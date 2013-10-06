Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘Uh… Oh… Ah…’

A quick review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I want it to be us and appliances…
Both Carrie and Dana re-enter mental health facilities over the course of “Uh… Oh… Ah…,” but under very different circumstances. Dana is sneaking back into a place from which she was already discharged, to have sex with the boyfriend who gave her a new reason to live. (Hands up, everyone who expects them to break up in a few episodes and Dana to go into a spiral as a result.) That storyline’s problematic, because as much as I like Morgan Saylor, Dana’s major value to the show is as a foil to her father, and Brody remains MIA. As I said last week, I appreciate the attempt to illustrate the fallout for the Brody family, but this was too much time on one character I don’t care about at all (the boyfriend) and another for whom my patience grew very thin by the end of last season.
On the other hand, Saul having Carrie committed – and getting her father and sister to at least listen to his side (which in turn made Carrie think they were completely on Team Saul) – was some powerful stuff. And what made it work so well is how you can see the influence of both Dar Adal (who wants Carrie to be a scapegoat for the Brody fiasco) and Saul himself (who can recognize what a bad emotional place his friend is in) in the decision. This isn’t just a move to protect the CIA; as played wonderfully by Claire Danes throughout this episode, Carrie is so far out of control that she would need a telescope just to recognize the faint outlines of control. Being involuntarily placed in this hospital isn’t helping her paranoia – when someone like Quinn visits her out of genuine concern for what Saul is doing, she only reads it as another CIA move against her – and the final shot of her in the lounge, so drugged up she can barely get the words “Fuck you, Saul” out of her mouth, was devastating. This feels like a situation that’s going to be very hard to repair quickly, and I sure hope the “Homeland” writers don’t attempt to try that.
As for the rest, Rupert Friend struggled with his accent an awful lot this week (it’s especially noticeable whenever he whispers, like the scene where Quinn threatens the banker), and I’m taking a wait-and-see approach on Nazanin Boniad as Fara, the CIA’s new financial expert. “24” and the shows that followed it have made The Good Muslim In A World of Extremist Terrorists into an archetype bordering on caricature, and I hope that Fara turns out to be an actual character, rather than an opportunity for Saul and others to learn about tolerance, or a suspense device where we wonder if she’s really a mole for the new enemy.
What did everybody else think? And how does it feel to be two hours into the season with no Damian Lewis?
Dana on Brody’s prayer mat: trying to connect? to understand?
This show is becoming borderline un-watchable, at least to me. I can’t understand why the writers decided, somewhere around the middle of season two, to completely abandon the themes and scope that made the first season so good; the tension and escalation of the plot was so expertly done then it was a joy to watch each week.
Now they’re spending 2/3 of each episode dividing time between a teenage soap opera with wildly uninteresting characters and a performance by Claire Danes that is seemingly designed to make her character less and less sympathetic for the audience. At least in the past when she was right about Brody while everyone else was wrong, there were compelling reasons to root for Carrie even as she fell apart – ever since they decided to go all-in on the Carrie/Brody relationship it’s been basically impossible to have any sympathy for the disaster her life has become; she brings all of it on herself with no good reason.
This show has rapidly become like the Newsroom, where a single supporting character is enough to keep me watching even as the rest of the show seems designed to intentionally infuriate anyone looking for an even somewhat compelling story/character dynamic (in the Newsroom’s case, Sam Waterston; for Homeland, Mandy Patinkin).
Have you seen any future episodes for this season Alan? Tell me it gets better than this dreck! Great recaps as always, but sometimes it definitely seems like you’re trying awfully hard to find ANYTHING nice to say about some of these shows :P
I had reservations about this show in season 1. Particulary about Howard Gordon involvement and how it would measure up to Showtime other previous show about fundamental terror Sleeper Cell. 24 was a good show in it run but it had deep flaws. Howard Gordon seems to be putting faith that the familiar 24 plots and structures will be embraced. Sleeper Cell had way more diversity. It was Raw, Authentic and different. Homeland just too tame I’m supised its a Showtime.
Homeland Writers need to check out Sleeper Cell and David Mamets Spartan to a more diverse and richer perspective about the war on Terrorism.
Agreed. We’re supposed to care about Carrie, right? But she took the #1 suspect in the CIA bombing to the border (after helping him get a new identity). She should be in jail. Instead, she’s pouting, crying, and screaming about her side of the story. So far, this season has been awful.
Mike, you hit the nail on the head with your post. I hope they right the ship soon because I’m having a hard time motivating myself to sit through the show. Claire Danes is utterly amazing at playing an absolute manic, but it’s growing tiresome and I find myself thinking that I’d be perfectly OK if they killed her off. I pretty much watch for Saul, and Saul alone like you.
Remember: When Carrie helped Brody run, she had another concussion from the bomb. Remember what that did to her in the first season?
I’m not positive, but I think Matt mostly agrees with everyone’s take so far and also, that, bad accent aside, the Quinn character has the potential to be compelling. :)
I can’t help but agree; Carrie’s character is becoming dangerously unlikable. It’s not that I can’t sympathize to some extent about how she’s being manipulated by the CIA, of course that would be difficult, and perhaps without her medication she can’t get any perspective on why it’s happening. Still, when you parse back through the show, she does seem to mostly be a victim of her own choices…which makes it hard to really warm to her…even when the consequences are so grim.
I beg to differ on Sleeper Cell. Anyone who went into that series knowing much about Muslim culture found it a real eye roller. Kind of like watching the Sopranos *if* Tony or Silvio every 10 minutes broke into a soliloquy to explain – as if to a child – basic stuff like “you see the Don is the head of the Mafia and you should not speak poorly of him” to the other members of the crime family who presumably in the real world would be looking at him cross-eyed wondering why the fuck is he telling me THAT? Always took me out of the story. And there was other weird stuff. Homeland also makes weird mistakes but it usually does not waste time with this kind of over-explanation stuff. Show rather than tell when you can is followed much better here. But agreed whole-heartedly with Alan on the hope the new Farsi speaker financial analyst will not turn out to be an old school trope.
My thoughts exactly, Mike.
Matt, the teacher said to write it 100 times. YOu have a few more to go.
I’m finding myself being painted into the same corner on this show as I was with The Bridge: it’s becoming impossible to believe the lead character could have had a successful career in their chosen profession considering how debilitating their conditions are. Carrie seems incapable of making rationale decisions virtually all the time, whether she’s on her meds or not. She seems to go on a bender or have a breakdown over the smallest emotional hurdles. Even worse, if Carrie’s rationale is that her meds are hampering her as an analyst, how in the hell did she recover from events like 9/11 or WMDs in Iraq or pretty much anything that has happened to the CIA in the last 10 years?
The show’s exploitation of Carrie’s condition for melodrama has made her 14 year career at the CIA seem patently absurd.
I don’t understand why the Homeland writers push Dana storylines when they’re almost never well-received. Not only that, but they all involve her hooking up with some new guy. If I wanted to watch a teen drama play out, I’d turn on The CW. I liked the first episode of the season, but this one was had me looking at the clock, waiting for it to end, mostly because of so much time lingering on Dana and her issues. On another note, I’m starting to like Quinn more, so hopefully we’ll see more of him in upcoming episodes.
