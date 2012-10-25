Review: ‘Last Resort’ – ‘Skeleton Crew’

A review of tonight’s “Last Resort” coming up just as soon as they have rodeos in France…
“Last Resort” continues to exist in a kind of ratings no man’s land. The numbers certainly aren’t good, but nor are they terrible, and the show does better with men (a gender advertisers pay more for, because it’s harder to get them to watch scripted TV) than most of ABC’s lineup. The network just ordered a few more scripts, which will delay the need for a back-nine pickup, but if I had to bet, I’d say this at least gets a full season.
And “Skeleton Crew” felt like a good example of the show starting to figure itself out a little and settle in for the long (or medium) haul.
For starters, putting Kylie and Christine together automatically improves the mainland scenes, because we don’t have to follow the two of them individually. I appreciated that Christine sniffed out Paul’s scam almost immediately, and it’s much better to have the two of them actively looking into the conspiracy, rather than acting confused and frustrated about what’s being done to them.
For that matter, I appreciate that the show is starting to get more deeply into the geopolitical situation at home and abroad. The nuking of Pakistan is in the background as far as our heroes are concerned, but it’s a big problem out in the real world, as the U.S. is being condemned worldwide (while other countries like China are taking advantage of the chaos to invade Taiwan), and as the Joint Chiefs are pondering a coup of what seems like a very sketchy civilian government.
And that tension between different factions added a nice extra layer to the negotiation between Marcus and Secretary Curry, which finally gave us Jay Karnes in his full, smug, three-dimensional glory. (Pembleton vs. Dutch!) The show is still walking that interesting line between Marcus being right and Marcus being crazy, and you can read that threat to crush the jelly from Curry’s eyes either way: as genuine fury, or as a calculated gambit to get Sam and Grace the best deal possible. Admiral Shepherd killing the White House aide and wounding Curry also provides a good reason for this situation to be extended a while. Given how this negotiation ended, how soon will either side be willing to meet again on the beach?
I think the COB came around a little too far on Grace in this episode – perhaps better that he had given her a very grudging compliment about how she handled the situation with the fast attack subs – but I also understood the desire to give her a big win before she’s brought low with Marcus’s news about her father. (Also, not that the COB is aware of this now, but Grace – and the rest of the skeleton crew – literally did need to be saved by her daddy this time.) And I think Daisy Betts has gotten more comfortable in the part; I found her much more believable here than I did in the second episode.
And having James join the mission – even if we don’t really know enough about him yet to properly read any of his motivations – was a plus, as it made him feel like part of the actual show, rather than the odd mini-spin-off he’s often in with Tani.
A much more cohesive overall hour than much of what we’ve gotten so far, coupled with the usual excellent work from Andre Braugher.
What did everybody else think?
Ms. Klugh is trying to protect the secrets of The Island! (And getting shot again.)
Meant Alan obviously
ABC would be smart to do a recap of the first half hour at 8:30. It would induce me to watch the last half after “Big Bang Theory”!
I really enjoyed this one. Andre Braugher in full Frank Pembleton mode. Do we know what the SEALs were really doing? I don’t recall it.
No. They killed someone in Pakistan and had to get out in a hurry. The guy in the hospital told Grace they killed the wrong guy in a fever haze but didn’t clarify. The other SEALs declined to answer at other times they were asked about it.
What happened to Admiral Shepherd after killing the White House aide and wounding Curry?
Was he shot, killed, or carried away? What news will be given to his daughter? What did I miss?
Carried away was all we saw.
Yeah, are we supposed to know what happened to Grace’s father, Admiral Shepherd, after he shot Amanda Straw and nicked Def. Sec. Curry in the knee?
At the end of the episode, Marcus takes Grace aside “It’s about your father” very somberly, as if to imply that her father has been killed But we don’t see him tell her that. And all we saw was Admiral Shepherd being taken away, right? (Curry was scuffling and calling for a radio, which was the main action. I’m not even sure I saw Shepherd being carried away, but you both saw it, so I’m OK with that.)
