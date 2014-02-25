Review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Raw Deal’

A review of tonight's “Justified” coming up just as soon as I'm more of a cribbage guy…
“Justified” has treated Raylan and Boyd as co-leads for a while now, but there have been times this season where Boyd has gotten so much to do – and been connected to so many different ongoing stories (Ava in prison, Lee Paxton, Cousin Johnny, the Mexican cartel and now this team-up with the Crowes) – that it's felt like he's now the lead and Raylan is a supporting character in his own show.
“Raw Deal” certainly does not skimp on Boyd and Boyd-related shenanigans. Ava gets involved with the prison's heroin-smuggling operation and – in part to avoid regular sex with a guard – arranges to have Boyd take over the supply. There's a lengthy interlude in Mexico where it seems like Johnny has gotten one over on Boyd, until it turns out that Yoon wouldn't break a relationship so quickly and was just running a short con on Johnny. And then the Crowes, eager to make themselves more important to Boyd's organization, wipe out Johnny's goons, an event so enraging to Boyd that he finally kills his cousin out of sheer frustration.
But even in such an eventful hour for Boyd, what's happening at the U.S. Marshals office feels like an even bigger deal. Raylan's story starts off as a pretty straightforward standalone case, an amusing instance of analog cowboy Raylan going up against a digital criminal(*), filled with light moments (like Raylan's reaction to one-legged TC making it out the window so nimbly) even in an episode where Larry the backgammon player got shot in the head and Mr. Kemp kept threatening to shoot TC's girlfriend's limbs off.
(*) It's also a neat inversion of Olyphant's role in “Live Free or Die Hard.”
But from the start, there's also the tension of Art ignoring Raylan and issuing orders through Rachel or Tim, which leads to the argument at the end. It's a terrific scene: Art understandably cold and distant, Raylan petulant that Art hasn't forgiven him already for his role in a murder (and one that could destroy Art's career and legacy if word ever got out), until Raylan finally demands a transfer. Though Raylan remains our hero, it's impressive that the show continues to put its sympathies with the boss who can't stand him. Raylan crossed a line with Nicky Augustine, and when he references funding his trip to Florida by winning a radio contest – taking TC up on his offer – we're reminded yet again that Raylan has no problem being an outlaw when it suits his purposes.
On the one hand, I'm disappointed that we only have a season and a half to go with this show. On the other hand, such a limited lifespan – on yet another FX show that compresses time enough that the remaining episodes could all take place before Art's due to retire in a few months – raises many more possibilities. Art could grant his request for a transfer and yet Raylan could reasonably be stuck in the Lexington field office for the duration of the series without it feeling contrived.
And with Raylan trying to turn Wendy against Daryl, and Daryl and Danny worming their way ever deeper into Boyd's organization, the two halves of the show appear to be converging before this season's end. Olyphant and Goggins are each good enough to carry their own end of things, but “Justified” is always better when they're together. The final season almost certainly has to be about the final confrontation between those two men; now we get to see what it takes to get them there.
Some other thoughts:
* I could have done without TC hiding out in his grandmother's basement as one final computer nerd signifier, but I loved Raylan posting a taunting comment on TC's blog. It suggests a major paradigm shift for the series, where instead of threatening guys to their face, Raylan takes to Twitter. #YouMakeMePullIPutYouDown
* When he passes Raylan on the staircase, Kemp makes a Dr. Richard Kimble joke, since “The Fugitive” is still the most famous depiction of U.S. Marshals in pop culture. It's a nice touch here, since Kimble was chasing a one-armed man, while Raylan winds up chasing a one-legged one.
* Desperate for someone to give him good advice about – and perhaps protection from – Danny, Kendall calls his Uncle Jack, whom I'm guessing will not be the same as Todd's Uncle Jack on “Breaking Bad,” even though both families are into white supremacy.
* I will be very unhappy if this is the last we see of either Harris brother. With Johnny dead, I suppose Boyd can place Hot Rod back in charge of his own operation, but would Hot Rod trust those guys not to stab him in the back again?
What did everybody else think?
