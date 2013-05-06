Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Something Old’

A review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as we keep the gorilla suit and the wig…
“Something Old” is an episode where it’s really not worth talking about anything but the last scene between Ted and Robin. It was meant to provoke the kind of romantic tingles the show did so well in its earlier years – even putting the two of them in the middle of another sudden rainstorm like the one Ted summoned in the season 1 finale – but instead accomplished something much more impressive: it somehow made me even less interested in Barney and Robin’s wedding than I was before.
I had already groaned when we the season premiere gave us the flash-forward of Robin having cold feet on the wedding day. And over the course of the season, I went from no longer caring about Robin and Barney as a couple to actively disliking them together. The only way to make me even less enthused for the finale was to bring Ted and Robin’s feelings for each other back into play again, after the show has repeatedly tried to put that issue to bed, including in one of this season’s few genuinely great scenes, when Ted talks Robin into going up to see Barney in “The Final Page.” Do people in real life still hold onto feelings they insist they’ve let go of? Sure. But dramatically speaking, it’s the show running in circles, and retroactively sucking the joy out of a recent highlight.
I don’t even care if they do anything or not at this point, because this stuff has not only dragged the impending nuptials down another level, but perhaps messed with the meeting with the Mother in the process. If Ted meets the woman of his dreams at this wedding, and if only a short while before that wedding was he still having serious feelings for the former woman of his dreams, then how special is the Mother, or that relationship?
And by looping back over the same ground again and again and again, the show has me dreading the final season more than I was previously. I thought there was no way they could plausibly drag out the wedding – and, therefore, the meeting with the Mother – more than an episode or two into season 9. Now, I wouldn’t be surprised if the final season takes place in real time, and that Robin and Barney have a very long ceremony planned before that reception.
It’s not even that “Something Old” was that terrible by season 8 standards – though the episode lived up to its title with another story where Ted acts like an unbearable baby before we find out the deeper emotional meaning of the object behind his tantrum – but that the final scene was such a bad, bad miscalculation, and cast a pall on what came before, and my expectations for what comes next?
What did everybody else think? Did “Something Old” make you more or less interested in next week’s season finale?
Sorry to go off topic but really who cares about HIMYM anymore? Where is this week’s Firewall/Iceberg podcast?!!
Delayed until tomorrow or Wednesday. Couldn’t be helped. The universe didn’t want it to happen today, to borrow a Robin/Ted theory.
Drat! Well, I look forward to a very thorough discussion of this week’s MAD MEN between you and Feinberg when it does finally post. Thanks Alan.
I do like Barney and Robin as a couple, but otherwise agree with absolutely everything else you said. I don’t mind this show going back to the well on occasion, but Ted/Robin was sucked dry a looooong time ago. Just unimaginative writing.
I actually said out loud (to no one) “PLEASE STOP” Getting freaked out about change (Ted), having concerns about Barney (Robin), and daddy issues (Barney and Robin) all are reasonable (though maybe a bit tired) story lines. But to rehash the Robin/Ted AGAIN — NO NO NO NO NO!
Yeah, I audibly groaned as soon as Ted showed up at the park, and just repeated “stop it don’t do it come on” through their whole end scene. I am SO OVER THIS NONSENSE.
Dag, you can pretend you were talking to me, cause I’m there with ya.
I get the feeling the showrunners really wish they hadn’t decided in the pilot to say that Robin and Ted never get married…or at least don’t produce the children, I suppose she could still become an ex-wife at this point.
Ditto. NO NO NO NO NO
Aren’t there some AP honors English students who could write better episodes?
Alan, she’s special because she instantaneously makes Ted let go of every wrong-headed feeling he had for Robin.
It’s really not that hard to understand.
It’s like “the Thunderbolt” from The Godfather.
Michael left Kay, whom he loved, to escape to Sicily for his own protection. But the moment he laid eyes on Apollonia, she was the only girl in his world.
So it shall be with the Mother.
Josh Radnor has his moments, but he is not Al Pacino. Nor had The Godfather spent large chunks of eight years on Michael pining over Kay before he went to Sicily.
Also, I know The Godfather movies are long, but they sure didn’t last for eight years.
I wasn’t necessarily comparing Radnor to Pacino… but Michael and Kay were together for almost two years by the time Michael had to leave for Sicily. Long enough to be fully in love with Kay.
Then he gets to Sicily, is there a couple of months, meets Apollonia, falls instantly in love (the Thunderbolt) and two weeks later is married.