100% agree.
It’s history repeating itself. Many of the writers/producers on “Homeland” previously worked on “24,” where — just as here — the uninteresting daughter character (Kim Bauer on “24”) was needlessly kept on for two more seasons, one of which had absolutely nothing to do with the main plots at hand. (Who can forget the absurdity of her being chased by a cougar?) It seems like they keep these characters along basically as filler, since they can’t figure out anything interesting for them to do but are reluctant to let so many series regulars go (particularly after killing a bunch of them in the Langley blast in the finale, as well as Brody disappearing). I also see shades of what happened in “The Killing” here. That show spent two loooooong seasons focusing on the “fallout” of the victim’s family, and as with here, 99% of it was pointless.
At this point, the Brody family needs to exit. As already noted, the teen angst angle is as tired as it is cliche, and their financial struggles — at a time when the CIA is trying to find the terrorist cells that orchestrated the “second 9/11” — are just mind-numbingly dull. Why not show us what *Brody* has been doing on the run? Surely he’s had some interesting adventures up in Canada! (If “Breaking Bad” can make Walt’s confinement in a New Hampshire cabin interesting, surely they can do something similar for Brody.)
Finally, the closest character analogue to Carrie is Jack Bauer, but even when he was at his lowest — the man was a heroin junkie one season, for Christ’s sake! — he still managed to do his job, and certainly didn’t spend any time in a psych ward or detox (on screen) while the country was facing an imminent threat.
While I was in the minority as to last season, in that I didn’t totally hate the show going completely off the tracks with insane plot twists (like Abu Nazir kidnapping Carrie, then using her to get Brody to kill the VP via pacemaker, and then letting her go only for her to run back in, without a weapon, and try to find him!), this season they’ve done the opposite and made the show, for the most part, dull as dishwater aside from a few interesting moments each week (last week’s simultaneous takedown of six targets, this week’s confrontation with the money-laundering bankers).
Not sure what can be done, since this season has long since been in the bag (plus Morena Baccarin just had a baby and is on maternity leave), short of some sort of series crossover and Carrie discovers the only man who can truly help her get to the bottom of everything is none other than, yes, Jack Bauer. (Keep in mind Jack’s already slated to return next year in the “24: Live Another Day” limited-run 12-episode series! I see no plot reason why the worlds couldn’t intertwine.
Completely agree. The Brody family served a purpose early in the series, but now and for a while they have been totally useless, except to bring each episode to a screeching halt and make me channel surf. If they were the lone people (other than carrie) who believed in Brody’s innocence, they might be worth keeping us apprised of their lives. As it stands, they are tedious and useless.
I agree. The Dana-subplot is the Homeland-version of Jack Bauer’s daughter in a cougar trap. The writers should let some characters go if they don’t serve any purpose to the main plot. Breaking Bad writers didn’t need to create crazy subplots for Walt jr and aunt Marie when they weren’t important to the main plot anymore.
I immediately fast foward all scenes she is in. It really does help.
The Dana story makes my eyes glaze over and a little of Loony Tunes Carrie goes a long way but I am enjoying the Saul story and would like to see more. Exploring the Wall Street/ Extremist connection is an interesting angle that hasn’t been done much.
Who in the world gives a fig about horny teenagers? The show is even listed as “iffy” for 17+ viewers, so the writers can’t be trying to pull the younger set into the audience. Those who have never had any find them boring, at best, because they are not yet people – they’re mere embryos; those who currently have them do not need reminders of what they live with 24/7 – they’re watching TV for a brief hour of escape from angst; those who have had them are so glad to be free of them. Carrie, Saul, Brody, and Peter are the magnets of Homeland. Even those four do not have enough power to hold an audience much longer unless they dump those wretched kids pronto.
It’s “Secret Life of the American Teenager Whose Father Is A Wanted Terrorist”–new on ABC Family!
My wife and I had exactly the same reaction. Bullseye
That was my thought (they were trying to reach younger audience)…I just don’t get the writer’s infatuation with Dana.
“I need more Dana”
-said nobody ever in history.
I actually really like Dana. The actress is good, and the character is potentially interesting. I’d be happy with more Dana.
The problem is, the showrunners have no idea what to DO with Dana. Primarily because they don’t seem to see her as a person in her own right. I’d love to see a show deal seriously with how a teenager deals with thinking that her father has become a mass-murderer. Unfortunately, the creators want to instead show us how what teenage girls need is teenage boys, and when they have one they do stupid things because, hey, they’re just girls.
I’m a man, and not even normally all that feminist, but even I find it kind of ridiculous that the men running this show can’t think of any plot for a female character that doesn’t revolve around them being paired off with men. What can Dana do this season? I know, she can get a new boyfriend who’s kind of douchey and everyone will be like “no Dana, he’s not right for you!”, but she’ll make a bunch of stupid decisions for him, because she’s a girl and that’s what they do.
Of course, Dana’s mother is even worse. The main reason I don’t care about her is that she has no real characteristics or traits whatsoever, other than being Brody’s wife, and raising Brody’s children. The one point of autonomy she briefly had was the plot where, shock, she was in love with a man who wasn’t Brody, and now even that’s been brushed under the carpet.
Countdown until it’s revealed that the new Token Muslim is a good person, but is stupidly doing something stupid because she’s in love with a man who turns out to be a terrorist?
More and more, I think that Homeland was all a con. The writers took a great premise from a show they saw once in another country, and backed it up with a huge amount of cash, which got them good dialogue, great acting, and high production values. And they also had commendable audacity (something 24 had in abundance, of course). But as soon as the plot started veering outside of the premise they’d found, the creators had no idea what to do with it – and seem to have increasingly little chance of finding an idea, either. [And via the common authorial insertion process, it now seems as though all the characters have no idea about what they should be doing either…]. I think that by now, the show is all but unrecognisable from the initial episodes in season 1.
[Compare, for instance, the tantalising and sophisticated way the begining of the first season played the ‘is Brody evil or is he just a Muslim?’ game, with the crude, obvious, shorthand version they employed with Farah in this episode. The original show appeared to be interested in that question as a way of showing the audience the nature of Brody’s soul, and maybe even getting the audience to examine their own – the show as it is now is interested in that question as a way to wring drama and suspense out of the situation. Which is OK in its way, but, as 24 showed, when you continually fixate on the drama and suspense and not on the characters and on the soul of the show, you end up with a very shiny, vaguely entertaining popcorn show that nobody cares very much about at all. And once a show like that stops being entertaining, people will stop watching. The first season could be very, very slow at times, and spend time on irrelevancies, because people cared. The third season so far is neither thrilling us nor making us care. This is not a recipe for success.
And I’m not convinced the showrunners know how to go back to what was working, or even understand what the difference is.]
I used to get extremely tired of Dana but for whatever reason I do not hate the current storyline about her. I think it has impact when you think about how the nation’s perception of Brody has impacted the family. I sympathize with Jess quite a bit. The brother is kind of a throwaway part but the situation with the mother and daughter is keeping me interested. Yes I agree that her boyfriend is trouble and that feels pretty predictable.
