Review: ‘Life Unexpected’ season two on the CW

When “Life Unexpected” debuted on the CW last spring, I admitted that I liked the show as much for what it represented – the style of shows like “Gilmore Girls” and “Everwood” from CW parent the WB – as for the show itself, which told the story of 16-year-old foster kid Lux (Brittany Robertson) reconnecting with the birth parents (Kristoffer Polaha as Baze, Shiri Appleby as Cate) who had her after a one-night stand in high school.
But as that first season went along, I quickly realized that nostalgia wasn’t enough – that too many parts of the show (particularly the repetitive nature of the stories) frustrated me for the “Gilmore” echoes to compensate. When the show moved to a more competitive timeslot midway through its run, I began skipping some episodes, and didn’t even make an effort to see the finale, in which Baze was too late to stop Cate’s wedding to radio co-host Ryan (Kerr Smith).
When the CW sent me a screener of the season two premiere, which airs tomorrow at 9, I figured I would give the series one last shot, only to realize that “Life Unexpected” had now come to represent a different kind of show altogether, and one I have little patience for.
Season two opens with Cate and Ryan and Lux returning from a family honeymoon to Vegas, and already there’s trouble for everyone. Baze is still hurt by the wedding and mad at himself for not trying sooner. Lux is caught in the middle of that. And Cate and Ryan’s boss at the radio station is not at all happy with their new situation.
“We don’t want a show about boring people,” she tells them, “and marriage is boring.”
So of course there’s quickly conflict on both the work and home fronts for everyone, much of it awkwardly manufactured and phony.
In other words, “Life Unexpected” has become just another drama without an obvious TV “franchise” (cops, doctors, lawyers, etc.) that knows it needs to generate conflict but isn’t quite sure how to do it in anything but loud, annoying fashion.
Whatever radio execs – and their counterparts in TV, for that matter – may think, marriage isn’t boring, but too many TV shows freak out about happy couples and have to start driving in wedges immediately, and that’s dumb. I don’t particularly like Cate (one of the more shrill and self-involved lead characters on any primetime drama), but it might have been nice to see the show go at least a week or two of letting her and Ryan enjoy marriage before throwing silly obstacles in their way. (One of these obstacles is a caricatured new, Dr. Laura-esque co-host who claims to be saving herself for marriage, “Like Jessica Simpson, and Jesus.”)
Too many things happen on this show just because creator Liz Tigelaar was afraid of being boring – too many characters making dumb decisions, or withholding information, or turning up where you might least expect them to – and so it becomes impossible for me to invest in any of the characters and their stories, because I know consistency and a throughline will be sacrificed the minute Tigelaar or her CW bosses think things are getting slow.
I like Polaha. I like Robertson. I like those moments (which feel increasingly rare) that make me feel like it’s 2002 and the WB is still going. Just not enough for the rest of it.
That’s it for me, “Life Unexpected.” It was a pleasure – for a little while, anyway.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Write a comment…
Oh thank you for getting rid of that annoying facebook bar at the bottom of the page…hope it’s gone forever.
Once again I’m indebted to you for wasting and hour of your life to prevent me wasting an hour of mine…
I gave this series a couple of tries last season and felt “bleh” about it. Probably would’ve given it at least one shot this fall, but any review that contains the world “shrill” sends me scampering.
HOWEVER — I’ve been poking around trying to find out why the touted “Rockford Files” remake is so conspicuously absent from discussions of the upcoming season. Whahappen?
“Rockford Files” didn’t get ordered to series. It died after the pilot.
Rockford is getting re-tooled, probably for next spring’s pilot season, with a new actor in the lead role.
I felt the same way about Appleby – my wife watched probably 3/4 of the season last year and I would watch over her shoulder on occasion, but I can’t remember a more annoying lead character on a show in the last decade. I thought Appleby was good as the confused young doctor with the schoolgirl crush on John Stamos’ character on ER – and to take her from that role immediately to a role which required us to believe that she was in her mid-30s with a teenage daughter was too much of a stretch to begin with.
I have no idea, maybe she is in her mid-30s, but she was never believable to me, and then the storylines just got more and more manufactured, and she got more and more annoying.
