Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Romeward Bound’

A quick review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as my life turns into an angsty, existential Italian black-and-white movie…
Let’s look for silver linings in this one, shall we? Well, Ted at least pointed out that Barney is acting pretty repellent for a guy who’s due to get married in a few weeks, which is something the show needed to do by now. And Marshall using the same ridiculous Italian phrase over and over to get his point across to LIly (who has always been able to understand her man) was a charming moment, nicely played by Jason Segel.
The rest, though, was a representative sampling of so many of the problems of this season: characters making dumb and/or obnoxious decisions for the sake of jokes that didn’t land, or stories that didn’t work. For Lily to make that big decision without talking to Marshall not only once, but twice, was awful; ditto Marshall concealing the sorry state of the law firm for that long. (Stories about Lily and Marshall’s careers and finances have generally been a “HIMYM” weakness, though, even in the better years.) And once again, rather than elevating both characters, the Robin/Barney relationship has dragged them down together. The writers are overcompensating for the idea of Barney settling down by emphasizing his horndog qualities, and then in turn trying to make it seem okay because Robin just has to accept that this is the guy she married. Ted’s warning in the closing minutes at least suggests there may be an interesting emotional payoff down the line, but A)we’ll have had to suffer through a lot of junk to get there, and B)that could just lead to more ups and downs and teases, when what “HIMYM” really needs right now is a story that actually goes forward without screwing around.
What did everybody else think?
I am not even sure what this show is trying to tell us about Robin and Barney anymore. Was Ted’s warning the point or was it Robin at home waiting for Barney in the coat so he could replay his little fantasy? We know they get married since we saw Robin dancing with her dad at the wedding so why try to mix it all up now? It makes no sense to me.
It’s kinda sad that this show and The Office, two shows well past their primes, get recaps while great shows like Veep and Happy Endings, which needs all the exposure it can get, gets nothing.
what? what kind of critical analysis are you looking for from Happy Endings? a rundown of the night’s rapid fire jokes? embedded video? also, people who read this blog are fully aware of those shows. furthermore, the Office and HIMYM are pantheon shows that at times have been some of the most watched ever and (HIMYM getting stronger in fact) will one day be part of the discussion for defining this decade/era of TV. Happy Endings and Veep people will struggle to remember, especially if USA doesnt pick HE up.
I didn’t come here to bash HIMYM, a show that I liked and occasionally still like, but it’s obviously off its game and stumbling towards the finish line. At the same time we have two shows that are towards the heights of comedy now in VEEP and Happy Endings. Why not acknowledge them?
I love HE, have never seen Veep but am a fan of JLD. I wouldnt mind seeing either show reviewed, but not at the expense of the other 2 which I feel are just more important shows with more to be discussed on a weekly basis about them
AS has been recapping The Office and HIMYM for their entire runs, way back from the old Blogspot blog. Once you do something for that long….
Alan still is reviewing HIMYM and The Office for the same reason most of us watch them: we want to finish what we started (as painful as that might be).
can’t believe I’ve stuck with the show so long…dull ep. again. time to put it down methinks.
Early in the episode Robin shows up at the bar, lily gets up to leave and says how she lost her job and Robin just sits down and smiles. What?!
That was my reaction as well. So sloppy.
What if Ted is just an unreliable narrator for Barney and Robin’s relationship? He’s still upset that Robin chose Barney, and is focusing on and exaggerating the problems he sees in their relationship because he thinks he could have done better?
(This is a stretch, and mostly me trying to forgive how terrible Barney/Robin have been.)
This was the only thing I could think of as well that made sense. I’m not one of the people bashing the show endlessly as I still enjoy it but even “cool Robin” would eventually get pissed at some of what has happened in the past few episodes. I wonder if it is just sour grapes (either as a narrator or how he remembers it) that it appears as bad as we are seeing it.
in most instances where Ted was an unreliable narrator, that is usually revealed within that episode, just like last ep with the night out with the gang which was just Ted by himself. I’m not so sure what Robin is supposed to be so issed about? Barney hasn’t cheated on her or implied an interest in doing so. He hasn’t ogled any chicks that she didnt also. I guess most people just cannot fathom that well adjusted, smart, well-earning people in our society can also be very suxually open and adventurous and not at all into notions of “saccarhin sweet” as the only way for an adult to behave and be likable
I’ve been saying for a while that if Barney and Robin were going to work at all, they need some third person who can ground them both (a nurturing Kevin/Nora type).
Could you imagine B&T trying to sell that to CBS execs? “Our breakout characters are going to find happiness in polyamory. Can we still air nationally in primetime?”
