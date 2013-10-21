Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Knight Vision’

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I convince you to call me The Convincer…
The last two weeks, I felt as much despair about the present and future of “HIMYM” as I maybe ever have. I hated all the characters, the Mother was suddenly AWOL, Marshall was trapped in this terrible road trip story arc, the other characters were trapped in the misconceived plan to set the whole season at the Farhampton Inn… every idea, joke and person made me cringe.
“Knight Vision” did not feature any significant departures from Farhampton. It did not bring back the Mother. It gave us a whole lot of Daphne after she’d been pretty marginal the last few weeks. One plot involved Ted desperately trying to get laid with another crazy lady(*), while another had Robin and Barney again trying to get a pass on being loathsome human beings. On paper, it should have left me just as angry and miserable as the previous two.
(*) And how long ago in story-time was his break-up with the Abby Elliott character? Barney made it sound like he hadn’t had sex in forever, which is not the case (unless you’re Barney, I guess).
And yet I did not hate “Knight Vision.” Now, I didn’t like it. I didn’t laugh at it. But for tired, mediocre latter-day “HIMYM,” it was fairly painless. There were even a few moments where it vaguely remembered the show I used to love, and occasionally still enjoy. Seeing Robin/Barney and Lily/Marshall switch roles in the flashbacks was a fun idea that I wish the episode had spent more time on (I’d have gladly sacrificed every second with Cassie for that). Though the Marshall/Daphne road trip idea is dumb whether or not it was done to accommodate Jason Segel’s movie career, having Daphne play the role of (and give literal voice to) Lily in the role playing fantasies felt like a “HIMYM”-y idea; similarly, even though Marshall is an idiot and wildly out of character to have not thought of Lily’s side of things vis a vis the judgeship, at least he finally did get the point when Daphne explained it enough times. Which is an improvement over pretty much any Robin/Barney story of the last several years. And, hey, at least this particular Robin/Barney story did not try to pretend they were anything less than awful – so awful that Edward Herrmann’s minister understandably died rather than have to spend another moment hearing about their gross love story. It doesn’t make me like those two any more, but at least it makes me hate the show less when it’s not pretending that they are awesome together.
And, look, I’m not made of stone: I’ve watched “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” enough times, and made “You chose… poorly” jokes enough times with friends, that I felt some level of nostalgic amusement at the knight’s frequent appearances, even as I wished that entire subplot had been replaced by seeing the Mother and her band doing whatever they were doing on the Friday before the wedding gig. Your mileage will vary depending on age, gender, fondness for the third Indy movie (which benefits hugely from Sean Connery’s presence), etc.
Lowered expectations can be a powerful thing. This wasn’t a good half-hour of television, but after the last few weeks, I’d have settled for something vaguely in the realm of competent, and that’s roughly what I got.
What did everybody else think?
I’m surprised you weren’t more negative…they had a scene where robin and barney list all the horrible things about each other as reasons they’re in love…they still think all of those things make the characters not just likeable, but lovable!
They need new writers – anything to stop the slope of incredibly bad TV. What once was enjoyable, then bare able, is now aweful.
This reminds me of that one time when Feinberg jokingly opined on the podcast that maybe the show is trying to get us to believe in Robin and Barney as a couple by making them both so awful that they deserve each other.
They’ve turned into Seinfeld characters. At least with Seinfeld, the creative team understood that their characters deserved a reckoning, whereas HIMYM wants Robin and Barney’s awfulness to be celebrated.
@Jane – Yes, exactly, Seinfeld characters. Maybe the show would be more bearable if it was Seinfeld. But the problem is this show tries so hard to have a heart, and you can’t have a heart or teachable moments with Seinfeld characters. By contrast, Seinfeld’s credo was “No hugging, no learning.”
But Seinfeld was actually funny.
