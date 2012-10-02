Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Pre-Nup’

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I name your lady parts…
“The Pre-Nup” was in some ways an improvement on the season premiere, in that it mainly focused on what was happening to the characters in the present, it gave Thomas Lennon more to do as Klaus, and was one of the show’s better overall uses of Bob Odenkirk. And while the demands of Barney’s pre-nup (and then of Quinn’s counter) were completely cartoonish, if any live-action TV character is going to be responsible for such a document, it’s Barney Stinson.
But I think the episode made a couple of significant tactical errors.
The first is the gag where Future Ted announced that nothing interesting happened in the Summer of Love, and that we should therefore fast forward straight to the Fall of Break-Ups. And the problem is that something interesting did happen in the Summer of Love – the “HIMYM” writers just weren’t interested in showing it, because they like to keep the show tied fairly close to the real calendar. Seeing Victoria re-integrate herself into the group – and seeing how the gang (but Robin and Lily in particular) react to the news of how she and Ted got back together – is a story that’s absolutely worth telling. So, for that matter, is how Quinn and, especially, Nick, came to be treated as full-fledged members of the gang, when that’s virtually never been the case with outside boyfriends and girlfriends. Stella and Zoey and Don and the others all got a partial membership at best, and I think there was a good story to tell about the group adjusting to this influx of newbies, even if it’s just a case of the Summer of Love’s positive vibes making it easier than usual. But Nick in particular is such a non-entity, having made two brief previous appearances that spanned more than a season,(*) that we needed to get a sense of him fitting in with the others.
(*) Nick, for those who don’t know, was supposed to fill the Kevin role last season, until the “Fairly Legal” filming schedule made Michael Trucco unavailable, which necessitated the hiring of Kal Penn. Bays and Thomas said that because Future Ted had promised Nick would return, they had to bring Trucco back at some point; this is it.
(I might also lament that doing it this way skipped past the most physically exhausting part of being new parents, but given how goofy those jokes were about Marshall and Lily in the premiere, I’d just as soon we move on to a world where they’re sleeping a little, and taking turns going to the bar.)
The larger issue, though, is one where the series’ structure is getting in the way of things. Because we know that Robin and Barney will wind up engaged, and that Ted and Victoria won’t stay together, and because we know that this is the Fall of Break-Ups, these stories just turn into a mechanical exercise about how each of the three couples will split, and it becomes impossible to invest in any of the relationships. Once upon a time, that wasn’t the case for the show. We knew Robin and Ted wouldn’t be a long-term thing, but that relationship and the stories about it were written so well that I didn’t care. Had Stella and Ted started fighting in every one of her appearances after the first, I imagine I might have enjoyed having her around a while even if she wasn’t the Mother. And Quinn was fun to have around at least at first, even as I began to assume that Barney and Robin would give it another shot before the end. At this point, though, the outside characters feel only like obstacles to delay our heroes from hooking up with their true [insert Klaus’s fake German word here]. If Victoria gets more to do in an upcoming episode, I might feel differently about that one, because we know how good Josh Radnor and Ashley Williams can be together when a dumb story isn’t getting in the way. Mostly, though, I just want to get to winter.
And maybe the idea that most or all of these couples will be busted by the end of the autumn will turn out to be a good thing for this possibly final season. Maybe it means that Robin and Barney reunite sooner rather than later, and Bays and Thomas really aren’t foolishly saving the Farhampton wedding for the very end of the season/series. At the very least, ditching the outside love interests might force the show to spend at least part of the season just telling good stories, rather than setting up the pieces for the end game.
What did everybody else think?
In my perfect world, Victoria is the Mother, but since it’s not to be, then I hope Ashley Williams gets a sitcom starring role worthy of her talents.
if they somehow still mananged to make that happen i wouldnt be mad, no matter how they made it happen. she has really been the best out of all of the not the mothers.
After they started using canned film for the storytelling cutscenes, my shamelessly hopeful secret theory is that Victoria really is the Mother, and have the little brother go, “But Mom’s name isn’t Victoria!” And the older sister reply, “What do you think Vicki is short for?”
