Review: ‘Last Resort’ – ‘Voluntold’

A quick review of tonight’s “Last Resort” coming up just as soon as I have front row seats to the end of the world…
Four episodes in, “Last Resort” continues to do well when it’s dealing with conflicts involving the crew of the Colorado, but is much sketchier when it leaves the sub. The conflict over who should stay or go was an inevitable one, and it played out in a way where it was plausible that a good chunk of the crew ultimately decided to stay. (Would you want to go back to a government who had ordered a fellow crewmember to murder you and everyone else? Then again, I suspect some might view the constant threat of death as yet another reason to keep their names on the Go list.) Good performances all around, and another opportunity for Andre Braugher to give a speech. All is well there.
All the other pieces, unfortunately, still feel like they’re there to set up a longer-term version of the show, folding in what seems like a quiet government coup in Washington, an island treasure that needs to be protected(*), Sam’s wife in danger (and not coming off like a lunatic on television even after she pulls a Britney Spears on the surveillance van), and the secret of what the SEALs were up to in Pakistan. All of this seems necessary, but none of it feels remotely as interesting as listening to Andre Braugher talk or watching Robert Patrick glower.
(*) Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light.
What did everybody else think?
Yeah, Sophie’s speech at the end had some serious Jacob vibes. Weird.
The Last Resort is to Lost as Hawaii 5-0 is to Magnum P.I.
Anyone who gets that is a. kinda perceptive & b. pathetic a TV geek as me. (Also, yaaaaay Magnum. that show really holds up.)
Pardon, that’s lost is to tlr as 5-0 is to magnum.
Honestly, I would be much more interested if this WAS another one of Those islands!
I agree, but I’m tolerating it because it’s necessary. It would really stretch the bounds of belief for the sub crew to just hang out for a long time without the government doing SOMETHING to actively chase them out
I agree with that. If you effectively steal a nuclear sub, launch a warning strike into the lake (or whatever), declare yourself apart from the U.S. govt., then set up base on a tropical island with full nuclear capabilities as a blatant symbol of defiance to America, they are probably going to do something, and most likely as many somethings as they can until the problem disappears. Especially if somebody in really, really, really high places orchestrated this and wants evidence of it gone.
-Cheers
Thought this was the best ep since the pilot, since most of it was internal conflict on the sub.
Liked Chaplin’s line, “Maybe if I’d given a better speech.” Braugher is known for his great TV speeches, so I took this as a bit of an inside joke.
I was personally happy that they established that the captain was from Baltimore. As it should be.
Im really glad that the T1000 hasnt been made a one dimensional character
Braugher is really bringing it.
What’s happening in Washington and with Sam’s wife is just… bad. Really bad. I can’t place my finger on why, but I think it might just be too much talk. All I hear is Autumn Reeser complaining all the time.
I also feel like–and I hate to say this–there is some filler here. Not sure we need to see Grace engaged in meaningless drills, unless there’s a payoff coming. But this feeling like there’s filler may be a product of them introducing so many storylines that have yet to really get off the ground.
Really like the Australian bartender and the special ops guy. They have terrific chemistry.
*speculation*
I suspect that the Frenchwoman doctored the samples, and that’s why she told Sam that there is more value here than he can imagine. They may be sitting on some kind of rare earths goldmine, or something.
*end speculation*
I don’t know if Alan will see this, but I wonder what the odds are of this show lasting a full season. I really hope they give it a shot. Shawn Ryan has earned a season’s worth of cred and goodwill from me.
She did doctor them, didn’t she? When she took the sample by herself, the liquid in the vial turned green… but she gave the despot a red vial when she told him she hadn’t found anything.
I thought she swapped the samples with normal dirt from a non-special location. It seems like Julian Serrat has Sophie looking for something, Sophie found it yet does not want Julian to find it, she is starting to trust/love Sam, and has hinted vaguely to him this special something exists. I rewatched that scene though, and the initial vial turned green, then she only showed him red vials. However, it’s a big island and presumably most of it has dirt that doesn’t turn green with whatever she put into the samples, so she probably just used a sample of normal dirt. Considering Julian’s MO, it’s probably something that can be used as a weapon, drug, or is just valuable enough for him to exploit for power, however potentially good enough for Sophie to see it as a treasure and not just a thing of horror.
-Cheers
Still really liking this show, and I agree that usually, what’s on the ship is more interesting than what’s off it. Somewhat interested in the island despot’s machinations, very interested in the bartender’s family and her romance with the guy who buried his friend. On the other hand, I don’t care about the woman who built the prototype or anyone in her storyline. Except Bruce Davison, and he only gets ninety seconds of screentime a week.
