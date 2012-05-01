‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Good Crazy’: ‘Round Robin

A very quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I meet a cute travel agent while reading a newspaper at a bookstore…
Like a number of recent “HIMYM” episodes, I unfortunately don’t have a lot to say about “Good Crazy.” It moved the various stories along, and it filled in another of Future Ted’s “But we’ll get to that” teases (this time how Barney and Marshall wound up drunk in Atlantic City while Lily was going into labor), and it had a decent emotional story in Ted’s struggle to accept Robin back into his life after she rejected him.
But most of the jokes(*) fell flat – or were downright creaky, like the obvious punchline that Quinn was talking about swimming (could have also been running, I suppose) or the Gilligan Cut to Ted doing online dating – and both the Marshall and Barney stories felt like the show running in place before we get to the one-hour finale in two weeks. (In an interesting bit of scheduling, CBS is going to show the one-hour “2 Broke Girls” finale next week, then do the same with “HIMYM” the week after.)
(*) One of the few exceptions was a very regionally-specific joke about the idea of there being a Waldorf hotel in Paramus, NJ.
Like many recent episodes, I didn’t hate “Good Crazy.” But, like many recent episodes, I didn’t find much to be inspired by, either. I hope the payoffs in the finale – the birth of Baby Eriksen, the reveal of Barney’s bride-to-be – will be worth some of the recent foot-dragging.
What did everybody else think?
Somebody at the AV Club pointed out that the cigarette we see Marshall smoking is the last one he’ll ever have.
Overall, I was sufficiently entertained by this episode, but the laps joke doesn’t really work in an age when people tend to actually measure the distance they run/swim, particularly since pool lengths vary in size. (Granted, 50 laps is a lot for any-size pool.)
The laps joke was so obvious that it was almost embarrassing. It was a joke from Two and a Half Men or Two Broke Girls rather than HIMYM. The only part I really found amusing was Marshall trying to prepare for the baby, as if there is a way to really be prepared for the arrival of a newborn.
I agree about the Online Dating joke but, in addition to that, not that I expect consistent characterization or the writer’s remembering all of their own convoluted mythology but isn’t Ted initially acting pretty snooty about online dating for a guy who hooks up with chicks on World of Warcraft?
AND an online matchmaker?!
If that is really all there was to the Marshall and Barney flash forward, it is quite the letdown. The tshirt turned out to have little meaning behind it, and the phone call and Barney’s (over)reaction are just about Lily going into labor, the most obvious and least interesting possible answer to the mystery. It doesn’t feel like they’re even trying anymore.
This entire episode felt like a placeholder. The plots were rehashes of earlier episodes (Barney doesn’t like that Quinn’s a stripper, Marshall is freaking out about being a dad, Ted can’t just get the hell over Robin already). This entire season has seemed pointless and had led nowhere for the characters. They seem to have completely forgotten about the Barney/Robin plot they set in motion in November. Barring a narrative trick revealing a hidden subplot in the finale, they will have achieved next to nothing with the characters this season, but they will have managed to make me completely apathetic about a show I once loved.
Just forget about the teases. That’s what I’ve done this season, and it makes it easier to just enjoy the joke. You’re not getting all worked up about it having to pay off some months- or years-old flash forward. I’ve seen every episode and own every season on DVD, but I’d completely forgotten about that flash forward (and I still don’t remember when/why it occurred). I enjoyed the episode and the Barney/Marshall jokes just fine, and its probably because I didn’t have all the anticipation.
Well said, Shannon. I couldn’t agree with you more.
I also agree with you completely, Shannon. And I was trying to figure out why I was so disappointed by the reveal of what Barney’s reaction was about, and you articulated it — there actually was no mystery to that expression on his face at all because we were explicitly told in the earlier episode that Lilly was in labor while that was going down…
Also, I’m so disappointed by the way they seem to have completely forgotten about Barney and Robin earlier in the season. There’s been such a huge focus on Ted getting over her, which I get (though I’m completely bored by it), and we’ve been completely ignoring Barney being similarly rejected by her. In that regard, though, I do really like your idea of there being a reveal next episode of a hidden subplot all along — because otherwise it was a total waste of the first half of the season.
I suppose we could not anticipate the reveals of the flash forwards or cliff hangers or even whos the mother?, but thats why I loved this show in the past? So w/o that its pretty empty to me.
