Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Bro Mitzvah’

Once upon a time on “HIMYM,” Barney Stinson was the outlier – the guy the rest of the group tolerated for reasons they couldn’t entirely articulate, even as they kept trying to make him less of a pig. At a certain point (probably around the time of “Perfect Week”), the dynamic flipped – whether due to the overwhelming popularity of the character and Neil Patrick Harris, or simply because it was easier to write – so that the gang began celebrating Barney’s antics, and coming down to his level rather than trying to bring him up to theirs. That’s just one of many systemic problems with the show in its later years, but it’s been really prominent this year with the focus on Barney and Robin’s engagement, and last night with the gang massively punking Barney with the worst bachelor party in history.
So even though some of the individual elements of “The Bro Mitzvah” were amusing – most of them involving Ralph Macchio(*) doing a spot-on Barney impression, and then the reveal that Oscar Nominee William Zabka(**) had been under the clown makeup the whole time – the episode as a whole had the same unpleasant aura that so much of this season has had. Whether that was a genuinely terrible bachelor party or an elaborate prank of one, it wasn’t a group I enjoyed spending time with the way I once did.
(*) Why does Macchio not work more? Outside of an extended stint on “Ugly Betty” a few years ago, virtually everything he’s done since “My Cousin Vinny” has been in small indie films and/or roles where he satirizes himself. But he’s always had charm and good comic timing (going all the way back to his kid actor days), and he’s long past his baby face period where it was weird to see The Karate Kid being an adult. I’m surprised someone hasn’t put him in a multi-cam sitcom pilot by now (though I know he popped up on one of TV Land’s sitcoms last year).
(**) That the gang hired Macchio and not Zabka was a pretty blatant tell that this was all a scam, since Barney’s monologue about how he views that film is so memorable. Also? Barney has a point about the crane kick to the face being illegal.
If we’re trying to accentuate the positive, I did chuckle occasionally at Macchio and Zabka, at a few of Barney’s mom’s sex lectures, at Lily’s crush on Ralph and on all the little Jewish details of the Brorah. And while Ted and Marshall’s argument over who’s more athletic wasn’t in and of itself funny, it gives me an excuse to link to both this photo and article about Jason Segel having been on the same high school basketball team as trailblazing NBA player Jason Collins. (If the final season does not include a reference to Marshall being nicknamed “Dr. Dunk,” I will be very disappointed.) This wasn’t a good episode, but I did laugh more than I have at the last several.
But would Quinn want to be involved in anything Barney and Robin-related, even if Barney would be squirming for a few hours? And did the show really have to go to the same shot of a main character sitting forlorn on the curb outside his apartment building, especially since it wanted us to take the previous one with Ted seriously?
What did everybody else think? Were the jokes and “Karate Kid” references enough to carry the day, or did you also not enjoy the practical joke of it all?
The only enjoyable parts of this were Macchio and Zabka. The rest of it was yet another uninteresting episode of this show.
I figured the party was a fake when Robin broke off the engagement, given that Barney has done much worse stuff since they got engaged than leave Robin with his mother – especially over the last few weeks where no matter what Barney does, she accepts it. I pretty much only watch this show because there’s not much else on Monday nights, and I really, really want to see the final slap of the slap bet. It’s getting harder and harder to justify even doing that.
Anyone who hasn’t seen the video to “Sweep the Leg” by No More Kings needs to go to youtube immediately. I’m really surprised Alan didn’t link to it.
Two questions: (1) Do NPH and Ralph Macchio have a real-life rivalary? Was NPH supposed to be in the Karate Kid or something? Just wondering if that joke is based on something. (2) I thought Barney didn’t know how to drive? Wasn’t there an entire episode about that early-on? It’s plausible that he could’ve learned how to drive since then, but I was hoping for some kind of mention/throw-back to that when we was in the driver’s seat before turning back to the casino.
He has driven many times since that first episode, without on-show explanation. I think Bays and Thomas have said they just decided he took driving lessons.
NPH was 11 when Karate Kid was made, so probably not.
I just figured it was a fellow kid-actor meta-joke thing.
In the episode, “The Stinsons”, Barney mentions he roots for the villians in movies like Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence character in “The Karate Kid” and Hans Gruber in “Die Hard”.
Barney’s father is a driving instructor, so it would be reasonable that he learned from him.
