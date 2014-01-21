Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Good Intentions’

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I have curb appeal…
“Maybe he sent him to be an asshole.” -Raylan
“You do bring it out in people.” -Rachel
At this stage of season 5, the Raylan and Boyd halves of the show remain fairly separate, though “Good Intentions” at least offers us the pleasure of Raylan paying a visit to the Wynn-ebago, casually endangering Wynn’s life as part of a trap for bigoted bad guy Monroe. While Olyphant + Goggins remains the show’s most potent equation, Olyphant + Burns is pretty swell in its own right, even though the relationship as a whole is much more black-and-white.
But even though Boyd’s half is the more serialized one, I find myself enjoying Raylan’s adventures much more to this point. The whole mess with Ava, Lee Paxton, Mara, Mooney, etc. has thus far felt like a drag on the season, combining story elements either old and minor (the murder of Delroy) or uninteresting (Lee and the rest of his local Illuminati), flat characters (Sheriff Mooney) and a generally dour tone. Obviously, this is a dark time for Boyd and Ava – so dark that he would somewhat spitefully tell her that it’s not his fault, because “I didn’t kill Delroy” – and “Justified” can do dark very well, but this all just feels sluggish, other than isolated moments like Wynn using the air rifle on Cyrus, or Boyd giving Mara a guided tour to his tattoos. Walton Goggins usually brings such an electrical charge to his scenes that “Justified” has been able to put Boyd in almost any circumstance and make it work. Though this arc might get more interesting down the road (perhaps with the return of cousin Johnny?), right now we’re seeing the limits of what Goggins’ charisma can do with the material.
Raylan’s story, meanwhile, not only puts him back inside the Wynn-ebago, but in the middle of another elaborate, violent mess that comes from a series of simple misunderstandings. Raylan sensibly assumes the baseball bat thug was sent by Monroe to scare Raylan out of his house, Monroe hears a thug was at his house and sensibly assumes someone is trying to steal his gold, and hilarity – and one very intense choking scene – ensues. “Justified” always has a good mix of smart criminals and stupid ones – and offers both in the subplot where Daryl immediately figures out why Dewey’s new operation is doing so poorly – but the show is also excellent at depicting the potentially fatal mistakes that get made due to faulty information.
Mainly, though, I think I’m preferring the Raylan side of things so far because it’s fun. “Justified” can handle a wide variety of tones, and the show’s best season by far was the fairly dark second one. But it’s most reliable tone, in successful stories and muddled ones, incorporates plenty of the wry humor that was the late, great Elmore Leonard’s stock in trade. So while I’ll trust that the mess Boyd is in will lead somewhere interesting, in the interim I’d rather be spending more time with Raylan and Rachel as oddball roommates, Raylan trying to figure out how much he should be trusting his new girlfriend, Art being miserable and vocal about the whole arrangement, etc.
What did everybody else think? And how are you feeling about Michael Rapaport as Daryl now that he’s settling into Harlan?
I may be nuts on this, but I didn’t buy that Daryl had actually figured out why the whorehouse was doing poorly. My assumption was that him and his buddies roughed up Dewey’s buddy and coached him to pin all the whorehouse’s monetary woes on Boyd. Just a theory.
Yeah I was wondering about that too. I couldn’t tell either way.
Love the dark theatrics of this show. Tim O. is perfect
They established last week that Messer is skimming money from the whorehouse and giving it to Boyd. One of Boyd’s crew was waiting for payment at the bar.
This is exactly what I was thinking
Yeah the scene last week was a bit overshadowed by the hilarious, “..and there aint gonna be any fat whores at Dewey Crowe’s whorehouse,” but it was established that Messer was skimming money for Boyd.
I don’t have a lot of trust in Raylan’s ability to read a woman. At all. So if Alison turns out to be playing him. I will not be surprise. Rachel made some fine points about Raylan ignoring the obvious, when it comes to women he shags.
I am also baffled by Cousin Daryl. We all know that is all leading to Boyd. So is Daryl thinking he is going to take over Harlan, using Dewey as his direct hit to Boyd?
Now I am pleased to know where Cousin Johnny is at. I knew that blonde had been his girl @ Audrey’s. But I did not put together that Johnny was stupid enough to attempt that Boyd take over. For the third time. Geez, that whole thing is going to get bloody.
Raylan has always had trouble reading bad women, but they are really pushing the boundaries on this one. I am not buying that Raylan would stick with her after knowing she is a druggie and potential criminal.
