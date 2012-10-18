Review: ‘Last Resort’ – ‘Voluntold’

A quick review of tonight’s “Last Resort” coming up just as soon as I have front row seats to the end of the world…

Four episodes in, “Last Resort” continues to do well when it’s dealing with conflicts involving the crew of the Colorado, but is much sketchier when it leaves the sub. The conflict over who should stay or go was an inevitable one, and it played out in a way where it was plausible that a good chunk of the crew ultimately decided to stay. (Would you want to go back to a government who had ordered a fellow crewmember to murder you and everyone else? Then again, I suspect some might view the constant threat of death as yet another reason to keep their names on the Go list.) Good performances all around, and another opportunity for Andre Braugher to give a speech. All is well there.

All the other pieces, unfortunately, still feel like they’re there to set up a longer-term version of the show, folding in what seems like a quiet government coup in Washington, an island treasure that needs to be protected(*), Sam’s wife in danger (and not coming off like a lunatic on television even after she pulls a Britney Spears on the surveillance van), and the secret of what the SEALs were up to in Pakistan. All of this seems necessary, but none of it feels remotely as interesting as listening to Andre Braugher talk or watching Robert Patrick glower.

(*) Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light. Please don’t let it be a golden pool of light.

What did everybody else think?