There’s a “Challenge accepted!” episode where Barney tries to get out of speeding tickets after Marshall says he got out of speeding ticket by offering the officer a bratwurst.
In the movie Harold and Kumar go to White Castle, NPH played a Barney-esque version of himself (and in fact got the part in HIMYM because of that role). The producers said that if NPH wouldn’t do the movie, Ralph Macchio was their backup, i.e. wholesome image but willing to play against type. If so, chance that RM would be playing Barney instead of NPH.
Macchio had a pretty good cameo in an episode of Entourage involving him getting to a pool party at the Playboy Mansion. He looked less…weird…than he did here.
I can’t figure out exactly WHY he looks weird but you’re right he does.
It’s definitely anybody’s guess about which teen idols grow up well and which don’t. Leo? Good actor. Bad face. Patrick Dempsey. Mediocre actor. Awesome face. Johnny Depp is the only great actor, great face and he was an adult when he got famous.
Didn’t laugh once. Maybe if the terrible party was setup for the best bachelor party ever (and it was shown), but a 2 minute gag of the Zabka-clown reveal doesn’t overtake an entire episode of them making their best friend miserable. Like Alan said, I want to see these people having fun and being friends together — so by not delivering on a real bachelor party sequence, I felt like there was no real payoff.
Even then, it was so sloppily done and transparently a fake that I knew from the time Quinn showed up it would be Zabka under the clown makeup. The “roots for the wrong guys thing” was such a memorable joke that it seems impossible to get wrong, but I honestly thought the writers had forgotten it because they could get Macchio. Even the surprise reveal of Quinn was lame, because there was no way they were getting Becki Newton to come back for only those throwaway lines in the flashback, so once you heard her voice outside the door it was obvious that she was the stripper, and the gag lost all verisimilitude.
New HIMYM: LOL! Lily is hitting on Ralph Macchio while her husband is in the room.
Old HIMYM: Wait, really? Does this make her an awful person? This is something we need to address, as it makes her character look awful.
New HIMYM: LOL! Jokes don’t need to reflect on the character! Jokes just need to be funny!
Old HIMYM: Wait, I thought we were trying to create a hilarious comedy that also stayed true to its characters, displaying tremendous loyalty and affection toward them.
New HIMYM: LOL! Go back to 2007 Old Man! Check my ratings LOL!
I actually liked this ep a lot, but I agree the stuff with Lily drooling over Ralph was lame. The show goes to GREAT lengths to tell us over and over how awesome Marshall and Lily’s sex life is. And yet they constantly have her coming on to people, mostly women (because bisexual always equals funny, amiright broseph???) — and it’s not funny at all.
Horny Lily crossed the line from cute and sexy to aggressive and creepy a long time ago, yet they still trot it out seemingly every other week.
I’m now officially hate watching this show. I’ve been able to stop watching shows I’ve lost interest in or started to not like before, but I just can’t do it with HIMYM.
I feel exactly like someone climbing Mt. Everest must feel. It was a great climb to start, but now it’s 30 below, a sherpa stole our food, my best friend died of hypothermia, and I ate his leg to stave off starvation. It’s now the worst experience of my life, but I will make it to the top dammit.
Thankfully, despite becoming actually angry at the stupidity of the initial stages of this episode, Ralph Macchio appeared to provide some salvation. I assumed Zabka would also be appearing, so that provided me with some motivation to make it to the end of the half hour. I would watch anything with those two, so I was thankful they helped me make it through another half hour. Now I just need them as my good sherpas in each of the following episodes so I can make it to the end of this god forsaken series.
Brilliant post. Brilliant. So true.
Mount Everest is an excellent analogy for me as well. The first couple of seasons was like getting to Base Camp, thinking it was cool, and crossing the Khumbu Icefall – new and pretty exciting (Seasons 1 & 2). Then came the relatively comfortable Western Cwm, warm most days and not very taxing (Seasons 3 – 5). Next we come to the Lhotse Face. One of the most challenging parts of the climb. Why did it get so difficult to keep moving. What the heck am I doing here? I’m not cut out for this, so I’m bailing (during Season 6 – I just couldn’t take it anymore). Reading reviews of the last couple of seasons (the only way I keep up with the show now), it sounds like you guys have made it past the Geneva Spur and the Yellow Band and are into The Death Zone. Past the South Summit, now you’re waiting to go up the Hillary Step (this season’s finale) and will be on the summit ridge soon (Season 9 – an exhausting trudge through snow). I imagine most of you will continue onto the summit because you paid your 100,000 grand the guide keeps telling you it will be an awesome view from the top. But when you get there, you won’t really care because you’ll just be relieved it’s over. You’ll stay about half an hour and then head down because it’s getting dark. It might be nice in a few years to tell your kids the story of how you made it all the way through How I Met Your Mother, but they won’t really believe you.
