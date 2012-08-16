Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Dad’

A review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I get a credenza in Geneva…
“Dad” was the rare “Louie” episode where the sum of the parts felt greater than the whole. Each individual bit killed, whether it was the perfect punchline to Jane’s violin playing(*), F. Murray Abraham(**) being so marvelously of another era as Uncle Ex (this was my third time seeing the middle finger/condom bit, and the seriousness with which he plays it is perfect), Louie dealing with the inhumanity of the electronics store, the other comics rightly mocking Jim Norton for his hand-drawn pornography, or even Louie and the Boston guy hugging only seconds after he called Louie “queer.” I think this is the most I’ve laughed all season, and it’s more than I laughed through much of last season, as well. Just a collection of great little comic vignettes.
(*) I had just started to think, “Oh, isn’t that such a ‘Louie’ thing to do: just letting us watch the little girl play the violin so beautifully” at the exact moment when Louie yells at her to stop it. Expert timing, and the notion that for Louie, how well she plays doesn’t matter because she didn’t do her homework first felt right.
(**) Abraham was, of course, in last season’s finale as one half of the couple who tried to get Louie into a devil’s threeway, but A)C.K., like David Milch, doesn’t think twice about reusing the same actor in a new role, and B)He said at press tour that he didn’t feel the previous character “was that special a role as far as how I wrote it.” So he wanted to take another crack at the Oscar winner.
Yet as much as I liked each piece, they didn’t quite fit together as I watched them, and the fantasy ending of Louie racing through Boston and then out onto the Atlantic to get away from his father felt abrupt. It’s entirely possible that this is one where, the more I sit with it, the more I’ll see the connection from one piece to the next, other than as a series of incidents Louie endures on the way to making the decision that he doesn’t want to see his father. But thinking about it right now, it’s not entirely clicking. Though “Louie” often defies categorization, it usually has a strong enough sense of itself that episodes feel like the right length, whether it’s a single story or collection of them. “Dad” is the first one I can remember in a while where the end credits seemed to be coming much too soon, even as I understood that Louie had made the decision his doctor, the car rental woman, and everyone else had been pushing him to make.
But, damn, was it funny.
What did everybody else think?
Well that was….. interesting.
I was surprised it ended with the fantasy sequence. It seemed a bit outside of the nature of the show to do so. Then again, CK in intent on usurping our expectations of the show and of the TV medium in general. So, I am left a bit confused concerning what I think of this episode.
It reminded me a lot of the end of the bad date segment in the first episode, with Louie getting in to a helicopter to escape further embarrassment.
I think it was the girl that got in the helicopter (Chelsea Peretti?)…
“I also find it interesting that this show has immunized itself from much of the normal criticism. Even when something doesn’t work, viewers seem to give it a pass by chalking it up to the show ‘usurping our expectations.'”
You’re right, but that’s a reaction we tend to have to anything we feel a strong affinity for yet works well outside the margins of what we’ve come to expect. It’s hard to read whether the show is stagnating or just working on another level. I agree with you that least season was stronger but I think this season has featured a few episodes that are as good or better than the best episodes of last season. It just hasn’t been as consistently brilliant.
Not one of my favorite episodes of the season, but not without its charms. I loved the opening, largely because Jane is always really funny and it was kind of awesome to see her being good at something rather than just being a little goofball. The ending reminded me of a scaled-up version of Chelsea Peretti’s get-away from their date in the pilot.
i have to totally agree. i was lol regularly but there wasn’t much story to it. which i’m fine with as long as i’m laughing. hysterical.
It’s like Louis isn’t even trying anymore.
I like raunchy Louie better than thought-provoking Louie… but admittedly, I have a 5-year-old’s sense of humor. For instance, I lost it during that ‘Lucky Louie’ episode when Jim Norton walked into the kitchen with his cock out.
I haven’t seen Lucky Louie for a while, but I remember that being Rick Shapiro, not Jim Norton.
I stand corrected.
In a way, I’m kind of proud I didn’t remember it clearly.
