Review: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – ‘Flowers for Charlie’

A quick review of last night’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” coming up just as soon as Mahoney is my favorite “Police Academy” character…
When I heard that “Game of Thrones” producers – and serious “Always Sunny” fans – David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had written an episode of this show, I briefly wondered if they would try to tailor the script towards what they do for HBO (say, with a Dennis sexposition scene, or with Liam McPoyle doing a Littlefinger riff). For the most part, though, when long-running shows bring in Very Special Guest Writers like this, the goal is to make something indistinguishable a regular episode (you tend to notice style variances more with Very Special Guest Directors). And “Flowers for Charlie” felt very much like an “Always Sunny” episode, by way of “Flowers for Algernon.”
Now, it also happened to be a very funny latter-day episode, particularly as the rest of the gang assumed Charlie-like traits like a fondness for huffing gasoline. It’s also always fun to have Charlie take on airs, even if – unlike the similar “Algernon” episodes of “NewsRadio” and “The Simpsons” – his intelligence wasn’t actually increased.
In all, Benioff and Weiss got the characters and the formula down, and even added some nice comic touches outside the basic “Algernon” structure, like Mac and Dennis’ overly flirtatious dance to Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration.” I don’t know that they want to think about quitting their day jobs just yet, but if “Game of Thrones” ever has to go on pause while waiting for more story from George R.R. Martin, they may be able to do okay as sitcom writers.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was a great episode. “Sunny” is having a strong season.
I agree, this season has been really great.
Fair is fair. The Gang now needs to appear in an episode of Game of Thrones.
Maybe Mac can appear as a new love interest for Ser Loras?
Watching Sunny is like bingeing on candy and pop for 30 minutes. A very re-watchable show. Last night wasn’t their best effort, but the payoff that Charlie was being duped into thinking he was becoming smarter was a clever spin on traditional sitcoms attempt at this familiar plot line.
The bar review episode earlier this season was in the top 5 IMO.
The bar review ep was, indeed, outstanding, not only in its commentary on commercial sitcom tropes, but in managing to not seem whiny at all, even though the whole point of doing it was that IASIP never gets awards love.
The problem I had with the bar review episode was that if you look at who actually does win awards, they kind of missed the target.
The 6 comedy nominees at last year’s Emmys were Modern Family, 30 Rock, Girls, Louie, TBBT, and Veep. Only 1 multi-cam in the group, an no multi-cam has won since Everybody Loves Raymond in 2005. If you go back over the time Sunny has been on the air, you also get shows like Entourage, Curb, and The Office. 2.5 Men got nominated a couple times, but lost to The Office and 30 Rock.
As far as the ditzy blond actress goes, unless they really hate Julie Bowen for some reason, that didn’t really land either. Of course I think Kaitlin Olson funnier than Bowen, but Bowen is older and doesn’t really fit the cute blond sterotype they were going for.
The implication (see what I did there) in that episode was basically that Chuck Lorre shows win all of the awards, and since that’s not true, the episode didn’t really hit for me.
I still think they pretty squarely hit the target. Even though multi cam doesn’t exactly dominate Outstanding Comedy Series anymore, they’re still heavy hitters in the other categories.
Not to mention Modern Family could be a multi cam show and you basically wouldn’t notice a difference aside from no more talking heads.
The actors on the show all miss out on awards nods for the likes of Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Neil Patrick Harris, etc etc. And while I like and respect some of those actors and their performances, I think any It’s Always Sunny performer has been more deserving of a nod than any of them at least once in their run.
Also, I think they were also making a point that as many people don’t watch their show because it’s not bright and cheery with easy laughs and romantic entanglements that the viewers can get interested in.
I also don’t think they were going specifically for ditzy blonde actress but just the attractive actress on comedies in general who lack the comedic chops of Kaitlin Olson but are still more acknowledged just because they’re more in the public eye (i.e. Kaley Cuoco).
Was it coincidence that tonight’s The League title was Flowers for Taco?
Yeah, same plot line with The League. Both were funny, so no complaint.
I was hoping you’d do a post for this. Definitely a very strong episode in one of the strongest seasons since the show’s early heydey. I haven’t been as down on the last few seasons as a lot of people, but there’s no denying the show settled in to a groove around season 5 of being good, but not transcendent. They’ve really stepped up their games this season, and it’s great to see that a show in its ninth season can still be this strong.
“These dumb science bitches couldn’t even make my friend more smarter!”
The absolute best part was Sweet Dee muttering “come on…” under her breath when Charlie was doing the accent, because doing characters is her thing. The gang sniffing gasoline was also choice, however.
The Charlie parts were excellent and I had a big laugh at the reveal near the end. The other stuff felt like the standard stuff for this show, so I applaud the writers for not standing out too much. Very well played.
I shout laughed when he pulled the cover off of his scientific discovery. Charlie Day is consistently one of the best comedic performers on television.
I had never watched It’s Always Sunny and tuned in for this one because I had heard it was written by the Game Of Thrones guys. I guess it was okay, but nothing marvelously funny or acted. The mouse trap jokes were meh and the gasoline gag was dull, reminded me of How I Met Your Mother and its sandwiches. Only the beginning of the episode made me smile, and the ironic ending was interesting, but that’s all.
On the other hand, this week’s episode of The Big Bang Theory was glorious. I really don’t understand why Alan doesn’t review this show from time to time at least. I know a lot of people hate Chuck Lorre (well, Two and Half Men is indeed kinda crappy), is it the reason? Still, as much as I love Parks and Rec, it’s not superior to TBBT.
Voilà: [www.hitfix.com]. Merci Alan! ;)