How are Robin and Barney awful? Or at least, how are they worse than Ted? How was their past history remotely different from what Ted was attempting throughout the episode. The entire story of our “hero” was his exasperation at having connect with another individual as a person rather than as a sex object. And this is not out of character for Ted – he has been doing this since the very beginning of the show. The difference between Barney and everyone else is that Barney is way better than they are at the game they are all playing. If they had not happened to have encountered one another early on, Lily and Marshall would be doing the same thing. If fidelity to one’s true love/eventual spouse is the moral barometer, Robin & Barney are pure as the driven snow as well.
Would someone please explain to me what the line for the standard of sexual morality is? Premarital sex is premarital sex. Either you accept & permit it or do not. Plainly the rules of HIMYM allow for it, so what then is the problem with Barney? His “games” and “plays” only take advantage of the shallow, superficial and highly permissive women. Lying about being an astronaut in order to have sex only hurts the sort of shallow chippie who has no sexual criteria beyond “astronaut” and is stupid enough to believe she has met a real astronaut in a cheap Manhattan bar.
Whatever lies Ted tells himself about his noble and romantic motives, he frequently takes advantage of women for selfish gratification, and that was all he was trying to do in this episode. The apparent humor of his situation was in how this woman’s suffering and emotional issues were interfering with his pursuit of casual sex, and how his random choices exacerbating that condition, when they could have been facilitating taking advantage of her distorted judgment.
If the show’s not funny, that’s one thing. I am all the way on board with that notion. But to act like Barney & Robin are any worse than they were in Season 1 or 3 or that Ted is any better than they, is just kidding ourselves.
Really, Darkdoug? Barney has ‘only’ been taking advantage of ‘shallow, superficial and highly permissive women’?
That sounds beyond creepy to me. Next step is “Well, your honor, she was wearing a terribly short skirt and a lot of make up..”.
Fact is, even you call it “taking advantage”, that should indicate something.
Barney mostly targets women who are dumb enough to believe his lies, though as we’ve seen with characters such as Quinn, he occasionally gets a winner–a smart woman totally comfortable in her sexuality. Past Barney was completely shallow and went after women who were pretty much the same as him, in opposition to the romantic Ted trying to find “the one” over and over. I don’t think we were ever supposed to be okay with Barney’s behavior, but there was still enough likable and funny about him to endear him to the audience.
I miss all the growth Barney & Robin have shown in the past. Why have the writers forgotten how they’ve evolved? I haven’t and it makes me sad.
@QRTER
“That sounds beyond creepy to me.”
Uh… why? He’s looking for casual sex and attracts shallow, superficial and highly permissive women with white lies. It’s a far cry from going out of his way to mess with fragile and well-meaning but oblivious women looking for something long-lasting, most of his work is done in bars.
And I’m not sure how your quote about the short skirt and make-up is supposed to aid your claim. A woman who just wants sex is getting exactly that from Barney. What exactly is the plight?
@Darkdoug what do you call Barney manipulating Robin into marrying him? Barney shouldn’t have done it and Robin shouldn’t have said yes and neither of them knows what a healthy relationship is supposed to be like. I don’t know if that makes them horrible people, but they’re certainly not “pure.” And in the eyes of that minister, they were practically the devil incarnate.
No, it was terrible.
Agree!
I feel the opposite-I didn’t think that last two weeks were horrible , but I really hated this episode. To the point that I was questioning if I actually wanted to keep watching the show. Even if we are so close to the end.
I slept through most of it.
Hated it so much. Can’t express how much I loathed Cassie. So disappointed.
waste of a good actress
This was awful outside the ghost knight. I hated four of the five main cast members, and Lily only escapes because she had like five lines.
After watching the episode, I came away enjoying it, but, yeah, realized most of it stemmed from the ghost knight particularly, “you tip…poorly.”