But really, you know they’re going to end the show with the kids after the actors have aged for almost a decade. It’d be the perfect inside joke for a show that shamelessly “hid” two pregnant actresses bellies.
Actually, my pet theory is that this whole rambling story is Future Ted working out his grief over the death of the Mother in 2030. And that’s why the kids are so patient with all of this. (I think it’s just as important to have a good ending to the future storyline as it is for the flashback lead-up to meeting the Mother. So that’s my suggestion….)
That may have been one of the worst episodes ever. I’m not sure we registered a single laugh among the four of us watching.
forget about the need to discuss the absolute downward spiral this show has taken (everything before the first commercial break had promise of being a good episode only to get caught in its own ways once we got past that part) and let’s discuss what names you use for your partners lady/man parts? that was absolutely the highlight of an otherwise completely abyssmal show.
Alan, I have to admit… Bays and Thomas really screwed themselves with all the exact hints and such they’ve given for the the mother.
Ashley Williams is the only actress they’ve cast as a Ted girlfriend, who’s had ANY chemistry with Josh Radnor, except Sarah Chalke (who could have chemistry with a mop bucket, she’s so awesome) and of course, Cobie.
All of the others have had zero chemistry. Not a single one believable.
They could have massaged things so Victoria had just gotten back to Manhattan and had no place to live and had to live with Rachel Bilson. But they had to go and make her a bass player in a band.
And introducing the mother in the first season only to have Ted screw it up so royally would’ve been a great pay-off to having her come back later.
Now, the ONLY reason Bays and Thomas are bringing her back now, is because, again, she’s the ONLY one Radnor has had real chemistry with that they can use (can’t use Stella or Robin).
In the process, they’re pissing-off all of us who’ve stuck around, because now, there is NO WAY the mother can stack up next to Victoria. And I don’t care if they write her horribly. I don’t care if they carpet bomb her character like they did Zoe, to try and make her look bad. Because if they do, we’ll KNOW why they’re doing it.
At this point, even though I liked the first episode and I like Barney and Robin and Lily and Marshall, at this point, I’m pretty much done with Ted, even if they’ve un-douche bagged him. They’ve had the woman who SHOULD be the mother, but after the Rachel Bilson episodes, they totally screwed themselves and made it impossible for the right character to be the mother.
I agree completely. This is a great comment.
Totally agree. I just kept thinking last night: how are they going to ruin Victoria?
Absolutely terrible episode. Between this one & the premiere, Im pretty close to be doing with HIMYM.
Something that bothered me a little during the show – were any of the guy’s complaints (besides Barney) unreasonable? Ted wanted his girlfriend’s naked ex-fiancee to not live with them. Robin’s Random Boyfriend wanted her to not watch TV during sex. Marshall wanted to play with his baby son. How are any of those things so terrible that it causes a major fight?
I love this show, but I really hope this is the last season.
Honestly, I felt the same way. The guys complaints … didn’t seem that bad. Now, yes, I understood what Victoria was complaining about and why – but Klaus was running around naked and doing all sorts of crazy stuff. It’s not hard to understand Ted there.
Maybe it’s an uncited case of the unreliable narrator. Maybe Klaus was not that over the top, but to the hypersensitive, prone-to-dramatics Ted, Klaus’ every foible was magnified. Watching foreign TV shows while Ted seethes but is too polite to ask him to switch shows, becomes ramming them down Ted’s throat in Future Ted’s story. A flash of junk beneath a loosely-belted robe as he walks from bedroom to bathroom becomes parading around in the nude. Just knowing that Klaus owns a pregnant ferret on the premises (however secure her cage) becomes an infestation.
As an uncle who has appalled my share of sisters-in-law by tossing my nephews into orbit, I still find it plausible that Marshall was going too far too young. You gotta wait until they’re walking before you can really put some lift under them. Since season one, they’ve established that Eriksen standards of play are outside the Aldrin comfort zone, and even Marshall has admitted as much, particularly in regard to their future offspring.
As for Nick & Robin, even sexfreak Quinn & male-fun-squelching/girlcrushing-on-Robin Lily thought she was in the wrong. To the extent that they sided with her, it was to maintain the gender’s moral high ground.