So… this girl was so special, so everything for Michael that she made him forget a woman he had been with for almost two years.
Does it really matter 2 years or 8 years? To infamously quote Hillary Clinton, “What does it matter?”
My point was and is… the Mother is special because she is the only one who can make Ted let go of every romantic feeling he has for Robin. He can’t do it himself. He tried. He told Robin to go to Barney. He told Barney he was okay with it.
But it’s only the Mother who finally allows him to let go of the feelings for Robin that are by this time destructive in his life.
I say that’s pretty darn special. ;-)
The problem is that Ted and Robin have better chemistry than Robin and Barney. It’s ridiculous to keep putting them in situations where it’s evident. Even if Ted has “the Thunderbolt” you mention, it still leaves Robin and Barney in a weird place. They probably should’ve just made Robin the mother.
I had the same thought when reading Alan’s question, but Jeff G is right, particularly about what it does to Robin & Barney, which brings me back to my old “Ted is a Mary Sue” complaint about the creators. They are so invested in the least interesting and least entertaining character on the show, that they are willing to destroy any hope of a realistic & satisfactory resolution for Robin & Barney, just to give Ted a properly (in their minds) dramatic finish. As long as they can get Ted & the Mother and Marshall & Lily to happy places, the heck with the other characters. They don’t care about Barney, and they don’t much care about Robin if she’s not with Ted, so they’re fine with leaving them hanging, or handwaving the problems in their relationship with an Older Ted voiceover about how they are still happily married today, or still unmarried but hook up futilely every few years after a couple more failed relationships.
I think Robin and Ted have more chemistry now, but I think the original iteration of Barney and Robin had much more chemistry than she ever had with Ted. Isn’t the problem that they have made Barney, and by extension Robin, so unlikeable this year that it leaves them nowhere to go. If they get married can you respect Robin? Not with the way Barney has perpetually acted since they got engaged.
I agree with TFFG completely. When Robin and Barney first fell for each other, I rooted for them to work out and I wanted Robin with Barney instead of Ted. Now Robin has become such a doormat and Barney such an overt asshole, that Ted seems great by comparison. I was sad when Robin and Barney first broke up. However, now I want Robin to run from this marriage as fast as she can. I don’t think the writers realize how repulsive they have made Barney. He had progressed in the first few seasons and when he was first with Robin, but after the break up, he started to regress and he never really changed. Instead Robin settled for him. And in most shows, Barney would be considered a villain based on his treatment of Robin. Even the wonderful NPH can no longer redeem Barney as a character based on what the writers have done with him.
While I don’t agree to the point that he’s a villain, Barney has been more douchey this year, that’s undeniable.
What is it with HIMYM writers and taking characters we like and writing them so we hate them?
They completely ruined Stella & threw away what was originally a great guest-starring turn by the great Sarah Chalke.
Then, to add insult to injury, they brought back to one Ted GF we WANTED the Mother to be, and said, “We’ll show you!” and completely ruined Victoria, too.
And I saw it coming. I said on these boards that they were going to bring Victoria back and ruin her only so we couldn’t compare her to the Mother, because so many of us loved Victoria.
They’ve written themselves into so many corners regarding the Mother.
They could’ve had her be Victoria, and all of us would have loved it. But they left themselves no room to do so.
In a show that SHOULD have had a show-Bible with a complete outline and definitive ending, the fact that HIMYM has been making it up as it goes along has been the biggest detriment to the show.
They’ve shot themselves in the foot again and again by not allowing themselves any wiggle room, or in making poor choice after poor choice of who the Mother CAN’T be (i.e. Victoria).
“The problem is that Ted and Robin have better chemistry than Robin and Barney.”
This ^
NPH is utterly unconvincing as a heterosexual on this show… and we know it’s the writers, ’cause I completely bought him as straight in Dr. Horrible.
“Kids, I want to tell you the story of how I met your mother. You see, back in the fall of 2005, I met this girl who I spent years pining for. I chased her for a while, I tried dating other women to put her out of my mind, I told myself I’d given up on her and was ready to meet someone else, but I never really got over her. Then, at her wedding to another man, I met your mom on the rebound and married her instead. The end.”
It does at least explain why Ted started the story with meeting Robin, and why he’s still hanging around with her twenty years later.
