Review: Jane Campion’s ‘Top of the Lake’ a riveting long-form mystery

I have no idea if Jane Campion, co-director and co-creator of Sundance’s “Top of the Lake,” has ever seen “The Killing,” or the Danish series that inspired it. But the mystery miniseries certainly plays like she watched a few hours of the AMC version, leaned back in her chair and said, “Let me show you how it’s done, kid.”
It’s underselling “Top of the Lake” to simply say that it’s everything “The Killing” mistakenly thinks it is – a haunting, meditative police procedural that takes advantage of its running time(*) to delve deeply into its characters, their world, and the way the crime impacts everyone involved – but it’s hard not to keep noticing the similarities, and the way that “Top of the Lake” so perfectly fits the description that Veena Sud uses to discuss “The Killing.”
(*) In New Zealand, the series is being broken into six one-hour installments, some of which will air together. Sundance, which debuts it tonight at 9, has edited it differently. All the material is presented in the same order it was meant to be in, but there are seven total segments (two air tonight, and another two air together for the finale), each slightly shorter than the original, which means they sometimes start or stop in odd places.
So again we have a crime involving an underage girl in a location defined by the weather – here a gorgeous but remote New Zealand mountain town in winter, where a 12-year-old named Tui (Jacqueline Joe) disappears shortly after police discover she’s pregnant. And again we have another female police detective (Elisabeth Moss from “Mad Men,” working with a Kiwi accent) who has a dark past that leads her to get too involved with her cases – and, for good measure, she even has an out-of-town fiance complaining about how long it’s taking her to close this case and get back to him. It doesn’t rain every seven minutes, but I wouldn’t have been surprised in the least if Joel Kinnaman had ambled into the frame at one point to ask Moss if he could bum a cigarette.
The pace is actually even slower than on “The Killing,” both in terms of how much plot happens in a given episode and how long the case takes to investigate(**). But because it’s a shorter, self-contained story, and because Jane Campion (here working with Gerard Lee on scripts and taking turns behind the camera with Garth Davis) is a great writer and director, the character work is rich and devastating, the atmosphere hypnotic, and the overall storytelling so good that even if the mysteries hadn’t been resolved, I wouldn’t have felt like my time was wasted. With “Top of the Lake,” who done it ultimately isn’t as important as the toll the crime takes on our heroine, and on the community around her.
(**) The miniseries’ biggest flaw, actually, is its difficulty conveying the passage of time. There’s a scene in a later episode where Moss mentions two months have passed since they opened the case, when to me it seemed like a week at most.
Let’s start with Moss, who’s sensational as Robin Griffin, a native of this town who’s on leave from her job in Sydney to visit her ailing mother. The case dredges up memories of why she had to flee to Australia, and while the idea of the cop (or doctor, or lawyer) who finds a personal parallel to their latest case is one of the oldest clichés in the business, Moss makes Robin’s pain and rage feel so personal and specific that it never felt like something I’d seen a million times before.
Moss is ably supported by a cast that includes Peter Mullan as Matt Mitcham, local drug kingpin and the missing girl’s aging, violent father; David Wenham as Robin’s temporary partner, and a man whose loyalties seem torn between the case and the seedy charisma of Matt; Thomas M. Wright, Jay Ryan (from the CW’s “Beauty and the Beast”!) and Kip Chapman as Matt’s three sons (one good, two bad); and Holly Hunter as GJ, a cryptic woman running a commune on a pristine part of town called Paradise that Matt Mitcham, of course, considers his birthright.
The commune scenes are weird – one of the earliest involves a woman delivering a monologue about the chimp she used to share a bed with, prompting one of Matt’s sons to ask whether it was “your boyfriend or a pet” – and for the longest time feel simply like an excuse for Campion and Hunter to reunite 20 years after they won Oscars together for “The Piano.” But Hunter, wearing a long grey wig and rarely rising from the armchair GJ keeps as her one piece of furniture, has an arresting physical presence. And as the series moves along, it begins to make sense why so many of the women in the story find themselves seeking the counsel of GJ, even though her advice rarely seems what they expect. We’re told early on that GJ is “in a different mental state,” and after the harsh experiences each character has been through, a different mental state seems to be the only way to survive.
And Hunter’s corner of the series ultimately works because “Top of the Lake” has so much to say about the way we live and the way we deal with trauma – be it rape, child abuse, or even something as typical as the loss of an elderly parent. It’s an odd subplot, but this is an odd miniseries at times – one that tells a mystery story, and tells it well, but that layers so much humanity and emotion and dread on top of it.