Hey, maybe THAT’S how you get them to end things at Season 8. :)
Three more episodes to the next exit.
I actually laughed much more than usual, which means I laughed twice. First at the glow effect and operatic music that accompanied the sight of the girl’s body and second at the Godfather: Part II reference.
And while yet another indication that Ted and Robin aren’t done is irksome, the moment was very well played by Radnor and Harris.
But all the large scale problems still remain. The show has to stop toying with Ted and Robin. Again, Barney and Robin remain a horrible couple. The writers have zero idea how to write for Alyson Hannigan anymore. Overall, the show is still crap, but by its recent standards, two laughs and one dramatic moment results in a (current/relative) high level episode.
I think you nailed it. Seppy, too. What this show needs to do is to go somewhere. The problem is that they are in a holding pattern, and the writers are too pleased with themselves about the plot gymnastics that justify it to notice that the show’s gasping for air. (Mixed metaphor alert!)
I get that the season 9 negotiations forced them to drag things out, but we’re past that point and they’re still stalling us. Going somewhere is a risk, but going nowhere just guarantees that they’ll lose us.
I have no idea why I still watch this show. But I’ve already made it this far so they have me until the end.
Definitely agree with you on a lot of things especially their odd decision to make Barney seem WORSE as a horndog after getting engaged. I was a bit relieved when Ted did comment on this, but I fear it might be too little too late?
I was actually fine with Lily/Marshall’s storylines just because both actors sell it well despite the thin plot. You singled out Marshall using the same Italian phrase to communicate with Lily which I thought was such a great moment and so in-character for both.
I hate plots where a main character (or two of ’em) are SUDDENLY MOVING internationally. Really, show? Should I care about Lily and Marshall’s dreams of Rome when I know they are not leaving the show? The only thing that means to me is that maybe the show is hinting that they’re going to do a timejump between the end of the season wedding and the next season, and L&M have just returned from Rome. Which also seems weird and not fitting with the chronology so well. Plus, they already did this sort of thing with Robin moving to Japan for a few months, and that was weird then. Not a fan of this.
What was good: Robin’s “coolness”/coat fascination–it was genuinely fun. The boat jokes and Lily realizing the Captain doesn’t respond without them.
Making a good point: yeah, Barney is going to need to cool the public horndoggedness. I am guessing that will be coming up next week.
I somewhat liked this episode. I actually thought the Marshall/work stuff was funny as well as Barney’s obsession with trying to see the wedding planner’s body. At this point, the peripherals like Marshall and Lily’s work is there just as a humor point, not anything else. (or at least thats how I am looking at it)
I also really enjoyed the scene at the end where Barney straigh up told off Ted. I get Ted is trying to look out for Robin in all of this, but there is always the underlying sense that Ted ALWAYS wants to get back with Robin, so for a defensive Barney to stand up there, I thought, was encouraging. Barney and Robin probably won’t and definitely shouldn’t last, but Barney should have a sense of acknowledgement of Ted through all of it.
There’s only one more season, right? This going down with the ship thing is getting very hard.
Barney being a horndog is exactly who he is. That IS the guy she fell in love with and decided to marry and I like that he shouldn’t have to change that. not everybody is meant to be or be with a Marshall-esque henpecked lovesick backboneless puppy who will never be or admit to being able to appreciate the beauty of the opposite sex. I think the real genius of this show is showing three broad defined definitions of a young adult male, with Barney and Marshall at the extremes and Ted trying to figure it out. A lot of people seem to want 3 Marshalls, well, good luck finding a show that doesn’t make you want to vomit from that
I think that’s a good point re: Barney being who he is or, rather, it would be if the show had consistently been written at its best. At the show’s best, Barney is the single friend who represents the other end of the spectrum from Marshall and I agree that the show has been a little obnoxious with it’s “everyone who isn’t in a monogamous long term relationship is inherently deeply flawed and unhappy” nonsense.
The problem with Barney is that one of the ways this show has gone for it’s cheapest and easiest gags is to turn him from a suave and successful ladies man to, essentially, a sociopath and while it’s funny to hear about the way he scams and mistreats women to some extent, I suppose, it makes it hard for them to justify someone like Robin ending up with him unless they completely change who he is.
So a guy who loves his wife and doesn’t treat women like objects is a backbones puppy??
