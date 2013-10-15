Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Poker Game’

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I take a sewing class to work on my Halloween costume…
Guys, I’ll be very quick with this one, because “The Poker Game” was pretty dire. With each passing week we spend on Robin and Barney having a major argument on their wedding weekend, the more toxic their entire relationship seems. I would almost wonder if the writers were leading us up to a breakup, but we know from various flashforwards – including the one in this episode, where a bleached and cornrowed Barney got kicked by Lily after the honeymoon – that they do get married and stay together for a long time, so this is just part of the larger latter-day “HIMYM” problem of making the characters seem both likable and human. It’s spread everywhere, from major characters like Ted and Marshall (engaged in a years-long war of passive-aggression rather than acting like the communicative friends they’ve always been) to minor ones like Stuart (stealing everything in sight, and cheating on his wife) and Claudia (giving up on her understandable plan to leave Stuart entirely because he “bought” Marshall and Lily a nice gift).
Bring back the Mother and do more episodes set predominantly away from the claustrophobic environs of the Farhampton Inn, and please hurry. Because even with winks to continuity like Marshall’s post-wedding hair or a digitally-inserted Katie Holmes as the Slutty Pumpkin, my pre-existing affection for “HIMYM” (and whatever boost the premiere provided) is dwindling rapidly.
What did everybody else think?
Agreed 100% Alan. I wanted to like this season, and I did like the premiere with the mother (especially the flash forward to 1 year later). But this was such a stinker. I couldn’t even watch the whole thing. The writers should know the characters by now. What dribble!
The characters are all stupid and unlikable now, especially Lily, Ted and Robin. I actively want Robin to suffer.
Someone needs to do a fan edit of the last 4 seasons and edit it down to a dozen or so watchable, meaningful episodes.
Also Barney. Don’t forget Barney.
Every week it’s like Deja Vu all over again around here.
Bryan, I think that would just be the scenes with Marshall dealing with his father’s death and Barney learning about his biological father.
Alan wrote that his worst nightmare was them doing this season entirely in Farhampton and, thankfully, the writers said that that WASN’T what they were going to do. Except that that is exactly what they’ve done.
I can only hope that the negative critical reaction (not just from Alan) to the concept came too late to change the early scripts, and that they do a course correction later.
The story of latter-day HIMYM seems to be flandersization of the main characters, combined with plot twists that ruin the sweetness of the earlier, better show. How long can the show be weak like this before that mediocrity drowns out the fun of the early seasons entirely?
This show blows and Lily looks 10 years older than everyone else. Her face just looks worn from doing this show
And she’s not even the oldest one in the show. I am pretty sure that NHP has passed 40 already, and Josh Radnor is getting there. I think it’s that purple blazer she’s wearing. It’s not flattering.
Actually… she is only a year younger than NPH. When she was playing 15 on Buffy, she was already in her mid-20’s.
Agree with everything you said. As I watched and time slipped away I realized that it was going to be yet another episode with out the Mother. I have been an apologist for this show over the last two seasons, but I’m getting to the point that I may just read the recaps and tune in for the last few episodes.
Also the “drama” they set up between Robin and Barney’s family is just dumb. We have seen in the past that Robin and James get along, and his Mother went along with the Bachelor party from hell. Its just more crap we don’t need.
“I may just read the recaps and tune in for the last few episodes.”
I’ve been doing this for two years. It’s so much better. You can do it. I believe in you.
Three years for me.
It is sad because at one moment in time this was the comedy for me.
Cause the 22 minutes out of your life is going to kill you.
So one should spend 22-30 minutes, 20-some-odd times a year, consuming something that is almost definitely going to cause them dissatisfaction at best, and anger and frustration at worst, simply because it’s “only” 22 minutes? Pass.
But one will come on here and spend at least that much time reading the review and comments about a show that is almost definitely going to cause them dissatisfaction at best, and anger and frustration at worst? Pass.
I read Alan’s reviews because 1. I have a vague interest in seeing if the show’s getting better, so I can see if it’s a good time to jump back on board, and 2. because, in a more general sense, I read basically everything he writes.
And I don’t think it counts as a brag about my reading ability to say that it took me comfortably less than 22 minutes to read the three paragraphs Alan wrote. If you really can’t see the difference between watching the entirety of a bad show and reading a quick review of said bad show, then we have nothing to discuss.
Just going to point out that while reading his recap will certainly not take 22 minutes, arguing pointlessly with other viewers about your justification for not watching the show will quickly rack up to that 22 minutes and will probably go past that. So clearly your interest in the show is way more than just vague.
I have a vague interest in the show. I have a keen interest in “arguing pointlessly,” especially with people who snark at me stupidly or, in so many words, call me a liar.