Yikes! This is exactly what I feared when I recent a recent interview with Liz talking about S2 changes mandated by the CW. Why do they have to ruin everything?
I had the same opinion of the show as you. I really wanted to like it once I heard there was a “Gilmore” quality to it. The drama was so manufactured. No one ever learned anything from one episode to the next. When it moved time slots, I didn’t follow. It had potential but the creators seem didn’t know it what that was or understand it.
My patience was wearing thin at the end of last season too, but the news of Emma Caulfield joining the show might tempt me back. Think she’s enough to improve it?
I watched all of last season on a One More basis, but I actually forgot the show existed until you mentioned it. Guess I wasn’t looking forward to it.
I didn’t watch this before, but if I had known it was supposed to be like “Everwood” or “The Gilmore Girls” I certainly would have.
Probably everyone thought of this when you wrote that marriage isn’t boring, but I have to say it, “Friday Night Lights” with Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler is a perfect example of that.
As Magnarama said so well, thanks for saving me an hour or more of my precious time.
Parenthood seems to be the complete opposite of Life Unexpected in that it started out badly but got much better toward the end of the season.
I loved LOVED the pilot of this show. Watching it felt almost like coming home. I watched the next five episodes and liked each less and less. Then I missed a few episodes for various reasons and realized that I hadn’t missed the show at all; if I had missed say, Everwood or Gilmore Girls, I would’ve been beside myself. After that realization, I removed LUX from my season pass. Too many other good to decent shows on to waste my time on something that could’ve been great.
Side note: This is going to sound funny, but in a way everything I’m reading about LoneStar kind of reminds me of this LUX… It has likable leads and makes an excellent pilot or movie of the week, but is there enough to make a series out of it?
I think this is a great cast, and I liked the pilot, but I’m another one who bailed because it became so annoying. I’m a little sad but not surprised that it’s actually gotten worse with S.2. Shame.
I’m sorry to hear it hasn’t improved. I too had hoped for something like the Gilmore Girls but the constant Baz-Kate melodrama was getting to be too much. I had hoped they would give Baz a girlfriend and move beyond that, and they gave him a girlfriend (for a week) but it was Kate’s sister, which just made the problem even worse. Now I know I should not even give it a try this fall, when I have other stuff to watch.
“Baze”? “Lux”? Nice try, Alan, but you over-played it with the names. You made this show up.
Ugh, I just watched the season premiere hoping against hope that I would disagree with you, Alan…unfortunately, you were 100% right. I liked the show enough to stick with it for all of the first season, but it seems to have morphed into a different beast altogether.
I may give it one more episode because I heart Kris Polaha, but the previews for next week just made my heart sink even further.
Same here. I was astounded at how different the show was from even late last season. I even laughed a couple times, as things kept getting more and more ridiculous.
I guess I should be thankful Privileged didn’t get renewed. Who knows what it would’ve turned into. Congratulations, showrunners. Life Unexpected is now a true CW program. I’m out.
Really? Shiri is bad? You like Polaha for God-sakes, what taste do you have? Everything that loser touches turns to crap, for instance this new crappy sounding pilot he’s in now will either not get picked up, or will be cancelled within the first three episodes.
Shiri IS in her early 30s so you CHILDREN have to stop believing that she’s every character that she plays, it’s called acting, something that Polaha cannot do.
The changes were NOT mandated by the CW, Liz is just a dumb blonde that can’t write. If it weren’t for the CW (so stop blaming them for EVERYTHING) this pathetic excuse for a show would never have existed, ABC turned it down and they are the KING of bad shows with no plots, so that’s sad.
gezzz i dont understand why people have only bad things to say about everything in life. About all of the wasting your time stuff, isnt writing hurtfull and just plain mean things online a waist of time? The actors have feelings to. they are human. i for one wouldnt like to read these kinds of things about myself, and i do not think all of you would either. you critisize when its someone else but look in the mirror and do it to yourself. see how if feels. yes you have an opinoin and thats okay but i know my mother tought me that if you dont have anything nice to say dont say anything at all. i liked the show and i think all of the actors played there part amazingly.