Great work, thanks for the laugh. Love the detail.
Two of the best, truest things anyone’s ever said about HIMYM, or … television in general.
For me the jokes were enough to carry the day. I thought this was the best episode of HIMYM this season, or maybe it was just the funniest (neither is saying a whole lot). Either way, I was very satisfied with it.
Agree. At this point, I think the professed hate for this show has a life of its own. This episode wasn’t up to the quality of the first season or two (which simply makes this show like almost every show in television history, if we are being honest), but I didn’t think it was terrible. At this point, even if the show came up with an amazing episode, I feel like everyone would still accentuate the negative, and mindlessly rant about “hate-watching” and “not as good as before”. Everyone’s mind has already been made up, and group-bashing it is just the cool thing to do.
Completely Agree BOB. Completely.
And Dan, I won’t say best episode of the season, but I will say great episode for what the show is now, a broad comedy.
Multiply what Bob just said by 10 for the Dan Harmon-less season of Community
How about the symmetry? This bachelor party that Robin engineered is analogous to the way Barney proposed to Robin (make him/her miserable, then say “Surprise!”). It’s role reversal, in part, to show that Robin and Barney belong together.
I’m not saying it’s right, but it’s clear they are trying to harmonize Robin/Barney. There have always been certain things, mainly in the early days when Robin played Barney’s substitute bro, that really showed they were a good match. Now, they’ve got to go the whole way to justify the marriage, and there’s some issues, generally marginalizing Robin. It’s not great, but the show has to go somewhere. Ted’s on hold until next season and Marshall/Lily can’t generate any serious story lines anymore.
Come for the jokes, stay to see what the Mother looks like. If you are suffering, stop. You’re ruining it for the rest of us.
Hey Louie, I won’t tell you to not enjoy the episode if you in turn don’t tell people how (or whether) to watch. If the negative comments are bringing you down, you can simply not read these reviews. Rule #1 on the blog: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
Alan, it stuns me that this is where you chose to chastise. There is feminist in your Mad Men reviews that basically ignores the episode and just bashes cheaters/enablers of them, and I use every fiber of my being to follow your rule there. Here? I’m just giving everyone the template to actually enjoy the show.
Your advice about me not reading the reviews would work, but I enjoy your reviews and most of the commentary. It wouldn’t make sense for me to give up what is, by-and-large, enjoyable to me just due to the vocal minority. Wouldn’t your advice be much more efficient/effective if directed at the negative mass, worded “If the negative (episodes) are bringing you down, you can simply not (watch this show)”?
(By the way, it seems like you’re taking my comment personally. YOU’RE finding the humor while hitting on the problems. I was referring to the glut of vitriol in the comments, where the same group keeps coming back despite receiving no gratification {and no wages} from watching.)
Anyway, I am aware and DO follow your rule. If I didn’t, I would have written something close to what Bob wrote above (which I completely agree with).
Also, in addition to you being the best for being the best, the fact that you interact with us makes you better than that. Thanks for what you do here.
Alan, I understand where you’re coming from, but you have to admit that these reviews and the comments for HIMYM have become nothing but a circle jerk of why the show is terrible and that people hate it. It does ruin it for those of us who come to read your review to see what you thought of it. I don’t understand why people will watch a show they no longer like, then read the reviews of said show, then comment on the show.
In truth, HIMYM is still better than 75% of the other sitcoms on TV. To only compare it to it’s early days seems unfair. How badly can the dead horse be beaten?
