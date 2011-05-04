Review: How ’30 Rock’ rebounded its way to a strong season 5

With a few exceptions (Liz taping the pilot for her failed talk show, Jenna dating James Franco), the fourth season of “30 Rock” was so dire that I came close to walking away from it altogether a few times, and was relieved the Emmys didn’t rubber stamp another Outstanding Comedy Series win for the show.
But a very funny thing happened as the fifth season (which ends tomorrow night at 10) got going: “30 Rock” became good again. At times, close to its early greatness.
It’s not as perfectly-executed as “Parks and Recreation” is right now, not as conceptually-ambitious as “Community” (and I didn’t like its one big experiment, the live episode, very much), nor does it have the pathos of the Michael Scott farewell arc on “The Office” (which has had a weaker overall season than “30 Rock,” but probably a more memorable one), but there have been weeks (particularly in the fall, before “Parks and Rec” came back) where “30 Rock” made me laugh longer, louder and more frequently than not only every other NBC sitcom, but every comedy on TV.
So what changed? Given the anything-for-a-yuk ethos of Tina Fey and company, it would be easy to say that the show just got funnier. But the changes go deeper than that, including:
The focus got tighter: “30 Rock” has a fairly large ensemble, particularly when you factor in characters like Grizz, Dotcom, Tofer and Lutz who aren’t in the opening credits but appear almost every week, not to mention frequently recurring characters like Dr. Spaceman, Danny and whoever Jack’s corporate boss is at the time. Yet there’s a clear separation between Liz, Jack and Tracy and almost everyone else, and the writing of season 5 seemed to acknowledge that. The show leaned more heavily on the Jack/Liz friendship than ever, made Tracy more prominent with his quest to win an Oscar, and was much more sparing in its use of Jenna (who has her uses but is very one-note), Kenneth (whose comedic value was largely exhausted a couple of seasons ago) and the “TGS” writers (where Scott Adsit’s Pete is the only one seemingly able to carry his own unfortunately rare storylines).
Not surprisingly, the season’s weakest stretch came when Tracy Morgan had to take a medical leave of absence and the show had to go further down the bench. (Earlier in the year, a few of my readers had been lamenting the lack of time spent with the writing staff; after a few of the Tracy-less episodes, most of them seemed to understand it was probably for the best.)
If Baldwin ever carries out his threat to leave the show (if not show business itself) after his contract expires, this could be a huge problem, but right now, the top-heavy approach is working very well.
Less schadenfreude for Liz: Liz Lemon’s struggle to find both personal and professional fulfillment – preferably at the same time – is one of the key themes of “30 Rock,” but there were times the last couple of seasons where Fey and the other writers seemed to take so much pleasure from rubbing Liz’s face in her own misery that it became unpleasant to watch.
Liz spent much of this year in a long-distance relationship with airline pilot Carol (played by game-for-anything Matt Damon), which was a genius move. It gave Liz back just enough dignity that she wasn’t a pathetic caricature, and it allowed her a relatively happy, stable personal life for a while without actually requiring we spend much time with her and her boyfriend. After all, for as much as Liz wants a man of her own, the most important relationship in her life from a “30 Rock” perspective is with Jack Donaghy.
And speaking of which, the show did some good work showing how that friendship has evolved after five years, doing episodes where Liz and Jack were forced either by circumstance or their own neuroses to spend time apart and then reunite. In general, “30 Rock” isn’t a show that takes its characters or its emotions seriously, but it usually invests the Jack/Liz friendship with much more gravity than anything else, and Fey and Baldwin had some very strong, warm moments together this year.
Smarter use of guest stars: “30 Rock” seemed to be drowning in high-profile guest stars in seasons 3 and 4. I haven’t done the math to compare the total number of guest stars from season 5 to the two previous years – and wouldn’t be surprised, in fact, if the total was roughly the same or even greater. But where in previous years, episodes often felt like they were being driven by the presence of big names like Steve Martin, Jennifer Aniston or Julianne Moore, this season the guest stars largely felt like part of the show. It helped that most of them were familiar faces like Jon Hamm (Liz’s pretty but dum ex), Alan Alda (Jack’s liberal biological father) or Elizabeth Banks (Jack’s conservative pundit wife). And when the guests were new, they were either well-integrated for the long haul (Ken Howard as the folksy head of Kabletown) or deployed so hilariously (John Slattery as a woefully-unqualified political candidate) that it didn’t matter how much of an episode was being given over to them.
It was funnier: Okay, maybe it really is that simple.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Wait, it’s already ending? That strikes me as … premature, and yet I look and this is the 22nd episode of the season already.
Hey, what ever happened to Liz Lemon’s interest in motherhood?
They had a nice throwaway moment lately with an overwhelmed Kenneth mentioning all the adoption brochures bottling up Liz’ inbox.