Rule #1: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
The only reason I continue to watch this show is because it’s the final season, but last night’s episode had me seriously considering finally letting it go. I actually thought the show was funnier than it has typically been, but Robin (especially) and Barney were so incredibly horrible (among a cast of horrible characters), I’ve run out of reasons to care what happens to them.
I think any reasonable person can agree that there is no second side to last night’s conflict. If you take your future brother-in-law’s wedding ring in a poker game, you give it back afterwards. What the hell does the ring mean to her, other than assisting in her desire to be a petulant little bitch? The same can be said for the blouse, but the sentimentality attached to a wedding ring (whether that marriage ended in a divorce or not) goes far beyond that.
Barney’s overcompensation was ridiculous, but I’m guessing that will have some sort of payoff down the line. No matter, there is no excuse for Robin’s actions here.
I agree completely. It made Robin really unlikable. Then the show treated it as if Robin was in the right and that Barney was wrong for not standing up for her. I mean what the hell?! And of course Barney’speech to his brother and mother at the end just came across as cruel and stupid. Ever since Barney proposed to Robin this has felt like an awful, toxic relationship and yet the writers treat it as if it’s the exact opposite. Last night was a definite low point for the show. Also we’re really starting to see the limitations of one wedding weekend spread over a whole season
Yeah, I didn’t get it. Robin should have told James to stop crapping on marriage, just because his didn’t work out. Not take his ring. It didn’t make sense. This show sucked. And the poker game is getting tired. And if you’re going to have Johnny from the Cobra Kai dojo there, do something with him.
Gotta side with Robin on this one. Barney’s brother was acting like an asshole and being a downer with his barbed anti-marriage comments, and Robin taught him severest lesson in who towers above him by taking away an object he claimed to have absolutely no affection for. And instead of just apologizing and admitting marriage doesn’t mean absolutely nothing (which I’m sure would’ve been enough for Robin to return what she rightfully won) he brings his mother in to get it back. And you call *Robin* a petulant little bitch?
Was impressed that Robin beat the mother right after too, caught me off-guard and made me crack up. She was on fire tonight, and unfortunately Barney’s overreaction has become her mess to clean up.
Everyone on this show is an asshole, so that’s nothing new, but, again, I think we can agree that James might have a reason to be feeling down on marriage at the moment. Does a guy having a tough time really need the “severest lesson in who towers above him”? What does that even mean?
This is family, and though family relations are typically far from perfect, taking your future BIL’s wedding ring and refusing to give it back is a great way to make iffy relations much, much worse. I actually thought Barney’s overreaction was perfect as an ironic commentary on Robin’s attitude, but the writers either didn’t recognize that or are taking their sweet time getting to the reveal. Barney is a terrible person, but I hope he isn’t really that stupid.
Why didn’t Robin just ask James to stop going on about how awful marriage is, instead of the whole ring-taking crap.
And why did James suddenly change his mind – it has only been hours in marriage-weekend-time since he told Robin how wonderful marriage is (in episode 2, I think?).
There’s another show on CBS about a mother right now that is about 10 times funnier than the current iteration of HIMYM. And it’s not even that funny.
I think you’re a bit hard on this episode, compared to the last one. I thought the present/note stuff was actually pretty decent for this stage of HIMYM. It used their flashback structure well, and shifting perspectives, and had a happy emotional ending.
Agreed. Don’t get why viewers are treating it with the scrutiny one would normally hold for dramas. At the end of the day it’s a goddamn sitcom, although they are very much in the right to complain about the lack of the mother.
My DVR failed to record this last night, and I can’t bring myself to care, especially after reading this review. I can’t believe how far this once great show has fallen.
I just tape the show and fast forward. If I do not see the future mother, I just erase the episode.
Hitfix needs a +1 function for this comment.
It’s kind of b*llsh*t that Christin Milioti is listed in the opening credits, making you think she’s going to appear.
I’ve decided to stop recording HIMYM. I’m done saying “I’ll give it anotherweek.” I just don’t care enough about any of the characters anymore. Every storyline is weak or toxic or tired. The show should have ended last year.
I agree this season could benefit from taking the action away from the Farhampton Inn every now and then. Even some of the characters on “Lost” got to leave the island every so often!
I really liked the first three episodes, but the last two have revealed several problems:
-After having three funny episodes to open the season, it has gone back to being humorless.
-Whoever thought it was a good idea to have Marshall be apart from the rest of the cast was very wrong. It now looks like this will go on for half a season at least.
-The cliffhangers, and their resolutions, really aren’t working.
-So many of the inserted gags (notably The Karate Kid Villain) have not been thought out and aren’t going anywhere. They just exist.
-Barney and Robin. Oh, wait, that’s always been a problem.
-Three consecutive episodes without The Mother.
-Most significantly, the show is really imprisoned by the structural choices made for this season.