I’m not really a fan of absurdism, but Louie likes to go there occasionally, and I’m willing to go along for the ride. I took the ending as a little bit of narcissistic wish fulfillment for Louie – this is what you wish you could do when facing doing something you don’t want to do, and, for just this once, because this is his show and these are his rules and this is his little universe, he gets to do it. The hero shots of him lounging on the boat at the end seem to acknowledge how narcissistic this is. So is he saying that not forgiving a parent who has wronged you means you’re too self-involved? Not sure. The show made me think, though, and I found it funny along the way.
I think the barren soundtrack afterwards, as Louie realizes he’s all alone throughout the entire credit sequence, gives you the answer. It was a lot of work for a minor victory – probably would be easier to just confront it.
He can always confront it every five years like with Maron, too.
i have been following from ep1 and i would say this one was the strangest episode.
Apparently you’re forgetting the religion episode
This was obviously the “Wet Hot American Summer” episode of this show…
i have been following from ep1 and i would say this one was the strangest episode
I thought Abraham was very funny and unlike most people Iliked this episode and thought that ending was great, after a couple of dud episodes I thought this was another strong episode
Actually this was my favorite ep of the season so far – by far the funniest, and a return to the great absurdist Annie Hall style that the show has played with in earlier seasons.
I’m not sure why people are calling the ending a fantasy sequence – the entire series is heightened semi-surrealism, where fantasy & reality blur without clear boundaries. The whole episode was wonderfully unreal – except the conversation with the Boston driver, which perfectly captured that type of Boston guy… mush.
thank you for saying everything i am thinking about this episode, Jason. totally agree.
this was the first episode where i kept rewinding to rewatch stuff cause i was laughing my ass off. louis ck is really good at throwing up. and the whole trip to boston was just one thing after another.
you describe it the way i saw it. heightened reality. like how you feel inside even though from the outside it may not be what you see. like louis ck was shocked at how he looked on the security footage of the electronics store. that’s not me!
i don’t know, i was really settling in for another Louis CK and his adowable girls episode — thought that the tip of the hat title of “Dad” would be about them. this took me by surprise, pleasurably.
for anyone with a difficult family, this was brilliant.
loved it.
I couldn’t get enough of F Murray Abraham as Uncle Ex. His diction was great. Was laughing through that whole scene, especially the middle finger bit.
I love not knowing where each episode will take me, so I don’t worry if there’s an episode I don’t like. Just never take this show off the air and I’m happy.
This episode was a miss for me. I didn’t like the concept and I didn’t laugh much, either.
Totally agree. Uncle Ex was fantastic, pretty much everything worked for me except there was no payoff. Louis built us up to see the meeting and not only didn’t deliver on the promise, but escaped in a way that I didn’t feel was appropriate, even for the surrealism of the episode. It felt like a huge cop out on a writing level. Loving this season though, so looking forward to what’s next.
the emperor has no clothes
Absolutely agree.
the emperor just likes being naked
This is the laziest kind of criticism there is. It’s not even criticism really, it’s just a way of taking one’s own deficiencies and turning them on everyone else. “I don’t like this, why does everyone else? It must be because THEY’RE STUPID!”
Simply stating a fact, as in the parable. He saw what he saw.
That’s a completely disingenuous reply – or you really missed the point of that parable.
You’re cute when you’re angry.
Skipping from calling everyone else dumb to “u mad bro?” isn’t really stepping up your game.
Count me as a second who doesn’t get why anyone would say a show where his kids’ mom is black and in the very episode his uncle is a guy who wanted to have a threesome with him last year would end in a “fantasy sequence”
Agree. Absurd and surreal things happen in Louie literally every single episode, especially this season. This episode had more surrealism in total than other episodes, but it’s not out of the ordinary for Louie.
I think the thread here was we whether we want to be or not are all a product of our parents–and their parenting affects us as adults in the kinds of people we are and how we raise our own children. Perhaps Louie’s dad telling him to stop his talent–comedy–is transferred over to the son stifling the talent of his daughter. The service industry–whether electronic stores or car rental places–is a perfect test of character. Perhaps the practical jokers and the women getting upset over the vomit were raised wrong by their parents. The comedian with the dirty drawing was not allowed Playboys by his parents so he still reverts to childlike drawings even as an adult. The only normal guy who probably had a good relationship with his parents ironically enough was the Boston tough guy. My granfather died last year and Dad recently said almost the the same thing: that he wishes he could talk to his father again. Actual captcha for this comment: families.
wonderful insight! I see it now.