In defense of Alan, it can be really easy to take stuff like this personally. Those of us with the negative comments do it because we need a place to vent. HIMYM is the kind of show one gets a sentimental attachment to, and it would feel wrong to drop it just because its final stretch is so bad. It would be like divorcing your wife in you 70s because she’s all saggy and dementia is making her a pain in the butt. So we stick it out with the show, waiting to see what’s going to fall out (at this point, how do you NOT hang on for the ending, considering the whole series is framed as one big story, and we’ve watched such a significant proportion of its run?). The beauty of this blog is it gives us a place to vent. If we went to another fan site, or a positive review, we would feel like party poopers for dumping our negativity on their parade. So we can come here, express our frustrations and commiserate. And then the holier-than-thou comments to the tune of “if you don’t like it, stop watching” cumulatively get really, REALLY annoying. If Louie doesn’t like people saying negative things about the show, which he presumably bears no responsibility for, or in which he has no personal investment, how does he think the rest of us feel do have our comments attacked like that? We’re just as tired of “if you don’t like it, don’t watch it” as its users are of us dumping on their show.
I admit I didn’t interpret Louie’s original post the way Alan seems to have, and I took it in much the way he explains it in his reply to Alan, but I also believe that Alan’s reaction is valid, considering the tenor of similar comments.
Louie, in perfect honesty, the Mad Men comments section grows so rapidly that it becomes difficult to police while doing much of anything else. If there’s a problem poster in particular, let me know what handle they’re using and I’ll take a look for myself to see if lines are being crossed.
Louie, I totally agree with your comment. This episode didn’t bother me because it was Robin pulling a Barney on Barney. I don’t think it’s necessarily bringing Robin “down to his level” — she believes, accurately, that once he realizes the terrible bachelor party was all a setup, he’ll appreciate what an intense experience it was and how it took so much effort on the gang’s part. I didn’t have the same reaction as others who were disgusted by friends purposely throwing a terrible bachelor party because I think they all genuinely think Barney will end up loving it, and they’re right. I also didn’t have a problem with Lily and Ralph Macchio because this was a childhood fantasy of hers and Ralph Macchio probably doesn’t seem quite real to her as a person — when he actually does propose a real-life tryst, she immediately backs off.
Guess I’m in the minority but I loved this episode. I think it was because I figured it was a prank party all along, and that made it more fun–seeing Barney get a taste of his own medicine from Robin with regards to being tricked was great. And I loved the idea of using Quinn as the stripper, since this means we didn’t have to actually see Barney at his bachelor party being typically disgusting.
And, maybe I’m naive but I did NOT see the Zabka reveal coming. I figured he’d show up at some point, but I didn’t realize he was the clown. That was pretty great.
I loved it, too! I thought it was clever and well played by all.
I did not see the Zabka reveal coming either. Toward the end I figured he had to show up but never guessed he was the clown. As an early 40-something, I just adored the fact that Macchio and Zabka both appeared in the episode.
I didn’t buy this episode because I don’t buy that Barney would actually believe Ted and Marshall would throw such a terrible bachelor party for him. Therein lies the problem of the last few seasons, as Alan addressed. These people don’t act like long time friends anymore. They act like one dimensional caricatures wedged into whatever comedic situation this week’s plot requires. The reveal of Zabka made me smile for a couple seconds, but that doesn’t automatically redeem the prior 21 minutes and 30 seconds of the episode.
Yep, the idea that they couldn’t even find a decent hotel room in Atlantic City just killed the joke from the start. I think AC might be giving rooms away these days to get people to come.
Actually, the good AC hotels are still selling out on weekends, and last minute rooms at Borgata and Revel can go anywhere from about $350 to $600 a night. Crazy. Your larger point is still valid of course.
It’s actually very believable that Ted and Marshall would throw Barney a horrible bachelor party. It’s easy to know what Barney likes, but I imagine it’s hard for them to obtain due to his endless money and how secretive he can be. Remember Marshall worked with him and still doesn’t know what he actually doesfor a living
Yes, they might get some of the details wrong, but being unable to find an upscale hotel room in Atlantic City isn’t one of them.
That was an abominable half hour.
Honestly thought this felt the most like an old, classic How I Met Your Mother than any other this season. It used the plays on timing and storytelling in a fun way, Ted was only mildly annoying, and it made me laugh.
When the episode first started, and Ted referenced it would be one Barney’s worst nights, I was expecting 27 minutes of awful comedy, and then a final 3 minute of some reflection, or progress, for the show (similar to that one bizarre robots vs machines episode a few weeks back). But NOPE. It was just awful all 30 minutes. So disappointing.