I must say I disagree, it’s true that this season has been better than last year, but it is nowhere near the heights of ’30 Rock’ achieved back in the best episodes of its three first seasons.
I’ve found that if I watch 30 Rock live — after a big dose of Community, Office and Parks — the show is annoying and tedious this season. Watched in a vacuum, I like it better. Just one person’s opinion, but it’s interesting how the show seems better when it’s not watched with the other Thursday night shows.
Totally agree. I’ve been a huge fan of the show in the past but Community & Parks are so good right now that it highlights all of 30 Rock’s flaws. I stopped watching a few weeks ago. Figure I will catch up this summer.
I 100% agree. It might be a somewhat funny show, but it doesn’t even COMPARE with Parks and Community (or even The Office lately).
I completely agree, I always watch Community and Parks first. But if you think it makes 30 Rock seem annoying, trying watching episodes of HIMYM after the NBC comedies like I did last week thanks to DVR. It was a deeply regrettable decision.
They still ham it up too much to where they feel like caricatures. The fifth season is better than the fourth and third but far, far from seasons one and two.
I agree with Alan – a much improved show this year. However, I also agree with the comment about watching it in a vacuum. I find myself watching 30 Rock after the other 3 NBC comedies and usually on a different day. And I think that works. The others are just better shows at this point.
Also, I feel that 30 Rock throws too many one-liners that just don’t work into the mix. Mostly Kenneth. His lines are just corny these days. He reminds me of Screech Powers in Saved by the Bell. Necessary…but not funny. At all.
I love 30 Rock, and prefer it to all the NBC comedies that aren’t Community. But I think you and Renton have a point. Now that Archer is over I’m more likely to watch 30 Rock the night it airs and I’m less likely to give it the attention necessary. Since the show lives and dies on one-liners and sight gags, I often miss a lot when I’m tired and overly comedically stimulated. It’s better the next day.
I agree that it’s been far better than season 4 by this point, but I also didn’t hate season 4 as much as everyone else, to be fair it just had a rough patch in the middle and by the end the show picked up again. I do hope Tina chooses to end the show after the 6th season, nobody wants the show to stretch itself thin, and honestly, no great show stays “great” for more than 6 seasons.
Comparing Kenneth to Screech is downright stupid. The writers are aware that Kenneth can get old pretty quick and this season they’ve toned him down quite a bit, and because of it, I’ve found Kenneth to be at his funniest since season 2. He’s a pretty weak character, and an example of that would be that every time the show does an episode centered around him, it’s pretty much guaranteed that it will not be very good, but keeping him in the sidelines and just pulling him in to tell some one liners is great. Not to mention the “Kenneth is eternal” business, which still makes me laugh every time I see it.
I have enjoyed this season, but did not hate last season either. I do not understand the season 4 hate. I think there is something to the “dont watch all 4 shows the same night” theory, because I don’t watch any shows live.
It’s the most industry inside show on broadcast TV. It kills me every week.
Bold to try and overview a show that often lives from gag to gag (and lives well, a lot) and I think you got a lot right. This has been a strong season, focusing on the Jack-Liz friendship always works, the show is usually stronger when she’s in a relationship (be it Carol, Dennis, or Floyd).
Fey said something when she was a guest on Ferguson recently that struck me as odd, but might speak to your second point: She says she has written far less of this season herself than she has in the past. It may be that Fey-as-celebrity got in the way after the whole Palin thing (and I think she compensates through self-degradation), or that she’s exhausted herself by dividing her attention in other projects, but whoever’s stepped up in the writer’s room has definitely stepped up.
Unless it’s Lutz. No one wanted more Lutz, no one needed more Lutz, less Lutz plz.
I’m guessing it’s related to her writing “Bossypants” which by the way is HILARIOUS and a must-get on audio for Tina Fey’s terrific reading
I respectfully disagree. My husband and I have felt that this season was very unfunny overall. We might laugh at a line or two of Alec Baldwin, but inevitably by the end of the episode, we feel disappointed. I don’t think it has at all reached the heights of it’s former glory. I have been reading your reviews (especially the last 3 or 4), and I keep wondering how we are watching the same show. Normally, I tend to agree with your reviews. I guess my husband and I are in the minority on this one.
Ditto, I remembered enjoying Season 4 but a lot of the episodes this season ended with me feeling vaguely dissatisfied.
I have to disagree. I think this season of 30 Rock has been the show’s best and the only other comedy show that can compete with the brilliantism of Community. Parks is great, but less regular than these two shows.
I didn’t realise we were at the finale already, and at this point, there is very little drawing me back next season. Maybe I should try what people have suggested and watch it on a seperate day to the other NBC trio?
Still, I generally agree with most of your points Alan. I was hoping you would review last weeks episode when you came back as I’m curious about how others felt about the handling of Elizabeth Bank’s character?
