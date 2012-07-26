Review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 2’

A review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I pine for North Dakota…
“I’m having too good a time.” -Liz
Because “Louie” is such an unpredictable, idiosyncratic show, it’s hard to point to any one episode as representative of the series as a whole. But dammit if “Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 2” doesn’t come close. The series is one where you never know what kind of episode you’re about to see, and Louie’s date with Liz was the show in microcosm: unpredictable and alternately frightening, uncomfortable, poignant and just plain beautiful. Louie has no idea what this woman is going to have him do next, and seems simultaneously exhausted and entranced by it all, which for once puts him into the mindset of a “Louie” viewer.
Early in the episode, Louis C.K. goes to a place the show hasn’t been all that often, in that we see a moment – Liz’s mortifying encounter with the bartender – that Louie is completely not privy to. But it’s one that informs much of what follows. Louie thinks he’s on a date with the smart, sweet woman from the bookstore, so for him the strange ebb and flow of the date takes much longer to accept. But we know almost from the start that Liz is much more troubled than she seemed to be in “Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 1,” so her erratic behavior and abrupt mood swings make more sense to us, even as we can’t predict how she’ll act next any more than Louie can.
And because so much of “Louie” is about empathy, it feels right that we got to see life from Liz’s perspective before she revealed herself to Louie as a big, raw nerve with a dark past who spends the night pushing Louie out of his comfort zone. Louie’s a creature of habit, and though he’s often unkind to himself, he’s our only ongoing character – we’re watching this show because we like Louis C.K. and/or this fictional version of him – and I could see this episode going wrong in a hurry if it was just “Louie’s nightmare date with the surprisingly crazy lady.”
And the episode’s tone shifts as rapidly as Liz’s move. There are times when the date becomes terribly uncomfortable (Liz pushing Louie to try on the dress), others where it’s incredibly intoxicating (their stop at New York institution Russ and Daughters was a mouth-watering I Want To Go To There sequence), and others where it’s both at once (Liz goading Louie into taking care of the homeless man played by Casey Siemaszko).
And because of the uncertainty of all that had come before, there was no way to predict how their trip up the stairs would end – and, indeed, the time on the roof pings quickly from the beauty of the view to Louie’s fear that Liz might jump, to him melting at her assurance that she loves life too much, to Liz’s manic energy all dissipating at once.
We’ll probably never see Liz again, because that’s just how the show works, but also because it’s easy to imagine Louie being afraid to ever see this woman again, or Liz being embarrassed enough of all that she let a relative stranger see of her in a single night.
As we’ve seen a few times before, the closing credits are accompanied by outtakes, which in this case take the form of Parker Posey effortlessly shifting between a variety of moods for the camera. It’s a beautiful sequence, but almost redundant, given all that we’ve seen to that point. It’s one of the best performances I’ve seen her give in quite some time, and C.K. works well opposite her as the confused center of gravity around which Liz orbits.
My favorite episode of the season to date, and one of the best of the series. Just beautiful.
What did everybody else think?
What a fantastic episode and a fantastic performance by Posey. I wish she could continue being on the show but this is still Louie so by episode 6, it’ll be like she never existed. I can’t get over how great Posey was in this one, loved how much more weird she got
Yeah, my biggest take-away at the end of the episode is that it’s a shame that we’ll probably never see any progression in this relationship.
The “Tape Recorder” scene was my favorite. So brilliantly weird.
I hope we see more of Parker Posey as Liz. It was nice to see Louie get pushed out of his comfort zone and I cannot remember the last girl on the she he actually at least liked. Mostly though, there was so much story left on the table. That one scene with the bartender, so humiliating and so loaded, really set us up to fill in the blanks about her past. Then the story seemed to show a manic depressive who was both beautiful and flawed, smart yet perhaps not fully in control. It made me care about this character. The way on top of the building she went from vibrantly saying she loved life to much to just suddenly draining and displaying a look that said perhaps she realized that was a lie as soon as she said it. That was a blend of great writing coupled with a heartfelt performance. Whether we see more of her or not, it seems telling how much it made me WANT more of the character on the show.
Would prefer to see more interaction with the Maria Bamford character.
I’m a loyal Louie fan, but this season has been underwhelming.
Agreed. I’ve been rewatching the first and second seasons, and this season just isn’t that good.
I’m glad it’s not just me. Sure, I’ll agree there are parts of this episode and all the episodes this season that have been interesting or beautiful, but they haven’t been FUNNY. And this was a show that used to have me rolling on the floor nearly every week. Where are the laughs this season??