Ted with online dating thing was done and Barney pretending to be a girl was also done! And I dont have any faith in the writers giving more then old story lines
I feel as if no matter what the resolution to the “We’ll get to that later…” situations that Future Ted sets up, we as an audience are just going to be disappointed. If they go the expected route, it seems as if they weren’t trying. If there is no real emotional payoff (ie. the Goat, the Green Dress, etc.) in some of these super contrived situations, then it seems as if they have no clue what we as an audience are looking for at this point in the show. Truthfully, I’m not even sure what I’m looking for or at when I watch this show anymore. And people think LOST used to drag out story lines.
Hahaha the end was hilarious when it showed Marshall getting a massage and smoking a cigarette at the table in AC. As someone who frequents Vegas I can testify that those things really do happen when you get drunk at a table.
Can anyone explain to me why the episode was titled “Good Crazy”? I apparently totally missed that.
Also, Future Ted’s recent “but we’ll get to that later”-s are apparently not very memorable, as I didn’t remember any foreshadowing for Marshall at AC or the green dress.
Barney says that trying to give your girlfriend a job so she’ll quit stripping and Marshall going overboard trying to prepare for the baby is “good crazy” since they’re doing it because they care.
Do we know for sure the finale will have Barney’s wedding? At this point I wouldn’t even be surprised if it turned into a 3 season dragged out storyline. I’m going to assume they will “cleverly” not tell us anything again so I’m less angry this time.
I don’t think they ever promised that the wedding itself would happen — just that we would find out who the bride is. My assumption is that the wedding still takes place way off in the future, likely at the end of whatever stories are planned for next season. (Again, my assumption is that they want the series to end with Ted meeting The Mother, rather than him meeting her and then her being a character for half a season or more.)
I’d just like to point out that the 22nd episode of Season 7 featured a storyline about Ted dealing with the repercussions of saying I love you to Robin.
This is getting into “The Killing” territory. I have never seen the killing but from the podcast I heard about the killing finale…..this show is doing that. The lame manipulations, the red herrings, the double backs, the contrivances…as Dan said I just have no faith in HIMYM show runners anymore. But they will always point out that they are just trying to survive and so whatever.
The current drama between Ted and Robin is lazily contrived. They have had multiple little arcs together since he said “I love you,” and the awkwardness was never such that they could no longer see each other. The writers really didn’t earn that aspect of the storyline. They have reached the realm of lesser shows, who will just throw in any plot device or mini-arc for pure entertainment value without actually developing their characters in ways such that how they are acting feels legitimate. HIMYM used to be so much better than that. Not anymore. Quite sad.
What arcs have they had together since they said they weren’t going to see each other for a while? From what I remember they’ve had scenes together, but only in cutaways or fantasies like tonight.
Didn’t anyone laugh when Barney was talking to Ted about a “short” woman and mentioned “39”. We giggled.
Me too. I found things to laugh at throughout this episode.
Sort of an “off” episode. I’m gonna give the HIMYM writers a condolence high five.
Off topic, sure… but I’m wondering if Jonah Hill is ever going to adjust to being ‘Overwhelmed’ by his Moneyball Supporting Actor Nomination.
1) Kudos to you Alan for having the memory of a damned elephant. Didn’t remember the teaser to this nor the teaser of Ted wearing a green dress
2) I was a big fan on the episode. The flow and style felt like old HIMYM and I found myself laughing and enjoying this episode quite a bit. It still feels inferior to seasons 1-5 but since 2012 these episodes have definitely picked up the slack from the horrible atrocities we saw in 2011.
3) I still wish we would met the effen mother already
In my opinion, considering where this show was two years ago (or even late in Season 6), just having an episode with nothing really to complain about is a good job by the HIMYM guys. That’s what S7 has been for me. My guess is Carter & Craig really had no solid ideas for this season because they probably assumed there was no way they were making it to seven and now eight seasons (especially when the show was up in the air after the first and second seasons) and are now trying to just play out the string competently, which they have been doing. It has been a solid season of HIMYM. Good? that might be a stretch. But it sure wasn’t bad.
Anyway, my personal favorite joke was Barney eating the watermelon in the car ride (also the Paramus stuff was great), and for some reason, I really cracked up at Marshall screaming “all hail Beercules” and just tossing gobs of chips in the air.
As Cuba Golding jr’s character said to Tom Cruise’ character in Jerry McGuire…”Show Me The Money!”
Carter and Bays just keep telling CBS to “show Them The Money!”