Really well articulated Bob7
Beautifully put, Bob7.
I have to say that Louie’s argument with his GPS had me on the floor.
I dont get the negative comments. Continuity or sequence were never part of the “Louie” DNA. Not only this was the funniest ep in the season so far, I think the sketchy vibe perfectly reflected Louie’s issues when dealing (or not dealing) with his dad.
Oh, and the return of the poker gang (+ Sarah Silverman), this time making fun of Jim Norton, was pure gold.
Here’s my general guess: a lot of people hopped on during season two, which was more grounded than the first season, and most of Louie’s previous work. Then THIS happens and they just want Lou to walk down the street with his niece instead of all this speed boat business. It’s taste and expectation.
Also, love how Norton still doesn’t exactly know what to do with his hands while acting (a long-running bit from O&A).
Man this is by far the most bizzare, experimental, weird, what the fuck reachtion getting season so far for me. I think its great that FX stays out of his way and allows him to do this. Odd is the best word i can think of to describe this season so far. Season 2 was perfect, this season requires alot more patience and thought and just head shaking weirdness, and after each episode i need a few minutes to come to terms with what i just saw and if i even fuckin understood all of it lol. Which i guess is great, its def great that FX continues to stay out of his way and makes the show he wants. I dont even know if ive made that much sense in this post, which is kinda the way i feel about season 3 of Louie, its so weird and bizzare and all over the place, and i love it lol.
Like last weekds episode for instance. Were we supposed to know what the thing from 10 years ago was or was the whole punchline that Louie is so selfish and self absorbed that he didnt even remember that he had already come to the guys house 5 years ago to do the exact same thing he just did. Thats what i took from it. Having not followed Louie CK his entire career, and if that was intended to be somethig like the Dane Cook episode from last year, which i had no idea this of this feud of theres going into the episode, but was able to put it all together just by watching the episode. Thats asking a hell of alot of his audience if we were actually supposed to know what the fight was and what Louie blamed him for, because i just became a fan of this guy by watching this FX show because im blown away by the creative genius and unpredictability of it. If someone knows what the fight was then tell me if u wouldnt mind, or am i correct to assume that its not relevant and the punchline was Louie’s selfishness being so great that he completely forgot that he already went and saw the guy 5 years ago lol.
The subject of the beef with Marc Maron was irrelevant.(if you want to know the real life story, go to wtfpod.com and look for a 2-part LCK ep in the archive). You pretty much got the punchline. I think there is also a wink to the fact that Maron has a reputation of a neurotic compulsion to create conflict with other comics.
Louie’s selfishness has been on of the through lines this season. That’s what I loved best about the punch in the gut moment at the end in the ocean. He had been laughing at the selfish lengths he would go to escape his father, then he suddenly realizes he will soon be the monster on the other side of the door. How far will Jane go to run away from him? It may not be as elegant as the Parker Posey ones, but I think it was one of the best episodes of the season.
Did F. Murray Abraham adjust himself and fart right before they cut to the Russian Tea Room staff standing behind them waiting for patrons?
That’s what I thought too…
The bit at the rental car company was pretty spot on as well. Had to love the rental car lady yelling “sir, you can’t throw up on that car. It’s not yours!”
“Protect yourself from her Wretchedness” made me laugh really hard. Aside: am I crazy or didn’t The Russian Tea Room close several years ago?
It changed hands in the 90’s and closed for renovations for what seemed years (4 or 5?). By the time it reopened, it was just not the same place. It was all but forgotten… to the point where a lot of people still think it’s closed. It was a brilliant location for Uncle Ex to attempt to rebirth respect for the “Old Guard.” And I sensed that he was invoking an ancient Romanian Gypsy curse on Louie.
I love that even with his shoestring budget Louie is still able to have better looking boat scenes than Ringer did.
Hah!
I think the boat scene on Ringer was intended to look cheesy.
Oh man, that whole thing with his daughter is dead on. Also, I love the fact that he could not recognise himself on the security camera and they used someone else to play him. I love the attention to details.
