the bar in the first place. And then to allow her to call the mission blown and order his arrest beggars all belief. I still enjoy the show and will certainly keep watching but I don’t take it nearly as seriously as I did last year. Apart from the amazing acting, it doesn’t deserve to be in the same conversation as truly groundbreaking shows like Mad Men and Breaking Bad. As someone somewhere said, it’s a slightly more intellectual, better-acted 24. Which makes it good tv entertainment, nothing more.
Agreed.
Without putting Carrie back in play in the first place, there was nothing else they had on Brody to spook him. She was their only ace in the hole when it came to unsettling Brody. And it worked! Straight away he was unnerved by her presence.
Now, when he calls her, I think you can argue either way about whether she should have been allowed to meet Brody. However, as their cork board showed, at this early stage their reconnaissance was all over the place, e.g. picking the wrong targets. Whatever you can say about Carrie, she was the best resource they had to get at Brody.
At this point, I think it’s a bit simplistic to say “Carrie effs it up”. The only way this is accurate is if her conclusion that he sees through her charade is wrong. Then the confrontation in the hotel bedroom gives the game away to Brody. On the other hand, if Carrie’s intuition was correct, then she saves the operation by confronting Brody before he has a chance to relay his suspicions to his associates. However, in either event, they have Brody in custody with a bag over his head, and Brody knowing he’s in a big hole. What’s left to be played out is how Brody resists.
Of course the other more obvious ramification is that Carrie will be given short shrift over her unilateral decision-making. Her colleagues don’t trust her snap calls, and one has to assume Brody will make life tough enough for the CIA that her interjection will cost them a bit.
So where do they go from here? I do like the suggestions that the CIA will try to turn Brody again, thus using him to help OUR cause. But even at this break-neck pace I don’t think that can plausibly happen for at least 3-4 episodes. As we know, Brody does not break easily.
That said, how crazy is Homeland to go through all the hoops of setting up a surveillance operation, only to have it come crashing down by the end of the EPISODE! I believe it rings true though, as we spent so much time surveilling Brody last season, no reason to rinse and repeat.
Amazing, amazing show. The past 3 episodes could ALL have been season finales with the reveals at the end. Wow.
Estes agrees to Saul’s plan, which includes Carrie, (which David wouldn’t agree to) … BUT he brings in a new guy that Saul and Carrie don’t know. Doesn’t that raise suspicion in any of you ?
Carrie completely blew the operation by storming up to Brody’s hotel room; Estes would definitely get rid of her now, right ?
A great episode with a couple goofy story developments, but if nothing else it keeps all of us waiting for the next episode
Claire Danes is the GREATEST TV actress/character on the air right now
BUT….she might not have blown the op by going up to his room. Her instincts might have been right about him making her in the bar. It was kinda odd how he pushed her on the ECT, as if he was using it to get her to crack, to get a read on her.
And then when he went up to the room, sitting on the bed, he looked like he was definitely freaked, as if he really did suspect her. You could see the gears turning as to what to do, and he absolutely might have found a way to get word to Roya and effectively send Nazir underground.
If there was even a chance Carrie was made, their only real option was to take him in and try to turn him. And it definitely seemed that he had.
Or if not send Nazir to ground, it would have definitely taken Brody out of play. So surveilling him to get intel on the plot would no longer work.
Normally, I am annoyed by shows dragging out plot points b/c they have time to fill. I think Homeland could afford to slow it down just a bit. I agree there could have been some nice material about what to do with the tape, how to handle Brody, handling Brody. These things could have taken the majority of the season without seeming to be dragged out. The pace does make it more intense, and at this point, I trust the writers. They haven’t let me down yet! This is a great show.
A little off-topic, but if I was tasked with writing the next episode, I’d break form and have the entire hour be an interrogation of Brody. It’d slow things down and provide Lewis with yet another opportunity to showcase his phenomenal dramatic chops (especially if they torture him, but I’m just brainstorming here). Saul and Carrie could play good cop, bad cop while Estes paces and complains outside. Come on, tell me you couldn’t see that.
The no-f’ing around aspect of Gansa and Gordon’s pacing is one of the things people like most about the show, but every episode can’t keep ending with
these atomic bombshells at the end. It’d feel too contrived. People complain about bottle episodes, but couldn’t this be a case where one is almost necessary before Brody ultimately turns (sort of) and starts working as a double/triple agent (I’m just guessing. I haven’t seen any future episodes or previews, but where else could this possibly go?)?
Maybe I’m just exhausted from these last episodes. Maybe I want every show to be Breaking Bad. Still, I wish they’d put two cameras in a dark interrogation room and spend the entirety of the next episode getting the juicy details out of Brody.
I can see where you are going with this. And just because the episode was centered around Brody’s interrogation doesn’t mean we can’t have a few scenes of Jess/Mike/Dana or whoever doing whatever it is they are doing.