Although I liked the switch-roles flashbacks. And it’s great to see Anna Camp. Seems like she has a way of showing up at weddings. ;)
It was another awful, awful episode. All those promises by the show runners about “playing with time” were lies. They had a plan for the series, got offered a boatload of cash, and there solution was to drag out the last 48 hours of the plot across an entire season. This season is trash. I loved how I met your mother and I am seriously considering forgetting this zombie season and tuning in for the finale. They had so many potential ways they could have taken this season and they went with this generic broad drivel. I’m waiting for an entire episode of fart jokes.
Their!
couldn’t agree more
Entire episode of fart jokes sounds amazing!
Absolutely. I’m surprised more critics aren’t pointing out what shameless liars they are. They claimed the Mother would be a main character this year and she’s been featured prominently in exactly one of six episodes (and only even appeared in two). They claimed that the show wasn’t actually going to be some nightmare version of “24” and that there would be lots of action away from the inn. Hasn’t happened. They should really just announce publicly that they wanted more money but were too in love with their dumbassed idea of ending the show with Ted and the Mother’s actual meeting to bother doing anything more creative for season 9. At least then they’d be honest.
Maybe your reaction is like the euphoria people feel before drowning. I really didn’t like this episode.
Bravo. This made me genuinely laugh out loud. (Unlike, of course, HIMYM.)
lol
But c’mon, the Lily/Daphne switcheroo and the ghost knight’s little popups were funny. At least there are straws to grasp here.
Alan, you’re the TV critic we deserve. You can take this for all of us, letting us know if there’s ever a reason to tune in, or more likely to keep us in the loop until the finale. HIMYM destroys me now, but you can take it. And you’re a hero for it.
He is…the Naked Man.
Yes, thank you Alan. I just can’t stand this show. If I read a good review, then I’ll view it (if I don’t delete from my DVR first!). I’m so disgusted. I’ll wait and watch the last 2 episodes.
Not sure what I enjoyed the most about this episode. HIMYM’s 24th edition of “women be cray-cray”. White actors stereotypically imitating a black actress’s speaking voice. Or a character dying to uproarious laughter from the “studio audience”.
And “you chose poorly” is not a joke. It’s just a line from a movie. I think by the end of this season we might get an entire episode of recycled scenes and references from earlier HIMYM episodes and other pop culture entities so the writers have to do as little work as possible.
Initially I thought this would be a storyline of growth for Ted where every girl that he selected would receive a “You chose poorly,” leaving him finally alone for the “You chose wisely” pay-off. Instead we get a half-measure of this, a Wesley joke, and Ted pedantically explaining to us that he chose well, when in fact he didn’t make any choice meant to prepare him for the Mother.
“This is certainly a show for the king of kings.”
Worst episode in the show’s history. Lame. Redundant. Humorless. Stagnant.
Barney and Robin are officially the worst couple in the history of TV. And the show did not present them as terrible people for killing a minister. It was a cheap gag.
What made this episode even worse was that there were a few decent setups (the swapping of characters in back stories) that never paid off. This episode failed for very second and was made all the worse by occasionally dangling some potential.
All of the structural, storyline and comedic problems of the season were at their very worst tonight.
There’s comedy, there’s high comedy and then there’s Alan writing a review that describes a show as “fairly painless”, “something vaguely in the realm of competent” and something he didn’t actively hate. Bravo, Mr. Sepinwall, you’ve perfectly summed up how I feel about this show at its best over the last 3 or 4 years.
Agreed. This review was amazing and way funnier than the episode that was being reviewed. Great work, Mr. Sepinwall!
I used to ship Barney and Robin when they were first being set up together. Then they got together and the writers broke them up way too quickly. At first I thought Barney was too much of an ass and I hated how he used Patrice and the whole proposal scene. I felt bad for Robin for agreeing to be with this guy. Now I am at the point where Robin is just as repulsive as Barney and they deserve to be with each other. The writers have ruined these characters beyond any hope of recovery and I don’t find them funny or sweet anymore. Marshall is still pretty decent, and while Ted had always been douchey, I can deal with him most of the time. In fact, when he is with the mother, his character improves so much. Why can’t the writers use her more and focus less on Barney and Robin? I don’t care about them, their story is over.
