Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Broken Code’

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I discover our mutual hatred of the Boston Bruins…
The enthusiasm I felt after the premiere is dwindling pretty quickly. This is now two episodes in a row without the Mother and two episodes set almost entirely in the claustrophobic environs of the wedding weekend. And where last week’s episode at least offered us a good Ted/Lily moment at the end that reminded me why I used to really like that friendship, “The Broken Code” was mostly filled with the regulars(*) acting in ways that reminded me of how much I’d grown to dislike them.
(*) Do we even count Jason Segel as a regular right now? I don’t know if Marshall’s road trip wa designed just to allow Segel to shoot a movie, or if the writers thought it would be genuinely funnier if he didn’t get to Farhampton for a while, but occasionally appeared via FaceTime, but it’s really strange and distracting.
So we got more of Patrice making Robin seem like the worst human on the planet, and then Lily one-upping her by chasing away the hockey fan – and Robin (and the show) weirdly treating this as another reason to love Lily. We got more of the Ted/Robin/Barney triangle that we know has to end before he meets the Mother in the present, but which makes me grind my teeth every time it’s brought up again, and we got more Bro Code silliness, which was amusing once upon a time but has long since outlived its usefulness. (Though if the goal was just to pimp the book, which is still in print, well done, folks.)
I got to the end of the episode and found myself wondering whose fictional company I enjoyed being in, and the answers this week were Ranjit and Billy Zabka. And that’s a problem.
I remain hopeful that as we get deeper into the season, we’ll spend more time away from the Inn, and/or with the Mother, because if the bulk of the year is going to be like “The Broken Code,” this really will be the longest (and most difficult) wedding weekend ever.
What did everybody else think?
Thank you for falling on the sword for me on HIMYM. I quit watching long ago, but have friends who still watch. So I keep up by reading a review from you ever so often. I did catch one episode this season, and won’t be running back soon.
I stopped watching last season, but came back for the finale and this year’s premiere. I enjoyed both of those episodes, so I figured I’d give the show a shot again. Last week was not good, but 5 minutes into this week and I turned it out. Guess I’ll see you May for the series finale, HIMYM.
Agree with Alan. I’m worried of the lack of Mother time. Writers have had a long time to bring her along and give the show a new edge, but they insist on sinking Ted…Got it, Ted was miserable before meeting Mother. Let’s move along…
And it really cheats her to make it seem like she’s basically the first one to come along. Once again implying that there’s nothing special about her in particular, just that Ted’s loneliness was the problem. I think they’d intended to do the opposite– make the alternatives bad so she’ll look good. But the worse they made Ted’s other love interests, and the worse they make his loneliness, the less special they make her.
Over the summer we got some assurances that “no, we really didn’t mean the whole season would be dragging through the one weekend.” In other words, a framing device rather than yet another rabbit the writers pulled out of their hats to stretch things out a bit more. Only now I’m thinking that that was a reaction to critics like Sepinwall– that that was exactly what they were going to do. Time will tell whether they chicken out and make the rest of the season forward- rather than backward-looking. I hope they do. Twenty four episodes in that hotel will be a real disappointment.
As I was catching up last night I noticed that I clicked on “Season 9” on Hulu, and it really does feel like it’s been on that long. I loved this show once and I’m watching in the hopes they wrap it up nicely.
I thought this was a pretty lackluster episode too. Seemed as though they were struggling to find content to make up this episode. Was half-hoping that Lily was going to point to the Mother and get Robin to make friends with her- just so that we’ll get to see the Mother!
Plus it once again lampshades that the only people who are friends with Robin are the ones who want to sleep with her: Ted, Barney, Lily (does Patrice count?) Marshall’s a one-woman man and notice that he’s the one who could take her or leave her.
It seems like they missed some chances to do interesting things. Ted could have used the beach to tell Barney he was leaving. Robin could have become friends with the Mother. They could have had flash-forwards of the future Ted/Mother relationship.
I think they skipped that stuff because they’re saving it for later in the season. In other words, they’re trying to run out the clock.