I totally agree. This season has been dull and uncreative, repeating the same 2-3 ideas. A few fun moments, but mostly “meh”. “Girlfriend” part 2 reminded me way too much of State Home for Manic Pixie Dream Girls:
As someone who once dated a bipolar woman, I don’t find that sort of behavior very interesting.
Parker Posey did an amazing job, though.
Yet another in a long line of great shows with great scens in stairwells. (The Sopranos, Mad Men, The Wire, etc.)
I’m not sure I’d call the Melfi rape a “great” scene. More like horrific and difficult to watch. To this day, I fast-forward through that scene when I watch that episode.
I was actually referring to the stairwell scene & hospital scene in Tony’s coma dream, kind of ashamed that didn’t even cross my mind!
Ahhh, gotcha. I didn’t even consider that. I think I subconsciously block out anything involving “Kevin Finnerty.”
I love this show but I thought this episode was terrible. Guess I am missing something…
I’m in the same boat. I thought it was kind of dumb. Perhaps it’s just my expectation of dick and fart jokes…
Not sure I enjoyed the episode, but that scene on the roof made me almost as uncomfortable as the the diner scene from “Bully”.
Wow, that was an interesting episode. Parker Posey deserves some emmy recognition for that performance. That scene at the end where she sits on the edge of the roof and her smile quickly fades into tears was incredibly poignant and vulnerable. Also, Louie’s reaction was great as well.
Thank you for telling me where that wonderful looking deli was…I am on my way.
It’s not a deli. but it’s an awesome place if you loved smoked fish. try the wild baltic salmon the sable and the sturgeon.
I love the whitefish and whitefish salad (what the counterman was smearing on the bagel) best. And R&D is an “appetizing store.” Yeah, makes no sense, but it’s an old fashioned Jewish thing, something rapidly disappearing from NYC.
I thought by filming it the way they did, the outtake actually gave the entire two-parter more resonance. Last week used those flashes to show Louie’s fantasy conceptions of the various women, including Posey’s character. In that final moment, we see not a crazy dream girl, or a intangible muse or some idea of what a women should be. Instead we see the emotions washing over her, a complete and complex person.
I didn’t catch the last couple of minutes of what the Liz character was saying — I know she said something like “I’m not afraid, so I won’t jump”. But what did she say that made Louie smile like that? I missed it…
She said what Alan had before the jump. She said she wouldn’t want to throw herself off because she was having “too good a time.” Louie then reacted to her big smile.
i don’t think he was reacting to just that bit. it’s that she said that you’re afraid to sit here because somewhere inside, you want to jump, and then she said i love life too much. i think he was reacting to the whole point, which was profound. he was surprised at her insight, as if she shot straight into his existential being – that desire to jump – and then comforted him soon after with the life loving comment. such a complexity or reaction in his face (and then hers). really brilliant.
that said, there’s a manic pixie dream girl thing going on (what is with women taking repressed men onto roofs?), but it’s done well.
Reviewers and commenters on several sites are remembering the line as “I love life too much”, but that is not what she said. It was what Kendra said: “I’m having too good a time”.
I was laughing uncontrollably when Louie was trying on the dress. From how well we know him at this point it was just so ridiculous in every way. Great episode.
I was just amazed the dress even fit him.
He looked like Fred Flintstone.
suspending belief for one second that they have a one shouldered sparkly sheath that fits a beefy guy over 6 ft tall — i thought Louie looked great. to some of us here Louis CK is a stone cold fox. not everyone wants someone who looks like Hedi Slimane.
great episode. there’s only one thing about it that bugged me. i live in brooklyn off the williamsberg bridge, and i often go out on the lower east side. the real russ and daughters closes way earlier than louie’s fictional version of it.
this made me laugh. the random details of nyc that are never done perfectly in movies. i loved this comment.
as a fellow new yorker i was sort of underwhelmed by the view — which had few iconic buildings to identify where they were. i have a much better view from my office every night (spoiled!). it just seemed like the view could have been more somehow.
That’s an interesting point you bring up, Mikeman. I’ve noticed a lot of inconsistencies in the show regarding the city. My thought was that, since we know Louis C.K. is very familiar with the city, is that he either is doing it intentionally, thereby creating his own New York for the show (which is totally cool)…or he’s just really not concerned with that kind of stuff, that he’d rather do whatever is necessary to tell the story he’s written, to achieve the mood he’s envisioned, to address the humanity on which he’s focusing.
