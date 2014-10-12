Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Shalwar Kameez’

A few thoughts on tonight's “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I bring doughnuts…
Last week's two-part premiere had its promising moments, and then its aggravating ones. “Shalwar Kameez” was another mix of good and bad, but the bad part is in many ways more worrisome than Carrie and Frannie's bathtub misadventure, because they speak more to the ongoing creative direction of the show.
Specifically, there is everyone at the CIA trying to drum it into Peter Quinn's thick skull that many of his problems are the result of him being madly in love with Carrie. Quinn keeps insisting, rightly, that this is ridiculous, but the number of people telling him otherwise – and the way that he reluctantly agrees to join Carrie in Islamabad, even though he is well aware of how deep his PTSD runs – make clear that the “Homeland” writers do not agree with him, and that we are heading for some kind of dysfunctional love story between Carrie and Quinn.
This is a reminder that so many of the series' missteps have come as a result of the creative team prioritizing the Carrie/Brody “romance” above all else. The Quinn talk here makes me think that the writers now think that love is such a fundamental ingredient to the show that they have to manufacture it out of thin air between their leading lady and the only age-appropriate male left in the cast(*).
(*) At least if it was Virgil, I might go along. Sadly, Virgil does not tag along with Max on the trip to Islamabad.
Carrie's arrival in Islamabad is more of a mixed bag. On the one hand, she's a horrible manager of people, and in her interactions with both her new staff and the ambassador, she frequently comes across more like Angela Chase than like somebody the CIA would entrust to run anything, let alone one of the most pivotal stations in the world. (Yes, she blackmailed Lockhart into getting the post, but he had already placed her in charge of two previous stations.) On the other hand, she successfully sets up the parallel station with Fara and Max, impressing Saul in the bargain; the scene where she basks in his praise is the most satisfying character moment she's had in forever.
Like I said last week, I'm bowing out of weekly “Homeland” reviews going forward. If they do something great, or something awful – both of which are possible with this show at any moment – I'll check in, but that's it.
What did everybody else think? You excited about Carrie and Quinn's romance, or terrified?
This is why I don’t want Ichabod and Abbie to become a “will they wont they” on Sleepy Hollow and why I originally didn’t want Peter and Olivia to get together on Fringe(even though that was good)
Funny you should mention Sleepy Hollow & Fringe, because all I could think during this episode was beware of Carrie Mathison’s Vagenda. Well, that and how much I dearly wish the writers would stop getting their story ideas from Tumblr.
Agreed, the writers on Sleepy Hollow and the actors managed to create a great chemistry between the male and female lead without falling back on the “will they or won’t they” sexual tension that has become standard fare for a lot of other shows ever since The X-Files. Not only is it a refreshing change that makes Sleepy Hollow standout from other shows, it also makes me like both characters more both for their own merits as individuals and as partners than I think I would if they became a romantic couple. In contrast I found myself disliking Carrie and the Ginger Jihadist more when the writers decided that they needed to become starcrossed lovers.
Agreed. The characters are more interesting as individual characters, rather than as couples, or more precisely, as components of a couple. We sign onto TV shows for a story about a possible brainwashed sleeper agent threatening the country, or about a small eclectic team that investigates aberrant scientific phenomena, or about a colonial era Van Helsing fighting demons in modern society. That is what the networks and writing staffs promise us.
I don’t ever recall anyone asking me if I wanted to watch a TV show about a romance between a cop and a 250 year old demon fighter wakened from a mystic coma, or between a mentally aberrant CIA officer and various damaged soldiers, or between a CIA agent and a giant loser with a supercomputer in his brain, or hell, any of the various romances that have hijacked TV shows from their premise.
Almost no one lists the traits that make them like a character to include “obsessive concern about the state of his or her romantic relationships”, yet once two important characters start coupling up, that becomes the primary character trait of at least one of them.
I’ve always thought it was obvious that Quinn was interested in Carrie and so it doesn’t feel quite so out-of-nowhere to me.
It doesn’t fit Quinn’s character at all.
I agree C. Quinn has always had a connection with and respect for Carrie. They have also been through a lot together. I think it makes sense that he may have complicated feelings for her that are forced to the surface by the trauma he experiences. And Quinn’s feelings are not even clear, they just seem complicated.