Lol!! Exactly!!
@Wastrel, a serious show about a teenager a/o her family dealing with their father/husband being a terrorist responsible for a bombing or terrorism would be a great idea for a show. However, as you’ve noted, that is not exactly what we are getting. I also think Dana would be more interesting if they did not have to cram a teenage angst-ridden love story down our throats. Just focus on her healing first, and not just have her do/say such stupid stuff all the time.
I also found it bizarre they completely brushed aside Jessica Brody’s love of Mike Faber. I mean, they are just pretending that never happened. I guess. Still, there is a lot of ground for good storytelling with all of that IF handled properly. It just seems like an aside to the main plotlines at this point, and not a particularly well-done aside either.
FWIW, I thought they were setting up Fara to fall in love with Quinn.
Claire Danes going nuts in a psych ward? I like Linda Hamilton’s version better.
I was waiting for Carrie to shout about cyborgs from the future coming to kill her son.
I have been struggling this season and the writers seem to be struggling also. I agree with you and others, Dana must go. The teen lovers story line doesn’t fit the show and it feels as though either they are trying to fill time or actually LIKE this girl. Although, I admit: this week her mom hovered so much that I actually felt some slight sympathy for Dana. What has gone wrong?
Lack of comments is sad and somewhat indicative of the terrible miscalculation the show made in featuring Dana significantly after season one.
“(Hands up, everyone who expects them to break up in a few episodes and Dana to go into a spiral as a result.)”
Surprised that you aren’t more suspicious of this plot-line Alan or maybe it’s just bored you into complacency. This reeks of an incoming plot twist and one as obvious as Ghost Edgar James Olmos. Why else did he give her a phone with a camera last week and then stop to take a photo of them together this week?
He’s either
a) Some type of “21 Jump Street” CIA operative, undercover at the rehab facility and monitoring Dana because she’s a likely point of first contact if and when Brody reemerges.
b)Aligned with a terror cell who plans on using Dana as leverage to get Brody to do their bidding down the line. They’ll show them to Brody on a blackberry and he’ll scream “Don’t Hurt Her.”
Not even joking, I think that’s what is going on with them.
Obviously, it’s still an awful choice story-wise but it explains why they are spending this much time on it and how it connects or will connect to what is going on. Him dumping her (or even just being plain old boring crazy) seems too conventional.
Side Note: It strikes me as ridiculous that security only found them several hours later. If he is being institutionalized or is in rehab, you think he’d be much more closely monitored than being able to disappear for that long. And how old is Dana? I know the actress is 18, but I could have sworn the character would be 16 at this point. Wouldn’t this be statutory rape? Not speaking from a morality perspective here, but a practical one since he was discovered by security in rehab facility. I don’t think they or her mother would look the other way on that.
Dana is supposed to be 18, she is born on 01/10/1995 and the CIA attack is 12/12/12?
The BF gave her the cell? I am waiting for him to sell the pics and her story to the tabloids.
I actually will give some credence to your theories. I was thinking that there has to be some type of connection to Brody that ties into this situation.
I like the actress but I’m not interested in seeing an early adult/late adolescent romance nor seeing Dana fall down the rabbit hole.
I’m withholding judgement about S3 until more unfolds.
There are many interesting aspects to explore that I hope the show reignites my excitement.
I’m fairly sure that Dana is supposed to be 16. I’m not sure where the commenter above got that birthday, but I suppose its possible that he’s right. That said, as far as I know, they have not said how old her boyfriend is yet.
Morgan Saylor posted a picture of Dana Brody’s Virginia driver’s license on her instagram.
I just went to the Homeland Wiki page and it said that Dana was 16. Maybe the license was a fake ID? Other than that, I don’t know why she would put it on Instagram. Anyway, here’s the link [homeland.wikia.com]
Dana’s 1/10/95 birthday sounds right. That would mean she was 10 years old on 1/10/05, 15 on 1/10/10 which would in turn means she turned 18 on 1/10/13.
One has to remember some of the time jumps during the show. Brody did come back when Dana was 16 years old in the first season which starts in 2011 which depicts early 2011 (I remember Brody wearing winter gear when he stared at the Capitol).
Then there was a run up to Brody being chosen to run for congress then elected and then surved for some time.
Brody was elected in between season 1 & 2 and of course during season 2 which showed him as a congressman and the run up to 12/12/12 (remember when the world was supposed to end that day, well it did for the Brodys). Dana was 17 and less than a month from her 18 birthday by the time the George Bush CIA building was blown up so Brody was home for over a year and a half.
We then came in at the start of season three it was about Feburary 11 or 12, 2013 in the show’s time line; 58 days after the bombing which would mean we came in about a month AFTER Dana turned 18 on the 10th of January.
24 crushes this lame show. It won the Emmy after 120 hard earned episodes. It wasn’t handed the statue due to politics after just 12. Homeland is an overrated 24 wannabe.
Zuh?
Great episode. The Dana scene in the bathroom was very well-written and felt authentic. Cheers,
I’m now fast forwarding through every single scene with a Brody in it. Please, Homeland writers, get rid of the damn family!
Exactly my strategy. Fast forwarding through the Dana parts makes the show just barely watchable at this point. It has got to get better, but might not. “The Killing” never did.
That’s what I’ve been doing too. As mediocre as the show is much of the time, without Damien Lewis it’s been almost impossible to sit through. This has got to be the #1 show on television with a great cast and terrible writers.
As disposable as the Dana storylines are, it’s the “Good Muslim In A World of Extremist Terrorists” that has the capacity to absolutely sink this show. Huge, huge red flag for the direction Gordon is taking this.
I thought it reeked more of good old-fashioned crappy writing. I’m supposed to believe that a CIA analyst with 8 days on the job, who is really just there to translate, would grab the reins of an interrogation right out of the hands of the Director of the CIA and start browbeating a high-powered suspect?
I thought her “moment of triumph” was going to be slipping Saul a crucial piece on information when Saul reached a dead end in his interrogation, but the way she just took over was the cheesiest thing ever.
Also, Quinn just wanders around Langley in plain clothes and lets himself into interrogations and just sits and the end of the table and, like, has lunch or something?
I will keep watching since I invested two seasons into this once great show, but these episodes are getting worse and worse. Just for comedy sake they should have had Chris Brody being the one who was suicidal and rebelling, that would have been better TV than seeing Dana fall for a troubled boy and pout the whole time.
So bored with this episode, and this season so far. loved the first season, second season up & down, but it at least had some thrills. I feel like I will be at a crossroads soon on whether to continue. They need some suspense and tension badly instead of family drama, which it has been.
Sorry folks, those of you who wanted Brody out, but without him this show is a zero – just another show. This show is Carrie and Brody, and his coming back next week is none too soon. Claire Danes did a bit overacting this time, and first time ever for her. She chewed up the scenery. The CIA does people in all the time, so she was just another casualty. Too much time on Dana, and I felt this episode was pretty empty despite the Carrie drama. I hope she and Saul don’t repair their break too soon. It would not be real. Come on Brody – I am ready for your return. Welcome back Damian Lewis
I do think her acting was somewhat consistent with a severe bipolar who is off of her meds. It honestly was very powerful for me, but that may be because I have known some with the disease. I appreciate how knowledgeable she is and how she puts that into her performance. It was very hard to watch but in my experience quite authentic and heartbreaking. Saul had to get her out of the public eye and he had to make sure she got help.
