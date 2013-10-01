Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Last Time in New York’

A quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I know what people who are sexually attracted to buildings are called…
After both halves of last week’s premiere were buoyed by the presence of Cristin Milioti, “HIMYM” went Mother-less for “Last Time in New York, and was the poorer for it. At this late date, the show needs the infusion of new blood and the sense of hope that her presence brings, especially in a stagnant setting like the Farhampton Inn. We’re getting some flashbacks to what people were up to weeks or months earlier, but the promise that the wedding weekend would often just be a framing device hasn’t turned out to be the case.
That said, “Last Time in New York” had some parts that worked. The old people as zombies running gag tied in neatly with “The Princess Bride” running gag due to their mutual use of Mandy Patinkin – and Marshall has an excellent point about Inigo’s line to Fezzik at the end – and James’ sacrifice for his brother was amusing. And though I actively loathe everything about the Ted/Robin/Barney triangle at this point, including the way it’s allegedly driving Ted to move to Chicago, Lily’s pep talk was a genuine emotional moment between those two of the sort the show hasn’t easily generated that much of late.
Want more Mother, and want to get away from the wedding weekend far more often than we have thus far, but three episodes into the season, there are at least promising signs of life.
What did everybody else think?
Loved the Barney and Robin story this week. It seemed genuine and real. The zombie storyline was fun, too. I think I’m just sick of Ted.
I’m going to echo Dan here by requesting that the show be funny, which it wasn’t last night. My wife gave up on the show two years ago and was annoyed that I picked it when I got my turn with the remote. She noted that at no point in the entire episode did I laugh once (although, she did leave the room during Marshall’s argument about Fezzik). Come on, HIMYM! Be funny.
Yea, this. I’m in a weird place with HIMYM. I still, generally, like hanging out with these characters for 30 minutes a week, and they are still pretty good at the emotional moments (Lilly’s speech this week as the example). But, the jokes don’t land at all for me anymore, and are often cringe worthy. I thought all of the stuff turning old-people into cartoon character zombies was terrible. I also didn’t really get the old people like Mandy Potamkin bit. Especially considering that he currently stars on a show, Homeland, extremely popular amongst my friends (all late 20’s).
I actually liked it for the most part. It kept the jokes fast and flowing and it featured Lily and Robin swordfighting. Plus, it continued the Ring Bear and “Thank You, Linus” gags but not too obnoxiously.
After all the “thank you Linus”-es, I REALLY hope Lily caught a cab to that liquor store.
Maybe the liquor store was within quaint walking distance.
We need to keep a tally of how many drinks Lily takes throughout the season.
Lily should be falling-down, slurring-words drunk by now, shouldn’t she? :-)
People still watch this show?
People still troll?
Nope, that was a legit question. I stopped watching like 3 years ago. So did most of the people I know. Haven’t had a conversation with someone in ages beyond, “Remember when that show was good?”
But thanks Bob.
Sean, it’s still one of the highest-rated comedies on television and one of the higher-trafficked shows I write about. You and your friends may have stopped watching, but anecdotal evidence doesn’t equal tangible evidence, and “People still watch this show?” is never a useful response to anything.
Show lost 2 million viewers last night from the premiere. The fact that it gets traffic for you is anecdotal too.
I guess my first question should have been “WHY do people still watch this show?”
People who gave up on this show 3 years ago still read reviews of it and then comment below the article? Sorry, I should have said “WHY do people who gave up on this show 3 years ago still read reviews of it and then comment below the article?”
I read pretty much anything Alan writes, that’s a credit to him.
I only commented because he mentioned it was a Mother-less episode. What’s the point at this point, ya know? That’s the only hook they have left.
It seems like everyone on my Facebook friends’ list watches it. Every Monday night my feed explodes with discussion about the new episode, and there certainly wouldn’t be a ninth season if it wasn’t still hugely popular. It almost always gets better ratings than sitcoms on any other network. It would be a crown jewel of comedy if it was on any network other than CBS, but they have all the sitcoms that actually do have better ratings than HIMYM, like The Big Bang Theory (which I stopped watching years ago, but I know that millions of others didn’t).