It seems pretty clear from past episodes that Raylan doesn’t get too worked up about pot. Remember back in season 2 when he caught Loretta selling weed to her barely teenage classmates, and didn’t even try to stop her? So the idea that he wouldn’t be too disturbed to find Alison rolling a joint doesn’t seem that far-fetched to me. As for her being a potential criminal, there’s very little to substantiate that possibility at the moment. I’m not saying it couldn’t be true, but I can see why Raylan wouldn’t yet be willing to jump to that conclusion.
Smoking a little weed makes you a “druggie?” Give me a break…
Elmore Leonard is known for writing stories where a cop or someone who upholds the law is attracted to a criminal – petty or otherwise. Makes for exciting, sensual stuff. Out of Sight, Get Shorty, Rum Punch (otherwise known as Jackie Brown).
Also, I took from his reaction to the guy’s claim that she planted meth on him, and to Rachel bringing it up again, to be that he views her as a sort of Raylan-esque social worker, going outside the bounds of the law or procedure to get a more satisfactory result. That he sees her planting meth on a meth-dealer’s kid as an expedient way of getting the kid away from a tweaker mother and cooker father. Since Rachel knows about the accusation, Raylan obviously repeated it to her, which means he did take note of it, even if he isn’t letting it slow him down with Allison.
And as bent as Allison might be, she’s a hell of a lot cuter than Linsey the bartender. I honestly could not see how anyone could settle for her on the rebound from Natalie Zea.
Speaking of whom, she was the least criminal of Raylan’s overt love interests, and had her share of shady stuff going on (Gary, evidence locker money).
Winona had nothing to do with Gary’s shady dealings, without which we’d have no Wynn Duffy. He tried to kill her remember? As for the money, it was stupid to take it, but their problems did come from trying to put it back.
But, I agree. Raylan hasn’t had a love interest as gorgeous as Natalie Zea.
Come on show, throw me a bone! Give me some Marshall Tim!
The idea of Dewey running Audreys could have been a fun comic sideline. Don’t like cousin Daryl or his posse.
Justified has always been violent but this is season is ALMOST a bridge too far. That scene with mad guy strangling his “maid” was very uncomfortable to watch.
I want more Lexington office crew, less florida bad guys.
Looks like you’ll get Tim next week.
Yeah, it seems like this season is upping the brutality quotient to season 3’s level, which I do not like. Having Raylan shoot someone is one thing, but beating/strangling/etc is another. It’s not that I’m squeamish one bit, it’s that this sort of sadism doesn’t really fit the tone of the show.
Joel – I am squeamish, and don’t like it one bit. FFWD city.
When Boyd gave his rousing speech to Dewie Crowe….. I laughed until pools of tears came flooding out of my eyes and I could barely breathe. You see, Dewie gave the same look that Jonny gave after he got shot and Boyd was talking his way out of things…..the look is that Boyd is full of shit.
The tattoos are a reminded that Boyd just does not plan too far ahead, like Raylan, he does not foresee just how much trouble his “code” is shortsighted crap that is used to justify their actions.
Maybe that is the greatest respect this show can give to the western era….back then it was all about survival, it was all down to who pulled the fastest.
Difference of opinion, but I disagree on Boyd. He’s an intelligent guy (character), but his past life was quite different. Easy to forget now he used to be a neo-Nazi and the long, religious path (fake or not) that he took to get to where he is today. I doubt any person could foresee their life going the way Boyd’s has.
I knew that hooker looked familiar aside from Breaking Bad. She was Johnny’s whore back in S1? Rapaport doesn’t rub me the wrong way anymore. I think I was just feeling under the weather when that first episode premiered. Rather than being Dewey’s own Boyd, he seems to have a more comedic tone.
Breaking Bad? Hooker? Huh? Who?
The hooker, Candy, (played by Cathy Baron) was in last season, but not in Breaking Bad.
Wow she totally looks like that hooker from BB just without the aging makeup. I was wrong, AAMADIS.
Okay, I just looked up Wendy, she looks a lot worse than I remembered. Holy shit.
Yeah, Julia Minesci’s about 20 years older than Cathy.
Wow, scary that you thought that Candy was played by the same actress as Wendy. Might want to think about getting your eyesight checked. :-)
Needs more Tim.
Not feeling Raylan’s new girlfriend. Did like Rachel telling him like it is, though. More of that, less of the blonde, please.
The funny thing is even if Dewie only saw 600 hundred out of the 3000 Dollars every week; with Daryl and his crew around I doubt he will now even see the 600. I think Daryl is going to take the 3000 and then some. I think that Daryl is going to be telling Dewie that he needs to invest (remember how he told Dewie that he had taken some business courses?) and pay for protection and other stuff and he is going to be basically bleeding Dewie dry, lol. Seriously though, Dewie is screwed and the only way he may get out of this is to become allies with Boyd again, because everyone knows that this is all leading to a Boyd and Daryll war.