As much as I like Saul he can’t carry this show on his own, and they turned Carrie into nothing more than a liability that needs to be dealt with. I don’t care how good her crazy acting is, it does not make for compelling television when the writers keep relying on it continuously for easy emotion from viewers who relate.
Treading water with Dana… having focus on a family dealing with a severe situation like finding out that the father was heavily involved in terrorist activity sounds more interesting than it actually is. I appreciate the writers experimenting with having him be MIA and see how the show deals with that vacuum, but it’s ended in failure.
Alan! My Brother!
What we’re seeing here is “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold.”
One thing I realized this week, as well, is that the show is not really taking advantage of being on Showtime either. What in this episode might you not see on the same type of show on CBS? While I’m not super interested in Dana, I actually felt her story to be slightly more interesting than Carrie’s, so that’s hugely problematic. At least the stuff with the bankers was somewhat compelling…
Oh, on Showtime they say f**k. Other than that . . . nada.
Agreed, wasted a potentially hot sex scene on Showtime because the characters involved are underage. Bravo, writers
I thought the ‘Brain Surgeon’ killed Emo Dexter. Now he’s looked up in the loony bin? Showtime much really like this kid.
That actor is clearly the new “it” guy. Not only has he been featured prominently here and on Dexter, he’s going to be on the new season of The Following.
Quinn is fucking badass. Can he get his own spin-off show?
Yes, he retires and goes to Miami where he hooks up with Quinn from Dexter, who tags along and makes terrible decisions and rookie mistakes while Homeland Quinn provides vigilante justice. It will replace Burn Notice on USA and be called Q2.
@RWMCGEE – You just described a show infinitely more watchable than this season of Homeland or any of the last 2-3 of Dexter!
The idea that Dexter and Homeland might exist in the same fictional universe is not nearly as far-fetched as it once might have seemed. That speaks well for neither show, but great for Showtime’s dreams of an empire built on shows with great concepts and brilliant first seasons that waste their potential by lingering on too far past their expiration date. Hail corporate synergy!
And for the record, I would watch the hell out of Q2 … for three episodes. Maybe it’s a movie!
Yes! Next season: Joss Whedon’s ‘Peter Quinn’s Evil League of Anti-Evil’ ftw.
Quinn looks like he does some serious blow with that sucked in face. Lumberjack Dexter destroys Suicicde Dana
What is this show even about any more?
I admire your courage
Alan. I’m a huge fan of your critiques, but I fear you may be becoming too much of a “tv insider” just like Bill Simmons has become too much of an “NBA insider.”
Meaning — because you have interviewed and made friends with so many people involved in tv shows such as Homeland, Boardwalk Empire, etc., it’s hard for you to be truly objective when reviewing their episodes.
I think this review is a perfect example. Any person with a half-functioning brain recognized that this was a poorly written, conceived, and executed piece of television. Look at the viewer comments — they’re almost 100% negative.
It really seems like you’re giving Homeland a free pass here.
Gordon, My watching of this show has evolved to hatewatching until my wife decides to pull the chute on it as well. But some shows start poorly and turn out to be great at the end (Boardwalk Empire seasons two and three) so perhaps Alan’s giving these guys the benefit of the doubt until they screw it up.
This is as good a place as any to complain about the Hitfix site. How many “reply to comments” do we have to endure before they fix the commenting system? Callahan, this is not you, it happens to everyone. Ditto the repeat posts. Twitter won’t let you accidentally tweet the same thing twice, so why does this site?
On Mobile, my god, there’s this offensive floating ad that moves around and is hard to click off to get to the article. Is there some value in TRICKING me into clicking an ad by accident? Shame on you Hitfix.
I don’t know if they fixed this problem, but people were always accidentally replying to the wrong comment when trying to submit from their mobile devices. I don’t see it anymore, so I’ll give Hitfix the benefit of the doubt.
I’ll cautiously agree with Gordon’s point. Maybe. I know I’ve felt it in the past. Why are we getting a second Breaking Bad article only a week after the episode? That’s not nearly enough time to “revisit” the topic. It is a good way, though, to generate another 6 pages of comments, which drives up traffic. Very good, but low rated shows don’t seem to get much love in the reviews. Parenthood got two tweets this week.
If a show grants interviews, it winds up getting more articles written about it and it seems like the reviews tend to be softer. That might be my confirmation bias at work. It just seemed like a show like Newsroom could do no right and only the negative was focused on, but other shows continue to be viewed in a much softer light.
The podcast, which I can’t recommend enough, seems to take a much more critical view of shows. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that these reviews and those podcasts are from the same person
Guys, I will say one thing and only one thing in response to this:
If you don’t believe my opinion is coming from a genuine place, please stop reading me. Seriously. I have no value to you if you have to ascribe special motives to me when you don’t agree with me. You either trust that I’m just giving my opinion, or you don’t. If you feel like you have to start guessing why I felt more positively about something than you did, or more negatively, then you might as well not read me. Honestly. The critic-reader relationship is pointless without a basic level of trust. I say positive things when I feel positive. I say negative things when I feel negative. I say mixed things when I feel mixed. It’s really not any more complicated than that, and if you feel that’s not the case, then I would suggest finding someone else you trust more than me.
Though I’ve found that in many of these cases, what people are looking for is someone who agrees with them 100% of the time, and there is no such animal.
Alan I dont feel like you even had to respond to such an inflammatory question. The critics reputation is essentially over when his opinions arent his own. You are by far my favorite critic, and I almost 100% agree with you on all shows besides for the Buffy love.
Bah, I shouldn’t have included my non-Hitfix concerns. I retract. Artists have to balance out the need to be commercially viable to some degree. If the lovely Newsroom has taught us nothing else, it’s that virtuous people such as Will, Mac and Jim have to make tough decisions. /s
And I do absolutely suffer from thinking that opinions that are different than mine must be wrong. It kills me when I hate an episode/show only to see a positive review. Heck, that’s the only reason I watch Homeland. I’ve hated it since the vest not going off, and have only continued to watch so I can gloat when it inevitably comes off the rails.
But that floating ad on the mobile site…..
Alan, while I don’t agree with the poster… sometimes your critiques do get a little “inside baseball” rather than view critique. That aside… Isn’t telling someone to not read because they criticize you, the same as saying… “what people are looking for is someone who agrees with them 100% of the time, and there is no such animal.” Should invite the discourse rather than stomp it down. While inflammatory… wasn’t exactly trolling either.
“If you don’t believe my opinion is coming from a genuine place, please stop reading me.”
Jeez, Sepinwall, that’s pretty lame. What’s a “genuine” place? They come from a “place,” we can give you that. You’re in the business of deconstructing everything you can about TV shows, but you want to be immune from a little deconstruction yourself? That’s bogus. We’ll stop reading, and you can stop writing if you think your opinions cannot be analyzed along with everything else.