Anyways, short answer is people still watch this show, no need to be a dick about it. Clearly, its much weirder that you not only read everything Alan (#NOOFFENSETOALAN) writes, but are the first to comment on it. (#ALLOFFENSETOSEAN)
To be fair Alan, NCIS is apparently the highest-rated show on television and I’ve never even heard of anybody in real life who watches it.
I threw in the towel on this show several years ago, but I’m reading the recent reviews because I’m somewhat intrigued by the fact they finally introduced the mother.
I actually think this review was spot on. I’ll add that I enjoyed the sword fights and Marshall as a cheesehead.
I was delighted to see the girls finally getting to sword fight.
Except for the Marshall/Ted/Fezzik thing, there was nothing in this episode worth watching. Awful. The geezers thing was some real Grade D material, the Marshall/Daphne stuff went from being mildly annoying to very annoying, and the Robin/Barney “gee I wonder if WE’LL be like that” seems like ground they’ve covered before as well. Alan’s fears about S9 seem to be coming to pass. These episodes are clocking in at about 90 minutes of real time per 30 minute episode. Move things along.
I found the Robin/Barney sex story to be the most painful – like you say, it felt stale within the context of their relationship, and even more recycled within sitcom clichés. I know HIMYM isn’t exactly known for its originality, but come on..
Disagree.
Jason Segel does a great Andre the Giant impression. I was disappointed we didn’t get it.
Shouldn’t Ted visit his freaking SKYSCRAPER before leaving New York? I guess it’s no big deal. Everyone falls into designing a Manhattan skyscraper at some point in their career. Its like all those New York judgeship advertisements on Craigslist.
Or those CNN-esque anchor jobs. Or those private art-buyer gigs.
This has been one of my pet peeves over the last couple of seasons – the laser focus on relationship stuff, and ignoring most other things life has to offer, including work. The show used to spend quite a bit of time on those aspects of life, it’s disappointing they (mostly) ditched them.
Great point QRTER. This show used to discuss the difficulties of work/like balance and I thought that was some of their best material. Now its barely even discussed. I’m just going to assume Robin is co-anchoring the World News with Ron Burgundy and saying things like “stay classy planet Earth.”
Hi Brian/Qrter. I think it is discussed… Marshall and Lily moving to Rome, Marshall’s mom’s reaction, Marshall becoming a judge… absolutely, this season is more overtly focused on relationship stuff… it needs to be, given the context, and a brilliant context for a season at that. The show is delivering. I hope more people can open their eyes and minds to how it’s choosing to do that.
Decentish episode with some cute moments, but the ending with Barney/Ted was just stupid.
Disagree… needs to happen. Barney needs to confront Ted about his issues and say “WTF is going on bro, seriously?”
“and Marshall has an excellent point about Inigo’s line to Fezzik at the end”
This is what happens when the episode doesn’t hold my attention…so what was it that Marshall said about Fezzik?
Fezzik has been doing good the entire movie, and basically has been helping Inigo along on his booze-and-revenge quest. I wish I remembered the line better than that, but basically Fezzik is awesome.
The acting quality has really changed with this show. Lily has become almost unwatchable, while Ted and Robin have improved dramatically from the beginning. Segal/NPH continue to be solid. Anybody else find Lily to difficult to watch?
For some reason it’s a common pheomenon in later seasons of comedies for actors to start annunciating their lines so hard that it seems like everything is a punchline and you’re afraid their veins are going to pop right out of their neck. It’s really strange. I call it the Zach Braff Memorial School of Acting. Alyson Hannigan has definitely enrolled, and I’d put Segel in there as well.
I was thinking the same thing during the bit where Ted is about to drink from the faux whiskey – the endless parade of hokey faces she pulls, it was depressing.