Sign me up for a Danes/Lewis showcase episode.
Robby, or how about a whole episode of Brody chasing a fly around in his cell? Just kidding. I actually loved The Fly episode of BB, but it’s funny to picture a slow bottle episode after this breakneck pace.
1000% agree – like the ep with Saul and the blond terrorist in the car – just amazing acting and chemistry and so compelling. It would so work with Brody and Carrie in the box.
Alan, that wasn’t Roya’s photo on the board, but a blogger named Hazma something. They comment that she showed Brody her thesis. Roya is totally off their radar, oddly enough, but I suspect it’s because she’s well known. Didn’t Estes take her out to dinner?
And I, for one, would have been plenty happy to see Carrie and Brody give in to their blazing attraction to each other just once more before she took him down, but I gather she was still feeling pretty bruised based on those last few minutes.
Both Hazma and Roya were on the board. Carrie printed off a photo of Roya after she was talking with Brody and put her on the board. They did gloss over her a possible suspect though.
Thanks Alan, your excitement of Homeland is great! It takes the edge of off the very best show , Breaking Bad.
Brody’s daughter is excellent in her role. Leave it to a teenager to know what to think. The writers are wise to speed things up. I love the way Carrie is getting her just do, after waiting one year.
Brody’s eyes, moving back and forth are enough to have anyone believe how guilty he is,
Carrie is simply an independent contractor like Virgil now, and of course they would bring her into the op. They are trying to prevent the next terrorist attack on the U.S., they are not going to sideline the person who figured out Brody was a mole, who knows him better than anyone else, who has a personal connection with him, and who is also one of the leading experts on Abu Nazir. You really think they want to be in a position to be blamed for missing the next 9/11 because they wouldn’t use the best asset for the job? Carrie figured out Brody, got the intel regarding Abu Nazir’s meeting, and got the Brody tape. The CIA cares about results, not following the playbook. Real life example? The black sites in foreign countries where the CIA tortures “detainees” for intel.
Speaking of which, my theory is Quinn is a cover CIA operative who handles these types of black ops. Probably even ran a black site in a foreign country at some point. That’s why he’s “reliable” and Estes would bring him in on an off-the-book op that may require interrogation of a high level Al Qaeda mole.
“my theory is Quinn is a cover CIA operative who handles these types of black ops. Probably even ran a black site in a foreign country at some point. ”
YES! I was thinking exactly the same thing. Bear in mind, for several years now, over 50% of the CIA’s intelligence operations are carried out not by official agents (employees of the US Govt.) but by “private contractors”. They reside in a sort of gray area, legally speaking; they aren’t accountable under the USMJ for one thing.
There were several interesting moments between Carrie and Peter Quinn. He was very familiar with her work, as well as what happened to her in the last season. He seemed to have a level of concern for her–or at least, he expressed as much, in order to develop a relationship with her–which you saw when he said that if someone had done what Brody did to her, had made others and her think she was crazy when she wasn’t (and caused all the resulting awfulness, including her undergoing ECT), that he would “rip his skin off”.
Carrie asked Virgil to do some digging on Quinn. She wasn’t completely comfortable with him running the operation, and she totally ignored his directives in favor of her in-the-moment “read” of Brody (that he’d made her), about which I think she was quite right: Brody would have “put a wine glass in the window or whatever” and they (the network) would have all “gone to ground”. As with the Beirut meet, she trusted her instinct as opposed to the plan, and she was right.
I agree that Carrie, having been compromised in the eyes of the entire CIA when her mental illness was revealed, could not feasibly be given her job back. But as I said to my husband and fellow Homeland fan when Season 2 began, “You watch: Carrie will soon be working as a private contractor. They comprise more of the agency’s operatives these days than government employees do anyway.”
I think Quinn will be hiring her for his team/company. And it will be very interesting watching her continually buck whatever system he puts in place. Then again, the fact that Carrie does not go by the book may well be why he hires her to begin with.
Remember: private “security” contractors=little-to-no accountability.
— litbrit
@litbrit, I think you’re right.
That conversation with Quinn after Brody calls her as to what the next play should be was totally a conversation between equals.
Does anyone else find it odd that Jess keeps addressing her husband “Brody” even when they’re having the most intimate of private conversations? How many wives of 10+ years call their husbands by their last name? Wouldn’t she more logically call him “Nick”? Isn’t her last name Brody, as well?
been wondering this for a while now aswell.
I have been wondering about this from the beginning. When Brody was first recovered and phoned his wife he said, “It’s Brody.”
I think I commented on a similar posting last week. My guess is that they were high school/college sweethearts and since Brody was a Marine, presumably all his Marine buddies called him Brody and it caught on with Jess. Kinda like a football star being called his nickname by his cheerleader GF.
Think Riggins in FNL. Not that it makes it any less annoying though.
Riggins was still called Tim though. I can understand him being referred to friends as broady, I still get called by my surname.. but when it’s close family.. wives etc, it just doesn’t seem natural.