Erika, I think the view was supposed to be unspectacular…part of developing Liz’s character.
Remember, this is the same writer/actor who cast an African-American woman as his ex-wife who is supposed to be the mother of his blonde, blue eyed daughters. So I don’t think he sweats the details, and the actual hours of Russ andDaughters is a relatively minor detail.
Your review did well to explain why you liked the episode but I personally felt the idea behind it was more thoughtful than the execution.
I don’t think there was one moment in the episode where I was comfortable with Liz. She always seemed on edge to me and it worried me. I feel they may have wanted to capture a duality of sadness and esprit de joie but I never felt they captured the latter. As a result, I felt the episode fell flat. Or maybe it was meant to put me on edge. If it was, then it was executed well but still not a favorite outing in the series for me.
Parker Posey’s performance was wonderful, however.
This episode was dark. I have met people like Liz in my life. Way TMI, not knowing where things are leading to, so we’re totally on edge, yet compelled to go along. I felt Liz’s esprit de joie was more affect than sincerity due to Liz being wracked with pain of the loss of childhood, therein she acts out like the eternal child.
Both part 1 and 2 of “Daddy’s Girlfriend” tie together to highlight Louie sacrificing his comfort zone in attempt to attain the love and acceptance of a woman he is attracted to. The stand-up scene part 2 opens with exemplifies the awe the presence of a woman can put a man in. Louie’s against the grain behavior began in part one with him frequenting a book store that he obviously had no interest in besides to see Posey, and awkwardly asking her out on a date. Which as we can see from his awkwardness, is not something he does on a regular basis, if ever. Part two took that idea of playing in foreign territory and multiplied it by ten. From the beginning of part two we see Posey as the aggressor of the dating pair, which is outside of the norm by societal standards. Everything that happens for the rest of the episode is controlled by Posey. Think about everything that took place from the opening scene with Louie waiting in front of the book store for his date to get off of work. She chooses the bar to drink at, a loud, trendy Manhattan bar, the type of place Louie admits not being fond of. After leaving the bar, she decides to take a walk, an activity Louie admits not being fond of. Stumbling into a store, is where she convinces Louie to put on a dress, something he was obviously uncomfortable with. The date goes on to Louie eating foods he normally wouldn’t, buying a homeless man medication he felt was unnecessary, and walking up x amount of stair flights. Before indulging into any of these activities, we see some sort of hesitation in Louie, which is there to stress and reassert the idea of sacrifice. From the opening stand-up scene of this episode up until the rooftop conversation, the audience is given a glimpse of what power a woman’s beauty can hold over a man. From a physical standpoint, as well as a mental standpoint. Excellent, well thought out episode.
Just wanted to let you know I appreciate your well thought out comment, even though I don’t have anything to add. Oh wait, there was one other thing. I figured that she wasn’t the nice girl Louie thought she was when she didn’t get her coworker’s name right, and that immediately got me interested in the date.
I found a subtle beauty in the rooftop scene that I beleive most can relate too. Louie was very resiliant the whole date to being taken out of his comfort zone, as you said. The scene at the roof though really struck home with me. Coming from a backround of helplessness and despair, I found that the simplicity of the moment, where Louie realizes why Liz brought him to the top of the roof. The moment where Liz confronts Louie’s fear and tells him why he is afraid. Louie, being the sinicle person that he is, realizes that truly a little part of him does wan’t to jump. A part of him want’s to end his so thought “meainingless existence” but another part of him realizes that giving in would be pointless and unfufilling. This moment in the show helped me better understand myself. Although this episode was not as “funny” as most would have expected it to be, this was still one of the most heartwarming scene’s i’ve ever seen on television, and definately changed my perspective on life.
I had been underwhelmed by this season until tonight, but that episode was fantastic.
Makes me want to watch The Daytrippers again.
This show is so effing beautiful. Makes me love life.
An underrated part of that is the music.
Way too manic pixie dreamgirl for me.
I felt exactly the same way. This was the Manic Pixie Dream Grown-Ass Woman episode of Louie. One of the few I really didn’t care for.
What was it Parker posey said at the end of the episode?
My name is Liz.
I didn’t think the credits scene was an outtake, I thought we were seeing her reaction to Louie (inevitably) breaking up with her
that’s an interesting take. I found it to be more of a showcase for Posey, one that (likely unintentionally) referenced a similar scene with Megan from this past season of Mad Men
One of the best shows on television. This episode was like watching a train wreck before the actual wreck but knowing that it was coming to only see that the wreck never happened. Great use of pulling audiences emotions. I honestly felt like she was going to jump and no matter how dark this comedy is I did not want to see that or see her do something reckless which has happened time and time again on this show but it seem to come full circle at the end. Parker Posey had a reckless sadness to her that made her so interesting to watch I couldn’t look away.
