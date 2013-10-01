Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Last Time in New York’

A quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I know what people who are sexually attracted to buildings are called…

After both halves of last week’s premiere were buoyed by the presence of Cristin Milioti, “HIMYM” went Mother-less for “Last Time in New York, and was the poorer for it. At this late date, the show needs the infusion of new blood and the sense of hope that her presence brings, especially in a stagnant setting like the Farhampton Inn. We’re getting some flashbacks to what people were up to weeks or months earlier, but the promise that the wedding weekend would often just be a framing device hasn’t turned out to be the case.

That said, “Last Time in New York” had some parts that worked. The old people as zombies running gag tied in neatly with “The Princess Bride” running gag due to their mutual use of Mandy Patinkin – and Marshall has an excellent point about Inigo’s line to Fezzik at the end – and James’ sacrifice for his brother was amusing. And though I actively loathe everything about the Ted/Robin/Barney triangle at this point, including the way it’s allegedly driving Ted to move to Chicago, Lily’s pep talk was a genuine emotional moment between those two of the sort the show hasn’t easily generated that much of late.

Want more Mother, and want to get away from the wedding weekend far more often than we have thus far, but three episodes into the season, there are at least promising signs of life.

What did everybody else think?