I was thinking the exact same thing! There was a girl walking around in the background, and since we never got a good look at her, I was hoping she was the Mother. Alas, no. I know they probably don’t want everyone to meet the Mother right away, but if they are going to make her a series regular, they might as well use her. I’ve waited eight years to get to meet her, so I hope it’s a little more satisfying as the season goes on
How and why has this show gotten so bad at this point? They should have the best writing now that they know there is an end in sight and it seems to getting worse. This is the longest build up to a wedding anyone has ever had and it is tedious. At this point does anyone really care whether Robin and Barney get married because I sure don’t. I liked it better when they were both single. Let’s hope that eventually happens. The only real reason I can see why they are stringing us along is that they have somehow come up with a way that Ted will actually end up with Robin as the mother!
Excellent point about not caring about Robin and Barney getting married. There is a lot of material the show could have mined this season from the two of them adjusting to married life. Instead we’re just getting tired and repetitive stories about them getting ready for the wedding. Same goes for Ted. We could have seen him gradually accepting that Robin is married and finally moving on. Instead we’re getting weeks and weeks of him pining away before she walks down the aisle. It’s awful. At this point we hardly know the mother, but I already think she can do better.
@Muuka I dont think Robin is the mom since she has been referred to as “Aunt Robin” hundreds of times in the voice overs. No one refers to their mom as “Aunt”
I will give you I dont care two licks about whether Barney & Robin end up together. She could run off with Linus for all I care.
I think they’re stringing us along because they want to save stuff for the climactic series finale.
Two problems: the big one is that sacrificing the whole season that way means we won’t care about the finale anyway. They’re trying to end with the climax, rather than a denouement.
The other problem with this approach is that you throw out the whole benefit of having the end be in sight. We know who the mother is, we know when the series will end. OK, that means you can start playing with the scenery, shaking up the status quo, taking risks. Instead they’re still just playing for time. Why? There’s no season 10 on the horizon, no mystery to stretch out. Why play it safe?
All sit, no com. And the “wedding weekend” concept works only if each day is about 96 hours long.
There were probably more funny moments in this episode than there have been in any other episodes this season, but that really says more about how far the show has fallen than it does about this episode. No Daphne was a good thing for this episode, but they really need to start moving things along time-wise. I can’t ever remember a sitcom feeling so draggy.
“Money, Money, Money…Makes the world go round” – Abba.
Josh Radner – Sticking around for the paycheck.
Cobie Smoulders – Sticking around for the paycheck.
Allyson Halligan – Sticking around for the paycheck.
Neil Patrick Harris – Sticking around for the paycheck.
Jason Segal – DEFINATELY sticking around for the paycheck.
Bays and Thomas and Fryman – Hacks who are definately sticking around for the paycheck.
This whole show week in and week out reek of people who sold their soul for the mighty Dollar and that is sad. It is sad for the industry and it is sad for the fans and it is sad for television in general.
These people played the numbers game by being misogynistic, insulting, crass, dumb, rude, gross, disgusting, etc and they beat the Nielsen system and survived.
Well Done! Urgh!!!!!!!!!!
Actually, Segal is the only one who is not sticking around for the paycheck. It’s been widely reported that he’s been looking for the show to end for a while now, and if anything, he’s sticking around so his castmates can keep earning the paycheck. I’m sure him being “remoted” this season was a negotiating point that brought him back in.
Can we stop the paycheck shade. Of course they are all doing it for the paycheck. Most actors get on one long running hit show in their career if they are very, very lucky, some of these actors are on show two and know a sitcom paycheck is a wonderful thing. Pretty much everyone who takes a TV show is doing it for the money because they can make ten times as much money as doing 3-4 no budget indies in a year. They don’t have to worry about going on 100-200 auditions to make 150-500K a year(and those are only the most successful 1%.) Friends ran 10 seasons. Cheers ran 11. Frasier 11. Seinfeld 9. I am not saying HIMYM is on par with those shows because it is obviously not even close, its just on a successful sitcom you run as long as you can without getting a salary reduction and pray basically you make enough money so you never have to take a “paycheck” job again. I am not going to touch on the show’s creative success or failure but it hasn’t descended into According to Jim territory here.
If you were an actor, you’d be grateful for a regular paycheck. They don’t usually get those, and most of these folks will probably never have this good of a gig that runs this long again.