QG, feel free to disagree with me all you want. Feel free to tell me exactly how and why I’m wrong. Curse me out. I don’t care. But if you don’t believe I’m expressing my honest opinion, as opposed to calculating it based on some secret voodoo combination of a need for access, a psychic anticipation of what the audience is going to think/want, and a guess of what will best drive traffic, then there’s really no point in reading me, or any other critic whose motives you would question in the same way. If you don’t think the opinion is just the opinion, find someone else to read.
I agree with Sepinwall. If you don’t trust his opinion why in the world would you spend your time reading it? And if the show is annoying to you stop watching it.
Well, Alan, I just thought your reaction seemed a little childish. This stuff is not that important. I read you for the entertainment value, not because I trust your opinion. I have my own opinions and don’t need others. When you cease to be amusing, that’s when I’ll quit reading. I don’t question your integrity, which is beside any point I can make out.
@QG – Don’t you ever read reviews (of TV, film, books, etc) written by someone who’s opinion you trust in order to determine what’s worth watching/reading/etc? I don’t like everything that Alan likes, but our tastes overlap enough that I trust if he writes that he thinks something new is quite good, it’s usually worth the effort to check it out. I certainly don’t have time to sample all the new TV programming, so I appreciate that he does it.
Wow Alan. I have to admit that Im shocked at your response. This season is plain awful and the series deserves to go away based on whats happening thus far. And then to have you get all butt hurt when everyone can plainly see what the true situation is with your rose color glasses is laughable. You lost a follower.
“a psychic anticipation of what the audience is going to think/want, and a guess of what will best drive traffic”
That’s a bit much. It doesn’t take rocket science to see that a Breaking Bad recap gets 6 thorough pages of comments as soon as it’s posted. Or that tv shows with higher ratings will probably generate more traffic than BBC’s Broadchurch. To call that voodoo is protesting too much.
You’re in a business. You have bosses. Those bosses want traffic and hits. Their obnoxious advertisements are proof of that. That’s why I keep getting a big red “Get Alan Sepinwall updates” tab flashing in the lower right corner of my screen.
Kronicfatigue, if I made decisions on what to cover or not based on traffic, I’d still be writing about Sons of Anarchy, which was one of my very biggest traffic drivers. I’d still be writing about True Blood, probably. I’d be writing about an awful lot of things that I wouldn’t want to be writing about (or watching), and I wouldn’t have time to write about things I care about. (Suffice it to say that Treme would have never gotten the weekly treatment if traffic was a motivator.)
I write about what I want to write about. I express the opinions I want to express. It’s really that simple.
If you want to see a site where traffic drives content, go to EW. It’s pretty obvious that HitFix covers what it wants and Alan has been clear he only has time to review things he wants to talk about. Give the guy a break.
This thread of comments has really gotten ridiculous. Sepinwall never said “if you don’t agree with me, don’t read me”. He said (to paraphrase), “if you think I’m saying this to please other people (bosses, showrunners, fans,etc.) then why bother reading me?” Which is actually a really fantastic point. Disagree with him- hate the show- but if you think there are other agendas: why waste your time?
QG, you read because he amuses you? Fine. People can read what they want for whatever reason they choose. But Alan’s job isn’t to amuse you. That’s the show’s job (obviously it isn’t amusing you). His job is to offer a point of view on a TV episode (or TV as a whole). His job is to try to figure out what the show is going for and make his own judgement if they succeeded in that goal. Nothing else.
As for what he writes about? It’s column- he gets to decide that. You don’t want another Breaking Bad article? He did. So did I. Don’t read it, if you don’t care. If you haven’t noticed at all, the guy kinda likes Breaking Bad-have you seen his twitter? So he decided to write more about it.
Also, if you want to see “kind” Sepinwall reviews, read the HIMYM ones. Those are the kindest reviews he writes (which is saying a lot, considering most of what he says is negative). Do I think he writes those reviews kindly because he’s pals with the showrunners or the cast? Or because of CBS or internet traffic? No. He writes it because he cares about the show. He liked the show. He wants it to be good- to be better than it is (because it used to be). Once again, he seems to be writing because he genuinely likes TV. He can choose what to write about and how to frame it.
hi, not to change the conversation too radically, but did quinn’s late-hour confrontation with the banker strike anyone else as straight up fan-service to move the plot forward?
wouldn’t it have been more believable (within the world the writers have created in ‘homeland’) to have to wire the bankers or their lawyers if/when records subpoenas proved ineffective or too slow? having the wet-work pro play out the ultimate fantasy of speaking truth to power, with the result that the next day they get everything they need was, well, way too pat. right? not only do they get the names and account numbers, but a pattern (25% of the 20% banker fee, or $45M, missing to…whom?) that was the only thing in this episode that pushes forward the search for “The Magician”. without every teenager’s fantasy of instilling the Man with the fear of God, well, the bankers stay insulated to make their treasonous business deals and shrug off being shamed for them through unveiled reference (pun intended) to the messenger’s lack of “american-ness”. and the plot moves about as much as carrie does on forced doses of thorazine.
*unless*, and this actually might depend on the dana sub-plot, gasp, her camera photos figure into some form of leverage…and this is where i would love to hear possibilities like those NohoGreg offered – would Brody try and contact the family through her? is she being watched, or handled? by whom? why? do cougars have twitter accounts? do we have enough evidence from the first two episodes to start ruling some possible twists out?
Yes, it’s crass, simplistic, and lazy.
Anyone remember when this show flirted with being about the overbearing surveillance state? Not only have they thrown all that moral ambiguity out of the window, but they’ve not even shown any interest in that theme of surveillance – ‘using questionable surveillance methods to investigate the possibly-innocent bankers on the basis of a hunch about where the money comes from’ would have been a plot point that would have felt perfectly at home in season one.
But now, they just throw in Jack Bauer – the man who’s always 100% morally right (says the show, even when he’s not) and always able to achieve anything he wants to achieve. Where they think the emotional engagement is in that situation, I’m not quite sure.
(Although I disagree on the Dana plot. I think it’s SOOO obvious that Mr. Dana is a wrong’un who will leak the pics (or be a terrorist, or CIA, etc), that the showrunners will have him be a great guy who gives Dana helpful moral support (and then possibly dies tragically). Because I think they think they’re clever.
I think Dana’s storyline is important to the show. Her storyline is running parallel to Carrie’s. And I like that she’s a realistic teenager unlike most of the ones on tv.
I am guessing this comment is a plant from Showtime. They are famous for it. Dexter reviews always had a few people run counter to everyone else.
Who wants to see a pointless side plot about a “realistic teenager”? Teenagers are boring – who needs to watch a self-involved, ignorant shortsighted teen on tv? Last season, the Dana plotline was the same – boring tale of her hanging out with a kid who is not good for her. If it had ended with her learning that her asshole dad killed her boyfriend’s asshole dad, it still wouldn’t have mattered. Instead, it ended with there being no point whatsoever, unless the point was that running over a homeless person and covering it up with money isn’t such a big deal when your dad is a terrorist who helped blow up the CIA.