I digress. I find Lily the one that is carrying the show’s comic rythm. Seems like NPH is in a cage and contained in his new role as a groom. Really need those secondary characters who can jumpstart the regulars.
“I digress”… You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means
“Keep using” seems a little far-fetched.
Because someone said “why do we still watch the show” …
I have watched every episode. In recent years I have moved to a binge watching (not 20 episodes a day but 20 episodes a month) and that shows the issue most people have with the show – I do not have the memory to go back 7 years and say this is counter to someone’s behavior – so most of the “historic/character” nit picks do not affect me and I am able to enjoy the show without worrying about its impact on history. I realize that HIMYM is way more serialized than other comedies, but all you need is the current context, known characters and their motivations and it is enough. Oh well, I know what you are thinking – but I am still in 18-49 demo – its not the age but the volume of things which come my way !!
I agree that it is high time the “Mother” became a part of the show. They might be holding her back because the more you show her, the more criticism she might get and that might derail the 2nd half of the season. But then as Alan said – there is a loyal following – who watches and I think they will still watch and I think it gives them the opportunity to be creative – as long as they are willing to take it on.
Liked the episode – but then I like them all – whether it is 80% or 110% – does not worry me so much. Have not seen any major issues to the point of giving up.
Much to my surprise, I’m enjoying this season so far, though I do wonder how well they can drag out the entire damn weekend for a year.
I was not overly fond with the OMG OLD PEOPLE plot (though James’s contribution to it cracked me up–why is the brother always getting it first?), but Marshall’s road trip was a lot better than I expected, and I was genuinely touched by the Ted and Lily talk. Go figure.
Also, swords! And terrible booze!
If Marshall is going to be so late to the wedding, does that mean most of the season will be with him and Lilly apart? Them as a couple is one of the best parts of the show!
Now that the Mom has been revealed, her absence is SO noticeable in an episode.
The continuation of the Ring Bear running gag is great.. mostly for Robins ever growing reactions… and yes “thank you Linus” is a nice gag too.
It’s not just having Marshall and Lilly being apart for a large part of the season, it’s having the whole group be apart for that time. It feels like a mistake.
Sorry, as a non-American, I am just not getting what that “Mandy Patinkin” is the fuck about. He is a lovely actor…what else??
IDK what he has to do with old people either. The three things I know him for are “Princess Bride,” for which most old people would note the grandpa narrator rather than Inigo, if they even recognized him, “Dead Like Me”, which isn’t exactly old people fare, and “Homeland” which again is not a typical old people show. Granted, my grandmother loves it, but she also watched “24” religiously and the last movie we saw in the theater together was ‘Die Hard 4’. She watches it for the explosions is my point, not the quiet dignity of Saul Berenson.
I would have liked more of the Mother as well, but I kinda liked this episode. Though that may be mainly due to my everlasting love of all things even semi-related to The Princess Bride. And Marshall made an excellent point that I had never thought about before, and which will probably change how I see the end of that movie for the rest of my life.
The Robin/Barney antics were abysmal, but everything else was decent enough.
I loved the “Your a Penis” edit – quintessential Ted.
Every show on television has someone who watches it! No need to judge.
Ted is hopelessly pathetic now. And while he’s been annoyingly pathetic in the past, at this point it’s ruining the overall story. He’s so in love with Robin (even though he was supposedly over her) that he can barely stand to be at the wedding, and he’s planning to leave his friends and New York. Yet THIS is the weekend when he’ll be ready to meet the woman of his dreams and go on to live a happy life with her? Two or three years ago, the show itself would have pointed out why that’s impossible, and why he needs to get his head straight before he could possibly have a successful relationship. Which means the show itself has become much dumber in its attempt to end on a happy note.
Exactly. Ted has said many times that everything that happened in past relationships led him to be the person that was ready to meet the Mother. Instead, the weekend he meets the Mother he is at a point in his life where he is clearly in love with Robin and pretty much miserable.