Accusing people of “selling out” is almost always nonsense. It’s just another way of saying you don’t like something any more. Guess what? They were getting paid when it was good too, and I guarantee not one of them offered to give up that pay because they were so invested in the art they were creating.
It is not bad or wrong for entertainers and artists to get paid, or to -want- to get paid. They are providing something we want. The separate issue here is that they are no longer doing something good. But that’s more because the writers seem to have run out of good ideas, which tends to happen in long-running shows. Still, I imagine no one involved is just cackling on a pile of money about it–if you asked them, they’d probably tell you they think they’re doing good work. It’s a lot harder to see the flaws in something from the inside.
I guess it’s been like this for a couple years now, but this year it’s really noticeable how far we’ve gone into generic wacky sitcom silliness. Every joke is accenuated with the broadest delivery possible by the actor followed by an explosive laugh track.
And as much I smiled at Billy Zabka’s first appearance last year, I think pop culture as a whole has entered a point of diminishing returns on 80’s callbacks. There’s no joke there beyond, “hey, it’s that guy!”.
I was feeling the same way until the very end, when Ted reclaimed the Best Man visor and Zabka swore revenge. That felt like it could be amusing, but, again, I could just be acting the sucker.
At this point, I’m just going to keep watching to see what the deal is with all the purple this season. Wardrobe for the regulars and extras, props, set decoration — it’s all heavily, heavily purple. Why?
Marie Schrader became the production and costume designer for the show.
@Victor. OK — so what does that mean? :)
Sorry, Breaking Bad reference. Didn’t add any details other then the name to avoid spoilers.
I was going to make the same joke, Victor :-)
What’s your problem with purple? It’s a perfectly cromulent colour
But everyone loves purple!
Howdy “Baddies” ! When I read Purple – that was my first thought too. Not that I notice the colors, but because I read so much about it. Here’s adding to that legend … purple has to be marie!!
I got my hopes up that the episode would spend some extended time with Barney and Ted actually talking which might lead to a moment that emotionally resonates, moments that this show used to be so good at landing. What do we get? A handful of back-and-forth lines from those two then a jump-cut to Robin and Lilly at the bar. Wash, rinse, repeat. The Robin/Lilly stuff was so pointless, and that bled over on Barney and Ted. Their “resolution” was in no way earned, but there they are, back at the poker table-best bros again. They could’ve gone for some sincerity but chose schlock again.
Preface: I actually enjoyed last week’s episode because I thought it was funny and bought into the Ted/Lily moments.
This week was a huge blunder. The big problems were most jokes being DOA and constant displays of the characters being awful people – like Alan said. But I also felt it was quite irresponsible of the show to deal with this subject matter and terrain, yet not mention how Barney sleeping with Robin in Season Three was an egregious violation of the Bro Code (it was also the moment the show went downhill and wa forever changed). By avoiding this angle, it robbed the episode of any depth and legitimate conflict, as well as failed to explore the history of the show – in a final season, no less.
Lack of humor, lack of likability in the characters, lack of substance or depth, lack of realism…these are the qualities that have brought the show down several levels since the show dumbed things down and had Barney screw over Ted in the middle of Seasok Three. It was not an encouraging episode.
The sad thing about this show is that you miss obvious plot twists, because you assume continuity errors. When we saw the empty bachelorette party, all I could think was “who was going to come anyway, aside from Patrice and half the cast of Pretty Little Liars (i.e. Barney’s & Robin’s sisters)?” But with their selling out characters, and continuity slip-ups in the last few years, I honestly bought the flimsy initial presentation, that Lily had screwed up and forgotten to invite all those friends who only show up for sitcom weddings, and with whom the group never ever associates (name me anyone from Lily’s party who has been seen since, or a guest at their wedding besides the regulars, Brad & Scooter? ).
If you’re going to do a story addressing Robin’s lack of female friends (which IS a recurring character note), or the idea that there is some creepy dynamic between her and Lily (to which I refer more than Lily’s sexual thing), there might have been material there… but it’s just unnatural shoehorned into the wedding weekend. Because of that, we get this farce of her running around the bar at the hotel trying to make friends with stranger women.