Mostly I like that the show doesn’t treat us like we’re stupid – there’s some fairly complex plotting, but not a lot of “As you know, Bob” exposition. It’s nice to just be dropped into this world and figure out what’s going on for myself.
RONNIE!
You told them… all of it?
I’m done with this show. It started with an interesting premise, but it’s proving to be nothing more than a glorified soapie. I don’t give a damn about what happens to any of them or even the main plot anymore. Worst of all is the obnoxiously loud soundtrack which drowns out normal conversation.
I also have an issue with the music track. During the fight on the island, the sound effects were muffled while the music blared. Rather annoying.
Write a comment…I felt like they were building toward something yet I am starting to wonder if there are too many pieces. I am fine in theory with Tani & James, however it just seems superfluous. I mean, the NAVY SEAL and the hot Aussie are falling in love. That’s nice and all, however it just seems relatively unimportant to, well, anything else in the show. Like what the team of SEALs had to do with a pretty immediate U.S. attack on their sub. Not to rush the series along, however somebody high-up in the staff should maybe press into that a little harder and not just let him blow off any questions about what might be causing this stuff.
I agree that Sophie sounded like she was channeling some John Locke LOST type vibe. It seems coincidental the nuclear sub just happens to land there where there is something magical in the soil that turns green when you mix it with certain chemicals to let you know it’s special. That seems a little (scratch that, a lot) too coincidental. I hope it pays off, however in a show where a nuclear sub is holding the U.S. govt. at bay after a back-channel nuclear attack on Pakistan was just ordered and a Washington conspiracy is afoot, is that strictly necessary? Better that they’ve planned these pieces all along rather than make it up along the way (yes, like LOST, which I loved yet hated at times). That is still a lot to juggle.
Speaking of the Washington conspiracy… I am kind of glad they are building that up. It is kind of nice to see what is happening, and it keeps us from getting bored of life in the sub. However, I do not want this as convoluted as The X-Files, and there is already a lot going on. Plus, it would be nice to be as in-the-dark as the people on the USS Colorado and learn about it like they do.
I will say it is worth watching solely to see what happens to Christine Kendal, and yes she looks pretty sane and righteously indignant after somebody wrote “traitor” on her garage and her husband is villainized. I am not sure I buy the seemingly implied Christine-falling-for-the-govt-agent angle, nor Sam-falling-for-the-hot-Frenchie-Sophie though. Again, it seems too soon and honestly, they have enough to worry about. Not everybody on this show needs to hook up. Plus, I just do not buy the immediate love connections going on. Is that part of The Island’s powers? Magical pheromones or something?
I’ll stick with the show. I get to watch Andre Braugher give speeches, Robert Patrick act all gruff and provide a pretty believable and justifiable position of doing what is right under circumstances he finds wrong, and a still pretty sound premise. I hope they keep it grounded though. While I want them to write the show that is in their guts, I also do not want what seemed like a pretty realistic show going supernatural or being build on a ton of too conveniently placed a series coincidences.
-Cheers
The first season is what establishes a series; not a pilot episode. If the show is as vague & has as many resets the Romney campaign then there is reason to be critical.
I am trying very hard to stay with this show. I really like the premise but am concerned how long this can be sustained. With the problem already having such a high profile back home – the espionage aspect of this premise cannot be handled at all subtly now.
I would find it much more suspenseful if this problem did not become so public by the wife of the EX-O smashing up a windshield of the pesky press corp parked outside her home. If there is a shadow government at play here, I would prefer to have them remain in the background to be exposed over the long haul covertly.
Yes – love Andre Braugher in anything and Robert Patrick is always turning out rock-solid performances but I am not hooked by this drama. I like the mystery surrounding the Seals in Pakistan – just hope when it’s revealed the pay off is a big one and not something that just can’t live up to the prolonged mystery.
I am aslo hoping that the mystery in the island lies in its mineral deposits – and not a pool of light.
This show is okay, but anytime Braugher, Patrick, or the island king are not on screen I find my mind wondering as everyone else either has bad dialogue or can’t act.
I never watched Lost, so I miss out on those comparisons. To me, this show is shaping up a lot like Battlestar Galactica. A small, renegade ship dealing with moral, ethical, governmental, military dilemmas after their known “world” was destroyed. And the mystery surrounding the destruction of that world view and what the new world order will look like.
Ultimately, BG was good but not great, and failed to “stick the landing” when it came to the mythology stuff. I have a feeling this show will be similar. There will be some great acting performances, some clunky plot developments, a lot of melodrama and over-explanation of plot because the writers think the audience is too stupid to pick up on nuance and subtlety. And if the show lasts long enough to reveal the big “conspiracy” or whatever, it will probably be completely underwhelming.