So is this some sort of trick on the audience? That’s not how this show is shaping up, but it looks like it. If Shepherd was killed, why not show it? If he wasn’t, why are we being shown Marcus “apparently” acting as if he was, and why weren’t we shown what he said to Grace?
It seems too tricky to me.
Still I really enjoyed the admiral going all rambo.
I was like “go, Admiral Awesome!”
@Berkowit28,
Grace’s father just murdered a member of the DOD and wounded the secretary. He was pulled away by force and taken off the island. He most definitely will be held accountable – even if privately because Curry doesn’t want to make it public.
Exactly what makes you think Marcus was anything but giving Grace some very bad news? How should he have told her that she’ll likely never “return home” and see her father alive?
Dave
I love this show so it does appeal to at least one woman! I like a lot of the characters and as always, Andre Braugher is Terrific! Terrie
Yeah, again you “believe Daisy Betts is more comfortable in the part” because her character is becoming more comfortable as a leader. She has been playing the character appropriately all along.
Really like this show for the tension, the acting, and some of the writing, but I can’t shake the feeling that I have no idea what the central purpose of this show is. I guess that’s a good thing and a bad thing.
I like that plot points are being moved forward, as Alan mentioned with the mainland storylines. Hope abc gives it a full season.
One minor quibble: did anyone else have trouble interpreting some of the lines? The coffee beans/ice cream man didn’t make much sense to me. And I couldn’t make out what the SEAL guy said to Grace… was it, “it’s tough”, “you’re tough”, what? I rewinded both parts a couple times and couldn’t figure it out.
I think he said “How tough?” when she told him that leaving him behind was a tough decision.
I started watching because Andre Braugher was in it and Shawn Ryan created it (Terriers movie please? I’ll donate to the kickstarter!) but this show has exceeded my modest expectations. I figured it would be safe like most every other network show, but it’s remarkably unafraid to make bold moves. I genuinely thought James was dead – on a lesser series, I would have known for sure that he wasn’t.
Agree that COB getting Grace saluted was a little over the top, but I actually liked their interplay on the sub. It really wasn’t until she was barking out orders that I started to buy Daisy Betts as a member of the military, and I guess that could be the actress playing her as timid and unsure up til that point, but she honestly wasn’t believable to me until tonight.
I don’t remember Curry from “Homicide” so I’ll have to go back and rewatch the series. And Marcus has another son? How long til the government finds him and tries to use him against his father?
Other notes – yay Kylie and Christine teaming up, yay Admiral defending his daughter to the death, yay James and Tani, and double yay to total lack of island despot whose name I refuse to remember. I’m only sorry the Admiral just winged Curry – would rather have seen him dead on the beach and not the deal-making woman.
He wasn’t on Homicide. He was on The Shield (“Dutch” was his character’s name). They’re both police shows, so I think that’s where Alan was going when he said that.
Oh that makes sense.
Dan, i seriously have no idea how you know all these characters names.
I suspect IMDb lent a hand.
Who’s Dan?
He’s the Man.
He is? Alan’s the Man on “What’s Alan Watching?”.
No, Dan’s the Man. I’m just trying to foment confusion.
After being a bit disappointed with every episode since the pilot (though I enjoyed all of them to one degree or another) to the point that I was no longer dismayed about the show potentially being canceled, I thought this episode was the best since the pilot. It was really good, and now it seems like the show is finding itself. Hopefully, it will get a full season, but I guess we’ll see.
I’m so glad that Kylie and Christine hooked up, as that plot should finally, mercifully get a lot better. But the real action was on the island and the sub. The negotiations were interesting enough, and I’m glad to know that there is some kind of resistance in the government (I have a hard time believing that any president who nuked another country without cause would have a high approval rating, though), as that seems believable in the wake of the unbelievably irresponsible actions of the unseen president. The show is also doing a good balancing act with Marcus between crazy and crazy like a fox. I also liked Admiral Shephard intervening to save his daughter’s life.