Am I the only one that doesn’t see anything wrong with the way Raylan set up Nicky Augustine’s death? The guy threatened numerous times to murder his wife and even tried to kidnap her in last seasons finale. Couldn’t Art be a little understanding of that? It seems weird for a character like Art to hold this big of a grudge for setting up the murder of a psychopath. Maybe that’s just me though?
No, it’s not just you. But Art specifically warned Raylan not to get involved in no uncertain terms and I’m feeling that is clouding his judgment here. It’s not like the first time that Raylan has gone against his specific orders, but he’s bound and determined that it will be the last.
If a leader consistently has his authority undermined and all of his subordinates (Rachel and Tim, in this case)see it when it happens, it doesn’t speak much to his value as a leader.
In America, much is made of “law enforcement” not being “pro-active.” That is, not to take steps to see that bad deeds are prevented (Raylan) instead of being dealt with after the fact (Art).
RWG (I think that plays into this as well)
Uh…how about because its incredibly illegal and totally against their sworn duty? Raylan arranged a murder. No one in law enforcement should be OK with that. The marshalls jib is to protect people so Art would also be insutled that raylan thinks they’re incompetent. But its mostly the murder being illegal thing.
No, Raylan arranged for Sammy to be at the airport when Nicky was there. After that, whatever happened between those two was their own doing. Raylan gave Nicky a chance for an out, but he didn’t take it. Just because someone arranges for 2 gang members to be at the same bar doesn’t make them guilty of anything if one of them kills the other. While Art and others can frown on it…in the end, oh well, not my problem.
You’re not the only one–but the US Marshals are law enforcement all the time. They are not suppose to blithely sit by and allow murders–or allow murderers to run scott free.
By not trying to stop the murder NOR reporting it in so local cops or FBI could arrest the murderer, legally, Raylan could be an accessory after the fact to murder. That’s made all the worse since rumors exist that a mobster has a US Marshal in his pocket, which would be a huge scandal if it became public, and as others have said, would be a stain on Art’s career.
“Just because someone arranges for 2 gang members to be at the same bar doesn’t make them guilty of anything if one of them kills the other.” I’m pretty sure even a first year law student could make a compelling case for Raylan being guilty of conspiracy to commit murder (a capital offense on its own), and as an accessory to murder after the fact for not arresting them or reporting it. Raylan has a rationale and an emotional reason for what he did, but he broke the law in a huge way.
I think what’s getting lost in this is Nicky said he was going to murder his unborn kid and wife. Does that not matter at all? Was Raylan supposed to say “Oh well”? Would Art just let family members get murdered instead of offing a terrible person? I understand he at least is an accessory to murder, but I think he could live with that to eliminate this huge threat.
It’s not getting lost. That’s the only reason Art hasn’t had Raylan arrested.
Do you think Raylan is the first lawman to have his family threatened by a murderous criminal?
If that’s all it takes for a U.S. marshal or any other cop to be an accessory to murder, there’s no difference between one side of the law and the other.
What Raylan did reminds me of Deputy Chief Johnson (Kyra Sedgwick) sending a suspect home knowing he’d be murdered by members of his street gang. In the short term there were rationalizations about why she did it, and it appeared the matter would be overcome. But it was a massive, career-threatening long-term problem for her and the major crimes unit.
The final season might be dominated up by what he did.
Even though I thought Raylan handled that situation well, conspiracy to commit murder is still a felony
It’s too bad that Raylan does not have access to some sort of experts in protecting people against whom the mob is putting a hit. The sorts of people who have procedures, methods and logistics in place to hide and guard such individuals. It would also help if the persons involved in such protection had some reason to identify with the protectees, such as being in a similar profession to a family member, whose profession is the reason why said loved ones are in need of said protection…
Yeah. Raylan doesn’t have any of that, so his hands were basically tied. A mob hit was really the only way to ensure the safety of Winona & their kid.