It’s a remarkable miniseries, and one that I eagerly dived into. (The imagery alone is incredible, with one scene on a rocky cliff a reminder of how nature can be so beautiful and terrifying at once.) It also speaks to the value of the miniseries genre, where you can tell a story, tell it well, and get out before you’ve created too many problems for the sake of perpetuating the franchise. “The Killing” had many, many problems, but I at least wonder what it might have been like if Sud had been told it would begin and end within those original 13 episodes.
But that’s a hypothetical. This is an absolute: “Top of the Lake” is great.
“This is an absolute: “Top of the Lake” is great.”
And you’ve backed up that assessment of absolute greatness with a rating of….A-minus?
Alan, are you like those Amazon reviewers who are neurotically incapable of ever giving a top rating?
It has a couple of flaws (one of which I referred to above, in terms of its problem depicting the passage of time). I save A’s for something flawless, and A+ for something transcendent. And I don’t think about the stupid grades that much, anyway.
“I don’t think about the stupid grades that much, anyway.”
Nor should you! That’s not what we read you for!
On the other hand, I’m not sure it’s right to grade via flaws. None of us are looking for flawlessness; we’re looking for greatness, which is a whole other thing. Greatness is what you’re about, and why we love you. So it’s weird for flawlessness to be your paramount parameter.
“Great” is great, period. Flaw count’s a whole other thing, much more of interest in things like figure skating competitions.
Just my two cents. I don’t read you for the ratings, anyway.
I honestly never noticed those grades until I saw this comment, and I read these reviews all the time.
I too never previously noticed the grades!
I am so excited to watch this, and have been looking forward to a review from you!
Will you be writing recaps after each installment?
Probably not, no. But I’ll be writing something after it ends in a month-plus.
I’m surprised you’re not doing a write up on this. After listening to the podcast, I can’t think of a show you liked this much that you didn’t do a weekly recap on. I guess it must have to do with the fact that its a mini-series.
comparatively the fact that this year’s TV has been so dismal i think the fact that Sepinwall and Fien-man liked this mini-series has more to do with its uniqueness — and probably the contrast to the rest of the crud this year.
i’m sort of glad there won’t be a weekly recap. campion is so different, i’m looking forward to having a very wild, personal ride. stuff that’s more pulpy / serialized is where i like the recaps. but that’s just me of course….
Have to wait until this summer to see it on BBC 2…no spoilers please
Considering what you wrote about episodes stopping in weird places, I think I might just wait until all the episodes air before I watch it, then take a day or two to watch all of it.
Elizabeth Moss seems to have incredible luck with the roles she is cast in and selects. I wonder if she sold her soul or something? (I kid)
This sounds really interesting, and I appreciate the comparisons to and more importantly the differences with The Killing.
Alan, is this airing in HD? I have Comcast and there doesn’t seem to be a Sundance HD option. Not sure I want to watch a Jane Campion series in NON-HD. Especially when you bring up how beautiful the imagery is in the series.
All I will say is that I watched two hours on DVD, 1 on an iPad, several on a laptop and one on my phone, and it looked freaking great no matter the size of the screen or the quality of the video.
Hmm, I just went online to set up my tivo to record this and I don’t have an HD channel either – I’ve got Directv. Never noticed that before
If not, the iTunes version is available in HD. And Alan’s right: it’s freaking great.
iTunes seems to have taken it down. And apparently it bleeped out the (extensive) pornography and blurred the nudity.
But that was on a freely available episode. Hopefully the for-purchase version is more faithful.
Meant to post “bleeped out the (extensive) profanity”
@Jimmbo
I just watched Episode 1 again via my Apple TV adapter.
Yes, last week the profanity and nudity were bleeped/blurred out; however, this week everything is returned to its original.
Also, it’s interesting to note that the digital copy are marked as being from the BBC and not the Sundance channel or ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation).
Comcast On Demand has it in HD. Go to On Demand, select HD on Demand, TV Shows, By Network. Page down to Sundance Channel. I dvr’d it but I thought it might turn up in the On Demand section in HD and it has.
Thanks everyone. @RHONDA84 – Thanks for the heads up on the On Demand. I will check it out this evening. It’s not like I will only watch HD programs but on my TV non HD looks really blurry, faded and stretched out. I tried ten minutes last night and couldn’t do it. I’ll watch it On Demand tonight. Thanks!
I also just found it in HD On Demand on Cox Cable. The first episodes, as aired last night on sundance Channel, are already available on the Sundance HD Channel On Demand. So I’ll be watching it that way.
