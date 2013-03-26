Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Time Travelers’

A review of last night’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as I DVR the news…
I spent a good chunk of “The Time Travelers” feeling the same frustration I’ve had with much of this season. The jokes felt strained (Marshall using a falsetto to try to get out of the ladies room), or like watered-down versions of things “HIMYM” did much better back in the day (the entire time traveler gag was something used well, and sparingly, when Marshall visited his teenage self). Even the hints of darkness, like Ted realizing any relationship with Coat Check Girl was doomed because that’s just how these things work out for him, didn’t really play, because it felt like the show had been hitting those notes too often this season and then running away from them. (Ted realizing that he was “really” ready to settle down was followed almost immediately by Ted conning that woman into sleeping with him last week.)
By the time I realized that the dance-off between Nick Andopolis and Robin Sparkles was going to occur largely off-camera – in an episode that, again, featured Jayma Mays from “Okay Awesome,” an episode that demonstrated why it is always a good idea to show Jason Segel dancing – I was ready to throw up my hands, write a short screed and move on to other things.
And then Barney – or Ted’s imaginary version of him – explained what was really going on, and “The Time Travelers” shifted from irritating to special.
There are times where the show’s use of an unreliable narrator feels like a cheat to me (Future Robin telling a story to her non-existent kids). But then there are other times where it pretty perfectly captures the mindset of the narrator (usually Ted) and why he felt the need to fool himself (and us) this way. This is a miserable, lonely Ted Mosby, whose friends have all moved on with their lives while he’s still stuck in neutral, not even having stupid adventures anymore but dwelling on ones he had years before.
Someone asked me on Twitter whether Ted’s sadness at having to wait another 45 days to meet the woman of his dreams was a signal that she’s no longer alive in 2030. That’s been a popular theory among fans in the past, usually coupled with the idea that Ted and Robin are together by then, which would explain why he’s spending so much damn time telling his kids about the trouble he had getting over a woman he dated years and years before he met their mother. And maybe that’s where this is all going, but I didn’t read it that way. To me, it was more a signal of the despair that he felt during that period – and that Future Ted (who’s telling this imaginary part of things) still remembers vividly, 17 years later – and that can and will only end when he and the Mother finally come face to face.
That entire sequence was played beautifully by Josh Radnor, and more than anything else the show has done this season, sold me on the power of Ted, and us, finally meeting the Mother. It probably raises the bar even higher for whomever Bays and Thomas cast in the role, but for the first time in a while, I feel genuine anticipation for her appearance, rather than considering it an itch the show is long overdue in scratching.
And then as I was feeling on a high from that sequence, the episode finally got real value out of the time traveler gag by having the multiple Teds and Barneys harmonize on Billy Joel’s “The Longest Time.”
Rough start. Terrific finish.
What did everybody else think?
It works as a metaphor for the show as a whole: it’s been stuck in neutral for the past few years, letting minutiae and the people around Ted take the place of the story of Ted and the mother. I’m hoping this episode is a sign that the writers are also ready to get the plot moving again.
Yes, I especially thought this during the “Longest Time” sequence at the end, “I’m so inspired by you… That hasn’t happened for the longest time.”
The worst episodes are the ones that center around Ted so lets just see who the other is and get on to the funny people on the show
Just rewatched it… something I can’t say I’ve done for a HIMYM in a very long time. Now, Ted’s fitful, sporadic efforts to emulate Barney suddenly make sense.
We’ve seen Barney using one night stands as a way to cover up for his own loneliness and feelings of inadequacy. Ted’s always understood this, and looks down on Barney for it. Now, he’s trying — and failing! — to go down the same path, desperate for SOME anodyne.
I’m still miffed by the “I’m finally ready” line, and I’d stopped liking Ted, but now I’m ok with him again. We’re getting some shallowness but it’s covering some real depth– as opposed to the elitist, faux-deep, poser he’d morphed into.
You captured my thoughts exactly, I watched wondering how they were going to pay it off – but man did they ever… great ending
I was amazed at how quickly this episode went from not working for me and a little annoying, to one of my favorites of the series. Just wonderful work by Josh Radner.
Maybe it is because my expectations are so low, but this season, while still littered with problems has been better than the past few seasons. I don’t feel like it is such a chore to watch anymore.
THIS is why I stick around.