I don’t think Louie agreed to do those things because Tape Recorder was so beautiful and he was just placating her so he could get her into bed.
I think Louie is a reserved person who knows he needs to experience new things and be spontaneous and when he is around someone like that he just lets her take over and guide him through.
If you have experienced this, you know how uncomfortable and awkward you feel (especially when sober – which the episode goes out of its way to show he was).
It was all completely harmless until the end – when she sees how much Louie likes this side of her and it turns her back into Liz, who, being bipolar, was likely in bed for the next two days and therefore probably not that interesting to Louie.
What could have been a predictable “crazy lady” episode was so much more. Even knowing to expect the unexpected, it still took me by surprise.
Damn near a good episode, had some definite high points. I just wish Louie would stop trying to be Woody Allen and go back to producing a comedy.
Maybe you should try not viewing a TV show as necessarily having to inhabit one genre and no others?
i think the Woody Allen fingerprints are pretty unabashed and acknowledged on Louis CK’s part. he talks about his admiration and inspiration coming from the influence of Woody Allen. and that was before he hired Susan E. Morse to edit this season.
the simple titles, the camera lenses and angles, the setups, the spirit of New York City that shines through — and then the music well that especially evokes Woody Allen to me.
so i’d agree with @WallyWalters. it’s pretty there, up on the TV screen.
plus i would argue that TV is the new movies. the best stuff is happening on the small screen now. movies are generally pretty disappointing lately.
@ Erika: I don’t have a problem with it being like Woody Allen, I have a problem with the idea that he MUST make a comedy.
sorry @WallyWalters and @Laurence2174, i missed the point(s) altogether, obviously.
i don’t know. i guess i have an emotional, visceral reaction to the Woody Allen influences Louis CK is portraying up on the screen but the comedy stuff is so much more enjoyable, makes me a lot happier / want to watch more of that stuff. i wish Louis CK would go back to producing a comedy — though a dark one please….
is your point that Louis CK shouldn’t have to choose between the Woody Allen and the comedy? or that comedy shouldn’t be a requirement? i know Woody Allen started out as a comic as well but i guess i need Louis CK to be funny, would rather LOUIE was a comedy like @WallyWalters is saying.
Woody Allen doesn’t make comedies?
Clearly a hit or miss type of episodes from the previous comments, but I’d have to agree, I think this was pure genius of an episode executed to perfection by Louis and Parker. I’d even go far to say a masterpiece of an episode. Incredible.
I absolutely hated that character (the woman). And i kind of hate this show. Yet I bought it on iTunes and watch it as soon as it gets downloaded every week. WHY? Most of the commenters here think it’s so brilliant. I think it illustrates one simple idea per show (“illustrates” like an illustrator vs. an artist). So I don’t get why he’s a genius, and I don’t get why I keep watching.
Because you never know what you might see or experience, what avenues you’ll wade down, and that keeps it fresh, if not entertaining. Which, coincidentally, seems to be the show’s ethos as well.
Thanks, Manton, that makes a lot of sense.
Do yourself a favor: stop watching. You and the show are clearly not on the same wavelength.
Thanks, Eric. I never would have considered this option if not for your totally original comment!
You seemed like you were badly in need of someone to state the obvious for you.
Less snarkfully, however: this show is in its third season, and multiple episodes into that. I don’t know if you’ve watched since the beginning, but however long you’ve watched, it’s clearly more than just this episode. Long enough to determine that you “kind of hate” it. Yet you still keep watching because other people like it? And you post here – why? Hoping someone else will convince you to like something you don’t?
Quite apart from the show’s quality or lack thereof, I just don’t understand. When I dislike something to the point of HATING it, I give it a fair shot to win me over, but then I turn it off. Continuing to watch things I hate deprives me off opportunities to enjoy other things that I like – and why would I do that? Some things are just subjective; you don’t have to agree with the consensus on everything.