@rcade
The difference between Nicky threatening to kill Raylan’s wife and unborn child and some other random criminal threatening to do it is that Raylan knows that Nicky is serious and that he has the resources to do what he is threatening. Plus, he just showed Raylan what he was capable of by taking him and his pregnant wife hostage. Most criminals that threaten lawmen like that are really not a threat. They’re either all talk, really stupid, or don’t have the means to carry out their threat.
Raylan had options because the Federal witness protection program is actually very good. And the minute Picker and Colt decided to attack a convoy of Federal Marshals and State Police with an IED, they committed an act of domestic terrorism, in addition to conspiracy, attempted murder, etc. The FBI and the Justice Dept would have been all over Nicky in short order. He would have been lucky to only get a life sentence at the Federal Supermax in Colorado, because those sorts of charges can carry the death penalty.
Justifiiiied. Pew pew pew.
I’m totally with Raylan on this one, and would have done the same in his shoes… and knowing that the witness protection program would be disruptive to his wife and child’s life, and not 100% guaranteed safe (even 99% isn’t really enough when you’re talking about your own family), not to mention knowing Raylan’s personality, I totally get why he did it and sympathize with his character.
*But*… as many others have noted, that doesn’t mean it was right. It was thoroughly illegal, and put Art in a really bad position of having to choose between his loyalty to Raylan and his loyalty to the job he’s spent his whole life doing, which is a shitty thing to do to a friend, much less a superior officer who you respect.
It’s disrespectful and thoughtless, not to mention illegal, and *that* is why it’s so easy to understand where Art is coming from.
We could debate all we want whether or not Raylan was justified in killing Nicky. Either way, a man died unlawfully and a US Marshall was involved.
Another great episode as always. Several interesting threads set up.
I also find it interesting that Raylan knows Daryl killed Dilly.
Hey there’s that word…. justified. Almost like they planned it.
Pretty good episode overall. I’m kind of sad to say that I was relieved that Art didn’t have too much screen time tonight, especially after Nick Searcy’s meltdown on Twitter these past few days. Normally he’s a highlight of the show, but it’s hard to separate him from the character right now.
I wonder why nobody involved with the show, or even the network, put a stop to Searcy’s twitter use. I always liked Art, but by just seeing a few tweets of Searcy I have a really hard time watching Art. I thought at first it was a parody account, but I don’t think so. Odd though
Don’t let his twitter stuff affect you in such a manner. I don’t know what he said, and I don’t care. If we let the countless things celebrities have done and said affect us, there would be very little to watch.
What could they do to Searcy? The show’s only got one more season to film and he’s only being paid character actor-on-cable money.
His rage tsunami on Twitter is something to behold, though. If you ever wanted to be insulted by Art and you have a Twitter account, this is your chance.
have any of you guys seen this video he posted? [www.youtube.com] i’m crying laughing, this guy is insane
If you have trouble watching an actor because of THAT, there is something wrong with you.
(BTW, it’s very minor and not worth looking into if you have no idea what he has been tweeting.)
The twitter stuff is out-of-this-world ridiculous, but Brandon and Bob are completely right. As far as we can tell, Mel Gibson is an asshole and an anti-semitic, but that doesn’t make him a bad actor. Artists are often assholes; you just have to separate the art from the person.
The Crowes wiped out Johnny’s gang on purpose? Looked to me like brother Danny just started shooting because he’s basically a crazy, violent asshole, given the look of surprise on Daryl’s face.
It looked to me like the two Crowe’s exchanged a look before shooting. And leading up to the shooting, the camera took pains to show the empty hands of the other guys. I’m guessing the Crowe’s want Hot Rod’s action.
Agree with Machpo — there was a look between Danny and Daryl before Danny started shooting.
This season is finally coming together for me although I remain with those who feel that Michael Rappaport has been miscast and is overacting up a storm. Talented guy, but…
The Ava in prison storyline owes quite a bit to Orange is the New Black, but it’s starting to work.
I have always had a thing for Alicia Witt and am hoping against all odds that she will come to her senses, betray her sleazy (and essentially boring) family and somehow survive. No chance, right? Oh well.
Still, looks like things are getting back on track. What a solid show.