Seconded. As someone Ted’s age who is bloody well tired of waiting around spinning my wheels, I felt that plea most wholeheartedly. On the one hand, only 45 more days, if Ted just knew that at the time! On the other hand, 45 days can feel like the next 20 years when you don’t know the end date, and everyone else you know has moved on but you. Made me look forward to next season.
It’s a weirdly structured episode–all the time travel, and how things didn’t actually happen–but the end makes it.
I did enjoy a Marshall/Robin faceoff, though. They don’t show those two together very often, but when they do, it’s gold.
YES to both of you. I can totally relate to Ted at that moment, and moments like that make the weeks of torture worth it.
Well said Jenfullmoon!
I think this was one of Josh Radnor’s strongest episodes. He did an amazing job conveying the despair that he was feeling. Most people talking about the show were moved by his speech – but what broke me was the moment he ended up alone, at the bar, staring at a single ticket. That was done so, SO well.
Also – I did not know he could sing like that. “The Longest Time” was stellar!!
I agree that the last few minutes saved the episode, but I still REALLY don’t understand why that dance off was off-screen.
Unless Segel genuinely suffers from dancer’s hip, there was simply no excuse for that.
My wife and I spent most of the episode asking “why are we watching this? It’s a complete rehash of everything they’ve done, but it’s just so empty.” And then that ending really turned it around for me and actually made everything previous make sense. It wasn’t too long ago that all my friends were getting married and I was sitting around, sad and lonely. And that’s what you sometimes do–replay old conversations and try to make those “good old days” last forever when, if you knew what the future held, you’d be cherishing every minute and appreciating what you have.
While I really enjoyed the ending, something felt just a bit off for me. When I read the comment about how the mother might not be alive in 2030, all of a sudden the ending seemed to make a bit more sense.
If that’s the case, I would have to think they would introduce her as a character in the season finale and let us get to know her and see them as a couple throughout the final season before that’s revealed.
Surely if this theory was true then when he is telling the story to the children they would have a slightly different attitude to “Oh no do we have to listen to this…”
The only part that bugged is that Future Ted has already said that “no matter what”, the gang always got together for Robots v Wrestlers. But I can overlook it because I loved the rest. Especially that tag!!! Reminded me of when the “Friends” all hummed along to the tune of The Odd Couple–a reference I didn’t get at the time, since I was only 15/16. I’m the same age as Ted, so I feel like anyone else who grew up in the 80s smiled at the performance of The Longest Time, whereas 90s kids maybe not. Loved it.
My friends and I talked about the Robots vs. Wrestlers issue too, the only thing I can think of is that it was some special edition show of it, since it was legends, and not the actual show?
As someone born in ’94 who grew up in a family of Billy Joel lovers, the song at the end made me smile as much as any 80s kid. But I never knew what that Friends reference was! I’ve wondered about that for years, thanks! Haha.
I love this episode. Like most everyone I watched the first 20 minutes a bit annoyed. Everything just felt off and then when we got the reveal it just ALL made sense. Of course the rest of the episode felt off because it didn’t really happen. And Radnor pretty much nailed the last 8 minutes or so. Outstanding work from him.
The call out to us annoyed fans by Ted about how he still hasn’t met the mother in 20 years made me laugh a lot.
I wondered why 20-years-from-now Ted didn’t sound like Bob Saget.
Maybe it’s because it’s present-Ted’s projection of what he’ll be like in 20 years rather than what Ted will actually be like in 20 years. Just a thought.
Or maybe Ted’s voice changes at some point in the next seventeen years and then changes back a few years after that.
I never understood why Bob Saget does the voice overs? It’s not like Ted was a child when the show started, it makes no sense because Bob sounds nothing like him. I thought this was one of the worst episodes in years, i hated the whole thing and im usually an apologist for the show.
So… the Mother… we’re think who?
Who can encapsulate all the Mother must be?
At the beginning of the show, and before she went off the Cruise deep end, I would’ve said Katie Holmes would’ve been the perfect mother, in all of her Joey Potter coolness.
But then they wasted her on Slutty Pumpkin.
So who out there could be the Mother?
My brother says my first choice of Linda Cardellini is too old, and perhaps she is.
Maybe they can go up to Canada and steal Missy Peregrym? I believe she could be 2030’s Lyndsy Fonseca’s mom.
Who can be the Mother? Anyone with better ideas?
YES, get Missy, absolutely.
Linda all the way!!! It would be awesome to see her & Jason together again. And how can she be too old?!? She’s a year younger than Josh.