I died a little inside when Marshall was passing a city but it turned out to be Chicago. Started doing trip math in my head and wanted to shoot myself.
Except for that one scene with the Mother at the end of Episode 2, this season has turned out to be exactly what I was afraid of. Every reassurance I had from Bays & Thomas that they weren’t doing an all-wedding-weekend season has, thus far, turned out to just be a lie.
(And no, I don’t count non-Mother-related flashbacks and flashforwards, because those elements have *always* been a part of the show.)
The last few weeks have just served to irritate me because of this, and last night I just skipped the episode entirely. And I honestly don’t feel like I’ve missed anything.
So I think, for now, HIMYM and I are on a break. I’ll keep checking in on the reviews each week, in the hopes that this pattern will be broken. And if it is, then I’ll happily be back each Monday. Otherwise, I think I’ll drop in for the “Mother meets X cast member” episodes, and the finale.
Ted, Marshall and Lily are afraid to talk to each other? Robin, Barney and James are afraid to talk to each other? Barney has finally decided on his wedding weekend that he should take his wife’s side in things?
Why are these people friends much less in relationships? Why am I still watching? I tell my wife that I’m only watching because there are only 20 episodes left. I feel like I’m torturing myself to watch the show based off memories of what it used to be.
Spot-on review.
I’m only in it to figure out the purple now. I noticed this week that even the flashbacks feature purple. However, the crosscuts to Marshall in the present do not. What does it mean?
It mean pretty much the same thing as the yellow has all of these years…nothing.
I wouldn’t get your hopes up about the purple…I feel like the costume designer probably read one to many star pieces about the Mad Men designer and tried to get in on the action. As far as I can tell nothing on this show really means anything any more
So Ted buys Marshall and Lilly a coffee maker (apparently after a ton of work figuring out exactly the brand that their favorite coffee shop uses) and then is so mad that they don’t give him a thank you note for it that he consistently drinks out of said coffee maker for a year and constantly drops hints about it. Then because Lilly simply says, “Stewart and Claudia got us that coffee maker” Ted completely does a 180 and believes her? Are we supposed to believe that Ted has some sort of head trauma? What kind of writing is this?
Yeah, I didn’t understand that either. No logic there.
You know, out of all the things wrong with that episode, THAT bugged me the most. That was soooo ridiculous.
I’ve enjoyed the season up to this point, and I really thought they were going to make the Wedding Weekend Gimmick work. I was wrong. This episode was garbage.
This wedding weekend idea spread over this many episodes is horrible and a drag…tell me when it’s over. I don’t get why they aren’t taking more advantage of the good chemistry the mother brought that first episode.
Write a coI’ve begun to think that the show is bad due to external factors which is hampering the writing. Did Jason Segel cut a deal where he doesn’t have to show up on set with everyone else and he can literally “phone in” his scenes? Did budgetary restraints force the show to shoot almost all of their scenes at one location for the entire season?
I especially liked the touch where it has taken them 24 hours to drive from Minnesota to Chicago.
Col Bat – as someone who has made that drive a number of times I find that hilarious too. But then again, I can’t actually tell if more than two hours has passed this season.
Somehow Marshall has managed to change his clothes in that two hours if that is the time frame.
The Jason Segel stuff is weird to me, because it’s not like he’s only doing a little one-off per episode that was obviously all filmed by itself on one given day/week. His cross-country trip has a guest star, and multiple sets, and has generally contained a subplot that ran through a given episode. Not to mention his interaction with the characters back at Farmhampton, even if it is via “phone.” It’s not operating like I’d expect a plot written to film around an actor’s other commitments to operate. Maybe that’s still part of it, but at this point it feels more like something the writers actually wanted to do, maybe to give the show a break from the Farmhampton stuff. Whatever the case, it’s not working for me. Marshall is the one character on the show I have any remaining affection for, and putting him in a roadtrip storyline I have no interest in has killed the part of the show I could still reliably like.
Forgot to add, some scenes involve Baby Marvin, which would in theory make shooting some of these scenes actually take longer, because of the rules about how long babies can be on set. It’s all just weird, and the only conclusion I can draw is that someone on the show thought it was a good idea. Sigh.
Teasing everyone by making Milioti a regular IN MAY and then using her so wonderfully in the premiere, and then doing THREE EPISODES in a row without her–when they KNOW that she is what everybody is tuning in for–is a huge miscalculation on the part of Bays/Thomas, and they are hearing about it on Twitter. Here three-episode absence essentially makes them liars, and why they thought this would be a good idea is truly beyond me. Saving her for sweeps? Horrible idea. Horrible. From Milioti’s interviews, she didn’t act like she was only contracted for a few episodes, and once said that she would be in “every other one.” Even that has turned out to not be the case. Absolute letdown from the premiere, and how Bays/Thomas couldn’t have known this when writing these last three episodes is completely beyond me.