Finally, in response to your criticisms of the show: 1) Hated Posey’s character on what level – as a person? As in, she’s someone you wouldn’t want to be around? I don’t think that matters here; she was initially presented as a manic pixie dream girl type, but once the bar scene happens, I don’t think it matters much if you like her or not. Or did you hate her as a fictional construct? And if so, why? I feel like I’ve known half a dozen people similar to her, and their rapidfire mood swings are terrifying. (Actually I thought Posey did a better job with similar material compared to Claire Danes on “Homeland,” who is also really good.) And 2) If each episode is just a half hour exploration of a single idea (though many of them are demonstrably more than that – often the idea changes once or twice, which is why different and mostly unrelated stories sit next to each other in the episode and its title) – why is that a bad thing? “Louie” to me is not an explosion of amazing concepts or even really an Idea Show. It’s about people and the uncomfortable ways they bounce off of each other, and it’s about places (mostly New York City, though not always). Each episode is a lovely little movie that explores these two things. It’s not going to change your life with a bolt of philosophy you never considered (probably). Instead it’s just a nicely textured, intimate tour of the kinds of small things that make up life, with which most movies and TV shows are not interested. Charlie Kaufman it ain’t. But it’s well-shot, well-observed, frequently surprising, sometimes funny, sometimes touching. Sometimes it’s just not going to declare itself at all – it’s just an uncomfortable moment and whatever you get from that – humor or terror or pity – is probably fine with CK.
Eric, you make some valid points. I’ve always loved CK, have seen all his specials, his earlier TV show (which I liked a lot), and every season of this show. Hence my ambivalence about continuing to watch. Several of his past shows I thought were brilliant or at least really solid: like when the kids bullied him in the diner, or he discovered he had good neighbors when his sister was pregnant, or he talked to his suicidal comedian friend, or he brought his kids to see his racist aunt. I understand that making the audience uncomfortable can be a way to express a difficult point… get them to think, or look more deeply into themselves. But lately I’m either just bored or grossed out by his stories (or annoyed, as by the Parker Posey character). Anyway, I don’t really disagree with anything you wrote, I’m just not feeling it lately. At the same time, I expect the best from CK and will continue to watch, though I’ll probably continue to wonder if he’s worth the level of adulation I see on this site.
Mary – fair enough. Hopefully I got the idea across that I’m more than OK with other people’s subjective take on the show, just as my own take is admittedly quite subjective. And reconciling myself to how different “Louie” is from CK’s stand-up (which is amazing – he’s my favorite stand-up working today, maybe my favorite ever) took a while. I can easily understand someone loving one but hating the other. I happen to love both, but if I was going to choose, I’d sacrifice the show in favor of the stand-up. So I do get where you’re coming from, to an extent anyway.
Best episode yet! Maybe she’ll stay on for a few shows…the episode IS called Daddy’s Girlfriend after all. Hope so, loved their chemistry together.
Beautiful. Parker Posey was incredible, but for me it was C.K.’s reaction to her that was most compelling. Like after he tries on the dress. At first there is the embarrassment when she starts to laugh, then it shifts when he realizes she really isn’t laughing at him, but laughing at the ridiculousness of the whole thing – her request, his compliance and the sight of him in it – you see him physically relax into the moment and laugh. Those moments where he embraces the situation he’s in are lovely. Knowing what we know about her, however, we never relax into those moments – she is too terrifying. It was hard for me to look away, not because I was waiting for her to do something horrible (though I was), but because I loved those instances where Louie was able to embrace the joy of the moment before she raced on to the next adventure.
That’s beautifully expressed. I think CK really showed why damaged people can be so charming, even if they’re terrifying, or maybe especially because they’re terrifying.
If Posey doesn’t get nominated (and possibly win) the 2013 Emmy for Best Guest Performance in a Comedy, I would be very surprised. Great job.
I thought the episode and Parker Posey were both great, but there were a couple instances where it was hard for me to understand what she said. I’ve rewatched her final line a number of times as she’s going back into the stairwell and still can’t make it out; can anyone help?
It took me two tries also, “My name is Liz.”
I watch a lot of shows where the words really matter with captions/subtitles on. It helps, because lots of words are swallowed by actors or not caught by the sound engineers.
i started doing that when i was watching THE WIRE. it is an opera, and i want every morsel of the language. ever since then i have captions on. love this.
I was thrilled when this episode ended, because that meant I could go back and immediately watch it all over again.
I knew something was “off” about Liz when she called her coworker by the wrong name. (it happened when they were closing the bookstore at the beginning of the episode)
She called him Seymour. I somehow know she meant Seymour Glass (J.D. Salinger). So it totally works for me. She is teasing him and he’s not in on the joke. Which is consistent with her issues, but also just plain funny.
the reviewer at AV Club read this like i did. “An inability to remember people’s name is a symptom of toxic self-absorption.” and narcissism. he also said she said John, not Seymour, i think. i’d be happier if she was doing it as a joke but it didn’t seem like it to me.
