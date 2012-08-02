Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Barney/Never’

Senior Television Writer
08.02.12 115 Comments

I’m traveling home from press tour right now, so no time to do a real “Louie” review, but I wanted to offer a place for people to discuss one of the season’s more overtly comic episodes to date. I really enjoyed the climax of the first story, the work between Louis C.K. and the guest star in that one, and then the complete chaos caused by Never in the second story.

So fire away, and we’ll presumably back to a more typical episode review for next week’s show.