As it was strictly played, however, I gotta agree with Max & Toonsterwu. In order to create conflict, the writers took an easy way out and made the girls into shrews. In the good old days of doomed relationships, both sides usually had a point, such as in Ted & Robin’s clashing on issues of privacy vs candor that gave us “Slap Bet,” the single greatest HIMYM episode ever. Would that have been as much fun is Robin had been a shrill harpy who had no good reason for hiding her past from Ted and co.?
Wow. This episode played like an audition by Bays & Thomas to CBS showing just how broad they can write this show. Look if you give us another season we can coexist seamlessly with your other comedies like never before! Before I had been happy to write-off the downturn in quality on the show’s age but now it sems obvious that they are just going for something different now. This felt to me like an episode written with the rating on the mind. I can’t hate on them for chasing a dollar but that doesn’t make it less disappointing.
Could not agree more. I have been a defender of the last few seasons of HIMYM with my basic premise being that, although it wasn’t as good as it used to be, it was still one of the Top 10 comedies on TV. But that was just terrible last night. None of it was remotely funny and all of the characters acted like cartoons. I’m actually fairly shocked that Alan wasn’t more negative about the episode.
Klaus is such a buffoon. How am I supposed to believe that Victoria was going to marry him?
I’m surprised Ted hasn’t told Victoria that Klaus was going to leave her anyways … granted, I half wonder if keeping that secret is going to be the cause of their breakup.
Seriously – no woman in her right mind is going to put up with him. The only reason I’m still watching is because I want to see Robin and Barney get married – I know, I’m one of the few remaining people who still like them together.
I’m with you there, Sharon. I can’t imagine there’s any other reason left to be invested in this show. I stopped caring about Ted 3-4 seasons ago.
I could watch a show with Thomas Lennon all day long. And, in fact, I have. To me, the framing of the series also justifies the sitcom tropes– Ted feels threatened by Klaus and also a bit guilty about stealing Victoria back from him, so Ted’s recollection of him casts him as an over-the-top buffoon.
The show’s been overusing its framing device. It’s better if you get a few episodes to forget who marries whom.
And I’m not just talking about giving us more Victoria/Ted. Quinn, for example, has been great as the distaff Barney. Give her a few episodes like the Broath where she plays that. Trucco has become typecast as The Other Man (BSG, Castle)– why not get us invested in how great he is with the team?
Answer: ambiguity from CBS over whether there will be a Season 9. It keeps the whole show in a holding pattern.
I’m with Sharon and LJA. Although…I can see some women who would put up with Klaus. None of them have been on this show, though! Especially Victoria!! I’d like a story from her POV just to tell us what she ever saw in Klaus in the first place.
Given that Ted used Klaus’ note to absolve Victoria of any responsibility in terms of how it was presented to the guests, I think she already has to know. I mean, her whole family and all of her friends know, it is bound to come up.
Couple thoughts –
I liked this episode. A fair amount actually. I thought it showed growth in the characters, even if it was a bit forced.
I’ve never understood the, for a lack of a better word, “shippers for Victoria and Ted. There was, for a lack of a better way to phrase it right now, a rhyme to their relationship, but not a rhythm, IMO. I guess I was always turned off when they had that obnoxious date episode with Marshall/Lily in the bathroom, and it just never stayed with me.
If the intent of the next batch of shows, before Barney and Robin get back together in November (as Bays and Thomas have said), is to show how these characters come to some sort of life realization, then I’m okay with it. I gave up on caring on Ted’s wife a long time ago, and Barney, for me, has been the most interesting character of the show, but if they show the growth of these two over the next month … okay.
I appreciate your points. But I liked this episode. I thought it was way funnier than the first one, i was laughing most of the time.
I liked this ep more than the premiere, too, except for the forced way they broke up Quinn and Barney. I also agree with Alan that seeing the new partners integrating with our Usual Gang would have been interesting–and probably quite funny, if written correctly!
One of the few things I liked about this episode was when all the girls were together, talking and then working on the prenup. There could be a half season of good material of the girls as a group, the men as a group and how they work separately and together. Unfortunately, this show has no interest in at least half of these people, and they’ll all be gone in a episode or so.