I actually agree with Anna. No plant here. I like Dana (and Morgan, particularly) and with clearer focus, they could take her somewhere really new and interesting. Yes, they need to actually study and show what she’s processing rather than just her acting out with her boyfriend, but I find it infinitely more appealing than another Carrie freakout. I just don’t get all the Dana hate when there’s so much else to hate and pick at on this show right now.
Not to turn this discussion into a pro Dana/hate Dana thing, but this article is hysterical and shows that perhaps the pro-Dana camp may actually go beyond a 9% fringe. The backlash may creep her into the low teens in turns of popularity:
[www.thedailybeast.com]
Jesus Christ, really?
Gotta say, Alan, you went WAY easy on this episode. This was an absolute stinker, for very simple reasons: they have a main character they’re unwilling to get rid of, they have a plot line no one cares about, and as a result they spend 1/4 of the running time on the only thing that’s really interesting, the chase and / or the senate investigation.
Carrie is a traitor to her country, no matter what she believes or is true about the actual setting of the bomb. Brody was an enemy combatant, a material piece of an enemy plot to murder Americans. Anything else is nonsense, so we can’t like her anymore. And Danes’ performance is WONDERFUL? You can’t be serious. She’s part of the problem, every scene is crazy face and shrill shouting about THE BIG LIE! or some other crap. In the end, she aided and abetted the enemey and any attempt to cast those who are chasing her for it is counterproductive and just doesn’t add up.
The Brodys are not going to serve this story well in any way. There is literally no story they could be involved with that will restore the credibility to this show it had in season 1 and cashed in on during Season 2. Until we hear that Seal Team Six successfully assassinated Brody, we don’t need to see them anymore.
The investigation and the workings of the CIA is what I’m interested in. Get rid of the Brodys, get rid of Carrie, and go hire the people from Rubicon to work with Adal and Saul. Then I’ve got something to watch. What a bad show.
Agree. Glad there are many others on the Claire Danes is a horrible actress bandwagon. She is just overmatched for the role.
Agree in whole. This show went to crap the minute the vest didn’t go off, and has deviated from said crap only a handful of times (Q&A, Saul).
Imagine if the vest went off in season 1 and Carrie was institutionalized at the time. CIA would be in the same chaos it currently is w/o the silly filler season. Saul gets Carrie out (a rewrite of the powerful “you were right” scene) and Dana succeeds in offing herself.
So Season 2 starts w/o the brodys (throw a token scene to the mom), CIA in disarray, but powerful Saul and damaged but genius Carrie are doing their best to pick up the pieces.
Done and done. No hit and run, no cougar, no filler, no crap, no copouts. Yeah, you lose 50% of your cast after just 1 season, but now the stakes are high.
@Kronicfatigue – Yes! Love your alternative, actually-good-drama scenario. The show started selling itself out – piece-by-piece – starting with the vest debacle – and picking up steam ever since. Of course, in your version, we wouldn’t have been able to have Brody and Dexter lumberjacking together in the North.
@JerseyRudy: Agreed, the scene where he screams Issa’s name is probably one of my favorite scenes from the series, because Damian Lewis’ scream is so powerful and emotional, and that being the catalyst for his actions is integral when dissecting Brody as a character.
Oh, and I forgot to point out two of the dumbest scenes in the show’s history: the Saul going after a new analyst for wearing a head scarf (what character was THAT speech from? Yeesh!) and the dreamy Dana and Broke Ass Twilight Vampire waking up on the sheets of everyone in the rehab facility. That was hilarious. Glad those security gaurds weren’t doing their jobs making rounds at night, and that they gave them just enuogh snuggle time. Clumsy, Homeland. Clumsy.
@RU agreed. The Saul “if you’re going to wear that then you better be the best damn analyst ever” speach driving the Translator/Financial Analyst to tears was a ridiculous stretch of character, and would never be uttered by someone so high up the chain (he’s the acting head of the CIA!) If the writers wanted to use that line it should have been a comment in confidence to Quinn or to Adal, not directly at the woman, who could have just turned around to HR or a Civil Attorney and sued Saul’s beard right off him.
The only good part of this show right now is seeing Saul wrestle with the helm of leadership and decision making and watching him squirm next to Adal. The time those two share the screen is worth the price of admission, but there’s nothing else.
Saul was cringe-inducing. We know that Saul is a) a good, empathetic guy with long experience of working alongside people of other cultures (he used to work the Beirut office for heaven’s sake! Did he really upbraid all his Lebanese staff, agents, and affiliates about the offensiveness of muslim customs every time something bad happened back then?), and b) a practical, hard-headed man who is good at concealing things.
But of these character traits are COMPLETELY opposed to the idea of this man blurting out ridiculous anti-Muslim bile to the face of a worker he’s relying on! [JUST AFTER an incident where one of his agents tried to talk to the media because she was pissed off with him!]
The stupidity is mind-melting. If the creators don’t give a shit about their characters, why should we?
@Wastrel Agree with all you said, its so out of character for Saul it threw me COMPLETELY out of the scene.
My assumption is that the Saul/Fara interaction was a weak writers trick to get us to quickly identify/side with her so that we are quickly invested in her success rather than taking the time to develop the character. I enjoyed her brief scenes at the table with Saul across from the evil Bankers, and hope this turns into a sold B plot line since the current B plot line (Dana Brody love life) is so dreadful.
Totally out-of-character scene for Saul – it didn’t fit at all with what we know of him. I started cursing the writers (and pitying poor Patinkin) when the scene occurred.
It is absolutely stunning how far this once great show has fallen from its Season 1 perch. Makes me a little sad to be honest. I thought we were going to have the next great cable TV dynasty, instead, we’ve gotten Dynasty – without the cat fights.
I’ll stick with it since the networks haven’t offered much else to take its place, but I can foresee episodes piling up on the DVR before I get around to watching them.
It doesn’t help that The Americans has come along and is basically doing the Homeland stuff better than Homeland does it. Not that that show isn’t without its flaws too, and I worry for its long-term viability, but it’s not a flattering comparison for Homeland at the moment.
The Carrie character was conceived to do a job that she is nuts about and the show has been most compelling when she’s doing it. All this other stuff feels like bad distraction. They are forgetting what makes the show great.
Succinct and dead on!
I actually liked Season 2 more than most people seem to, but Season 3 is making me nervous. This episode was really spinning its wheels and going nowhere. I hope the arc for this season comes into focus soon. Hopefully the re-emergence of Brody next week will provide that. (But I do love Quinn, that guy really is a badass.)
My biggest beef with this episode is the How I met your mother character. An educated Iranian-American being religious and scarfed is total nonsense. I don’t understand why Nazanin Boniadi didn’t tell that to the writers. Both my parents are Iranian, and I only know one or two Iranians who define themselves as religious (muslim). Still, none of them frickin dresses as if they were in Iran! The only cases of Iranian women wearing the hidjab in the West are Iranian tourists (usually wives and daughters of Iranian officials in vacation), or maybe recent political refugees. But why would an Iranian-American CIA agent wear the hijab, scarf, manteau and all ?? I mean, do Japanese-American spies dress as ninjas? This is plain stupid. They should have made the character Pakistani or something else, for most Iranians, muslim or not, inside or outside Iran, the hidjab is a symbol of oppression, not spirituality.