Previous episodes have been chipping away at the Mother’s own value as a person. Increasingly the implication is that she was the first person he met after deciding (for real this time) that he wanted to settle down. Now throw in that she’s the very first person he even dated after Robin became permanently unavailable– and he was making plays for her right up to the bitter end.
Maybe Ted is leading up to an explanation for his teenage kids of why he’s been having an affair with Robin. “Your mom is the most important person in my life, but Robin and I had a complicated history and life’s full of twists and turns and I’m very sorry but it’s really quite understandable and can’t we move past this, kids?”
That ending was such a groan inducer. For a show that was once so committed to having every action be grounded in character, the amount of wild shifts in both thought and action just to facilitate plot and jokes is sad… and it’s committing the cardinal sin for a comedy now: it’s just not that funny anymore.
I’m in denial. I’ve decided that moment at the end was platonic–Just Ted supporting Robin. Only reason I’m really hesitant to kill them for going to this well again is that there was no lean in or anything–At most it’s a total fake out.
Still stupid. But I actually did really like the episode otherwise. For season 4 it’d be a little below average, but for season 8 it was quite solid.
Agree. I liked Ted’s speech about precipitation, and I’m really glad they didn’t make the last scene worse by giving any hint that he was still thinking romantically about Robin. I choose to interpret it as Ted being there for a friend, and understanding that Robin may have doubts but trusting that ultimately she’ll get over them. With that interpretation, it was a kind of dumb (more laser tag? why would you bury something in Central Park??) but not terrible episode.
Totally agree with you Alan, I am just groaning more and more these days at just how low this show will go.
I think though that this episode is of a piece with next weeks finale. I think, somehow, Barney has the bracelet. I think Robin will have her cold feet moments, but, I think Barney will win her over with having the bracelet because he knows just how important it was for her to have it and he wanted to do that for her.
But to be honest, the bracelet does not have the same relevance that the bracelet (for example) on CHUCK had. Where that item was introduced in season 2, it became more and more important to where the show was heading (apart from the stupid series finale, ugh…).
This show should have ended so long ago, Bays and Thomas should be stripped of whatever the TV industry dons as writers cards…they just keep dragging down a once beautiful series into the mire.
I look back at the first 2 seasons and it still holds up well, if this show started now and played those 2 seasons, they would be still highly regarded. The fact that they got into bed with CBS really should have been the indication that they got in bed with the wrong people. Whatever fable you choose (the scorpion and the toad? Reaper? anyone else feel free to add one) the fact remains that they got into bed with the devil, the fact that everything is turning to dust should not surprise anyone.
I will stick this out, but I will never ever watch or recommend another show by these dimwits ever again. I hope the cash machines that run all day and night in their homes makes them happy….because they suck!
Totally agree with you Hilton bout Barney having he bracelet. I said the same thing before I started reading the comments.
I also agree that Barney has the bracelet and plans to surprise Robin with it. But regarding the failures of the show because it has gone on much too long, I’m sure even if the creators had written this series to go a certain number of seasons, the network also has a say how long a show will continue. So there is also fault with CBS for continuing to bring the show back year after year, further delaying the plans of the writers to have Ted meet the Mother.
I agree that they’re running in circles, very frustrating. They just need to move past this once and for all.
But, after 8 years (and against my better judgment) I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt on the actual meeting of the mother and the immediate surrounding circumstances.
I just don’t care anymore about any of it.
Show is nothing but a cock tease anymore.
Somewhat serious question, Alan: Do you think Bays/Thomas actually believe this is a good idea? I mean, I know shows make mistakes before, but I just can’t imagine that writers room with everyone going, “yeah, let’s have a Robin-Ted romantic moment, that’s a good idea!” Do they just not care anymore? That’s the only thing I can think of.
Totally my thoughts. I can understand one love-frustrated writer still trying to get Robin and Ted together, but A HOLE ROOM of them! And the production Actually passing by that scene!? Just shows how bad this series has come and how desperate they are for some attention.
I hated this. For one – nothing gets my goat more than the portrayal of a woman on TV who can’t say what she’s feeling, and expects the guy to know what she means. Come on. We’re NOT all like that!!
Second – I audibly groaned when Ted showed up at the park. Can we just let go of the Ted/Robin nonsense already??
The whole Barney/Father Scherbatsky thing was kinda awful and forced. If we need to give Barney a father figure, for the love of all that is holy, bring back John Lithgow!
A very tiny part of me is hoping that they’re setting something up that is going to surprise us (like Barney’s proposal after a string of annoying episodes) – but short of that…ugh.