I logged in just to make a comment about being lied to… I know there was a time in my life where I didn’t even know who was running my favorite shows, and maybe it would be better if we could go back to that time…because being actively lied to (for not the first time, frankly) by these bozos really stings after being a loyal viewer for so long and even having purchased previous seasons on dvd. I cringe when I see those on my shelf now.
If Marshall was supposed to be flying home shouldn’t Lily have been waiting for him at the airport, or did I miss them changing that once SO IMPORTANT tradition? There can’t possibly be an airport in Farhampton she was going to get him at?
I am heartbroken at what the show has done to Barney and Robin. I loved their chemistry in “Zip, Zip” and was rooting for them to get together in season 4, but now I am actively hoping that they break up. Maybe Barney ends up going on that “honeymoon” by himself after Robin leaves him at the altar. Fingers crossed!
Robin and her future MIL don’t get along. There’s an original plot point. No one’s EVER done it.
If this wasn’t the final season and I had already invested so much time in the show, I would have deleted my season pass.
Is Jason Segel still a regular in the cast or a special guest star at this point?
If I hadn’t invested so many years in this show I would have deleted the season pass long ago. This season is just lazy.
Is Jason Segel a special guest star now?
It’s just worse and worse every episode…
I don’t know, I laughed. It’s not early seasons HIMYM but it was pretty funny.
Alan, I think you are wrong “that they do get married and stay together for a long time.” I think they ARE doing all of this dire relationship stuff between Barney and Robin because they are going to break up. The flash forwards in earlier episodes have hidden their left ring fingers. The one in this episode, where Barney returns from Belize with cornrowed hair, he was alone. I think they split and he went by himself on the prebooked honeymoon to get over it.
On the tediousness of the episode in general, agree with you 100%. I do still always laugh a few times every time I watch HIMYM because I like these characters so much, but I really wish the showrunners weren’t dragging things out the way they are and could let us have some stories with the actual mother in them. It is just disappointing every Monday.
12.5 hour drive from Chicago to New York. With two divers, no need to stop for more than ten minutes at a time. How exactly is it that Marshall might not get to the wedding in 40 hours?
Well, they do have an infant in the car, so they will definitely have to stop for more than ten minutes at a time. But your overall point is on the money.
Or maybe they could have stopped at O’Hare in Chicago and gotten a flight?
I’ve had ingrown toenails that hurt less than this episode. I may just ditch HIMYM until the finale and then wonder why I even bothered with the finale.
Barney could have gone on the honeymoon alone. Do we know that they get married? Seriously asking.
Didn’t like this episode either.
I am very disappointed in you, Alan. Everyone knows that the proper intro to this review should have been:
A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I wrap it before I tap it…
Yes, I agree Alan, 98%, there’re some differences. To be honest, it wouldn’t really matter to me if Robin & Barney got married; it is getting tiresome. I did however like Quinn and Barney together. They didn’t work because Barney was influenced into getting a Prenup and given thoughts about how he & Quinn wouldn’t work. [When you don’t have trust, the relationship will eventually fail] But yes, these constant cringe worthy situations with them two do spell some issues with the ongoing Marriage Weekend.
(FTR-#fortherecord) – I don’t like how the Writers made Wayne Brandy/James seem like a little kid who needed his Mother to fix his problems for him. He’s a grown man … #Really?
Now as for Lily, Marshall and Ted; their Friendships together with Ted are too close for them to have problems with it. The Writers made Ted re-think his own thoughts about getting them a present for their Wedding. Lily became Friends with Ted before she met Marshall. As one of his Best Friends now, she should have known something was up when Ted told her about it. Personally, it felt as though long friendships meant nothing in this Episode. [except the ending scene]
Still, Alan, we can totally agree on the Mother here. It has been 3 consecutive Episodes without Her thus far. The Mother has given me a Boost & although refreshing it may be; these last two Episodes have almost killed the mood. [Episode 3 was okay] The Writers need to get in the habit of showing Her more. It’s because of Her 90% of the Viewers are watching. They need to do something, and fast.
Thank you for writing this! It is just sad to watch. When Marshall said he was in Chicago…I knew I should have turned it off for about 6 weeks. That means he has about 6 episodes just to get there!
This just underlies the bigger problem. The writers of this show are blatantly telling us that the last 8 seasons of Ted dating pointless girls, James’ divorce and Barney’s mother are MORE IMPORTANT and fun to watch than Ted meeting, dating and marrying the mother.
IF this isn’t true then why aren’t they showing this happening?!
Seems like I’m only watching because I’ve seen every episode. I’ve met the Mother and not really sure I care much to see Ted meet her.
This may be a season which will play better on disc, when you can fast-forward through the awkward spots. That will leave some episodes running about four minutes …