BDUB, if your non-HD content is looking stretched, you need to reset the aspect ratio on your TV when you watch that content. It will help a lot. Most non-HD is broadcast in 4:3, or sometimes letterboxed so that you can blow it up in “4:3 expanded” or whatever your TV menu calls it. Watching 4:3 content in HD mode makes it much worse than it needs to be.
I watched the pilot episode on iTunes about a week ago. This show is very good, but casting Elisabeth Moss was a bit of a misjudgment.
She’s good, but she slips too quickly out of her accent.
Otherwise, I was reminded of “The Killing” when watching this show. Everything from the slow push-ins to the wide sweeping views of the New Zealand terrain, and even the soft blue hue that envelops the screen, remind me of the AMC drama.
Very good program, overall. I’ll tune in, for sure!
Anything Jane Campion is a no-brainer, but having just finished marathoning all three seasons of ‘Forbrydelsen,’ I’m doubly excited this is here to fill the Sarah Lund-shaped gap in my life.
Based on what I’ve seen so far and heard from Campion I can’t help but think that Sundance may have been well served by aping Netflix in their treatment of this series. It’s entirely engrossing while your watching but hard to psyche yourself back up for once you’ve escaped from its grasp.
Also, Alan you spoke as if the show had already aired in NZ but in fact it doesn’t premiere there until next week or here until a little later ( the Australian Broadcast Company pulled their funding once Moss was cast), since Sundance are the primary founder they get the premiere. I wonder though would you have watched or reviewed the show if this weren’t the case, if it were a simple NZ production?
I would’ve reviewed it if it was available on a channel here in the States and I was sent a copy to review.
Hah, a very sensible approach. I guess I was just wondering if Moss or Campion would have been enough to draw you in on their own had the financing come purely from local sources but then I guess that’s impossible hypothetical territory. Either way I’m glad,as always, that in reality we did get a review from you. Thanks!
I think Sepinwall is in the business of reviewing things that his primary audience, aka American audience, can watch. It’s not how big-budget or big-name it is, it’s how available it is.
And that is certainly sensible, I can’t fault him on that. It’s just that as shows are becoming more and more available on a global scale and some sites, such as the A.V. Club and Den of Geek – also primarily American to the best of my knowledge – are starting to skew their reviews in a way that suits this shift.
I certainly don’t wish the man any more work, the number of shows on US TV alone is more than any one critic could handle, but as someone who holds his opinion in high esteem I know I appreciate hearing his thoughts on new shows and just as this review may have convinced many to watch something that they had never heard of before I’m sure that if he were to mention the latest British mystery, Danish thriller or Iranian social drama to make a splash before they are picked up for a remake it would be strongly informative to me. It’s a selfish desire, sure,and as good a reason as I can see for someone to start cloning Sepinwall’s (or Fienbergs).
Great to see you review this Alan. Lots of buzz down here in Australia for this and I would have checked it out regardless but your glowing review makes this a must see for me.
As an Australian, Moss’s accent is … odd. If I didn’t know she was meant to be Australian it wouldn’t occur to me. She sounds vaguely British but I can’t detect any trace of even an attempt at Australian. It’s a little distracting from the first episode but her performance is fine otherwise so I suppose I’ll get used to it. Interesting David Wenham isn’t even trying to change his accent (Aussie to Kiwi).
I read in the SMH that they aimed for an ‘Antipodean’ accent for Ms Moss, as opposed to a specific Aussie or Kiwi accent; I feel she is doing a great job of it! All too frequently foreigners attempting Australian accents sound so harsh and raw to my Australian ears.
Its fine until she says ‘Johnno’, which just sounds wrong and pulls me right out of the show. But otherwise its not bad. She sounds like a few kiwis I know who have lived in Australia since their teens. Or Nicole Kidman.
Interesting to see the different takes. To me she surely sounds different from the way she naturally talks, and to my American ears, similar to the other “antipodeans”. I am not sure I could discern the difference between a Kiwi and Aussie accent, but I do note that in the story, she is supposed to be a NZ native who moved to Australia as a young adult.
I am so very thankful for your blog as I would have never discovered the show without it. I love it! Usually I would get bored fairly quickly with a show like this but for some reason, it rivets me. The nature definitely helps. Elizabeth Moss is great so far, I am intrigued by the commune scenes and I’m even interested in the plot. Can’t wait to watch more!
I was able to watch all of it on Netflix streaming so I spent most of Sunday afteroon with it on. Since I already saw The Killing the parallells were obvious to me. I thought it moved a bit slow, had a lot of parts which seemed like ‘filler’, and thought the ‘sick mother’ was more than a bit heavy handed. I was also left with some questions. If Wenham lied about who the babies father was,and he obviously did, did he also lie about who Moss’ father was? But overall I enjoyed it.
