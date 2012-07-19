Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 1’

#Louie Review #Louie
Senior Television Writer
07.19.12 33 Comments

I’ve been taking some days off this week, so as I suggested at the end of last week’s “Louie” review, I’m going to discuss the “Daddy’s Girlfriend” two-parter after it concludes next week. But for those of you who want to discuss fist pumps, Parker Posey, Maria Bamford, fake reality TV shows and everything else from part 1, have at it. We’ll have a lot more to talk about next week, as part 2 is my favorite of the five episodes FX sent out in advance of the season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Louie Review#Louie
TAGSLOUIELouie Reviewlouis ck

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP