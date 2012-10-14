Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘State of Independence’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I forget my jack…
“I was right.” -Carrie
Three words, and they say everything.
I was right.
Carrie has spent the early part of the season believing the exact opposite. She couldn’t possibly be right about Brody, because in her mind (and in the minds of “Homeland” fans who didn’t like the season 1 finale), there’s no logical explanation for Brody not blowing himself up if he had been turned by Abu Nazir. She was wrong – and, worse, she destroyed the only thing that gives her emotional fulfillment chasing down this wrong lead. If she doesn’t fixate on Brody, he never comes into her home, never has the goods to point David Estes at her, and perhaps she and Saul are able to overcome her episode after the earlier bombing.
The new meds have given her some measure of peace, but it’s been a very fragile peace, and one that’s shattered by her brief foray back into the world she was cast out of. This work is all she’s ever been good at, all she’s ever wanted to do, and if she can’t do it anymore – if she can’t even be allowed in the debriefing session for a mission she was on – then you can understand why she might turn to pills, might try to end her difficult and messy life.
Carrie ultimately can’t go through with it, and is rewarded with a visit from her friend and mentor Saul with the best news of all (for her, if not the country).
I was right.
“Homeland” is a show that’s simultaneously driven by plot and by character. The plot end of things can sometimes be wobbly, as we saw last week with Brody’s cell phone hijinks during the attempt on Abu Nazir’s life. But the character side of the show always feels right, and powerful, and the show has rarely been as powerful as it is throughout “State of Independence,” a great showcase episode for Carrie, but also for Brody and Jessica.
We have an early contender for Claire Danes’ next Emmy submission. Even if you leave the suicide attempt out of things, she might have a good shot at winning another award just for the mortifying moment when Estes realizes that Carrie came to Langley hoping for reinstatement, and then the way she tries to stay composed in front of him and then in the elevator. Great, controlled acting there, and I love how the sequence leading up to the suicide attempt mirrored our early glimpses of Carrie in the pilot episode – again rifling through cocktail dresses in her closet, again putting on the fake wedding ring as a cover, but this time unable to go through with it, or any of the other distractions she uses when she’s not at work. If she can’t get back in, then there’s nothing left for her, and you can understand why she would try swallowing all those pills and all that wine – even if, thankfully, she panicked at the last minute and vomited it all up.
Our first glimpse of Mr. & Mrs. Brody this week, meanwhile, deals with a subject the show hasn’t dealt with in a while: their sex life (or lack thereof). Some of the series’ most striking moments early in season 1 dealt with Brody and Jessica’s attempts at intimacy in the wake of eight painful years apart. The show moved away from those graphic, disturbing sex scenes, which said much of what we needed to know about how little they were connecting – and how much he was connecting with Carrie. Coming into this season, we didn’t know everything about the state of the Brody marriage, but the opening scene suggests there hasn’t been much passion or spontanaiety between them – and that she still needs to prompt him to be with her, rather than using her body while contemplating something (or someone) else.
Dana ruins this particular fun sexy time, and the Brodys spend the middle of the episode apart, Jess trying to keep things together at her charity dinner, and Brody stuck running an increasingly complicated errand for Roya. You know from the beginning that the trip to fetch the tailor will surely prevent Brody from making it to the dinner, but it takes a while for it to become clear just how badly it will end. We don’t know if the tailor is right to assume he’s being driven to his death, but his paranoia and the complete lack of information given to Brody starts to put us into the man’s mindset, and we understand why he’d contemplate braining Brody with a rock, or running him over during the most perilous tire-changing sequence in TV history. And what’s both great and horrible about the manner of his death is how mundane it is. The tailor trips and gets a stomach wound, and then Brody has to break his neck to keep him from being heard by Jessica during an ill-timed phone call.
Brody has had to do some bad things since he came home. He came over to Nazir’s side because he came to believe (under very extreme circumstances) that it was the right one, but the more he tries to do the right thing, the more people wind up getting hurt or killed. Brody has difficulty holding his emotions in check as it is, and I wonder how he’ll deal with this latest thing to feel guilty about.
Brody’s absence from the dinner also provided a nice opportunity for the writers to re-humanize Jessica, who’s been unfortunately painted as shrill and unsympathetic in the last few episodes. Her improvised speech was a good reminder of all that she’s been through, though as she was saying it, I kept thinking that this would probably not be good for Brody’s prospects as a VP candidate. Everyone in that room can sympathize with what this family has gone through, but when she starts talking about Brody attacking her in his sleep, or their problems with intimacy, it becomes one of those things that everyone will start to think of first when they think of Brody, even if they can understand the causes of it.
But Brody may be about to have much bigger problems than one revealing speech from his wife at a rubber chicken dinner. Saul’s comments to Carrie make clear that he doesn’t intend to sit on this video, but bring it to David Estes and see what happens. Obviously, Estes – whose own career is tied to Walden’s, and in turn to Brody’s – could try to quash it(*), but it feels like the show entering new story territory here.
Great episode. The plot on “Homeland” may occasionally not work, but these characters at the center of it are so compelling that it’s often all that really matters.
What did everybody else think?
I had a real problem with the idea that Nazir would risk Brody, his most valuable asset, for a task that anyone in his employ could take care of. They said Brody is the only one this guy has dealt with, the only one he would trust, but so what? Nazir could have had anyone just come and kill the guy. We’ve seen in the past that he’s willing to kill his underlings who could potentially threaten his plans. Brody shouldn’t be dodging CIA agents to pick up Nazir’s dry cleaning.
Totally agree. Also, isn’t Brody pretty high profile? Wouldn’t people recognize him? Didn’t buy any of that plot line.
Agreed. He’s the one guy the tailor knows, and also the one guy the CIA and most of America knows.
Exactly. We’re supposed to believe that a terrorist organization so sophisticated and patient that it executed a plan lasting a decade to get an agent into the U.S. would then risk that agent (now a Congressman) on transporting a guy to a safe house? Really??? That episode was an insult to the audience’s intelligence. After the Harry Potter cell phone bits, I feared for the show’s direction. Unfortunately, I was right.
And to be honest, after the big reveal last week, why do I care about the Brody’s sex life?
I figured Nazir was going to take out both Brody and the tailor at the “safe” house. The pending sequence with Saul with the Lebanese custom officer revealed that Naizr (and Hezbollah) had determined that Carrie and Saul had found Brody’s suicide recording, and that they figured they had confiscated it from Saul. When Saul outfoxed them, it would have been clear to Nazir that Brody was no longer an asset and would have to be taken care of (along with the tailor).
What a great show.
“Guest” here made a great point. The terrorists have to assume that Saul saw the video, and that Brody is burned even if Saul has no hard evidence. Might be the best idea they had to remove burned assets before the government got to them.
I’d like to believe that the writers were that clever, but there are more dramatic options if Nazir still trusts Brody on some level when Brody is turned.
That Is a great point, but it’s assuming that Nazir knew that the chip was sewn into the bag. Being that the Hezbollah commander was killed, where it was hidden might have died with him.
And Saul presumably put some decoy chip for the security guys to confiscate, some info that would appear to be classified.
And I think even if Nazir did suspect the CIA knows about Brody, which I don’t, he would not execute him. He’d still be valuable and would find a way to still use him.
@Jenny Since the security officer seemed to know about the chip, seemed to be looking for the chip, and the chip was the only thing he took from the briefcase, I think it’s safe to say that Nazir knew the chip was missing.
And how could Brody possibly be the only Nazir-connected person the tailor knows? Someone got him to prepare the dynamite vest in the first place, before he ever met Brody. Use that person, in person or by phone.
Yeah, that was the annoying plot device moment of the episode, much like last week’s celphone call. There really simply is no reason why Brody was absolutely needed to bring in the tailor unless he had nothing else to do.
This show requires you to swallow a tremendous of convoluted crap. The idea that Brody, a Senator and potential VP nominee, would be the best choice for this is pretty silly. Doesn’t matter who the tailor knows, and we know Nazir has a very large and complex operation in the US because he had those OTHER operatives slaughtered last season while also tailing the CIA. And Brody even drove his own car there, which is a real smart move.
I’m not convinced Guest is right. We’re making a lot of assumptions about what they were looking for in Saul’s bag, or who got the govt agents to search or why. Just because he was looking for anything hidden doesn’t mean much. I would assume that if they open a diplomatic pouch, they’re only doing it to look for anything hidden and potentially important.
I’ve said this before, but if you get beyond the convoluted silliness this is a great show, but it often requires huge leaps of logic.
“I would assume that if they open a diplomatic pouch, they’re only doing it to look for anything hidden and potentially important.”
It’s funny you’re saying “we’re making a lot of assumptions” — it seems like *you’re* making assumptions, even about something that was explained clearly in the show.
Just opening the diplomatic pouch is a HUGE thing that they wouldn’t do unless they knew they’d find something. Then taking something out of the pouch is even bigger. The guard clearly knew exactly what he was looking for, and Saul explicitly says that the guard is being paid off by Hezbollah and he affirms it.
“Someone got him to prepare the dynamite vest in the first place, before he ever met Brody. Use that person, in person or by phone.”
Berko – compartmentalization (which they made a big point of last year). The bombmaker is kept separate and in the dark as far as who is ordering the bombs, so that, if he gets caught, they don’t need to worry about him being able to provide information on them. The only people he would ever be expected to meet in person would be people who would then blow themselves up. Why would anybody risk meeting him in person simply to place the order for something that could easily be ordered via phone or coded E-mail?
Opening a diplomatic pouch isn’t a huge thing. Saul clearly planned for that. I think *you’re* making a lot of assumptions. Hezbollah knew a major American covert operation had just occurred. Of course they would be detaining and searching any American attempting to leave the country. Maybe Nazir did have the govt looking for the disc but if he knew Brody was burned, wouldn’t it be easier and more certain to simply kill or detain Saul? Forget about the evidence, why risk an American operative returning to the US with knowledge of Brody’s secret?
Guest makes a great point, and I’d love Allan to discuss it. The show runners could not be this stupid. Brody’s cover is blown and thenplan was to take out both Brody and tailor
Absolutely! I can overlook the coincidence of the wooden spike, but the idea that they have no other way to get ahold of the bombmaker other than to send their best and most important asset? And not just their best asset — I mean think how absolutely over the moon a terrorist organization would have to be to have a U.S. congressman who could very well become vice president of the U.S. (and therefore could someday become president) secretly working for them? And to risk him to do something so mundane and risky as this is just beyond ludicrous.
Sorry, but Guest doesn’t make a great point. Even if they figure that Brody is burned, so what? What does he know about Nazir or the organization that is so valuable? They don’t have to kill him. He has nothing to give the CIA (and if he does then THAT’S ludicrous — because someone like Nazir would have to at least consider the very real possibility that once Brody got back in his old life with his family and friends he could easily turn back). Just doesn’t hold water.
Ah, that would be “Q”. Oh wait, wrong spy frachchise.
Didn’t Nazir’s operation JUST LAST SEASON kill a man (the husband character) and try to kill his wife (the white girl who lived in Saudi) once they had been compromised?
And didn’t Brody (or someone) slip his old jailor a razor blade to kill himself?
And didn’t Brody kill Tom Walker on Nazir’s orders when he was no longer of use?
It’s pretty obvious how Nazir deals with operatives who are found out/no longer useful. He was likely going to kill both of them at the safe house.
C. Wendt — While it’s true Nazir has dealt with other operatives in that way, that doesn’t mean it makes any sense for him to kill Brody. Each case is different. For instance, the white girl who lived in Saudi was a double agent.
What does Brody know that could compromise Nazir?
Also, logically, put yourself in Nazir’s place. If Brody has nothing that could compromise Nazir, and Brody is caught, what serves Nazir’s puposes better? A dead Brody and the fact that a U.S. soldier was turned and fighting on Nazir’s side against the U.S. government might never become public knowledge (the U.S. might hide the truth about Brody and bury him a fallen hero), while a live Brody who is arrested would be a living embarrassment to the U.S. Just a thought.
If Nazir is planning to kill Brody and the tailor, he will obviously botch the job with Brody (seriously, he’s the second-billed actor on the show), so that will mean either Brody is turning against Nazir or Brody has to come up with some clever trick to convince Nazir to keep him around. That is Breaking Bad-good writing and they’ve only shown that level of creativity in the season-ending finale. My hat is off if they can pull that off, but really…
@Jack, yeah I do not see them pulling off Breaking Bad-good level of writing either, at least not on a consistent basis.
Not specific to Jack or anybody else’s comments (especially since I think I’m pretty much agreeing wholeheartedly with Jack), I just think they botched the writing here. First, look at Brody. Why kill Brody at this point? He just saved Nazir’s life, they do not know his cover is totally burned, they’ve set this plan in motion over roughly a decade so killing him now is totally premature. That is taking out a sleeper agent you’ve put a LOT of time into on the hunch that maybe the U.S. knows about Brody. Maybe. Even then, you could maybe use that to your advantage. But just kill him? I do not see it.
Then the tailor. If you want him killed, just send two or three underlings to get him. If you’re going to evacuate him, same thing. If you’re going to kill both of them, take out the tailor at his shop or take him somewhere secure and kill him, then trail Brody or set up a meeting and take him out quietly when he’s not suspecting it.
What saves it is the level of acting several of the cast members bring to the table. That is still undercut (to me at least) by how aware I am of the mechanizations of the writers driving every single event. The characters’ reactions to those events are sensational, yet it is increasingly harder to overlook how everything is happening because some writer thought it would be necessary, or a good idea, for X, Y, or Z to happen to further the plot. This show feels way too synthetic. The premise is great and it is an amazing character study with some of the best acting I have seen. For now I suppose that is good enough reason to watch. However, I really, truly hope the writers hear these comments and tighten up the writing to make it more natural and believable.
-Cheers
Well, it’s too late for “the writers hear these comments and tighten up the writing” for this season. Surely the entire season is written and shot by now, or just about.
That would definitely be the case, Berkowit28, and regardless I’d prefer that they follow their instincts and write the show they want to write. It’s one thing to engage criticism after the fact but quite another to mold the storytelling dynamically to the whims of the fans. The producers said in the preseason interviews that they outlined the entire season in advance. I’d like to believe they came up with suitable and engaging resolutions to these issues. My comment was simply that I don’t think they’re going to take one of two obvious routes, but if they do they will really need to nail the landing.
@Berkowit28, true, I meant more long-term. They really seem so close to having a shot that is almost universally loved on a scale like The Wire. However, they likely have years of story left to write.
@Jack I prefer they follow their instincts as well. That is not the incompatible with proofing a/o researching these things to make sure they are more logical. They can still write THEIR story in a more natural, less contrived way. So I’m fine with them following their instincts, just not insofar as it lets them ignore logic or well-established facts just to hammer home plot points.
-Cheers
the comments have already mostly stated how bad I feel about this move..
so bad that I’m not sure I can take the show seriously anymore..
I was gonna swallow the “magical” appearance of the chip but this is too much..
I hope they can resolve it somehow in the next episode… not sure how..
Did the Brodys send their son to boarding school? He could have been the one to ruin their spontaneous kitchen sex, but they used the daughter for that one too.
Also, has Saul ever heard of saving files to a cloud? I think we are beyond any story involving the need to transport files on any kind of disk or chip. I’m glad the strangely quite Lebanese airport official didn’t take the whole case; he must have secretly wanted that file to advance the plot.
To copy the file to a remote server is to risk its security, even using encryption and a VPN, especially in a foreign country.
The son gets the Bobby Draper treatment.
Copying/sending the data certainly would pose no greater risk than taking the only copy into a strip search by a hostile counter intelligence officer. Remember that this the same agency that transmitted real time video from sniper scopes and helmet cams of the Nazir assassination attempt just last week. If they could do that securely, they should be able to handle one puddly video file.
This is the digital age. As we’ve seen on the show and real life people can’t wait for a courier to sneak a chip out of a country and fly it back to the U.S. Cardinal of the Kremlin was written 30 years ago. It’s still a good book, but hardly cutting edge anymore.
Sending the file might have not been a problem, but Saul did want Claire to see it first, so he took the risk, no?
You may very well be correct about Saul, which raises all kinds of questions regarding his judgment. He’d risk losing critical national intelligence and evidence of treason in order to make Clare feel better about herself?
My No-Prize theory for that was that the chip is read-only, you can’t copy off of it. This might be because I just caught up with Sherlock Holmes this weekend, and a big plotpoint in the first episode was the cell phone from which you couldn’t copy any data.
Though it was a high risk, he did have a backup plan (Either two copies well hidden, or an obviously hidden blank copy, depending on how you look at it). He has his reasons to consult with her first, given that she first had the insight and was discredited and thrown out of the CIA. I know that it doesn’t make sense objectively, but the show does settle highly on emotionally decisions.
There might also be a need to have the original medium for verification. Digital files could be faked, but maybe if they have the chip, they can tell if the files on it have been altered.
@JoeyJoJo, my problem with that is that a read-only/copy-protected disk seems a bit too technical for Brody. Aside from that, this was for his family & the public at large to see after his suicide bombing. Why would he go to the trouble of making it read-only? Good thinking, however I just do not think that fits Brody’s MO or level of tech savvy.
I do think this should put the earlier implied possibility of Saul as a mole to rest.
-Cheers
@JoeyJoJo @Dave
“the chip is read-only, you can’t copy off of it”
I don’t think that technology exists. If you can view the video, you can copy it.
“the Brodys spend the middle of the episode apart, Dana trying to keep things together at her charity dinner”
—
You mean Jess, right?
This episode was like watching an ocean liner being slowly turned a deliberate 180 degree angle. In short – “the pivotal” episode. I agree that the character angles (and their portrayals) of the story are the things that make this show compelling. C. Danes and D. Lewis are so good they could read names from a phone book and would win Emmy’s just for that.
But I am bothered by the situations that Brody has been placed in so far this season. He is a very high profile person at this point – a Congressman and potential VP candidate. So, the things he has been doing for Abu Nazir have been, for me, not credible. For Brody to be asked to take care of this Tailor situation given his high-profile commitment for the evening was really more than I could believe. Good for Jess as a result – but I’m glad he screwed up because I was beginning to think he was becoming the new “old Dexter” pulling off timeline miracles, etc.
The best part of the episode was Carrie’s suicide attempt and retreat from it – so convincing and so credible given another swift kick in the gut by Estes. We could really feel for Carrie – though I wish she could have slipped Estes those pills.
But I was really waiting for Saul. And, they really did deliver on that one. It appears that Saul will provide Carrie’s re-entry to the agency. I am so pleased to see Mandy Patinkin in this role – he kills this material.
If this show has perfection on any level – it’s this cast. It’s so great to see this ensemble performing together with such great material.
Regardless of whether Carrie was right or not about Brody, I don’t see how she could officially be readmitted to the CIA. Once she cracked up and had a manic episode she was out for good. I imagine any mental illness would disqualify you from a CIA postion. Unpredictable behavior would cause a threat to national security. There was a reason Carrie hid the medication in the first season and got it from her sister so it would be off record. If Estes decides to enlist her aid in getting Brody it would completely have to be off the grid. I hope the writers make this clear and don’t ask to suspend disbelief if she is reinstated.
@Ellen, the one thing I liked about the otherwise terrible decision to have Brody deal with the tailor was that it ended up messy. It was nice for there to be consequences to the plan going wrong.
@Remy, as for how Carrie could officially be readmitted to the CIA? She couldn’t. End of story. I was a bit worried they were going to give her back her job, however David’s reaction to her at the briefing she was uninvited to seems to have squashed that. If/when she is proven to have been right about Brody? Beats me. Hopefully she works as a PI or something, although I could see them forcing the plot by giving her the CIA gig so she could still be a part of the procedure. I really, really, really hope they do not expect us to buy that. Even flying her to contact her old source as the only person alive who could do so was a stretch. Much less ignoring her mental disorder, wreckless behavior, and illegal acts of unsanctioned surveillance. Even if she WAS right, there are reasons those protocols exist and consequences for ignoring them. Kind of like protocols for, I dunno, use of cell phones or other electronic devices in highly classified areas. And no, the ends do not just negate the means. Otherwise the police could just bust into a suspect house, illegally find evidence, and not face any repercussions like losing their jobs or having the evidence inadmissible in court. Carrie would be too much of a loose canon.
-Cheers
I agree that letting Carrie back into the agency is a very big stretch. But this series seems to “go there” quite a bit.
I have had a hard time believing that her mental illness did not become apparent earlier in her career. I suppose the condition could be hidden, etc. But that was a leap of faith for me to begin with. The only time this was brought up was by Saul who told her he suspected something was wrong with her but never acted on it.
It will be interesting to see how they work her back into the agency sphere – whether as a consultant or rehire. I think it may have to involve the C.Y.A. actions required by Estes when he sees the Brody tape. He may just have to do something for her for fear of his own career collapsing and that of the V.P. In other words, a little old fashioned political blackmail engineered by Saul. He may argue that the best way to get to Brody is through Carrie.
Ellen, I can buy Carrie as a high-functioning mentally ill manic-depressive type. Also, once she is in her success probably masked a lot of that. Kind of like in sports, as long as she’s getting results, they might not like her methods however she still got the job done so they probably largely looked the other way. Once they take a closer look, realize she’s mentally ill, breaking the law and illegally surveying a POW Congressman and soon-to-be VP candidate, the house of cards falls down. At least that’s how I see it.
Saul blackmailing David Estes would be an interesting twist. I’m not sure how that would work (well, it wouldn’t, except this is Homeland so maybe). I’ll just have to see what they do and how they do it. That is an interesting possibility I had not thought of though. I guess I can see (even if I disagree with) them combining Saul’s blackmail, Carrie being right all along, her previous body of work, and maybe arguing the electroshock cured her to get her back in the CIA on some level. I’d still find that very, VERY hard to swallow. However, I suppose they know we’re going to watch anyway. I hope they find a way for her to maybe be a consult or do PI with the guys who helped her stake out Brody rather than continuously breech protocol just to keep her in the loop. They wrote themselves into that, they can find a way to make it work without a “just kidding” sort of moment.
-Cheers
The fact that Saul did not pursue his thoughts that Carrie had some real issues earlier is probably the only reason she was able to keep her condition a secret in the agency. Plus – you are right. Her stellar performance and results would insulate her as well.
Saul is in a very strong position to strong-arm David Estes and the VP. He not only has the Brody tape he also knows about the covert drone strike (kept from him) that was conducted by these guys. (As yet – no one knows that this caused the death of Nazir’s son.) At this point, the ball is in his court.
You are also right about the fact that no matter the incredible plot devices at times – we will still be watching because this is one of the best shows on tv.
Cheers
I was so psyched that Saul went right to Carrie with the intel that I didn’t care about any plot implausibilities. So glad she knows she was right, and now Saul does, too.
Totally agree! Couldn’t wait till she was told, thought it would take another episode, people need closure. That made the show for me.
Totally agree! Couldn’t wait till she was told, thought it would take another episode, people need closure. That made the show for me.
Yes! I love that this show keeps surprising us by moving things along so much faster than expected. It’s unbelievable what’s been revealed, resolved in these first 3 episodes! Any other show would have dragged these out till the penultimate episode or finale.
It really says a lot about the uniqueness of this show and the inventiveness and daring of the showrunners to break that formula..instead of holding back and using filler so they don’t “run out of story” they just keep going into new and surprising territory.
At first I questioned Saul’s judgement with going to Carrie with the video so suddenly like that. Carrie’s total fixation and reliance on Brody other than anything else is what caused a mess in the first place. Then I realized Saul made the right decision. Carrie NEEDED this, more than ever. That attempted suicide was one of the toughest things to watch, even though it’s obvious she wont die. She needed to know her instincts and judgement were right. “I was right…I was right.” wow Claire Danes really got me with this episode.
I enjoyed most of the episode, but find that like I normally do I respond much more to anything with Carrie and Saul more. What Brody did throughout this episode just seemed too implausible. Him running the errand seems ridiculous and the shots of the tailor holding a tire iron, a rock, etc. was like a bad horror movie fake out. And the guy falling in the woods and stabbing himself? Brody washing himself in a wide open lit up car wash? He is not only a senator, but he is a senator who got to be one based on his war hero fame status and nobody recognizes him. I do appreciate Lewis’s acting though.
Also on Jessica, is it just me that who finds it hard to generate sympathy for her? Everything logically tells me I should but I find her unlikeable. She suffered for years, puts up with a bratty daughter and a lying husband, does a brave face for the public on her family’s behalf, but yet I just don’t like her.
Despite my complaints, I do enjoy Homeland, just hope maybe it will put the Brody storyline to bed this season and concentrate on Carrie, Saul, mental illness and the CIA.
“…on Jessica, is it just me that who finds it hard to generate sympathy for her?”
Well, she *is* an Alien Lizard Queen. ;-)
A random gas attendant in pennsylvania, would most likekly have no clue who a congressman from Virginia is.
washing blood off his body in the bright lights of the car wash was ridiculous. I know it’s for the sake of a dramatic shot but still.
@ken… he’s not just a congressman from Virginia…he was a POW who was gone for 8 years who was a HUGE national story. I’m fairly certain any ordinary citizen would remember him.
Again, I can’t argue with anyone who wants to quibble with the Brody plotline. Very unlikely Nazir would send Brody, unless, as suggested above, he planned to kill him (maybe we find that out next week). BUT…those scenes were so intense and fantastically acted by Lewis that I do not care at all about the logic behind them. Another fantastic episode.
P.S. I have NO sympathy for Jess, and yes, I find that strange too.
The reason I (and I suspect you too) have no sympathy for Jess is because Morena Baccarin is just not a good actress. I have seriously groaned out loud during all her “emoting” scenes.
IMO, either they replace her with a better actress or they write her out of the show. The way it is now, she actually detracts from the conversation.
Coming late to the party to say that I can’t stand Jessica. Have to hand it to Morena though — She does a great job of making Jessica self-absorbed, dim-witted and grasping. Her impromptu speech at the veterans’ event was cringeworthy. Why was ANY of what she described at all difficult to predict and expect upon her husband’s return? She’s a dolt — and to these eyes totally Stepford. Here’s to hoping Brody keeps on moving.
I wish I could have spent any single second believing the Brody storyline, which was one pregnant lady in a trapped elevator short of a full house of contrivances, because Lodge Kerrigan directed this episode, and Kerrigan’s amazing ‘Keane’ was the first time I ever saw Damian Lewis. But start to finish it was just one “Aw, c’mon” after another.
Great stuff on the Carrie side, though.
Seriously, those were some neatly cut logs Brody pulled out of the forest.
Yes, I have to say… the Paul Bunyan jackstand job was too much.
6,000 lb SUV. “OK, pull up, bombmaker. Easy. Right there. Good.”
frustrating episode for me coming after last week’s. felt like they were just wasting time until Saul got back home with the data by giving Brody a fetch quest, and then the flat tire, and then the missing jack, then the “will he or won’t he bash brody’s head and make a run for it” tension, then the impaling. just too much stacking of obstacles for our Congressman.
i watched season1 pretty much straight through and am starting to suspect that is the better way to watch this show. week by week, the episodes don’t seem strong enough on their own.
(btw fetch quest is borrowed from the world of videogames, where your character is asked to go get something for someone and there doesn’t seem to be a good reason for it)
It’s an espionage show so there are bound to be contrivances. People need to get over the “implausibilities” already. It’s not like Mad Men and Breaking Bad are perfect all of the time. Heck, it could be argued that they’re even more unbelievable.
Finally, someone! This is in excellent show, which doesnt deserve people nitpicking over every single fraction. Everytime I read those comments I wanna go on KurtSutterRant. When Saul presented the video to Carrie, that was as satisfying as it gets on TV. Cherrish it, people! Don’t ruin it for yourself and others….
Agreed! I’m so tired of people nitpicking TV shows just to feel as though they’re that bit cleverer than everyone else. Stories are escapism – even good quality stories like this one. If it was totally realistic we’d be sitting there watching them spend hours on paperwork. Give it a rest, moaners!
Yes, just turn your brain off and question nothing. First, I expect any show that aspires to greatness to hold itself to very high standards, including that the plot make sense. TV is not just escapism. Second, these have not been minor implausibilities, but glaring moments where the contrivance makes no sense whatsoever. I’d have rather spent that hour watching Treme. Or reading a book. Probably I should have been doing something off my house project list. Alas I can’t get that hour back.
See, this is exactly the problem with Homeland. It wants to be as great as The Sopranos or The Wire, but it’s really just a dressed up version of Law and Order: SVU — tension ratcheted up by impossible plot twists wrapped around charcters you can easily sympathize with. This is a fun show to watch, no doubt, but it is not higher than B-level.
Just wondering how Mad Men is unbelievable…
Maybe the creators are just trying to make it the best version of the kind of show that it is. Maybe they don’t want to be next The Wire, and they just want it to be a better version of 24 but it’s the critics and viewers who are putting it on a pedestal. Oh, and the Emmys too.
And it’s obvious that people watch this show differently because these were not “glaring moments” to me because I went with it and enjoyed watching an episode of television. Honestly, I didn’t even know that these were issues until I decided to torture myself by reading the comments section.
In the end, I know that I’m not going to convince someone who’s slavishly devoted to the notion of realism to ease up just like they’re not going to make me change my mind. I just wanted to represent the viewers who get a kick out of Homeland and are willing to turn our brains off and question nothing because at least we enjoyed ourselves.
P.S. – As for Mad Men, I never once bought Lane stealing from the company or Joan prostituting herself out. Not for one second. But I didn’t let that color my view of those episodes or the show as a whole. Like I said, we all watch TV differently and for various reasons.
I think it is rather limiting to accept TV as just escapism. It can be. It can also be so much more.
I also think this show takes greater liberties, unnecessarily at that, than Mad Men or Breaking Bad ever did. You might disagree with Lane stealing or Joan prostituting herself, and I had some problems with that. Those are questionable (yet still sort of defendable) character decisions. They are NOT outside contrivances that ignore logic or pre-established and unimpeachable protocols. Homeland seems full of those. With Breaking Bad, Mad Men, or the like I can roll with it much, MUCH easier when they make decisions I find somewhat questionable. Besides, those examples in Mad Men were at least laid out with character-driven motivations that seemed pretty logical to drive the characters to make these decisions that brought about the conflict. There is a world of difference between Lane living outside his means or Joan dealing with being a single mom with no place to go professionally and it influencing them to make poor decisions, and Brody’s vest not blowing up, or his tire blowing at the most contrived moment possible, or him being allowed into a highly classified government room without having to give up his mobile devices yet getting getting amazing reception, or any of a number of huge gaping plot contrivances.
So yes, I see occasional hiccups in Breaking Bad or Mad Men yet they are pretty small and still fairly logical and well-planned that I can roll with them pretty easily. With Homeland, they are so blatant that it pulls me out of the moment. Sure, we all watch TV differently and for various reasons. I would wager we would all still watch and appreciate Homeland if it were better and these present issues were non-existent. I see no disadvantage to them doing a better job with the writing.
-Cheers
This is a great thread. I don’t think anybody is expecting Homeland to be completely authentic, but we’ve gtrown to care about these characters and are understandably annoyed when they’re behaving completely unrealisticailly. Also, if you’re staring at the screen yelling “c’mon that is ridiculous!” then of course you’ve been unfortunately jerked out of the magical world of fantasy that might have been part of the reason for watching the program. E.g., I don’t get distressed about how dragons and magic aren’t real in Game of Thrones, but I do get annoyed when Ros keeps showing up, Forrest Gump-like, everywhere. It’s distracting. I think there were better and more realistic ways of making Brody miss his reception and allowing Jess to have those amazing moments.
i loved the spy stuff with Saul. when the Hezbollah guy said “Saul Berenson.” Jew. and Saul said, “American.” that was just crazy tingly good. and the “Never come back here again.” wow.
then the fact that he had a backup stowage place for the real flash drive. i loved that too.
poor Carrie. her leaving her sister’s house for her home was not a good sign. the minute the wine bottle came out i was like, uh oh, this is bad…. all of that sequence made sense to me, especially the making of the bed, unpacking, the dress. just really beautifully modulated.
didn’t realize the director was Lodge Kerrigan, from the movie KEANE he did with Damian Lewis. this episode definitely felt different, but now i know that it makes more sense. it was definitely not smooth or prettily shot. but that’s as Stuart Smalley says, that’s o-kay.
That reminds me: Why did Carrie have an extensive cover for her trip while Saul was just in the country as “Saul Berenson, U.S. Diplomat Whose Vaguely Defined Job Makes it Obvious That He’s a CIA Agent”? Obviously the contact lenses & wig were because Carrie needed to blend in as a woman in Lebanon, but she had a fake identity, too.
Let me rephrase: My question is why specifically Carrie was under an alias and Saul wasn’t. Not why an alias would be used.
Oh, Carrie. Totally agree about this being an Emmy submission-worthy episode for Danes.
I sort of hate the nit-picking that goes on with this show, but I can’t help that my brain sometimes goes there, too. On that note, how did Saul know that Carrie would be back at her own house? I’m sure that during their time together in Beirut, she would have mentioned that she was living at her sister’s house.
This is what I was wondering and was going to post here. Another plot contrivance.
plot contrivance? I think we can assume that he went to her sister’s first.
I find it entirely plausible that Saul’s first thought would be to visit her at home. Eventually, if she hadn’t answered, he might’ve thought, “Oh, I guess she said she was staying with her sister, right?” But it’s not the kind of mundane thing you think about when your mind has just been blown.
Yeah, I can find that a lot more plausible than the idea that he 1) felt comfortable going to Maggie’s house in the middle of the night, and 2) didn’t bother mentioning that he had gone there first when he got to Carrie’s.
Well…he is in the CIA, after all. They have satellites and all.
Well presumably Saul went to her dad’s place first.
There are at least a handful of easy explanations – most logically, Saul went to Carrie’s dad’s house first. The show isn’t 9 hours long, they can’t show each and every step along the way.
How did Saul get from the airport to Carrie’s house? Cab? Did a CIA car pick him up? Did he park in long or short term parking? Why didn’t they tell us??
I think the number of logical explanations is more like two, i.e. the two mentioned above. If Saul did go to Maggie’s house first, they obviously wouldn’t show that scene, but I think it would be worth mentioning. Saul and Carrie are very close, and as we saw at the end of last season, he was directly involved in helping her recover and is invested in her mental health. So he would be concerned that she’s breaking away from the carefully maintained routine designed to help her. To that extent, it’s not just nit-picking the various logistics, it’s a legitimate character-related question to wonder why he wouldn’t even ask her about it. But like I said, I can buy JJJ’s explanation that his mind was elsewhere given the circumstances and he just went straight to Carrie’s house without thinking about that stuff.
Saul stated he went there “directly from the airport.”
It’s really frustrating that tv and movies make it seem so easy to kill someone by breaking their neck. If that were true nobody could practice judo or brazilian jiu jitsu. A quarter of the chokes would end up in death. MMA would end with death rather than tap out. At least in Casino Royale we saw hakaka jime performed correctly and death was due to loss of blood flow to the brain, not a broken neck.
So…which one is the tinker?
Whoever built the secret compartment in Saul’s briefcase?
Great, great acting from Claire. The fragility and tenuousness of Carrie’s sanity was brilliantly depicted. But Alan, how on earth could Estes quash a video that reveals an American terrorist who aborted an attempt to blow himself up to kill the VP and who is now a potential candidate himself? Please, I’ll stop watching if that happens.
Did anyone else notice that Brody paid for the gas with his credit card? Very traceable!
No, he didn’t. He paid with cash. He said (slight paraphrase) “I need tobacco and papers, and the rest is for gas.” If he’d paid with credit card, that wouldn’t make sense, he’d have to give a specific amount of gas.
Brody as a POW who came home after 8 yrs of torture who is a Congressman / VP candidate / terrorist is ridiculous. This is entertaining but so implausible it’s stretches a viewers loyalty.
Carrie’s story arc is equally riveting but way more believable, because she’s not in the public eye; she can sneak around in relative anonymity. Her aborted suicide attempt was so powerful and devastating. Claire Danes jumps off the TV screen her face is so captivating beatiful and tragic at the same time. One of the best TV characters/actresses in I don’t know how long.
Estes is a charicature of a villian; as hokey as “24”. A completely over the top cartoonish character.
Saul is the one character who rings true, and Mandy Patinkin just CRUSHES it.
So I’m in 100% on this show, but there are certain elements that make it difficult.
Estes was in love with Carrie. She broke his heart and broke up his marriage. Now all he has is his job and his mentor (the VP), who got him his current job and who demanded that he fire someone to ensure his upward progresssion. So he fired Carrie which he’s now ashamed of. Yes he’s a monster, but I don’t know that he’s completely unrealistic either.
The reporter calling Brody with an “assignment” reminds me so much of “24” Season 1, when they strung Jack along with errands. (Not that I mind it, because I loved “24.”)
However, I have to agree with some of the people above, it stretches plausibility to its limits. This isn’t just a dad and pop operation like Jack dealt with – this is a worldwide terrorist organization that would have a better backup plan than telling Brody to go to the tailor’s. And had they planned to kill Brody and the tailor at the safe house, then why not take out Saul at the Beirut airport? That’d have been a much better way out of the predicament.
Still, love the tension this show produces. Ditto on the accolades for Carrie and Jess. Great showcase for them.
The acting was riveting as always but the plot contrivances with Brody were just ridiculous and pulled me out of the overall story. You could really see the 24 pedigree of Howard Gordon coming through loud and clear in this episode. That show routinely introduced absolutely unbelievable plot points that were often resolved in a couple of episodes and then the action and plot were amped up into ever more ludicrous situations in subsequent episodes. Homeland seems to be getting a little too close to that type of plotting.
One has to assume that Brody is now off the short list for VP. After not showing up to give his speech, not calling the VP to apologize and explain, and then Jess’s revelations about Brody’s difficulties in adjusting to life at home, he surely will be dropped faster than a hot potato. If not, then that’s really going to be absurdly unbelievable. But I assume that Saul will go to Estes who will go to the VP. And they’ll play it out in some way.
Claire Danes is amazing but for the first time last night I felt that she was chewing the scenery a little bit too much in her manic, pre-suicide attempt scenes. The crazy eyes were just a little too crazy and made me aware that I was watching a performance (albeit a very good performance). It didn’t feel organic.
So – Homeland is still very entertaining but showing troubling signs. For me, it doesn’t remotely come close to the levels of sophistication and subtlety of Mad Men and Breaking Bad. Which is fine – it’s still an entertaining show and can be enjoyed on its own terms. But I certainly don’t consider it on a level of those truly groundbreaking shows.
Jessica’s revelation of Brody’s affair with “a CIA agent named Carrie”, in the car, should open another plot episode.
How so? I agree that revelation seemed important at the time but I couldn’t figure out why.
I think it has to be connected in some way to Mike’s request that Brody look up confidential shit about Walker. I’m not sure what the connection is yet, but I suspect we’ll be seeing a scene between Mike and Carrie before too long.
I agree with Joey — Mike and Brody’s other USMC brothers aren’t satisfied with the lack of inside information from Brody on Walker. Having them all attend the dinner event couldn’t be coincidental. Their nosing around will be another plot point, as Cosmo suggests.
Actually, all his USMC budies seem to sense something is amiss with Brody, whether it’s Brody’s reaction to Walker’s death or something else.
They better become more important in the plot this season, because ex-combat soldiers develop a very special rapport.
I didn’t understand this either — does Mike know Carrie? Has Brody mentioned Carrie or a CIA-woman to Mike before? Why did he get so excited about Jess mentioning her? (Or was it just frustrated bewilderment that his dream girl’s husband is cheating on her?)
I believe it was a combination of Mike’s frustration with Brody stepping out on Jess, and also Mike seeing a connection between the Walker killing/Brody/CIA. I’d lay even money odds on a Carrie-Mike scene within the next 2 eps.
Maybe this will some way help give Carrie back some creds.
I agree with NEERAJ – did Mike know anything at all about Carrie? How is it that no sparks were flying between Mike and Jessica at all until “another woman” comes up? And why do I care, when this plot has been long dropped? Ugh, so forced.
I really thought that it might be Brody at Carrie’s door at the end of the episode. SO glad it was Saul instead. Their scenes together are worth the whole show.
Agree with most that the Brody storyline was way too out there. Starting with Nazir risking his asset in the Us government over a chaperone situation 2 hours away from DC.
I don’t mind the cellphone hijinks in bunkers or any of that. I can easily suspend disbelief on those things, but according to interviews with the creators, Brody is this high profile “war hero” like they have in the Middle East. That’s what they are trying to show that EVERYONE knows him and get him assimilated back into society, but somehow not one person recognizes him on the side of the road? Not the gas station cashier? Not the people at the gas station? I couldn’t get past that. I’m fine with the chip shenanigans (mainly because Mandy Patinkin is awesome) and Carrie teaching a class with her phone out, but the Brody thing is stretching my imagination boundary.
Duncan makes a very good point. In the end, A-grade acting with a B-grade plot just drives people nuts. And it is not as if BB or SoA viewers don’t mark those shows down for poor plot devices (or just like griping about them).
The whole point of good espionage dramas (no, not James Bond films) is that they usually outdo the viewer’s expectation with added complexity and twists. Exhibit A is anything based on John Le Caré’s books.
We all bring a level of suspension of disbelief to any film or TV drama. The good ones don’t keep asking us to keep raising that level.
So the plot of Alias doesn’t ask us to take it too seriously. Homeland does, doubly so after winning a few Emmys.
I really think Homeland works so well because Morenna Baccarin is so ludicrously pretty. I’m not kidding. The dynamic would be totally banal, lopsided and unsustainable otherwise.
Did Brody have a chubby he was trying to conceal when Dana walked in on their sexy fun time? So realistic haha
DCCARDS: Yes, yes he did.
No, she’s not. Although the fact that you and likely others explains why such a bad actress is on this show.
Oh he so definitely did! I made my poor husband rewind so I could point out the shows (intermittent) attention to detail ;-)
At times, I hate people. This is one of them. It is possible and exceptionally easy to boost cellular signals indoors. They are called cellular repeaters. My university building has them and installed them about 3 years ago. Magically (it must be magic since so many of you believe it to be impossible), my cell phone went from 0 to full bars. That Sepinwall, Fienberg, and Greenwald (Grantland) are so ignorant about this technology is beyond frustrating. FTW.
[en.wikipedia.org]
[www.amazon.com]
I’m not entirely sure what you’re referring to, but if it’s everyone incredulity at Brody texting inside the situation room, I don’ think anyone thinks it was technologically impossible as much as ridiculously improbable. Why would these high ranking military and intelligence officers intentionally try to boost a way for information to get out of a room where a top secret operation is being coordinated. Anyone forgive me if I’m wrong, but the issue isn’t your magical technology that only you understand as much the fact that any right thinking individual would probably want to suppress the cell phones in the room rather than boost the signal.
Think Alan is spot on with a couple of comments here, especially regarding Homeland always feeling true on character, even if, at times, it goes a bit off the rails with plot.
Last night’s episode is a case in point. For me, the idea that any organization would use an asset like Brody (a U.S. congressman with a real shot at becoming Vice President) to run an errand — which has no small amount of risk attached to it — like picking up the tailor is ludicrous. One of those moments where you — at least I — slap your forehead and exclaim, “This is just beyond stupid!” I’m sorry, but it is just not plausible. And the tailor’s death — gee, there happens to be a broken off wooden spike just sticking out of the ground exactly where he falls — felt very contrived. Mundane, yes, but contrived.