***Spoiler Alert*** Are we certain that Al lies about the identity of the baby’s father? Are you assuming Al is lying because of what we find out about him in the finale? Also, if Matt was lying about being Robin’s father and if Al wanted to continue that lie why not just let her and Johnno believe that they are half siblings? It seems awkward for him to continue the lie, but switch the facts about Johnno’s parentage.
*** spoiler alert ***
Top of the Lake is a unique and captivating mini-series that offers great writing, acting and direction, and a fantastic setting. At first glance a crime drama, it defies genre conventions, but the tip of the hat to the horror genre in the opening sequence and music is not to be ignored.
Make no mistake; Top of the Lake is about New Zealand. Any local will tell you that New Zealand is Paradise; Top of the Lake tells us about the dark side of that paradise. Yes, there is an Appalachian (for example) version of this story – but this is a distinctly New Zealand story.
Top of the Lake is a portrayal of New Zealand culture and its problems as few other films or series have done. “Once Were Warriors” is a notable exception, and it is no coincidence that that film also deals with issues of misogyny, violence, rape, teen suicide, child abuse and child molestation.
There is a lot of feminism in Top of the Lake, but it is New Zealand culture that is indicted, and men and women are both guilty. There are many victims in Top of the Lake, but there are few innocents. Women seem to limit their sins to denying, defending and otherwise enabling the behavior of men, and the dark side of the culture in general, but Top of the Lake wants us to question whether they are any less guilty. We probably see this most clearly in Campion’s main character Robin Griffin, played by Elizabeth Moss.
There are many good reasons to like Robin, and to identify with her. But the viewer suspects Al Parker (David Wenham) early on, and grows uncomfortable as Robin fails to follow up on some fairly clear warning signs, especially when she blacks out and wakes up in his bed and clothes, but fails to have a rape kit done, or a blood test, or to do anything more than give Al a light questioning. She has suspicions, but she fails to follow through on them. It begins to resemble the denial and willful blindness that is so much a part of the local culture, and a strong theme of the series.
Robin continues to get drunk in bars filled with overtly misogynist men, including one who actually raped her as a teenager. She rekindles an old relationship with an old flame, Johnno (Thomas M. Wright) in a no-means-yes moment in a pub toilet. This old flame had abandoned her at a high school dance just before she was raped by four drunk local men. He comes clean about being there, but refuses to deny planning it with them ahead of time. She continues seeing him.
When the local drug lord, Matt Mitchum (Peter Mullan), the most obvious villain of the series, reveals to her that he is her father, and that her lover is therefore her half-brother, we feel her horror as she realizes that many of the local demons are inside of her as well, and have been all along (Al has DNA testing done, and reports that Johnno is not Matt’s son. However he also reports that Tui’s baby is Matt’s, almost certainly a lie. We never know for sure).
As ugly as this all might sound, I continue to have a lot of sympathy and patience for Robin, as do most viewers I think. Credit this to the acting of Elizabeth Moss, but of course Campion knows that it is important that the audience care about even such a deeply flawed character.
Campion may have less patience for Robin than we do. GJ, the reluctant “guru” of Paradise, played by Holly Hunter, is inspired by the late Indian philosopher U.G. Krishnamurti, a friend of Campion’s. GJ has no more patience for Robin than for any of the “crazy bitches” living at Paradise. Robin is apparently the “crazy bitch” that broke the camel’s back, sending GJ off to Reykjavik, about as far from New Zealand as a person can get.
I liked your comment very much, I suspect not many have seen it or they would like it as well. We just finished the show now. I would like to know if Robin’s parentage can be divulged by someone, but I’ll live.
***Spoiler Alert***
With regards to Alan’s comment about the show not conveying the passage of time as well as it could, I have to disagree.
We know right before Tui goes missing that she is five months pregnant. As we hear of her and see her througout the series it is evident approximately how much time has passed based on her physical appearance and/or what stage of her pregnancy we are told that she is in. For example when we first see her come out of the woods her belly has gotten much larger so we know it’s been more than a week. Then we see Jamie looking at the midwifery book and it is determined that she is “about here” and we see the pictures that he points to. Next she is bleeding which may or may not indicate she is getting closer to her delivery, then Robin mentions that it is Tui’s due date. Finally, of course we see her give birth. So, all in all we know it’s about fourth months from start to finish. In fact I hadn’t really thought of her pregnancy as a way to show the passage of time until I read Alan’s review and thought about it, but as I watched the show I didn’t feel that I was out of touch with how time was elapsing.