Why does ava in prison owe a lot to orange is the new black? You couldn’t do female prison stories before that show?
Orange is the New Black owes a lot to Prisoners of Cell Block H.
Speaking of bosses, what if Vic Mackey was Raylan’s boss? G’damn!
I hope the last season isn’t a show down between Raylan and Boyd. For the most part I think they fall on the side that’s beneficial to both sides. Raylan just usually prefers not to deal with Boyd.
Given that Boyd is deep into an unapologetic crime spree that has included numerous murders, I don’t see how there’s a happy medium for him and Raylan to find again.
Boyd’ s body count this season is starting to rival Mr. Bates’ on Downton Abbey.
@rcade: Well, as we know, Raylan isn’t exactly AGAINST murder under certain circumstances…
I guess Raylan doesn’t watch Dexter. Always keep some spare cash around in case an evil tech guy empties your bank account.
This season still hasn’t picked up the way fourth did. I’m slightly dissapointed, but there’s still time to change
Agreed, and there’s not that much time left — 4 episodes. The last 3 episodes last season were top notch. This season is meandering and a little dull.
Aren’t there 6 episodes left? They usually run 13, and this latest was No. 7.
I think Another Guest is right, Alan mentioned, “we only have a season and a half to go with this show”, which implies we’re only halfway through this season, plus every previous season of Justified has had 13 episodes.
According to Wikipedia, it’s only gonna have 11 episodes, but I don’t know for sure
Wikipedia lists 13 episodes for this season here, on the right in that table:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Almost 100% sure it’s 13.
I think Goggins said in an interview, “we’re looking at the next 26 instead of just 13.”
If Mags Bennett is a perfect 10 as a multi-episode Justified story arc, this season feels like a bunch of 3s and 4s hoping to be carried by smart dialogue and great character actors.
Where’s the story that makes you greet the start of each episode with eager anticipation? Ava in prison, Raylan in trouble with Art, the Boyd-Johnny showdown, the male Loretta and “Meet the Crowes” aren’t building any momentum.
And don’t get me started on Lee Paxton. Every plot that touched Lee and his league of we-run-this-town-no-wait-we-don’t white collar criminals went south faster than a Dewey Crowe scheme.
The first 7 episodes of Justified season 2 (i.e. up to the point we are now at in season 5) weren’t all part of a perfect 10 multi-episode arc.
I will grant you that the Bennett clan stuff at the start of season 2 was more compelling than the serialised elements we’re getting at the moment (though we should probably stop judging everything against the best story arc the show ever did and is ever likely to do)- but you have to remember that the first half of every Justified season has been more episodic and less interesting than the back half.
You know what was happening in episode 7 of season 2? Raylan was returning the money Winona stole from the evidence locker. Remember that subplot? Not exactly a series highlight.
Everyone looks back on that season with rose-tinted glasses because of how well it ended, but it started out slow, and didn’t really start cooking with gas until episode 8 (the episode with the town hall meeting). I feel like I say this every year, because people complain about Justified around this time every year, but I think it’s a fools errand to try to judge a Justified season before it ends (and we should probably have just accepted after season 3 that the show was never going to reach the highs of the Mags Bennett arc again- though here’s hoping for a great final season next year).
I understand completely that Raylon was, in his own mind, and perhaps even morally, “justified” in what he did. But he did assist in planning the murder, and did not report it afterwards. What he did was illegal, and so it’s not surprising that Art feels mor ethan a little betrayed.
If Art believes in the oath he took as a U.S. Marshal to uphold the law, he wouldn’t be a knowing accessory to the murder of a criminal even if the criminal threatened his family.
I wonder if this touches on Art’s assessment at the end of season 2 that Raylan is a lousy deputy marshal, albeit a good “lawman”. I took that to mean that he’s good at solving criminal-type problems, getting bad guys and protecting the public. His problem, by this definition, is that those things are only part of what a Marshal is supposed to do, and Raylan doesn’t get what the job is all about, that he really doesn’t understand the spirit of their mission, and that the lines he routinely crosses are things they are supposed to uphold.