She’s too old because she is seemingly considerably younger than Ted. She is still working on her college degree and is a roommate with an early 20-something. It would be sort of out of place for an almost-40 year old woman to fit that criteria.
She’d never even have crossed my mind, but Missy would be perfect and I unrealistically hope TPTB read this and cast her.
Josh Radnor has said, and I agree, that he hopes the mother is not a recognizable actress.
It’s blatantly obvious who the mother is, it’s the daughter he’s talked to for 8 seasons. She’s now 26 years old, the perfect age for skeevy Ted.
Second the nomination for Lyndsy Fonseca. She’s got the acting chops, and she can safely appear in the credits without giving anything away. She’s aged considerably since the stock footage they use; she’s the right age now. The family resemblance is uncanny. ;)
Also, she’s their last, best hope of having a Mother that doesn’t appear grafted onto the plot at the end.
great episode, heart felt speech by ted.
I was moved and more than ever I want to see Ted meeting the mother, falling in love, marriage.we have seen Ted unhappy so many times, pls show as the happy awesome Ted we left back in season 2.Ted in relationship is a delight to watch.i wish Ted had never met robin, he would have been happily married now.
I only hope that after such a good episode they dont go back to old gimmicks for laugh or hook Ted up with random ones in the next few episodes.we get a good episode followed by irritating random filler episodes and now the most annoying couple (all if us know who)
After 8 years we deserve to meet the mother in this season finale atleast
I felt genuine emotion during the closing moments just like everybody else did, but that doesn’t erase everything that came before it. This was a 22 minute episode in which 3 minutes were good.
Barney trying to drag Ted to LaserTag/FoxyBoxing/RobotsVsWrestlers and Ted not wanting to go was worn out 3 years ago. I like seeing Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders do stuff together, but that storyline was like TBS level wacky sitcom hijinks. Jayma Mays must be friends with the cast, because otherwise I’m not sure what the point of her being there was.
The closing speech was well-written, and Josh Radnor crushed it, but it was still yet another tease about meeting the mother, and it was a very small part of yet another largely ordinary episode.
Agreed with this. It is possible to have that awesome final 3 minutes while still making the first 19 good. They shouldn’t get a pass for an awful first 19 minutes.
Still, that was the best Ted moment in a long, long time.
In hindsight, though, I think it’s the point that the first 19 minutes felt tired and stale–the point is that Ted is at the bar, rehashing the same things he’s done every night for like 10 years. I don’t know if it was intentional or just a bad script saved by a good closer, but that’s how it played in my mind.
Making a virtue of necessity? The show’s getting stale anyway, might as well make an episode about it.
Agree on everything. I felt the same way when I was watching, and I went back and watched the last few min just to make sure I saw what I saw.
I was always in the camp of let the Mother be the last thing on the show, but now seeing Ted at his loneliest I want a season of him and the Mother with the series ending with his wedding.
A few other things:
• Marvin is 6’7” oh my
• I thought maybe the Mother was dead, but if we take 20 years in the future Ted as 2033 than she should still be alive in 2030. Barney had his ring on also so I think maybe we can take that as everyone is good.
• Loved when 20 year Ted said he was still looking that was a great joke.
• Should we take the “45 days” near literal as in we will meet her than also?
Yes, I think we should take that as literal. The creators of the show have said that they want some time to show Ted and his wife together, and there’s only one season left, so that along with everything else (like the lead up to Barney and Robin’s wedding) has me convinced that we will meet her in the season finale. Calling it now. Season finale: we meet the mother.
No, you don’t take the 45 days literally. That is, unless you expect the HIMYM to have a random Thursday airing. He’ll me her, chronologically, on the season finale, but my bet is they play with time (flashback/flash forward) to avoid seeing her for a season.
They’ll probably end the season with a cliffhanger. Then season 9 premieres with the Mother. If they’re farming it for ratings anyway, then why not introduce a bunch of suspects in the finale and let the fans wrestle over which one it is all summer long.
I think we should start a Kickstarter campaign for Kristen Bell to play the mother.
Under contract to House of Lies, unfortunately.
Damn. Forgot about that.
I’ve discovered how much a great musical ending makes an episode great for me: The Longest Time here, the beaver song in Glitter, Theme from Cheers in Swarley, even autotuned Barney doing Stand by Me in Cleaning House.
I agree, the end of the show really did it for me. I am wondering if this show was written before or after they knew the next season was happening. The past few shows to me felt like they were stalling, waiting for negotiations to pan out. Tonight, it seemed like they may have started this one, but before it went to shoot, they knew another season was happening, so they knew which course they should go.
