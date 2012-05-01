‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Good Crazy’: ‘Round Robin

A very quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I meet a cute travel agent while reading a newspaper at a bookstore…

Like a number of recent “HIMYM” episodes, I unfortunately don’t have a lot to say about “Good Crazy.” It moved the various stories along, and it filled in another of Future Ted’s “But we’ll get to that” teases (this time how Barney and Marshall wound up drunk in Atlantic City while Lily was going into labor), and it had a decent emotional story in Ted’s struggle to accept Robin back into his life after she rejected him.

But most of the jokes(*) fell flat – or were downright creaky, like the obvious punchline that Quinn was talking about swimming (could have also been running, I suppose) or the Gilligan Cut to Ted doing online dating – and both the Marshall and Barney stories felt like the show running in place before we get to the one-hour finale in two weeks. (In an interesting bit of scheduling, CBS is going to show the one-hour “2 Broke Girls” finale next week, then do the same with “HIMYM” the week after.)

(*) One of the few exceptions was a very regionally-specific joke about the idea of there being a Waldorf hotel in Paramus, NJ.

Like many recent episodes, I didn’t hate “Good Crazy.” But, like many recent episodes, I didn’t find much to be inspired by, either. I hope the payoffs in the finale – the birth of Baby Eriksen, the reveal of Barney’s bride-to-be – will be worth some of the recent foot-dragging.

What did everybody else think?