I love it when the show runners milk the Honey Boo Boo and Duck Dynasty gene pool. Dewey, Darryl, is there a Crowe named Dimwit? The scene where Boyd tells Dewey to put his foot down and be a man belongs in the Best TV Moments Hall of Fame. Every week of Justified is a treat.
There is a Dimwit Crowe. He’s the first in the family to go to college.
Sorry about saying the same thing three times, blame it on my computer.
Great Elmore Leonard characters, story arcs, etc. I think this season is shaping up nicely. ps Love the Russian mail order bride; great Femme Fatale. pps I’m not loving Raylan’s new girl, not feeling it.
I have seen a number of people say this. I am surprised as I like the hard-to-get angle that she has been playing with Raylan & she is super hawt. I don’t trust her as far as I could throw her, but I have enjoyed the new character especially with her sense of “morals above laws” that Raylan also has.
It’s because Amy Smart is as bland as the color beige.
I’ve really been missing Rachel, so nice to have her wit and common sense back. Loved the “late for supper” bit. More Rachel, less questionable blonde, please.
Since the Bat – man didn’t knoww whose car it was or whose house Raylan was in, I don’t see why Raylan didn’t figure he must have followed them to the house. This smelled like Raylan’s other fling with the fighter’s wife last season. and the “hidden treasure in the empty house” is like the break in of Arlo’s house last season
Is anyone else here thinking that Boyd may take up with Mara and turn on Ava? Of course if he does that he needs to have Ava killed, or she can bury him. That’d be a really dark turn for Boyd. I’m not convinced it’s going that way, but one of my co-workers thinks it might.
There is definitely at the very least sexual tension between Boyd and Mara after that tattoo scene.
That was definitely my thinking when he was less than concerned for Ava when visiting her. It felt too much of a coincidence to be timed with the presence of Mara. Don’t know if he’ll turn on Ava, but might not try too hard to get her out.
I could see him cheating on Ava. But I don’t think he’d turn on her. She is really all he has. Furthermore, I think that woman is shaking it around in front of Boyd to completely manipulate him into doing whatever she wants. And it’s working. No matter how smart a man may be, a pretty gal with a brain can get him to do a lot of things he may otherwise not.
Just another great “all-over-the-place” episode, ending with strings hanging out all over the place. At any moment you just know someones gonna get drilled, even if they don’t. Boyd still steals every scene he’s in, living life on the edge of catastrophe. And Raylan is hilarious in every scene. Kickin” s&!t out of anybody who crosses paths with him the wrong way. Gotta luv this show!
Still think Rapaport is perfectly good as Daryl, which I’ve thought since the premiere, but I also don’t have experience with him in other stuff, really, so I come in with no pre-conceived notions about him. To counter some other comments, I think Amy Smart has been fine as Raylan’s new love interest, and I’m interested to see where that plotline goes. I’m also captivated equally by both the Boyd and Raylan storylines, so I don’t mind when they spend time with Boyd’s side of things.
Rapaport’s southern accent is beyond terrible, he needs to stick to New York roles.
You’re welcome to that opinion, but it sounds perfectly fine to me. If I hadn’t been told, I wouldn’t know he’s a New York guy/plays New York roles.
I completely agree with you. I like Rapaport’s character. Even his accent. He hasn’t made the biggest impression on me yet but it almost seems like his character is not the usual big bad as we’re used to seeing in this show.
His accent “seems” terrible because we are used to him in other type roles. But if it weren’t him, the deep hick accent wouldn’t seem nearly as bad.
“Such-and-such has a TERRIBLE accent” most boring, common complaint in all of criticism
I thought MR is settling into his role nicely. It’s so hard for him to play a “hick” because he is an “Urban North-Easterner” and plays such in most roles (outside of the few White Supremacist roles he has had.) But the more I see him the more I buy it and I am starting to like it. I am enjoying the character as well.
I think calling the Delroy murder minor is short sighted. Criminal Masterminds often get caught for the little things (tax evasion etc.). This murder seemed like a big nothing at the time, but it’s not unrealistic to have them find the body & charge AVa with the murder because they can’t get Boyd & his gang on much else. At the time it was minor, but looking at the long haul, this was a major piece and doesn’t bother me.
The Boyd-Sheriff-Undertaker plot bothers me more. Too many “twists”. I don’t buy Boyd leaving anybody alive either. He is too smart for that, despite being caught red-handed by the mans wife.
Anyway, great episode in a great show. Can’t wait for more.