Looks like we all had the same reaction and thoughts. But where is Mike? I thought he was taking care of the Brody family? Did he bail also because it was just too much for him to stomach? I see the actor is on another series playing a more interesting character.
I thought he died in the explosion. God, that explosion was ridiculous.
He’s working the Raymond “Red” Reddington detail.
I thought he died while fighting a Kaiju with his brother in a Jaeger in the intro of Pacific Rim?
Anything with Dana in it is an instant FF (no way I watch this train wreck live) and many of the Carrie scenes are becoming the same way. The show was terrible last year and I swore I wasn’t going to hate-watch another season but critics started with the ‘return to form’ hype so I gave in, at least for a few weeks. Episode 1 was boring and awful and now reviews like this make me want to watch it even less. A shame that they didn’t have the courage to end this show after Season 1 with an honest ending.
This show is getting tiresome. The 1st season was thrilling, and parts of last season were great (remember “Smile”)? Now? Pretty lame, no likable characters, boring side stories, is there even an antagonist on this show? Maybe Carrie is supposed to be the protagonist and antagonist?
There is a reason that Homeland continues to demand the viewers to watch every week. Surprise twists. The show is about terrorism, and moles in our fabric we call a government. Although the world seems annoyed with Dana and her boyfriend, since she is not a mole, or a gov threat, every good show has distractions. I am more annoyed with Carrie off her meds and the bipolar crazy eye Carrie that talks too fast. We have been there, done that, move on. As for Rupert’s accent. .nothing is worse than Charlie Hunnam’s “Bruther” “Muther”
Damian Lewis where are you? You are our only hope.
I agree with most of what you have said, Alan. Except for Quinn – who I still think is a high-light of the show and his accent did not bother me.
But concentrating on Dana again – what the hell are these writers thinking? I almost turned this off because I could care less about this character. They have played her story into the ground from last season. The sex scene and especially the rug thing – WTF?Also, I am so tired of Clare Danes’ out-of-control-bug-eyed crazy routine. This too has become a cliche for me. It’s so “tired” that Saul cannot make up for it. I’m just glad we didn’t see Dar Adul this episode. They have made him so nasty that he may as well have been twirling his “Snidely Whiplash” mustache and throwing Carrie on the railroad tracks.
If they mangle Damian Lewis’ return – I’ll stop watching this once great show.
If the writers could not think of a way to keep this show about Carrie and Brody (focusing on them and their interactions in EVERY episode), then they should have had the guts to have the vest detonate and write Brody out, have the show be about Carrie and Saul going after the terrorists, and introducing a new love interest or enemy for Carrie. As it is, this show is just not any good and a shadow of the 1st season.
Like pretty much every other person who has commented already, I found season 2 thoroughly disappointing by the time it concluded. A few months ago, there was a feature article with the Homeland writers/producers and what I have seen in the first 2 episodes thus far confirms the fears I had when I read the feature at that time, which basically stated that they did not have a clear vision of what story they wanted to tell and (I’m paraphrasing) that as they were shooting episode 7 they still had not finished the script for episode 8! All of which is very troubling and likely only to lead to more disappointment in a show loaded with potential.
@SJReis41: Oh god, that is indeed a terrible thing to do. If the writers/producers truly did that, then it can’t be good…
This show was so captivating seasons 1 & 2 and I really don’t understand what’s going on this season. I feel like they picked up too long after the CIA bombing at the end of season 2 without filling in enough gaps. How can I go from the heartbreaking look of joy and relief on Saul’s face when he realized Carrie was alive to what they’re portraying now? I don’t understand the missing links. And yes – Dana is beyond boring and I don’t want to see two teenagers making out. Not my thing. I’m going to give it a couple more episodes, but not sure I’m still interested. Or is everything going to be a letdown after the final season of Breaking Bad?! Hope not!
I was consoling myself about the end of Breaking Bad with the fact that I’d still have Homeland. But so far this season is so disappointing. I feel like there’s been a huge jump since the heartbreaking look of joy and relief on Saul’s face at the end of season 2 and where we are now. Is it just me, or have there been some big plot leaps that weren’t shown? And I agree that Dana is beyond boring. I am not interested in watching teenagers make out. Perhaps everything will be a letdown after the final season of BB? I’m giving it about two more episodes, but I’m fearing shark jumping territory. This just feels like an entirely different show than the first two seasons.
Agree with those who think the Dana character and the entire Brody family at this point is unwatachable. You can see a teen who thinks they are smarter than any adult and that no one understands her except her crazy BF on any number of shows. The writers have no clue if they believe anyone cares about the Dana character. Saul and Carrie are what make this show interesting; anytime they are not on screen this becomes less than a mediocre show.
I agree with Alan, that Dana was good for interacting with her Dad – but last night was way too much screen time on a story line that is not in the least bit interesting – I started fast forwarding when she was on. And I’m not a huge fan of Mrs. Brody either, so these last two episodes have been super boring…and does anyone else get the sense that the writers are trying to give the brother more dialogue, to maybe give him a purpose for being on the show, but it’s coming out sounding forced and irrelevant? Only two episodes in, but the show is feeling tired already.
I was hoping they turned this around and season 2 would be an ugly exception. *sigh* It makes me angry how bad this got after that first season. I’ve decided that, for me, Homeland was a 1 season series. Seasons 2 and 3, are another show called “Saul & Dar”, a fine character drama woefully smothered in hackish b.s.
One thing confuses me. Everyone keeps saying that Carrie is being thrown under a bus. Correct me if I’m wrong (I’m not kidding, if I get the facts wrong correct me), but isn’t everything they’ve said about her true?
She did have a sexual relationship with Brody, which is totally against protocols. She did violate his civil rights. They had to back date a warrant to make the surveillance quasi-legal. She did lie about where she was after the bombing at CIA HQ. She did help Brody get away. I can’t remember, did she know about his helping kill the VP? Either way, she helped a man who was an active participant in the murder of the vice president get away.
Plus, she isn’t taking her meds. Even if she was as innocent as a lamb, that would still be enough to get kicked out of the CIA. From my point of view Carrie has a lot of blood on her hands, and everything the CIA has “done” to her is actually justified. She’s lied, abused power, covered up crimes. And her actions led directly to the bombing. What have I missed. Is she mad because even though they’re right about her, they don’t have proof? Lack of proof never stopped Carrie from going forward.
Exactly!! I’ve been saying that since last week. She deserves everything that’s happening right now. She’s broken so many rules and turns on Saul every few episodes. How is he supposed to trust her?
Can we have a version of Homeland with all the Dana parts cut out? I have nothing against the actor, and some parts (namely the part where she finds her father’s prayer mat) are fine. However, I really, really, really do not care about her teenage love life. Moreover, other than the Brody family dealing with the turmoil of Nicholas Brody’s apparent bombing of the CIA, she serves no purpose. Even there, I would like to see the focus both spread across the whole family (sorry, the character of Dana got incredibly annoying to me), and minimized until/unless they tie Brody back into the story in some meaningful way. Even then, I would rather we just cut them from the story for now until some time later if/when they are relevant again, then we can catch up.