But the best stuff was on the sub, as I really enjoyed the cat and mouse game, and any time I hear “Emergency blow!” I think of the classic scene from The Hunt for Red October. I also liked that Grace finally earned the respect of the other officers, including COB, and I didn’t find it to be unbelievable–she was remarkably poised under fire. And any time I hear “Officer on deck!,” I think of the classic scene from A Few Good Men. And I didn’t really think they’d kill off James, but the show did have me a tiny bit worried.
All in all, this was the show I was expecting after watching the pilot (I also noticed that the dialogue was significantly improved–the back and forth between COB and anyone was particularly enjoyable. Hopefully, the next episode will be just as good.
As an old Chuck fan, I must admit, Last Resort’s first couple of eps felt like Chuck’s Shaw arc, I knew the show could get better and would get better, but rhetorically asked why not just be GREAT all the time, why on purpose be bad (same for Chuck’s last two eps, why give fans BAD tv???)? Tonight’s ep of Last Resort was the show I wanted, now lets see if the show can deliver each week. I hope so, like Chuck, the general premise and the chemistry on screen is awesome, if only the writers can keep up with the acting talent and idea they created. Time will tell
I am thrilled and relieved that the writers are determined to sidestep some of the silly tropes of network-TV serialized dramas.
1) I actually cheered when Sam’s wife deadpanned, “He’s a government agent sent to turn me against Sam.” Other shows would have her falling for the guy as counterpoint to Sam’s affections for Sophie, dragging the whole thing out for “drama” — and we wouldn’t have known about the friend’s government agent angle until Season 2. (And his double-dealing would have been an out-of-the-blue character reversal/surprise “twist”.)
2) Characters are allowed to be intelligent — witness Sam’s wife, above. They’re also free to speak up when another character is acting strangely — Sam’s constant interrogations of Marcus, for example. If the characters on LOST had actually bothered to *ask* each other questions like this, we could have cut out the bloat from most of seasons 2-4!
3) Most of all, I love how the story *moves*. Again, to pick on LOST, having the SecDef show up for threats/negotiations is like Widmore’s ship full of goons arriving in the middle of Season One. In lots of other shows, the meet-up between Kylie & Christine would have been a cliffhanger moment in the Season One finale and a theme for Season Two.
I have no idea how they can keep this up for one season, let alone three or four. (Maybe, after Terriers & Chicago Code, Shawn Ryan has decided that there’s no point in holding back on plot movement…) But I’m intrigued enough to watch them try, and hope they can pull it off.
Forgot to add this:
4) the writers are very efficient at “revealing” moles/double agents almost as soon as the characters are introduced. (Serrat, the COB and his allies, Sam’s old friend, Kylie’s boyfriend/dad.) Which is a welcome change from, say, “24”. If written well, later, when we discover that someone we’ve grown to trust/like *is* a mole, it’s going to be a real stomach punch.
Vampire diaries is rolling fine in season 4 with double the plot. I’m sure SR can keep it up.
Favorite one so far.
I wish I was Andre Braugher
What did the Colorado shoot in order to create all the debris in which they hid???
The first truly great episode of this show. Shame it tanked and the show will likely get cancelled though, but I never did envision this as anything other than a mini series of sorts.
Also, Daisy Betts was still as awful for me. Her facial expression always being the same doesn’t help.
Great episode. Good show. Have to say the preview for the next episode was dreadful.
I finally just watched the episode and I liked the fact that at the end they showed Marcus had packed his stuff in preparation for being taken away. Clearly, he was always planning to push the whole thing into a deal where he would be the sole person to be punished and his entire crew would be spared. It shows he is not actually on some sort of foolhardy quest for justice, but is genuinely trying to protect his crew from being taken out by this military coup that is attempting to bury the whole incident thing without any inquiry or public knowledge as to what’s going on.