I don’t know if anyone else has said this (sorry if it’s repeated), but I saw the whole thing as a juxtaposition of Louie’s life before he starts considering seeing his dad, and all that goes wrong afterwards. Beforehand things aren’t that great, but after he talks to his uncle it got even worse.
I loved that Uncle Ex ordered two Cornish hens……and water.
I’m loving this season and this episode was just as enjoyable. Even though the escape to the sea struck me as a left turn to nowhere that didn’t make a lot of sense.
I’m just guessing here. And could be totally wrong, but the biggest difference between this season and the last two, and maybe why some people aren’t feeling this season is much, is the absolute dominating performances of the guest actors. When I talk about this season, it’s the Melissa Leo episode, the the first Parker Posey, the second Parker Posey episode, The Robin Williams bit, Never and now Uncle Ex. Last season was “Louie in Afghanistan”, “Louie professing his love for Pam Adlon” “Louie tries to buy a house” “Louis takes his kids to see their racist Aunt” The focus is certainly more on him.
I’m not saying one is better than the other. I personally love the guest stars. So used to a “Bernie Mac show” guest star who pretty much sit on a couch and let their name do the work. These actors are actually stretching their talents on this season of Louie. And, of course, it’s Louie’s show, he can do what he wants.
Oh and more poker games. Please. Please…..more poker games. They’re so honest, funny, and real.
2 great guest appearance episodes you didnt mention from season2 that i thought were fantastic in particular were the Joan Rivers one, and especially “Eddie”. “Eddie” was IMO one of the top 3 TV episodes of the year period. It effected me so deeply and had me fucked up in the head for like a week after watching it, i couldnt stop thinking about it. Now that is ART right there.
But your overall point i’d say i agree with.
Bring me four fried chickens and a Coke.
This ep felt like a compendium of all the things I like about Louie, especially how he grounded the absurdism from his earlier work (check his louisck YouTube channel) with real emotion. I died when the window shattered as he closed it, and how the figurative escape into the middle of the ocean turned out to be his current state: Louie, alone, surrounded by nothing, doing everything he can to stave off figuring his life out. Hilarious and touching and poignant and sad. Perfectly indicative of the man’s work.
This episode had a lot of funny moments, but there’s no way it beats Barney/Never in terms of hilarity for me. That episode just knocked it out of the park. The violin moment was great. The ending was a little out there, though, especially considering (at least if you look at the next episode title), I don’t think we’ll seen Louie addressing the dad issue/seeing his dad in the near future. I guess Louis C.K. was running low on time in the episode? For once, it feels like the show actually AVOIDED a major issue in this episode, when it’s ably tackled so many social issues in the past.
Well I think that was kind of the point. Look how HARD Louie worked to avoid the issue, and didn’t make himself better in any way – he just delayed the inevitable.
So then we’ll eventually see him confront/talk to his father? I sure hope so, I feel like Louie/Louis C.K. would do a good job with this.
It was nice that after Louie said his kids don’t care about the piano he bought we find out how good his daughter is on the tiny shoulder guitar.
Exceptional TV, and great art. The criticism about ‘plot’ surprised me, it all hung together fine for me. I mean, the very first episode featured a helicopter getaway just like this.
I think there’s a lot to support the fact that the *entire* episode is a dream.
Putting aside the obvious fantasy parts… We’ve seen no indication his daughter can play the violin like that. The security tape he watched showed someone else. The Russian Tea Room does not close for a private lunch. Sarah Silverman has never been part of their poker game before. A doctor would not immediately figure out what Louie’s psychological issue was. And the rental car clerk would not have known Louie’s age — and even if he’d written it down on a form, it’s unlikely she would have remembered.
I think Louis CK was just having some fun putting together an episode about, what would a dream of Louie’s look like if he feels guilty about not visiting his father?
Also, Alan, to respond to your comment that the episode was merely the sum of its parts…
The thread that ties every scene together is Louie’s self-esteem. His daughter far more artistically accomplished than he could have been at that age… Everyone at the store laughing at him… His uncle consorting with dukes… and Louie’s only consolation being that there’s someone below him who masturbates to his own drawings.
This is what makes his escapism at the end so poignant, together with his moment of presumed realization at the end — every moment of the episode is about who Louie is, and what he’s worth. Is he a “pussy” who runs away from electronics stores and facing his own father, or is he a man who accomplishes things?