I think that is a great comparison, though BG is much better than this (so far).
Except Dr. Sophie is much cuter than anyone on BSG (any of the away team at least. I only play for the away team, but I can see how a home player might think say Helo was ultra hot.)
I’m still in for TLR, it should be noted. Not a bad show at all.
They found rare earth minerals on the island. That’s what the conversation between the island evil-man and the French woman were about. Listen more closely next time, Alan ;)
The two bits of hidden mythology they’re going to be endlessly teasing us with (1. the island’s not-golden-pool-of-light and 2. the conspiracy that brought about this situation) are tedious in their slow reveal, as Alan says, but the fact is, I just don’t really give a crap. I don’t care if the island’s got a real live Genie, and I don’t care that much what the back story is. After all, how satisfying can those reveals actually be? I feel like I’m being teased with bits of yarn.
Look, we got Andre Braugher in a sub and he’s already fired a nuke just off Washington DC. That’s more than enough to hold interest. But they keep shoving our attention toward this coy mythology – which is NEVER gonna be satisfying enough to be worth hours of buildup. And that just seems like nervous show runners who feel a compulsive need to find multiple ways to hedge bets and gild lilies via too many strands, too many locales, too many souped-up suspense points, and, for good measure, a couple of Big Mysteries (which seemed to work really well in their LAST project). With everything cheesily, transparently turned up to “eleven”, they’ve diluted what could have been a great show into a weak gruel with errant delicious chunks of Braugher.
Also, can’t believe nobody noticed that John Bolton’s president in this universe. That explains a lot.
As Frank Spotnitz said in the interview Alan just posted:
“Create a really interesting, complex person that you want to know more about, and take her on a journey that is rich and fulfilling and that has an end that is perfectly fulfilling, and that has an end that is perfect for that character, and the audience will love it. And so whatever the mythology is, it better be serving that journey. That’s the primary purpose.”
Please let it be a golden pool of light.
I heard the same thing that Cookiedude did: Serrat (the island’s mafia don) thinks that there are rare-earth metals on the island — the stuff needed for modern electronics, batteries, etc. Much better than a pool of light, I hope.
I also appreciated how the details of Sophie’s side-story served to advance her character: the juggling act of working with Serrat without being controlled by him, more on her reasons for staying behind (not just the XO). Even her Jacob-like speech was given while standing a few inches from Sam, so we got more of the tension between them.
I was watching Sam’s wife’s on-camera meltdown with my hands over my eyes, because I expected it to end badly. Her ability to pivot from meltdown into righteous indignation was surprising and impressive — for both the character, and the actress. (I confess I’m torn on Jessy Schram; her controlled-by-the-aliens character on “Falling Skies” is one of the most interesting parts of the show, especially plot-wise. But the actress has a lot more to work with on this show.)
The other non-sub plots are okay, not great.
I’m not done with the show, at least not yet. (Although I’ll confess that at least some of my interest is in seeing how long the showrunners can keep spinning all these plates. By my count, there are five major plot/sub-plots and at least eight distinct groups/agendas at odds with one another.)
I don’t think this is a great show yet, but I really enjoy watching it. I do want to know what is going on in Washington. but agree that they haven’t done anything in Washington that has been remotely interesting yet. Hopefully that gets better. The Seal is a bad ass, but they haven’t done much with him yet. The closing scene brought up immediate thoughts of Lost, which was a little silly.
Loved the grenade scene though. The show is at its best when it brings up the questions of what it means to do your duty as a soldier. Solid performance by Brauer.
I think this is one of those shows that would be so much better if we didn’t actually see what was going on in Washington, but rather just saw it from the PoV of the crew. Wife gives ‘everything’s fine, then abruptly switches to don’t trust anything’ works without needing to know she’s been interrogated as an example.
The evil island king also is feeling very unrealistic. He killed a soldier, he’s previously been established as not really having a very capable guy as a #2 or having any solid protection for his base by the Navy Seals. Why does Braugher consider him any real threat other than just the evil island king himself? If they just shot him down, it looks like his group would collapse.
I’m not saying that’s necessarily the right action, but they should give some hint as to why Braugher feels threatened by what would happen if they took him out as it doesn’t look as if they would fail.
I thought that the ‘treasure’ Sophie was talking about wasn’t a golden pool of light or the minerals the island thug was hoping for but the island itself. As in, this is a beautiful, unspoiled paradise and now it is your responsibility to keep it that way.