Nice thought if anything the end could have been reshot. All they needed was Josh and a few hours. If that is fact the case maybe we are in for a treat over the next few weeks.
I think this episode was after announcing season nine…Lewis is clearly being set up as a conflict for next year.
Yeah, when I saw in the credits that boyfriend Louis was played by Lou Ferrigno, Jr., I thought they couldn’t possibly waste such a name on a one-shot cameo.
Lou Ferrigno Jr. is such a big name? Srsly?
Hell, not even as big as Lou Ferrigno Sr., who has made a second career as The Artist Formerly Known as Lou nFerrigno.
For a second I thought they were going to reveal who the mother was. I would be very happy if they did it in a normal episode like this out of nowhere. It would be so unexpected and dramatic. But, I’d imagine they’re going to advertise the crap out of the reveal to get a big rating boost.
Interesting theory on the mother being dead. A few episodes ago I realized why he has been telling the story about his friends, as it really is because of their story that he ended up in the place to meet the mother.
But, I was annoyed that the friends didn’t go to Monsters vs Wrestlers in this episode as it is clearly stated at the end of the episode they first saw them that although the group grew apart one time or another, they always made sure to get together every year for Robots vs Wrestlers
If the mother is as wonderful as we’ve grown to expect, why would she be interested in someone as miserable, lonely and desperate as Ted seems to be? When we first met him on this show, he was a happy romantic — someone who could make Robin fall for him despite the fact that he really wasn’t her type in a lot of ways. Now, that romanticism just seems sad — he’s practically Miss Havisham, dwelling on the life he never had.
Why did the writers feel they had to bring him to this low point? Is it that they realize they should have introduced him to the mother years ago, and are trying to be realistic about the ways in which they’ve messed up his life? Whatever the reason, Ted as a character has ceased to be any fun, and his romantic quest has turned into something gloomy and dull.
Ummm, character growth? It would have been uninteresting if he was just happy the whole series and then yay! he met the mother. It’s the whole there’s light at the end of the tunnel, good things come to those who wait, the best things in life are unexpected type of thing. It’s also realistic, everyone I know has told me that I’ll find the one when I’m not looking or least expect it. Ted has been looking for the one this entire series and now he has given up, hence the Coat Check girl and not going after her. He has given up on looking for the one and that’s when he finds her. When he stops forcing it and just let it happens.
If there’s any truth to that cliche, it’s that you’ll meet someone when you no longer care so much about meeting someone, because you’re happy with your own life. It doesn’t mean that when you’re miserable and lonely, and you spend evenings sitting alone in a bar and fantasizing about your past exploits with friends who’ve moved on into the kinds of relationships you’ve always wanted, that’s when things will turn around. Chances are if that special someone did show up at that moment, you wouldn’t exactly be the catch they’ve been looking for.
I actually enjoyed the episode all along and the ending that everyone else loved knocked it out of the park for me. A classic episode.
Was I the only one who thought it was stupid of Marshall to not at leas TRY the name of the bar when scrambling to think of Carl’s last name? Even in (other) lame sitcoms, that’s the go-to joke when the bar doesn’t have a person’s name. For instance, in an alternate universe HIMYM, where Ted & Barney are running their fantasy bar and a goofy patron is scrambling to think of one of their last names, he come up with “Ted & Barney Puzzles?” What’s more, that sort of joke only works with an unnamed regular or very, VERY frequent guest star, like the Janitor on Scrubs. The “joke” that OMG, NO ONE KNOWS CARL’S LAST NAME needs Carl to have appeared on the show in at least one other episode this year. And if they were trying to be all “meta” about the fact that the character & bar are named for a crew member named “Carl McLaren” it needs to be from a more prominent individual, like a writer or director.
It’s a minor nitpick, but IMO, says a lot about what’s wrong with the show in recent years. They’ve gotten too soft and comfortable, they’re either coasting on their own familiarity with the material while at the same time, they’re either selling out the characters or falling back on formulaic gags that don’t really fit.
That just made me think of: “You’re name’s Bob Burgers.”
I do think the episode gets bonus points for Robin yelling, “I’m SPARKLES, bitch!” Way to own it, Shabotsky.
This was the only thing I laughed at in this episode, and yes it deserves credit.
“I’m sparkles bitch!”
That’s why my wife and I stick around, for lines like that.