I had some hope with the first episode of the season because the mother was pretty great…. and it says a lot that a guest actress is way more compelling than the regular cast.
I appreciate Alan’s reviews because he wants this show to be what it used to be, but will never be because the writers are blind to their characters flaws. I expect we find out that Ted has been a lumberjack all these years.
So much this. I agree with you totally.
OK, I KNOW I’m gonna sound ‘douchey’ for asking this, but why do most HIMYM fans consider Ted a ‘douche’? Although Ted isn’t my fave charachter (that award goes to a chunky teddy-bear Marshall!) I DO love him becasue he is a dork, predictable and a really sweet caring friend who almost always has the time to listen.
I don’t think I can stand HIMYM one more second without them showing the damn MOTHER!!!
Ted tends to be ridiculously pretentious – from this most of his douchiness flows.
Ted broke up with Abby Elliot’s character about two months ago in the universe of the show.
The show definetely declined comedy-wise in that last couple of seasons. What used to be a show that I could re-watch several times, is now a show I can barely get through watching once. The writers are exploiting the viewers want to see the conclusion of this epic.
Definitely disappointed with the way the writers approached the last season. Could have been an amusing roller-coaster creatively using time to its advantage.
Now I’m just waiting for the last 2 slap-bet slaps.
Cobie looked hot in that white dress.
You’re doing the Lord’s work continuing to watch and review this show.
Okay! Umm.. That is waay too much for this episode. I thought that this episode was the funniest one. Yea, I totally agree that the comedy in this show isn’t as good as it used to be but this episode totally made me laugh!! I thought it was nice to watch the flashbacks and the voice-change and the Indy’s movie references! It was real HIMYMy. This show has stopped doing that a while ago and I hated that. But come on. Robin/Barney are still cuter than hell! The prayer five, their explanation of why they stole the story of lily! All of it was beautiful. And according to me, most people have started hating them because they got together. Most people don’t enjoy a story where the guy and girl don’t fight anymore and have gotten together and are never being apart! That’s because we just want the “happy ending”. No one cares what happens next. And because now, that storyline has been expanded throughout the season, we all find it boring. Even I do, sometimes. But I don’t find them “repulsive” or “not worthy of being given a storyline”.
And yes, Cassie’s character was a bit stupid o introduce. A lot stupid actually. They should have given a bit of stuff about the mother actually (because she’s a main character in this season, isn’t she?)
But still, I thought it was okay. It was what they always did. “Getting Ted laid”! Noe that was a classic storyline. A HIMYM classic. But clearly, more than half the people didn’t like it because they want to have more of the mother! I do too. But that doesn’t change the fact that we’re not getting a lot of “mother” as much as we expect too. We all want to know her and her side of the story and yeah, we will, maybe for only a few episodes, but we will. But we’re clearly not getting enough to like her and have her as a HIMYM original character. You have to get used to it.
It is “how i MET your mother” isn’t it?
Now this may seem frustrating but that’s the way it is, and I’m not going to hate the new season only because “WE DON’T WANT THE ORIGINAL HIMYM STORIES ANYMORE”.
I agree – i loved this episode and i am starting to really like this season . it is a single room play . it seems like every new season of HIMYM is the “worse” ever and yet looking back there are classic episodes in every season
Barney and Robin decide to use a minister they hate because the church is cute? What characters are these? The Barney and Robin presented throughout the entire history of the show would not have cared one iota how cute the church they get married in is. Such lazy writing.
The Barney and Robin presented on the show wouldn’t even be getting married at ALL, but if they did it certainly wouldn’t be a traditional church wedding with a minister. Then again, NONE of these characters are the same ones we used to enjoy watching.
I thought this was funny. Barney desperately begging Ted to play along always makes me laugh and there were many other good bits too.
The flashbacks replacing Lily and Robin were great and exactly why I love this show. The two actresses knocked those out of the park and like Alan I would have liked to see more of that.