Less Kenneth never hurts. I also agree its nowhere near as funny as seasons 1-2
I agree that it’s been better than last year but would like to unsee the awful one hour episode – including the lame 3 parts alec baldwin thing – if that gets an emmy over Steve Carrell.. well…
This show would be tremendous with a better, more talented/funnier/capable cast a la Parks and Recreation. Right now it is all too quick, forgettable, and hit-or-miss.
Question for commenters: what does any other show being funny have to do with whether 30Rock is funny or not? Comedy is a highly subjective matter, and one might like one show and hate the other, but preferring Community doesn’t make 30Rock not funny. I don’t watch either Parks or Community and I think 30Rock is hilarious, and I completely agree with Alan’s assessment of the season.
Budo-I agree. It’s a matter of taste. I watch 30 Rock off and on – Alan’s review is somewhat correct in my view. I feel this season has drastically improved vs. last season but it’s not the same as the first two seasons. I love P&R (a show that I trouble watching in S1), Community (enjoyable but I’m not attached). It is subjective. I like a well written comedy but what I feel is a one, another may not.
Also, I like the idea of watching 30 Rock as a stand alone as some others do.
did somebody say one show affects the quality of another? the question seems a bit out-of-nowhere, but you might be referring to people mentioning how the juxtaposition of television shows affect our perception of them. it’s the same as why i might look more goat than man if standing beside george clooney.
Because they all air on the same night. Parks and Rec is downright mediocre when compared to the zany antics and terrific cast of Community, while Parks and Rec is the best comedy on television and The Office still has its strong episodes.
I think watching 30 Rock on a separate night is a good idea though.
It may be worth noting that during NBC’s best Must See TV Thursday years, their stretch of comedic shows was shorter and topped off by a drama (correct me if I’m wrong, but that’s how I remember it). So count me in as another who sometimes is laughed out by the time 30 Rock comes on but is still drawn in to watch the shows because I feel loyal to them. Also: I agree that this season is a return to form and that it has a lot to do with Liz’s lack of a strong romantic interest this season (though I did enjoy Matt Damon’s slight turn). I even enjoyed some of the Tracey-“less” episodes, especially “TGS Hates Women.”
Am I the only one who thinks this was its worst season ever? I just sit there sighing through most of the episodes now. My wife and I started a game of counting how many times it can make us laugh. Last week was two. Seasons 1-3 are among my favorite TV ever, but last season was bad and this season is awful. My family all agrees. Not sure why no one else seems to.
Holy balls, if it’s such a chore to get through an episode, why do you keep watching it? Do you also go to the dentist once a week, just for the hell of it?
It’s hard to give up a show you loved so much for a good 3 years, which is why we haven’t managed yet, but we have definitely given it thought. I think the plan is to finish it up tonight and hope they can find their funny again for next season. If not, it may have to go… And actually, if you went to the dentist every week, it probably wouldn’t be that bad, your teeth would be super clean all the time.
I actually have been down on 30 Rock as of late. But that may be largely attributable to the recent run of weak episodes when Tracy Morgan was out. I had forgotten about how funny some of the early season episodes were. For example, I started laughing as soon as I read your mention of the John Slattery episode. That was an all time great.
I’ve watched this series faithfully since the premiere episode, back when it was the underdog and Sorkin’s SNL type show was the one the media was paying attention to, and I think there is too much nostalgia for the first two seasons.
The first half of season 1 was pretty mediocre at best, it wasn’t very amusing and just trundled along. The series didn’t start to show its potential until the Reubens and Lane episodes, both of them pretty over the top. That’s when a lot of viewers finally started to feel like this might work after all.
The second half of season 1 was good as was the first half of season 2 but then it started to slack off a bit. After a while Tina became very famous and it showed in the quality of the series.
She seems to be very focused and back on track now, and for me season 5 is easily the best season of the series to date. And the 100th episode in particular was a joy that showed that even as its moving forward it knows well where it came from.
The Avery storyline has helped the show a lot, it has given Jack a stability and a new adventure that has made his parts a lot more fun.
Of course, after writing that defense of the show as it is these days, it then closes out the season with one of the weakest episodes in a while.
I know this is a very long time after both this post and the end of Season 5, but the major reason IMHO that Season 5 did rebound so strongly from Season 4 was simple: no Wesley Snipes (the white pasty British version). Let me be clear that Liz being a personal disaster area isn’t generally a bad thing for this show at all, and also that Michael Sheen is a superb actor. But Wesley was so obnoxious, so anvil-esque, so gleeful about how terrible Liz’s existence was and so insulting to her by not leaving her alone, that he made me abhor her every single second she didn’t literally kill him with her bare hands. There were some other terrible Liz-is-a-total-loser S4 moments–the story where no one would give her a ride home from the dentist and she read the many ways no one would be troubled if she ended up dying on her lonely walk home was execrable–but once Wesley Snipes was cast aside for Carol Burnett (what a sentence!) Liz Lemon became more like her regular self, and the show’s revival began there.