The worst thing about Barney & Robin Sr. is that it went literally nowhere. It eventually became apparent that it was just a device to get Barney out of the way so Ted & Robin could do their thing, and expect the audience to have nostalgic feelings for laser tag (a hopeless cause with the too-glowy guns and vests, which only served to distract the eyes and emphasize that this was not the laser tag of old). It was like they said “Well, we got Ray Wise in to film the flashback, let’s have him do something ridiculous and off the wall.” They needed him there to point up Robin’s tomboy background to they could lampshade (but not really deal with) the fact that her current-day behavior is wildly out of character for her. Since the creators are apparently the kind of effeminate twerps who think Ted is a regular, likable guy, they probably figured it would be really hilarious to continue the show’s mockery of stereotypical masculinity by putting Robin Sr look like an idiot again, and that would carry the laughs of episode in a joyless rehash of the Wellesley trio’s separation anxieties, which had been done just enough in the early seasons (even the one genuine bit of humor, the gorilla & wig bit, was only rehashing the joke depending on the subverted gender role expectations of their Sonny & Cher costumes from way back in season 1).
As I was watching tonight, I realized that there’s another whole season of this to get through. I just don’t think I can do it. I’ll watch the season finale and unless it’s somehow amazing and retcons a lot of the recent stupidity, I’m done. It’s dumb to continue to be annoyed by a show that’s become so lame.
I’m with you on that. If they don’t recover spectacularly by the end of the finale, I’m out. Life is just too short.
I’m boycotting until the finale (which I will watch, dammit show, even though the mother probably won’t appear until next year now), but I keep reading stuff like this so I can mentally prepare myself for what’s going on with these characters I used to like. Robin and Barney could have been so interesting, but the show’s squandered all the things I used to like so much about them, and Ted sounds like he’s doing the same sadsack weirdo stuff with Robin I got sick of last year. Shame.
I really almost threw a shoe at the tv when that last scene came on. Then I realized HIMYM is not worth the effort.
I really wonder what Bays and Thomas think of the show now. All slapstick humor that I used to commend the show for avoiding is all they have now. Is there really nothing else than Ted and Robin emotional moment for the millionth time? There is no plot development anymore; really sad for a once great show. I always said I would stick it out buy after tonight I really don’t know if I will.
Worst episode ever
the only thing funny about this episode was comparing Robin digging up central park to Kevin Bacon digging up his yard in the movie ‘Stir of Echoes.’
Ted will probably meet the mother in the finale then season 9 will be the mother’s version of the story, how I met your father
It had the exact opposite effect for me, Mother-wise. The scene did make me throw up my arms and go “Ted and Robin!” to everyone else in the room (remember how great those kids were together in Season 2!) but I don’t think Ted having such strong feelings for Robin possibly only hours before meeting the Mother subtracts from any relationship they’ll build, but rather shows that Ted fell so madly head over heels in love with her that he was finally able to get over the REAL last hurdle he had to make before he can get married: his love for Robin.
It also brings it full circle with the pilot. The story started when he met Robin. He’ll meet his future wife and the mother of his children at Robin’s wedding. And he’ll be able to finally get over the girl he’s been chasing since 2005, the girl he stole the blue french horn for, the girl that he made it rain for.
Future Ted made such a big deal about Jeanette being the final girl he was with before meeting his Mother, and how he had to have his experiences with her to be able to settle down and marry the Mother. But what Victoria said in Season 6, and what she’d been thinking in Season 1, is right: the biggest obstacle in Ted finding happiness are Ted and Robin’s unresolved feelings for each other
Even if the show HAS resolved those feelings several times over the years, it’s clearly been building up to this last-minute thing with Robin since the beginning, even if Robin and Barney weren’t originally supposed to be getting married when the show started. When Bays and Thomas thought the series might get cancelled after 13 episodes Ted met Victoria as a possible Mother at a wedding after pining after Robin. When Ted married Stella there was all that talk about exes at weddings. For me, that final scene didn’t take anything away; for me, that final scene added a whole lot more.
Mosby kids 2030:
Why do you keep telling stories about your friends, and nothing about the time you’ve spent with Mom?