Besides, they have Dana doing ridiculously stupid things. For instance, telling her mom she has nothing to worry about even though she still freaks out about stuff indicative of somebody still sensitive to things. Ominously taking a bath after blowing up at her mom. Telling her mom she is fine because she wants to live and is an adult, after sneaking off and breaking into the mental institute to copulate with the boy who is certainly not crazy, even though he is a resident at aforementioned mental institute, exactly the type of person the doctors all agree is the worst type of person for somebody in Dana’s situation to hook up with. And oh yeah, they decided to just hook up in the laundry room and just hang out there then be all surprised whenever somebody bothered to check it out. I mean, this is a spectacularly not-very-secluded spot for unbridled sex. I mean, she is sneaking around sexting the guy and doing all of this stuff acting out after a suicide attempt. But no, Dana can just dress-down her mom, tell her to F-off, she’s o.k. because she wants to live(!!!!!!!!!!!!!!). Nothing to worry about there.
Lame.
Carrie and Saul are sort of interesting this episode. Yet… Carrie seems a bit overly sensitive. I realize she just got thrown under a bus. So she hates Saul. For what though? For being forced to tell the truth? None of this is anything other than what Carrie actually did that could have destroyed the organization. Not to mention, she is bi-polar and off her meds! She had electroshock therapy for crying out loud! Clearly she cannot function like this, something she basically admitted to herself back in season one. Sure, she is a compelling character who benefits from a great actor. Her anger is understandable. And yet, it does make her seem hard to sympathize with her, much less believe they are going to be all squaresy. I mean this is a bi-polar loose cannon who, when off her meds (spoiler alert: Carrie is fine going off her meds) does stuff like fall in love with a suspected terrorist, sneak him out of the CIA to cross the border, and if called out on what the CIA does know, tries to reveal confidential information in manic fashion to the press. I would say it would be impossible for her to be re-admitted into the CIA at this point, however this is Homeland. She will be back in the CIA and they will all end up buds with no lasting effects of any of this.
Mandy Patinkin is great as Saul. Saul is mostly good this episode. Until he is anti-Islamic?!!!!!!!!!!!! WTF? I mean, pretty much everything else Saul did was wonderful. I do not buy him hating on Fara for her headdress at all. It was a poor move on their part. I also think he could have given Carrie a heads-up. I get why he did it (maybe he had no other realistic choice), yet to just blindside her like that seemed too short-sighted for somebody as wise and compassionate (especially toward Carrie) as he has demonstrated to be.
Quinn is interesting. Homeland-Quinn, not Dexter-Quinn. He has a chance to be a pretty great character. Who I predict is destined to fall in love for Fara. Anyway, his character is pretty compelling at this point. Just do not make him The Terminator or too much of a cliche’ and they should be fine.
I also have a problem with Saul blindsiding Carrie. I mean, one of the very last scenes of Season 2 was Saul happily smiling to see his beloved Carrie is alive. Then, at the start of season 3, 54 days after they happily saw eacht other again, he just gives her up like it’s not. Just because Dar Adal wants it, and why is he suddenly so important for Saul anyway?
@obZen DF, Meshuggah fan? Awesome!!! Anyway, yeah it was not so much WHAT Saul said so much as HOW Saul did it. Part of Saul’s happiness had to have been that Carrie was alive, and he was not yet faced with the task of defending the CIA. He had to still be in shock and ANY good news would be welcome. As for why Dar Adal is so important? I suspect it is just the stress of rebuilding/defending the CIA (literally and metaphorically), and the fact there is nobody else to turn to. It would have been nice to see them reconnect rather than go from adversaries to jumping into a cohort relationship with on transition. That is just a personal complaint on my part.
@JerseyRudy, I can see them exploring the Dar Adal relationship. I also know Saul was under a LOT of pressure and being compromised. However, some things still seem out of character to me. His Islamophobic tones. I can buy him bowing to the assassination plot, so that is only out of character if I ignore the stressors he is under and any sway Dar Adal has. Still, not softening the blow on Carrie or doing any damage control before having her committed? Heck, not even considering her having some reaction like that? I find that a bit of a stretch. So it is not him putting the CIA above his friendship, it is his seemingly disregarding everything he has with, or knows about, Carrie.
@JerseyRudy, could be. You are talking about one of his later talks with Dar Abal, or his talk with Quinn, correct? I thought the talk with Quinn may have been a bit of a bluff, or just him being optimistic that since he was doing everything for a greater good it would all turn out, and maybe Saul half trying to convince himself.
This may very well be a wait-and-see situation. It just seems odd they would not have tried to get her on board or placate her somehow rather than just wait for her to explode, be reactionary, and then all but destroy a mentally ill yet still genius woman who they just promoted after the CIA bombing, the same woman who you could argue was sort of right all along about Brody (sort of). I would be curious to hear about some strategy so secret not even Carrie or Quinn can be clued in about. You may be dead-to-rights correct on that, this cannot have all been for nothing, I am just intrigued where such a plan would take us.
Alan have you seen any more episodes of this season and you know it is getting better? I am really surprised with your mild review.
Cause I think 1st season of the Killing was less of a mess than what Homeland’s 3rd season is so far.
As for Danes, as much as I like her, when something is overused AND misused at the same time, it simply becomes tiring and painful.
I will give it a couple more episodes top. I can barely stand it as it already.
And I really used to like this show.
I’m done.
This was an awesome show which unfortunately ran into the ditch.
They should have had the suicide vest explode at the end of season one. Season two could have been the hunt for Nazir.
I really don’t where this season is going and sadly I don’t really care.
I too am finding this season borderline unwatchable and cannot help but sigh when I compare it with Prisoners of war, the Israeli show that it is “based on”. This show did such a great job of developing its characters personal lives , of allotting the time and space to involve us in its characters’ lives, and yet never losing the thread of the plot itself. This was a show that gripped me and broke my heart at the end.
What a shame to see Homeland fall off the rails, somewhat like Carrie herself. Its writers have not remained true to the characters; Saul? Quinn? Carrie? They are becoming caricatures of themselves; and it is really hard to remain emotionally invested in a caricature!
Anyone who has not seen Prisoners of War, I enthusiastically recommend it…and wonder why it is so hard for American writers/directors to create something with that much intensity and so little glitz.
Anyone seen Prisoners of War??
I thought the scene where Dana dragged her mother to the bathroom was the most powerfull of the episode. The Carrie story line just seems recycled…
Excellent review, especially your description of Carrie, and your concern Fara will turn into a cliche.
I am with those who can’t stand Dana nor Jess. Thank goodness for a Fast Forward on my DVR. The only hope is that it gets connected to Brody.
Last season’s episode “Back in Beirut” was as good as TV gets. Yesterday was almost as bad as it gets. What happened?
It feels terrible to be 2 episodes in with no Damian Lewis.
I understand that having him stick around was impossible but I wish she had gone with him and the show was them on the lam with Saul trying to catch them.