Kudos to Louis CK for having her call him by the wrong name. It’s a fine characterization detail that very few writers would have thought to do.
This stupid show…I love it and hate it and can’t stop watching it. If Louie’s goal is to keep me completely unbalanced and utterly unable to define what this show is, he’s done his job well. Ok, I don’t hate it, obviously, but it plays mean games with my emotions.
The scene on the roof just crushed me. I have a pretty intense fear of heights, and I physically responded to her sitting on the ledge of that building, and really felt Louie’s serious plea to get her to come away from the edge. Then, like his reaction, I was calmed when she talked about how much she loved life, and was all the more horror-stricken when she turned on a dime back to depressed. Sickening, beautiful, horrifying, all of it int eh course of about 2 minutes of air time. Which, in reality, is what it feels like to give yourself to someone who is as unstable as Parker Posey’s character obviously is.
I don’t know if I can say I enjoyed it, or if I can watch it again, but it was as effective an episode of television I’ve ever seen. In that way, it felt like watching a Darren Aronofsky film. Only Louis CK accomplished what he did in 22 minutes. Amazing.
Still not sure what to think of this episode. I feel like I need to watch it again. I wish it had been longer, not because I thought it was especially good or especially bad, but I just feel like it had more story to tell…
I thought the end credits were incredible. Though a memorable episode throughout, Posey’s face shifting emotion in that dramatic black and white shot will stick with me for some time. She was blissfully happy, wildly sexy, then in an instant chillingly melancholic. Anyone who didn’t already know her would have fallen in love with her in those 20 or so seconds.
On a second viewing I noticed Liz appears to take a pill right before entering the building to climb the stairwell. It’s subtle enough that I’m still not sure it was a pill but it certainly fits with the character and is a good example of the shows careful attention to detail.
This was an absolutely spectacular episode, and Alan is exactly right to comment that it may be the best single EP to singularly represent the series.
That is because the true brilliance of Louie is that a stand-up comedian has created a gripping tragedy. That is true of this episode, but also of Louie as a whole. There are moments of comedy, moments of hope, moments of happiness, but ultimately, things are not going to end well for CK.
As a single episode, I loved that we were bracing, as an audience for Posey’s character to take one last mind-spin into something truly tragic, but that moment never came. Instead, we are left with the same sort of mystified sensation that Louis himself is prisoner to — the unquestionable notion that for all her quirks, her charms, her ability to open doorways to all sorts of new and zany things, Liz is too untethered to ever be anybody’s partner, and she is exactly the opposite of the middle-aged fantasies that CK spun the week before about Liz as the ultimate step-mom.
The “tragedy” is the driving force of great TV at the moment, but where Mad Men and Breaking Bad are far more overt in the death spirals of their protagonists, Louie keeps itself just light and comedic enough that we tend to forget that CK is not telling us the story of the “lucky loser,” but ultimately the story of a likable, self-deprecating New York man who is a successful comedian, devoted father, astute social observer, who will never find the happiness of a soulmate that his life so desperately lacks.
Liz was simply another beautiful mirage.
This episode made me so glad that I am happily married. I can’t imagine navigating the dating scene now…Poor Louie, he deserves to be happy.
I just watched this episode last night on dvr and noticed for the first time, during the opening credits, while Louie is eating a slice, that someone walking in front of the camera flips the bird! Has anyone else noticed it?
Pretty cool episode. The scene on the roof was so frightening/nerve-wracking I instinctively blurted out “Don’t jump!” from the couch. Parker Posey can f*cking act. Incredible performance.
Seeing liz again would be an injustice to her character and the beauty of the episode. So much of the grace of this episode is what we can imagine happening after the roof top.
In my mind, the stairs were symbolic of their relationship. The quickly rose to the peak, and with no where else to go, they began the inevitable decent…the end.
I always forgive NYC continuity mistakes, but for some reason it just annoyed the heck it of me when his sister got off a train at Grand Central and got back on it to go to Pennsylvania last season! Forget the fact that westbound trains leave from Penn Station — there are no through trains at all at GCT. It’s a terminal! That means last stop! Such an easy fix to have them meet up at Penn, or have her go back to New Haven or something.
I seriously doubt Liz would feel too embarrassed to see Louie again. Embarrassment doesn’t seem to fit with her character.
I seriously doubt Liz would be embarrassed by anything she did with Louie. Embarrassment doesn’t fit with her character.