So…are we supposed to think that this gang likes each other? Care about each other as people? Because this episode makes me think they actively dislike each other. Robin + Barney especially.
The like each other as much as the Seinfeld quartet. Maybe that would be the perfect finale for HIMYM–they all wind up in jail and Ted meets the Mother during a random conjugal visit.
Or the mother is Elaine?
It was a horrible episode initially but I thought the twist retroactively made it quite a bit better. Still doesn’t change the fact that I found no enjoyment whatsoever in the first 20 minutes.
I have said it before and I will say it again; this show ended creatively after season 2. Seasons 3 and 4 started to rip out whatever faith the show had earned in seasons 1 and 2 and by season 5 this show was a gonna.
Barney is the villain of the show and always has been. Bays and Thomas sold their souls a long, long, long time ago to CBS – why people are still upset about it I will never know.
People keep saying that they will quit if we do not meet the mother in the finale – well Bays and Thomas do not care if you do – they made their money and do not give a damn about the story. Segal basically checked out 4 years ago – smart man!
Wow. Talk about a cynical view.
An interesting question. If HIMYM had not become such a weak written comedy, would any of us have been lured in by the “bad bachelor party?” Halfway through I was still undecided if this was a scam or just another episode from the pile.
Maybe the last few years were just a setup for The Barney.
First of all funny episode, i laughed more than i have done ever this season.Lets look into the details.
Robin pulled all the stops to make barney happy, this is the thing she has been doing since their engagement.Robin has lost her originality and has changed herself into female barney to make him happy.
Does anyone find it weird that quinn would be on board with this whole prank?Robin approached her to be a part of play, she didnt think for a minute that it would hurt quinn atleast a little since they were engaged not long ago.She goes to any length to make him happy even if it may hurt others.
Why does she so desparately wants to be married to barney even though he doesnt reciprocate?
Is there a reason behind robins actions?Theres more than that meets the eye.
Don’t happy, loving people normally try to do everything to make their partner happy? I dont see that as a negative on Robin’s charchter and she’s always had a little Female Barney in her (loves drinking, cigars, against serious relationships, etc).
Also, after being close friends for amny years now, it is natural and realistic that they would all start to act alike and display similar characteristics and senses of humor. I dont see that as them losing their originality.
But agree on the Quinn thing..that was too sitcomy and predictable.
There could have been a funny episode about Ted and Marshall doing a lame, pale imitation of a bachelor party that Barney contained his disappointment in, until he came to a realization about growing up or friendship or something, and then they celebrated by going out and getting one absurd thing right from a much less ridiculous list of Barney’s ideal bachelor party elements. That scroll thing only reminded me of a similar prop on Raising Hope a few weeks back, but that showed up in a hilarious 80s music video parody, not in a “real” scene.
The only thing that helped sell the prank was that Ted really is that bad of a friend to Barney that he might completely and inconsiderately screw up the whole thing, despite Barney’s own clear preferences as demonstrated by Marshall’s bachelor party. What’s more, by pretty much forgetting that episode existed, they once again sold out the characters for a joke. Where was the stuff about the common elements of every bachelor party? How about everyone in this episode totally selling out their complaint about Barney in the previous bachelor party? That was their point – that Barney ignored Marshall’s wishes. It was not that he tried too hard to show them a good time, but that he ignored what Marshall said he wanted in order to do what Barney himself found amusing. He was only redeemed by Lily’s revelation of how he had inspired her to come back to NY. Yet, the entire gang pretty much teamed up to do what they said he was so awful for doing. And Ted’s plan for Marshall’s bachelor party was much better than the pale imitation they pretended they were throwing for Barney.
The Barney of Season 2 would have seen through all of that and realized very quickly this was a joke, and it would later have been revealed that he was going along with their gag out of friendship or new-found maturity.
I think the beauty of HIMYM these days is that Season 2 is so far in the rear view mirror for me that I can’t even recall all the details of the characters from way back then, allowing the writers to do whatever they want with them today. Writers/show creators, you are all geniuses! Or geniui?
I’m so torn because I’m a sucker for Karate Kid references, but I gave up this show at the start of the year and have zero desire to come back anytime soon.
I’m in this boat. But since most of the shows I watch are near their season finales, I might watch this episode since I’ll have time to kill.
It was a fun episode,enjoyed it a lot
I laughed out loud when Lily licked her hand. I smiled at a couple of other things involving Macchio. The rest? Meh. Didn’t buy the prank for a second.