“The Fugitive” might be the most well-known portrayal of the Marshal’s Service, and Tommy Lee Jones’ most famous line from that film is “I don’t care!” when Kimble protests his innocence. The Marshals are not about right and wrong, they are all about enforcing the directives of the courts. Even a local policeman might be forgiven for some of the gray-area stuff where Raylan wanders into, because his job is to protect a particular place, enforce the laws therein and work on preventing crimes. A local detective is the sort who can approach an associate of a criminal and attempt to elict her cooperation in bringing him down. A Marshal is not. Gerard’s job was not to bring down the perpetrator in the murder of Mrs Kimble, it was to arrest the fugitive convict, Richard. The police did their thing, the court system did its thing, and so he was going to jail and that’s all that should concern a US Marshal. Raylan the lawman fight have gone poking around because he ran into the one-armed man, who then triggered his radar or something, when his job is actually to be concerned with getting Kimble.
That might make Art sound like Bill Rawls, with his little speech about taking turns in the rotation and answering the calls that come up and clearing cases, but in the US, the powers of the federal government are deliberately circumscribed and spread out. A federal agent with a badge and a license to poke his nose into any damn thing he felt like, and deal out justice accordingly, is a concept that would have given the foudning fathers and the framers of the Constitution the screaming heebie-jeebies. Hell, one of the things that provoked the movement to independence from Britain was something called a “writ of assistance” which gave crown agents broad powers, that many felt were excessive and not in keeping with English traditions of justice and civil rights.
Anyway, in short, restraint and respect for limitations is as important a part of any federal agent’s job as getting the bad guy. Raylan might be good at getting the bad guys, but he doesn’t know where the limits are, and sometimes, his version of the cure can be worse than the disease.
Another aspect, that many posters have already alluded to is the embarassment his involvement could cause the office and the Service as a whole. The deputies on this show are very conscious of the traditions and history of the US Marshal’s Service, and in their eyes, a good marshal would not sully the legend established by men like Bat Masterson or Bass Reeves or Wyatt Earp.
In case anyone’s wondering the tattoo on Mr. Kemp’s neck says Kafir in Arabic, the Quranic (and common Arabic parlance) word for unbeliever. Originally part of white supremacist subculture which then was magnified by adoption among certain soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, they tattoo the world infidel in English, or Kafir in Arabic, and other insult variations. Some wear patches. Incidently, Kaffir (pronounced the same as kaah-fer) is also a racist term for blacks in South Africa (equivalent to the n word) and this double meaning may have something to do with its original popularity among white supremacists. In Arabic the concept of unbelief is associated originally with ingratitude, that is, being ungrateful to the God who gave you life, or concealing that gift given to the children of Abraham. No doubt it is intended as an insult by soldiers towards their jihadi opponents but unfortunately for average Muslims it identifies the wearer as an overtly wicked person. An interesting touch by the writers though I am not sure if they intend to identify this character as a war vet or as a white supremacist. My guess is the latter.
I do not understand. What has the term “kafer” got to do with white supremacy?
Is anybody else hoping Boyd and company run into that Lexington Courthouse vault keeper while they’re down in Mexico. It’s about time we got back to that stolen vault cash subplot, am I right?
Alan, I don’t think that Raylan took TC up on his offer to learn to be “caller number seven.” I think he was just being glib. And later at the bar, he stuck Wendy with the check since he was having money troubles still, indicating he didn’t get TC to put his financial house back in order.
I agree with the sentiment however, that this season we are seeing Raylan being more cognizant of the grey area he occupies re the law and the times he has crossed the line.
Yeah, I was going to say, um, how did TC teach him how to phone freak in the car on the way to jail? Never mind the fact that they didn’t have the technology with them, there just happened to be a radio contest on the air at that exact time? It HAS to be a tongue-in-cheek remark.
I know I can’t be the only one who hopes of a Tim Olyphant/Ian McShane reunion for the final season. Does anyone else out there feel the same?
Lord above, I would watch that FOREVER.
When Raylan told Art that he won a radio contest. I didn’t take it seriously. Maybe I was the only one. I just took it as Raylan just the quickest smart ass answer he could think off.