I’m sorry Lisa but I think anyone who watches this show, including someone much more sentimental than I, would admit that Marshall is written as a backboneless puppy. In fact it has been bluntly stated as such several times on the show. Lily runs him and has since they met, which is also how long its been since he thought of another woman as any type of object, as in object of visual appreciation. My point is that the character of Marshall is never railed on as an unrealistic example although our contries divorce rate (among other things) would imply that is most certainly not the norm for men who are married OR in a relationship. My argument is that Marshall and Barney BOTh represents broad definitions of adult male, and if you scorn 1, you should scorn the other as well. But here, only Barney is scorned
thanks Dunk, I see your point too. I think a lot of that comes from the fact that NPH became such a breakthrough star through this role that they almost HAVE to funnel maybe more jokes than they might otherwise through him, and his relationships with women are not only the easiest but the best ways to mine comedy from his character. if Barney is neutered he becomes more mature and likable, but then where do you get the jokes? completely change the format and/or essence of the show? that’s something that you should only do when you have a trainwreck like Up All Night on your hands. there are actually signs of if not a more mature Barney but fewer occurrences of his “acts” where more of the comedy came from a few of ted’s relationships. And of course that’s when everybody started calling HIM a douche
No, I agree. And that’s why, given my druthers, I wouldn’t want to see Barney with Robin.
I don’t think a neutered Barney makes him more likable. I think that the reason that some people think that is a little bit like how Alan always talks about how TV writers in general can’t really write compelling drama for two happily married couples. TV writers, in general, seem to think that any person who doesn’t want to be married is fundamentally flawed.
The problem is that to do that and still make Barney likable he has to just be good at picking up girls as opposed to someone who’s good at tricking/lying to women.
There have been no comments or mention of the fact that Lily and Marshall are going to Rome for a year. How will this work with the show? Will we just have to watch Ted, Barney and Robin without them? Will it just happen over summer hiatus? Am I the only one who cares??
1. that has been commented on
2. pretty easily, most likely by moving the show forward in time
3. NO, the entire cast was just resigned, they will not pay them to not be there
4. most likely
5. no, unfortuntely since people have no desire to let it play out or just calmly speculate without intense crtiticism
You have to remember what show you’re watching. Remember Lily moving to San Francisco? Robin moving to Tokyo?
Here’s how they’ll make it work in the premiere:
Lily: I don’t really like it here in Rome
Marshall: Me neither, let’s move back.
and…scene
Or The Captain — who is nothing if not mercurial — decides that he hates it. This will not be hard to undo.
I increasingly think HIMYM is moving toward a two-story solution … Ted meets the kids’ mother at the end of this season, but Robin is the one he eventually settles down with. There have been way too many comments about Robin and Barney’s incompatibility for them to be a a viable couple.
Nah I think they were trying to make the Barney/Robin story arc into the romantic story of the show, but went on a little too long for anyone to care now. At this point I’d be happy if they both just agree that being single for the rest of their lives is fine.
Tick Tick Tick marked the last time that I was rooting for them to get together. Robin ditching Barney the way she did, followed immediately by the great chemistry between Quinn and Barney, simply killed it for me.
The show’s supposed to have some symmetry. It starts with Lily and Marshall marrying. The story mostly revolves around Barney and Robin’s dance. It ends with Ted and (?). But Barney/Robin are unsympathetic, and Ted’s repeated fakeouts (and the metaknowledge that “the One” is driven by ratings rather than the internal logic of the plot) leaves me feeling like we have Chris Carter Syndrome all over again: a show promising a great metaplot, winning acclaim for it, but then being stuck playing for time to follow the business logic of stringing the audience along for as long as possible.
Many, many shows have gone down this path, and why not? This is a network sitcom, not a magnum opus. Laugh at shows like True Blood if you want, but they’re doing the exact same thing and at least admitting to it.
Used to love this show. But until Ted actually, you know, meets his kids’ mother, I’m really tired of all these people. Its the same trite, “trying to become adults” hijinks over and over and over.
well, I guess you don’t watch New Girl. And you hated Friends. sometimes I think the real reason that most shows don’t age well is because their audience won’t let them. then when a good show dies because they killed it, they blame hollywood for not coming up with anything new
I love New Girl. I did hate Friends because the characters weren’t interesting, nor their lives. Its more a matter of after many years, a serial show has told all its characters’ stories. What else is left to learn about these people? What else can we see them do? Jump the shark. Other than find out how Ted actually met the kids’ mother, which is the only thing that keeps me even slightly interested.
I also hated Friends so HUZZAH to you there, but used it as an example of a show generally found to be quite good after a long time while repeated many episodes, themes and relationships. as far as New Girl, I doubt it lasts long anyway because of the Hollywood aspirations/achievements of its central players, but it has already repeated a number of its own and other shows ideas in Seas 2. I think the actors on this show and their performance is good enough to carry through this long run and warrants some appreciation along with criticism. this is still one of the better sitcoms on TV right now, regardless of comparisons to its former self
Wasn’t there an episode where Marshall was interviewing to be a judge? Or was that supposed to be set at some point in the future?
It was a flashforward.
I was thinking the same thing and assume they don’t move because He gets appointed.
Big bang Theory is funnier by miles
and why did they wait so long between episodes? I missed my HIMYM!
Couldn’t agree with your post more, @sepinwall. As a recently married man, it’s really strange to see how Barney has been acting in the face of an imminent wedding- so I’m glad Ted finally said something to him. And as for Lily and Marshall, I had a really time understanding their motivations last night. Very bizarre. I’m just counting down the weeks until the finale so that we can hopefully see the mother already.
This episode was at least par for the season. It had some decent heart in it, even if some of the plot points (and treands, like w/ Barney still being a horndog) aren’t working.
On the Ted/Barney discussion: I don`t quite get the “Ted was right to set Barney straight” argument and the annoyance about Barneys behavior … All in all, he is just still being Barney. In German, there is a saying that goes something like “You may work up your appetite on the street, but you eat at home”. I don`t see the problem if a (married) guy like Barney continues to appreciate other women (by looking at them), as long as he “eats at home”. It seems to me, that Robin understands it this way, too. Why would she willingly play with his coat fantasy, if she would totally object his behavior? To me, this is what came across with the argument bit and the following scene: Sure, if Ted was getting married in 3 weeks, he would behave differently, but apparently Robin wouldn`t have wanted that. Just because Ted would behave differently, doesn`t make Barney worse. And the last scene, in my opinion, showed off, that Barney&Robin do work as a couple and that by now, Barney maybe does know Robin better than Ted, because otherwise, she wouldn`t have re-lived the coat fantasy for him…
I wonder if this is just a simple problem of the show failing to articulate on Barney’s part a genuine appreciation for his relationship, and a preference for a monogamous relationship with Robin, as opposed to merely tolerating the imposition of monogamy as the price for that relationship.
At times, I thought maybe Barney was expressing a relief to be out of the whole hook-up scene, limited by his past adherence to, and insistence upon, the notion that there was nothing wrong with his prior pattern of behavior. Note that for all his derision of monogamy in general or his friends’ relationships in particular, I can’t recall him ever attempting to induce Ted or Marshall to cheat (or Lily or Robin, except with him), or remotely appeared interested in cheating on Robin or Quinn or Nora (except with Robin) at any point up until this sloppily-played arc since their engagement.
I would theorize then, that they are trying to say that rather than feeling trapped or getting cold feet at the idea of monogamy, Barney is avoiding admitting defeat on the argument about his old behavior. A stubborn refusal to admit he is wrong, particularly in regards to his sexual lifestyle, has been an even more consistent character trait, over and above even his womanizing. Barney has spent so long mocking the idea of love or marriage or commitment, that he is only able to confess his satisfaction at his relationship in terms which do not contradict the letter of his old morality, namely, by finding one of the most disgusting “advantages” to monogamy: being able to act creepy without consequences, because he is never ever going to follow through. That was the real subtext of his bit about Marshall: he aspires to be like Marshall, his highest (and only) example of a good husband.
I think with that in mind the theme of his final scene with Robin was not: “This is why I am okay with giving up all that wonderful sex with a wide variety of women – because Robin is so accommodating to my perversions” rather it was: “I prefer Robin to any superhot stranger”. The whole arc with Liddy played up the mystery aspect, which is not a factor with Robin, so the appeal was not that she was trying to play to any sort of fantasy of Liddy, the point was that it was ROBIN under that coat, and he’d rather come home to her They are trying to tell us that Barney is happier with the known quantity and prefers it to any mystery. I believe it is after successfully seeing beneath Liddy’s coat that he ass-backwardly expresses his satisfaction over attaining the Marshall-esque harmless status.
If you go back over the stories of Barney’s post-engagement issues with that mindset, I think it redeems his behavior to a degree. He was not coaching Ted with the playbook because he missed his old freedom, he was attempting to defend his old lifestyle in the face of his own defection. He was establishing that he left his old lifestyle on his own terms, because he chose Robin, not because society was forcing him or because there was something wrong with his old behavior.