Quality does not matter nor does their legacy or reputation. After this show is done they can easily retire no problem. They are just milking this show for everything it’s got and then some. But I suppose this is their first show so…
Wasn’t there an episode about Ted meeting a girl online a few seasons ago? I think it might have even been the crazy/hot scale episode.
I know it’s not a big deal, but man I hate it when shows ignore stuff like that
As soon as they introduced this plotline, I thought of that earlier episode too. However, in that episode, I’m pretty sure Ted met in person with a matchmaker who had a supposedly ingenious computer algorithm. In other words, I don’t think that previous episode was about online dating per se.
In the episode to which you’re referring, “How I Met Everyone Else”, Ted met “Blah Blah” through World of Warcraft, which isn’t really online dating per se.
Ted didn’t meet anybody (who was available, anyway) through the matchmaker, which was a different episode.
Hmm, I’d forgotten about that one. Well anyway, J’s point stands: Though tweaked, this was basically a recycled plotline.
I enjoyed it. I was laughing the whole time, and I thought the plot was moving forward.
I just came to post that Barney’s disguise looked like George R R Martin.
Yikes, pretty sure that was supposed resemble Ernst Hemingway.
I like to think that Ernest Hemingway’s beard was a lot better groomed than Barney’s.
It was by no ways a memorable episode, but like others, i must confessed there were some jokes/gags i did giggle at.
Not crazy about the episode, but I did die laughing after Barney’s response to Marshall asking him if there even was a Waldorf Paramus … Bro. Agree with you there Alan.
coincidence or not, the story line of the father to be getting completely wasted as the mother to be goes into labor was done exactly by the Israeli comedy “Ramzor” (I think named “Traffic light” in the god awful american version) a good 2 years ago…
And The Hunger Games has a nearly identical storyline as an earlier Japanese movie Battle Royale.
Go figure.
As someone who is definitely not a local, can someone please explain the Waldorf Paramus joke to me? As best I can tell there’s a Waldorf Astoria there so do ppl call it by the wrong name?
Being a NJ resident, this was a joke on NJ. There would never be such a luxury hotel like the Waldorf Astoria in a town like Paramus, New Jersey. Paramus does have a nice mall. Maybe Robin Sparkles can do her next video there : )
Phew… I thought this episode was the season finale (because it’s Episode 22 of this season, I believe), and at the end, I was spewing off expletives left and right. I don’t think HIMYM has ever done a one-hour episode, so this should be very interesting… For once, I’m actually really excited!
I hate how Robin/Ted has been the go-to plot line this season. Like I said, it should have been dropped in Season 3, and I feel like the writers are going back to that relationship to a) stall while they find a new potential Mother or a new storyline for Ted, and b) to make a Robin/Barney relationship that much more complicated and, I guess in the writers’ minds, more dramatic.
I’m beginning to think that Robin is going to be Barney’s wife… Even though she shouldn’t. I keep thinking back to the Joey and Rachel relationship from Friends that should NEVER have happened and was glaring evidence that the writers were losing steam.
I’m sad that this show has fizzled so much in the last few years, but I had a crazy night last night and I kept thinking of loss. HIMYM could totally bomb its last season, and I’ll still miss it… I respect that it made something new and fun out of the same ole sitcom formula.
They did a one-hour episode to start the season, but this will be the first season finale to be a two-parter. My guess is the first half is mainly about Lily giving birth. The second half is about foreshadowing Barney’s wedding, and we find out who the bride is.
To start this season, Season 7? Huh… Totally missed that… Really?
Whatever they do with Barneys wedding, I can see only one way not to screw it up.
If Quinn is the bride, it is no real surprise because of the way they have played most of this season.
A “last minute” change of Robin being the bride would look totally forced. Plus, Ted could definitely not stand his two best male friends being married to his two best female friends, one of whom rejected him beforehand. I guess he’d either leave New York or shoot himself.
Barney being left at the altar? We had that already.
Ruined Wedding? Also done.
And if the wedding isn’t shown this season, we know the writers are going for the road of showing it at next seasons finale. And that would make for a rather dull season, because the writers already seem to lack ideas. Hanging around with the mother one season (and her being treated as the sixth member of the group, not like a guest star with 5 min per episode) could bring some fresh air to the show.
It would be unbelievably refreshing to have the mother revealed. It would take big cuts so I don’t expect Carter and Bays to do it, but they’d get huge kudos in my book. It would rival the Boardwalk Empire finale this year in terms of shock.
It would be fun to see an episode from her perspective with a bunch of near misses of almost meeting Ted.