Calling one’s husband by his last name is becoming a ‘thing’ these days. Giuliana Rancic calls her husband ‘Rancic’, not Bill, for example. On SCrubs, Carla always called Christopher ‘Turk’ which was his last name.
There is also historical precedent: Hill Street Blues, where Frank’s wife Joyce Davenport called him ‘Furillo’ all the time. And on the X Files, Mulder and Scully were always Mulder and Scully to each other.
I got a big kick out of how this episode ended but I really did want to savor the “cat and mouse” between Carrie and Brody a bit more. Though it would have been pretty hard for Carrie to keep the mask going for very long. Brody did deserve to be squashed by her. And, I agree that having her play such an important role for the Agency after discovering her illness seems pretty far fetched to me.
Estes’ new man is really entertaining but gives me the “chills”. Something is “off” with that whole situation.
While I’m glad they didn’t drag things out – especially after Brody’s adventure with the tailor – I am really hoping they can keep the suspense up now that Brody has been “outed”. Maybe there will be some other more critical Nazir operatives still to be discovered. Looking forward to seeing what they come up with.
As awesome as this quickened pace is, I am wearing of heading into 24 territory (I show I loved). Admittedly, the more plot twists the show has cheapens it, even though it may be exciting.
This episode sort of encapsulates why I still like this show so much. It seemed to forgo those contrivances and play things with some subtlety. Saul’s impromptu apartment search aside, that was just weird. Carrie & Brody were great. That forced, awkward exchange, Carrie having the very human reaction to Brody’s seemingly probing electroshock therapy comment, and her realization her cover was blown (and given her instincts, why should we doubt her) allowing her to get whatever revenge she could against the man who helped ruin her life. The acting was great on almost every level. Even Mike and Lauder brainstorming the wrong-yet-closer-than-not theory of Brody & Walker, or Dana and Finn’s awkward teenage romance and beautifully shot scene over D.C.
As many problems as I had with the last few weeks, this episode shows how great this can be. It also has me unsure what will happen next. I am very interested to see where they are going with this. I DO hope the wildly convenient yet entirely unbelievable contrivances are done.
-Cheers
Don’t forget David Harewood is also a Brit playing an American (even though he narrated the 9.79* 30 for 30 without his British accent). And wouldn’t Saul as the mole be the WTF move the writers of this show seem to love?
Im convinced the “Veep” will discover the situation with Brody, and order Estes to kill him as to not destroy his chance of re-election.
Estes is afraid of losing his job if he goes against the “Veep”(he told Saul this during their exchange after Saul showed him the video) So he will try to eliminate Brody with the help of Quinn. This will lead Carrie to kidnap Brody and take him into hiding(to protect him from the injustice and… because she loves him)
In the meantime, the Veeps son discovers his fathers intentions and informs the daughter. Brody’s family will then be kidnapped by Nazi’s men and will be used as a bargaining tool in getting Brody extradited to the Middle East.
Thoughts?? Too far fetched?!?
“The ‘Veep’ will discover the situation with Brody”
You mean Julia Louis-Dreyfus?
The cab driver was “Voodoo” Tatum. Now I want to watch season 1 of FNL again.
Great catch! I thought he looked familiar…..
I don’t think it was and according to Aldris Hodge’s (Voodoo) IMDB page, it wasn’t him. Wish it was though.
Consider: there is nothing legally incriminating in Brody’s video. It was scripted vaguely. Same for his confession in the hotel room. It seems obvious he’s admitting to killing others, and that he was threatening Carrie…but it was scripted vaguely.
There’s not enough to convict. Not nearly enough. Of course, they can just dump him in legal purgatory in Guantanemo, but doing so with a standing Congressman is a whole new area of questionability.
So if you’re wondering how Brody’s jig can be up so quickly, the answer is that it’s not.
All this talk of carrie knowing her cover is blown is non sensical as that the whole point of sending her in was to actually make him think they were watching him again to try and force him into a mistake. I think her reasons for unmasking herself were motivated by wanting revenge and making sure she was the one that saw his face when the truth was revealed.
“What are we – girlfriends??” EPIC. Gawd, I love Carrie so much.
I don’t know if they’re still moving forward with the mole plotline from season 1, but if they are, I had a sneaky feeling that Quinn might be it.
I watched the episode again last night, and on second viewing, it’s obvious that Carrie did not blow her cover out of revenge, consciously or unconsciously. She may or may have not been right that Brody made her, but she truly believed he did, and, if he did, the only way to salvage the situation was to take him in. Remember, there’s an urgency because they believe an attack is imminent. Either getting Brody to give up what he may know about it, or getting him to turn and work with them to find out, are really their only options of thwarting the attack.
I think this was Carrie’s only obsession, to stop it from happening, and that she was upset with herself in those moments after she lost it over the ECT at having blown the plan.