In the old days, they’d have tied the Lily-Robin relationship into all kinds of stuff (like not Lily wanting to lose Robin as a friend figuring into her role in breaking up the relationship with Ted), and they’d have done it in a more appropriate time. Early Season Lily would have brought this up when she was planning the bachelorette party, rather than go to a party with Robin where she knew nobody was going to show up, and then only discuss it when Robin brought it up the next day. The show used operate as if sane people were experiencing time pass, rather than everyone behaving as if the same amount of time had passed for them as for the audience.
It’s like on all those stupid procedurals, where one detective tells the others, “There’s only one place he could have gone…” and then explaining the rationale as they get out of the car following a 20 minute drive from the place where he made the statement, as the other characters gasp in astonishment, making it clear that from the time he made the cryptic declaration, he has said not another word about what he meant, espcially because he is only explaining the significance of the new location and his rationale after they get there.
It’s not quite as if they are selling out the characters for jokes, but their track record has been so bad, that you assume that’s what is coming, rather than an exploration of a genuine character issue. “Oh, of course they’ve forgotten Robin doesn’t have any friends, we’re just doing that sitcom trope where they pretend she does.”
And so not only are you caught flat-footed by the show REMEMBERING its own continuity, but they undermine it with the gratuitous surprise twist that Lily DID remember to plan the part, but ROBIN forgot that she has no friends, and Lily sat through that whole farce, only bringing the issue up when Robin’s complaints grew unbearable.
As someone pointed out above, in addition to blowing the character opportunity by having Lily take five minutes to go through the typical sitcom arc of “Oh good, my friend has a new friend; grrr, I hate that my friend is closer to the new friend in some ways; agh, I am anticipating being displaced by the new friend; I must destroy this new friendship”. When most sitcoms cram all that into one episode, they have the decency to stick a commercial, or at least a cut to another scene in between each point in that arc.
It seemed to me that in the early years of this show, they took pride in busting a lot of those cliches, and having the characters react more like real people, or when over the top, as in the Barney stuff, it was with a wink and the understanding that this WAS over the top, and not the norm. It’s been years since I have had any confidence that they are even aware of the difference.
Sadly, the only person who exhibited anything close to human emotion on this episode was Billy Zabka swearing revenge. The whole season seems to be going down everyone’s worst fears, the gang spends the whole season on the minutia of the wedding weekend.
Let’s get back to the Mother. She’s been the only thing worthwhile in this season so far.
My favorite moment of this episode was the tag at the end, with the three guys sitting on lawn chairs together. That pretty much sums up my feelings on this episode.
But I do think that some more Robin/Barney/Ted stuff is necessary, if only to resolve the issue once and for all. As many have commented, it’s very hard to imagine why the Mother would be interested in Ted while he’s such a sad sack; and it’s similarly hard to see Ted getting excited about the Mother while he’s still pining over Robin. If next week’s episode is about Ted finally resolving all those Unresolved Feelings, I’ll be thrilled…but I’m not holding my breath.
But those feelings have been resolved on numerous occasions. The writers just choose to bring the feelings back to create tension when they run out of other ideas. Seriously, how many times has Ted had a revelation about Robin and his relationship/friendship?
I seriously doubt we’re getting any true emotion or closure. Barney/Robin will get married, Ted will be sad in the rain, and then boom mom comes and all is right in the world. That’s the show.
Fair point, SCT. It certainly would have been better if the writers hadn’t kept bringing back the Ted/Robin tension! In an ideal world, they’d finally resolve it in a satisfying manner that leaves Ted emotionally ready to meet the Mother. But as you say, that outcome doesn’t seem very likely.
I feel like I’m watching 24 with a laugh track.
I liked this more than Alan and others seemed to. While I will never get why they think Robin hating on Patrice is funny (it isn’t), Marshall 2.0 made me laugh and, I am embarrassed to admit, so did “Broses”.
I think hope ran out 2 seasons ago.
An essential part of the final play of the playbook, “The Robin” was that Ted was indeed over his feelings for Robin. Barney wouldn’t have proposed otherwise.
But (“psych”???) he’s really not over her after all?
That’s weak writing.
At the very least, it reflects poorly on Ted. But maybe that, “oops, changed my mind, this is what I actually want after all” mentality isn’t out of character for him.