Also I thought it was kind of interesting that Wesley was a chubby guy and this was never pointed out or used as fuel for a joke.
It was also appreciated they acknowledged how awful Robin and Barney are.
The Pastor actually dying was a little dark and took me out of episode a little and Ted hunting for Strange was a little weird being this close to the end but at least the latter led to funny jokes.
All in all I thought it was successful.
This show hates overweight women-men are allowed to be fat so that’s why they didn’t joke the chubby guy.
SRPAD, I agree with you — I liked the fact that the minister, and then Robin and Barney themselves, actually acknowledged how awful they are. Maybe I’m giving the writers too much credit, but I enjoyed the meta moment. And also, yes, what’s with the minister actually dying? That’s super dark for HIMYM — and yet no one seems to be fazed a bit!
I think the joke was the way Ted said, “This is Wesley?”–like he couldn’t believe the hot girl was crying about the fat schlub.
Perhaps Alan can give some insight as to why the writers have gone in this direction? Clearly it’s unpopular with fans. They must now know how much the show is disliked by those inclined to root for it. Do they just have contempt for the fans? So how about a course correction? It really would be very simple to make us happy- focus on Ted and the mother, move the story forward, get out of the lame box the show has put itself in. When anyone on this board can figure this out but the writers can’t, you know the show is in trouble.
I haven’t been following the BTS stuff or reading many interviews by the creators, but for years, through what little I have read or heard about them, they have struck me as very self-indulgent. IIRC, Ted & Marshall are based loosely on Bays & Thomas and Lily on one of their wives. This might have given the characters a core of realness & accessibility in the beginning, but the success of the show has given them a degree of creative freedom and insulated them from fan reaction. Creative freedom is good when the writers use it to push the envelope and take risks and insulation from public reaction can help a show play a longer game for a bigger payoff, but the dark side of those concepts is what we are seeing this year: they’re so involved in their own thing and telling stories, developing characters and using jokes that matter to them, rather than appealing to audience, that they are out of touch with the disappointment felt by the core loyalists. Maybe they’re even getting overall good feedback or ratings, because these are dumb jokes with broad appeal, but to us old time fans who like the characters and the continuity, these jokes that no longer rely on the actual long-term characterization are a betrayal.
Personally, I felt that Barney’s & Robin’s final speech to the minister was something of a meta appeal to the fans (or maybe a giant middle finger at us, given how the scene turned out…), but it could also be a kind of illustration of the disconnect between viewers and creators. To us, the minister had some good points. Maybe to Bays & Thomas, he was John Lithgow from “Footloose” scorning their whacky adventures and ruining their fun with his crotchety old perspective and pickiness.
The people I know who have picked up the show in the last couple of seasons love it. I bet that’s the only fan feedback B&T care about.
Yeah I’m actually loving Season 9. All of the references back to previous seasons is great, and the Indiana Jones references are just part of HIMYM’s schtick (I love it when they make movie references, and they have my taste in movies, so even better). My favorite bit has gone unmentioned in the last 3 reviews I read, which was “What the damn hell”! I think Season 9 will ultimately turn out as a great final season for a great show. I can’t believe everyone classifies HIMYM as crap when there is so much ACTUAL crap out there. Sorry you’re jaded, Mr. Sepinwall, but you’re wrong.
I know comedy is subjective, but really “what the damn hell” is something you find funny? There is so much actual crap out there, which is why its easy to see how this show has become exactly like those shows (really broad humor, characters acting in nonsensical ways, etc…) and turned into crap.
In the past, WitDH would have been introduced with all the characters present, and they’d have used it BECAUSE someone brought it to their attention, even if they had previously ridiculed that expression. As it is though, but having Robin spout it off for no reason felt like a callback to other things that never clicked like “Where’s the poop?” or “sonnuvabeetch”.