Yeah, I’ve felt since early on that Mother was dead by the time Ted is telling the story to the kids.
Did anyone else kind of pick up on an ominous “whatever it was Robin and Barney were fighting about THAT night.”
Anyway, nice to see a return to form, although I nearly deleted the episode after the first segment.
It sure sounded to me like the mother was no longer with us, but I don’t know. I missed the beginning of this epsiode, and man was I confused!
Back during season 2 and the show was pulling 2.5’s they were on the bubble, by CBS standards. The creators said that they had a 5 year plan and they would like to survive somehow until then…..these episodes are what you get when you stretch a 5 year plan for 8-9 years.
It basically sucks.
I actually found a lot of the earlier jokes funny, but I think that’s only because it was more lighthearted than the show’s been in a while. For the first time in a long time it was just the friends hanging out in the bar. I thought it established a nice contrast when the tone shifted in the last act. I am not ashamed to say that Ted’s final speech made me tear up a little.
I thought it was alright. I do kind of wish, however, that rather than just do another stupid tease about the Mother they could have just made the ending a little melancholy with just having Ted ruminate on where he’s at(It wasn’t funny and didn’t make sense to have him take a punch from a guy in a fantasy sequence)
That said, this was the first episode in a long time where the show not only had lines I really liked(Who orders Spaghetti in an Irish Pub?) but felt relateable.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: the mother should be Wendy the waitress at MacLaren’s Pub (Charlene Amoia).
Dude… you haven’t been watching, because we already know that’s impossible.
The season Marvin died, Marshall accidentally got a coworker fired because he had a dumb idea at GNB the coworker agreed with, and since Brian Callan couldn’t fire Marshall, he fired the other guy.
Then Wendy got pissed at Marshall for some reason, and that guy and Wendy met on the sidewalk as he helped her clean up a trash bag that had broken, and they fell in love and got married and saw Ted in an airport like 15 years later and told him all about it.
So… yeah. Not gonna happen.
Yep, you’re right, INTELLECTUAL NINJA, I had forgotten that. I had to go look it up: [bit.ly] – it was Meeker she married. Oh well, too bad, ’cause I still think that Wendy the waitress is PERFECT for Ted!
I still don’t know if he went to Wrestlers vs Robots.
I agree with your views on this series, Alan. Especially your review of the last episode (The Fortress and how Barney is such a misogynist) and the quality roller coaster that was this one. Although I think that Marshal and Lily are better off as props compared to their stints this whole season.
This is the second episode (that I’ve noticed at least) where Marvin is referred to as ‘Your cousin Marvin’ by 2030 Ted – does that mean the mother is related to Lily/Marhsall? Because I don’t remember them mentioning any sisters of theirs…
He refers to his friends as ‘Your Aunt Lily’ etc in the show, so of course he’d refer to Marvin as their cousin. It’s not by blood.
As someone who has lost a spouse I thought maybe I was projecting when I felt that Ted wanting those 45 days meant that the mother was no longer around in 2030, but it seems that others feel the same way. I doubt the series would go that dark, but it sure felt that way watching that last few minutes. Radnor nailed that scene too. I never thought I’d get choked up at an episode of HIMYM.
Totally agree! It was a slow start where I was feeling frustrated, but then the end really left me thinking. I love when HIMYM makes me contemplate it after the episode is over!
Have thought for a long time the mother is dead in the future (why else would he spend so much time telling the kids how he met her?). I think Robin is helping him raise the kids.
This is where the show’s habit of promising a new revelation and then pulling the rug out from under us is detrimental: instead of being excited at Ted’s moving onto the next phase of his life, I kept wondering if the writers were setting up the viewers to be disappointed once again, by dodging any meaningful character development. Also, a despairing Ted (albeit a realistic possibility) runs counter to the hopeless romantic role he fills in the story. I hope that the writers return Ted to his usual upbeat self, and that in 45 days, real progress will be made in Ted’s character arc.
Instead of revealing the mother, they could fade to black just as Ted is about to meet her. And Ted finishes by saying, “and that’s when I met her, the love of my life.” Then cut back to the future where he describes their time together, keeping her carefully off-camera, right up to her untimely death, in a montage of tasteful clips.
Then roll credits. We NEVER meet the mother.
If Bays and Thomas then blame G-d for the plot and say it’s all a mystery and the journey’s the point anyway, then you have a full-on Ron Moore finale.