It’s things like that by which I get so incensed by the “why do they stay friends with Barney” complaints, because the real issue is why does he stay friends with them. His code of beliefs might be wierd, but nobody would dare to mock a Wiccan or Hare Krishna half as much as they do him, and he doesn’t shaft them, unless there’s a bigger agenda behind it, like stealing Marshall’s dates to keep him single until Lily could get back. He’s also like, insane generous, and goes way too far to accomodate Ted on the whole Robin thing from day one. For all that people sneer at the “asking Ray Wise’s permission” episode, the implicit ownership of a woman by a past sexual partner is far more degrading. IMO, he showed more respect to Robin while they were dating in either iteration than Ted, who was trying to jam her into his own ideal mold of the Mother, and then taking advantage of her low point for casual sex.
Barney’s sexual transgressions of excess differ from Ted or Robin solely by degree or quantity, and something akin to calling a serial killer a different category of evil just because he has a higher body count than another mass murderer.
The most obnoxious thing is they had everything set up for (Lily points to woman at bar) “Hey Robin I met that woman on the train ride here, she was pretty cool…” etc etc etc and just ignored it. I was sure that’s where they were going with that plot, because logic. Apparently not though.
Yes! This! Huge wasted opportunity to integrate the mother.
Seconded, though one assumes it will have to happen later on in the show.
I’m with you 100% Alan. This was a pretty dreadful episode. They shouldn’t even try doing jokes any more, I cringed at nearly every attempt at humor. Worse than that, they have totally ruined the Robin character. It’s too bad, as Cobie Smulders has become a better actress (early in the show she wasn’t very good), the character has become more and more unlikable, to the point where I now actively root against her. The only moment that resonated with me at all was the Ted/Barney stuff on the beach in the rain, and even that was mediocre at best. It really feels like everyone is phoning it in at this point. It’s easy to say the show should’ve ended long ago when it started slipping qualitatively, but it’s really obvious now that everything about this season has been a mistake, with the exception of Cristin Milioti. She’s the only remotely good thing about the show at this point.
I’m fairly certain that this entire season takes place over this one week, with the wedding stuff and Lily and Marshall getting ready to go off to Paris. So you can’t be too surprised that two episodes in we’re still at the Inn, pre-wedding.
But the producers have said that there will be episodes that just use the wedding weekend as a framing device for other kinds of stories. We haven’t gotten those episodes yet, and I’m looking forward to them much more than I am to more wedding hijinks.
Producers also have a faulty memory, like our narrator !
I think things are not written in stone and if they do not like the direction it is taking, they will change – they may have less reasons this season to change because of the need to close the story and they do not need any cliff hangers for next season – but still a course correction is always possible.
Things I liked:
+ Glad the “thank you Linus” continued, but was minimal (not beating it to hard)
+ Billy Z re-reference, and reasonably subdued appearance at the poker game.
+ thought the Barney getting at Ted cause of the holding hand in the park incident was fine and I liked the Ted’s basement bedroom bit.
+ I liked Marshall adjudicating over the incident, even though there was no reference to him being a judge (wait does anyone know that? ie Ted/Barney? I dont think so).. still Marshall could have asked for them to put a Judge’s robe on his faux body.
Things I like not so much:
– Bro code book being beaten to death
– another week with ZERO flashbacks/flash forwards just adding to the claustrophobia of the wedding weekend set/arc/season.
– another weekend with no future-mom! I get that part of meeting the mom-to-be is closing out old chapters in Teds life, and Robin is a big chapter.
ugh.
Some mostly unconnected thoughts on the episode:
I hate the Patrice joke. It wasn’t funny the first time they did TWO YEARS AGO! And it’s not funny now. Why is Patrice even at the wedding? I guess Barney invited her because she helped him propose to Robin? I dunno.
Jason Segel HAS to be filming a movie now, right? Either than or part of his new contract is having only a day of work on the show a week or something, because he’s barely been in the show lately. Wasn’t he the holdout when it came to negotiating a ninth season last year?
Did anyone else feel like the spontaneous rain when Ted stalled in admitting he had feelings for Robin was a parallel/callback to the rain dance way back in the Season 1 finale?