Either way its ridiculous that Raylan doesn’t understand why Art is mad at him. Hard to believe a guy as crafty as Raylan can’t understand why this is a big deal.
Funny part about this episode isthat the Writer VJ Boyd is a big fan or “P1” of a DFW sports radio station called the ticket. So he named several of the bit characters in this ep after radio personalities from the ticket. “TC Fleming” hosts the daily top ten and is sort of the stations punching bag. “Kemp” is the last name of the producer of the mid day show. “Rhyner” or “rhynes” the guard is the name of the afternoon drive host and one of the founders of the ticket. He has put some other names into the show before but just a fun little easter egg for DFW ticket fans. He’ll actually be on the afternoon show Friday at 12:50 to talk about the show which they are all big fans of.
Thanks for posting this. As a day-one Ticket listener when I lived in Dallas, I was wondering about that character named Rhyner.
To me, Justified is the funniest comedy on TV. I laughed a lot during this episode.
What makes it so funny?
However, the women preacher in prison was the one that smashed her husband’s head with an ATM in Breaking Bad . . .
I always get her mixed up with the woman who played Waldo Truth’s wife last season.
I love that actress, Dale Dickey. She was the skanky bad mom/meth head who took umbrage to her husband berating her on “Breaking Bad”, and rolled the ATM machine over on his head. Also, the Werewolf Grandma on “True Blood”.
I love that these shows, with their big casts, allow so many of these interesting and/or great character actors a place to show off their chops. I love watching Michael Rapaport (haven’t seen him in anything in a while), loved when Jeremy Davies was on, and I have been so surprised how good the actor that plays Dewey Crowe has been this season.
At some point,the writers are going to have to bring back Lorretta, the little girl who was Mags Bennett’s surrogate daughter. I mean, why else was she in the first show of the season ?
I will always remember her as Patty the Daytime Hooker. And, as with darkdoug, I also confuse her with Beth Grant. They’re both great character actresses.
Justifiiiied. Pew pew pew.
Anyway, this was the first episode where the show felt like it was really spinning its wheels, to the point where it detracted from my enjoyment of it.
The Raylan stuff is entertaining, but the Boyd and Crowe stuff is really tiresome. There’s been like 20 reversals in Boyd’s quest for drugs. It got old after the third or fourth. And Ava’s predicament is not particularly riveting. With four episodes left it’s still incredibly unclear where this season is going. :(
Good episode, though it was a bit jarring to see T.J. Linnard playing hacker TC Fleming so recently after I saw him as gay, male prostitute CJ in Looking, not to mention confusing with all of those initials. But I liked this Justified version of a procedural, as long they remain serialized. Hopefully we get even more of Tim and Rachel as the season progresses. I’m really looking forward to where the Crowe and Boyd storyline(s) are headed. Perhaps it’s harder than I imagine, but would it be THAT difficult to smuggle a truck full of the dead bodies of those guys across the border, somewhere far away from border security? Of course, it would be a massive risk, but I mean Boyd’s already a murderous outlaw, so this doesn’t seem like a big deal for him to do. Did he HAVE to call the cartel? Raylan commenting on TC’s blog was also absolutely hilarious. Hopefully Raylan has to work in more computer stuff in the future. And this Chris character, wherever he came from (was he in the show before? I don’t remember him) was funnily deprecating of his coworkers.
I think Art will be out of the picture before the end of the series, maybe even the end of this season. They’re plainly setting Rachel up as the new boss, which is a great idea — she is very unlikely to take shit off of Raylan.
Not sure if it was an intentional shout out or not. When the Mexican cartel members make Johnny put the hood on and tell him “this is the price of admission”, it is pretty much the same line from the first Mission Impossible movie when Ethan is being taken to see Max.
I know I’m a week late to this party, but it’s also fun to note, on the “Fugitive” front, taht Nick Searcy (Art) played the local police chief who Tommy Lee Jones pulled rank on with the US Marshalls.
Jere Burns’ name was absent from the opening credits.