Disagree. Ted is proving he is at his lowest note… and his friends all see it. They love him nonetheless, but thank God for people like Lily, and Marshall, who are there to warn Ted when they see him walking into disaster.
It takes time to change patterns of behaviour… and a person needs to want to change. Ted has never really wanted to change. He’s wanted to want it… And he is wise enough to make grand speeches, but he is also human enough to be seduced back into his former patterns. The show is pointing to a grand finale of Ted finally deciding to change.
And that’s what I got from episode 9×02… the end scene when Ted is speaking to his future partner for the first time…
So I agree with Brian… He is pretty much miserable.
But the show isn’t dumber. I would suggest it’s wiser. And I for one am grateful.
I had a few laughs this episode — Lily and Robin re-creating the bottle of scotch, and Barney’s (and James’!) look of delight when Robin said something about “getting in the back way.” I didn’t mind the Barney/Ted ending, because I think this is a confrontation that has been brewing for a long time, and it might make for some interesting television in the next couple episodes. I definitely did miss the Mother, though.
Well put CB.
Time for a HIMYM mini-rant. Robin and Barney have no chemistry. At all. I don’t buy them together. First of all, regarding their history, it doesn’t work. Barney is completely unlikable- they made him that way, and Robin, in the last few seasons has become a nothing. Who is she? Why does she like Barney? So historically, it doesn’t work, and on screen, I don’t buy it.
Ted, Lilly and Marshall are old friends. Barney and Robin are interlopers. If two interlopers paired off, they’d just leave the group, especially when it creates bad feelings among others in the group.
Oh, and Ted needs to grow a pair if he wants to be remotely appealing to that mother.
Can’t wait tip Ted meets whatever her name is…
Apparently episode 200 (or rather, episode 16 of the season) is going to be called “How Your Mother Met Me” – according to the show’s episode titles listed on wikipedia.
All 3 episodes of season 9 thus far have been some of my favourite to date. Emotionally, I have found myself drawn to tears at least once per episode. Maybe I’m a bit more like the crying wife than I would care to own, but I’ll own it nonetheless… It’s a brilliant show, and while I’m glad they’re wrapping it up finally, I am finding this season has a great deal of payoff, and everything feels consistent.
I honestly didn’t even notice that Cristin wasn’t in this episode, because it’s all playing out as one final movie to me.
I agree. Sure, there are cringeworthy jokes, but this season so far has felt more like the characters I care about and the twisted humor I crave than it has in a long while.
Things I loved, randomly as I remember them:
Lily being sweet and perceptive AND vengeful, and stealing the replacement bottle.
Barney and Robin wanting and then not wanting sex simultaneously and going “aww” at the end. (I still agree they have little chemistry, but at least we’re finally getting to see them function well.)
Daphne having very few lines.
Marshall apologizing to his dad.
Random Princess Bride references and tangents, which is weird and I like it.
Robin and Lily having a swordfight.
Lily getting the line totally wrong.
“I found Waldo!”
Lily’s drunken body language, hanging out relaxing at the inn. Totally reminds me of hanging out at those fancy yet pressure-y weekends. I can’t even explain how resonant she was with memories I’ve had.
The magical realism Patinkin thing (even though I don’t really understand why Mandy Patinkin is such a thing for old people – they really should have had a throwaway explanation)
Ted correcting graffiti (with the perfect matching paint)
I saw or read an interview with Cristin Milioti where she said she’s in every other episode, by design. So I wasn’t overly concerned when she wasn’t in this one.
I honestly feel like the writers were treading water the last few seasons and now they have a design, a plan – they’re going somewhere. They’re not dumbing the whole thing down as much. They’re writing it a little bit more for us than they have in a while. I enjoy it and look forward to the rest of the eps.
I wish I’d read this review earlier, as now I have to hope somebody still read the comments. I gave up on the show long ago, but I’m curious enough about how it ends to read the occasional recap. As such, I missed Marshall’s excellent point about Inigo’s line to Fezzik, and now I’m intrigued. What was it?