Since she’s the kind of person who finds Ted to be an acceptable life-partner and sperm donor, I would venture a guess that she’s already told them all of those relationship stories. Ted has been frustrated at every turn when he starts to tell a romantic or dramatic story about “that time when your Mother and I…” only to have the kids go “Yeah, yeah, heard about it from Mom already.” The only original material he could count on, were stories from before she knew him. I would venture to guess he has been waiting a long, long, long time until both kids were old enough to hear all the stories that have casual sex featuring so prominently in them, and now that he has a captive audience, is going into interminable details, and kind of passive-aggressively getting back at the Mother for beating him to the punch all these years, but telling stories that cast a slight pall on their marriage.
So I’m assuming that Barney has the locket and will make some grand romantic statement with it to soothe Robin’s cold feet. Honestly I barely look up from my ipad when I watch this show.
What’s up with everyone? Why so down on the show?
I am not going to say whether I liked the episode or not. That’s not the point.
Hasn’t anyone ever got married and worried about the life(year)long commitment they are getting into? How about choosing a career? Hasn’t anyone gotten cold feet?
And now after 8 years of Ted Robin, Robin Ted, is she the mother or not, if they show Robin having cold feet – I think it is just natural – may not be in the world of HIMYM but it belongs to the real world for sure. Yes, you do not want to see that story, but there is nothing strange about it.
I think the “Something old” and “Something new” – as someone also rightly guessed – is Ted and Barney – today was Ted (old) and next week will be Barney (new). Whether it will be corny or nice, they will put this story to bed so that they can move forward … or move (flash) sideways ;)
And even if they do not, yeah it is a long time spinning nowhere, but that is the TV model.
I wish someone would bury this show in a hole in Central Park…
You know what was funny? How horribly abusive Robin’s father was and still is to her. Oh, wait, this isn’t opposite day. What was I thinking?
One of my favourite Wilco songs at the end, but felt a bit out of place in regards to the scene itself. I did enjoy the Ted packer/fanny pack stuff.
What is the songs name? Pardon my ignorance
Once upon a time Barney and Robin were my OTP. It has been a long, long, long time since then but lingering feelings has kept me engaged through this season but this episode may well be the last of it.
They told us in the pilot, the PILOT, that Robin isn’t forever. If they dont’ want Barney and Robin together then I can think of about 30 ways to go about that before entering other guys into the way. I will not watch Ted’s last try. I’ve watched that too many times before, way too many.
What I want to know is why Marshall & Lily have to get rid of anything they are not taking to Italy. We saw in the “Trilogy Time” episode that they are still living in the same apartment in 2015. Unless Barney takes that apartment when his relationship with Robin falls apart, but it really didn’t look like his decor. We know Ted & the Mother don’t live there, because they made some remark about Ted “bringing” the Daughter to their latest viewing. So if they still have the apartment two years from now, why not just leave their stuff there, instead of putting everything they don’t take to Italy into the triangle?
Alan, the reason for the repeated Ted/Robin moments this season is that they end up together in 2030. It’s that simple.
This show biggest problem is it’s premise. It has caused more problems than it’s worth.
Thank you. I think if CB and CT could go back in time, they wouldnt do it this way.
The final scene was to prove that they no longer have romantic feelings and are free to go about their lives living platonically with one another. That’s how they’ll open the next episode. Ted was distraught throughout the show about losing Marshall and Lily to Italy and having no one, and at the end, he realizes that he’ll always have Robin, even if it’s platonically.
Nice moniker! But now I’m going to have this song in my head all day, “Camera got them images, Camera got them all, Nothing’s Shocking…”
If that’s what they were going for, they didn’t execute it well. They needed that scene to last a little longer to be clearer. Either way, it was just a dumb idea. Ever since the Robin-Barney engagement, the show has done everything possible to make them look like they don’t work as a couple. Don’t know why that is.
They have established time and again that Ted is a better suitor for Robin, but she has chosen Barney and she is not the mother of teds kids.
How are they gonna justify mother and teds love & relationship over Ted & Robin.
It looks like Barney Robin relationship is doomed
Here’s the thing: the show has gone on a season or two too long and the writers have painted themselves into a corner. Now they are forced to rely on gimmick after gimmick to get the characters out of situations they shouldn’t have been in in the first place. The burning of the playbook etc. and tonight’s locket that we all know Barney has.
Ted is the main character and telling the story. Robin is the woman of his life and vice versa. Could their other love interests have become their ones? Of course. But to me at this point it’s more manipulative to deny this than accept the fact that they are each other’s ones and make the journey interesting.
Now Ted will supposedly meet the mother in the last season and we are supposed to believe that no, she’s the one. She could be, but by that time the show will be over.