Actually I do think it fits Quinn’s character: He and Carrie are two broken people who can’t form normal relationships. But like I said it isn’t going to last long if I’m right about Quinn being on his last mission.
“…are two broken people who can’t form normal relationships.”
Ahh… if only I had a buck for each time I’ve heard or read this about two characters on a cable drama.
Regardless it’s not going to last long I don’t think. I think Quinn will be on a suicide mission whether he consciously knows it or not. Carrie’s heart is going to be broken again.
I think you’re right that they will go there, but I am hoping that Carrie is just ruthlessly manipulating Peters feelings to get what she wants.
I think it leads to a better story that way.
Honestly I agree, but for a better story it’ll also lead to more backlash about Carrie’s likeability. Which is not a factor that really affects my desire to continue watching the show.
I don’t really understand why Sepinwall made such a big deal about it in the premiere with the near baby-drowning. He was elaborate about why it’s not unbelievable and that it pretty much only comes down to making it harder to root for her. He loves BrBa (as do I) and WW’s done a boatload of despicable things.
Either way I just want more Fara scenes. Sorry to be vain but she’s such a qt-3.14, hnnnnng
I like the new Peter…more depth and humanity even though he’s damaged. But the reviewer is right – romances (and Brody family side-plots) were not good for the show at all. They ruined Season 3.
I’m TOTALLY shipping Carrie and Virgil now.
Yeah I’m terrified of a Carrie/Quinn romance. The “I seriously tried drowning my own baby before changing my mind” thing from last week didn’t bother me as it’s been the sabotaging of Carrie Mathison as a credible/intelligent spy that has bothered me (though I understand why Alan and others would be), which the Carrie/Brody romance played into. Another (forced) romance will be a horrible reminder of the bad parts of Season 2-3.
It also could badly undermine Quinn, who’d been one of the only characters aside from Saul who could call Carrie on her bullshit. Quinn wrestling with PTSD IS interesting to me. Quinn wrestling with his feelings for Carrie sounds boring at best, a trainwreck at worst.
So yeah, coming from someone who really liked both hours of the premiere, this development is of great concern to me going forward.
That said, I didn’t mind the rest. Carrie didn’t seem to get off to a great start running her new station, but she certainly seemed well-liked at the Kabul(?) station given how the premiere started, so I don’t think she’s incapable of being a good manager of people. She’s entering a problematic situation, with the presumed station boss one of her (rather vocal) underlings now, so I can forgive her initial kick-off with her new crew not going so well. I will grow frustrated if this continues; if I wanted to see something akin to a ridiculous CTU office, I’d just pop in a season of 24 and watch that instead.
Finally…Saul showing up and then hanging around makes him look even sadder/more bored than he did in the premiere. Poor guy.
I think concepts of trust and manipulation are going to be key to this season; we may see them play out in the Quinn/Carrie relationship but I do think the writers will force a romance on us. The personal and professional relationship between Quinn and Carrie has been growing for some time; I look forward to watching it evolve. I also think Quinn can have complicated feelings for Carrie and still call her on her bullshit.
So much about ’24 with a brain’. 24 until season 6 eats this piece of crap for breakfast.
Alan you’re forgetting the biggest blackmail maneuver Carried did against Lockhart: She knows that he had an Israeli Mossad officer break into the home of the acting CIA Director at the time aka Saul, when Lockhart was a senator. That’s treason. That alone is what kept her in the CIA and her first station Chief Job. Now she has him potentially over a barrel with something else, namely him getting some sort of questionable intelligence from the previous Islamabad Station Chief he knew to be at least sketchy and a possible spy at most is again potentially treasonous. *That* last thing she used to swing her the Islamabad assignment. So shitty management skills or not she has a the Director by the balls. That’s why she in where she is-that and because she been right every time so far about major intelligence leaks and terrorist plots and no one listened to her LOL!
I don’t think the “romance” is going to last too long if it gets started at all. I think Quinn very likely will die in the line of duty. His discussion with his impromptu girl friend about not having marketable skills anywhere else for him to land a civilian job and he knows that too tells me he is doomed.