It’s these kinds of mistakes that, for me, keep Homeland from entering that exalted realm of truly great shows (like Breaking Bad, the Sopranos, Deadwood and The Wire). Because when the show isn’t offering up some plot line that is as ludicrous as this, it is up there in that territory, imo.
Just my opinion…
Also, I have to take issue with one other thing Alan said: there is absolutely no way that Estes could quash the proof that Brody is a terrorist who almost blew up the vice president. No. Way. That would not only be committing career suicide, it would most likely land him a charge of treason.
I can’t believe how the preview shows that Brody is responsible for the Yankees’s hitting woes.
Haha, well played sir. And not just because your name is also Dan. And not just because I’m a Tigers fan.
Nobody has commented yet on how Saul showing Carrie the video pretty much rules him out as the supposed mole inside the CIA.
OR DOES IT. j/k. Definitely a neglected observation.
Saul giving Estes the okay to put US men on the ground to kill Nazir already ruled him out as the possible mole inside the CIA.
Or did Saul set up the VP/Brody visit to the SIT room knowing that Brody would tip off Nazir?!? J/K. Good observation.
Where on earth is Virgil?
Didn’t I read in your interview with Gordon/Gansa that the actor (sorry, name completely leaves my mind right now) playing Virgil had been upped to a series regular?
I know this is me being pernickety to the nth degree as the story hasn’t called for him but, still, my original question stands:
Where is Virgil!?
I noticed his name in the credits too, but he was nowhere. The actor, for the record, is David Marciano.
Said the same thing last night while watching on my DVR. I do recall Marciano behing a regular, so I can only assume that he’ll be back soon. He really had no place in the plot these first 3 episodes. Now that Carrie will presumably be back in some role, I’m sure that means more Virgil! Love him.
This episode fell a little flat for me.
Maybe it had to. There was SO MUCH that came out of that last 5 minutes of last episode, and that scene pays off in my favorite scene of the night (Saul and his excellent tradecraft).
But then it gets shelved for 45 minutes, and it seemed like much of it was padding to get to the last scene w. Saul & Carrie.
I also thought the last scene was blunted somewhat because we just saw the video last week! It might have been cheating the audience, but I would rather have had the chip’s contents be a mystery (even if we could have guessed what was on it) by shooting it from the perspective of the computer, only reading Saul’s expression, and gotten all of our catharsis when Carrie saw it at the end of this episode.
There are over 500 congressmen and I certainly couldn’t recognize most of them so I think that is very plausible. Also that he is in a Pennsylvania so he is not in his little home district thats for sure
Regarding all the complaints about what Nazir is having Brody do…he’s being TESTED. The man failed his mission, and absolutely no one knows but him if it was his choice or the malfunction. They don’t, can’t, know for sure the level of his commitment!
He is rather far out of their reach, but at the same time, he is offering them something almost too good to pass up – a Congressman with access to their main enemy. He’d be a great asset, but these are not the kind of people to be satisfied with a politician occasionally throwing them a bone, with a speech about their cause, or a slight alteration of policies, the way the American public has become accustomed. So they send him on annoying errands like this to prove that he’s willing to jump through their hoops. And each thing he does, digs the hole deeper. They can reveal information in a way that makes it clear it comes from Estes office, narrowing down the list of potential thieves. Had Brody brought the tailor to the “safe”house, maybe then he gets a call to whack the guy his own self, because “He can identify you, Brody.” We are talking about a guy who arms suicide bombers, hardly someone Brody would lose sleep over killing, if he was willing to take out his friend and fellow convert, Walker. And then maybe there is a camera set up, or they are Skyping with Nazir and it’s being recorded, and they have MORE blackmail. Or just pictures of him dropping off the tailor at the safehouse. Where those CIA guys who spooked Brody at the shop, or were they Nazir’s men gathering blackmail info and verifying completion of the tasks?
As far as the risk to their asset by performing these tasks goes, if he can’t get simple things like this done, what good is he really going to be? These are challenges of nerve, more than any other skill or quality, and they want to be sure Brody has the stones to make the changes or carry out whatever policy actions they are going to ask of him down the road.
As for Saul taking Carrie the data, regardless of their relationship and his sympathies, I think it’s justifiable on the grounds of cultivating an asset. While she might not be an informant inside a terrorist organization, Carrie has just been proven spectacularly right on the biggest terrorist attack since 9-11. You do whatever you can to keep her brain working, however bizarre that process might be! There is a military aphorism that goes “If it’s stupid and it works, it isn’t stupid.” If you can give Carrie the self-confidence in her judgment to keep making calls like the one on Brody, on the significance of Walker’s shot selection, her appeal to Dana, on the veracity and accuracy of Fatima, and the decision to go back and search the apartment, that is a thing you need to do.
Also, BTW, regarding exposing Brody, remember, these are TERRORists. Their agenda is not to make things go boom, but to scare the other side into making changes. The exposure of Brody would reveal that they can get people THAT close to the leader of the free world, forcing the US to adopt insane levels of security, impeding our own functions and trust issues. Soldiers who are out of contact for a week will suddenly become subject to high-level investigation and vetting. If we thought that people were upset about that Justice Department report a few years back suggesting that returning veterans were prospective domestic terrorists, wait until people start treating them like potential terrorists, where any veteran with odd behavior or mannerisms immediately rouses suspicions that he is the “next Nicholas Brody”.
Recall that given their agenda and chosen methods, exposure of Brody can work for them too. Nick better not get cocky at any point thinking he’s too valuable for Nazir to burn.
most convincing argument in favour of this episode I have read so far!
Dude…..you win the comments section. Everything you said makes perfect sense. I wasn’t one of the complainers but I did have to admit it was a little flimsy, but the way you explain it makes perfect sense.
I wasn’t too concerned about the way the events played out but other commenters here raised some good points. You have put them to rest for me. Thanks!
This comment is sarcastic, right?
I agree with the overall sentiment of the review, however oddly enough I cannot help but think Homeland deserves better. It gets so much right, yet everything seems driven by these plot mechanisms. This show would be much better in my mind if it was character driven. Rather than rely on one of the most inopportune flat tires in the history of television to propel the tailor to try and escape, why not just let things go smoothly until he just loses his nerve? It added tension, however it seemed too contrived. Not to mention how Brody, the most high-profile person they could have possibly sent to get the tailor, was the only one who could get him. Sure, they couldn’t have just coerced him with some less important (not to mention less recognizable) employee(s) whose capture would not immediately mean the end of this long running master play. Mostly it just reminded me of stuff like last week when Brody was able to bring his cell phone into nearly-the-most-secure-room-in-the-world, get great cell service, have a direct line to Nazir, and get him a message just in time so highly trained snipers missed him and his car’s tires.
Then they have that great acting. The interaction between Jessica & Brody, or Jessica by herself. Saul. Claire Danes great scenes both at the hearing where she was uninvited, the long scene where you saw her try to go back to using sex as an escape, seem too tired even for that, then that long quiet scene where she attempts suicide only to throw up the pills after a very uncomfortable period where they let her go from tense and rapid breathing to calm and as peaceful as we’ve seen her maybe ever, only to desperately make herself throw up. Then the vindication of finding out she was right about Brody.
So I am torn. The show is too good and the acting is so incredible I am drawn to the show. However, the show still deserves better. It deserves an organic feel to how the story unfolds. While I ultimately find the show very, very good, even great at times, this is in spite of the contrivances and overly convenient coincidences they seem to feel the need to use to forward the plot. That is unfortunate and all I can do is enjoy it for what works and hope they eventually get to a point where they do not feel a need for such lazy, forced, and downright sloppy storytelling.