Same for Robin and Barney. They could’ve been interesting but now Barney has completely regressed and become infantile and forced Ted into being the dweeby third wheel when he’s supposed to be the main character.
Can’t wait to see how the writers employ some schlocky deus ex machina to get out of this pickle.
TED AND ROBIN. LET’S HOPE THEY FIGURE OUT A WAY TO MAKE HER THE MOTHER. TED AND ROBIN BELONG TOGETHER.
Once again, I’m thinking in the future, Ted and Robin are together and the mother is out of the picture, for whatever reason. Barney, too.
Ted and Robin will not end up together. They have a deep platonic relationship and last night proved it. Further more in “The Time Travelers” Barney was wearing a wedding ring.
I hated this episode overall and it’s because they went back to that well one last time. Robin is getting cold feet and it’s understandable, but let’s not forget Barney asked Ted on his wedding day if he picked the right tie. Again not forgiving this episode but I am OK with the cold feet story line.
Of course when Ted meets the mother she will be the one woman who he no longer compares to Robin as he has done with every other woman.
Maybe I’m late to the game but you ever notice there is rain when Ted has a big moment in his love life. Robin, getting the yellow umbrella, meeting Stella on the street corner leading to his teaching job, leaving said umbrella at the Mothers apt, raining on Barney and Robins wedding day, and and we saw it was raining on the train platform and she had it. Then lastnight every time he makes a choice that takes him a step closer to the Mother it rains. Just a thought.
Okay, just because Barney is wearing a wedding ring in Time Travelers doesn’t mean he will stay married. The fact is that in season 6 and 7 flash-forwards he was not wearing one, when they had already established he was having a wedding, and Robin wasn’t wearing one in season 8 flash-forwards, when she was already engaged! Time Travelers happened in Ted’s imagination; the others were supposedly canon. So, I’m not lending credence to that one. Even if Ted and Robin never get together (which I hope they don’t, because their friendship is amazing), that doesn’t mean Barney and Robin will last. Personally, I hope Robin ends up single. She was the one in the beginning who always insisted that she could be happy without ever settling down, and I always wished the writers would make more of an effort to show that.
But yeah, I think Barney and Robin’s relationship is definitely an important part of Ted meeting the mother; one, because he meets her at their wedding, and two, because it allows him to finally let go of Robin.
I’m glad that I didn’t watch and just read the recap here! That was enough.
Do Marshall and Lily know nothing about self-storage?
Apparently, that doesn’t exist in NYC.
Here’s my question: if you’re the kids, what are you thinking at this point? Your dad has been going on and on about how he was in love with Aunt Robin and dated her on and off, and even when he was dating other people he still had feelings for her. I’m of the opinion that the mother is dead, which is why Ted is telling them all these stories. Is this going to be like Justified where “Aunt” Robin and Ted eventually get together once the mother passes away?
I think there’s a point, and this point was more or less reached 5-6 seasons ago, where you have to quit trying to make sense of the framing device.
I mean, the Robin stuff probably doesn’t even crack the top three problems with it at this point. That would be 1) Nobody would sit through a story this long 2) Hearing your dad talk about random girls he slept with would probably make you want to file a q-tip down into a sharp point and stab yourself in the brain and 3) at some point in his late 30’s, Ted’s voice has to change to sound like Bob Saget’s.
It just…is.
Thanks for reviewing these still. That way I won’t be completely lost when I watch the final episode since I quit watching 3 years ago.
so we’re supposed to feel happy that Barney and Robin’s dad hit it off so well and are just alike when that relationship (father/daughter) left a huge messy hole in Robin’s heart?
God, this writing sucks.
Did we know Robin has a sister? If so I must have missed that when it was revealed. Aunt Robin, hmmm….
Robin’s sister was introduced in season two’s “First Time in New York.” She’s a lot younger than Robin.
The thing is, in season 1 when Barney told Robin why them hooking up would not be a bad thing…it made sense. But back then Barney had a kind side. Barney kept robin in New York by finding her a job, he went to San Francisco to bring Lily back, he was very comforting to Robin when that douche van de Beek broke her heart, he got Marshall 2 jobs, he has on countless times been there for Ted, he stopped marshall daring other women until Lily got back to New York, he takes care of his mom etc. when he told Robin that them getting together was not a bad thing, I agreed. Barney was not perfect back then, but he had a heart and he cared.