I”m surprising myself by still thinking it’s funny everytime a “Thank you, Linus,” pops up. I thought that joke would get old fast, but so far I’m actually kind of digging it.
I thought this episode was the weakest of the season so far. I have a bad feeling it’s setting up even more stories I don’t really want to see. Why do the writers think we’ll all be interested in Marshall’s wild road trip or Billy Zabka’s feud with Ted (has Billy Zabka become such good friends with Barney that he REALLY wants revenge for having his title of best man revoked and given back to Ted?). All I really want to see at this late point in the game is everyone being funny, Marshall back with Lily being hilarious and adorable together, and to learn more about the Mother, both her relationship to Ted and everyone else in the gang.
Also, I’d like to see Carl in one of the flashbacks to MacLaren’s. Why has he been replaced by random bartenders since the middle of Season 8?
I am having some of the same issues and grumbles as everyone else. And, I know this isn’t real life, but as someone who has planned a wedding, I get so anxious watching this because there is NO WAY any of them have this much time to fuck around with all these subplots. This weekend has already had 3 weekends worth of stuff happen, and we haven’t even hit the wedding day yet. I keep worrying — who is handling all the wedding details? Even if Ted is handwriting the place cards, there are a million other logistics to finalize.
At this point, I enjoy reading Alan’s review more than I enjoy the actual episodes.
I have no idea why Tim Gunn was at the poker table but he was the best part of this episode.
I miss the bar. Are we going to get to hang out at MacLaren’s again? If not, and if we’re going to keep NOT seeing the mother, this season seems like a waste of time. Let’s hope it gets better for episode 5.
I find that I pretty much hate everything about this show now, but I’ve invested so much time in watching it that, having come this far with it, I can’t stop before it wraps up.
It was a horrible episode, mainly because of the Lily/Robin part. Robin spend the whole episode acting stupid and then Lily does the sickest/meanest thing. Hated both their characters.
The bachelorette party seemed to be one of those instances where they could have structured a whole show around it if they needed time. Good friends of Robin are supposed to show, Lily can only get Patrice to come, and because Lily knows Robin can’t stand Patrice, she grabs the mother and hockey girl to make a group. Something is horribly wrong with hockey girl and the mother steps in and fixes the problem.
It explains why Patrice is at the wedding, it gets things moving, it even potentially gives the ability to call back some actors who were ‘friends’ with Robin, but things didn’t quite work out(and Robin not remembering why they weren’t friends any longer gives a lot of options) – and it builds reasons for why the Mother is special.
That could have been hysterically funny and poignant. Instead, we got reasons why no one should like Robin or Lily.
That would have been brilliant! Are the writers reading this? THIS COMMENT, THIS!
Thanks! I was thinking about it and it could have tied into the Marshall/Ted/Barney plot too – Marshall was supposed to help setup the bachelorette party, but because he’s not there, he has to remote Ted/Barney to do the things he was supposed to do. Barney wants to do overkill, Ted’s really into it, both of them want to go.
I agree with Alan here. However, I will happen to enjoy the Bro Code; I just think the Writers weren’t utilizing it in the best way. [ex] Accusing Ted of “breaking” the ‘Bro Code’. To be honest, I don’t think Ted did anything wrong: I do admit though that Ted has some inner demons to work out but that’s just natural. Ted was there for Robin as a good Friend, not as someone he wanted to be with. It was only brought up again because Barney was upset about it.
I also liked that Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen) was still present through FaceTime despite his long Road Trip. The way Marshall handled the “dispute” between Barney & Ted was funny & with him being the Judge.
It was refreshing to see the Lily/Ted moments in the past Episode; like Alan motioned, “that reminded me why I really like that Friendship”.
So … More to the point, I definitely agree with Alan when he says, [we should spend more time away from the Inn & more with the Mother] — Personally, I think if it weren’t for the Reveal of the Mother in the Season 8 Final, Season 9 would be hard to watch. Furthermore, because they have shown the Mother in the 9th Series Premiere, it has given its’ viewers hope for the upcoming Episodes: But, if they decide to put her in every 2-3 episodes, this will be complicated & very difficult. Seeing how there are only 24 episodes, well, 20 now.
Typo – I *still* happen to enjoy / my bad.