-Cheers
Anybody else notice at least 3 light meters hiding in plain sight in the woods scene (strikingly visible in a medium shot)? C’mon Showtime this is film school 101.
If not for Claire Danes, I’d be off this show. Most the episode made one ridiculous plot leap after the other. I get that we have to suspend belief with any show like this, but this episode was too much. And then Danes does her thing so incredibly well that it draws me back in.
I’m just wondering, did he take the car jack out to fit the suicide vest in?
iirc he took a different car (dark green estate?) when he picked up the vest.
My first thought was that Nazir’s people removed the jack and somehow set up the flat. But that didn’t really play out, so I’m not sure. Just another plot contrivance, but again, who cares? Good question though.
It was both great, and not so great. The Carrie side of the story just gets better and better. How will they sustain her unbridled mania for this whole season without bringing her back?
On the other end, Brody in the woods was slightly farcical. The day that he had the speech, he had to drive to Gettysburg to calm and assure the tailor. He did neither. Obviously, this season has brought a lot plot inconsistencies. Wait a minute – How did they get the code to Estes safe ? But when Brody is trying to attend to the tailor’s wound, 1) why would he take Jess’ call? 2) once he starts groaning, why wouldn’t he just walk further away? Lots of places to go in that forest, especially with a gutted Besel not in the shape to follow him.
In any case, the show is still working because of Carrie and this new video. The video of Brody is what this show needed. Having said that, not sure how they writers write their way to Season 3, but let’s just enjoy.
I imagine that what happens next is that the CIA decides to keep the info about Brody being a Nazir spy/plant/terrorist very close (just Saul, Estes, Carrie, perhaps head of CIA – big question is VP or not?) and try to turn him into a double agent, when they realize that he chose not to set off the bomb jacket because he has has feelings for family, etc. Brody has been very torn lately, and may be susceptible. Then the whole rest of the TV series we will be kept wondering – when push comes to shove, which side will he finally be on? The need to keep those in the know very few will easily allow for Carrie to be reinstated, but possibly secretly. They’ll keep playing us with Brody, where sometimes it looks like he’s still a deep triple-agent for Nazir, sometimes like he’s chosen USA.
Well you were right!
Now, tell me, why in the world would the chip with Brody’s suicide video be in the Hezbollah dude’s apartment? (Besides obviously to move the plot along!)
Yeah, thanks.
Why the chip? Originally, it would have been sent to him as he’d be the one to make it public after the bombing, release it to a press contact. Then when Brody didn’t set off the bomb, keep it to use as a threat to Brody in case he balked again over something important. You just have to figure that the Hezbollah commander was someone high up in Nazir’s system who’d be entrusted with stuff like this, and well placed to leak it to the press without exposing Nazir’s whereabouts (so not someone living near Nazir).
Re the “why have Brody get the tailor” questions, I think we’re giving these middle eastern terrorists too much credit for being masters of spycraft. They blow sh- stuff up, blow people up and didn’t train at the CIA Farm at Camp Perry. They’re devious, but hamfisted most times. A “make Brody get the tailor so (maybe) we can kill them both at the safehouse” makes loopy sense to non-professionals if Brody’s been blown. I mean, read the 9-11 report about the hijackers. Those guys left everything but breadcrumbs. We just weren’t watching.
This episode made no sense – how can Carrie know she was right if she had electroshock? Why did she have electroshock if it was seemingly to remove nothing from her memory? What is the point of her remembering Issa’s name if she’s now seen the tape, which obliterates the need for the former? Now that Carrie and Saul are the only people to have seen the tape, what do you want to bet it doesn’t make it to Langley (also wasn’t it a continuity error for Saul to show up at her apartment “from the Airport” when she’d only just moved back there a few hours ago)?
Adding a comment like “went by your family’s house first” would sound judgmental, when he was there to vindicate her.
It seemed more like a continuity error. And, I suspect, rather than just vindicating Carrie – which I noted I also have a problem with, given her electroshock & that remembering Issa’s name now seems moot – the fact that he hasn’t passed it up/on to anyone else will likely be a plot device to keep the video from being seen by anyone else. I wish I could’ve been more moved by the emotional relevance for Carrie – except it came on the heels of a melodramatic suicide attempt (I like that she dressed to go out looking for trouble & wilted. Couldn’t it have been left at that?) & like I said I don’t think it squares with other parts of the show.
I also don’t think any scene with Jessica is worth snot, much less picking up a dropped plot thread. Or that she gives a speech where “all she’s been through” is completely man-centric. Jessica comes off as shrill and unsympathetic because she is – she is not a person. She has no internal life that we see (or even are given a suggestion of in her words with others) and her storylines are attached to men and sex. If this were served up by the writers as criticism – that maybe this particular military wife doesn’t have a lot going on, or is going to struggle to ascend to a political position, but for lack of any other ambition, wants to – that might be something worth following. As it is, scenes with her are painful filler that I talk over.
What’s sad is I don’t think Brody “has to break his neck,” is accurate – he made that semi-hysterical, brutal choice – only to have it completely glossed over that that was his choice, and what that might say about him. I mean, come on, it’s pretty weird. He was already making sloppy lies – couldn’t he have tried to get out of earshot and say the tow truck guy was hailing him? At that point the stupid plot contrivances were piled up, so probably no one would have noticed – instead Brody kills & the show treats that as where we’re at with this guy?
I think we as viewers care less about the implausibility of X, Y or Z, than that X, Y, and Z are unsatisfying, and the writers choose those filler storylines over A and B stories. Over at the A.V. Club, the reviewer praised the show’s dropping a huge event in episode two – well, I suppose he had to retract this praise when it was followed by an episode that ended in the EXACT SAME PLACE, WOW SOMEONE ELSE SEES THE SAME VIDEO IN THE LAST THIRTY SECONDS OF THE SHOW. Let’s say for argument’s sake that I agree shows need filler (gee, how could you write twelve episodes that all equally matter, it’s so hard) – why can’t it be the character nuances that Alan claims marked this episode (clearly my opinion differs)? Like Deadwood, maybe, where characters talked and showed their facets? Or wait, maybe Brody should have to go get the Tinker, Soldier and Spy to the safe house next week and the week after that and the week after, and then Estes can see the video …
The Carrie stuff was great but the Brody stuff was awful. One of the first episodes I hated and was so predictable that I didnt care. I knew the tailor wasnt going to hit Brody during the tire changing scene and I knew Carrie was going to vomit up the pills. SO predictable and the Brody plot ruined everything for me
The fact that Brody was even an errand boy to begin with is ridiculous
This show is saved by the actors. The writing is getting progressively worse. This last episode was absurd.
Apologies if someone already mentioned this … but, how is Nazir better off with Brody dead than with Brody being handled by the U.S. after the video is revealed? Maybe the U.S. squashes the video…maybe Brody, a very prominent American legislator now, somehow explains it? I have trouble believing Nazir would immediately send Brody to his death at the safe house…but, unlike many here, I feel like a guy who just watches the show, not an expert on terror groups and the CIA.
It’s a problem with the writing if you’re a TV-watching civilian and the politics/strategy/technology feels so off that you’ve moved beyond questioning it, to feeling that it’s outright implausible and/or absurd.
An almost impossibly stupid episode. The Brody plot was so lame it threw me entirely out of the story. Show is heading off the rails. Any sort of sophistication or even plausibility is thrown out in the name of exaggerated drama.