I know that I’m probably the only one, but I keeping watching to see Barney and Robin NOT end up together. I’ve never understood why people bought into that relationship aside from the fact that the writers told them to. BTW, Bro-ing out and being so much alike are not a strong enough arguments.
To me, the most ridiculous part of this episode was suggesting that a television station in New York City reruns it’s 7:00 pm news show at 11:00 pm. That’s just stupid and completely unbelievable.
Its not news (but political), and the timing is slightly different, but check the MSNBC lineup. 8 PM re runs at 11. 5 PM re runs at 7 PM.
News from a person with short term memory loss:
Ok, I am just kidding about memory loss. But its hard for me to think about something which happened 5 years back and get worked up as to whether that person was the right choice as the mother. So if you take people who don’t remember such details a few years down the line, it eliminates so many of the complaints about the show. All you are left is whether the episode is funny in its “recent” context which might be a few episodes or the last year. And from that perspective, I am not finding as many issues as you guys are, although the quality seems to be different, but that could just be perception from years of watching this and other series.
And this memory talk makes me think – no wonder I did not understand the season 2 of LOST … ok, another bad joke.
I think HIMYM is getting old. Sometimes, as another blogger pointed out ([www.popmatters.com]), the show can be clever in its story-telling technique, even subtly satirizing itself. I generally think I find the show appealing, despite being such a heavy relationship-based sitcom, because it isn’t heavy-handed in sap and because I get the sense that the actors have genuine friendship, giving their characters some three-dimensionality.
But I grow disappointed with HIMYM when I feel it’s devolving into trite gender stereotypes and far overexhausted wedding cliches. and when the characters become more one-dimensional. And I sensed all of that from the pre-nup episode.
Neil Patrick Harris, I thought, did an excellent job – as well as he could – trying to convince the audience that he had changed his bachelor ways, and was seriously, romantically, and deeply in love with Quinn in a mature and committed way, having only 3 or 4 episodes to do so, with the out-of-the-blue introduction of her character. and then, as soon as we buy this genuine love and commitment, basically a second later, Barney’s back to his cheap superficial womanizing stereotypes. The show worked hard to mature Barney’s character, and then erase it back to some Hugh Heffner mockery. (while, oddly, trying in a flash at the end, to reestablish a “mature” Barney)
The other thing that threw me off with “Pre-Nup”, was the lack of character consistency. There’s enough suspension of disbelief as is – that characters and date and break up with each other and remain friends, then do the same with another friend and so on. But here, they have Robin clearly enjoying – more than that – watching TV in bed. Much earlier in the show, when Ted was to move in with Robin, one of their fights was that he wanted a TV in the bedroom and she wouldn’t have it, not her thing. character consistency anyone? Perhaps the most consistent character in “Pre-Nup” was the boss’s over-the-top love of his dog Tugboat – but he was portrayed as an almost likeable character here and an almost compassionate voice of reason, when he was nothing but pure rage and cold misanthropy when shown previously.
I agree that I can’t invest in any of these relationships, especially when it’s already been hammered home that they won’t last. I agree that two Robin-Barney flash-forwards was too much. And I got the sense that things are just hurried, and as you put it, mechanical, to rush things to a set up (“how do Barney and Robin get together”), rather than taking things at a more natural pace, with more natural interactions.
I would much rather see the characters relaxing and having daily conversations and comedic bits, than all this relationship-jostling, match-making, and “Women are from Venus, Men are from Mars” exaggeration of stereotypes.
I didn’t like this episode, it felt like they just came up with the idea of a pre-nup in last minute. It wasn’t funny. At all. Yes, I agree that if something like could be pulled of by a character it could only be Barney Stinson, but the whole episode felt like a parody on itself and I couldn’t wait for the end of it. The only part that made me laugh was the ringtone that boss guy for when his ex-wife called…That was a good one.
a throw away episode. i was surprised they didn’t keep quinn around longer though. but your right, this show has backed itself into a corner and now it’s so tedious for the viewer to care about how they get out of it. they have waited too long to long to reveal who the mother is…I don’t care anymore!!
sorry typos!
Add me to the list of “find a way to make Victoria the Mother” fans. She is adorable.
This episode was well below HIMYM standards, very sitcommy.