I thought this was a good episode. My 15-year-old son fell off the couch laughing at the 9th commandment/no fat chicks joke, and I got a kick out of the “Wedding at Bernie’s” sight gag.
*8th
Yes, the show’s continued disdain for women who do not perfectly fit society’s draconian beauty standards is just hilaaaarious, so glad you’re reinforcing those standards in your teenage son instead of teaching him to respect women (even fatties!).
Ummm, was that sarcasm?
The joke is that Barney is so shallow and self-absorbed that he thinks “no fat chicks” is a biblical commandment.
I think the show USED to take that stance, that Barney is gross and the gag is just how gross he is, but a few seasons ago they started treated Barney like it was supposed to be a legitimate romantic lead who was becoming a better person, without actually showing any of these improvements to his character. He’s still the same disgusting pig he always was, but now because he’s marrying Robin the show treats him like he’s a “good guy”. The show has also taken Ted from being an actual good guy to a gross pig in a similar vein of Barney, all while acting like he’s still the same romantic schmuck he always was, when really, he’s not. It bugs me too, YMMV.
Meg has a point, the show tends to have its cake and eat it, regarding fat jokes. See the Robin screaming at Patrice thing – the only character that gets screamed at, is a fat (and non-white!) character. Ofcourse, we’re supposed to recognise how outrageously unreasonable Robin is being, but.. everytime Robin screams at Patrice, there’s an undercurrent of actually laughing WITH the bully.
It makes me genuinely uncomfortable.
Taken another way, the only person engaging in bullying is skinny and white.
People may find it funny when Robin does that (I don’t), but it doesn’t mean they approve of her behavior.
I actually found this episode more frustrating than the past few weeks. Probably because ted spent the whole time going for a random hook up so quickly after he swore he was “ready,” so I found that more annoying than other bad developments of recent episodes. Plus, I’ve never enjoyed Barnman and Robin, so that has just been a drain for me. That said, I feel like the premier is what they want to be doing but, with a full order of 24, they have a lot more episodes than story, and we are suffering the glut. I am buoyed by a tweet from the writers in response to a call for more of the mother in which they responded with “be patient.” Of course, I could be deluding myself and this will really be as painful as possible with almost none of the relationship ever shown and me feeling sorely cheated. At this point though, I’m holding out hope that the second half of the season delivers what most of us have been longing for for far too long. Here’s to hoping…
I expect to cringe every week now, and last night I didn’t. I consider that a win. I did, however, LOL at the split-second “Wedding at Bernie’s” gag.
the most disappointing thing about this season has been the great setup for marshall’s planes, trains and automobiles adventure which has tragically pathetic. it had so much potential and they have squandered it.
I thought there were a couple of meta things going on in this episode, that they either abandoned, or which were only in my head.
The first was Ted’s frustration at Anna Camp’s story, and her insistence on giving too much background. It seems like in the Good Old Seasons, they would have been very aware of the parallel with Ted and found some way to highlight that or play it for a self-aware joke.
The other was Robin’s & Barney’s final speech to the minister. It sounded for just a minute there like a cri-de-couer from Bays & Thomas to the fans about the story not being the one we want to hear, but give them a chance…and then it ended with him dying. So either they are missing the opportunities for jokes and meta commentary because they are that clueless about their own writing…or now we know what they think of disappointed fans.
“I’ve watched “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” enough times, and made “You chose… poorly” jokes enough times with friends”
Has anyone ever really done that? I’ve never heard anyone reference that part of The Last Crusade.
My ex- used to pull that one on me all the time, so yeah, people really do that.
How could they not have worked you chose poorly/wisely into some interaction with the mother?
Now, it’s granted that the characters have become caricatures, like Seinfeld. Still it’s gone from a great, great show to an okay show. You all take it from “okay” to “the worst show ever” with your expectations.
If you expect Roy Halladay next year, you will be disappointed. If you acknowledge he’s an old pitchers, with a bum shoulder, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a 4.10 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP in 170 IP.