Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 1’

I’ve been taking some days off this week, so as I suggested at the end of last week’s “Louie” review, I’m going to discuss the “Daddy’s Girlfriend” two-parter after it concludes next week. But for those of you who want to discuss fist pumps, Parker Posey, Maria Bamford, fake reality TV shows and everything else from part 1, have at it. We’ll have a lot more to talk about next week, as part 2 is my favorite of the five episodes FX sent out in advance of the season.