Of course, I may be simply giving them too much credit, but at least that would be a more satisfying characterization than “Barney is an animal who can only change so much” and “Robin is a pathetic mess who is willing to accept his degeneracy because a). her standards have been eroded by her lack of personal or professional advancement over the last decade or so, and b). she sees some bullshit caring whatever buried deep inside.” I’d much prefer a show where their relationship includes a genuine conversion on Barney’s part, even if he cannot bring himself to openly admit it, and Robin being with him because she understands he really is happy with her and committed to their relationship, despite all his misdirection.
Also, his final conversation with Ted suggests a bit on insecurity about his relationship, and that’s why he is so willing to try to see under the coat, or play secret wingman to Ted. It’s compensating for his perceived inferiority at the relationship game, by trying to emphasize his superiority at the hook-up game. You could get a whole Playbook’s worth of material from all of Narrator Ted’s assertions about the nature of relationships to the kids, after all, so maybe Barney sees Ted as the self-professed expert on proper relationships, and rejects his input the way Ted has rejected his over the years for a whole ton of reasons, including Ted’s failure to comprehend what Barney is really going through; resenting Ted treating him like a pig while engaging in similar behavior, and now judging his perceived inadequacies toward the best girl either of them has ever cared about; insecurely refusing to admit Ted might have a valuable insight, because he hates feeling like Ted might be the better match for Robin or resents his “prior claim”; or paying him back for all the years of scoffing at Barney’s self-proclaimed expertise in his former arena.
I quite likes this episode. It made me laugh, and had some sweet moments.
I’ve never understood the Barney/Robin romance, or why a lot of people seemed to want it to happen (before we knew that was whose wedding it was), so that always will bother me. But in terms of every other character I like where they’re going, and this episode seemed to fit. Plus, I like The Captain.
Not sure why the writers want Marshall and Lily to be in Rome during the majority of Ted’s courtship with the Mother, though.
The repeated Italian sentence plus subtitles was genius. If it had been in a compatibly inventive and refreshing episode, it would have been a TV trope to go down in history. Instead, it was almost painful to see the way its glow shed light on all the crap around it.
That said, I also liked (a) the body we never get to see, (b) the coolness of Robin at the end, (c) the ambiguity of things like “why is she doing that? because she thinks it’s fun, or because she’s putting herself in awkward situations to try to keep up with his philandering eye?” I appreciate that her decision has a bittersweet tinge to it.
Ugh, I was so annoyed by the rest of this episode (mostly in ways you very nicely laid out, Alan) that I feel kind of bad for giving it the praise I just did. I need to go wash my hands, wearing a big coat.
It’s time to change the name of this column to “Why’s Alan Still Watching?”. The writers have stopped trying to move any of the stories forward, the characters are completly inconsistent episode to episode, and the weekly bits are way too over the top and not even remotely funny. Given Alan’s post last week on having difficulty keeping up with too much good TV, I can’t justify wasting any more of my limited viewing hours here.
what “HIMYM” really needs right now is a story that actually goes forward without screwing around.
-applicable 2010-2013?
Yes. Exactly.
I feel like the last few seasons have been HIMYM treading water until the final season. It’s getting tired. We all are.
Let’s have a mental exercise:
Fun Things HIMYM Gave Us:
– The Slap Bet.
– Barney never being clear on his career.
– Robin Sparkles.
– Doppelgangers.
– Lily’s incessant bicuriosity.
– Marshall’s dancing and gaming skills.
– Lily calling someone a “sonofabitch.”
– Flashforwards that pay off.
– Jokes or plots that use the ideas of memory, nostalgia and biased perspective.
NOT Fun Things HIMYM Gave Us:
– Robin screaming at Patrice.
– Barney being a serial misogynist, molester and criminal con artist.
– The endless fakeouts with Ted.
– Ted’s snottiness and cowardice.
– Flashforwards that don’t pay off.
– Character traits being forgotten for the sake of a one-episode joke.
Fun Thing:
Barney
Quite Fun Thing:
Marshall
Occasionally Fun Thing:
Lilly
Very Rarely Fun Thing:
Robin
Mostly Very Annoying Thing:
Ted
I hope Ted dies alone.
Finally glad that Ted called out Barney on his horrible behavior.glad to see Ted cares for robin still.I dont understand why on earth Robin puts up with Barneys crap.I was sad to see the last scene where Robin was waiting to enact Barneys fantasy to keep his eyes off other women in NY.Writers haven’t given us a single reason to accept this pair,I am more disgusted.
Marshall and lilys scene was very cute.
Poor Ted he is being a good sport abt Barney and Robin for many seasons and he was heartbroken once more.come on he deserves some happiness and “mother” is gonna be very lucky to have Ted.
The idea Marshall would lie to his wife for months and rather goof off at an empty office than talk to his wife or be with his family is totally out of character for him.