After Robin made the call to Ted, I was really hoping they all decided to teach Barney a true lesson of how it would feel to lose everything. Especially after the conversation Ted and Barney had at the end of the last episode. I was really disappointed it was just a prank to make the night memorable.
Thanks for bringing up last week’s end. That was weird, the tone Barney took. Not surprisingly, no payoff in the subsequent episode as HIMYM has this habit of flitting between significant episodes from a storyline standpoint and filler episodes like last night’s episode.
Where is that comment going? It’s not outside of the realm of possibility that it leads to something between Ted & Barney or Ted & the group, even if it didn’t manifest itself this week. It was jarring, if nothing else.
Please remind me of the Ted/Barney conversation of the previous week. Too many shows to catch up on my DVR.
“But you’re not getting married in 3 weeks Ted, I am. Robin’s marrying me, not you.”
And the tone was not joking, it was harsh. It was said in the tone you’d use if you wanted to really hurt someone. Weird.
I thought when Marshall brought up ending the prank with him getting his hand chopped off the rest of the group groaned at how dumb it was. And yet that turned out to be the end anyway. Why go through the immense amount of trouble of this prank just to end it so stupidly?
I enjoyed it, but I think that’s just because it was a funnier episode than most of this season’s. I’ve been complaining for a while that the gang treats Barney with such praise for his antics. I choose to believe the kids like hearing those stories so Future Ted makes it seem like they all enjoyed the antics too, or Future Ted is completely over-exaggerating everything (which, let’s face it, isn’t out of character) and really Barney was just kind of creepy around girls every once in a while.
Yeah, way to much over-analysis of this show. Folks just have a beer or a drink beforehand and watch it for the 22 minute time-waste that it is.
I agree with the symmetry angle one poster mentioned regarding Robin/Barney’s relationship and this episode being a comeback to the proposal. I also found the episode to not be enough of a comeuppance for Barney and how he’s acted while engaged. After the whole Barney/Ted moment toward the end of the last episode, I thought Barney/Robin would go through a real rough patch, but instead it was this… Barney receives a scare in a jesting tone. We’ll see what happens next, but I think more needs to be done about the way Barney has been acting.
Doesn’t Barney have cold feet in the flash-forward of the wedding?
I think this episode was filler. Something will be made of that conversation between Barney & Ted. It was too shocking and atypical to be just left behind and forgotten. HIMYM does have a habit of hitting a point, then ignoring it for a couple episodes (See: Ted ready to settle down, then hooking up with a rando under false pretenses the next episode).
And yes, there are cold feet both ways, in a flash forward. I hope that’s not the payoff for the T/B convo. I’m hoping for a bit more.
Pretty sure it was the exact same crappy hotel Barney threw Marshall’s crappy bachelor party in — I wanted the joke to be “you think this is bad? We’re just giving you what you gave Marshall.”
I thought the story outline was great. Barney gets his comeuppance. “The Barney” title card. Everything on the list, but sucky. Let’s give Barney the worst night of his life. He’s had this coming forever. And it shows Robin is awesome.
But then it’s like it was handed to someone else who wrote it. And they only made it make a sort of half-sense.
And then they directed it in a way that was more about “let’s get this done and onto film so we can go home to our families” than it was about making good television. So many of the jokes were pretty funny on paper, but didn’t work in the flesh. Lily’s Ralph crush. A lot of the clown. Ted’s stupid competitiveness (though Marshal’s facial expressions almost saved it). Most of the stuff with Barney’s mom.
I did love the CSN & Y joke though. But I still feel like it was written funnier than it came off.
I think the mountain climbing posts above say more truth about this show than I could ever hope to. I’ma go to bed.
P.S. Am I the only one who wondered what happened to the twice-thrown ring? It didn’t look like he ever picked it up. I wish the show would be awesome enough to build the next episode off of that, but I’m sure it’s just an editing thing.
I think this show is having a hard time re-inventing itself and some of the character’s old antics are losing traction. That said, I think they are doing an admirable job of telling the whole story and completing character arcs in anything BUT a two-dimensional fashion. At the end of the day, the show’s got heart, and that really can’t be said of many shows on television these days. For that reason alone you can bet I’ll be glued to my TV set for all of Season 9. I suspect it’ll be a good one.