I don’t think the romance is out of nowhere. I think from the beginning they both had a respect for one another and their work. Maybe in between the end of last season to now something happened between them that we don’t know about yet. Wasn’t Quinn one of the only ones who knew that Carrie was pregnant? Maybe they went through something together where they were both going to leave the CIA but then Carrie bailed out. Just an idea.
Why torture yourself with this show? Check out Sleeper Cell. It’s only 18 episodes but it’s so much better than Homeland, even better than Homeland season 1.
I so agree with your review. I don’t think this show can come back. The crowbarring of Quinn/Carrie romance has begun. I can’t see anything right now in the cast or plot that could save this season and we are only in the 3 episode. I think it time for Dar-Adl to go. Lets have a good old who dunnit over a broken necked Dar-Adl. Anything but the romance. Please.
No mention of Saul namedropping Amadeus in an episode featuring F. Murray Abraham?!?!
Terrified. These are 2 damaged people. No good can come of their pairing. I like Quinn, but I wish the writers could have come up with a better way to keep him in the storyline.
It’s on Showtime. They’re gonna need sex scenes.
I think it’s funny that the only people who seem to read/comment on Alan’s reviews of Homeland now are those that hate the show or like to nitpick everything about it.
I did not read the episode as stating that Quinn and Carrie are destined for a romantic relationship. Rather, I believe Quinn made it pretty clear that he did/does not have feelings for Carrie that he realized. Perhaps by throwing it in his face, he started thinking about it and realized he has SOME feelings for her. But I’m not sure the episode was so clearly telling us that they are heading for a romantic relationship.
My guess is there will be some sexual tension, but just enough to be interesting and not repetitive.
You mean you haven’t pre-judged it as a full-blown romance before it happens?? You don’t belong here, sir.
On the positive side, Carrie SHOWING what she was telling Fara in her bathroom encounter with Ayaan was a great reminder of what the show has established as the best thing that Carrie does which is to establish relationships with foreign contacts.
That was a great and subtle scene to show how a CIA female spy can use both sex and safety to lure a male target in.
Actually that was her job originally as a Operations Officer (as opposed to an operative or an annalist), to cultivate contacts with ordinary people in different nations to turn them into assets and her to be their handler ala Claudia in “The Americans” except not with actual CIA Officers but ordinary assets.
Carrie and Quinn? No thanks.
I loved the landlady – I can’t believe her character didn’t even get a name!?!?
I agree that the sudden barrage of “Quinn’s in love with Carrie” seemed a bit retconned and annoying in the way all forced Hollywood romances are. I wish that the powers that be could realize that not every story needs a romance and that other kinds of relationships can be equally, if not more, interesting. Carrie and Quinn have always had a connection, to be sure, but I think the bolder and more satisfying move would be to explore the complex, PLATONIC relationship between these two comrades.
On the other hand, maybe we’re getting our panties in a bunch too early. Everyone telling Quinn that he’s in love with Carrie and him insisting he’s not could also be read as kind of a meta-commentary on exactly the phenomenon we are criticizing. Unless and until they actually go there with these two, I will continue to hold out hope.
ugh, after watching last Sunday’s episode (Oct 19), I think they should’ve concluded this show last year with Brody’s death. Carrie’s character is getting less and less likeable, particularly in the final scen where she seduces an innocent young man. Saul’s annoying. Who’s to like on this show?!
I may not be able to watch anymore. bleh.
I’m in the camp of folks who don’t get the “retcon” complaint here… Go back and watch last season (if not much earlier) where I thought it was so obviously projected that Quinn had unresolved feelings for her. It comes as no surprise to me at all, other than surprise that the writers decided to actually explore it now that they’re over Brody.
Doesn’t mean I think it will be good for the show if we just swap out one bad romantic relationship for another, though…
“… and that we are heading for some kind of dysfunctional love story between Carrie and Quinn.”
I say: bring it on. I think dysfunctional love stories are totally part of the Homeland mythology, and I thought the weird relationship between Carrie and Brody was one of the best part of the show.
In short: “You excited about Carrie and Quinn’s romance, or terrified?”
Excited.
I’ve become weary of this show. Is it just me, or are there characters all over the place in a myriad of plots and subplots? I can’t keep anything straight. As a footnote, I don’t see Carrie as having any sexual chemistry with Quinn. I’m wondering if they should’ve begun a new season at all. It’s draining.