Now? The writers have ripped his heart and soul out and made him such a cartoon. They have made him more mysgynomistic then before, crueler and awful to not only Robin but his friends. This show has let the characters down, especially the female characters, but they have destroyed Barney.
This is unforgivable, this is trash, this is soulless, this is …. 8 seasons of a show that should have ended by 5. Urgh!
I think Ted and Robin end up together, but since we know she can’t have kids the Mother is a surrogate.
I’m on the team that says Robin and Ted end up together in 2030 for whatever reason(mother’s death or divorce.)
From what I can remember we don’t have any super flash forwards where old Barney is with Old Robin. The fact that the writers keep going back to the Robin/Ted well is insane if they aren’t getting back together. Barney keeps hinting/joking/saying he is gonna get married 3-4 times, there may be some truth to this.
The chemistry between Robin and Barney has been off for quite some time and I think its intentional because early in the run when NPH and Cobie decided to have chemistry, they did. Last night, she made the gigantic point outloud that Barney is her dad and that is definitely not a good thing for their relationship.
On a slightly related note and minor defense of the showrunners. In this age of instant internet criticism and hyper intelligent fans, it must be impossibly tough to keep landing twists 4-5 years into a show, we analyze every line or word so much so that people predicted last night’s Mad Men twist based just on the fact that Peggy joined another agency. Barney obviously has the locket as everyone here has predicted but I wonder if fans outside of the super critical tv bubble put that together? On a second and probably less warranted defense of Bays and Thomas: Its tough for me to hate them for dragging the show out so long when there is a very good chance they will make more money in the final season of HIMYM than they will probably make on their next five shows combined(assuming they even get five more shows to series.) TV history has taught us that the overwhelming majority of showrunners get one, maybe two shots at tv glory. Bays and Thomas haven’t developed anything(that had any staying power) in the eight years since HIMYM went to series. The guys have got to know this is one last year of paychecks to take care of their families forever. I can’t really blame them or the cast for dragging it out, its not like this show was ever going down as a paragon of network comedies, so what do they have to lose. The ratings are still great and the principles will all get roughly high 7 to low 8 figures for 24 more weeks of work.
I hope the first minute of the next episode picks up right where that one left off, with Ted and Robin looking meaningfully into each other’s eyes, and then, and then… laughing and saying, “yuh right. So, Ted, got a date for the wedding yet?”
When 2 Broke Girls has more laughs than HIMYM (a whopping 2), something is seriously amiss. Actually maybe I shouldn’t say things like that that I can’t take back
-Robin is not the mother. There is no scenario where Ted ends up with Robin unless you concede the Mother is dead, divorced, or something convoluted. The show painted itself into a corner. CB & CT did not want Ted and Robin to be like Ross and Rachel, but I feel like they’ve inadvertently caused that same level of annoying drama in the series anyway without the potential payoff.
-So my question is: If you put truth serum into CB & CT…would they admit to making a mistake in not allowing for the possibility of Robin being the mother and change this to at least leaving it open?
-I don’t think they can cast another person that has such great chemistry with Ted. The mother will always be compared to Robin. I will always remember season 1 and 2 being my favorite seasons of HIMYM. Barney and Robin don’t nearly have the same amount of chemistry or intrigue. They transformed Robin, who at one point in time was very independent and career driven, to wanting to marry someone like Barney. While Barney is awesome, he’s not really someone who S01 Robin would have found appealing.
-Not only did they not write themselves out of the corner they painted, they seemed to double down and add more reasons of why Robin will not be the mother or end up with Ted. So maybe, they wouldn’t change a thing.
I am also upset with the “something old” Ted and Robin should have been history, the writer’s effort to get the audience anxious on the ending is so lame….Come on…just let barney be with robin and let us see The Mother…Something Old is a wreck.
Guess I’ll have to say it, what’s with the research of Spain tossing Mariachis there like it’s Mexico? My god, and “ganso” means goose in Spain and not dork, terrible joke.
And here I was thinking the hand holding at the end of the episode was just Robin looking for support because she had such great (yet reasonable) doubts about Barney. The thought that they were rekindling the old Ted/Robin flame never occurred me.
The optimist in me kind of wants to hold on to my first impression. It kind of justifies how broadly Barney has been written this season. The pessimist in me just wants this be over.
Since the beginning of the show, we were told Robin never wanted to get married. That supposedly only changed when she fell in love with Barney. Now she has a locket she had planted for her dream wedding as a teenager? Isn’t that out of character?