I think overall everyone had he exact same reaction to this episode as you did – when it started I thought ‘oh no, not robots vs wrestlers and another moment promise dto be legendary yet turns out to be lame’ – but then as it turned out that none of this was real the episode turned into a really really good one and that ending scene with the speech (btw, great work by Josh!) and the singing – BRAVO!
i seem to have the opposite reaction of everyone else. i was ok with the first part. hated the last part. maybe its because i have accepted that the show is not really about meeting the mother but is instead about a guys unreliable memories of hanging out with his friends when he was single. old sitcoms can go 2 differernt ways. the show can turn into a soap opera that takes itself too seriously, or its characters can turn into over the top cartoon characters. i prefer over the top, much like seinfeld progressed in its late seasons. so give me some more ho be gone and less soap opera. the ending of this episode sucked.
am i the only one who thought the whole episode start to finish was cringe-worthy? the beginning of this article had it right, only there wasn’t really any redemption at the end… the whole scene at apartment 7A was painfully sentimental, not to mention they’re forcing josh radnor to deliver more than he’s really capable of as an actor with a speech like that. I appreciate that one of the show’s hallmarks is believing in love, but there’s a big difference between what we saw here and “i would have stolen you a whole orchestra.” and the boyfriend coming and punching him, just like ted said he would? every bit in the episode was so predictable once it had started. it’s terrible. what happened to our standards for this show? marshalls gone too silly, robins gone too sassy, teds gone too sappy, barneys gone too hammy… its horrible. also, having NPH and Radnor sing a song together isn’t a bit. It’s just them singing a song. If people want to watch that, release it as an extra and we can enjoy it on youtube. It doesn’t fit in a sitcom, that’s lazy writing. The sharpness of the delivery, the believability of the conceit, the quality of the writing has all gone so downhill in HIMYM. The Barney-Robin proposal episode was the only real vintage high point this year. People are acting as if this ep was tolerable to good, I feel like it was maybe the worst episode since the lows of season 7, just completely meandering and flat, full of tired references, bizarre interjections, and pointless loose ends.
I was reminded, at the end, of the Scrubs ep, where JD asks Dr. Cox where he think they are, when they are at Jordan’s brother’s funeral.
By far the best episode in nearly two seasons, “Time Travelers” combined effective humor, an unexpected plot twist and the element that makes HIMYM a cut above – real heart and genuine human feeling.
Josh Radnor played his part to perfection. His soliloquy at the end of the show demonstrated why, even after something of a hiaitus in his storyline, he carries the show. His sincerity, his genuine loneliness and his love for the family that he has/will have, make Ted an engaging and sympathetic character. Unfortunately, over the last two seasons that has been lost. With this episode, it was back in spades.
It is unfortunate that this episode has sparked a ridiculous theory – that the “mother” is dead. Aside from the fact that we have seen that well into the future Ted is a happily married man – remember his holo-call to Marshall? – the misperception takes something away from the episode.
What we really have is an insight both into how Ted felt at the stage in his life just before he met the “mother,” and even more importantly, through some very clever writing, what his family has continued to mean to him.
The net effect was emotionally powerful in a way the show has not been in quite some time. To have that distracted from by a non-sequitir theory is more than a little disappointing.
That aside, “Time Travelers” represented all that works best in HIMYM, and did so in a way that managed to remain both very funny and emotionally powerful.
A tip of the hat to everyone at HIMYM. They showed that they still have it.
Are they setting us up for a slap in the face by never showing us who the mother is?
the end of the episode was one of the most emotional in a long time. can’t wait till we meet the mother.
my ideal actor for the mother is and will always be, zooey deschanel. she would fit the age for have been in college when Ted was teaching, and I love how she does all her characters
Stray observation: Upon watching this episode again, I noticed Narrator Ted’s final voiceover mentioned that it’s a “cold night in April.”
That leads me to believe the producers may have intended this one to air yesterday … April Fool’s Day.
I felt the samem, Rought start but terrific finish, Watch the finish a few times.
Most of the episodes leading up to this Episode were filler (The previous episode being the episode when Barney tried to sell his apartment, and the one before that being the weekend at Barneys episode.) The Time Travelers episode felt to me like something that was captured form first and second season. The characters felt out o place, and not fully developed. Every time I watch this episode, I can’t help but say bravo to the writers for hitting the nail on the head with it. I feel alone and even a bit upset with this episode. The first time I watched it, I even was a bit scared. The writers did a fantastic job at hitting the loneliness he (Ted) felt.