And one more thing (since I can’t edit my comments) — that’s the whole reason Louie doesn’t recognize himself in the security camera feed, because he doesn’t know who he is, which is the same as what he’s worth.
I think the “alter ego” in the security footage is key to understanding the whole episode. There’s absolutely no comic reason to include it. It means we’re definitely not looking at reality, and it means Louie doesn’t know who he himself is.
I like your interpretation. I was also thinking the episode was far too surreal for it to be anything but a dream, and expected him to wake up at the end (which I think he sort of did when he realized how alone he was out in the ocean).
Also: I was LMAO at most of it. Uncle Ex is now my favorite relative of Louie’s.
I have to say that I wasn’t sure about the show to begin with, but I am loving this season. I laughed several times during this episode, and I thought it was brilliant. (I also loved the Parker Posey episodes and last week’s.) Now I feel like I have to go back and look at earlier episodes to see what I missed. Loved it–especially the personal touches: “Logan Airport in Boston…. where your father lives,” “Turn left onto the street….where your father lives.”
I thought it was the best laugh-out-loud episodes of the season.
Plus, I think the episode probably meant something to Louis himself as a sort of homecoming.
I loved the use of the word “mush,” which in Newton means a townie of Italian descent, generally from Louis’s part of town. Mushes drove Camaroes and called everyone f*gg*t…
And the episode was actually filmed in Newton, too. I wouldn’t be surprised if that was his actual house from when he grew up, which would be somewhere near here, based on what I saw on screen:
[tinyurl.com]
And his Hungarian descent played a big part in the episode – I was thrilled to hear his uncle pronounce his last name, “Sikeley,” which Louis stagified to “C.K.”
I think Louis even ran past his old high school, Newton North, when he was running from the house.
Were certain that ending was a fantasy sequence and he didnt really do that?
Ok its stream of consciousness time. Louis CK is an adventurer. Seeing how far he can get before he’s cut off. This episode pushes at the edges. I think he takes a feeling, paints it into the act, then goes with it. He probably doesn’t smoke weed when he films it, but it helps us when we watch it if we’re a little baked. Right?
So refreshing to read that others think this episode was less than genius. I like Louie CK and I can certainly stand some unorthodox situations and “alternative” comedy, but for me this episode went off the rails completely. Why would his uncle close the Russian Tea room for a meeting with Louie? Why the weird tricycle motorcycle, and the ridiculous boat? Was Louie tripping when he wrote this? I think the audience should have been. I has me ready to drop my season pass. But until these comments all I saw was “Louie is so brilliant” and “What a genius.” Sorry, not even close. Thanks Jack, Mike and others who can see that the emperor is not wearing any clothes. Clueless Joe
Clueless indeed.
It’s amusing watching people apply the “rigors of narrative structure” that they love to obsess over w/ Madmen episodes to Louie. Clearly, Louis doesn’t give a sh!t about that and flaunts it in every episode – this one in particular. If you’re really into cross checking every detail, looking for gotcha moments, then please, stick with Madmen or whatever other period dramas you like to watch while you pat yourself on the back for noticing the wrong box of cheerios on the shelf. I personally think Louis is giving that whole culture a big condomless middle finger.
If you can get over that though, this was a really enjoyable episode.
Am important part of this, by the way, is that the current obsession with minute details and plot consistencies is NOT the rule in the history of literature and story telling and I think the current focus on that as a crucial element of story aesthetics is unprecedented. Some of our best literature — Joyce and Pynchon, to name but a few authors — are rife with “historical inaccuracies” and “plot holes” that would have garnered 42 pages of raging blog comments.
“Until Pynchon explains how the British algorithm for determining bomb locations really worked, I’m returning my copy of Gravity’s Rainbow to the library GOSHDARNIT!!!!!!!”
It’s really sad that this has become such a central component of Criticism.
“It’s really sad that this has become such a central component of Criticism.”
Except it’s not Criticism–it’s nitpicking.
[en.wikipedia.org]
I appreciate your comment, METTLE. Can you imagine the “raging blog comments” Samuel Beckett would have attracted when he had Krapp listening to tape recordings which were recorded before the invention of the tape recorder?